Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Draft order

ray in arlington : 11/17/2019 7:47 pm
Numbers are parentheses is NYG games back in SOS compared to each team. (Big negative numbers are good for NYG winning tiebreak and picking ahead).

1. CIN 0-10 (-12) #
2. WAS 1-9 (-8) ## see below
3. NYG 2-8
4. MIA 2-8 (-4.5)
5. NYJ 3-7 (-3.5)
6. TB 3-7 (-10.5) #
7. DEN 3-7 (-13) ##
8. ATL 3-7 (-16.5) ##
9. ARI 3-7-1*
10. DET 3-6-1*
11. JAC 4-6 (-0.5)
12. CLE 4-6 (-6)
13. LAC 4-6 (-7)
14. CHI 4-5 (-12.5) # (pick traded to OAK)

## almost certainly pick behind NYG in case of a tie
# likely to pick behind NYG in case of a tie
* NYG or DET or ARI would have to play a tie game for this tie to occur

In this listing, ties are broken using the stregth of schedule (SOS) based on the current records of all 16 opponents (division opponents count twice).
Lower SOS picks earlier. The NFL puts out draft order that doesn't include an opponents record in a team's SOS until that team plays that opponent.


TIEBREAK WITH WAS

The first tiebreaker for draft order is strength of schedule, not head-to-head. (This is according to the NFL ops website). If the Giants end up tied with WAS, the team that picks ahead is the team that wins fewer games against the following two teams. You can see the Giants would almost certainly pick ahead.

NYG: ARI, TB. Currently 6.5 wins (14.5 losses)
WAS: CAR, SF. Currently 14 wins (6 losses)
Right now  
RedZone88 : 11/17/2019 7:52 pm : link
Does anyone want us to win another game?
So Giants win almost any tiebreker  
Stan in LA : 11/17/2019 7:54 pm : link
A loss to Wash and/or Miami and it's likely a top 3 pick.

A case for Chase!
Giants  
Sammo85 : 11/17/2019 7:56 pm : link
are going to be 2-11 by the time they get to the Dolphins game on the 15th of Dec. Could be a decisive game for draft order there.
RE: So Giants win almost any tiebreker  
ray in arlington : 11/17/2019 7:56 pm : link
In comment 14681967 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
A loss to Wash and/or Miami and it's likely a top 3 pick.

A case for Chase!


Yes. The NYJ and MIA tiebreakers are the ones that are close, although the NE win over PHI opened up some room there.

RE: Right now  
5BowlsSoon : 11/17/2019 7:57 pm : link
In comment 14681962 RedZone88 said:
Quote:
Does anyone want us to win another game?


Lol....honestly, I do. I want to see these young players have some success so they can build on that and feel better about themselves.

Of course, I think going 2-14 might make a firing of PS More likely, but still not a given. Like I have said several times, at this point in time, I’m indifferent on this. I will be off the fence after the season.

But I still believe 4-12 probably still puts us top 5. I’m not sure number 5 gets us who we all want because I have a feeling many other teams will want who we want and perhaps move up to get him.
After Washington today  
jestersdead : 11/17/2019 7:59 pm : link
There is no way the Giants lose to them. Only questionable game remaining is, Miami. I do not see the Giants beating Chi, GB and Phil (2)

3-13 should be a top 3 pick
RE: Right now  
KeoweeFan : 11/17/2019 8:00 pm : link
In comment 14681962 RedZone88 said:
Quote:
Does anyone want us to win another game?

I wish that were a rhetorical question.
Not every team can win a division title every year.
Pro football is entertainment; not a life or death activity.

Speaking for myself, what I require is a team who will be competitive every Sunday so I can enjoy the game. Winning a championship or a Superbowl is a bonus.

Right now my yardstick will be "are they improving" in the remainder of the season.

