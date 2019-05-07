NFL Network: Jason Garrett?????

You've got to be kidding me. I just saw a report by Ian Rappaport saying that the Giants might be interested in Jason Garrett if they fire Pat Shurmur??? NO MORE DAMN RE-TREADS Mara/Tisch!!!! SICK OF IT!!!!
Our 2 biggest cornerstones I see a Garrett combo with hopefully a good DC over Ron Rivera. Although if they really like a potential OC that could come with him like a Norv Turner perhaps then that would change things.
What will be better for Jones and Barkley. Would it be Turner at OC or Garrett at HC?
And thinking like a nyg fan or Dallas hater. GO look at Dallas Pre Garrett and post Garrett. Don’t think like a giants fan who hopes Dallas loses in January. Or a giants fan who wants to believe that a guy like doug Peterson will never win anything, just because. Be objective. Then tell me that Dallas was better off without Garrett.
Dallas was a laughing stock when they fired wade Phillips. Literally, a laughingstock. Remember those days?? I do. Remember what happened the minute Garrett took over for Phillips?? I do too. A wounded, humbled and downright bad Dallas team walked into met life and kicked our ass in, 2010, the “blackout” game.
Dallas has never looked better over the last 20 years since they hired Garrett. He’s far from perfect. And he’s far from incompetent. He’s a pro. He helped romo. He helped dak. He helped Dallas. Their D is better. The team is better.
Bingo. 1000%
Jason Garrett is the most underrated Coach in football.
People hate Garrett because they hate the Cowboys. It's irrational criticism.
He's my #1 choice for NYG HC. Would be a tremendous asset to the organization
Just refuse to leave their comfort zone. This would be as predictable a hire as they come.
Wasn’t Ben McAdoo the result of leaving their comfort zone? I would hate the Garrett hire but this narrative is false.
McAdoo was promoted from within. Garrett has ties to this organization, he's in line. If anything Shurmur was out of character because he had no direct ties to the Giants but he's an NFL lifer through and through who probably had impeccable references in the league.
This is all speculation but if this plays out like it looks like it will play out this will be in line with the same pattern they have exhibited over the last decade. If the team underperforms next year, they'll then blame Gettlemen and have him "step down" so they can hand the keys to Abrams.
If Garrett comes with the Dallas roster, then maybe we'd get that.
My blood pressure would be extremely unhealthy if I had to watch this guy clap after every bad play we make every Sunday.
Fans get mad about the weirdest shit. I’m on a group text with nyg fans who are all saying the same thing. Who cares? He’s trying to motivate or whatever.
Wins and losses. Which available HC gives the giants the best chance to win games, going forward? That’s all I care about. I’m NOT thinking about Super Bowls or which Coach chokes which one won’t. That shit is impossible to predict. Which guy will help Daniel Jones win? Which HC can get under the hood here and make this shit work? Who’s got that kind of track record? There aren’t many.
Was coughlin that much better than Garrett when he was brought in here in 2004? The stats say no. The pelts on his wall say no.
Garrett might be the right guy at the right time much like coughlin was even if it screams the old giants way. Maybe more often than not that way does suck balls but maybe once in a blue moon, if the giants “safely” get the right guy, we get lucky...
If Garrett had the exact same impact on the giants as he had in Dallas, I’d take that and run. I guess that’s my point.
I wouldn't. The impact he's had is to hold back an elite roster. What's he going to do with the toilet paper the Giants call a roster?
Across the Oline, skills players, and across the defense, we could look forward to being a mediocre team slightly over .500 in a weak division? And some are actually signing up for this?
No, we'd have a #6 overall pick at QB, instead of a 4th round pick at QB.
That's the difference
Garrett has done all this without a real QB
So Dak is struggling? Are you kidding? He’s leading the league in passing yards and 2nd in NFL in TDS. WTF?
Precisely my point.
Who coaches Dak?
Jason Garrett.
