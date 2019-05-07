Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Take away the fumbles and what are we saying about Jones?

Beezer : 11/22/2019 4:38 pm
Clearly, it's been THE biggest frustration in his first season. Yes, there are INTs as well - too many, some forced - but would we be able to stomach this more easily if that was it? After all, 15 TDs/8 INTs ... not terrible, if that's the only story. After all, isn't some of that somewhat expected for a rookie QB on a team with a struggling OL and an under-achieving running game (granted, due to injury)?

Take away the fumbles (there are 13, GAH!) and are there enough positives that we feel a fair amount better?

I'm in the camp that's a bit alarmed with the horrendous ball security, sure, but also in with those who see some real bright spots for a kid who is pretty much learning on the fly. Hell, even against New England, with a sub-.500 completion percentage and a crap QBR, there were still many here who looked at that game as a positive sign.

I know it's a different circumstance than with Tiki Barber, and the way he eliminated the dropsies, but if Jones can make the fumbles a non-issue, what do we have here? I'm not ignoring a big elephant in the room ... just saying that if the fumbles weren't there, we'd likely feel a ton better about this season from hell.
Jones is a positive  
Rong5611 : 11/22/2019 4:43 pm : link
The kid has game. He can play. Very accurate passer. Has the right make up for NY. He needs to clean up the fumbles obviously. I think he will be a good player for us.

Look at the sacks.  
Diver_Down : 11/22/2019 4:45 pm : link
If you are ignoring the fumbles then look at the sacks. He needs to improve his pocket presence and speed up his internal clock.
If it werent for that..  
Thankyoueli : 11/22/2019 4:50 pm : link
We'd be talking about him already being one of the better QBs in the league.
Get him a good coach and surround him with better players  
Red Dog : 11/22/2019 4:50 pm : link
and he'll take the G-men back to the Super Bowl.
RE: Look at the sacks.  
Diver_Down : 11/22/2019 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14686957 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
If you are ignoring the fumbles then look at the sacks. He needs to improve his pocket presence and speed up his internal clock.


FWIW, I've linked DJ's stats from Pro-Football Reference so that there isn't any dispute on what people are referring to.
Daniel Jones Stats - ( New Window )
If it weren't for the fumbles you would be talking about him in the  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/22/2019 4:52 pm : link
conversation for best rookie season ever depending on how he finishes.
The same thing I say anyways, I hope this kid  
Ben in Tampa : 11/22/2019 4:55 pm : link
Survives the Shurmur bullshit and gets to play for a competent coach.
RE: If it weren't for the fumbles you would be talking about him in the  
Steve in ATL : 11/22/2019 4:56 pm : link
In comment 14686966 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
conversation for best rookie season ever depending on how he finishes.


+1
RE: Look at the sacks.  
Strahan91 : 11/22/2019 5:00 pm : link
In comment 14686957 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
If you are ignoring the fumbles then look at the sacks. He needs to improve his pocket presence and speed up his internal clock.

Deshaun Watson was sacked on 10.9% of his dropbacks last year. Russell Wilson on 10.7%. Jones has been sacked on 9.7% of his.

He needs to improve his internal clock like a lot of rookies. He does need to clean up the fumbles but poor OL play is poor OL play. Not to mention his guys aren't getting open. He's yet to play a game with Engram, Shepard and Tate aside from Minnesota (and that was without Barkley). It's not like it's such a fearsome group when all healthy either...
Ignoring the fumbles.  
Diver_Down : 11/22/2019 5:02 pm : link
Ignore not just fumbles recovered by the opponent, but also those that led to points (how could they not against our defense?)

He has been sacked 32 times for a total of 247 yards lost. He is costing us games despite throwing a pretty ball. He has bright spots and is taking his lumps (literally). Many will point to the few times he has thrown a deep ball and say Eli can't do that. But look at the link above and look at the Yards Gained per Pass Attempt (Y/A Column). Week 3 was his best production with 9.33 yards per attempt. The other weeks suck. Not sure how much to blame on Shurmur's shitty offense, but the reason that Eli can't get it done is BS. Eli certainly can manage 7.7 yards per attempt (DJ's latest production).
RE: RE: Look at the sacks.  
Diver_Down : 11/22/2019 5:04 pm : link
In comment 14686972 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 14686957 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


If you are ignoring the fumbles then look at the sacks. He needs to improve his pocket presence and speed up his internal clock.


Deshaun Watson was sacked on 10.9% of his dropbacks last year. Russell Wilson on 10.7%. Jones has been sacked on 9.7% of his.

He needs to improve his internal clock like a lot of rookies. He does need to clean up the fumbles but poor OL play is poor OL play. Not to mention his guys aren't getting open. He's yet to play a game with Engram, Shepard and Tate aside from Minnesota (and that was without Barkley). It's not like it's such a fearsome group when all healthy either...