Ray does a phenomenal job with these  
Go Terps : 11/17/2019 8:02 pm : link
But man it sure is getting old reading these threads before Thanksgiving.
It's pathetic  
Marty866b : 11/17/2019 8:04 pm : link
Six games left to the season and draft position is every Giant fans focus.
I believe things will not get better for a long time if we don't get rid of this GM and the head coach.
Always a sad day  
Giantophile : 11/17/2019 8:13 pm : link
when this thread is must-read material. And before Thanksgiving nonetheless. When will it end?

Thanks Ray. FWIW I am hoping this team wins a few more before it's done. Let Jones and the kids win, I think Shurmur will likely be here either way. Plus I can't bring myself to 'root against' them on Sundays.
Is there any chance the Redskins don't take  
jgambrosio : 11/17/2019 8:13 pm : link
Chase right in front of us? That would be a colossal kick in the balls. I see this draft as Burrow, Chase...? Not sure what we do at 3. Thomas a lock there?
RE: It's pathetic  
Mdgiantsfan : 11/17/2019 8:16 pm : link
In comment 14681982 Marty866b said:
Quote:
Six games left to the season and draft position is every Giant fans focus.
I believe things will not get better for a long time if we don't get rid of this GM and the head coach.


Aside for 2016 it has felt like this has been our posture for quite a few years.
RE: It's pathetic  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 11/17/2019 8:17 pm : link
In comment 14681982 Marty866b said:
Quote:
Six games left to the season and draft position is every Giant fans focus.
I believe things will not get better for a long time if we don't get rid of this GM and the head coach.


I think you speak for everybody.

And thanks to Ray for all his work on this. Too bad, he can't make the simple prediction, #32 if we win the last game, #31 if we lose it.
RE: Is there any chance the Redskins don't take  
Jay on the Island : 11/17/2019 8:18 pm : link
In comment 14681990 jgambrosio said:
Quote:
Chase right in front of us? That would be a colossal kick in the balls. I see this draft as Burrow, Chase...? Not sure what we do at 3. Thomas a lock there?

No, they will take Young unfortunately. I am hoping that they decide to take Andrew Thomas instead but I doubt they pass on a talent like Young.
Jesus fucking Christ  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 11/17/2019 8:20 pm : link
I am sick and tired of every damn year looking at having one of the worst records in the league. And guess what? We'll have high draft picks!!! Yay! Next year is looking up!

(Narrator) "They went 4 - 12 next year. Again..."
I can’t imagine the energy  
Dave on the UWS : 11/17/2019 8:24 pm : link
and dedication it takes Ray to do this year after year. My hats off for sure!
I hate to say this but I think we will miss out on Young  
Rjanyg : 11/17/2019 8:38 pm : link
The Georgia LT ( Andrews ? ) might be the next best player but I think it is possible they might trade down with a QB hungry team. Now that Tua is hurt he may drop a bit and a team liking for a young QB like Herbert might be willing to jump up and give up a 2nd and 4th round pick to get him. If we can get Chaisson from LSU and pick up a couple more picks this would be excellent.

I also expect after a couple of cuts that NYG should have around $80 Mill under the cap to help will some immediate needs at C, ER, LB, FS.
with the no 2 pick  
spike : 11/17/2019 8:49 pm : link
the Redskins will trade DOWN for more picks to another team who is QB-hungry.

The Giants will then get Chase Young.
RE: with the no 2 pick  
Jay on the Island : 11/17/2019 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14682022 spike said:
Quote:
the Redskins will trade DOWN for more picks to another team who is QB-hungry.

The Giants will then get Chase Young.

I hope you're right.
RE: Right now  
joeinpa : 11/17/2019 8:53 pm : link
In comment 14681962 RedZone88 said:
Quote:
Does anyone want us to win another game?


For last two years I rooted for draft position, mostly because I wanted. Shot at a young quarterback, not doing that again with 6 games left.

