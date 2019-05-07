Approach to Extending Williams christian : 8:11 am

**If we can leave the bash/praise Gettleman overall stuff to the other threads.**



I'm not sure where I fall on the trade, but I think we all agree the trade's success depends on Williams being extended.



I fear Williams has the leverage. Gettleman would have a lot to answer for if he gave up a 3rd round pick for half a season.



Positives for the Giants:

- right to franchise or transition

- 8 game tryout to gauge fit

- he knows the area and no move required



Negatives:

- ~18M tag and risk of alienating Williams

- Williams might assess the situation and want no part of it

- He might command a position topping contract with over 1.5B open cap space in the NFL this year alone



I don't see how it's in Williams's interest to extend without testing the market. I think the only good outcome for the Giants is a fair, below market setting deal, otherwise let him walk.



What factors am I missing?