But wait, part of the reason with going with DJ was that he was younger and mobile. He would be better at improvising and navigating a dirty pocket. Yet, Eli had more roll-outs than DJ.
He’s shown  
Les in TO : 11/22/2019 5:05 pm : link
A lot of balls throwing deep into tight spots and his scrambling ability is a weapon we’ve lacked at QB since Hostettler

A major reason for hope, in an otherwise ugly season
Other than that  
pjcas18 : 11/22/2019 5:07 pm : link
how was the play, Mrs Lincoln?
I'm glad several others here are as optimistic as me.  
Beezer : 11/22/2019 5:08 pm : link
I look forward to watching him play. Cringe when he holds on too long, or puts the ball on the ground (loses it or keeps it). But I like watching him play. Was hoping I wasn't being TOO big of a homer.
RE: Other than that  
Beezer : 11/22/2019 5:10 pm : link
In comment 14686978 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
how was the play, Mrs Lincoln?


Stop it. lol
Eli had more roll outs because it was absolutely necessary to move  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/22/2019 5:12 pm : link
the pocket with him. Yes DJ holds the ball too long, but he also avoids a lot of sacks and can move the pocket. Eli would just get rid of the ball fast, which is fine, but he doesn't have the consistent accuracy of a QB taht will be succesful working short routes ala Drew Brees. Its why we couldnt score points or move the football with Eli in games that actually counted. I'm not interested in having this argument because it won't become apparent to some until next year when zero teams line up for his services. And even then they'll just say Eli wanted to retire a Giant
You can't evaluate a QB fully by removing a stat  
Mike from Ohio : 11/22/2019 5:14 pm : link
you don't like. If you took away Jameis Winston's interceptions, what would you think of him?

Jones has played very well for a rookie and the future looks bright for him. But the fumbles are a problem and the pocket awareness is a problem. The latter is to be expected with a rookie and I think most expect that to improve.

But the fumbles have to be a part of any serious analysis. If you want to just have an "I love DJ" thread, then sure, you can skip over anything you don't like.
That is a huge if...  
Sy'56 : 11/22/2019 5:17 pm : link
But you are talking about Rookie of the Year talk.

But damn...Kyler Murray hasn't lost one all year and has played more games.
Much better than I thought, even with the fumbles.  
bceagle05 : 11/22/2019 5:17 pm : link
Garbage head coach (don't give me the "QB whisperer" shit - Shurmur's incompetent), Shepard/Engram/Barkley missing a ton of games, Beckham long gone, crappy offensive line and perhaps the worst defense in football - he's getting no help.

There may be no direct solution to the fumbles, but an improved line, healthy Saquon and legit #1 receiver who gets open will mitigate the problem. Eli didn't exactly have vice grips either.
take away the fumbles and the giants have 2-3 more wins  
japanhead : 11/22/2019 5:22 pm : link
and are in the hunt.
RE: RE: RE: Look at the sacks.  
Strahan91 : 11/22/2019 5:24 pm : link
In comment 14686976 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14686972 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 14686957 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


If you are ignoring the fumbles then look at the sacks. He needs to improve his pocket presence and speed up his internal clock.


Deshaun Watson was sacked on 10.9% of his dropbacks last year. Russell Wilson on 10.7%. Jones has been sacked on 9.7% of his.

He needs to improve his internal clock like a lot of rookies. He does need to clean up the fumbles but poor OL play is poor OL play. Not to mention his guys aren't getting open. He's yet to play a game with Engram, Shepard and Tate aside from Minnesota (and that was without Barkley). It's not like it's such a fearsome group when all healthy either...



But wait, part of the reason with going with DJ was that he was younger and mobile. He would be better at improvising and navigating a dirty pocket. Yet, Eli had more roll-outs than DJ.

The reason for going with DJ is he's younger and he's the future. If he's not, it's important to find that out. Eli is 38 years old. On a team going nowhere, why on Earth would you play the 38 year old who's play has declined and whose time has passed?

Also I just listed you two of the best QB's in the game who use their mobility to make plays. Are you seriously arguing that it's not important? Jones is converting a much higher percentage on third down than Eli did the previous two seasons. Mobility has a lot to do with that.
RE: Ignoring the fumbles.  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/22/2019 5:25 pm : link
In comment 14686973 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Eli certainly can manage 7.7 yards per attempt (DJ's latest production).

Can he? He hasn't hit or surpassed that number since 2011. He was close last season, at 7.5 (up from 6.1 and 6.7 in the two years under McAdoo), but that was largely due to his completion percentage increasing from 62% to 66% - fewer incompletions, as I'm sure you know, means fewer zeroes in the average.

His average intended air yards per attempt was 7.2 in both 2017 and 2018, which does help illustrate that Eli's Y/A in 2018 was boosted more by quantity of completions than by depth of passing attempt.