Plus I want a win against the Eagles. Now if the get to Dolphins 2-11, I don’t probably root for draft position. But rooting right now for 6-0, with the caveat that losses help draft position
Who the Giants draft doesn't matter  
Go Terps : 11/17/2019 8:54 pm : link
If Gettleman and Shurmur are running the show this will continue to be a 5-11 type operation.
I’ve rooted for draft position before.  
BrianLeonard23 : 11/17/2019 8:56 pm : link
But we ended up with Apple and Flowers so I stopped doing that.
My 2 Cents  
sober297 : 11/17/2019 9:00 pm : link
1. Joe Burrows QB
2. Chase Young DE
3. Jerry Jeudy WR (Giants pick)
RE: Who the Giants draft doesn't matter  
The_Boss : 11/17/2019 9:02 pm : link
In comment 14682028 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If Gettleman and Shurmur are running the show this will continue to be a 5-11 type operation.


This.
RE: with the no 2 pick  
RedZone88 : 11/17/2019 9:02 pm : link
In comment 14682022 spike said:
Quote:
the Redskins will trade DOWN for more picks to another team who is QB-hungry.

The Giants will then get Chase Young.


You think they are happy with Haskins? How amazing would it be if the Skins wend for a new QB?
No change for us  
Carl in CT : 11/17/2019 9:03 pm : link
Since last week. Bottom line. (At least per Ray and Tankathon)
I'm probably in the minority  
allstarjim : 11/17/2019 9:20 pm : link
But I don't want them winning another game. I want that #2 pick. A trade down could be franchise defining for the next 10 years. It would afford them the opportunity to not only still get a premium pick, get the OL help they desperately need, plus 2 other top 100 picks, as well as a 2021 first rounder, which to me, is the real prize.

Should Daniel Jones struggle next year, and this team has a chance to draft Trevor Lawrence, it would be a seminal moment in the history of this franchise. I think Lawrence is the kind of talent that will make a winner out of a team every single year. Like Russell Wilson, Brady, Roethlisberger has done for their teams. I still like Jones, but at minimum, what this team would be able to accomplish in two drafts can set them up for a long while.

I acknowledge there are a lot of what-ifs in this scenario, but to me, the chance at a talent like Lawrence is just so rare, and I'm willing to watch another year of bad football if it means a decade plus of excellence, and the Giants being a Super Bowl threat year after year.

Imagine us trading down to say, the Buccaneers, who, let's say stay at #6. And say the Bucs take Tua and they go 2-14 next year, which is entirely possible, and they end up with the #1 pick. Imagine the Giants have two #1s, and knowing one of those 1s will be Lawrence, and Jones still has a lot of trade value. The Giants will run the NFC East for a long time.

Even if that dream doesn't come to fruition, there would still be so much draft capital with which to address a lot of positions on this team.
RE: I'm probably in the minority  
The_Boss : 11/17/2019 9:31 pm : link
In comment 14682046 allstarjim said:
Quote:
But I don't want them winning another game. I want that #2 pick. A trade down could be franchise defining for the next 10 years. It would afford them the opportunity to not only still get a premium pick, get the OL help they desperately need, plus 2 other top 100 picks, as well as a 2021 first rounder, which to me, is the real prize.

Should Daniel Jones struggle next year, and this team has a chance to draft Trevor Lawrence, it would be a seminal moment in the history of this franchise. I think Lawrence is the kind of talent that will make a winner out of a team every single year. Like Russell Wilson, Brady, Roethlisberger has done for their teams. I still like Jones, but at minimum, what this team would be able to accomplish in two drafts can set them up for a long while.

I acknowledge there are a lot of what-ifs in this scenario, but to me, the chance at a talent like Lawrence is just so rare, and I'm willing to watch another year of bad football if it means a decade plus of excellence, and the Giants being a Super Bowl threat year after year.

Imagine us trading down to say, the Buccaneers, who, let's say stay at #6. And say the Bucs take Tua and they go 2-14 next year, which is entirely possible, and they end up with the #1 pick. Imagine the Giants have two #1s, and knowing one of those 1s will be Lawrence, and Jones still has a lot of trade value. The Giants will run the NFC East for a long time.

