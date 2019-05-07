Giants organizational culture, nepotism cosmicj : 11/20/2019 9:57 am

I think everyone is aware that Chris Mara is SVP of Player Personnel. But did you know that the Asst Dir of Player Personnel, Tim McDonnell, is a Mara by blood (grandson of Wellington)? At a more junior level, Charles Tisch is Football Operations Assistant. In the Giants family, DJ Boisture, son of the long-time Giants scout, is regional scout (west). Chad Klunder, the new Scouting Coordinator, worked with Tim McDonnell at Notre Dame for several years. He was promoted to that position without any NFL experience.



Imagine what it's like being the Giants GM and, in general, working in an organization where several of your coworkers have an inside and very personal communication channel to the ownership? Simple business and football disagreements can take on a strong political overtone. Gettleman has imported several experienced NFL front office personnel into the Giants org (e.g. Mark Koncz most prominently but also someone like Brendan Prophett, a new scout coming over from the Lions). I don't know whether they feel comfortable taking contrarian positions on football matters given the strong family and insider culture.



Gettleman has also retained many of the scouts hired by Ross and Reese in the middle of the decade, and promoted Chris Pettit, a long time Giants scout, to Dir ofd College Scouting. The bios of the Giants organization reflect an unusual level of continuity in what is a very disruptive line of work, featuring constant personnel changes. And the level of cross pollination with other franchises is just surprisingly low. Probably a majority of the scouts and pro personnel staff have NO - zero - NFL experience working for other franchises.



If you go beyond a few of the leaders in the Giants organization, it looks like a very stable and insular community. Is change possible in an organization such as this one, marked by gated monopoly power and some past success? Looking at it objectively, this looks like a very mediocre organization that will automatically resist change and fall back naturally into confirmation bias.



I have high hopes for Daniel Jones, who I think is an exceptional talent, but even his selection looks suspect in the context of the Giants org. Played in college for a guy they know; looks and behaves (to his credit) like the previous franchise QB. No wonder he was selected at #6. In fact, was Gettleman even the prime mover in this decision? Then hanging on to Eli long past his play dropped off. Resistance to data, contrarian thought bleeds through the evaluation.



So what will change the organization's mediocre stability? I don't know but maybe it would be a very strong figure, someone on the order of Young, Parcels and Coughlin. Those are the only leaders under whom the Giants have flourished in the modern era.