Schwartz Never Got an Interview with Giants 2 Years Ago

Quote: "Schwartz has mostly avoided the topic when it’s been broached by reporters. Most Super Bowl-winning coordinators are hot commodities. Frank Reich wasn’t considered top guy material by many, but when Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels bailed on the Colts post-Super Bowl, the former Eagles offensive coordinator was subbed in and the rest is history.



But Schwartz has been a harder sell. He was set to meet with the New York Giants two offseasons ago, but the interview was canceled because the Giants came to learn that he would want some personnel authority, two NFL sources said."

Jim Schwartz is reported to have never gotten an interview as was planned with the Giants two years ago after the Eagles, with him as the Defense Coordinator, won the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Inquirerer report is that:The point of this is not that Jim Schwartz would have been a great coach, noting that his personality can be a problem despite his coaching ability, but that the Giants' front office has a "delegation of powers" structure that will prevent some/many good head coaches from being considered or hired, such as those requiring "some personnel authority."Link: https://www.inquirer.com/sports/eagles-jim-schwartz-defensive-coordinator-doug-pederson-chris-long-bill-belichick-20191116.html Jim Schwartz’s sway within the Eagles is unparalleled for a coordinator | Jeff McLane - ( New Window