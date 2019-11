Sophomore Slump or Poor Coaching ? - Last Year's Draft Class

Many (myself definitely included) felt great about our draft class from last year. We saw several of the rookies flash potential and frankly Saquon gave us an amazing performance.The most trouble I am having is the regression they are showing. There is a good article in the NY Post this morning "Revisiting Giants' 2018 Draft Class" that really highlights how poorly they have performed this year.I gave DG a ton of credit for the draft class last year, and I lean toward our coaches being squarely responsible for making sure our players improve.What say you? Did we overestimate the draft class or are our coaches just not capable of taking these players forward? Maybe both? If history is an indicator of the future, next year DJ8 is going to look like Baker Mayfield if this continues . . .