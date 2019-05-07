Raanan says Deandre Baker was called out in front of team

we all saw it in real time. My question is who called him out? The coaches or the players? I've been wondering how much Shurmur and Bettcher have been holding guys accountable for bad play or lack of effort this year because they seem to leave guys in the game with no fear of getting yanked. As a first round pick, they should have sat Baker's ass down for a series or so to send the message to wake up.
Not only is it a problem with quite a few players when you watch a play like that, but we do not see enough leaders in the locker room who would have taken care of this shit a few decades ago.
Rewind to the 80's and if that play happened on the Giants, Bears, 49ers, Redskins, Eagles, etc.. Baker would get ROASTED and threatened by the leaders on the defense. This would be done likely before the coach would have a chance to say anything.
I don't think he is as bad as PFF says. It almost reminds me of Corey Webster at the start of his career. You have a CB who is ideal for a bump and run scheme and you have him playing soft zone. On most teams he would have been the 3rd or 4th CB, but due to the lack of healthy bodies he has been forced to start all year and Bethea is absolutely no help at S. There were a couple of games in the middle of the year when he finally broke out, but then a couple of questionable calls by the referees has messed with his psyche and Bettcher seemed to shut down the physical DB play.
Baker ranked 113 out of 113
Eli fucking Apple ranked 20
I normally don't bash PFF. It's a tool like others you can use to measure a player.
BUT
Apple is trash. He has better surrounding talent in that secondary. But he still sucks.
Apple is one of the most immature players we have seen in a long time. In some ways you see what his mother is and you feel bad for him because he was raised this way. But at some point you need to grow up and be your own adult.
When the draft report came down about Apple that "he doesn't know how to cook", we laughed that he could afford a chef now. The real story from the scout was that he was being led around by his mother everywhere and he basically was a child.
We saw who Eli Apple was. In 2016, with great talent around him and in a winning environment he played really well. The moment the chips were down, he became not only part of the problem, but one of the main reasons for the problem. And I know his mother was sick, but everyone has shit going on in their lives, we all have family members getting sick and everyone has their own problems. He shut down. Gettleman deserves credit for getting anything for him, I don't care what PFF ranks him. He easily could have ended up the route of Flowers and cut him for nothing.
Again, the Saints are the perfect situation for him. They are winning. He's basically surrounded by all his Ohio State friends (which we saw he pretty much still acts like a college kid and thinks of himself more of a Buckeye than a pro player...sending a tweet congrads to Rod Smith for scoring a TD against the Giants). And you know how much Sean Payton is backing him up? They declined his 5th year option so he'll be a free agent next year. I wouldn't be shocked to see him out of the league in 1-2 years. I hope for his sake, his mother didn't spend all his money.
is that they likely go by their "grades" which are highly subjective.
And Apple's arguably been worse in NO than he was here, though his supporting cast is much better and with Lattimore opposite him he likes gets plenty of safety help. According to pro-football-reference*, he's allowing a 60% comp% (vs 57.6% with the Giants last year) when targeted, giving up 8.7 yds/tgt (vs 7.0 y/t) and 2 TDs (vs 0 TDs). Those numbers result in opposing QBs having a rating of 101.8 when targeting Apple (vs 79.1 in 2018 with the Giants).
*not sure how accurate PFRs #s are, but its another point of reference.
At least he knows everyone will be watching his hustel on Sunday.
He is a rookie,
And at the end of the day, it's this. I believe Sy came on here and said there were some red flags on Baker's attitude coming out. But when you are a rookie, I"m ok with him learning and getting burned in order to get better and reach his potential. Now is the time to call him out for dogging it on the field and let's see how he responds in Chicago. If he bounces back and plays well and this becomes a springboard, then as far as I'm concerned, this will net as a positive. If he goes the Eli Apple route, he can GTFO.
That seems like a great take on all of this. Seems like if Gettleman came in one day and took a giant shit on his desk, you'd just praise it for being nutrient rich.
The whole idea of the teardown (which was idiotic in the first place) was that the roster was riddled with poor work ethic, 'me-first' type of players. And when DG trades up in the first round to get a guy who's tagged with that moniker in pre-draft scouting, and that same player exhibits exactly that behavior, it's 'rookies being rookies'.
Not saying Baker's is incorrect. Anybody watching NO play sees that Apple is no better there than he was here.
exactly... all you need to do is watch any game film of Apple to see that he has no idea how to play corner. He is a guy who has been able to get by with athleticism, but in the pros you need so much more than that.
Do not see the big deal about this at all. It's a good thing. You have a room full of players and coaches watching film, does anyone really think the guys can't see it. Might as well bring it up and confront the situation and nip it in the butt.
I think we should all lighten up on this guy a little. We can all create a list of the many players who have struggled there first few years in this league, and later went on to become great players. Sheese....Miami drafted Minkah Fitzpatrick, oh my. How is he looking now and it can't be coaching, he started playing great the day he got to Pittsburg. Anyone recall the trial and tribulations of our own Carl Banks? And he was the 3rd overall pick in the draft.
CB is probably the most difficult position in football outside of QB. Out there on an island up against the best athletes the game has to offer. Kid was not the best CB prospect coming out of college for no reason. Give it some time!!
he said that Belichick was the only coach he played for who reviewed game tape in front of the entire team, rather than in position groups. He felt that players felt more accountable if they were called out in front of the entire squad rather than their position mates.
My guess is Baker got called out by DB coach Withers or at best, Bettcher.
That seems like a great take on all of this. Seems like if Gettleman came in one day and took a giant shit on his desk, you'd just praise it for being nutrient rich.
The whole idea of the teardown (which was idiotic in the first place) was that the roster was riddled with poor work ethic, 'me-first' type of players. And when DG trades up in the first round to get a guy who's tagged with that moniker in pre-draft scouting, and that same player exhibits exactly that behavior, it's 'rookies being rookies'.
Some of you really deserve 2-8, you've earned it.
x2
Every GM who comes into a new organization talks about "culture change"; yet when you trade up and make an investment on a guy like Baker you better be right about his character. I'm not saying he's a bust, but I can take "rookie mistakes", I can't take flat out "not give a shit" when you are a rookie in the NFL. You play for your job every day, just because you are a first round pick you don't get the right to take plays off. Winners don't take plays off, period. If Gettleman wants to change the culture then you should not draft or sign people with character issues that jeopardize that. You either are focused ont he culture or you are not; that's why the Browns continue to stink year after year. They either didn't do their homework on Baker or believed he would change; well nobody is changing in that room unless they change the culture of the room.
I am glad to hear he was called out because I have said before
I agree with the lack of leadership, I mean Jenkins is the senior DB and he also makes business decisions.
But when I see Jones, Barkley, Lawrence, kids like Gates, Ballentine, COnnelly, I'm going to disagree with you that kids today lack heart.
The linked article says that Baker would not have lasted to 30
Betcher is a disaster. Shurmur is a stand up guy and much more respected than McAdoo most likely but both those guys just have no business being in their jobs the second the season ends
Corey Webster was a bust until he wasn’t. Baker may be but they need to go and find a DC that coaches to his talent and not so married to his scheme for once. Spags had a brief run but IMO not since Fox has their been a really good DC here.
Now the Giants finding a good staff may be impossible sadly
...never really knowing what playing for a bad team feels like. If you're in the NFL, you were probably all-world in HS, and part of a solid team. If you were drafted, you likely didn't play for a 2-win team.
It fucks with their heads.
IMO, Corner is the hardest position after QB - have to execute damned near perfectly EVERY SINGLE DOWN. 1 step off in coverage, and you're toast against some of the most talented players in the game. On an island and these days, subject to EVERYONE being able to post and criticize your replays continuously. That fucks with a kids head.
I'll hold out murdering Baker over his attitude for at least another year. Give this team a chance, for Chrissake.
And FWIW, I have yet to see Eli Apple-level attitude from the kid. Apple set the bar as low as it gets.
JJ is a weird one, because he loses focus and effort when the team
...never really knowing what playing for a bad team feels like. If you're in the NFL, you were probably all-
And FWIW, I have yet to see Eli Apple-level attitude from the kid. Apple set the bar as low as it gets.
While Eli Apple sucks, I can't remember him not giving full effort on the field. I can't believe how many people find this acceptable, especially from a rookie who should be controlling the one thing he can to impress his coaches, full effort.
What are the chances Deandre Baker turns his attitude around? I believe work ethic is something that is innate. Now some guys get to the NFL and don't realize the amount of absolute pure work it is all the time and get overwhelmed, Deandre doesn't strike me as that guy. He strikes me as a guy that fucking pouts when things don't go his way. Or sits on the excersise bike treating it like a day off when he is hurt not taking mental reps. I've been a big believer in DG, but he has me on the fence now with this pick. All his talk about culture sounds like bullshit. A player who doesn't give full effort on the field is pretty much that antithesis of everything culture is about. Meanwhile the guy I would have grabbed is killing it in Zona.
is an interesting weakness, but impossible to see from your television set. In scouting reports, there were off field issues that were well documented and caused him to fall off the top of the 1st round.
Baker has been good and bad. He's a rookie at arguably the most difficult NFL skill position to play as a rookie (QB/CB toss up). Are we really saying that an attitude problem, that Giants management is supposed to have known about is the reason that he's been playing erratically?