For reference, DJ's average IAY this season is 8.0.
...  
christian : 11/22/2019 5:26 pm : link
Take away the fumbles and the Giants have two more wins. We're talking about how to stay in contention, not draft order.
receivers not getting seperation  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/22/2019 5:29 pm : link
and o-line not blocking. And sacks are on him? BS
He throws a beautiful ball  
Sneakers O'toole : 11/22/2019 5:29 pm : link
He has the ability. No doubt about it. He seems to be able to handle the pro game. It will slow down for him.

The fumbles, I don't know what to make of that. Hopefully it's something he can work out. It's a career killer if not. Time will tell
RE: RE: RE: RE: Look at the sacks.  
Diver_Down : 11/22/2019 5:35 pm : link
In comment 14686998 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 14686976 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


In comment 14686972 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


In comment 14686957 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


If you are ignoring the fumbles then look at the sacks. He needs to improve his pocket presence and speed up his internal clock.


Deshaun Watson was sacked on 10.9% of his dropbacks last year. Russell Wilson on 10.7%. Jones has been sacked on 9.7% of his.

He needs to improve his internal clock like a lot of rookies. He does need to clean up the fumbles but poor OL play is poor OL play. Not to mention his guys aren't getting open. He's yet to play a game with Engram, Shepard and Tate aside from Minnesota (and that was without Barkley). It's not like it's such a fearsome group when all healthy either...



But wait, part of the reason with going with DJ was that he was younger and mobile. He would be better at improvising and navigating a dirty pocket. Yet, Eli had more roll-outs than DJ.


The reason for going with DJ is he's younger and he's the future. If he's not, it's important to find that out. Eli is 38 years old. On a team going nowhere, why on Earth would you play the 38 year old who's play has declined and whose time has passed?

Also I just listed you two of the best QB's in the game who use their mobility to make plays. Are you seriously arguing that it's not important? Jones is converting a much higher percentage on third down than Eli did the previous two seasons. Mobility has a lot to do with that.


I'm not debating whether DJ is the future or not. But the reasoning that he was a mobile QB and would help mitigate the awful OL play hasn't been proven. Sure, he has had scrambles for first downs and his TD against Tampa that Eli wouldn't have managed. But just navigating the pocket and mitigating the awful OL hasn't happened. He has lost nearly 250 yards and counting. How many times will he be sacked against Chicago? How many fumbles?

RE: receivers not getting seperation  
Diver_Down : 11/22/2019 5:36 pm : link
In comment 14687004 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
and o-line not blocking. And sacks are on him? BS


So the sacks weren't on Eli then? Because post-injury Odell couldn't get separation either. I just want to make sure we are consistent when applying excuses to one QB versus the other.
He's a legit ROY candidate..  
rnargi : 11/22/2019 5:38 pm : link
...that's what I'm saying about him, fumbles and all
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Look at the sacks.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/22/2019 5:40 pm : link
In comment 14687009 Diver_Down said:
Quote:

I'm not debating whether DJ is the future or not. But the reasoning that he was a mobile QB and would help mitigate the awful OL play hasn't been proven. Sure, he has had scrambles for first downs and his TD against Tampa that Eli wouldn't have managed. But just navigating the pocket and mitigating the awful OL hasn't happened.


He has the skillset and the athletic gifts to do so. He just holds the ball too long trying to find a pass to make.

And calling a few designed runs wouldn't hurt either. You're right that it hasn't been proven, but the tactic is there to be used.
I think he will do well  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/22/2019 5:40 pm : link
in the league. Maybe like Eli he will do some perplexing things but he seems to have the skill and make-up.

I am surprised with the fumbling. He was under a lot of pressure at Duke and I don't recall the pre-draft hammering fumbles.

The offense has no running game or rhythm. Shurmur is not helping him with all the shotgun and long developing plays. Coach should simplify and build imo. Rarely do I see easy completions. He is probably hanging in the pocket thinking he has to make a play.
So far much better than I would have expected . Yes Murray is  
Blue21 : 11/22/2019 5:45 pm : link
playing unbelievable. But I remember Eli's rookie year and even Peyton's rookie year and I was extremely worried about Eli. But so far Jones has shown everything you want to see except for the fumbles and I'm optimistic that he'll clean that up.
My concern...  
bw in dc : 11/22/2019 5:50 pm : link
is Jones may be like Eli - a turnover machine. Hopefully, the fumbles can be reduced through experience and better coaching. But the decision making in general needs to get better because Jones is giving away precious points.

The poise, pocket toughness, and athleticism have been good signs. I wish Shurmur would exploit DJ's athleticism much, much more.
Fumbles are the symptom, not the disease...  
trueblueinpw : 11/22/2019 5:52 pm : link
He doesn't always seem to have good awarenesses of what's going on around him on the field. That's a real problem and one that seems to have been with him all the way through playing at Duke for a very well respected coaching staff. The kid can read defenses (though I'm not sure how fast or well at this level yet), he can make all the throws, his arm will get stronger and he's more athletic than many who play the position. But the awareness is problem. To me, watching him there seems like he has some kind of clock problem or something.

