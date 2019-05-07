New York Giants - Chicago Bears Post-Game Discussion Thread

Let the HC go...
Put an assistant in to finish the year..
Start Monday looking for a can't miss head coach & take your time like pop did in the 1970's.
Let Danny sit out remainder of games before he gets too many hits..
Let Eli call the offense at the line & finish the season & finish off his career best he can anyway.
Rebuild this team with new coach & top draft pics. with at lest 2nd worst record in NFL.
Do these few things & the Giants will be better next year not worse.
Let's Go Giants!!!!!
I don't think they have another QB on the roster do they? Anyway if so play him then but I'd think Eli would step in if it needed. Don't won't Danny to wind up like other QB's who career started out like his or to see him get a career ending injury with this offensive line before they have time to get him a great coach & great players around him.
lol people are obsessedd with this move. we gave up draft picks...williams is already our best defensive player lol...
we added a 25 yr old talented player in the trenches. this was a good risk. we will extend him and thats that
Are we obsessed with day 2 picks??? F yeah we are that's how good teams build there roster. Wasting a premium pick for another interior guy makes no sense. Indefensible move...I haven't heard his name called once because he isn't a difference maker. now we are forced to pay him.
Fire DG now!
so one game goes by without his name called and he’s a bust, did you watch the other 2 games where his name was called every 3 plays?? He didn’t play a good game. However, that doesn’t mean he’s a bad player and with this coaching staff how can you seriously judge that piece of crap they put on film. He’s not gettin pancaked or blown out of his gap but because he’s not making the play he’s worthless, ok... learn football
How the hell did it take 12 weeks to get Julian love on the field? I just have to shake my head at that. He looks like a + starter
We are playing the young, promising kids, and they are getting
Once Washington subs their punt team onto the field, Giants had the right to match substitution. Ref would stand over the ball to allow it. Shurmur was asleep at the wheel. Totally outcoached.
He said he was prepared for that and decide to use the safe package smh
How'd that work out? He might've decided to go safe but once again it was a horrible decision. No way in hell the Bears would actually go for it there.
Using the safe package had Jackrabbit back to receive and any experienced punt returner would've at worst gotten a chip on Patterson and not a half add block attempt. Would've been a touchback and not downed inside the five.
PS can stand by that decision all he wants. Just another nail in his coffin IMO, as it was a terrible decision that sure looked like he was caught off guard to me.
an opportunity for a marshmellow and weenie roast. The glass is always full with you guys.
This team stinks. Trubisky, who is terrible and can't throw 40 yards, threw for 270 yards on us. The secondary was awful, the pass rush was nearly non-existent. An average qb would have put up 30 points and we'd be talking about garbage time.
Got your hot dogs and marshmellows ready? Trubisky was averaging 175 yards a game passing. He had 270 against us, had 50 yarder called back on an iffy penalty and had the TE drop a 30 yard td pass that hit him in the hands with no one within 20 yards of him. The defense was awful.
Herschel Walker would like a word with you. The Cardinals traded up to get Josh Rosen. The Bears have away picks to move up for Trubisky. Those are all way worse. Jesus we traded a 3rd round pick and you act like Gettleman invaded Poland. STFU
You can make up excuses about being young playing rookies
Blah Blah But we have a coach that is basically a career
loser and this team plays like it .
This team has regressed under PS in all aspects .
I never see anything that resembles a game plan
He has no idea how to best use Barkley . granted we can see
he isn't 100 % but he has lost his edge and confidence
for him to have 2 catches for 1 yard is criminal .
PS has no feel for the game and must not be brought back .
This team is hapless. Bad players, bad coaches, under performers. They've got it all. And going backwards. And if that isn't bad enough, the veteran long snapper is skipping the ball back to the holder and the kicker couldn't hit a bull's ass with a fiddle. And just in case anyone didn't notice, probably the top OL on the team got run over by Mack.