I'm willing to suspend the immediate gravitation to Eli "bad" Apple and give the kid a chance to play behind some real NFL linebackers and in front of a real free safety.
is an interesting weakness, but impossible to see from your television set. In scouting reports, there were off field issues that were well documented and caused him to fall off the top of the 1st round.
Baker has been good and bad. He's a rookie at arguably the most difficult NFL skill position to play as a rookie (QB/CB toss up). Are we really saying that an attitude problem, that Giants management is supposed to have known about is the reason that he's been playing erratically?
I'm willing to suspend the immediate gravitation to Eli "bad" Apple and give the kid a chance to play behind some real NFL linebackers and in front of a real free safety.
You actually find this shit acceprtable? Purtird effort on the football field? Nobody is saying that corners should come in and light it up, but we do expect them to put full effort into what they do. It has just been one story after another with this guy. It isn't even really about him every becoming a great or good corner. It is all this talk about culture and than you trade up for a guy with a shit work ethic, and doesn't even give full effort on the field. If he is dogging plays in games, what you think his practice habits are like?
How do you not know? All this talk about culture and then we draft a guy with shit practice habits and often quits on field. Even if he becomes a good corner, does that fit into the whole culture thing DG constantly preaches about? Its one thing to constantly bullshit about FA and drafts, I expect my GM to do that to hide his intentions, but when he is constantly preaching about culture, the reason for jettisong a ton of our talented players, and than drafts a guy like Baker he comes off as completely full of shit. It isn't about culture, its about bringing his guys in.
clusterdraft DBs reeks of trying to placate Bettcher who is all about DBs. Is that really Gettleman? This is the 1 draft pick I can't understand.
5 OLs - OT Kaleb McGary, OT Jawaan Taylor, OT Greg Little, OT Cody Ford, C/OT Dalton Risher - went in the next 10 picks. We didn't like any of those guys better than a CB - DeAndre Baker? Seems dumb given the important and needs along the OL.
It is all this talk about culture and than you trade up for a guy with a shit work ethic, and doesn't even give full effort on the field. If he is dogging plays in games, what you think his practice habits are like?
You speak as if you know what's going on in the locker room, the practice field and in Baker's head? I know just as much as you do. The difference between you and me is that I'm watching the kid play on Sunday and looking for improvement in his play. We don't know squat about Baker, his work ethic, or his attitude. I'm not happy with the current return-on-investment with Baker, but I'm not ready to diagnose his problems with intangibles...
Coughlin traded up from 38 to 35 to get him and said "You talk about something that really legitimately made the draft." Taylor's started every game at RT and held his own against JJ Watt and Von Miller already.
Its November of his rookie year. Nobody here knows jack shit yet.
In the same way you project with confidence things will be fine based on your opinion and limited evidence, that's exactly what others are doing.
Both sides know more that jack shit. We know Baker was a very good college player, we know it's a difficult position to translate, we know he's displayed a bad attitude, and we know he's been pretty bad playing in the NFL.
Attitude aside, I think Baker has played a lot better in recent weeks
is an interesting weakness, but impossible to see from your television set. In scouting reports, there were off field issues that were well documented and caused him to fall off the top of the 1st round.
Baker has been good and bad. He's a rookie at arguably the most difficult NFL skill position to play as a rookie (QB/CB toss up). Are we really saying that an attitude problem, that Giants management is supposed to have known about is the reason that he's been playing erratically?
I'm willing to suspend the immediate gravitation to Eli "bad" Apple and give the kid a chance to play behind some real NFL linebackers and in front of a real free safety.
It is possible however to see a player giving less than acceptable effort, which is what is happening in the linked video. In the linked article, you have admissions by him and his teammates that he doesn't always know what he should be doing on the field.
That's not playing erratically. That's refusing to do what playing in the NFL requires.
Its November of his rookie year. Nobody here knows jack shit yet.
I'm not even saying he won't turn things around as far as his play. He can cover, although I think he lacks the measurables to be a top 10 corner I think he develops into a decent number 1. What I"m saying is it is very difficult to win Superbowls with guys who don't even give you full effort on the field all the time.
I don't understand how you don't understand this isn't about his personal performance. Its about fixing the culture in the lockerroom and we bring in a guy with a known shitty work ethic that can't even be bothered to fully try on game day.
It is all this talk about culture and than you trade up for a guy with a shit work ethic, and doesn't even give full effort on the field. If he is dogging plays in games, what you think his practice habits are like?
You speak as if you know what's going on in the locker room, the practice field and in Baker's head? I know just as much as you do. The difference between you and me is that I'm watching the kid play on Sunday and looking for improvement in his play. We don't know squat about Baker, his work ethic, or his attitude. I'm not happy with the current return-on-investment with Baker, but I'm not ready to diagnose his problems with intangibles...
Sy has said this has dogged him since his college days. There was a story that came out over the summer and JJ asked him what he was doing, he responded I aint doing shit today I'm on the bike, JJ had to tell him to take mental reps. Now we see shit effort on the field? On the god damn playing field!
I don't know about you, but I played sports, the guys that can't even bother to give 100 percent all the time on game day had absolute dog shit practice habits. So fucking forgive me for thinking I can extrapolate a little bit, you clearly can't see anything unless its 3 inches in front of your face. But hey it takes all types.
And like you I"m looking for improvement, but what is completely unacceptable is the effort. This isn't just an isolated example either. Everyone can control effort and this guy just doesn't get it. Can he become a good corner? Probably, is he a guy you can win a superbowl with? Maybe, but when push comes to shove these guys often wilt, ala Cam Newton. We were sold on culture and we are getting something completely different.
To me should include all facts. I think there are a fair amount of facts that we on the outside don't know. Some facts may show some major errors while others could paint situations in a better light than we perceive it.
RE: 3 would be a minimum with the starting point here
He is an example of a rookie that has gotten beaten early and often in his pro career, is probably a bit overwhelmed at how weak the linebackers are underneath him and the safeties are on top of him, and last but not least...shitty coaching.
He needs the right mix of a kick in the ass, and some encouragement from his coaches and young teammates.
RE: It took years of bad drafting to get where they were in 17
You dont fix that in FA. And building through the draft takes time.
I know people don't want to accept it. It doesn't matter.
You can also accept that, on average, you're going to have 8 draft picks a year, so even if every single one of them hits, you're only comprising 60% of your roster on rookie contracts at any given time. And then not all of them will hit. Not all of them will remain with the team for a second contract. Not all of them will stay healthy.
You need to be at least somewhat successful in FA as well if you're going to build a strong roster.
were written with 2020 in mind. This team is in good cap shape moving forward. Fans generally suck at assessing the cap.
If they mapped out their contract compositions with 2020 in mind, they sure did an underwhelming job of it. We're middle of the pack in cap room and that's with a franchise QB salary coming off the books.
lays with these stopgap FA players. Not in the slightest. You're whole question is flawed. The team needs to be rebuilt THROUGH THE DRAFT
But given that there are likely only to be 7 draft picks per year, and statistically a very good draft nets 3-4 players who stick, would you agree the acquisition of veteran players is an important component to turning around a team?
The problem with FA us that you are limited to tge players who hit it, and you will mostly overpay for it.
Its a way to fill holes, not build a core.
Your post just highlights why fans should have braced themselves for the reality that this is a long term project.
But they HAVE to make some FA acquisitions just to field a roster. What they don't have to do is use FA for flashy big-ticket items as they have in the past - I agree with you that those star-level players need to come from the draft more often than not. That doesn't mean that you can ignore free agency entirely though - you do need to utilize it effectively. So far Gettleman's mid-tier FA moves have been pretty poor, and those are important for depth and a few starters at any given time.
The Omamehs, Betheas, Barwins, Stewarts of the world are wasteful signings for a few reasons: 1) they suck out loud, so they're simply bad signings at any price; 2) they're mostly older players, which means that you're still leaving that hole as something that you will ultimately need to draft for (which means drafting for need occasionally); 3) because they're old, there's really no upside - they're much more likely to get worse while they're here, or in most of those cases, be finished before they even put on their uniform the first time.
Saying that you need to rebuild through the draft is true but not an absolute to the extent that it precludes successful forays into free agency. The reality is, you need to acquire good football players through all means available to you, not just the draft.
The model and economics of football require both quality drafting and effective acquisition of veteran players.
Because veteran players have more demonstrable evidence and cost more toward the finite resource ceiling imposted in the system, it's arguable getting them right is actually more important.
The notion Gettleman didn't royally fuck it up beyond 2020 isn't a vote of confidence. It's really a matter of did he do a good job. Not did he avoid catastrophic future events. Did he do a good job acquiring veteran players?
I believe he's done a very bad job of acquiring veteran players. That doesn't portend well to a future where he must do so.
The model and economics of football require both quality drafting and effective acquisition of veteran players.
Because veteran players have more demonstrable evidence and cost more toward the finite resource ceiling imposted in the system, it's arguable getting them right is actually more important.
The notion Gettleman didn't royally fuck it up beyond 2020 isn't a vote of confidence. It's really a matter of did he do a good job. Not did he avoid catastrophic future events. Did he do a good job acquiring veteran players?
I believe he's done a very bad job of acquiring veteran players. That doesn't portend well to a future where he must do so.