In a game earlier this year he was rushing and while he knew he needed to slide he got in to it too slowly and wound up getting decked and fumbled. Obvi, the fumble was a symptom of not having the awareness or timing or whatever to get into his slide.

Anyway... I'm not an expert, I know this, but his awareness is still a concern.
And this isn't something like with Tiki where he just needed to hold the ball higher with three points of contact. I'm not sure what ails Jones can be cured by coaching.
RE: So far much better than I would have expected . Yes Murray is  
christian : 11/22/2019 5:52 pm : link
In comment 14687021 Blue21 said:
Quote:
playing unbelievable. But I remember Eli's rookie year and even Peyton's rookie year and I was extremely worried about Eli. But so far Jones has shown everything you want to see except for the fumbles and I'm optimistic that he'll clean that up.


The game is exponentially more QB friendly than 15-20 years ago when the Mannings broke in.
RE: Ignoring the fumbles.  
jcn56 : 11/22/2019 5:54 pm : link
In comment 14686973 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
Ignore not just fumbles recovered by the opponent, but also those that led to points (how could they not against our defense?)

He has been sacked 32 times for a total of 247 yards lost. He is costing us games despite throwing a pretty ball. He has bright spots and is taking his lumps (literally). Many will point to the few times he has thrown a deep ball and say Eli can't do that. But look at the link above and look at the Yards Gained per Pass Attempt (Y/A Column). Week 3 was his best production with 9.33 yards per attempt. The other weeks suck. Not sure how much to blame on Shurmur's shitty offense, but the reason that Eli can't get it done is BS. Eli certainly can manage 7.7 yards per attempt (DJ's latest production).


Eli's cooked - if there's one thing that Jones has proven, it's that the offense was just as unproductive with a rookie from Duke at the helm as it was with Eli. Maybe a little more productive now, given that Barkley's been dinged up for most of his stint.
can't really tell how good he is at moving within the pocket when  
markky : 11/22/2019 6:09 pm : link
the Center is pushed back on every snap. that's what I'd love to see: a pocket for DJ to step up into.

Brady has accuracy (so does Jones) and can navigate the pocket (can't tell how good Jones is at this but he is light years more athletic than Brady. )
Run the ball  
idiotsavant : 11/22/2019 6:13 pm : link
.
Can't ignore them  
JonC : 11/22/2019 6:20 pm : link
it's part of his downside right now, which needs a lot of work. His upside is obvious, he's got a bright future in the NFL.
'Take away the fumbles...  
Torrag : 11/22/2019 6:25 pm : link
Add two inches too your schlong and your wife would sleep better at night. That ain't hapnin either.
He can play, but you can't live with the fumbles  
Go Terps : 11/22/2019 6:28 pm : link
If that's not corrected next season then the Giants have got some thinking to do.

Step one is getting him some decent coaching.
With the bye week,  
alb345Tx : 11/22/2019 6:32 pm : link
what I want to see from Jones is a measurable step forward. Not saying he has to throw 4 TDs and 0 INTs like 2 of his last 3 games but hold on to the damn ball when sacked. Give the D a chance to make some plays against a lousy offense.

I say that as a huge DJ fan since his early days at Duke. Win the game, DJ, and go 2-0 against Trubisky. Go Giants!

He sucks  
Kyle the Giant : 11/22/2019 7:03 pm : link
I don't like to play the "take away" hypothetical, everything that he does that is right gets invalidated by the fumbles. I think he will be our Qb for the next four years, at most. He hasn't showed me really anything to show he is going to be a pro bowler.

I just don't know why people are getting excited over this kid.
RE: Eli had more roll outs because it was absolutely necessary to move  
Thankyoueli : 11/22/2019 7:04 pm : link
In comment 14686985 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
the pocket with him. Yes DJ holds the ball too long, but he also avoids a lot of sacks and can move the pocket. Eli would just get rid of the ball fast, which is fine, but he doesn't have the consistent accuracy of a QB taht will be succesful working short routes ala Drew Brees. Its why we couldnt score points or move the football with Eli in games that actually counted. I'm not interested in having this argument because it won't become apparent to some until next year when zero teams line up for his services. And even then they'll just say Eli wanted to retire a Giant


Last season according to PFF 76% of Eli's throws were on target, 6th highest in the league.

It's a fallacy that accuracy has ever, at any point been anything less than a great strength for Eli.

I agree he's likely done, but it's not because of accuracy. It's arm strength and pocket presence which has been completely ruined.

And dont discount the fact that teams who need a QB simply don't want a 40 year old QB, they would rather just draft one. Eli at his current level would start for a team if he was 28 years old.
Already better than an aging Eli  
TD : 11/22/2019 7:10 pm : link
Seven points a game better this year.

Can’t believe ppl are still hanging onto Eli as a great QB. He’s done. Let him go in peace.
RE: He sucks  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/22/2019 7:13 pm : link
In comment 14687095 Kyle the Giant said:
Quote:
I don't like to play the "take away" hypothetical, everything that he does that is right gets invalidated by the fumbles. I think he will be our Qb for the next four years, at most. He hasn't showed me really anything to show he is going to be a pro bowler.