This team has no leader, no personality and no confidence. And that's on the coaches. We should all hope they show nothing more over the last five weeks because I believe it will force Mara to make coaching changes which, IMO, are sorely needed.
we traded a 3rd round pick mid season while 2-6 for a free agent DT. It made, and makes no sense. Incredibly short-sighted, boneheaded move showing a complete lack of understanding on how good teams are built in today's NFL. Those other trades you mentioned were made in the offseason with teams going for it. Not when a season was essentially over. This trade is the equivalent of lighting money on fire.
RE: RE: We are playing the young, promising kids, and they are getting
A 3rd and a 5th (4th if we re-sign him). After DG spent 1/3 of his picks over the last 2 seasons on D-linemen including one of the first rounders. Maybe if we give him another couple of years and another 12 or so picks, he might have a good d-line together- course the rest of the team might not be so good.
I'm really looking forward to those two games against the Eagles.
Fun times.
Wentz will look like an MVP again when he plays the Giants. We can all see that coming a mile away.
Right now the biggest risk from picking #2 is that Dolphin game. I think the Redskins beat the Giants. But that Dolphin might be a cold game and Miami might decide to pack it in and the Giants could win that one like 10-6.
RE: RE: RE: Long time Fan to Mr. Mara..... Listen for me please
How dare you forget Sir Tanney, lol. But about what you're saying, I don't think Jones would sit to avoid possible injury with 5 games left and Eli wouldn't just play to have a farewell tour and possibly save Jones
Let one of the assistants take over so hopefully they can get work somewhere elsewhere once the season is finally over and start hunting for a professional HC. Hell I’d even name Eli temp HC until seasons end fuck it. If they the front office doesn’t send the message they have had enough of Pats philosophy they are just as guilty and are totally complicit in a losing culture.
This brand of football is insulting to us fans. What a helpless
I think the Dolphins will win that game because if for no other reason than they have a much better Head Coach. One who knows how to prepare his team, use them properly, and you know, actually coach effectively.
left are Wash and Miami. Think the chances of losing 1 or both is good. So we are looking at 3-13 or 4-12. Have to think Mara will be in an ugly mood Black Monday. The result: Pat will have to give up play calling! That will solve everything!!
This team isn't just bad, but they're boring and bad. The only positive the HC has going for him is that the team still plays hard. They don't play well or intelligently, but they play hard. I'm not even giving him credit for Jones because I think the kid is mostly doing this on his own considering the lack of ingenuity offensively and the crap o-line. Off of a bye, what did we see that could be considered an improvement or even an adjustment? They started playing the kids in the secondary... that's it. Otherwise, it was same old same old from Pat and James Bettcher.
I thought this was probably one of Jones' 2 or 3 poorest games. I think he was rattled by the pass rush and forced to throw everything underneath. In his defense, this is a top defense and the Giants haven't looked good against in any of their games against those caliber of teams. Also in his defense, the o-line is complete freakin' trash, the only deep threat at receiver is a 5th round draft choice rookie, some asshole (Hi Dave!) thought it was a good idea to have the 2 of the exact same player in Tate and Shep, they're in the MOTHERFUCKING SHOTGUN ALL GOTDAMNNED DAY EVERY FUCKING WEEK, and Saquon Barkley is as effective as 2017 Paul Perkins right now.
The defense played hard and has actually been halfway decent against the run lately.
While DeOssie certainly deserves a ton of blame, it's been nice knowing you Aldrick Rosas. At least we had that one year.
True. The Bears could have drafted Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick or Deshaun Watson a couple picks later.
Leonard Williams being the worst trade of all time can't be taken serious
Issue with this franchise is that ownership seems to have no clue how to turn this thing around and is content to surround themselves with people close to them. For example, most of us knew Gettlemen was getting the job before Reese was even fired.
This team as it’s currently constructed has worse talent than 2017. That’s a major issue and a step backwards for the franchise overall. There’s very little positive to take away as a positives. DJ clearly has ability to be a top qb, but I’m not sure he even gets there under this GM and HC.