I'm not sure he has done a very bad job, simply a poor one so far. Tate and Golden are his saving graces. What his biggest issue is his coaching hire decisions. Why does the Solder deal look so bad? Because somehow a veteran tackle has seemingly regressed under Hal Hunter for reasons that really don't seem to be with age or injury. I think this coaching staff is a complete fucking joke and we aren't even getting close to the most out of the talent. I have no idea what we are doing with the coaching staff, but I'd be cleaning house.
Ok boomer.
LMFAO! I was wondring who was going to say that first.
Coughlin traded up from 38 to 35 to get him and said "You talk about something that really legitimately made the draft." Taylor's started every game at RT and held his own against JJ Watt and Von Miller already.
But we just had to have Baker....
When we traded up I thought it was for Taylor, but oh well
We traded away most of the problem contracts. That dead money clears the books this year. The contracts on the books moving forward leave us in good shape. I would say tbe only one that stands out is Solder. His is admittedly ab elephant un the room. They reworked his deal for operating expenses this year . For tbe most part,the Giants plan was clear. Get tbe problem contracts off the books in 19.
We are set up to be in good shape. People don't see the big picture.
I challenge anyone to take a look at years 2018 and 2019 in the linked BBI free agent tracker, and objectively call that a "good" job. 2018 | 2019 - ( New Window )
No, you see Gettleman was forced to pay Solder a ridiculous amount of money to be every bit as awful as Erek Flowers because, as you know, pissing away cap money on awful players doesn't hurt the team.
I challenge anyone to take a look at years 2018 and 2019 in the linked BBI free agent tracker, and objectively call that a "good" job. 2018 | 2019 - ( New Window )
No, you see Gettleman was forced to pay Solder a ridiculous amount of money to be every bit as awful as Erek Flowers because, as you know, pissing away cap money on awful players doesn't hurt the team.
But at least Gettlem and Shurmur saw one look at the tape and walked Flowers directly ... across the formation to start at right tackle.
You mean those were the only two players that could play OLT for the Giants that year?
You don't seriously believe what you type, do you? Teams lose their starting OLT to injury, retirement, poor play - all the time. Do they automatically run out and make one guy in FA the highest paid OLT of all time regardless of how awful he is every time?
Of course Norwell mat have tirned down our offer in this reality too
- Be patient and wait for the draft, and acquire Trent Brown in a trade (as Solder's previous employer did)
- Give Chad Wheeler a chance at his college position
- Be patient, wait for the draft and choose Nelson and Smith, and put Smith at LT
- Sign any of the other UFA tackles that year who didn't net league leading money and then go suck for two years Literally anyone else - ( New Window )
They still have him playing way off WRs. Still this late in the season, they aren’t using the guys strengths. He was known coming out of college as a press cover corner. Yet this clownish coaching staff, uses him like this, and then complain about his play.
Those who believed the team could win in real time and support the overly expensive contracts given to Solder, Tate, AO, etc presented as no better alternative ... and those who believe it's better to take your medicine right away and get the full rebuild underway.
It's very difficult to get a proper rebuild going when you pick the former, as the UFA choices need to be nailed. We're failing and they're doubling down on it, which pisses off those who support the latter (me included).
I didn't see this time, even with the reinforcements added, winning in 2018 or 2019. It's an expensive way to lead fans to believe you can win too.
I get the contracts can be removed early, but right now I'd rather be flush with high draft picks and cap space rather than saddled with Solder, Tate, etc.
but are you suggesting we could stand pat at tackle at the time? Is that your contention?
No, my point is that Gettleman either had other backup plans for OLT or HE was going to stand pat. But the fact that Norwell was their top target means that Solder, by definition, could not have been the only option because if DG had signed Norwell there would have had to be another option.
Not sure you should be commenting on anyone's grasp of the big picture if you're not understanding this.
we trot out in 18? What alternate plan. We have Norwell at left guard as per Gatorade's suggestion. Who plays LT in this Gettleman free alternate reality.
It's not a Gettleman free alternate reality. It was Gettleman's initial plan! I don't need to figure out who else, I just need to understand that logically, Gettleman's preference for Norwell by definition meant that there WAS another option.
This isn't complicated, unless you're dead set on defending Gettleman even against his own initial plan.
I want to hear your thoughts on what they should have done differently, in specifics.
Whats wrong with the question? Christian gave some interesting thoughts.
Here's what you're not understanding: Gettleman reportedly pursued Norwell first, then pivoted to Solder when Norwell signed with Jacksonville. They could NOT have afforded both Norwell and Solder, so if Gettleman had signed Norwell, AS WAS HIS INTENTION, that would have required having a left tackle who was not Nate Solder.
BY DEFINITION, that means that Gettleman himself had some sort of plan for OLT that did not include Nate Solder. Further, by extension, that means that you cannot logically claim that Solder was the ONLY option for OLT if Gettleman had a backup plan at OLT to go along with HIS Norwell scenario.
I'm not saying they should have signed Norwell - that's where you're missing the point entirely. I'm saying that Gettleman wanted Norwell first, so he must have had other OLT options in mind, thereby Solder could not have been his ONLY option.
Unless you think Gettleman didn't have a plan for OLT in the event that he had signed Norwell, but that doesn't seem like a much more defensible tack.
Baker ranked 113 out of 113
Eli fucking Apple ranked 20
I normally don't bash PFF. It's a tool like others you can use to measure a player.
BUT
Apple is trash. He has better surrounding talent in that secondary. But he still sucks.
Apple is one of the most immature players we have seen in a long time. In some ways you see what his mother is and you feel bad for him because he was raised this way. But at some point you need to grow up and be your own adult.
When the draft report came down about Apple that "he doesn't know how to cook", we laughed that he could afford a chef now. The real story from the scout was that he was being led around by his mother everywhere and he basically was a child.
We saw who Eli Apple was. In 2016, with great talent around him and in a winning environment he played really well. The moment the chips were down, he became not only part of the problem, but one of the main reasons for the problem. And I know his mother was sick, but everyone has shit going on in their lives, we all have family members getting sick and everyone has their own problems. He shut down. Gettleman deserves credit for getting anything for him, I don't care what PFF ranks him. He easily could have ended up the route of Flowers and cut him for nothing.
Again, the Saints are the perfect situation for him. They are winning. He's basically surrounded by all his Ohio State friends (which we saw he pretty much still acts like a college kid and thinks of himself more of a Buckeye than a pro player...sending a tweet congrads to Rod Smith for scoring a TD against the Giants). And you know how much Sean Payton is backing him up? They declined his 5th year option so he'll be a free agent next year. I wouldn't be shocked to see him out of the league in 1-2 years. I hope for his sake, his mother didn't spend all his money.
Kid was 21 and his mother was seriously ill, seems like a pretty legitimate reason to be distracted. There s different levels of maturity and independence at that age
I would have easily moved along to a plan B, whether that meant the next best FA OLT on the board, to playing someone already on the roster (including another year of Flowers), to finding someone willing to trade a reserve OLT - to paying Solder a rate that everyone and their mother knew he wasn't worth.
NE had an aging Brady and all the cap space in the world, and they let him walk. That's the difference between this rolling shitshow and a functional football organization.
said before, DG's drafts have been good to very good, especially if Jones is a legitimate successor to Eli, and many of his other draft picks continue to improve. Slayton has been excellent. But his FA signings have been poor.
As far as Baker is concerned, it's much too early to make any final judgments. He missed a lot of the preseason and is a rookie.
The problem is that DG has not fixed the OL. He was right to let Pugh and Richburg go, and trade Vernon for Zeitler, but Omameh, Solder, and Remmers were bad signings. He has also only used two picks on the OL, and only one of those was a day one or day two pick (Hernandez). "Big George" was a seventh round pick.
said before, DG's drafts have been good to very good, especially if Jones is a legitimate successor to Eli, and many of his other draft picks continue to improve. Slayton has been excellent. But his FA signings have been poor.
As far as Baker is concerned, it's much too early to make any final judgments. He missed a lot of the preseason and is a rookie.
The problem is that DG has not fixed the OL. He was right to let Pugh and Richburg go, and trade Vernon for Zeitler, but Omameh, Solder, and Remmers were bad signings. He has also only used two picks on the OL, and only one of those was a day one or day two pick (Hernandez). "Big George" was a seventh round pick.
There were several non hustlers on that play. There is a lack of discipline on the team. Defensive palyers should always be going all out to the ball. You never know if there will be a missed tackle or fumble.
said before, DG's drafts have been good to very good, especially if Jones is a legitimate successor to Eli, and many of his other draft picks continue to improve. Slayton has been excellent. But his FA signings have been poor.
As far as Baker is concerned, it's much too early to make any final judgments. He missed a lot of the preseason and is a rookie.
The problem is that DG has not fixed the OL. He was right to let Pugh and Richburg go, and trade Vernon for Zeitler, but Omameh, Solder, and Remmers were bad signings. He has also only used two picks on the OL, and only one of those was a day one or day two pick (Hernandez). "Big George" was a seventh round pick.
The transition from college to the NFL is hard for CB. Big learning curve and big adjustment to speed. Baker will get there
Combined, those five players signed for about $14M in terms of their 2018 cap numbers. None signed longer than two years, so they can be treated as placeholders while a functional OL development pipeline is built to backfill the unit.
I built a full OL for less money and with more flexibility going forward than what Solder and Omameh represented. This was a silly exercise but I hope it satisfied your simple mind. Maybe now you can stop parroting that ridiculous notion that Solder was the ONLY option. He wasn't.
