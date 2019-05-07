Take away the fumbles and what are we saying about Jones?

Clearly, it's been THE biggest frustration in his first season. Yes, there are INTs as well - too many, some forced - but would we be able to stomach this more easily if that was it? After all, 15 TDs/8 INTs ... not terrible, if that's the only story. After all, isn't some of that somewhat expected for a rookie QB on a team with a struggling OL and an under-achieving running game (granted, due to injury)?
Take away the fumbles (there are 13, GAH!) and are there enough positives that we feel a fair amount better?
I'm in the camp that's a bit alarmed with the horrendous ball security, sure, but also in with those who see some real bright spots for a kid who is pretty much learning on the fly. Hell, even against New England, with a sub-.500 completion percentage and a crap QBR, there were still many here who looked at that game as a positive sign.
I know it's a different circumstance than with Tiki Barber, and the way he eliminated the dropsies, but if Jones can make the fumbles a non-issue, what do we have here? I'm not ignoring a big elephant in the room ... just saying that if the fumbles weren't there, we'd likely feel a ton better about this season from hell.
FWIW, I've linked DJ's stats from Pro-Football Reference so that there isn't any dispute on what people are referring to.
Daniel Jones Stats - ( New Window )
Deshaun Watson was sacked on 10.9% of his dropbacks last year. Russell Wilson on 10.7%. Jones has been sacked on 9.7% of his.
He needs to improve his internal clock like a lot of rookies. He does need to clean up the fumbles but poor OL play is poor OL play. Not to mention his guys aren't getting open. He's yet to play a game with Engram, Shepard and Tate aside from Minnesota (and that was without Barkley). It's not like it's such a fearsome group when all healthy either...
He has been sacked 32 times for a total of 247 yards lost. He is costing us games despite throwing a pretty ball. He has bright spots and is taking his lumps (literally). Many will point to the few times he has thrown a deep ball and say Eli can't do that. But look at the link above and look at the Yards Gained per Pass Attempt (Y/A Column). Week 3 was his best production with 9.33 yards per attempt. The other weeks suck. Not sure how much to blame on Shurmur's shitty offense, but the reason that Eli can't get it done is BS. Eli certainly can manage 7.7 yards per attempt (DJ's latest production).
Quote:
If you are ignoring the fumbles then look at the sacks. He needs to improve his pocket presence and speed up his internal clock.
But wait, part of the reason with going with DJ was that he was younger and mobile. He would be better at improvising and navigating a dirty pocket. Yet, Eli had more roll-outs than DJ.
A major reason for hope, in an otherwise ugly season
Jones has played very well for a rookie and the future looks bright for him. But the fumbles are a problem and the pocket awareness is a problem. The latter is to be expected with a rookie and I think most expect that to improve.
But the fumbles have to be a part of any serious analysis. If you want to just have an "I love DJ" thread, then sure, you can skip over anything you don't like.
But damn...Kyler Murray hasn't lost one all year and has played more games.
There may be no direct solution to the fumbles, but an improved line, healthy Saquon and legit #1 receiver who gets open will mitigate the problem. Eli didn't exactly have vice grips either.
Quote:
In comment 14686957 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
If you are ignoring the fumbles then look at the sacks. He needs to improve his pocket presence and speed up his internal clock.
But wait, part of the reason with going with DJ was that he was younger and mobile. He would be better at improvising and navigating a dirty pocket. Yet, Eli had more roll-outs than DJ.
The reason for going with DJ is he's younger and he's the future. If he's not, it's important to find that out. Eli is 38 years old. On a team going nowhere, why on Earth would you play the 38 year old who's play has declined and whose time has passed?
Also I just listed you two of the best QB's in the game who use their mobility to make plays. Are you seriously arguing that it's not important? Jones is converting a much higher percentage on third down than Eli did the previous two seasons. Mobility has a lot to do with that.
Can he? He hasn't hit or surpassed that number since 2011. He was close last season, at 7.5 (up from 6.1 and 6.7 in the two years under McAdoo), but that was largely due to his completion percentage increasing from 62% to 66% - fewer incompletions, as I'm sure you know, means fewer zeroes in the average.
His average intended air yards per attempt was 7.2 in both 2017 and 2018, which does help illustrate that Eli's Y/A in 2018 was boosted more by quantity of completions than by depth of passing attempt.
For reference, DJ's average IAY this season is 8.0.
