Some information from Albert Breer

I just watched his halftime twitter periscope where he takes questions, some things he said:
1. Gettleman’s job is likely safe. He said DG does a better job than people realize.
2. Rhule makes sense for NYG & Rhule likely would not turn the job down.
3. Mike McCarthy to WSH is possible.
4. Keep an eye out for McDaniels to Carolina.
5. Jason Garrett job in serious jeopardy.
Probably not thread worthy, but we’re 2-8 & this is what we have to look forward to.
I don’t know why some of you need to exaggerate to make a point. We all know the giants blow chunks but they aren’t worse off than 2017. Not by a long shot.
Wait, the team that Gettleman clearly believed could compete in 2018 when he took the job at end of 2017 was worse than the one currently?
So Gettleman clearly totally fucked up when he made moves to "go for it" in 2018.
Great, he has a bunch of cap room and is younger across the board. Which positions on defense are you comfortable with going forward? Safety certainly not. Defensive end certainly not. Linebacker certainly not. Corner certainly not
So they're in better shape at DT.
Jones is a start, but the roster is an epic train wreck, and Gettleman having money to spend should scare everyone. He's been an unmitigated disaster spending money in free agency.
The Giants may not have a hole at QB going forward, but they have massive holes at every other premium position on the roster. More than any team in the league.
Gettleman tried to sell everyone on Jabrill Peppers being like getting another 1st round pick, which was a totally asinine comment. His evaluation of players that are already in the NFL has been nothing short of comical. Peppers play to this point is closer to an undrafted free agent than it is a 1st round pick
Shurmur is a total loser. Gettleman is a total clown. John Mara is letting both of them run the organization even further into the ground.
When did you become a rapper?
Gettleman has made mistakes but nothing is gained be sticking a microphone in the GMs face in November. The sharks will get a chance to tear into him in the offseason.
I believe there may be some truth to this. I would also think Dave was asked to field a team with Eli and he did while not mortgaging the future. Solder really the only big investment. I also think Shurmur may have been more of a Mara hire.
I am not why people don't see this.
and should be 1-9. As horrible as the Giants have been recently, they're actually worse than their record shows.
enough with the "should be 1-9" thing. they beat TB and put up 30+ points. TBs kicker missed a FG attempt.
should the giants have only won three superbowls because norwood missed a FG at the end of the game?
you are what your record says you are.
the main issues with the giants this season have been jones' shitty pocket awareness and fumbling the other team points, shurmur's shitty scheming and coaching, and injuries.
gettleman's certainly been far from perfect but he's not the horror show some on this site make him out to be.
actually, he missed more than a field goal. He also missed an extra point and had an extra point blocked.
I won't argue with your main issues, but would add that the O-line can neither run block or pass block and the defense can't get off the field.
Keep Gettleman, they'll underperform again, fire Gettleman, and replace him with Kevin Abrams.
The odds, alas, are very much in favor of this happening.
This organization is a circular error.
Yes the same organization that has won 4 super bowl championships -given fans some of the most exciting and memorable plays in the history of the league -hahahaha wtf?! could the be more ignorant people than NYG fans? This is not the Jets or Bengals or Browns etc etc. etc.
I think while it's much easier to be critical of DG & Shurmur (and,yes, I'm on board w/the criticisms), we're missing the bigger picture in that John Mara is the problem. I never thought I'd write that as at one time I believed he was the voice of reason within the organization. However,over the past few seasons,his inability to recognize what is happening,the remedies needed for the problems & his solutions that create more problems show that he needs to completely step away from being involved in the football operations. For those old enough to remember,I see him morphing into the "Old" Wellington,the one who was clueless as to what to do & the need for the commissioner to step in with George Young!Most of you remember "Grandpa" Wellington,the kindly old gentleman that was around the Giant teams in his senior years but not the Wellington from the late '60's/early '70's. John is slowly becoming the "Old" version of his father.And w/Tisch not truly involved,John's the one making the personnel decisions. We need a strong football person to come in & be the decision maker,not John Mara & I don't believe he's anywhere near giving up his control!
The team is arguably worse over the last 2 years than the 3-13 mess he inherited.
I’d throw the cocksucker out with yesterday’s garbage.
If he was hamstrung, however, than that's even a worse indictment of the Giants org than him being a bad GM.
There's a lot of faith in that projection, however.
But one issue remains inexcusable - Mr. Hog Mollie has failed epically at building the OL. His supposed forte.
I see little difference right now in that regard between him and his predecessor JReese.
The giants are not worse than 2017. They are younger across the board and opened up a ton of cap space. They also have a young Qb everyone can get behind.
Bold talk. I’m gonna read you the name of some other first round safeties and you tell me exactly why Peppers shouldn’t be considered a first rounder.
Karl Joseph
Keanu Neal
Terrell Edmunds
Malik Hooker
Calvin Pryor
Haha Clinton Dix
Deone Buccannon
Kenny Vaccarro
Eric Reid
Matt Elam
That list goes back the last 6 years. Obviously there’s Jamal Adams, Derwin James, and Minkah Fitzpatrick that are better than him. Malik Hooker has been too injury prone but he has better instincts. That’s 4 out of 13 safeties drafted in the first round that I wouldn’t take him over. Why can’t he be considered a first round pick again? He’s leading our team in turnovers btw and hasn’t given up a td all year...
But one issue remains inexcusable - Mr. Hog Mollie has failed epically at building the OL. His supposed forte.
I see little difference right now in that regard between him and his predecessor JReese.
Shout it to the mountaintops!
I don’t know why some of you need to exaggerate to make a point. We all know the giants blow chunks but they aren’t worse off than 2017. Not by a long shot.