Solder was essentially a PR move for a blowhard GM who had to make a major FA splash on the OL to prove that he meant business along the OL for a team that he tragically misjudged as a contender.
And some fans are still buying that bullshit even though the reality is staring them in the face.
over sticking with Flowers. Which FA would you have targeted? It was a weak field. Thats why Solder could command what he did on the market.
And thank you for giving real answers.
I would have realized the team needed to be rebuilt before free agency in 2018 and started to figure where the money and picks would be best invested to start making that happen...whatever that new vision happened to be across all positions and what progression makes the most sense.
Though I would have been very cost-prudent in free agency and not try to break the bank on ANY position because the team wasn't one player away from making a difference in the league. If that meant left tackle and/or guard was manned by a lower salaried and less profiled player (than either Solder or Norwell) or a rookie than so be it. And if the decision was Eli's mobility couldn't handle it then make a different decision on your QB. Although the only thing signing Solder did was make Eli throw it quicker and DJ to get hit pretty hard :-).
But paying Solder a butt-load of money to be even be average at his age was a bad decision. And now that he lacks to be below average for 2 seasons and his contract was restructured, it looks moronic.
And if you made that same decision, you would look moronic too.
So stop asking the question to posters as to who they would put at left tackle instead of Solder because the answer is Solder should never have been part of ANY EQUATION of what this team needed to go do 1.5 years ago...
And for whatever reason, Gatorade and myself (and a few others)
And with Gatorade's first example there is already a hole. Newhouse wasn't available at tge time a decision had to be made. He was a post cutdown day trade. Which is my point. It wasn't a realistic answer.
And with Gatorade's first example there is already a hole. Newhouse wasn't available at tge time a decision had to be made. He was a post cutdown day trade. Which is my point. It wasn't a realistic answer.
Oh, you sure about that champ?
Quote:
September 26, 2018: Carolina Panthers acquired T Marshall Newhouse from the Buffalo Bills for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick.
March 20, 2018: Buffalo Bills signed T Marshall Newhouse to a one-year contract.
March 12, 2018: Oakland Raiders cut T Marshall Newhouse.
Had talks with the Bills, the deal was officially entered on the 19th. He was traded in September because he couldn't crack their lineup.
Which I alluded to above. You sure I'm drunk?
And Solder was signed on March 16th. So instead of signing Solder, Newhouse was available at that time as one of several alternatives, many of whom would have made more sense as stopgap placeholders on a team in need of a full rebuild.
You can keep inserting whatever new parameters you want in order to grasp desperately for some shred of support in your claim that Solder was DG's ONLY option, but both the available FA list and the logical extension of DG's pursuit of Norwell are both extremely compelling evidence that there were other options available.
So no, I don't actually think you're drunk. Just obtuse and stubborn.
Not on the 16th, not on the 15th. You just think he was. Which is my point.
What the fuck are you talking about? He was a free agent from 3/12 to 3/20. The idea that he couldn't have been contacted during that time simply because he signed a few days later with the Bills is a limitation that is being fabricated entirely by you.
At the time of the Solder signing he was probably viewed as the safest signing to play arguably the most important position on the line. There are anyways options. I can see the rain in wanting Solder. The contract can look foolish. Has that contact hindered the team from adding valuable pieces? I'm not sure it has (I admit I haven't look very deep). While we can list players who may have been better options, we also have to remember that the player themselves have to decide if they even want to play here.
We can't forget we are deciding with hindsight. There is never a given how a free agent will play with their new team. Solder was a miss, but a miss that in my opinion is made too much of. I don't think that mistake set the team back further. I don't think signing any of the other options would have solved the elusive LT position.
At the time of the Solder signing he was probably viewed as the safest signing to play arguably the most important position on the line. There are anyways options. I can see the rain in wanting Solder. The contract can look foolish. Has that contact hindered the team from adding valuable pieces? I'm not sure it has (I admit I haven't look very deep). While we can list players who may have been better options, we also have to remember that the player themselves have to decide if they even want to play here.
We can't forget we are deciding with hindsight. There is never a given how a free agent will play with their new team. Solder was a miss, but a miss that in my opinion is made too much of. I don't think that mistake set the team back further. I don't think signing any of the other options would have solved the elusive LT position.
Again, Solder was a miss.
There were warning signs with Solder. His last year in New England he was among the most penalized lineman in the NFL. He also wasn’t the typical UFA — the Pats extended him after his rookie deal, he was a good 3 years older than most big 2nd contract guys.
But I think you hit it on the head when you say it didn’t set the team back. For me, if you’re signing a guy to be the highest paid at a position, he’s got to push the team forward. Too many of Gettleman’s signings are neutral and explained away as doing no harm. That’s how you end up the same bad team you were 3 years ago.
I assume Gettleman makes moves based on getting better and winning. I don’t think he’s just biding time, and this off season is going to get serious. This is where I don’t have faith in his ability to sign veterans who will be part of the answer. He’s just not done a good at it. Why should we believe all of a sudden it will be better.?
And I think Solder was more than a miss, it was pure mistake
At the time of the Solder signing he was probably viewed as the safest signing to play arguably the most important position on the line. There are anyways options. I can see the rain in wanting Solder. The contract can look foolish. Has that contact hindered the team from adding valuable pieces? I'm not sure it has (I admit I haven't look very deep). While we can list players who may have been better options, we also have to remember that the player themselves have to decide if they even want to play here.
We can't forget we are deciding with hindsight. There is never a given how a free agent will play with their new team. Solder was a miss, but a miss that in my opinion is made too much of. I don't think that mistake set the team back further. I don't think signing any of the other options would have solved the elusive LT position.
Again, Solder was a miss.
There were warning signs with Solder. His last year in New England he was among the most penalized lineman in the NFL. He also wasn’t the typical UFA — the Pats extended him after his rookie deal, he was a good 3 years older than most big 2nd contract guys.
But I think you hit it on the head when you say it didn’t set the team back. For me, if you’re signing a guy to be the highest paid at a position, he’s got to push the team forward. Too many of Gettleman’s signings are neutral and explained away as doing no harm. That’s how you end up the same bad team you were 3 years ago.
I assume Gettleman makes moves based on getting better and winning. I don’t think he’s just biding time, and this off season is going to get serious. This is where I don’t have faith in his ability to sign veterans who will be part of the answer. He’s just not done a good at it. Why should we believe all of a sudden it will be better.?
Christian, fair and reasonable. Let's see what we have to pick from with the FA pool. Free agency can cripple your team financially with too many bad contracts, and bad contracts are inevitable when dealing with free agency. So the bad contracts have to be far and few in between.
You're right, this is a huge off-season for Gettleman. He in my view is better off playing it a bit safe with free agency when and if there are big ticket players available. Try to get some of the somewhat younger FA'S looking for a fresh start to prove their value, kind of similar to Golden.
I honestly don't know what to expect this off-season, but whatever happens I'll more than likely be in the "let's let this play out camp". Even though to some that is a foolish view. Once I see the fatal error in the "let things play out philosophy" I will adjust my thinking.
RE: And I think Solder was more than a miss, it was pure mistake
"...his is a huge off-season for Gettleman. He in my view is better off playing it a bit safe with free agency when and if there are big ticket players available. Try to get some of the somewhat younger FA'S looking for a fresh start to prove their value, kind of similar to Golden."
I’ve always maintained 3 off seasons is the reasonable number to assess general management. After 3, you’ve got to put a winner on the field.
Gettleman picked the coach, the QB, the running back, will have had 5 first round picks (3 top 10), adequate cap space going into every offseason , traded virtually every player of value he inherited, and revamped the entire roster.
His high draft picks from 18 & 19 must be big contributors next year.
Especially a guy like Baker who came at the cost of 3 picks.
Or he plays the victim card feels resentment thinking its an unfair callout (lots of guys relax) and it heads south - "trade me"
Or he plays the victim card feels resentment thinking its an unfair callout (lots of guys relax) and it heads south - "trade me"
I believe option 2 is known as "the Eli Apple".
Right. Most likely by the players, I would think, and Jenkins most likely of those.
Ok boomer.
Eli fucking Apple ranked 20
Eli fucking Apple ranked 20
This points to coaching being the issue
Eli fucking Apple ranked 20
I normally don't bash PFF. It's a tool like others you can use to measure a player.
BUT
Apple is trash. He has better surrounding talent in that secondary. But he still sucks.
Quote:
Baker ranked 113 out of 113
Eli fucking Apple ranked 20
This points to coaching being the issue
No, this points to PFF being shit if Eli Apple was ranked 20th.
Not saying Baker's is incorrect. Anybody watching NO play sees that Apple is no better there than he was here.
Quote:
Baker ranked 113 out of 113
Eli fucking Apple ranked 20
I normally don't bash PFF. It's a tool like others you can use to measure a player.
BUT
Apple is trash. He has better surrounding talent in that secondary. But he still sucks.
Apple is one of the most immature players we have seen in a long time. In some ways you see what his mother is and you feel bad for him because he was raised this way. But at some point you need to grow up and be your own adult.
When the draft report came down about Apple that "he doesn't know how to cook", we laughed that he could afford a chef now. The real story from the scout was that he was being led around by his mother everywhere and he basically was a child.
