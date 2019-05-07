Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants-Chicago Bears Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:43 pm
Ballantine  
jeff57 : 2:41 pm : link
RE: DJ not on his game today......  
Giantfan21 : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 14688697 Simms11 said:
Quote:
50% complete for 59 yards!


He is getting rid of the ball quickly to avoid getting sacked/fumbled and The OL is not giving him time to scan the field so hes rushing everything.

He has 59 yards because shurmur is hellbent on forcefeeding barkley up the middle into halapios ass and its limiting jones attempts
This is  
Bleedin Blue : 2:42 pm : link
High School Football at its worse!!
Eli  
threeofakind33 : 2:42 pm : link
Has to be better than Trubisky.
Have to bring in kickers  
Rflairr : 2:43 pm : link
This week
This  
cokeduplt : 2:43 pm : link
Defense is horrific
RE: Worst thing about this game  
Percy : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14688701 UberAlias said:
Quote:
They’ll probably win and this will go on the side of the ledger of reasons to keep Shurmur.

Nah. Bears need one, too. And Giants left behind between 6 and 14 not scored in first half. How many shots at it can this bunch get?

It was especially nice to see our $19 million LT being buried by a rusher on top of DJ back there to prevent a throw-- which seemed not to attract comment here or on the air. Just goes to show that it's hard to pick out any particular truly bad performance here among the many. DJ will go down as having had a bad day.
Rosas is the hero we dont deserve  
Giantfan21 : 2:43 pm : link
hes going to get us chase young and get all these bozos fired . Good guy this rosas fella
RE: Eli  
cokeduplt : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14688736 threeofakind33 said:
Quote:
Has to be better than Trubisky.


Yea I’d say so
Rojas  
Simms : 2:43 pm : link
Does he make it to next week...
Killer penalty  
Sammo85 : 2:44 pm : link
There. Gift set of downs.
Jackrabbit is garbage  
BestFeature : 2:44 pm : link
Ballantine beaten again  
jeff57 : 2:44 pm : link
RE: RE: DJ not on his game today......  
cokeduplt : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 14688734 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14688697 Simms11 said:


Quote:


50% complete for 59 yards!



He is getting rid of the ball quickly to avoid getting sacked/fumbled and The OL is not giving him time to scan the field so hes rushing everything.

He has 59 yards because shurmur is hellbent on forcefeeding barkley up the middle into halapios ass and its limiting jones attempts



Jones has been fine.
And the walls  
liteamorn : 2:45 pm : link
Come tumblin down
Beatiful  
Giantfan21 : 2:45 pm : link
Exactly what we needed . This is more like the giants football we all know and love
Does Thom Brennamen know what he's watching?  
Mr. Bungle : 2:45 pm : link
A deep pass down the right seam is "down the sidelines"?

Earlier, Trubisky was running all around to buy himself some time because the pocket collapsed, and Brennamen says, "Trubisky with ALL DAY to throw!"

I guess we deserve Fox's F team.
TD after another mistake  
Chris L. : 2:45 pm : link
please tell me Shurmur will not be back!!!!!
Td da bearsh!  
micky : 2:45 pm : link
Who would have guessed  
HomerJones45 : 2:45 pm : link
Bears stumble into a td and take the lead after we blew 3 chances to score in the first half.

Jenkins  
Percy : 2:45 pm : link
Another worthless jerk.
RE: Beatiful  
D_Giants : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 14688748 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Exactly what we needed . This is more like the giants football we all know and love


Indeed.
RE: Beatiful  
cokeduplt : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 14688748 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Exactly what we needed . This is more like the giants football we all know and love



Ugh shutup
Like I said an hour ago  
Giants86 : 2:46 pm : link
We are poorly coached in addition to lack of talent.

Like one of you guys said awhile ago, none of our players are improving.
Looks like Ballentine stopped and let him catch the ball?  
Simms11 : 2:46 pm : link
Hesitant in his coverage as well as getting turned around. He definitely needs work, but he’s got athleticism which can’t be taught. Learning pains.
Jenkins  
Percy : 2:46 pm : link
Another worthless jerk.
Balletine  
AcidTest : 2:46 pm : link
is not ready for prime time. Robinson really spun him around.
.  
threeofakind33 : 2:47 pm : link
Defense has four staring caliber players at this point. Lawrence, Peppers, Golden and Connelly.

It’s real bad.
At least we have great culture  
D_Giants : 2:47 pm : link
In the locker room!
Leaving 6 off the board  
LeftHook : 2:47 pm : link
The Giants way. This team cant capitalize on nadda. Purely coached, and just a bad team. Our 2019-20 New York Football Giants.... Ugly
RE: RE: Beatiful  
Giantfan21 : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 14688755 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
In comment 14688748 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


Exactly what we needed . This is more like the giants football we all know and love




Ugh shutup


Losing is better long term then a worthless win against a terrible football team . Sorry if you cant see the big picture
That TD started with the Rosas  
yalebowl : 2:48 pm : link
Kickoff
It took a while for these guys  
Raultney : 2:48 pm : link
to get the memo. The points should start coming fast and furious after that TD.
Why does Barkley keep tiptoeing to the line?  
Simms11 : 2:49 pm : link
RE: Why does Barkley keep tiptoeing to the line?  
micky : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 14688766 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


Maybe now making a "business decision"
Another 3rd and long!  
Simms11 : 2:50 pm : link
Right now  
Dave on the UWS : 2:50 pm : link
Barkley is just a JAG
The Dayne comparisons  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:50 pm : link
aren't far off...
Pat, the runs up the middle aren’t workin...  
peteschweaty : 2:50 pm : link
Just sayin.
What the fucking hell was that?  
BestFeature : 2:50 pm : link
Do we have Eli Manning back there? Why the fuck would you throw it to Tate?
Not even close to a 1st  
LeftHook : 2:50 pm : link
lol, laughable, 3 and out. Great response
RE: Why does Barkley keep tiptoeing to the line?  
Go Terps : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 14688766 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


He looks dreadful, and should probably be shut down for the season.
That play accomplished a lot  
jeff57 : 2:50 pm : link
Can someone please explain to me why  
Eman11 : 2:50 pm : link
Shurmur insists on running Barkley up the middle behind Halapio most of the time? It's the definition of insanity.
Jests stomping raiders  
micky : 2:51 pm : link
Shurmur’s offensive scheme and playcalling  
Justlurking : 2:51 pm : link
Is hideous
Why does barkley hesistate  
Giantfan21 : 2:51 pm : link
every time touches the ball either rushing or as a receiver ? He doesnt run downhill , he stops , dances, and by the time hes finished the defender already caught upto him . He doesnt fight for the extra yards that turns a 3rd down into a 3rd and 3 instead of a 3rd and 5
Dixon.......  
Simms11 : 2:51 pm : link
has been good this year and in Pre-Season, it didn’t look that way......
.  
GiantEgo : 2:51 pm : link
Dixon may be having the best year on the entire team
Barkley is absolutely part of the problem  
Chris L. : 2:51 pm : link
always trying to avoid contact. Steps out of bounds rather than lowering his head and picking up three more yards. Big difference between third and 5 and third and 8....soft, soft, soft!!!!
