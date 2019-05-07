Some information from Albert Breer- Sean : 11/21/2019 10:03 pm

I just watched his halftime twitter periscope where he takes questions, some things he said:



1. Gettleman’s job is likely safe. He said DG does a better job than people realize.



2. Rhule makes sense for NYG & Rhule likely would not turn the job down.



3. Mike McCarthy to WSH is possible.



4. Keep an eye out for McDaniels to Carolina.



5. Jason Garrett job in serious jeopardy.



Probably not thread worthy, but we’re 2-8 & this is what we have to look forward to.