Even if that dream doesn't come to fruition, there would still be so much draft capital with which to address a lot of positions on this team.


There is a lot to love in this thread. Too bad most of it is wishful thinking. I think Jones has show enough thus far to prove he’s going to be very good. I once thought like you with regards to Lawrence only because I assumed Jones was going to blow.
Thanks for this ray  
jcn56 : 11/17/2019 9:37 pm : link
I really hope you can get back to writing these for playoff positioning sometime early next decade.
RE: It's pathetic  
micky : 11/17/2019 9:43 pm : link
In comment 14681982 Marty866b said:
Quote:
Six games left to the season and draft position is every Giant fans focus.
I believe things will not get better for a long time if we don't get rid of this GM and the head coach.


It's become the norm and most likely be for several years. It's the new giants norm. Enjoy the process
for the last 5 years i've been more invested in draft than season by  
MM_in_NYC : 11/17/2019 9:45 pm : link
week 5 or so. there's a solid 5 months of being able to think about an evolving set of highly beneficial draft strategies and specific player selections upon which to build the team and finally become successful again. sure it's hypothetical, but at least it's enjoyable and plausibly realistic.
RE: Right now  
Percy : 11/17/2019 9:56 pm : link
In comment 14681962 RedZone88 said:
Quote:
Does anyone want us to win another game?

No.
Chase Young  
5BowlsSoon : 11/17/2019 9:58 pm : link
Unless we are 2 we aren’t getting him. I doubt Washington beats us. I doubt Washington wants another qb at 2. They probably take Chase and if we take that slow slob from Georgia who is another Flowers we are screwed. I hope someone else rises up besides that Georgia slug.
RE: Chase Young  
allstarjim : 11/17/2019 10:12 pm : link
In comment 14682062 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Unless we are 2 we aren’t getting him. I doubt Washington beats us. I doubt Washington wants another qb at 2. They probably take Chase and if we take that slow slob from Georgia who is another Flowers we are screwed. I hope someone else rises up besides that Georgia slug.


I strongly feel Young will be available at the #3 overall pick.
At one point  
mrvax : 11/17/2019 10:17 pm : link
in the season the Giants were 2-2 and the future had hope.

Thanks, Ray.
RE: RE: Chase Young  
Rjanyg : 11/17/2019 10:47 pm : link
In comment 14682065 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14682062 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Unless we are 2 we aren’t getting him. I doubt Washington beats us. I doubt Washington wants another qb at 2. They probably take Chase and if we take that slow slob from Georgia who is another Flowers we are screwed. I hope someone else rises up besides that Georgia slug.



I strongly feel Young will be available at the #3 overall pick.


I hope you are right? What is your thought on who is selected with picks 1 & 2?
Burrow and Tua (still)  
allstarjim : 11/17/2019 11:08 pm : link
But I'll tell you, I won't be surprised if teams absolutely fall in love with Fromm. I really could see him get taken at #2 or even #3. There are several teams that are going to be looking at resetting their franchise with a new QB. 2020 is a great year to do it. Herbert could still get up there by draft time but I'd bet Fromm has a better chance.

This is not to say Young isn't worth the top pick, just that the value of the QB position, and how these prospects might be viewed as franchise altering guys, I would mock Young at #3 today.

I think we'll find out more after Tua's surgery.

BTW, Trubisky looks like he just got benched by Nagy, that's another team that is a potential trade-up candidate for a QB. I think Trubisky's goose might be cooked in Chicago after this season, maybe after this game!
Trubisky’s pass on his final third down before he was benched  
cosmicj : 11/17/2019 11:16 pm : link
Was absolutely puzzling. He wasn’t under pressure trying to convert a short third down in a season defining situation and he threw it... somewhere into the turf. That may have effectively been the end of Trubisky’s career in Chicago.
Sporting News mock published today  
shyster : 11/17/2019 11:26 pm : link
1. Bengals: Burrow
2. Skins: Thomas (to protect Haskins)
3. Giants: Young
4. Dolphins: Herbert.

