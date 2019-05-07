Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Which NFC East Team Has the Best QB Situation?

Mr. Bungle : 1/21/2020 2:16 pm
I'm curious to know what Corner Forum posters think about this.

In your opinion, as of today, which NFC East team is in the best situation going forward at the quarterback position? (This can take into account realistic draft and free agent opportunities this offseason.)
good question  
Pep22 : 1/21/2020 2:20 pm : link
I'd take Jones if we are forward looking and are factoring in salary.
Philly.  
Section331 : 1/21/2020 2:21 pm : link
Carson Wentz is really good. The injury history is a concern, but what he did with a pee wee league WR corps this year was pretty remarkable.
Wentz is an injury waiting to happen, Dak has been pretty good,  
Big Blue '56 : 1/21/2020 2:21 pm : link
Jones has a lot of promise and Haskins gets an incomplete. So at this point, Dak
Dak under rookie contract is 1st  
George from PA : 1/21/2020 2:24 pm : link
As soon as he signs his 40 mil per contract.....Give me Jones.
Probably Philly.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/21/2020 2:25 pm : link
Wentz is the most proven player. He’s expensive, but QBs cost. All four guys will make serious coin on their second contracts, assuming Jones and Haskins fulfill their promise.

Backup QB is an issue for all four teams. I guess the Redskins are set isle Smith can play, but is he really a backup?
*if Alex Smith  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/21/2020 2:27 pm : link
Not “isle Smith”.
Prob the team that wins all the time  
cjac : 1/21/2020 2:31 pm : link
so Eagles and Cowboys are 1 and 1a
really depends how you view the rookies  
giants#1 : 1/21/2020 2:33 pm : link
I think Jones will be at least as good as peak Alex Smith, so:

1. NYG - league average QB play from Jones in 2020 isn't unreasonable, and he'll be a bargain for the next 3 seasons.

2. DAL - assumes Dak re-signs for ~$35M per year (+/-$2M). He's an above average QB, but he'll be paid like a top 5 one for a few seasons.

3. PHI - Wentz is more talented than Dak, but can't stay healthy and is already making the elite QB $$$

4. WAS - I'm not a fan of Haskins.
Let's see how Jones does year 2  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/21/2020 2:38 pm : link
I'm optimistic.

Haskins- was not impressed. Will he put the effort in the offseason?
Prescott-Will the OL stay very good? Still seems to struggle in big games. Can't see him running the gauntlet playoff time.

Wentz-Look at Philly's schedule the last 4 weeks (Giants twice). Needs a running game and that team is getting old/expensive.
Eagles  
BlueVinnie : 1/21/2020 2:39 pm : link
I'd take Wentz over any of the others.
RE: Probably Philly.  
giants#1 : 1/21/2020 2:40 pm : link
In comment 14788318 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Wentz is the most proven player. He’s expensive, but QBs cost. All four guys will make serious coin on their second contracts, assuming Jones and Haskins fulfill their promise.

Backup QB is an issue for all four teams. I guess the Redskins are set isle Smith can play, but is he really a backup?


If anything, Smith downgrades the 'Skins QB situation. They had rookie level QB play (as you'd expect) this past season despite having a ton of money invested at QB. They're (currently) going to be 11th in 2020 spending on QBs and likely won't get anything close to top 10 QB play from Haskins.

If the good QB on a rookie deal is the biggest advantage in the NFL, the 'Skins will ultimately waste at least 2 years of that advantage due to the Smith deal. And if they cut Smith after 2020, they'll still have a sizable dead money hit.
I think Jones  
mavric : 1/21/2020 2:49 pm : link
has the most upside of any of the 4 QB's. He's just getting started and going through rookie mistakes, but he's cut from franchise QB timber for sure.

I'd rank the QBs as:

1 - Jones
2 - Wentz
3 - Prescott
4 - Haskins

I think in 3 or 4 years I'd move Prescott to the bottom as Haskins overtakes him.
To date, Wentz has achieved the highest level of play  
Chris684 : 1/21/2020 2:51 pm : link
in what was his sophomore year in 2017. Big disclaimer though, that since his original injury his play has not reached that level since, and he's only sustained even more injuries.

