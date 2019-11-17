Numbers are parentheses is NYG games back in SOS compared to each team. (Big negative numbers are good for NYG winning tiebreak and picking ahead).
1. CIN 0-10 (-12) #
2. WAS 1-9 (-8) ## see below
3. NYG 2-8
4. MIA 2-8 (-4.5)
5. NYJ 3-7 (-3.5)
6. TB 3-7 (-10.5) #
7. DEN 3-7 (-13) ##
8. ATL 3-7 (-16.5) ##
9. ARI 3-7-1*
10. DET 3-6-1*
11. JAC 4-6 (-0.5)
12. CLE 4-6 (-6)
13. LAC 4-6 (-7)
14. CHI 4-5 (-12.5) # (pick traded to OAK)
## almost certainly pick behind NYG in case of a tie
# likely to pick behind NYG in case of a tie
* NYG or DET or ARI would have to play a tie game for this tie to occur
In this listing, ties are broken using the stregth of schedule (SOS) based on the current records of all 16 opponents (division opponents count twice).
Lower SOS picks earlier. The NFL puts out draft order that doesn't include an opponents record in a team's SOS until that team plays that opponent.
TIEBREAK WITH WAS
The first tiebreaker for draft order is strength of schedule, not head-to-head. (This is according to the NFL ops website). If the Giants end up tied with WAS, the team that picks ahead is the team that wins fewer games against the following two teams. You can see the Giants would almost certainly pick ahead.
NYG: ARI, TB. Currently 6.5 wins (14.5 losses)
WAS: CAR, SF. Currently 14 wins (6 losses)
A case for Chase!
Yes. The NYJ and MIA tiebreakers are the ones that are close, although the NE win over PHI opened up some room there.
Lol....honestly, I do. I want to see these young players have some success so they can build on that and feel better about themselves.
Of course, I think going 2-14 might make a firing of PS More likely, but still not a given. Like I have said several times, at this point in time, I’m indifferent on this. I will be off the fence after the season.
But I still believe 4-12 probably still puts us top 5. I’m not sure number 5 gets us who we all want because I have a feeling many other teams will want who we want and perhaps move up to get him.
3-13 should be a top 3 pick
I wish that were a rhetorical question.
Not every team can win a division title every year.
Pro football is entertainment; not a life or death activity.
Speaking for myself, what I require is a team who will be competitive every Sunday so I can enjoy the game. Winning a championship or a Superbowl is a bonus.
Right now my yardstick will be "are they improving" in the remainder of the season.
I believe things will not get better for a long time if we don't get rid of this GM and the head coach.
Thanks Ray. FWIW I am hoping this team wins a few more before it's done. Let Jones and the kids win, I think Shurmur will likely be here either way. Plus I can't bring myself to 'root against' them on Sundays.
I believe things will not get better for a long time if we don't get rid of this GM and the head coach.
Aside for 2016 it has felt like this has been our posture for quite a few years.
I believe things will not get better for a long time if we don't get rid of this GM and the head coach.
I think you speak for everybody.
And thanks to Ray for all his work on this. Too bad, he can't make the simple prediction, #32 if we win the last game, #31 if we lose it.
No, they will take Young unfortunately. I am hoping that they decide to take Andrew Thomas instead but I doubt they pass on a talent like Young.
(Narrator) "They went 4 - 12 next year. Again..."
I also expect after a couple of cuts that NYG should have around $80 Mill under the cap to help will some immediate needs at C, ER, LB, FS.
The Giants will then get Chase Young.
I hope you're right.
For last two years I rooted for draft position, mostly because I wanted. Shot at a young quarterback, not doing that again with 6 games left.
Plus I want a win against the Eagles. Now if the get to Dolphins 2-11, I don’t probably root for draft position. But rooting right now for 6-0, with the caveat that losses help draft position
2. Chase Young DE
3. Jerry Jeudy WR (Giants pick)
This.
You think they are happy with Haskins? How amazing would it be if the Skins wend for a new QB?
