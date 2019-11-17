Numbers are parentheses is NYG games back in SOS compared to each team. (Big negative numbers are good for NYG winning tiebreak and picking ahead).



1. CIN 0-10 (-12) #

2. WAS 1-9 (-8) ## see below

3. NYG 2-8

4. MIA 2-8 (-4.5)

5. NYJ 3-7 (-3.5)

6. TB 3-7 (-10.5) #

7. DEN 3-7 (-13) ##

8. ATL 3-7 (-16.5) ##

9. ARI 3-7-1*

10. DET 3-6-1*

11. JAC 4-6 (-0.5)

12. CLE 4-6 (-6)

13. LAC 4-6 (-7)

14. CHI 4-5 (-12.5) # (pick traded to OAK)



## almost certainly pick behind NYG in case of a tie

# likely to pick behind NYG in case of a tie

* NYG or DET or ARI would have to play a tie game for this tie to occur



In this listing, ties are broken using the stregth of schedule (SOS) based on the current records of all 16 opponents (division opponents count twice).

Lower SOS picks earlier. The NFL puts out draft order that doesn't include an opponents record in a team's SOS until that team plays that opponent.





TIEBREAK WITH WAS



The first tiebreaker for draft order is strength of schedule, not head-to-head. (This is according to the NFL ops website). If the Giants end up tied with WAS, the team that picks ahead is the team that wins fewer games against the following two teams. You can see the Giants would almost certainly pick ahead.



NYG: ARI, TB. Currently 6.5 wins (14.5 losses)

WAS: CAR, SF. Currently 14 wins (6 losses)