I just don't know why people are getting excited over this kid.


This is an honestly weird view to me.
Thank you Eli....there is a a difference between on target and  
Zeke's Alibi : 11/22/2019 7:15 pm : link
pinpoint accuracy. So many of his throws probably qualified because he was constantly checking down.
RE: RE: Eli had more roll outs because it was absolutely necessary to move  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/22/2019 7:16 pm : link
In comment 14687096 Thankyoueli said:
Quote:
In comment 14686985 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


the pocket with him. Yes DJ holds the ball too long, but he also avoids a lot of sacks and can move the pocket. Eli would just get rid of the ball fast, which is fine, but he doesn't have the consistent accuracy of a QB taht will be succesful working short routes ala Drew Brees. Its why we couldnt score points or move the football with Eli in games that actually counted. I'm not interested in having this argument because it won't become apparent to some until next year when zero teams line up for his services. And even then they'll just say Eli wanted to retire a Giant



Last season according to PFF 76% of Eli's throws were on target, 6th highest in the league.

It's a fallacy that accuracy has ever, at any point been anything less than a great strength for Eli.

I agree he's likely done, but it's not because of accuracy. It's arm strength and pocket presence which has been completely ruined.

And dont discount the fact that teams who need a QB simply don't want a 40 year old QB, they would rather just draft one. Eli at his current level would start for a team if he was 28 years old.



He was never a particularly accurate QB until he was put into a system that forced him into shorter and shorter completions. You don't get to 14th all time in interceptions with accuracy being a "great strength". His great strength was being unafraid to throw high-risk passes.
RE: RE: He sucks  
BigBlueShock : 11/22/2019 7:23 pm : link
In comment 14687101 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14687095 Kyle the Giant said:


Quote:


I don't like to play the "take away" hypothetical, everything that he does that is right gets invalidated by the fumbles. I think he will be our Qb for the next four years, at most. He hasn't showed me really anything to show he is going to be a pro bowler.

I just don't know why people are getting excited over this kid.



This is an honestly weird view to me.

November 2019....
13 fumbles  
joeinpa : 11/22/2019 7:26 pm : link
4 when his arm was hit from behind as he was attempting to pass, 1 a backward pass that Barkley did not make the proper effort on.

Not distinguishing between these type of fumbles might not suit the narrative of Jones and his fumbles, but should be considered.

His ball security is an issue, but some of those 13 were not on him alone.
if jones it hit and fumbles because he doesn't sense the pressure,  
japanhead : 11/22/2019 7:46 pm : link
how the fuck are those fumbles not on him? the lengths some posters will go to to excuse this, or try and pretend it's not a major, glaring issue is insane to me.

his fumbles have directly resulted in the giants losing multiple games. stop fucking sugar coating it.

he's a rookie, maybe he'll get it fixed. maybe he won't.

but right now he's on pace to tie the single season record for fumbles, and will have done it in only 14 games.
The focus on the fumbles to the extent that people are ignoring  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/22/2019 8:26 pm : link
how obviously talented and productive this kid has been despite a non-existent supporting cast is way over the top and bordering on asinine.

Imagine what he could do with even 1 above average pass protector in front of him (that includes TEs and RBs). Imagine what he could do with just 1 elite receiving threat.

I wonder what this same bunch was saying about Eli after 8 starts. He was still completing under 50% of his passes and had more INTs than TDs, but he also had no fumbles so I guess all was right with the world.

He's the 3rd rail of BBI  
HomerJones45 : 11/22/2019 8:38 pm : link
Touch him and you die.
A lot of weird excuses  
Kyle the Giant : 11/22/2019 8:42 pm : link
for a guy who fumbles at an alarming rate. He has not even played a full season - comprehending the two games that Eli started.

The fumbles can be just as detrimental as the interceptions and it is just not something you can take no notice of. Ok, he was good in the Tampa Bay game, they got lucky. They looked like classical world beaters against a college-level Redskins team. Then, what happened when he went against some good teams?

Believe me, if the Giants are at the bottom of the league in three years, you all really believe that they're going to pass on another QB just because they have Jones?

Even when he supposedly played lights out, he still coughed up a loose ball (Lions, Jet game) that got picked up and ran back for a touchdown. He has next to NO pocket cognizance. Sorry, I just call it like I see it.

Wasn't he guilty of doing the same at the end of the Dallas home game, too?
Like I said,  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/22/2019 8:47 pm : link
some people are completely oblivious to anything happening except for fumbles.
RE: Like I said,  
Kyle the Giant : 11/22/2019 8:50 pm : link
In comment 14687144 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
some people are completely oblivious to anything happening except for fumbles.