The fumbles, I don't know what to make of that. Hopefully it's something he can work out. It's a career killer if not. Time will tell
Quote:
I'm not debating whether DJ is the future or not. But the reasoning that he was a mobile QB and would help mitigate the awful OL play hasn't been proven. Sure, he has had scrambles for first downs and his TD against Tampa that Eli wouldn't have managed. But just navigating the pocket and mitigating the awful OL hasn't happened. He has lost nearly 250 yards and counting. How many times will he be sacked against Chicago? How many fumbles?
So the sacks weren't on Eli then? Because post-injury Odell couldn't get separation either. I just want to make sure we are consistent when applying excuses to one QB versus the other.
I'm not debating whether DJ is the future or not. But the reasoning that he was a mobile QB and would help mitigate the awful OL play hasn't been proven. Sure, he has had scrambles for first downs and his TD against Tampa that Eli wouldn't have managed. But just navigating the pocket and mitigating the awful OL hasn't happened.
He has the skillset and the athletic gifts to do so. He just holds the ball too long trying to find a pass to make.
And calling a few designed runs wouldn't hurt either. You're right that it hasn't been proven, but the tactic is there to be used.
I am surprised with the fumbling. He was under a lot of pressure at Duke and I don't recall the pre-draft hammering fumbles.
The offense has no running game or rhythm. Shurmur is not helping him with all the shotgun and long developing plays. Coach should simplify and build imo. Rarely do I see easy completions. He is probably hanging in the pocket thinking he has to make a play.
The poise, pocket toughness, and athleticism have been good signs. I wish Shurmur would exploit DJ's athleticism much, much more.
In a game earlier this year he was rushing and while he knew he needed to slide he got in to it too slowly and wound up getting decked and fumbled. Obvi, the fumble was a symptom of not having the awareness or timing or whatever to get into his slide.
Anyway... I'm not an expert, I know this, but his awareness is still a concern.
And this isn't something like with Tiki where he just needed to hold the ball higher with three points of contact. I'm not sure what ails Jones can be cured by coaching.
The game is exponentially more QB friendly than 15-20 years ago when the Mannings broke in.
He has been sacked 32 times for a total of 247 yards lost. He is costing us games despite throwing a pretty ball. He has bright spots and is taking his lumps (literally). Many will point to the few times he has thrown a deep ball and say Eli can't do that. But look at the link above and look at the Yards Gained per Pass Attempt (Y/A Column). Week 3 was his best production with 9.33 yards per attempt. The other weeks suck. Not sure how much to blame on Shurmur's shitty offense, but the reason that Eli can't get it done is BS. Eli certainly can manage 7.7 yards per attempt (DJ's latest production).
Eli's cooked - if there's one thing that Jones has proven, it's that the offense was just as unproductive with a rookie from Duke at the helm as it was with Eli. Maybe a little more productive now, given that Barkley's been dinged up for most of his stint.
Brady has accuracy (so does Jones) and can navigate the pocket (can't tell how good Jones is at this but he is light years more athletic than Brady. )
Step one is getting him some decent coaching.
I say that as a huge DJ fan since his early days at Duke. Win the game, DJ, and go 2-0 against Trubisky. Go Giants!
I just don't know why people are getting excited over this kid.
Last season according to PFF 76% of Eli's throws were on target, 6th highest in the league.
It's a fallacy that accuracy has ever, at any point been anything less than a great strength for Eli.
I agree he's likely done, but it's not because of accuracy. It's arm strength and pocket presence which has been completely ruined.
And dont discount the fact that teams who need a QB simply don't want a 40 year old QB, they would rather just draft one. Eli at his current level would start for a team if he was 28 years old.
Can’t believe ppl are still hanging onto Eli as a great QB. He’s done. Let him go in peace.
I just don't know why people are getting excited over this kid.
This is an honestly weird view to me.
Quote:
the pocket with him. Yes DJ holds the ball too long, but he also avoids a lot of sacks and can move the pocket. Eli would just get rid of the ball fast, which is fine, but he doesn't have the consistent accuracy of a QB taht will be succesful working short routes ala Drew Brees. Its why we couldnt score points or move the football with Eli in games that actually counted. I'm not interested in having this argument because it won't become apparent to some until next year when zero teams line up for his services. And even then they'll just say Eli wanted to retire a Giant
He was never a particularly accurate QB until he was put into a system that forced him into shorter and shorter completions. You don't get to 14th all time in interceptions with accuracy being a "great strength". His great strength was being unafraid to throw high-risk passes.
Quote:
I don't like to play the "take away" hypothetical, everything that he does that is right gets invalidated by the fumbles. I think he will be our Qb for the next four years, at most. He hasn't showed me really anything to show he is going to be a pro bowler.
I just don't know why people are getting excited over this kid.