Under Garrett's coaching, a 4th round QB has been performing at absolute peak level. Dak's performance is credit to Jason Garrett and the tremendous coaching job he has done.
If Garrett can maximize a 4th round QB like that, imagine what happens when he has a real QB who is a 1st round talent?
You literally proved my point without realizing it.
So you credit Dak success to Garrett and not all the talent around him like all pro Oline, RB, WRs? So with JG we get a QB guru who’s teams underachieve and make no noise in playoffs? Your argument makes no sense. Bottom line, with that talent Dallas should achieve more. That’s on the head coach. He’s the guy at the top. No one else to blame.
Every time a potential coaching candidate is presented, someone will either go no retreads, no nfl coaching experience, or he has connections to the giants. Ok at times, the concern can be justified, but who is this sure fire top coaching candidate waiting in the wings?
With regards to Jason Garrett, as JonC pointed out, his teams do come up short near the end. But as Eric said, he surrounds himself with quality coaching and that is a big positive. Would Garrett be my preference, no, but he is much bettter than we’ve had and the teams performance would be mich better. Shurmur is a bottom five head coach, some would say the worst, so I would take a lot of coaches right now, knowing it won’t get worse.
I'm starting to lean heavily towards Rivera over Garrett. If we go Garrett it would potentially be another big swing and miss for a Head coach relative to what was available.
In case you haven’t been following. Winning the division then doing little in playoffs doesn’t speak highly of value of division success. It’s been a 2 team race. Right now we have the worse record by division leader in the league with most divisions #2 matching Dallas wins or beating it and one division with 3 teams with as many.
take or leave Rivera, but the guy coaches a strong defensive team, his players go hard for him, and he's had success even with a previous ownership team that was one of the most dysfunctional in the NFL
Interesting. How about Turner? Do you think he'd be a good fit for Jones/Barkley if we could get them both?
take or leave Rivera, but the guy coaches a strong defensive team, his players go hard for him, and he's had success even with a previous ownership team that was one of the most dysfunctional in the NFL
Also wonder if Gettleman would be lobbying hard for him. Based on what you heard, How was their relationship?
If Garrett has held back Dallas than every HC going that hasn’t won a bowl yet has held their respective teams back.
So who is singularly responsible for helping Dallas resemble one of the better NFC teams these last 4-5-6 years now? Jones? The dc and only the dc? Gimme a break. Garrett gets NO credit for the player development in Dallas? The talent pool? It’s all attributed to the ghosts behind the scenes? Then what went wrong for wade phillps?
I ain’t over thinking this shit. The guy wins. And Dallas was total garbage before garrett took over.
In case you haven’t been following. Winning the division then doing little in playoffs doesn’t speak highly of value of division success. It’s been a 2 team race. Right now we have the worse record by division leader in the league with most divisions #2 matching Dallas wins or beating it and one division with 3 teams with as many.
So in 2016, when Garrett lost 38-35 in the 1st playoff game coming off a BYE, with a 4th round ROOKIE QB, because of some miracle plays made by the great Aaron Rodgers and two 50+ yard FGs from Mason Crosby, this is somehow a testament to Garrett not being a good coach?
I dont think Garrett is horrible but I also dont think he is an incredible coach either. Rivera to me with Turner as OC would be a better combination. You could even keep Bettcher with a defensive HC having more say over that side of the ball.
I dont think Garrett is horrible but I also dont think he is an incredible coach either. Rivera to me with Turner as OC would be a better combination. You could even keep Bettcher with a defensive HC having more say over that side of the ball.
I pretty much agree word for word.
I think I’d be just fine with either guy but if I had to choose I’d probably take Rivera, with Norv.
Turner has been a very successful OC. He's one of those guys that you should want to grab as a coordinator.
I agree with you on both Rivera and Norv Turner. I've wanted Turner for years as OC because I felt that he would be the perfect OC for Eli Manning. He would be at the top of my list as OC.