We saw who Eli Apple was. In 2016, with great talent around him and in a winning environment he played really well. The moment the chips were down, he became not only part of the problem, but one of the main reasons for the problem. And I know his mother was sick, but everyone has shit going on in their lives, we all have family members getting sick and everyone has their own problems. He shut down. Gettleman deserves credit for getting anything for him, I don't care what PFF ranks him. He easily could have ended up the route of Flowers and cut him for nothing.
Again, the Saints are the perfect situation for him. They are winning. He's basically surrounded by all his Ohio State friends (which we saw he pretty much still acts like a college kid and thinks of himself more of a Buckeye than a pro player...sending a tweet congrads to Rod Smith for scoring a TD against the Giants). And you know how much Sean Payton is backing him up? They declined his 5th year option so he'll be a free agent next year. I wouldn't be shocked to see him out of the league in 1-2 years. I hope for his sake, his mother didn't spend all his money.
He is a rookie,
And Apple's arguably been worse in NO than he was here, though his supporting cast is much better and with Lattimore opposite him he likes gets plenty of safety help. According to pro-football-reference*, he's allowing a 60% comp% (vs 57.6% with the Giants last year) when targeted, giving up 8.7 yds/tgt (vs 7.0 y/t) and 2 TDs (vs 0 TDs). Those numbers result in opposing QBs having a rating of 101.8 when targeting Apple (vs 79.1 in 2018 with the Giants).
*not sure how accurate PFRs #s are, but its another point of reference.
Quote:
Baker ranked 113 out of 113
Eli fucking Apple ranked 20
This points to coaching being the issue
yep
He is a rookie,
And at the end of the day, it's this. I believe Sy came on here and said there were some red flags on Baker's attitude coming out. But when you are a rookie, I"m ok with him learning and getting burned in order to get better and reach his potential. Now is the time to call him out for dogging it on the field and let's see how he responds in Chicago. If he bounces back and plays well and this becomes a springboard, then as far as I'm concerned, this will net as a positive. If he goes the Eli Apple route, he can GTFO.
That seems like a great take on all of this. Seems like if Gettleman came in one day and took a giant shit on his desk, you'd just praise it for being nutrient rich.
The whole idea of the teardown (which was idiotic in the first place) was that the roster was riddled with poor work ethic, 'me-first' type of players. And when DG trades up in the first round to get a guy who's tagged with that moniker in pre-draft scouting, and that same player exhibits exactly that behavior, it's 'rookies being rookies'.
Some of you really deserve 2-8, you've earned it.
Not saying Baker's is incorrect. Anybody watching NO play sees that Apple is no better there than he was here.
exactly... all you need to do is watch any game film of Apple to see that he has no idea how to play corner. He is a guy who has been able to get by with athleticism, but in the pros you need so much more than that.
I think we should all lighten up on this guy a little. We can all create a list of the many players who have struggled there first few years in this league, and later went on to become great players. Sheese....Miami drafted Minkah Fitzpatrick, oh my. How is he looking now and it can't be coaching, he started playing great the day he got to Pittsburg. Anyone recall the trial and tribulations of our own Carl Banks? And he was the 3rd overall pick in the draft.
CB is probably the most difficult position in football outside of QB. Out there on an island up against the best athletes the game has to offer. Kid was not the best CB prospect coming out of college for no reason. Give it some time!!
It really goes back to what I said about having heart. You either love the game and have the internal drive to win.. or you don't.
My guess is Baker got called out by DB coach Withers or at best, Bettcher.
Quote:
News at 11
That seems like a great take on all of this. Seems like if Gettleman came in one day and took a giant shit on his desk, you'd just praise it for being nutrient rich.
The whole idea of the teardown (which was idiotic in the first place) was that the roster was riddled with poor work ethic, 'me-first' type of players. And when DG trades up in the first round to get a guy who's tagged with that moniker in pre-draft scouting, and that same player exhibits exactly that behavior, it's 'rookies being rookies'.
Some of you really deserve 2-8, you've earned it.
x2
Every GM who comes into a new organization talks about "culture change"; yet when you trade up and make an investment on a guy like Baker you better be right about his character. I'm not saying he's a bust, but I can take "rookie mistakes", I can't take flat out "not give a shit" when you are a rookie in the NFL. You play for your job every day, just because you are a first round pick you don't get the right to take plays off. Winners don't take plays off, period. If Gettleman wants to change the culture then you should not draft or sign people with character issues that jeopardize that. You either are focused ont he culture or you are not; that's why the Browns continue to stink year after year. They either didn't do their homework on Baker or believed he would change; well nobody is changing in that room unless they change the culture of the room.
I know the team is young, but we need to start developing those leaders now so the next draft and free-agent class come in and understand & respect & know that a lot is expected of them.
There doesn't seem to be much accountability looking in at this point.
Quote:
Embarrassed and contrite, Baker turns over a new leaf and works harder like a rookie should.
Or he plays the victim card feels resentment thinking its an unfair callout (lots of guys relax) and it heads south - "trade me"
I believe option 2 is known as "the Eli Apple".
LOL - I was going to post exactly the same thing.
Jogging Deandre needs his ass benched. But I guess the youngsters these days don't respond to things like that these days.
That's some valuable tweet given Baker had that knock before he ever met Jenkins.
Quote:
says that Baker was just demonstrating the business decision he learned from Janoris Jenkins. I was thinking the same thing..
That's some valuable tweet given Baker had that knock before he ever met Jenkins.
Please cite that scouting report and share this wisdom... The NFL Combine tracker, WalterFootball and Bleachereport don't mention that.
I agree with the lack of leadership, I mean Jenkins is the senior DB and he also makes business decisions.
But when I see Jones, Barkley, Lawrence, kids like Gates, Ballentine, COnnelly, I'm going to disagree with you that kids today lack heart.
And now we see him bailing on a tackle. More worrisome is the fact that Baker doesn't seem all that motivated to learn his assignments. Is football a hobby, or his job?
What was the reason for getting rid of Beckham again?
Quote:
In comment 14686405 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
says that Baker was just demonstrating the business decision he learned from Janoris Jenkins. I was thinking the same thing..
That's some valuable tweet given Baker had that knock before he ever met Jenkins.
Please cite that scouting report and share this wisdom... The NFL Combine tracker, WalterFootball and Bleachereport don't mention that.
I had posted about this before about the Giatns scouting report either the Giants scouting not doing due dillegence or DG was full of shit when he was talkin about culture.
SY chimed in that he knew about his attitude problems and if he did the Giants most certainly did.
Quote:
did the callout, it means more. He's a CB. Should be able to handle the callout.
Right. Most likely by the players, I would think, and Jenkins most likely of those.
As if Jenkins has been a pillar of consistent effort
Betcher is a disaster. Shurmur is a stand up guy and much more respected than McAdoo most likely but both those guys just have no business being in their jobs the second the season ends
Corey Webster was a bust until he wasn’t. Baker may be but they need to go and find a DC that coaches to his talent and not so married to his scheme for once. Spags had a brief run but IMO not since Fox has their been a really good DC here.
Now the Giants finding a good staff may be impossible sadly
It fucks with their heads.
IMO, Corner is the hardest position after QB - have to execute damned near perfectly EVERY SINGLE DOWN. 1 step off in coverage, and you're toast against some of the most talented players in the game. On an island and these days, subject to EVERYONE being able to post and criticize your replays continuously. That fucks with a kids head.
I'll hold out murdering Baker over his attitude for at least another year. Give this team a chance, for Chrissake.
And FWIW, I have yet to see Eli Apple-level attitude from the kid. Apple set the bar as low as it gets.
Meanwhile Tanney sits on his ass collecting checks.
And FWIW, I have yet to see Eli Apple-level attitude from the kid. Apple set the bar as low as it gets.
While Eli Apple sucks, I can't remember him not giving full effort on the field. I can't believe how many people find this acceptable, especially from a rookie who should be controlling the one thing he can to impress his coaches, full effort.
What are the chances Deandre Baker turns his attitude around? I believe work ethic is something that is innate. Now some guys get to the NFL and don't realize the amount of absolute pure work it is all the time and get overwhelmed, Deandre doesn't strike me as that guy. He strikes me as a guy that fucking pouts when things don't go his way. Or sits on the excersise bike treating it like a day off when he is hurt not taking mental reps. I've been a big believer in DG, but he has me on the fence now with this pick. All his talk about culture sounds like bullshit. A player who doesn't give full effort on the field is pretty much that antithesis of everything culture is about. Meanwhile the guy I would have grabbed is killing it in Zona.
Gettleman should cut bait with Shurmur/Bettcher ASAP if he wants to keep his job. Even talented players can lose interest in this type of pathetic losing environment.
This isn't about looking putrid, this about effort and attitude. Also that was over 30 years ago. Football is very different now.
As was Corey Webster
Baker has been good and bad. He's a rookie at arguably the most difficult NFL skill position to play as a rookie (QB/CB toss up). Are we really saying that an attitude problem, that Giants management is supposed to have known about is the reason that he's been playing erratically?
I'm willing to suspend the immediate gravitation to Eli "bad" Apple and give the kid a chance to play behind some real NFL linebackers and in front of a real free safety.
And most people were happy he did...what's your point, that a draft pick went sideways? If so, every GM ever should be fired.
After an off season of constant talk from management about culture and locker room, do you feel this acquisition fits with that approach?
Baker has been good and bad. He's a rookie at arguably the most difficult NFL skill position to play as a rookie (QB/CB toss up). Are we really saying that an attitude problem, that Giants management is supposed to have known about is the reason that he's been playing erratically?