In similar fashion to how Daniel Jones is oblivious to the pass rush 2 inches away from his face?
RE: ...  
djm : 11/22/2019 9:02 pm : link
In comment 14687000 christian said:
Quote:
Take away the fumbles and the Giants have two more wins. We're talking about how to stay in contention, not draft order.


I’ve seen this at least twice now in this thread. The giants would have had a better shot in some of the games but guaranteed two more wins? Cmon no way. Maybe. The fumbles suck and absolutely need to be fixed but the giants aren’t good enough to say they are one bad play a game away from contention.
As for Murray  
djm : 11/22/2019 9:05 pm : link
He’s insanely good. Loved him prior to the draft love him even more now. Cards deserve to win Super Bowls with Murray for the very simple reason they weren’t afraid to move rosen the fuck out one year later. They were mocked by everyone at first. Not anymore.
saying about Jones?  
mdc1 : 11/22/2019 9:27 pm : link
2 wins
6 losses
RE: RE: ...  
Strahan91 : 11/22/2019 9:31 pm : link
In comment 14687149 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14687000 christian said:


Quote:


Take away the fumbles and the Giants have two more wins. We're talking about how to stay in contention, not draft order.



I’ve seen this at least twice now in this thread. The giants would have had a better shot in some of the games but guaranteed two more wins? Cmon no way. Maybe. The fumbles suck and absolutely need to be fixed but the giants aren’t good enough to say they are one bad play a game away from contention.

Not to mention that they're not in those games without Jones either. So really what posters are saying is if Jones is absolutely perfect they'd have more wins. It's a silly notion. He's a rookie QB, you take the good with the bad.
RE: He can play, but you can't live with the fumbles  
crick n NC : 11/22/2019 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14687060 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If that's not corrected next season then the Giants have got some thinking to do.

Step one is getting him some decent coaching.


👍
RE: Look at the sacks.  
Milton : 11/22/2019 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14686957 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
If you are ignoring the fumbles then look at the sacks. He needs to improve his pocket presence and speed up his internal clock.
+1

This has been what's scared me about him during the run up to the draft. It was a criticism coming out of college...
Quote:
Daniel also can manipulate the pocket to extend plays but takes a lot of late hits because he doesn’t feel the pressure when he doesn’t see it or anticipate it. This leads to big hits out of the pocket and injuries.
...And we're seeing a continuation of it at the pro level. I'm not sure it's a coachable trait. You either have good instincts or you don't. And my concern isn't so much the sacks and the fumbles, but the potential for injury that comes from not anticipating a hit. The QBs who have a natural feel for where the pressure is coming from are the ones who miss very little time to injury.

in college and now we see it in the pros
RE: Fumbles are the symptom, not the disease...  
GiantsFan84 : 11/22/2019 9:57 pm : link
In comment 14687026 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
He doesn't always seem to have good awarenesses of what's going on around him on the field. That's a real problem and one that seems to have been with him all the way through playing at Duke for a very well respected coaching staff. The kid can read defenses (though I'm not sure how fast or well at this level yet), he can make all the throws, his arm will get stronger and he's more athletic than many who play the position. But the awareness is problem. To me, watching him there seems like he has some kind of clock problem or something.

In a game earlier this year he was rushing and while he knew he needed to slide he got in to it too slowly and wound up getting decked and fumbled. Obvi, the fumble was a symptom of not having the awareness or timing or whatever to get into his slide.

Anyway... I'm not an expert, I know this, but his awareness is still a concern.
And this isn't something like with Tiki where he just needed to hold the ball higher with three points of contact. I'm not sure what ails Jones can be cured by coaching.


THIS^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
RE: That is a huge if...  
JesseS : 11/22/2019 10:49 pm : link
In comment 14686988 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
But you are talking about Rookie of the Year talk.

But damn...Kyler Murray hasn't lost one all year and has played more games.


Yeah - it’s a stark comparison.

The idea that our OL is the reason he fumbles, is strange. Sure, it contributes to him getting hit, but lots of guys get hit a lot - and fumble a third the amount he does. It’s alarming. I want to love him. But there’s a reason he’s chasing that record. There are rookies on bad teams all the time, and they don’t fumble like he does.

It also seems like a really silly exercise. Who really cares what we’d be saying without his Achilles heel? I hope it can be corrected. If it doesn’t, we’ll be drafting someone else in a few years.

Also, Sy - my dad and I have been reading ourlads exclusively since I was in my teens. I’m almost 40. You’ve contributed to my relationship with my old man. :) you’re a living legend!
RE: He sucks  
charlito : 11/22/2019 10:50 pm : link
In comment 14687095 Kyle the Giant said:
Quote:
I don't like to play the "take away" hypothetical, everything that he does that is right gets invalidated by the fumbles. I think he will be our Qb for the next four years, at most. He hasn't showed me really anything to show he is going to be a pro bowler.

I just don't know why people are getting excited over this kid.