Hurts at #16. Tua and Fromm not projected in first round.

For Giants, Bears aren't the sure loss they appeared to be. And Eagles' loss today increases chances they will be out of it and not playing starters in Week 17 game at NYG.

Won't be easy hanging on to top 3.
SN - ( New Window )
And with the Rams beating the Bears  
ray in arlington : 11/17/2019 11:36 pm : link
1. CIN 0-10 (-13) #
2. WAS 1-9 (-8) ## see below
3. NYG 2-8
4. MIA 2-8 (-5)
5. NYJ 3-7 (-4)
6. TB 3-7 (-11.5) #
7. DEN 3-7 (-13) #
8. ATL 3-7 (-17.5) ##
9. ARI 3-7-1*
10. DET 3-6-1*
11. JAC 4-6 (-1)
12. LAC 4-6 (-7)
13. CLE 4-6 (-7)
14. CHI 4-6 (-13) # (pick traded to OAK)

## almost certainly pick behind NYG in case of a tie
# likely to pick behind NYG in case of a tie
* NYG or DET or ARI would have to play a tie game for this tie to occur
the bears are on our schedule  
ray in arlington : 11/17/2019 11:38 pm : link
so the tiebreaks improved for NYG.
RE: Right now  
SterlingArcher : 11/17/2019 11:42 pm : link
In comment 14681962 RedZone88 said:
Quote:
Does anyone want us to win another game?
I do! Any real fan wants their team to win every game they play! If you don't you are not a real fan.
If the season ends this way  
montanagiant : 11/17/2019 11:49 pm : link
Cincy is going to take a QB
Skins might trade back to another team needing a QB
That lets us take Chase Young (Who I think is the most disruptive D player I have seen in a few years)

If the Skins instead take Young that frees us to do the trade back. Actually, we are in a nice spot
RE: Is there any chance the Redskins don't take  
montanagiant : 11/17/2019 11:49 pm : link
In comment 14681990 jgambrosio said:
Quote:
Chase right in front of us? That would be a colossal kick in the balls. I see this draft as Burrow, Chase...? Not sure what we do at 3. Thomas a lock there?

A QB hungry team offers them a nice deal is the only way I see them not taking him
RE: Sporting News mock published today  
bw in dc : 11/17/2019 11:51 pm : link
In comment 14682086 shyster said:
Quote:
1. Bengals: Burrow
2. Skins: Thomas (to protect Haskins)
3. Giants: Young
4. Dolphins: Herbert.

Hurts at #16. Tua and Fromm not projected in first round.

For Giants, Bears aren't the sure loss they appeared to be. And Eagles' loss today increases chances they will be out of it and not playing starters in Week 17 game at NYG.

Won't be easy hanging on to top 3. SN - ( New Window )


Hurts is going to be the sneaky riser in this draft. This move to Norman under Riley was a brilliant move by Hurts. It's paying a real dividend.

Granted, it's the B12 vs the SEC, but Hurts has shown some very nice pocket development. He's a tough, smart, well built athlete who has made himself some serious money this year.

He still needs work, but I see some real promise. So it's a very interesting prediction by TSN on Hurts.
RE: I'm probably in the minority  
bw in dc : 11/17/2019 11:52 pm : link
In comment 14682046 allstarjim said:
Quote:
But I don't want them winning another game. I want that #2 pick. A trade down could be franchise defining for the next 10 years. It would afford them the opportunity to not only still get a premium pick, get the OL help they desperately need, plus 2 other top 100 picks, as well as a 2021 first rounder, which to me, is the real prize.

Should Daniel Jones struggle next year, and this team has a chance to draft Trevor Lawrence, it would be a seminal moment in the history of this franchise. I think Lawrence is the kind of talent that will make a winner out of a team every single year. Like Russell Wilson, Brady, Roethlisberger has done for their teams. I still like Jones, but at minimum, what this team would be able to accomplish in two drafts can set them up for a long while.

