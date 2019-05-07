Take away the fumbles and what are we saying about Jones? Beezer : 11/22/2019 4:38 pm

Clearly, it's been THE biggest frustration in his first season. Yes, there are INTs as well - too many, some forced - but would we be able to stomach this more easily if that was it? After all, 15 TDs/8 INTs ... not terrible, if that's the only story. After all, isn't some of that somewhat expected for a rookie QB on a team with a struggling OL and an under-achieving running game (granted, due to injury)?



Take away the fumbles (there are 13, GAH!) and are there enough positives that we feel a fair amount better?



I'm in the camp that's a bit alarmed with the horrendous ball security, sure, but also in with those who see some real bright spots for a kid who is pretty much learning on the fly. Hell, even against New England, with a sub-.500 completion percentage and a crap QBR, there were still many here who looked at that game as a positive sign.



I know it's a different circumstance than with Tiki Barber, and the way he eliminated the dropsies, but if Jones can make the fumbles a non-issue, what do we have here? I'm not ignoring a big elephant in the room ... just saying that if the fumbles weren't there, we'd likely feel a ton better about this season from hell.