Should Daniel Jones struggle next year, and this team has a chance to draft Trevor Lawrence, it would be a seminal moment in the history of this franchise. I think Lawrence is the kind of talent that will make a winner out of a team every single year. Like Russell Wilson, Brady, Roethlisberger has done for their teams. I still like Jones, but at minimum, what this team would be able to accomplish in two drafts can set them up for a long while.
I acknowledge there are a lot of what-ifs in this scenario, but to me, the chance at a talent like Lawrence is just so rare, and I'm willing to watch another year of bad football if it means a decade plus of excellence, and the Giants being a Super Bowl threat year after year.
Imagine us trading down to say, the Buccaneers, who, let's say stay at #6. And say the Bucs take Tua and they go 2-14 next year, which is entirely possible, and they end up with the #1 pick. Imagine the Giants have two #1s, and knowing one of those 1s will be Lawrence, and Jones still has a lot of trade value. The Giants will run the NFC East for a long time.
Even if that dream doesn't come to fruition, there would still be so much draft capital with which to address a lot of positions on this team.
There is a lot to love in this thread. Too bad most of it is wishful thinking. I think Jones has show enough thus far to prove he’s going to be very good. I once thought like you with regards to Lawrence only because I assumed Jones was going to blow.
I believe things will not get better for a long time if we don't get rid of this GM and the head coach.
It's become the norm and most likely be for several years. It's the new giants norm. Enjoy the process
No.
I strongly feel Young will be available at the #3 overall pick.
Thanks, Ray.
Unless we are 2 we aren’t getting him. I doubt Washington beats us. I doubt Washington wants another qb at 2. They probably take Chase and if we take that slow slob from Georgia who is another Flowers we are screwed. I hope someone else rises up besides that Georgia slug.
I strongly feel Young will be available at the #3 overall pick.
I hope you are right? What is your thought on who is selected with picks 1 & 2?
This is not to say Young isn't worth the top pick, just that the value of the QB position, and how these prospects might be viewed as franchise altering guys, I would mock Young at #3 today.
I think we'll find out more after Tua's surgery.
BTW, Trubisky looks like he just got benched by Nagy, that's another team that is a potential trade-up candidate for a QB. I think Trubisky's goose might be cooked in Chicago after this season, maybe after this game!
2. Skins: Thomas (to protect Haskins)
3. Giants: Young
4. Dolphins: Herbert.
Hurts at #16. Tua and Fromm not projected in first round.
For Giants, Bears aren't the sure loss they appeared to be. And Eagles' loss today increases chances they will be out of it and not playing starters in Week 17 game at NYG.
Won't be easy hanging on to top 3.
Skins might trade back to another team needing a QB
That lets us take Chase Young (Who I think is the most disruptive D player I have seen in a few years)
If the Skins instead take Young that frees us to do the trade back. Actually, we are in a nice spot
A QB hungry team offers them a nice deal is the only way I see them not taking him
2. Skins: Thomas (to protect Haskins)
3. Giants: Young
4. Dolphins: Herbert.
Hurts at #16. Tua and Fromm not projected in first round.
For Giants, Bears aren't the sure loss they appeared to be. And Eagles' loss today increases chances they will be out of it and not playing starters in Week 17 game at NYG.
Won't be easy hanging on to top 3. SN - ( New Window )
Hurts is going to be the sneaky riser in this draft. This move to Norman under Riley was a brilliant move by Hurts. It's paying a real dividend.
Granted, it's the B12 vs the SEC, but Hurts has shown some very nice pocket development. He's a tough, smart, well built athlete who has made himself some serious money this year.
He still needs work, but I see some real promise. So it's a very interesting prediction by TSN on Hurts.
Should Daniel Jones struggle next year, and this team has a chance to draft Trevor Lawrence, it would be a seminal moment in the history of this franchise. I think Lawrence is the kind of talent that will make a winner out of a team every single year. Like Russell Wilson, Brady, Roethlisberger has done for their teams. I still like Jones, but at minimum, what this team would be able to accomplish in two drafts can set them up for a long while.