As for Ron Rivera I don't love the guy but I would be happy if he was named the HC especially if he brings Turner with him. Perhaps we could lure Rod Marinelli or Kris Richard over from the Cowboys when Garrett is fired.
If the Giants were to switch back to a 4-3 defense hopefully they land Chase Young in the draft to ease the transition back. Connelly would be the starting MLB but I would cut Ogletree and use the cap room to try to bring Shaq Thompson over from Carolina to play WLB.
I agree with you on both Rivera and Norv Turner. I've wanted Turner for years as OC because I felt that he would be the perfect OC for Eli Manning. He would be at the top of my list as OC.
Rivera ran a 3-4 this year. He may bring Turner over with him. We have invested heavily into a 3-4. DG has strong ties to Rivera. I think the Rivera/Turner combo is the better fit. McAffery a 2 way threat at RB has florished under Norv.
have consistently underperformed and lost the big games under him.
^This.
No, they've way overachieved.
Head Coaches aren't supposed to win 3 division titles in 4 years with a 4th round QB.
Kyle Lauletta was a 4th round pick QB, just like Dak. Heck, Lauletta was higher rated than Dak as a QB prospect
Imagine if a HC won 3 division titles in 4 years with Kyle Lauletta at QB, and that HC had Lauletta putting up Pro Bowl numbers.
Tom Brady was a 6th round pick, is he just a product of Belichick's system? What about 3rd round pick Russell Wilson? Is he a product of Carroll's system?
You keep referencing Prescott's draft positioning as if that is proof that Garrett is a great coach.
How has Garrett overachieved when he has one of the best rosters in football for much of his tenure but has failed to win in the playoffs? They are routinely picked as favorites to win the division.
You saying he has the best roster in football is already a testament to his player development, this isn’t a team like the Chiefs or 49ers that had multiple years of picking top 5 to build their talent pool. They’re taking players and developing them, they are probably the second best team at developing talent besides the patriots.
Quote:
He better be the first call
I think after all the failure they aren't going into the college ranks unless its a guy like maybe Saban who has some NFL experience and is considered one of the greatest coaches ever in NCAA.
Right or wrong, I think they will be too risk averse to go with a guy like Rhule. They want to hit the ground running with the next coach and that's likely a Rivera or Garrett.
Garrett WITH Marinelli would be palpable. Because Marinelli runs a 3-4 (and we have invested alot to reshape that way) and he is one of the best in the business.
Otherwise I defintiely prefer Rivera and maybe even if Garrett could bring Marinelli with him.
Marinelli runs a 4-3
What will be better for Jones and Barkley. Would it be Turner at OC or Garrett at HC?
Quote:
In comment 14687980 Rflairr said:
Quote:
He better be the first call
Garrett WITH Marinelli would be palpable. Because Marinelli runs a 3-4 (and we have invested alot to reshape that way) and he is one of the best in the business.
Marinelli runs a 4-3
You are correct sir. But he employs 3-4 looks and is very good at tailoring defense to strength of players.
Quote:
Just refuse to leave their comfort zone. This would be as predictable a hire as they come.
Wasn’t Ben McAdoo the result of leaving their comfort zone? I would hate the Garrett hire but this narrative is false.
The "Giants Way" infrastructure is the problem. We need to dismantle the separation of a HC and GM and hire someone to wear both hats.
If Garrett were to be hired, he'd find out very quickly how much better Stephen Jones and Will McClay are at building a team than Resume Dave.
Cmon. Of course he would.
A 4th round limited system QB has reached his peak performance under Coach Garrett, but he's holding them back?
Garrett has a great eye for talent and is very much involved in their personnel decision making process.
If Garrett comes with the Dallas roster, then maybe we'd get that.
The Giants' roster completely sucks.
Quote:
Across the Oline, skills players, and across the defense, we could look forward to being a mediocre team slightly over .500 in a weak division? And some are actually signing up for this?