I think Dak is in good to very good territory as a player. Not great.

I think Jones can reach the level of play Wentz has but it's so soon.

Haskins showed more than I thought he would.

If it were my choice to win one game today I'm taking Wentz, Dak, Jones, Haskins.

If it's my choice to start a franchise I'm taking Jones, Dak, Wentz, Haskins.

As of today  
Rudy5757 : 1/21/2020 2:52 pm : link
1. eagles - wentz when healthy is the best QB

2. Giants - Jones has shown well his 1st season and Garrett has worked with lesser talents and made them look good. plus he is cost controlled.

3. Washington - Haskins had some good games and is cost controlled

4. Dak is unsigned, will he hold out if they franchise him? How high are they willing to go. I personally think he is an average QB that they will have to pay top $$ for but regardless, he is set to be an UFA so until that gets resolved their situation is the worst.
I think its easily the Giants  
Giants in 07 : 1/21/2020 2:57 pm : link
Dallas and Philly are both off their rookie deals with QB's that have struggled at times. I don't think Wentz is a guy that should scare anyone and Dak has limitations

Washington has a lazy rookie with a new front office/coaching staff that didn't draft him. Unknown

As of right this second I'd say Dallas and Philly  
jcn56 : 1/21/2020 3:00 pm : link
but both of their QBs have hit their ceilings, one can't stay healthy and the other is going to cost a ton.

In 2020, if Jones can cut down on his turnovers he can easily surpass one if not both. I don't think I'd rule out Haskins with a real coaching staff down there and the reduction of interference from Snyder (big if).
I'd start keeping an eye out for a Wentz replacement at this point.  
Motley Two : 1/21/2020 3:05 pm : link
He needs to bounce back big time next season.
BBI has already annointed Jones  
penkap75 : 1/21/2020 3:08 pm : link
Wonder what Parcells thinks.
RE: BBI has already annointed Jones  
Motley Two : 1/21/2020 3:11 pm : link
In comment 14788403 penkap75 said:
Quote:
Wonder what Parcells thinks.


He'd probably think you're a commie for trying to be subversive from within.
If Tua looks good,  
Really : 1/21/2020 3:11 pm : link
are we so sure he makes it past Washington at 2?

Arizona set a precedent, and I dont think its so far off.
Astonishing that the anyone thinks that the QB  
pizbo : 1/21/2020 3:31 pm : link
with the most turnovers in the division is currently the QB who puts their team in the best QB position. Jones could be a good QB but right now he is a liability. What's worse is that his last game showed some serious regression. Jones *could* turn into a good quarterback. He *could* stop his fumbles, or he may not. The problem is he is a liability to any team that wants to win until the turnovers are fixed. That's not even getting to his weaknesses with processing at the line, accuracy (especially deep), pocket awareness and movement. Jones could be a lot of things including a good player but lets not pretend he's better for his team than Wentz or Dak at the moment (especially with Dak's current contract).
Pizbo: Dak’s current contract is no contract at all  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/21/2020 3:37 pm : link
That’s the problem.
Wentz needs to bounce back?  
Section331 : 1/21/2020 3:39 pm : link
Over 4k yards, 27TD's to only 7 INT's, with arguably the worst WR corps in the league, certainly in the division. He's had some injuries, but he's also played in 56 of 64 possible games. It's not like the guy is never around.

Don't let your Philly hatred blind you, Wentz is really good.
Jcn56: I’m not at all sure Wentz has hit his ceiling.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/21/2020 3:43 pm : link
The guy is a tremendous talent, and even with the injuries he has piled up an 81-21 TD:INT ratio since his rookie year. He may have leveled off a bit this season, but coming out of NDSU I think he’s still learning. Give him a couple years of good health and he might step it up another notch.

Hard to tell about Prescott, though I suspect you’re right about him topping out.
I think that contract is irrelevant ot this question  
Bill L : 1/21/2020 3:43 pm : link
so long as it doesn't interfere with team construction. I don't think Dallas has indicated that it will.
Best situation...  
M.S. : 1/21/2020 3:45 pm : link

...Philly and Dallas tied with the best situation.

Giants are third (for now).

Washington fourth (for now).
Big Blue Blogger :  
pizbo : 1/21/2020 3:47 pm : link
Can't be free eh?

Seriously though I thought he had one more year. Even so, Dak is a good QB and at the moment I'd take him over Jones. That could change if Jones progresses... or Haskins for that matter.
Oof  
pizbo : 1/21/2020 3:47 pm : link
Free
Right now  
lax counsel : 1/21/2020 3:55 pm : link
1. Wentz- when healthy he is an elite qb in this league, he makes throws and plays most qbs cannot.

2. Dak - like it or not he has produced some good results over the past few seasons. If you want to attribute that to the talent around him, fine but he still plays fairly well within the structure.

3. Jones - I think he has elite qb upside and could pass Wentz. But, and it's a huge one, can he clean up the turnovers and read through progressions quicker? I could see him being a great qb I could also see him being the very definition of qb hell, where he is does a lot of things to keep him as the qb but also does things that really prevent you from winning.

4. Haskins- I think he could be out of the league in 5 years.
Oh I think Wentz has hit his ceiling....  
BillKo : 1/21/2020 4:08 pm : link
.....and certainly is talented.

The injury situation, and cloud hovering over him about not winning in the playoffs, is a bit of a concern. He can move, has got a great arm...but I don't see him improving anymore. I think this is what he is. A really good QB.

All this as the Eagles enter the time period of after giving him a huge contract extension.

Many believed their wall was there to win (again) the last two years....let's see what happens.

I honestly like our situation best. I think Daniel Jones has the perfect mentality to play in NY.....and is going to be really good.
Quite honestly I think this may be the most even  
bradshaw44 : 1/21/2020 4:14 pm : link
The division has been from a QB talent stand point in a long time, if ever. I don't think there is a clear cut number 1. Jones and Haskins are relatively unknown but high draft picks. Jones showed a lot of promise. Haskins did improve over his 4 game stretch. Dak is a sturdy, but no great QB, and Wentz is what he is. Shows flashes of greatness, but to be quite honest, has not returned to form since his injury.

It's anyone's guess as to which of these guys are the better player.
I don't trust Dak.  
darktimes : 1/21/2020 4:16 pm : link
Without Elliot, he doesn't seem like he can elevate his game.

I'd rank them as of today.
Wentz
Dak
Jones
Haskins

Jones and Haskins are close only because the book is still out on them. Plus they both have brand new coaching staffs after their first year.
QB wise  
MotownGIANTS : 1/21/2020 4:27 pm : link
Philly, NYG, DAL (only due to he is not under contract), WAS in that order

But if we fix the OL that will or should cut Jones fumbles drastically and if it does not then we have an issue. DAL will have to cash out to keep Dak and Wash's QB is Inc grading at this point.
this is easy  
BleedBlue : 1/21/2020 4:30 pm : link
best QB? all healthy

wentz
dak
jones
haskins

best situation?

giant and jones

dallas is about to pay massive money for dak and im not sure he is worth it.

wentz is already paid and he is ALWAYS hurt

haskins eh
Philly and Dallas right now are better.  
The_Boss : 1/21/2020 4:30 pm : link
What would concern me if I were a fan of either would be:
For Philly: old team and Wentz is taking up some cap space. Window of opportunity is hanging by a thread.

Dallas: Do you really trust Dak?
RE: Jcn56: I’m not at all sure Wentz has hit his ceiling.  
jcn56 : 1/21/2020 4:30 pm : link
In comment 14788457 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
The guy is a tremendous talent, and even with the injuries he has piled up an 81-21 TD:INT ratio since his rookie year. He may have leveled off a bit this season, but coming out of NDSU I think he’s still learning. Give him a couple years of good health and he might step it up another notch.

Hard to tell about Prescott, though I suspect you’re right about him topping out.


That's fair - I thought Wentz' play in their Super Bowl run was off the charts, which is why I didn't think we'd see better out of him. In his case, his primary problem has been his injury history. If he can put that behind him, he'll be a thorn in the Giants side for as long as he can stay healthy.

I'm not so sure about Dak though, and I think the more age takes it's toll on that Dallas OL as well as that roster having to deal with the impact of his contract, that we will have effectively seen the best that Dak can do in a Dallas jersey.
RE: I think its easily the Giants  
FStubbs : 1/21/2020 5:07 pm : link
In comment 14788387 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
Dallas and Philly are both off their rookie deals with QB's that have struggled at times. I don't think Wentz is a guy that should scare anyone and Dak has limitations

Washington has a lazy rookie with a new front office/coaching staff that didn't draft him. Unknown


The last front office/coaching staff didn't draft him either. Daniel F. Snyder drafted him.
RE: Wentz needs to bounce back?  
Motley Two : 1/21/2020 5:24 pm : link
In comment 14788452 Section331 said:
Quote:
Over 4k yards, 27TD's to only 7 INT's, with arguably the worst WR corps in the league, certainly in the division. He's had some injuries, but he's also played in 56 of 64 possible games. It's not like the guy is never around.

Don't let your Philly hatred blind you, Wentz is really good.


I thought he played a lot of small ball this year and didn't really do anything I would call special or elite. He was close to the bottom of the league in yards per completion.

His WR unit is suspect, but I don't think he got any better this past season.

Then he got injured again. It's past beginning to be a problem at this point.
In this order  
Torrag : 1/21/2020 5:30 pm : link
prescott
Jones
wentz- self reported his own concussion in the playoffs. Anyone believe Eli wasn't concussed in San Francisco circa 2011? Any one believe he would have turned himself in and left the field?
haskins
RE: Prob the team that wins all the time  
micky : 1/21/2020 5:42 pm : link
In comment 14788324 cjac said:
Quote:
so Eagles and Cowboys are 1 and 1a



This
RE: In this order  
japanhead : 1/21/2020 5:53 pm : link
In comment 14788625 Torrag said:
Quote:
prescott
Jones
wentz- self reported his own concussion in the playoffs. Anyone believe Eli wasn't concussed in San Francisco circa 2011? Any one believe he would have turned himself in and left the field?
haskins


you're putting jones over wentz? and based on getting wentz getting a concussion in the wild card round, whereas you suggest eli may have had one 8 years earlier in a playoff game but didn't say anything to trainers?

i agree one can knock wentz below dak for his injury history and never having been healthy enough to play in, or remain in, a playoff game, but wentz has been able to take his team to the playoffs multiple times.

jones has yet to win more than three games, missed time with an injury himself, would have likely beat or tied the all-time single season fumble record if not for that injury, and turned in a dogshit performances in week 17 v the eagles.

jones has some upside, sure, but he's got a lot to prove.

right now its dak and wentz as 1a and 1b, jones and haskins aren't even in the discussion
order  
mdc1 : 1/21/2020 5:58 pm : link
Eagles
Cowboys
Giants (2nd year rookie, not proven)
Redskins (1/2 year rookie, not proven)
RE: I think Jones  
81_Great_Dane : 1/21/2020 6:44 pm : link
In comment 14788357 mavric said:
Quote:
has the most upside of any of the 4 QB's. He's just getting started and going through rookie mistakes, but he's cut from franchise QB timber for sure.

I'd rank the QBs as:

1 - Jones
2 - Wentz
3 - Prescott
4 - Haskins

I think in 3 or 4 years I'd move Prescott to the bottom as Haskins overtakes him.
I realize the question was "Best QB Situation." However, Jones' actual performance to date doesn't justify placing him #1. Prescott's actual performance to date is clearly superior to Jones, he's a more proven commodity, and he's still young.

Prescott #1 based on durability and performance, contract figures into that so he's primed to drop.
Wentz #2 due to fragility despite performance. Could rise or drop depending on injuries.
Jones #3 now based on fumbles/total turnovers, plus preference for dink-and-dunk short passes. Likely to improve, but as Jim Fassel said, "There's no natural progression in the NFL." Missed 2 games out of the last 14. I think that given his style of play, we're going to have to get used to a QB missing due to injury. Eli spoiled us.
Haskins #4 just because he saw relatively little action in 2019, but he made huge strides in a short time.

It's a funny time in the division. None of the QBs are old vets now. Very fluid situation.
RE: Philly.  
djm : 1/21/2020 7:18 pm : link
In comment 14788314 Section331 said:
Quote:
Carson Wentz is really good. The injury history is a concern, but what he did with a pee wee league WR corps this year was pretty remarkable.