I'm willing to suspend the immediate gravitation to Eli "bad" Apple and give the kid a chance to play behind some real NFL linebackers and in front of a real free safety.
You actually find this shit acceprtable? Purtird effort on the football field? Nobody is saying that corners should come in and light it up, but we do expect them to put full effort into what they do. It has just been one story after another with this guy. It isn't even really about him every becoming a great or good corner. It is all this talk about culture and than you trade up for a guy with a shit work ethic, and doesn't even give full effort on the field. If he is dogging plays in games, what you think his practice habits are like?
How do you not know? All this talk about culture and then we draft a guy with shit practice habits and often quits on field. Even if he becomes a good corner, does that fit into the whole culture thing DG constantly preaches about? Its one thing to constantly bullshit about FA and drafts, I expect my GM to do that to hide his intentions, but when he is constantly preaching about culture, the reason for jettisong a ton of our talented players, and than drafts a guy like Baker he comes off as completely full of shit. It isn't about culture, its about bringing his guys in.
5 OLs - OT Kaleb McGary, OT Jawaan Taylor, OT Greg Little, OT Cody Ford, C/OT Dalton Risher - went in the next 10 picks. We didn't like any of those guys better than a CB - DeAndre Baker? Seems dumb given the important and needs along the OL.
Its November of his rookie year. Nobody here knows jack shit yet.
Thus, the DL and DB picks as good examples.
Wish he would prove me wrong but I have gained precisely zero hope in that regard since day 1.
You speak as if you know what's going on in the locker room, the practice field and in Baker's head? I know just as much as you do. The difference between you and me is that I'm watching the kid play on Sunday and looking for improvement in his play. We don't know squat about Baker, his work ethic, or his attitude. I'm not happy with the current return-on-investment with Baker, but I'm not ready to diagnose his problems with intangibles...
But we just had to have Baker....
Its November of his rookie year. Nobody here knows jack shit yet.
In the same way you project with confidence things will be fine based on your opinion and limited evidence, that's exactly what others are doing.
Both sides know more that jack shit. We know Baker was a very good college player, we know it's a difficult position to translate, we know he's displayed a bad attitude, and we know he's been pretty bad playing in the NFL.
Quote:
...Sheesh
And most people were happy he did...what's your point, that a draft pick went sideways? If so, every GM ever should be fired.
WHOOOA! My point is that DG drafted a guy who makes business decisions and made it a point to get quitters and bad apples off the team genius. That's my point Einstein.
Show me saying otherwise even once.
Baker has been good and bad. He's a rookie at arguably the most difficult NFL skill position to play as a rookie (QB/CB toss up). Are we really saying that an attitude problem, that Giants management is supposed to have known about is the reason that he's been playing erratically?
I'm willing to suspend the immediate gravitation to Eli "bad" Apple and give the kid a chance to play behind some real NFL linebackers and in front of a real free safety.
It is possible however to see a player giving less than acceptable effort, which is what is happening in the linked video. In the linked article, you have admissions by him and his teammates that he doesn't always know what he should be doing on the field.
That's not playing erratically. That's refusing to do what playing in the NFL requires.
Show me saying otherwise even once.
Fair enough, so you have no opinion as to whether the current and previous failures and succsses of management might be an indication of the future failures and succsses of management?
Where does cap management and acquisition of veteran players fit into the calculus of assessing the success of management?
Do you have any opinion on how management has done on that front?
2) This defense is trash
Hopefully a talent upgrade at LB & S, coupled with a better coach, can allow Baker to get back on track. He definitely has the talent.
It absolutely has, when posters try to assert that pissing cap dollars away doesn't constrain the team long term because dead cap money doesn't last forever.
Its November of his rookie year. Nobody here knows jack shit yet.
I'm not even saying he won't turn things around as far as his play. He can cover, although I think he lacks the measurables to be a top 10 corner I think he develops into a decent number 1. What I"m saying is it is very difficult to win Superbowls with guys who don't even give you full effort on the field all the time.
I don't understand how you don't understand this isn't about his personal performance. Its about fixing the culture in the lockerroom and we bring in a guy with a known shitty work ethic that can't even be bothered to fully try on game day.
So do you believe Gettleman has done a good job of evaluating the talent and value of veterans? Do you believe this is something he's succeeded at?
Rushing to condemn him now is absurd.
Would a 50% or 66% time check-in on the success of a plan be unreasonable?
Quote:
It is all this talk about culture and than you trade up for a guy with a shit work ethic, and doesn't even give full effort on the field. If he is dogging plays in games, what you think his practice habits are like?
You speak as if you know what's going on in the locker room, the practice field and in Baker's head? I know just as much as you do. The difference between you and me is that I'm watching the kid play on Sunday and looking for improvement in his play. We don't know squat about Baker, his work ethic, or his attitude. I'm not happy with the current return-on-investment with Baker, but I'm not ready to diagnose his problems with intangibles...
Sy has said this has dogged him since his college days. There was a story that came out over the summer and JJ asked him what he was doing, he responded I aint doing shit today I'm on the bike, JJ had to tell him to take mental reps. Now we see shit effort on the field? On the god damn playing field!
I don't know about you, but I played sports, the guys that can't even bother to give 100 percent all the time on game day had absolute dog shit practice habits. So fucking forgive me for thinking I can extrapolate a little bit, you clearly can't see anything unless its 3 inches in front of your face. But hey it takes all types.
And like you I"m looking for improvement, but what is completely unacceptable is the effort. This isn't just an isolated example either. Everyone can control effort and this guy just doesn't get it. Can he become a good corner? Probably, is he a guy you can win a superbowl with? Maybe, but when push comes to shove these guys often wilt, ala Cam Newton. We were sold on culture and we are getting something completely different.
Great, so do you think at 2/3 of the time a cogent analysis or opinion can be posited on the quality of play of veteran acquisitions and the quality of the contracts given at the least?
I know people don't want to accept it. It doesn't matter.
He needs the right mix of a kick in the ass, and some encouragement from his coaches and young teammates.
I know people don't want to accept it. It doesn't matter.
You can also accept that, on average, you're going to have 8 draft picks a year, so even if every single one of them hits, you're only comprising 60% of your roster on rookie contracts at any given time. And then not all of them will hit. Not all of them will remain with the team for a second contract. Not all of them will stay healthy.
You need to be at least somewhat successful in FA as well if you're going to build a strong roster.
You're wasting your time sneakers. These guys are fucking brainless when it comes to the cap.
Quote:
were written with 2020 in mind. This team is in good cap shape moving forward. Fans generally suck at assessing the cap.
You're wasting your time sneakers. These guys are fucking brainless when it comes to the cap.
I wouldn't call Abrams and Gettleman brainless. I don't think they're particularly good at managing the cap, but brainless seems especially harsh.
Its a way to fill holes, not build a core.
Your post just highlights why fans should have braced themselves for the reality that this is a long term project.
If they mapped out their contract compositions with 2020 in mind, they sure did an underwhelming job of it. We're middle of the pack in cap room and that's with a franchise QB salary coming off the books.
But given that there are likely only to be 7 draft picks per year, and statistically a very good draft nets 3-4 players who stick, would you agree the acquisition of veteran players is an important component to turning around a team?
Its a way to fill holes, not build a core.
Your post just highlights why fans should have braced themselves for the reality that this is a long term project.
But they HAVE to make some FA acquisitions just to field a roster. What they don't have to do is use FA for flashy big-ticket items as they have in the past - I agree with you that those star-level players need to come from the draft more often than not. That doesn't mean that you can ignore free agency entirely though - you do need to utilize it effectively. So far Gettleman's mid-tier FA moves have been pretty poor, and those are important for depth and a few starters at any given time.
The Omamehs, Betheas, Barwins, Stewarts of the world are wasteful signings for a few reasons: 1) they suck out loud, so they're simply bad signings at any price; 2) they're mostly older players, which means that you're still leaving that hole as something that you will ultimately need to draft for (which means drafting for need occasionally); 3) because they're old, there's really no upside - they're much more likely to get worse while they're here, or in most of those cases, be finished before they even put on their uniform the first time.
Saying that you need to rebuild through the draft is true but not an absolute to the extent that it precludes successful forays into free agency. The reality is, you need to acquire good football players through all means available to you, not just the draft.
With more dead money.
And cutting overpriced guys in 2020 is different than structuring your cap forecast with 2020 in mind.
Because veteran players have more demonstrable evidence and cost more toward the finite resource ceiling imposted in the system, it's arguable getting them right is actually more important.
The notion Gettleman didn't royally fuck it up beyond 2020 isn't a vote of confidence. It's really a matter of did he do a good job. Not did he avoid catastrophic future events. Did he do a good job acquiring veteran players?
I believe he's done a very bad job of acquiring veteran players. That doesn't portend well to a future where he must do so.
But when I see Jones, Barkley, Lawrence, kids like Gates, Ballentine, COnnelly, I'm going to disagree with you that kids today lack heart.
I understand your point, but then why are we constantly reading posts here about guys quitting on the team or the coach?
Because veteran players have more demonstrable evidence and cost more toward the finite resource ceiling imposted in the system, it's arguable getting them right is actually more important.
The notion Gettleman didn't royally fuck it up beyond 2020 isn't a vote of confidence. It's really a matter of did he do a good job. Not did he avoid catastrophic future events. Did he do a good job acquiring veteran players?