Fans get mad about the weirdest shit. I’m on a group text with nyg fans who are all saying the same thing. Who cares? He’s trying to motivate or whatever.
Wins and losses. Which available HC gives the giants the best chance to win games, going forward? That’s all I care about. I’m NOT thinking about Super Bowls or which Coach chokes which one won’t. That shit is impossible to predict. Which guy will help Daniel Jones win? Which HC can get under the hood here and make this shit work? Who’s got that kind of track record? There aren’t many.
^This.
Quote:
In comment 14688045 UberAlias said:
Quote:
So Dak is struggling? Are you kidding? He’s leading the league in passing yards and 2nd in NFL in TDS. WTF?
Precisely my point.
Who coaches Dak?
Jason Garrett.
Under Garrett's coaching, a 4th round QB has been performing at absolute peak level. Dak's performance is credit to Jason Garrett and the tremendous coaching job he has done.
If Garrett can maximize a 4th round QB like that, imagine what happens when he has a real QB who is a 1st round talent?
You literally proved my point without realizing it.
Quote:
My blood pressure would be extremely unhealthy if I had to watch this guy clap after every bad play we make every Sunday.
Fans get mad about the weirdest shit. I’m on a group text with nyg fans who are all saying the same thing. Who cares? He’s trying to motivate or whatever.
Wins and losses. Which available HC gives the giants the best chance to win games, going forward? That’s all I care about. I’m NOT thinking about Super Bowls or which Coach chokes which one won’t. That shit is impossible to predict. Which guy will help Daniel Jones win? Which HC can get under the hood here and make this shit work? Who’s got that kind of track record? There aren’t many.
You’re taking my post too seriously.
I wouldn't. The impact he's had is to hold back an elite roster. What's he going to do with the toilet paper the Giants call a roster?
Quote:
No, they've way overachieved.
Head Coaches aren't supposed to win 3 division titles in 4 years with a 4th round QB.
Kyle Lauletta was a 4th round pick QB, just like Dak. Heck, Lauletta was higher rated than Dak as a QB prospect
Imagine if a HC won 3 division titles in 4 years with Kyle Lauletta at QB, and that HC had Lauletta putting up Pro Bowl numbers.
If you have the best OL in the game several years running and can't have more than 2 career playoff victories - you've underachieved.
Quote:
With regards to Jason Garrett, as JonC pointed out, his teams do come up short near the end. But as Eric said, he surrounds himself with quality coaching and that is a big positive. Would Garrett be my preference, no, but he is much bettter than we’ve had and the teams performance would be mich better. Shurmur is a bottom five head coach, some would say the worst, so I would take a lot of coaches right now, knowing it won’t get worse.
If you have the best OL in the game several years running and can't have more than 2 career playoff victories - you've underachieved.
A Rivera and Turner combination even? McCaffery has been incredible in that system and that back up QB was playing well even.
I'm starting to lean heavily towards Rivera over Garrett. If we go Garrett it would potentially be another big swing and miss for a Head coach relative to what was available.
Interesting. How about Turner? Do you think he'd be a good fit for Jones/Barkley if we could get them both?
If you have the best OL in the game several years running and can't have more than 2 career playoff victories - you've underachieved.
Laughable how?
Garrett is literally a QB/Offensive coach.
The QB is performing at his peak, way above draft expectations.
The Cowboys have the best Offense in football.
That credit goes to the Head Coach who specializes in QB and Offense...duh!
Quote:
Also wonder if Gettleman would be lobbying hard for him. Based on what you heard, How was their relationship?
Thats a glimmer of hope. I really think I'm leaning for that combination over Garrett at this point.
So who is singularly responsible for helping Dallas resemble one of the better NFC teams these last 4-5-6 years now? Jones? The dc and only the dc? Gimme a break. Garrett gets NO credit for the player development in Dallas? The talent pool? It’s all attributed to the ghosts behind the scenes? Then what went wrong for wade phillps?
