comments from some NFL Scouts on Giants progress Jules : 11/16/2019 5:14 pm

I just read this on Big blue View. it seems to sorta go against the changes advocated on this forum. I agree wholehearted with the scouts and have said as much.



However I don't have to like what is happening but in my view to change anything now is to muddy the water. I have to think that at least one more season and maybe two before real progress as a team will be seen. Building through the draft takes time.



Draft the right players, get them ready and have them get accustomed to the NFL.

If it was easy every team would be vying for a playoff spot.









"Building these things takes time," said one NFL source who has watched the Giants extensively this season. "Everybody wants the quick fix. But that doesn't always happen. And when it does it's not sustainable. You build through several drafts, several years, and it's not always smooth. At least that's the way it is when you do it right."

Another view:



“They’ve built up a nice base of young talent,” said one NFC scout. “They’ve obviously got their QB for the next 10 years. There’s probably no stud player there other than Barkley. They need to find that game-wrecker on defense. But some of these guys are going to be a good supporting cast as they grow.”