Registered November 2019 😂🤣😂🤣
RE: A lot of weird excuses  
charlito : 11/22/2019 10:53 pm : link
In comment 14687142 Kyle the Giant said:
Quote:
for a guy who fumbles at an alarming rate. He has not even played a full season - comprehending the two games that Eli started.

The fumbles can be just as detrimental as the interceptions and it is just not something you can take no notice of. Ok, he was good in the Tampa Bay game, they got lucky. They looked like classical world beaters against a college-level Redskins team. Then, what happened when he went against some good teams?

Believe me, if the Giants are at the bottom of the league in three years, you all really believe that they're going to pass on another QB just because they have Jones?

Even when he supposedly played lights out, he still coughed up a loose ball (Lions, Jet game) that got picked up and ran back for a touchdown. He has next to NO pocket cognizance. Sorry, I just call it like I see it.

Wasn't he guilty of doing the same at the end of the Dallas home game, too?



Registered 2019. Troll alert
RE: RE: That is a huge if...  
Strahan91 : 11/22/2019 10:55 pm : link
In comment 14687190 JesseS said:
Quote:
In comment 14686988 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


But you are talking about Rookie of the Year talk.

But damn...Kyler Murray hasn't lost one all year and has played more games.



Yeah - it’s a stark comparison.

The idea that our OL is the reason he fumbles, is strange. Sure, it contributes to him getting hit, but lots of guys get hit a lot - and fumble a third the amount he does. It’s alarming. I want to love him. But there’s a reason he’s chasing that record. There are rookies on bad teams all the time, and they don’t fumble like he does.

It also seems like a really silly exercise. Who really cares what we’d be saying without his Achilles heel? I hope it can be corrected. If it doesn’t, we’ll be drafting someone else in a few years.

Also, Sy - my dad and I have been reading ourlads exclusively since I was in my teens. I’m almost 40. You’ve contributed to my relationship with my old man. :) you’re a living legend!

“Lots of guys get hit” is true sure but since he took over he’s been sacked and hit more than any other QB. I’ll say it again, yes the fumbles are a problem but if he wasn’t under pressure on every drop back and as a result fumbled let’s say 5 fewer times than he has it would hardly be as big a deal as its been made to be around here. It would be something he needed to clean up, not the catastrophe many are making it out to be.
You'll see a vastly improved QB...  
BillKo : 11/22/2019 11:34 pm : link
...going into his second year. Which bodes well for us.

Right now, everything is going 100 MPH and you're seeing some errors, esp with ball security. And I keep harping on this. Check out Phil Simms in 1985. He fumbled it seemed every time he was touched. He even had issues with the center exchange (actually cost us a game).

He appears dedicated, not overwhelmed, and deadly accurate.

Regarding Murray, it is amazing he hasn't fumbled. I will also say he bails immediately upon any pressure. Every hightlight of him appears to be on the move unless he's throwing a quick hitter.

RE: You'll see a vastly improved QB...  
Milton : 11/23/2019 4:05 am : link
In comment 14687206 BillKo said:
Quote:
...going into his second year. Which bodes well for us.
Vastly may be overstating it. His intelligence, maturity, and work ethic suggests he should certainly improve, but an ability to sense the pressure around you likely comes under the heading "you either got it or you don't" and that's what concerns me most (and others who have voiced similar concerns on this thread). And worse than the fumbles is the potential for injury.

There's a lot to be encouraged about with Jones, also things to be concerned about. I'm cautiously optimistic, but worried that he'll never be anything more than a second-tier QB (i.e., Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Matt Stafford). More Jeff Hostetler than Phil Simms or Eli. But that's my concern, not my prediction. I'm excited by the potential.
i think if  
English Alaister : 11/23/2019 4:24 am : link
You'd offered me Jones looking like this in his rookie year I would have taken it, especially in light of the uproar over the pick.

I'm not saying it's a slam dunk. It isn't. Overall though I think the fumbles dry up (probably never disappear) as the game slows down and there's a lot else to like.

Will be interesting to see if he stays hot after the bye. 9 TDs his last 3 games.
If you aren’t happy with Jones  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 11/23/2019 4:42 am : link
You either have unrealistic expectations or you’re not that smart.

He obviously has things he can improve but he’s still playing in the 80th percentile as rookie QBs go and after watching the shitshow of QBs before Eli you’d have to be a real ass to be complaining already.
To the OP. Take away the fumbles and we all should really pleased  
Jimmy Googs : 11/23/2019 7:01 am : link
with what we see in Daniel Jones.

And nobody wants to be 2-8 but him getting significant playing time in 2019 was a critical step path to helping this franchise get out of the abyss. As the NYG needed some assurance he could handle the position out of the gate and be the starting QB in 2020, otherwise the next draft looks much different.

This isn't to suggest the NYG don't do their homework on next years QBs nor that DJ doesn't need to continue to show development with our remaining games. Both are musts.

But "gun-to-my-head" comment here in November...DJ is our starting QB in 2020 and the NYG should do everything possible to trade our next #1 pick and go gather up as many red-chippers in the draft so they can to try and stair-step this franchise to the next level asap.

