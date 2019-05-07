Asshat info. Marc Columbo

BBI always seems to point out coordinators that benefit from superior talent. I like that he was a former player and played under Parcells. But his time with cowboys line is persuasive why? Heâ€™s still a projection.
He could suit up in a pinch and be as good as some of our recent OTs.
BBI always seems to point out coordinators that benefit from superior talent. I like that he was a former player and played under Parcells. But his time with cowboys line is persuasive why? Heâ€™s still a projection.
Having hired Garrett who he worked under gives me some confidence.
Now that the #Giants missed on Bill Callahan, my top offensive line coach choice is probably Marc Colombo.
I really like the job he did with the #Cowboys OL. Obviously they have talent, but they also deal w/ several key injuries and didn't skip a beat.
is this the short guy smoking in a raincoat? Seems like he has a good
Marc Colombo will interview for the Giants OL opening this week, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Jason Garrett’s presence as offensive coordinator would seem to make this a natural connection. Cowboys pass protection greatly improved in 2019 and still had 5th-ranked run offense.
wonder if his source is BBI LOL
I wouldn’t doubt it for one second if Jordan got his info from this thread, followed up with a team source and then came up with his tweet.
The beat is so clueless that I’d bet they looked Touchdown Makers post about Rhule and this cemented him as the favorite for the job
Any chance you can text Colombo's father and see what the dealio is?
Agreed, get it done
Marc Colombo's approach to coaching OL - ( New Window )
Relative of Rocky Marciano
I echo what 56 said....if no Callahan, make this happen.....
Can’t think of Colombo without thinking about Parcells yelling at him
Relative of Rocky Marciano
Yep He went to Bridgewater/Raynham HS. He was a man among boys then. He's much younger than I am but played against my cities high school. Great football player and pedigree.
Having hired Garrett who he worked under gives me some confidence.
It’s looking more and more like DeGugielmo or Columbo, if he gets an interview.
Free Reign - ( New Window )
Now that the #Giants missed on Bill Callahan, my top offensive line coach choice is probably Marc Colombo.
I really like the job he did with the #Cowboys OL. Obviously they have talent, but they also deal w/ several key injuries and didn't skip a beat.
seeing how tough the 2020 schedule appears to be.
Link - ( New Window )
Good asshat info gmangill !!!!
The beat is so clueless that I’d bet they looked Touchdown Makers post about Rhule and this cemented him as the favorite for the job