I acknowledge there are a lot of what-ifs in this scenario, but to me, the chance at a talent like Lawrence is just so rare, and I'm willing to watch another year of bad football if it means a decade plus of excellence, and the Giants being a Super Bowl threat year after year.

Imagine us trading down to say, the Buccaneers, who, let's say stay at #6. And say the Bucs take Tua and they go 2-14 next year, which is entirely possible, and they end up with the #1 pick. Imagine the Giants have two #1s, and knowing one of those 1s will be Lawrence, and Jones still has a lot of trade value. The Giants will run the NFC East for a long time.

Even if that dream doesn't come to fruition, there would still be so much draft capital with which to address a lot of positions on this team.


This is an awesome post.

From your keyboard to the football gods's ears. That would be a tremendous outcome. Hitting the football lottery for sure.

So keep the Keep Shurmur Movement is underway! ;)

RE: Jesus fucking Christ  
capone : 11/18/2019 5:43 am : link
In comment 14682000 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
I am sick and tired of every damn year looking at having one of the worst records in the league. And guess what? We'll have high draft picks!!! Yay! Next year is looking up!

(Narrator) "They went 4 - 12 next year. Again..."


Perhaps since you’re the moderator you should find a better way to express yourself then to denigrate Jesus ....If someone used the same words with Allah You would probably ban them
As of right now,  
robbieballs2003 : 11/18/2019 5:53 am : link
Top 3 seems good to me. In fact, and I know this will get taken the wrong way, it might be better to sit at number 2 or 3 than 1. If we have the first pick and want to trade down it could hurt us because of supply and demand. Let's say that we are sitting at 1 and everybody knows we aren't taking a QB. There needs to be a clear difference between the top QBs. I'm not sure if there is at the moment. Why would someone over pay us sitting at one when they can trade for number 2 or 3 for cheaper and still get their guy? Again, this is under the assumption that there isn't a clear distinction between the top QBs. Odds are that the top pick will be the most attractive but we'll see. Once these QBs start to go then the demand goes up so if there are 2 guys at QB and we are sitting at three that either means we get Young or one of the QBs fell. If one of the QBs fell there will be a lot of teams bidding for him. All I am saying is that this is a good draft to be in the top three if not 4 or 5. We still have to let the offseason payout.
Top 3 means  
giants_10_88 : 11/18/2019 5:56 am : link
we miss out on Chase Young.
RE: RE: I'm probably in the minority  
markky : 11/18/2019 7:04 am : link
In comment 14682097 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14682046 allstarjim said:


Quote:


Should Daniel Jones struggle next year, and this team has a chance to draft Trevor Lawrence, it would be a seminal moment in the history of this franchise. I think Lawrence is the kind of talent that will make a winner out of a team every single year. Like Russell Wilson, Brady, Roethlisberger has done for their teams. I still like Jones, but at minimum, what this team would be able to accomplish in two drafts can set them up for a long while.



getting Lawrence is just fantasy. we would have to go 0-16 next year and then still win the tie breaker against the other teams going 0-16 to get him.
RE: Sporting News mock published today  
Diver_Down : 11/18/2019 7:25 am : link
In comment 14682086 shyster said:
Quote:
1. Bengals: Burrow
2. Skins: Thomas (to protect Haskins)
3. Giants: Young
4. Dolphins: Herbert.


I think the Washington pick is very likely. They won't have Trent Williams. And whether Haskins shows enough is immaterial. He was Snyder's pick. Snyder is too much of an egomaniac to admit a mistake after a single year. He will make decisions to protect and prove his original decision was correct. Young doesn't further that goal.
We have done the stay where you are and pick quality blue chip  
Jimmy Googs : 11/18/2019 7:27 am : link
over quantity thing.