+1 The mistake was not doing a complete rebuild from the get-go.
Just like the draft, unfortunately you need the data over the course of several seasons
When he's playing with confidence, the results are showing up. When he's not sure what he's doing out there, and opponents see it on film and are attacking it, he looks bad. Same goes for most of this defense in 2019 ... it's a trend.
In a lot of cases it's easy to point at the coaching and say it's making the talent look worse, but I'd caution that works in the opposite direction as well. When you have guys like Dee Baker completely giving up, Jenkins making business decisions, Ogletree having no clue where he's supposed to be and a LB corps that shouldn't be starting in D-III let alone the NFL, maybe it's not the coaching.
This is laughable.
He said DG does a better job than people realize.
This is laughable.
Not true - most people think he's fucking terrible (larger population, not just Giants fans). Maybe he's better than fucking terrible. Just terrible?
Shurmur is a total loser. Gettleman is a total clown. John Mara is letting both of them run the organization even further into the ground.
Amen ! +1
I don’t know why some of you need to exaggerate to make a point. We all know the giants blow chunks but they aren’t worse off than 2017. Not by a long shot.
A "ton of cap space"? By what metric? They lead the league in dead money this year, and their cap room going into next season is closer to the median than it is to the top, with most of the cap room that DG supposedly "opened up" simply being the result of Eli's contract expiring. Are you really giving DG credit for that?
I know you're unwilling to see it, but most other teams are doing a much better job of operating than the Giants are right now.
I’ll start with positives
3rd rd pick for a 17m/yr JPP contract
Zietler for a 17m/yr Vernon contract
4th for Eli Apple
5th for 11m/yr Harrison contract
Danny Jones
Traded OBJ
Negatives
Signed OBJ To 20m/yr contract
Signed Johnathan Stewart FOR 3 WHOLE MILLION DOLLARS
( Frank Gore gets paid more and he’s 5 years older! Stewart ran for 900 yards the year before)
Signed Solder to a 15m/yr contract ( Yeah Solder showed all the signs of sucking after his team won the Super Bowl and Brady wasn’t touched the whole fourth quarter, people also like to leave out Belichick matched our contract offer)
Brought back Eli Manning (his worst blunder by far and very fair criticism)
Traded Ogletree for a 10m/yr contract( ok this might be the worst but Ogle tree never played like this in St. Louis)
The blunders of Ogletree Solder and Eli
Manning isn’t enough for me to say get rid of him, a lot of you say his blunder is trying to win in 2018, well why did he get rid of jpp right away when he had 12 sacks that season if he wasn’t rebuilding...I guess I’m a Gettlemanite. Carry on.
fail
In the meanwhile, they moved Brett Jones, who wasn't great by any stretch, to much fanfare over cost savings - and replaced him with bad (Pulley) and worse (Halapio). Well done.
I’d make the argument that Gettleman’s 2018 was an outlier in what has been a successful career.
Was he hired with a mandate to win now with Eli, as one anti-Gettlemanite alleges? If so, a lot of the venom should be directed at a pay grade above DG's, because that was a fools errand. Due to that blunder, which may or may not be his, set the demolition/rebuild back a year.
Was the PS hire on his shoulders, or, as alleged by many, a Mara thing?
How much of the talent evaluation/acquisition blame is on his shoulders? The coaches, Maras, and his lieutenant Abrams are involved in the process.
I think there's plenty of evidence to show coaching needs a major shakeup. Too much of the evidence in the DG trial is sealed to make any real evaluation from the bleachers.
I’d make the argument that Gettleman’s 2018 was an outlier in what has been a successful career.
I think that Williams trade is going to make or break him. And right now, I'm squarely in the 'break' column. Trading away decent picks for a guy who was going to hit FA, for the right to overpay a player who has never lived up to his potential, doesn't seem like the way for a guy who's had a horrible record in FA to right his ship. Not to mention resource allocation, given he has no edge rushers and already employs Dexter Lawrence.
From 2018 to 2019. There were a series of mistakes in 2018, but he was new to the job, ill and facing an organization in crisis. 2019 has been better. I know we can criticize the Baker trade up or the Williams trade (which I like) or the Bethea signing but he has done good things, too.
I’d make the argument that Gettleman’s 2018 was an outlier in what has been a successful career.
I think that Williams trade is going to make or break him. And right now, I'm squarely in the 'break' column. Trading away decent picks for a guy who was going to hit FA, for the right to overpay a player who has never lived up to his potential, doesn't seem like the way for a guy who's had a horrible record in FA to right his ship. Not to mention resource allocation, given he has no edge rushers and already employs Dexter Lawrence.
I thin kit's an example of how dynamic our opinions are. The prevailing opinion going into the season was that D. Jones would make or break him. If that was true, the conversation would be in its final stages. But he makes a move and that becomes his lynchpin. Until his next move.
As DJ goes - so do their careers in Blue.
I've had enough of Shurmer, but I'd rather keep Shurmer than have McDaniel.
But there may be one that is the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back.
But there may be one that is the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back.
That's absolutely true - I meant that trade will ultimately be an indicator of his fortunes here. If it fails, I'm pretty sure DG is a goner regardless of how risk averse the team is. Big ticket FA who he traded picks for, anything less than well above average and his cumulative FA record will be well below league average.
In the meanwhile, they moved Brett Jones, who wasn't great by any stretch, to much fanfare over cost savings - and replaced him with bad (Pulley) and worse (Halapio). Well done.
In what world is Brett Jones better than Pio. I was almost expecting you to say we shoulda signed Mitch Morse, but Brett Jones?? Go watch the 2017 film man.