RE: if jones it hit and fumbles because he doesn't sense the pressure,  
joeinpa : 11/23/2019 7:17 am : link
In comment 14687118 japanhead said:
Quote:
how the fuck are those fumbles not on him? the lengths some posters will go to to excuse this, or try and pretend it's not a major, glaring issue is insane to me.

his fumbles have directly resulted in the giants losing multiple games. stop fucking sugar coating it.

he's a rookie, maybe he'll get it fixed. maybe he won't.

but right now he's on pace to tie the single season record for fumbles, and will have done it in only 14 games.


Japanhead, I get your pt.

I considered that during my post, regarding shared blame for the 13 fumbles. Just curious, of the 4 times he was hit as passing, are you convinced it was on him for holding the ball too long, or does blaming him conveniently fit the fumbling narrative regardless of whom they are on.
Take away the fumbles...  
BlueVinnie : 11/23/2019 9:05 am : link
and I say he shows some potential.

Yes he makes some pretty throws. He also makes some horrible judgements - he's lucky to only have 8 INTs.

Yes he's mobile. That's a very "nice to have" but it's no longer a rarity among young QBs.

I guess the most optimistic thing I can say is that I think we may avoid (strictly QB wise) returning to the dark days of Dave Brown/Danny Kannel. However, I've not yet seen anything that says "this is the guy!".
Still too early on judging him  
micky : 11/23/2019 9:31 am : link
Give him a couple seasons. The fumbling can be a major issue if not corrected soon
You cannot  
dlauster : 11/23/2019 9:49 am : link
take away the fumbles. Right now they are a package deal and will be until they cease to be.

RE: Still too early on judging him  
Diver_Down : 11/23/2019 10:26 am : link
In comment 14687321 micky said:
Quote:
Give him a couple seasons. The fumbling can be a major issue if not corrected soon


He doesn't have to be perfect, but he needs to correct the issue quick. While most fans are in agreement that we need a coaching change, there are some that are advocating a complete regime change. Many rail against dysfunction in the organization, but isn't it the same to force a QB on a new regime who has problems holding on to the ball?

So if a new regime is installed, they will likely give DJ a season to prove that he can be their guy. But he shouldn't expect a scholarship trying to correct the deficiency in his game. If he does not correct the issue, then we drafted a back-up QB at #6 while the new regime drafts another QB.
The only positive thing about the team this year.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/23/2019 10:27 am : link
.
He's gonna be here for awhile, too.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/23/2019 10:28 am : link
.
RE: The only positive thing about the team this year.  
crick n NC : 11/23/2019 10:42 am : link
In comment 14687351 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Certainly slim pickings. I would also add Dexter Lawrence and Darius Slayton.
RE: You cannot  
Jimmy Googs : 11/23/2019 10:50 am : link
In comment 14687333 dlauster said:
Quote:
take away the fumbles. Right now they are a package deal and will be until they cease to be.


Fair point except on a hypothetical thread you can take away or add anything within reason...
The lack of awareness is concerning.  
Amazinz : 11/23/2019 10:56 am : link
But I believe that is something that can be improved with experience and hard work.

Here's a bit from a Packers site that stuck with me since I read it:

Quote:
In our memories, we block out those early years of Aaron going back in the pocket, pitter-pattering around with his happy feet, then getting leveled blindside by a rusher he didn’t see coming. We don’t remember the number of times he fumbled on those hits, either. I remember cringing when he would scramble out of the pocket and not see the tackler coming in to try and remove his head from the rest of his body.


https://cheeseheadtv.com/blog/the-evolution-of-aaron-rodgers
Some people forget Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner stint with NYG  
fredgbrown : 11/23/2019 3:10 pm : link
when he had 12 fumbles and 39 sacks for 200 yards lost in 10 games in 2004. He held on to ball too long and the line was bad but he went on to have success after that.
Can Daniel Jones pass for 28 TDs this year?  
Aspiring Slacker : 11/23/2019 4:33 pm : link
He currently has 15 in 8 games, that’s an average of 1.88 TDs a game.
With 6 games remaining do we think he can eclipse Baker’s record of 27 and win rookie of the year?
My season has come down to just watching and hoping the young talent we have on this roster develops into a solid core for the future.
as good as he has been overall  
RasputinPrime : 11/23/2019 4:43 pm : link
I have not once been excited about him this season. Not once.

Just not enamored with the current makeup and philosophy the organization is behind.
RE: as good as he has been overall  
Amazinz : 11/23/2019 7:35 pm : link
In comment 14687590 RasputinPrime said:
Quote:
I have not once been excited about him this season. Not once.

Says a lot more about you than DJ, I think.
RE: as good as he has been overall  
Jimmy Googs : 11/23/2019 7:39 pm : link
In comment 14687590 RasputinPrime said:
Quote:
I have not once been excited about him this season. Not once.


ED?