Now let’s go quantity and add as many red chips as possible all over the place...
RE: Jesus fucking Christ  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/18/2019 7:38 am : link
In comment 14682000 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
I am sick and tired of every damn year looking at having one of the worst records in the league. And guess what? We'll have high draft picks!!! Yay! Next year is looking up!

(Narrator) "They went 4 - 12 next year. Again..."

And the Gettleman defenders will champion DG's drafting acumen for being so good at picking in the top quintile of the draft yet again.
RE: RE: Right now  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/18/2019 7:47 am : link
In comment 14682089 SterlingArcher said:
Quote:
In comment 14681962 RedZone88 said:


Quote:


Does anyone want us to win another game?

I do! Any real fan wants their team to win every game they play! If you don't you are not a real fan.

This is a dumb fucking take, and anyone who thinks that YOU are a worthy arbiter of anyone else's fandom is hopeless.
RE: Chase Young  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/18/2019 7:48 am : link
In comment 14682062 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Unless we are 2 we aren’t getting him. I doubt Washington beats us. I doubt Washington wants another qb at 2. They probably take Chase and if we take that slow slob from Georgia who is another Flowers we are screwed. I hope someone else rises up besides that Georgia slug.

So you know college draft prospects well enough to comment, but don't follow the Giants closely enough to know that Shepard was extended before the season?

No, not a troll at all.
Still banging the drum  
Biteymax22 : 11/18/2019 7:59 am : link
That we'd be better served by our young players taking a step forward and winning a few games down the stretch than we would be picking 3 spots higher.

We have a ton of young players on the team already, their development is just as, if not more, important than next years draft picks.
RE: RE: Chase Young  
5BowlsSoon : 11/18/2019 8:07 am : link
In comment 14682138 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14682062 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Unless we are 2 we aren’t getting him. I doubt Washington beats us. I doubt Washington wants another qb at 2. They probably take Chase and if we take that slow slob from Georgia who is another Flowers we are screwed. I hope someone else rises up besides that Georgia slug.


So you know college draft prospects well enough to comment, but don't follow the Giants closely enough to know that Shepard was extended before the season?

No, not a troll at all.


Go F yourself GD...you are stalking me and I will be reporting you next time you persist in this childish behavior.

For your information, read the Recent thread on the Georgia tackle...that is where I got my info from....and that includes Sky’s thoughts on him. JERK!
Tua's injury dinged the Giants  
jeff57 : 11/18/2019 8:11 am : link
If the draft ends up as posted, Burrow and Young will be the first two picks. Giants would then have to decide with Thomas or Jeudy is worth the third or whether they should trade down. I'd trade down.
RE: Right now  
exiled : 11/18/2019 8:12 am : link
Quote:
Does anyone want us to win another game?
Yes. Every week
Actually I think we have a decent draft record  
Jay in Toronto : 11/18/2019 8:21 am : link
with Ross gone. If Young isn't sitting there for us (he destroyed the Badgers, some of it was scheme but he was able to take advantage with his amazing athleticism) I'm those who want more picks.

We still need major help in OL, LB and secondary (esp S).
RE: RE: RE: Chase Young  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/18/2019 8:27 am : link
In comment 14682155 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 14682138 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14682062 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Unless we are 2 we aren’t getting him. I doubt Washington beats us. I doubt Washington wants another qb at 2. They probably take Chase and if we take that slow slob from Georgia who is another Flowers we are screwed. I hope someone else rises up besides that Georgia slug.


So you know college draft prospects well enough to comment, but don't follow the Giants closely enough to know that Shepard was extended before the season?

No, not a troll at all.



Go F yourself GD...you are stalking me and I will be reporting you next time you persist in this childish behavior.

For your information, read the Recent thread on the Georgia tackle...that is where I got my info from....and that includes Sky’s thoughts on him. JERK!

Stalking you would imply that I go onto a thread specifically because you posted on it, when the reality is that I hope for precisely the opposite of that.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions