Asshat info. Marc Columbo

gmangill : 1/20/2020 6:21 pm
I am good friends with Marcs dad... I have been doing business with him for over 30 years... I just got a text from him saying Marc has an interview w/ Judge on Wednesday...

That's all I know for now... will keep posting as I learn more
Thanks  
Big d E 2 : 1/20/2020 6:22 pm : link
:)
Real info I like it  
Torrag : 1/20/2020 6:22 pm : link
Ty!
Thanks gmangill. If it's meant to be it will happen.  
Blue21 : 1/20/2020 6:24 pm : link
.
Columbo would be a nice addition given  
GFAN52 : 1/20/2020 6:26 pm : link
his experience working under Garrett.
Thats good info  
Pheonix Orion : 1/20/2020 6:27 pm : link
Thanks for sharing
Thanks for the info...  
section125 : 1/20/2020 6:29 pm : link
.
Thanks.  
Big Blue '56 : 1/20/2020 6:29 pm : link
All in on Colombo, esp. if Callahan is truly gone.
RE: Thanks.  
TommyWiseau : 1/20/2020 6:33 pm : link
In comment 14787436 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
All in on Colombo, esp. if Callahan is truly gone.


Agreed, get it done
Sign me up  
FranknWeezer : 1/20/2020 6:35 pm : link
He's been working with some studs and isn't going to put up with the way our OL has been performing the past several years. In this video he's talking about hard work and playing nasty.
Marc Colombo's approach to coaching OL - ( New Window )
Love the info. Thanks...  
George from PA : 1/20/2020 6:38 pm : link
He looks like he can still play....
Love  
XBRONX : 1/20/2020 6:39 pm : link
Peter Falk
Brockton Mass  
greek13 : 1/20/2020 6:42 pm : link
Both his parents - I grew up with them - this would be fantastic
Relative of Rocky Marciano
thanks for passing along  
Matt in SGS : 1/20/2020 6:42 pm : link
and a Boston College grad too (which never hurts in the Giants universe).
Thanks a million for this  
5BowlsSoon : 1/20/2020 6:45 pm : link
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

I echo what 56 said....if no Callahan, make this happen.....
Yes! Awesome.  
Anakim : 1/20/2020 6:49 pm : link
Much more inspiring than DeGuglielmo.


Can’t think of Colombo without thinking about Parcells yelling at him
Gettleman is probably grinding tape  
St. Jimmy : 1/20/2020 6:52 pm : link
Columbo right now. Just finished Matlock.
RE: Brockton Mass  
Blue21 : 1/20/2020 6:52 pm : link
In comment 14787452 greek13 said:
Quote:
Both his parents - I grew up with them - this would be fantastic
Relative of Rocky Marciano


Yep He went to Bridgewater/Raynham HS. He was a man among boys then. He's much younger than I am but played against my cities high school. Great football player and pedigree.
That would be good  
upnyg : 1/20/2020 6:52 pm : link
news!
That's good news. I'm still disappointed at losing Callahan  
Ira : 1/20/2020 6:54 pm : link
.
Can I ask why so much confidence?  
V.I.G. : 1/20/2020 7:01 pm : link
BBI always seems to point out coordinators that benefit from superior talent. I like that he was a former player and played under Parcells. But his time with cowboys line is persuasive why? Heâ€™s still a projection.
He could suit up in a pinch and be as good as some of our recent OTs.  
Spider56 : 1/20/2020 7:04 pm : link
If my memory is correct, the cowboys had a fair number of injuries on their OL the past couple of years and they still performed well.
RE: Can I ask why so much confidence?  
GFAN52 : 1/20/2020 7:05 pm : link
In comment 14787469 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
BBI always seems to point out coordinators that benefit from superior talent. I like that he was a former player and played under Parcells. But his time with cowboys line is persuasive why? Heâ€™s still a projection.


Having hired Garrett who he worked under gives me some confidence.
We didn’t lose Callahan because we  
Simms11 : 1/20/2020 7:12 pm : link
never had him. It appears that he didn’t even interview here, but was possibly weighing his options before doing so.

It’s looking more and more like DeGugielmo or Columbo, if he gets an interview.
I wonder if  
Pete in MD : 1/20/2020 7:13 pm : link
his metal band still plays?
Free Reign - ( New Window )
Colombo  
GFAN52 : 1/20/2020 7:37 pm : link
Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
·
11m
Now that the #Giants missed on Bill Callahan, my top offensive line coach choice is probably Marc Colombo.
I really like the job he did with the #Cowboys OL. Obviously they have talent, but they also deal w/ several key injuries and didn't skip a beat.
This would be great  
AdamBrag : 1/20/2020 7:50 pm : link
Columbo has been very solid.
Per Jordan Raanan  
Ray_Ray (NYG) : 1/20/2020 8:48 pm : link
Marc Colombo will interview for the Giants OL opening this week, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Jason Garrett’s presence as offensive coordinator would seem to make this a natural connection. Cowboys pass protection greatly improved in 2019 and still had 5th-ranked run offense.
Colombo and Jacobs almost got into it  
Anakim : 1/20/2020 8:49 pm : link
Look at Gilbride and Derek Hagan separate them
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Per Jordan Raanan  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/20/2020 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14787557 Ray_Ray (NYG) said:
Quote:
Marc Colombo will interview for the Giants OL opening this week, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Jason Garrett’s presence as offensive coordinator would seem to make this a natural connection. Cowboys pass protection greatly improved in 2019 and still had 5th-ranked run offense.


Good asshat info gmangill !!!!
Congrats on your Asshat info!  
GFAN52 : 1/20/2020 9:24 pm : link
.
RE: Per Jordan Raanan  
blueblood : 1/20/2020 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14787557 Ray_Ray (NYG) said:
Quote:
Marc Colombo will interview for the Giants OL opening this week, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Jason Garrett’s presence as offensive coordinator would seem to make this a natural connection. Cowboys pass protection greatly improved in 2019 and still had 5th-ranked run offense.


wonder if his source is BBI LOL
RE: RE: Per Jordan Raanan  
FranknWeezer : 1/20/2020 9:55 pm : link
In comment 14787630 blueblood said:
Quote:
In comment 14787557 Ray_Ray (NYG) said:


Quote:


Marc Colombo will interview for the Giants OL opening this week, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Jason Garrett’s presence as offensive coordinator would seem to make this a natural connection. Cowboys pass protection greatly improved in 2019 and still had 5th-ranked run offense.



wonder if his source is BBI LOL


I wouldn’t doubt it for one second if Jordan got his info from this thread, followed up with a team source and then came up with his tweet.
RE: RE: RE: Per Jordan Raanan  
Nine-Tails : 1/20/2020 11:36 pm : link
In comment 14787641 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 14787630 blueblood said:


Quote:


In comment 14787557 Ray_Ray (NYG) said:


Quote:


Marc Colombo will interview for the Giants OL opening this week, sources tell @toddarcher and me. Jason Garrett’s presence as offensive coordinator would seem to make this a natural connection. Cowboys pass protection greatly improved in 2019 and still had 5th-ranked run offense.



wonder if his source is BBI LOL



I wouldn’t doubt it for one second if Jordan got his info from this thread, followed up with a team source and then came up with his tweet.


The beat is so clueless that I’d bet they looked Touchdown Makers post about Rhule and this cemented him as the favorite for the job
Hey Gill  
Anakim : 1/22/2020 12:15 pm : link
Any chance you can text Colombo's father and see what the dealio is?
