New York Giants-Chicago Bears Game Discussion Thread

They’ll probably win and this will go on the side of the ledger of reasons to keep Shurmur.
Nah. Bears need one, too. And Giants left behind between 6 and 14 not scored in first half. How many shots at it can this bunch get?
It was especially nice to see our $19 million LT being buried by a rusher on top of DJ back there to prevent a throw-- which seemed not to attract comment here or on the air. Just goes to show that it's hard to pick out any particular truly bad performance here among the many. DJ will go down as having had a bad day.
every time touches the ball either rushing or as a receiver ? He doesnt run downhill , he stops , dances, and by the time hes finished the defender already caught upto him . He doesnt fight for the extra yards that turns a 3rd down into a 3rd and 3 instead of a 3rd and 5
He is getting rid of the ball quickly to avoid getting sacked/fumbled and The OL is not giving him time to scan the field so hes rushing everything.
He has 59 yards because shurmur is hellbent on forcefeeding barkley up the middle into halapios ass and its limiting jones attempts
Yea I’d say so
Quote:
50% complete for 59 yards!
Jones has been fine.
Earlier, Trubisky was running all around to buy himself some time because the pocket collapsed, and Brennamen says, "Trubisky with ALL DAY to throw!"
I guess we deserve Fox's F team.
Indeed.
Ugh shutup
Like one of you guys said awhile ago, none of our players are improving.
It’s real bad.
Quote:
Exactly what we needed . This is more like the giants football we all know and love
Losing is better long term then a worthless win against a terrible football team . Sorry if you cant see the big picture
Maybe now making a "business decision"
He looks dreadful, and should probably be shut down for the season.