I agree but don’t tell that to Philly fans. Even the ones that can chew gum without choking to death think wentz is trash. Not pretty good, not average, actual trash. I think he’s very good. The injuries suck and I’m concerned (hopeful) that those injuries sort of slow him down or sap his game.
You guys are overstating the money as usual  
djm : 1/21/2020 7:22 pm : link
For all this talk of salary, wentz will still probably win more games than jones in 2020. So what about the money?

If the giants could trade all their cap space and draft picks for a max contract Pat mahomes, added a few FAs this offseason, they’d likely be a playoff contender in 2020.

Forget situations. Who’s the best qb in this division? The answer is wentz.
RE: You guys are overstating the money as usual  
Eman11 : 1/21/2020 9:33 pm : link
In comment 14788835 djm said:
Quote:
For all this talk of salary, wentz will still probably win more games than jones in 2020. So what about the money?

If the giants could trade all their cap space and draft picks for a max contract Pat mahomes, added a few FAs this offseason, they’d likely be a playoff contender in 2020.

Forget situations. Who’s the best qb in this division? The answer is wentz.


When he actually makes it to the field but the problem is his ability doesn't mean much if he doesn't have the availability.

That's his biggest knock and it really can't be understated. If you can't count on him to be there or are wondering what play he's going to get hurt, that's not something I can easily dismiss.

The guy has been hurt practically every year going back to his HS days and I'd need to see him make it through a couple of full seasons before I'd think his injury problems are behind him and not something that's inevitable.

I'd have to put Dak ahead of him for now necause he shows up every week.
Wentz is the best when healthy  
SGMen : 1/21/2020 9:42 pm : link
Dak is next. Jones is third and Haskins last as of now.

Wentz is elite when healthy.

If Jones stops fumbling, and I believe he'll learn, he moves up. The kid is smart and accurate with the ball.
Yea, it's not a popular opinion  
eclipz928 : 1/22/2020 7:51 am : link
but i think you have to put Dak ahead of Wentz because of the health/availability issues.

There's always been consensus among fans that a QB should be truly judged by how he performs in the postseason - Wentz hasn't even made it through a playoff game yet in his career. At least with Dak you can say he's won a game in the postseason.

Too early to judge Jones and Haskins - we'll know more after next season.
RE: If Tua looks good,  
section125 : 1/22/2020 7:55 am : link
In comment 14788408 Really said:
Quote:
are we so sure he makes it past Washington at 2?

Arizona set a precedent, and I dont think its so far off.


Tua is not better than Haskins, plus he quite injury prone.
Wentz  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/22/2020 7:55 am : link
Dak
Jones
Haskins

Jones and Haskins have already both gotten hurt.

Wentz is better than Dak when healthy but he had a down year.
RE: RE: If Tua looks good,  
Eman11 : 1/22/2020 8:08 am : link
In comment 14789158 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14788408 Really said:


Quote:


are we so sure he makes it past Washington at 2?

Arizona set a precedent, and I dont think its so far off.



Tua is not better than Haskins, plus he quite injury prone.


I agree with you about Tua and injuries but I think he's definitely better than Haskins. I'm not saying Washington should draft him but I would rather have him no question.
RE: In this order  
cjac : 1/22/2020 8:10 am : link
In comment 14788625 Torrag said:
Quote:
prescott
Jones
wentz- self reported his own concussion in the playoffs. Anyone believe Eli wasn't concussed in San Francisco circa 2011? Any one believe he would have turned himself in and left the field?
haskins


I dont think Eli was concussed in that game
Except for Washington, 3 teams will tell you they have the QB for the  
Ivan15 : 1/22/2020 10:00 am : link
near future. Washington is probably undecided.

It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.
I'd ask myself..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1/22/2020 10:09 am : link
if I put Wentz on Washington or Dak on Washington, would they look good. I think Wentz would. Alex Smith looked good there. I don't think Dak would. He doesn't carry his team.

Wentz has the edge and it isn't slight. He also can't stay healthy though.

I think in 3 years if this question is asked, Jones will be #1.