Now we hear Garrett might be a candidate. This was predicted by some posters on here. While he’s light years better than PS, he’s still mediocre at best. But it’s just more of the same cronyism practiced by the Maras which will hold this franchise back from being a contender again.
Really gotta hand it to you guys holding out on the idea that this trade made any sense at all. You guys are like flat earthers.
It’s batshit crazy. He is duplicative if what we already have (3-4 DE that can’t get to the QB) and is a FA and will command a large salary. And the team was 2-6! Malpractice. DG cannot be allowed to make football decisions for this team any longer. He doesn’t get it.
RE: I agree DG needs at leaast another year or two
This team stinks. Trubisky, who is terrible and can't throw 40 yards, threw for 270 yards on us. The secondary was awful, the pass rush was nearly non-existent. An average qb would have put up 30 points and we'd be talking about garbage time.
That is pathetic.
Did anybody see a formation with Penny in the I formation, other than the fake dive naked pitch to Barkley for a 5 yard loss?
Why are we not playing any power football. I think I saw Hernandez pull once the hike game.
Papa and Banks were pointing that out took, pretty flummoxed at how Shurmur didn't substitute.
...on the bus?
The old “rebuild” lament. So sick of it. We have been bad for a long time. Nothing should give anyone confidence that anything will pay off in years 2 or 3.
our problems are bigger than drafting Young if available.
Blah Blah But we have a coach that is basically a career
loser and this team plays like it .
This team has regressed under PS in all aspects .
I never see anything that resembles a game plan
He has no idea how to best use Barkley . granted we can see
he isn't 100 % but he has lost his edge and confidence
for him to have 2 catches for 1 yard is criminal .
PS has no feel for the game and must not be brought back .
This team has no leader, no personality and no confidence. And that's on the coaches. We should all hope they show nothing more over the last five weeks because I believe it will force Mara to make coaching changes which, IMO, are sorely needed.
Too much Tequila and Cerveza
It's even more infuriating to come here and see diehard fans making excuses for XXXXXX (insert every person connected to the organization.)
Everybody needs to fucking go.
SHOMPIONSHIP!!
...Rosas kicking; DeOssie snapping; Solder missing; and Daniel Jones fumbling (thanks to Solder)!
That's what lousy teams are all about. They always louse things up in the end.
I thought this was probably one of Jones' 2 or 3 poorest games. I think he was rattled by the pass rush and forced to throw everything underneath. In his defense, this is a top defense and the Giants haven't looked good against in any of their games against those caliber of teams. Also in his defense, the o-line is complete freakin' trash, the only deep threat at receiver is a 5th round draft choice rookie, some asshole (Hi Dave!) thought it was a good idea to have the 2 of the exact same player in Tate and Shep, they're in the MOTHERFUCKING SHOTGUN ALL GOTDAMNNED DAY EVERY FUCKING WEEK, and Saquon Barkley is as effective as 2017 Paul Perkins right now.
The defense played hard and has actually been halfway decent against the run lately.
While DeOssie certainly deserves a ton of blame, it's been nice knowing you Aldrick Rosas. At least we had that one year.
This team as it’s currently constructed has worse talent than 2017. That’s a major issue and a step backwards for the franchise overall. There’s very little positive to take away as a positives. DJ clearly has ability to be a top qb, but I’m not sure he even gets there under this GM and HC.
Now we hear Garrett might be a candidate. This was predicted by some posters on here. While he’s light years better than PS, he’s still mediocre at best. But it’s just more of the same cronyism practiced by the Maras which will hold this franchise back from being a contender again.
It’s batshit crazy. He is duplicative if what we already have (3-4 DE that can’t get to the QB) and is a FA and will command a large salary. And the team was 2-6! Malpractice. DG cannot be allowed to make football decisions for this team any longer. He doesn’t get it.
Gettleman is a complete hack or in other words, a typical hire by spineless Johnny Boy.
Nice bigoted comment.