I acknowledge there are a lot of what-ifs in this scenario, but to me, the chance at a talent like Lawrence is just so rare, and I'm willing to watch another year of bad football if it means a decade plus of excellence, and the Giants being a Super Bowl threat year after year.
Imagine us trading down to say, the Buccaneers, who, let's say stay at #6. And say the Bucs take Tua and they go 2-14 next year, which is entirely possible, and they end up with the #1 pick. Imagine the Giants have two #1s, and knowing one of those 1s will be Lawrence, and Jones still has a lot of trade value. The Giants will run the NFC East for a long time.
Even if that dream doesn't come to fruition, there would still be so much draft capital with which to address a lot of positions on this team.
This is an awesome post.
From your keyboard to the football gods's ears. That would be a tremendous outcome. Hitting the football lottery for sure.
So keep the Keep Shurmur Movement is underway! ;)
(Narrator) "They went 4 - 12 next year. Again..."
Perhaps since you're the moderator you should find a better way to express yourself then to denigrate Jesus ....If someone used the same words with Allah You would probably ban them
Should Daniel Jones struggle next year, and this team has a chance to draft Trevor Lawrence, it would be a seminal moment in the history of this franchise. I think Lawrence is the kind of talent that will make a winner out of a team every single year. Like Russell Wilson, Brady, Roethlisberger has done for their teams. I still like Jones, but at minimum, what this team would be able to accomplish in two drafts can set them up for a long while.
getting Lawrence is just fantasy. we would have to go 0-16 next year and then still win the tie breaker against the other teams going 0-16 to get him.
2. Skins: Thomas (to protect Haskins)
3. Giants: Young
4. Dolphins: Herbert.
I think the Washington pick is very likely. They won't have Trent Williams. And whether Haskins shows enough is immaterial. He was Snyder's pick. Snyder is too much of an egomaniac to admit a mistake after a single year. He will make decisions to protect and prove his original decision was correct. Young doesn't further that goal.
Now let’s go quantity and add as many red chips as possible all over the place...
(Narrator) "They went 4 - 12 next year. Again..."
And the Gettleman defenders will champion DG's drafting acumen for being so good at picking in the top quintile of the draft yet again.
Does anyone want us to win another game?
I do! Any real fan wants their team to win every game they play! If you don't you are not a real fan.
This is a dumb fucking take, and anyone who thinks that YOU are a worthy arbiter of anyone else's fandom is hopeless.
So you know college draft prospects well enough to comment, but don't follow the Giants closely enough to know that Shepard was extended before the season?
No, not a troll at all.
We have a ton of young players on the team already, their development is just as, if not more, important than next years draft picks.
Unless we are 2 we aren’t getting him. I doubt Washington beats us. I doubt Washington wants another qb at 2. They probably take Chase and if we take that slow slob from Georgia who is another Flowers we are screwed. I hope someone else rises up besides that Georgia slug.
So you know college draft prospects well enough to comment, but don't follow the Giants closely enough to know that Shepard was extended before the season?
No, not a troll at all.
Go F yourself GD...you are stalking me and I will be reporting you next time you persist in this childish behavior.
For your information, read the Recent thread on the Georgia tackle...that is where I got my info from....and that includes Sky’s thoughts on him. JERK!
We still need major help in OL, LB and secondary (esp S).
Unless we are 2 we aren’t getting him. I doubt Washington beats us. I doubt Washington wants another qb at 2. They probably take Chase and if we take that slow slob from Georgia who is another Flowers we are screwed. I hope someone else rises up besides that Georgia slug.
So you know college draft prospects well enough to comment, but don't follow the Giants closely enough to know that Shepard was extended before the season?
No, not a troll at all.
Go F yourself GD...you are stalking me and I will be reporting you next time you persist in this childish behavior.
For your information, read the Recent thread on the Georgia tackle...that is where I got my info from....and that includes Sky’s thoughts on him. JERK!
Stalking you would imply that I go onto a thread specifically because you posted on it, when the reality is that I hope for precisely the opposite of that.