I ain’t over thinking this shit. The guy wins. And Dallas was total garbage before garrett took over.
PS !
So in 2016, when Garrett lost 38-35 in the 1st playoff game coming off a BYE, with a 4th round ROOKIE QB, because of some miracle plays made by the great Aaron Rodgers and two 50+ yard FGs from Mason Crosby, this is somehow a testament to Garrett not being a good coach?
I dont think Garrett is horrible but I also dont think he is an incredible coach either. Rivera to me with Turner as OC would be a better combination. You could even keep Bettcher with a defensive HC having more say over that side of the ball.
The media tells you not to like Jason Garrett, so media sheep who can't think for themselves jump on the bandwagon.
Bunch of sheep, I tell you.
Quote:
I dont think Garrett is horrible but I also dont think he is an incredible coach either. Rivera to me with Turner as OC would be a better combination. You could even keep Bettcher with a defensive HC having more say over that side of the ball.
I pretty much agree word for word.
I think I’d be just fine with either guy but if I had to choose I’d probably take Rivera, with Norv.
Quote:
^This.
No, they've way overachieved.
Head Coaches aren't supposed to win 3 division titles in 4 years with a 4th round QB.
Kyle Lauletta was a 4th round pick QB, just like Dak. Heck, Lauletta was higher rated than Dak as a QB prospect
Imagine if a HC won 3 division titles in 4 years with Kyle Lauletta at QB, and that HC had Lauletta putting up Pro Bowl numbers.
Tom Brady was a 6th round pick, is he just a product of Belichick's system? What about 3rd round pick Russell Wilson? Is he a product of Carroll's system?
You keep referencing Prescott's draft positioning as if that is proof that Garrett is a great coach.
How has Garrett overachieved when he has one of the best rosters in football for much of his tenure but has failed to win in the playoffs? They are routinely picked as favorites to win the division.
I agree with you on both Rivera and Norv Turner. I've wanted Turner for years as OC because I felt that he would be the perfect OC for Eli Manning. He would be at the top of my list as OC.
As for Ron Rivera I don't love the guy but I would be happy if he was named the HC especially if he brings Turner with him. Perhaps we could lure Rod Marinelli or Kris Richard over from the Cowboys when Garrett is fired.
If the Giants were to switch back to a 4-3 defense hopefully they land Chase Young in the draft to ease the transition back. Connelly would be the starting MLB but I would cut Ogletree and use the cap room to try to bring Shaq Thompson over from Carolina to play WLB.
Quote:
Turner has been a very successful OC. He's one of those guys that you should want to grab as a coordinator.
Rivera ran a 3-4 this year. He may bring Turner over with him. We have invested heavily into a 3-4. DG has strong ties to Rivera. I think the Rivera/Turner combo is the better fit. McAffery a 2 way threat at RB has florished under Norv.
Quote:
No, they've way overachieved.
Head Coaches aren't supposed to win 3 division titles in 4 years with a 4th round QB.
Kyle Lauletta was a 4th round pick QB, just like Dak. Heck, Lauletta was higher rated than Dak as a QB prospect
Imagine if a HC won 3 division titles in 4 years with Kyle Lauletta at QB, and that HC had Lauletta putting up Pro Bowl numbers.
Tom Brady was a 6th round pick, is he just a product of Belichick's system? What about 3rd round pick Russell Wilson? Is he a product of Carroll's system?
You keep referencing Prescott's draft positioning as if that is proof that Garrett is a great coach.
How has Garrett overachieved when he has one of the best rosters in football for much of his tenure but has failed to win in the playoffs? They are routinely picked as favorites to win the division.
You saying he has the best roster in football is already a testament to his player development, this isn’t a team like the Chiefs or 49ers that had multiple years of picking top 5 to build their talent pool. They’re taking players and developing them, they are probably the second best team at developing talent besides the patriots.