This is an honestly weird view to me.
November 2019....
Not distinguishing between these type of fumbles might not suit the narrative of Jones and his fumbles, but should be considered.
His ball security is an issue, but some of those 13 were not on him alone.
his fumbles have directly resulted in the giants losing multiple games. stop fucking sugar coating it.
he's a rookie, maybe he'll get it fixed. maybe he won't.
but right now he's on pace to tie the single season record for fumbles, and will have done it in only 14 games.
Imagine what he could do with even 1 above average pass protector in front of him (that includes TEs and RBs). Imagine what he could do with just 1 elite receiving threat.
I wonder what this same bunch was saying about Eli after 8 starts. He was still completing under 50% of his passes and had more INTs than TDs, but he also had no fumbles so I guess all was right with the world.
The fumbles can be just as detrimental as the interceptions and it is just not something you can take no notice of. Ok, he was good in the Tampa Bay game, they got lucky. They looked like classical world beaters against a college-level Redskins team. Then, what happened when he went against some good teams?
Believe me, if the Giants are at the bottom of the league in three years, you all really believe that they're going to pass on another QB just because they have Jones?
Even when he supposedly played lights out, he still coughed up a loose ball (Lions, Jet game) that got picked up and ran back for a touchdown. He has next to NO pocket cognizance. Sorry, I just call it like I see it.
Wasn't he guilty of doing the same at the end of the Dallas home game, too?
In similar fashion to how Daniel Jones is oblivious to the pass rush 2 inches away from his face?
I’ve seen this at least twice now in this thread. The giants would have had a better shot in some of the games but guaranteed two more wins? Cmon no way. Maybe. The fumbles suck and absolutely need to be fixed but the giants aren’t good enough to say they are one bad play a game away from contention.
6 losses
Quote:
Take away the fumbles and the Giants have two more wins. We're talking about how to stay in contention, not draft order.
I’ve seen this at least twice now in this thread. The giants would have had a better shot in some of the games but guaranteed two more wins? Cmon no way. Maybe. The fumbles suck and absolutely need to be fixed but the giants aren’t good enough to say they are one bad play a game away from contention.
Not to mention that they're not in those games without Jones either. So really what posters are saying is if Jones is absolutely perfect they'd have more wins. It's a silly notion. He's a rookie QB, you take the good with the bad.
Step one is getting him some decent coaching.
This has been what's scared me about him during the run up to the draft. It was a criticism coming out of college...
in college and now we see it in the pros
In a game earlier this year he was rushing and while he knew he needed to slide he got in to it too slowly and wound up getting decked and fumbled. Obvi, the fumble was a symptom of not having the awareness or timing or whatever to get into his slide.
Anyway... I'm not an expert, I know this, but his awareness is still a concern.
And this isn't something like with Tiki where he just needed to hold the ball higher with three points of contact. I'm not sure what ails Jones can be cured by coaching.
But damn...Kyler Murray hasn't lost one all year and has played more games.
Yeah - it’s a stark comparison.
The idea that our OL is the reason he fumbles, is strange. Sure, it contributes to him getting hit, but lots of guys get hit a lot - and fumble a third the amount he does. It’s alarming. I want to love him. But there’s a reason he’s chasing that record. There are rookies on bad teams all the time, and they don’t fumble like he does.
It also seems like a really silly exercise. Who really cares what we’d be saying without his Achilles heel? I hope it can be corrected. If it doesn’t, we’ll be drafting someone else in a few years.
Also, Sy - my dad and I have been reading ourlads exclusively since I was in my teens. I’m almost 40. You’ve contributed to my relationship with my old man. :) you’re a living legend!
I just don't know why people are getting excited over this kid.
The fumbles can be just as detrimental as the interceptions and it is just not something you can take no notice of. Ok, he was good in the Tampa Bay game, they got lucky. They looked like classical world beaters against a college-level Redskins team. Then, what happened when he went against some good teams?
Believe me, if the Giants are at the bottom of the league in three years, you all really believe that they're going to pass on another QB just because they have Jones?
Even when he supposedly played lights out, he still coughed up a loose ball (Lions, Jet game) that got picked up and ran back for a touchdown. He has next to NO pocket cognizance. Sorry, I just call it like I see it.
Wasn't he guilty of doing the same at the end of the Dallas home game, too?
Quote:
But you are talking about Rookie of the Year talk.
But damn...Kyler Murray hasn't lost one all year and has played more games.
Yeah - it’s a stark comparison.