I believe he's done a very bad job of acquiring veteran players. That doesn't portend well to a future where he must do so.
I'm not sure he has done a very bad job, simply a poor one so far. Tate and Golden are his saving graces. What his biggest issue is his coaching hire decisions. Why does the Solder deal look so bad? Because somehow a veteran tackle has seemingly regressed under Hal Hunter for reasons that really don't seem to be with age or injury. I think this coaching staff is a complete fucking joke and we aren't even getting close to the most out of the talent. I have no idea what we are doing with the coaching staff, but I'd be cleaning house.
2018 | 2019 - ( New Window )
Quote:
and I don't care...
Ok boomer.
LMFAO! I was wondring who was going to say that first.
But we just had to have Baker....
When we traded up I thought it was for Taylor, but oh well
Shurmur needs to have a quick hook this week. Might as well play Beal at this point.
We are set up to be in good shape. People don't see the big picture.
That was a hold your nose and take your medicine type of deal, the result of years of failed drafting.
You can't build a new foundation until you put out the fire of the burning wreckage left over.
That was a hold your nose and take your medicine type of deal, the result of years of failed drafting.
You can't build a new foundation until you put out the fire of the burning wreckage left over.
If Solder was a necessary risk, how much unnecessary risk was Gettleman prepared to take on if he had successfully signed Norwell instead?
If the Giants were in good cap shape, they'd have more than the 14th most space in the league next year. God knows it's not because there's so much talent on the roster earning those cap numbers.
Quote:
Solder was a necessary risk given the state of the LT position in tbe wake of Flowers.
That was a hold your nose and take your medicine type of deal, the result of years of failed drafting.
You can't build a new foundation until you put out the fire of the burning wreckage left over.
If Solder was a necessary risk, how much unnecessary risk was Gettleman prepared to take on if he had successfully signed Norwell instead?
If the Giants were in good cap shape, they'd have more than the 14th most space in the league next year. God knows it's not because there's so much talent on the roster earning those cap numbers.
Gettleman is going to kick it in starting this off season with veteran acquisitions.
Everything up until now was just kicking back smoking dubes.
He's going to extra serious, starting soon. No more fucking around.
That was a hold your nose and take your medicine type of deal, the result of years of failed drafting.
You can't build a new foundation until you put out the fire of the burning wreckage left over.
Whatever ...
The big picture wouldn't look much different. People would probably say we paid too much for a guard when we weren't ready to compete.
No, you see Gettleman was forced to pay Solder a ridiculous amount of money to be every bit as awful as Erek Flowers because, as you know, pissing away cap money on awful players doesn't hurt the team.
Quote:
I challenge anyone to take a look at years 2018 and 2019 in the linked BBI free agent tracker, and objectively call that a "good" job. 2018 | 2019 - ( New Window )
No, you see Gettleman was forced to pay Solder a ridiculous amount of money to be every bit as awful as Erek Flowers because, as you know, pissing away cap money on awful players doesn't hurt the team.
But at least Gettlem and Shurmur saw one look at the tape and walked Flowers directly ... across the formation to start at right tackle.
You mean those were the only two players that could play OLT for the Giants that year?
You don't seriously believe what you type, do you? Teams lose their starting OLT to injury, retirement, poor play - all the time. Do they automatically run out and make one guy in FA the highest paid OLT of all time regardless of how awful he is every time?
Let's see -- who else:
- Be patient and wait for the draft, and acquire Trent Brown in a trade (as Solder's previous employer did)
- Give Chad Wheeler a chance at his college position
- Be patient, wait for the draft and choose Nelson and Smith, and put Smith at LT
- Sign any of the other UFA tackles that year who didn't net league leading money and then go suck for two years
Literally anyone else - ( New Window )
Yeah, see thats not reality. And that list of FA's? You're making my point for me.
It's very difficult to get a proper rebuild going when you pick the former, as the UFA choices need to be nailed. We're failing and they're doubling down on it, which pisses off those who support the latter (me included).
I didn't see this time, even with the reinforcements added, winning in 2018 or 2019. It's an expensive way to lead fans to believe you can win too.
I get the contracts can be removed early, but right now I'd rather be flush with high draft picks and cap space rather than saddled with Solder, Tate, etc.
Yeah, see thats not reality. And that list of FA's? You're making my point for me.
Are you saying the Giants had to replace Flowers in UFA and could not wait until the draft?
Shit, Gettleman really was in a bind. I had no idea.
But then youre basically forcing the pick. Youre drafting by position and not value.
Bad long term strategy
You're setting up a fallacious imperative to justify the events.
The Giants didn't need a savior, they needed to invest wisely and calmly.
In the end Solder has sucked just as much as any of the alternatives and has been exponentially more expensive.
The patient action would be to not sign the most expensive player because they "had to."
No, my point is that Gettleman either had other backup plans for OLT or HE was going to stand pat. But the fact that Norwell was their top target means that Solder, by definition, could not have been the only option because if DG had signed Norwell there would have had to be another option.
Not sure you should be commenting on anyone's grasp of the big picture if you're not understanding this.
It's not a Gettleman free alternate reality. It was Gettleman's initial plan! I don't need to figure out who else, I just need to understand that logically, Gettleman's preference for Norwell by definition meant that there WAS another option.
This isn't complicated, unless you're dead set on defending Gettleman even against his own initial plan.
And Gettleman's plan was to pay Solder tops and near tops money for awful play.
In both situations you might get subpar tackle play, one just comes at a league high price for 3 years.
Whats wrong with the question? Christian gave some interesting thoughts.
That is to Gatorade
Whats wrong with the question? Christian gave some interesting thoughts.
Here's what you're not understanding: Gettleman reportedly pursued Norwell first, then pivoted to Solder when Norwell signed with Jacksonville. They could NOT have afforded both Norwell and Solder, so if Gettleman had signed Norwell, AS WAS HIS INTENTION, that would have required having a left tackle who was not Nate Solder.
BY DEFINITION, that means that Gettleman himself had some sort of plan for OLT that did not include Nate Solder. Further, by extension, that means that you cannot logically claim that Solder was the ONLY option for OLT if Gettleman had a backup plan at OLT to go along with HIS Norwell scenario.
I'm not saying they should have signed Norwell - that's where you're missing the point entirely. I'm saying that Gettleman wanted Norwell first, so he must have had other OLT options in mind, thereby Solder could not have been his ONLY option.
Unless you think Gettleman didn't have a plan for OLT in the event that he had signed Norwell, but that doesn't seem like a much more defensible tack.
That is to Gatorade
Holy shit, are you dense or just obtuse?
What would you have done.
What would you have done.
This is hopeless.
I didn't want Norwell, Gettleman did. Ask him.
Because it's not the point. The point is simply that it's impossible for Solder to be the only option and simultaneously not have been Gettleman's top choice if Norwell was his plan A.
See if you can maybe find a friend to read the thread to you and explain it.
Norwell is neither here nor there. I asked you what you would have done at tackle. You keep dodging the question.
Quote:
In comment 14686360 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Baker ranked 113 out of 113
Eli fucking Apple ranked 20
I normally don't bash PFF. It's a tool like others you can use to measure a player.
BUT
Apple is trash. He has better surrounding talent in that secondary. But he still sucks.
Apple is one of the most immature players we have seen in a long time. In some ways you see what his mother is and you feel bad for him because he was raised this way. But at some point you need to grow up and be your own adult.
When the draft report came down about Apple that "he doesn't know how to cook", we laughed that he could afford a chef now. The real story from the scout was that he was being led around by his mother everywhere and he basically was a child.
We saw who Eli Apple was. In 2016, with great talent around him and in a winning environment he played really well. The moment the chips were down, he became not only part of the problem, but one of the main reasons for the problem. And I know his mother was sick, but everyone has shit going on in their lives, we all have family members getting sick and everyone has their own problems. He shut down. Gettleman deserves credit for getting anything for him, I don't care what PFF ranks him. He easily could have ended up the route of Flowers and cut him for nothing.
Again, the Saints are the perfect situation for him. They are winning. He's basically surrounded by all his Ohio State friends (which we saw he pretty much still acts like a college kid and thinks of himself more of a Buckeye than a pro player...sending a tweet congrads to Rod Smith for scoring a TD against the Giants). And you know how much Sean Payton is backing him up? They declined his 5th year option so he'll be a free agent next year. I wouldn't be shocked to see him out of the league in 1-2 years. I hope for his sake, his mother didn't spend all his money.
Kid was 21 and his mother was seriously ill, seems like a pretty legitimate reason to be distracted. There s different levels of maturity and independence at that age
I would have easily moved along to a plan B, whether that meant the next best FA OLT on the board, to playing someone already on the roster (including another year of Flowers), to finding someone willing to trade a reserve OLT - to paying Solder a rate that everyone and their mother knew he wasn't worth.
NE had an aging Brady and all the cap space in the world, and they let him walk. That's the difference between this rolling shitshow and a functional football organization.
And thank you for giving real answers.
As far as Baker is concerned, it's much too early to make any final judgments. He missed a lot of the preseason and is a rookie.
The problem is that DG has not fixed the OL. He was right to let Pugh and Richburg go, and trade Vernon for Zeitler, but Omameh, Solder, and Remmers were bad signings. He has also only used two picks on the OL, and only one of those was a day one or day two pick (Hernandez). "Big George" was a seventh round pick.