The idea that our OL is the reason he fumbles, is strange. Sure, it contributes to him getting hit, but lots of guys get hit a lot - and fumble a third the amount he does. It’s alarming. I want to love him. But there’s a reason he’s chasing that record. There are rookies on bad teams all the time, and they don’t fumble like he does.
It also seems like a really silly exercise. Who really cares what we’d be saying without his Achilles heel? I hope it can be corrected. If it doesn’t, we’ll be drafting someone else in a few years.
Also, Sy - my dad and I have been reading ourlads exclusively since I was in my teens. I’m almost 40. You’ve contributed to my relationship with my old man. :) you’re a living legend!
“Lots of guys get hit” is true sure but since he took over he’s been sacked and hit more than any other QB. I’ll say it again, yes the fumbles are a problem but if he wasn’t under pressure on every drop back and as a result fumbled let’s say 5 fewer times than he has it would hardly be as big a deal as its been made to be around here. It would be something he needed to clean up, not the catastrophe many are making it out to be.
Right now, everything is going 100 MPH and you're seeing some errors, esp with ball security. And I keep harping on this. Check out Phil Simms in 1985. He fumbled it seemed every time he was touched. He even had issues with the center exchange (actually cost us a game).
He appears dedicated, not overwhelmed, and deadly accurate.
Regarding Murray, it is amazing he hasn't fumbled. I will also say he bails immediately upon any pressure. Every hightlight of him appears to be on the move unless he's throwing a quick hitter.
There's a lot to be encouraged about with Jones, also things to be concerned about. I'm cautiously optimistic, but worried that he'll never be anything more than a second-tier QB (i.e., Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Matt Stafford). More Jeff Hostetler than Phil Simms or Eli. But that's my concern, not my prediction. I'm excited by the potential.
I'm not saying it's a slam dunk. It isn't. Overall though I think the fumbles dry up (probably never disappear) as the game slows down and there's a lot else to like.
Will be interesting to see if he stays hot after the bye. 9 TDs his last 3 games.
He obviously has things he can improve but he’s still playing in the 80th percentile as rookie QBs go and after watching the shitshow of QBs before Eli you’d have to be a real ass to be complaining already.
And nobody wants to be 2-8 but him getting significant playing time in 2019 was a critical step path to helping this franchise get out of the abyss. As the NYG needed some assurance he could handle the position out of the gate and be the starting QB in 2020, otherwise the next draft looks much different.
This isn't to suggest the NYG don't do their homework on next years QBs nor that DJ doesn't need to continue to show development with our remaining games. Both are musts.
But "gun-to-my-head" comment here in November...DJ is our starting QB in 2020 and the NYG should do everything possible to trade our next #1 pick and go gather up as many red-chippers in the draft so they can to try and stair-step this franchise to the next level asap.
his fumbles have directly resulted in the giants losing multiple games. stop fucking sugar coating it.
he's a rookie, maybe he'll get it fixed. maybe he won't.
but right now he's on pace to tie the single season record for fumbles, and will have done it in only 14 games.
Japanhead, I get your pt.
I considered that during my post, regarding shared blame for the 13 fumbles. Just curious, of the 4 times he was hit as passing, are you convinced it was on him for holding the ball too long, or does blaming him conveniently fit the fumbling narrative regardless of whom they are on.
Yes he makes some pretty throws. He also makes some horrible judgements - he's lucky to only have 8 INTs.
Yes he's mobile. That's a very "nice to have" but it's no longer a rarity among young QBs.
I guess the most optimistic thing I can say is that I think we may avoid (strictly QB wise) returning to the dark days of Dave Brown/Danny Kannel. However, I've not yet seen anything that says "this is the guy!".
He doesn't have to be perfect, but he needs to correct the issue quick. While most fans are in agreement that we need a coaching change, there are some that are advocating a complete regime change. Many rail against dysfunction in the organization, but isn't it the same to force a QB on a new regime who has problems holding on to the ball?
So if a new regime is installed, they will likely give DJ a season to prove that he can be their guy. But he shouldn't expect a scholarship trying to correct the deficiency in his game. If he does not correct the issue, then we drafted a back-up QB at #6 while the new regime drafts another QB.
Certainly slim pickings. I would also add Dexter Lawrence and Darius Slayton.
Fair point except on a hypothetical thread you can take away or add anything within reason...
Here's a bit from a Packers site that stuck with me since I read it:
With 6 games remaining do we think he can eclipse Baker’s record of 27 and win rookie of the year?
My season has come down to just watching and hoping the young talent we have on this roster develops into a solid core for the future.
Just not enamored with the current makeup and philosophy the organization is behind.
Says a lot more about you than DJ, I think.