It’s also the reason you could tell how good LT was-he did things that upset your brain timing from watching hundreds and hundreds of games.
When Baker stopped running, my brain was screaming “where’s that player that had the angle and why did he end up nowhere near???” Weird.
As far as Baker is concerned, it's much too early to make any final judgments. He missed a lot of the preseason and is a rookie.
The problem is that DG has not fixed the OL. He was right to let Pugh and Richburg go, and trade Vernon for Zeitler, but Omameh, Solder, and Remmers were bad signings. He has also only used two picks on the OL, and only one of those was a day one or day two pick (Hernandez). "Big George" was a seventh round pick.
There were several non hustlers on that play. There is a lack of discipline on the team. Defensive palyers should always be going all out to the ball. You never know if there will be a missed tackle or fumble.
As far as Baker is concerned, it's much too early to make any final judgments. He missed a lot of the preseason and is a rookie.
The problem is that DG has not fixed the OL. He was right to let Pugh and Richburg go, and trade Vernon for Zeitler, but Omameh, Solder, and Remmers were bad signings. He has also only used two picks on the OL, and only one of those was a day one or day two pick (Hernandez). "Big George" was a seventh round pick.
The transition from college to the NFL is hard for CB. Big learning curve and big adjustment to speed. Baker will get there
And thank you for giving real answers.
With the money spent on Solder and Omameh, I'd have signed an entire offensive line from the 2018 FA pool and then started drafting their replacements:
OT: Marshall Newhouse, Cameron Fleming
OG: Quinton Spain, J.R. Sweezy
OC: Mike Pouncey
Combined, those five players signed for about $14M in terms of their 2018 cap numbers. None signed longer than two years, so they can be treated as placeholders while a functional OL development pipeline is built to backfill the unit.
I built a full OL for less money and with more flexibility going forward than what Solder and Omameh represented. This was a silly exercise but I hope it satisfied your simple mind. Maybe now you can stop parroting that ridiculous notion that Solder was the ONLY option. He wasn't.
Solder was essentially a PR move for a blowhard GM who had to make a major FA splash on the OL to prove that he meant business along the OL for a team that he tragically misjudged as a contender.
And some fans are still buying that bullshit even though the reality is staring them in the face.
And thank you for giving real answers.
I would have realized the team needed to be rebuilt before free agency in 2018 and started to figure where the money and picks would be best invested to start making that happen...whatever that new vision happened to be across all positions and what progression makes the most sense.
Though I would have been very cost-prudent in free agency and not try to break the bank on ANY position because the team wasn't one player away from making a difference in the league. If that meant left tackle and/or guard was manned by a lower salaried and less profiled player (than either Solder or Norwell) or a rookie than so be it. And if the decision was Eli's mobility couldn't handle it then make a different decision on your QB. Although the only thing signing Solder did was make Eli throw it quicker and DJ to get hit pretty hard :-).
But paying Solder a butt-load of money to be even be average at his age was a bad decision. And now that he lacks to be below average for 2 seasons and his contract was restructured, it looks moronic.
And if you made that same decision, you would look moronic too.
So stop asking the question to posters as to who they would put at left tackle instead of Solder because the answer is Solder should never have been part of ANY EQUATION of what this team needed to go do 1.5 years ago...
Not because we want to jump on our soap-boxes, but because posters want to continue to throw out the ridiculous statement that "Gettleman had no options other than to sign Solder...".
Which mean you are getting the big picture which is that Solder wasn't the better solution for the Team which is more important than just left tackle...
Oh, you sure about that champ?
March 20, 2018: Buffalo Bills signed T Marshall Newhouse to a one-year contract.
March 12, 2018: Oakland Raiders cut T Marshall Newhouse.
Link - ( New Window )
Right, so he WAS available when DG pursued Solder.
Are you drunk this early in the morning or does logic just evade you as a general rule?
Newhouse was beyond whipping boy on bbi for his poor play while here. Solder got rings elsewhere . Etc and so forth.
Unit coaching, system, play calling, etc etc etc. Change potential outcomes for all these guys.
Which I alluded to above. You sure I'm drunk?
Newhouse was beyond whipping boy on bbi for his poor play while here. Solder got rings elsewhere . Etc and so forth.
Unit coaching, system, play calling, etc etc etc. Change potential outcomes for all these guys.
So DG felt compelled to overcompensate prized free agents because he knew our poor coaching and play-calling was going to bring down their play on the field?
good strategy there...
Which I alluded to above. You sure I'm drunk?
And Solder was signed on March 16th. So instead of signing Solder, Newhouse was available at that time as one of several alternatives, many of whom would have made more sense as stopgap placeholders on a team in need of a full rebuild.
You can keep inserting whatever new parameters you want in order to grasp desperately for some shred of support in your claim that Solder was DG's ONLY option, but both the available FA list and the logical extension of DG's pursuit of Norwell are both extremely compelling evidence that there were other options available.
So no, I don't actually think you're drunk. Just obtuse and stubborn.
Where are you going with this...that you and/or many hated Newhouse therefore he wasn't an option in your mind, or are you just struggling with reading a calendar?
How would our exact current line do on the Pats,saints , 9ers, falcons etc?
Does our unit coaching match our side coaching?
Are our unit coaches any good even ?
Is our scheme well founded?
These are men not playing cards.
Or "b"
Both unit and side coaches are from the 'analytical / flexible ' school of professionalism and communicate well in both directions .
What you ought not have is unit and side coaches Mish Mashed with each other, method wise, and also are not from the analytical flexible and communicate both ways school of method
What the fuck are you talking about? He was a free agent from 3/12 to 3/20. The idea that he couldn't have been contacted during that time simply because he signed a few days later with the Bills is a limitation that is being fabricated entirely by you.
We can't forget we are deciding with hindsight. There is never a given how a free agent will play with their new team. Solder was a miss, but a miss that in my opinion is made too much of. I don't think that mistake set the team back further. I don't think signing any of the other options would have solved the elusive LT position.

Again, Solder was a miss.
Again, Solder was a miss.
We can't forget we are deciding with hindsight. There is never a given how a free agent will play with their new team. Solder was a miss, but a miss that in my opinion is made too much of. I don't think that mistake set the team back further. I don't think signing any of the other options would have solved the elusive LT position.

Again, Solder was a miss.
Again, Solder was a miss.
There were warning signs with Solder. His last year in New England he was among the most penalized lineman in the NFL. He also wasn’t the typical UFA — the Pats extended him after his rookie deal, he was a good 3 years older than most big 2nd contract guys.
But I think you hit it on the head when you say it didn’t set the team back. For me, if you’re signing a guy to be the highest paid at a position, he’s got to push the team forward. Too many of Gettleman’s signings are neutral and explained away as doing no harm. That’s how you end up the same bad team you were 3 years ago.
I assume Gettleman makes moves based on getting better and winning. I don’t think he’s just biding time, and this off season is going to get serious. This is where I don’t have faith in his ability to sign veterans who will be part of the answer. He’s just not done a good at it. Why should we believe all of a sudden it will be better.?
Quote:
At the time of the Solder signing he was probably viewed as the safest signing to play arguably the most important position on the line. There are anyways options. I can see the rain in wanting Solder. The contract can look foolish. Has that contact hindered the team from adding valuable pieces? I'm not sure it has (I admit I haven't look very deep). While we can list players who may have been better options, we also have to remember that the player themselves have to decide if they even want to play here.
We can't forget we are deciding with hindsight. There is never a given how a free agent will play with their new team. Solder was a miss, but a miss that in my opinion is made too much of. I don't think that mistake set the team back further. I don't think signing any of the other options would have solved the elusive LT position.
Again, Solder was a miss.
There were warning signs with Solder. His last year in New England he was among the most penalized lineman in the NFL. He also wasn’t the typical UFA — the Pats extended him after his rookie deal, he was a good 3 years older than most big 2nd contract guys.
But I think you hit it on the head when you say it didn’t set the team back. For me, if you’re signing a guy to be the highest paid at a position, he’s got to push the team forward. Too many of Gettleman’s signings are neutral and explained away as doing no harm. That’s how you end up the same bad team you were 3 years ago.
I assume Gettleman makes moves based on getting better and winning. I don’t think he’s just biding time, and this off season is going to get serious. This is where I don’t have faith in his ability to sign veterans who will be part of the answer. He’s just not done a good at it. Why should we believe all of a sudden it will be better.?
Christian, fair and reasonable. Let's see what we have to pick from with the FA pool. Free agency can cripple your team financially with too many bad contracts, and bad contracts are inevitable when dealing with free agency. So the bad contracts have to be far and few in between.
You're right, this is a huge off-season for Gettleman. He in my view is better off playing it a bit safe with free agency when and if there are big ticket players available. Try to get some of the somewhat younger FA'S looking for a fresh start to prove their value, kind of similar to Golden.
I honestly don't know what to expect this off-season, but whatever happens I'll more than likely be in the "let's let this play out camp". Even though to some that is a foolish view. Once I see the fatal error in the "let things play out philosophy" I will adjust my thinking.
"Miss" "mistake"
Semantics.
Gettleman picked the coach, the QB, the running back, will have had 5 first round picks (3 top 10), adequate cap space going into every offseason , traded virtually every player of value he inherited, and revamped the entire roster.
His high draft picks from 18 & 19 must be big contributors next year.
Especially a guy like Baker who came at the cost of 3 picks.