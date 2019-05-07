Which NFC East Team Has the Best QB Situation?

I'm curious to know what Corner Forum posters think about this.
In your opinion, as of today, which NFC East team is in the best situation going forward at the quarterback position? (This can take into account realistic draft and free agent opportunities this offseason.)
Backup QB is an issue for all four teams. I guess the Redskins are set isle Smith can play, but is he really a backup?
1. NYG - league average QB play from Jones in 2020 isn't unreasonable, and he'll be a bargain for the next 3 seasons.
2. DAL - assumes Dak re-signs for ~$35M per year (+/-$2M). He's an above average QB, but he'll be paid like a top 5 one for a few seasons.
3. PHI - Wentz is more talented than Dak, but can't stay healthy and is already making the elite QB $$$
4. WAS - I'm not a fan of Haskins.
Haskins- was not impressed. Will he put the effort in the offseason?
Prescott-Will the OL stay very good? Still seems to struggle in big games. Can't see him running the gauntlet playoff time.
Wentz-Look at Philly's schedule the last 4 weeks (Giants twice). Needs a running game and that team is getting old/expensive.
If anything, Smith downgrades the 'Skins QB situation. They had rookie level QB play (as you'd expect) this past season despite having a ton of money invested at QB. They're (currently) going to be 11th in 2020 spending on QBs and likely won't get anything close to top 10 QB play from Haskins.
If the good QB on a rookie deal is the biggest advantage in the NFL, the 'Skins will ultimately waste at least 2 years of that advantage due to the Smith deal. And if they cut Smith after 2020, they'll still have a sizable dead money hit.
I'd rank the QBs as:
1 - Jones
2 - Wentz
3 - Prescott
4 - Haskins
I think in 3 or 4 years I'd move Prescott to the bottom as Haskins overtakes him.
I think Dak is in good to very good territory as a player. Not great.
I think Jones can reach the level of play Wentz has but it's so soon.
Haskins showed more than I thought he would.
If it were my choice to win one game today I'm taking Wentz, Dak, Jones, Haskins.
If it's my choice to start a franchise I'm taking Jones, Dak, Wentz, Haskins.
2. Giants - Jones has shown well his 1st season and Garrett has worked with lesser talents and made them look good. plus he is cost controlled.
3. Washington - Haskins had some good games and is cost controlled
4. Dak is unsigned, will he hold out if they franchise him? How high are they willing to go. I personally think he is an average QB that they will have to pay top $$ for but regardless, he is set to be an UFA so until that gets resolved their situation is the worst.
Washington has a lazy rookie with a new front office/coaching staff that didn't draft him. Unknown
In 2020, if Jones can cut down on his turnovers he can easily surpass one if not both. I don't think I'd rule out Haskins with a real coaching staff down there and the reduction of interference from Snyder (big if).
He'd probably think you're a commie for trying to be subversive from within.
Arizona set a precedent, and I dont think its so far off.
Don't let your Philly hatred blind you, Wentz is really good.
Hard to tell about Prescott, though I suspect you’re right about him topping out.
...Philly and Dallas tied with the best situation.
Giants are third (for now).
Washington fourth (for now).
Seriously though I thought he had one more year. Even so, Dak is a good QB and at the moment I'd take him over Jones. That could change if Jones progresses... or Haskins for that matter.
2. Dak - like it or not he has produced some good results over the past few seasons. If you want to attribute that to the talent around him, fine but he still plays fairly well within the structure.
3. Jones - I think he has elite qb upside and could pass Wentz. But, and it's a huge one, can he clean up the turnovers and read through progressions quicker? I could see him being a great qb I could also see him being the very definition of qb hell, where he is does a lot of things to keep him as the qb but also does things that really prevent you from winning.
4. Haskins- I think he could be out of the league in 5 years.
The injury situation, and cloud hovering over him about not winning in the playoffs, is a bit of a concern. He can move, has got a great arm...but I don't see him improving anymore. I think this is what he is. A really good QB.
All this as the Eagles enter the time period of after giving him a huge contract extension.
Many believed their wall was there to win (again) the last two years....let's see what happens.
I honestly like our situation best. I think Daniel Jones has the perfect mentality to play in NY.....and is going to be really good.
It's anyone's guess as to which of these guys are the better player.
I'd rank them as of today.
Wentz
Dak
Jones
Haskins
Jones and Haskins are close only because the book is still out on them. Plus they both have brand new coaching staffs after their first year.
But if we fix the OL that will or should cut Jones fumbles drastically and if it does not then we have an issue. DAL will have to cash out to keep Dak and Wash's QB is Inc grading at this point.
wentz
dak
jones
haskins
best situation?
giant and jones
dallas is about to pay massive money for dak and im not sure he is worth it.
wentz is already paid and he is ALWAYS hurt
haskins eh
For Philly: old team and Wentz is taking up some cap space. Window of opportunity is hanging by a thread.
Dallas: Do you really trust Dak?
Hard to tell about Prescott, though I suspect you’re right about him topping out.
That's fair - I thought Wentz' play in their Super Bowl run was off the charts, which is why I didn't think we'd see better out of him. In his case, his primary problem has been his injury history. If he can put that behind him, he'll be a thorn in the Giants side for as long as he can stay healthy.
I'm not so sure about Dak though, and I think the more age takes it's toll on that Dallas OL as well as that roster having to deal with the impact of his contract, that we will have effectively seen the best that Dak can do in a Dallas jersey.
The last front office/coaching staff didn't draft him either. Daniel F. Snyder drafted him.
Don't let your Philly hatred blind you, Wentz is really good.
I thought he played a lot of small ball this year and didn't really do anything I would call special or elite. He was close to the bottom of the league in yards per completion.
His WR unit is suspect, but I don't think he got any better this past season.
Then he got injured again. It's past beginning to be a problem at this point.
Jones
wentz- self reported his own concussion in the playoffs. Anyone believe Eli wasn't concussed in San Francisco circa 2011? Any one believe he would have turned himself in and left the field?
haskins
Jones
wentz- self reported his own concussion in the playoffs. Anyone believe Eli wasn't concussed in San Francisco circa 2011? Any one believe he would have turned himself in and left the field?
haskins
you're putting jones over wentz? and based on getting wentz getting a concussion in the wild card round, whereas you suggest eli may have had one 8 years earlier in a playoff game but didn't say anything to trainers?
i agree one can knock wentz below dak for his injury history and never having been healthy enough to play in, or remain in, a playoff game, but wentz has been able to take his team to the playoffs multiple times.
jones has yet to win more than three games, missed time with an injury himself, would have likely beat or tied the all-time single season fumble record if not for that injury, and turned in a dogshit performances in week 17 v the eagles.
jones has some upside, sure, but he's got a lot to prove.
right now its dak and wentz as 1a and 1b, jones and haskins aren't even in the discussion
Cowboys
Giants (2nd year rookie, not proven)
Redskins (1/2 year rookie, not proven)
Prescott #1 based on durability and performance, contract figures into that so he's primed to drop.
Wentz #2 due to fragility despite performance. Could rise or drop depending on injuries.
Jones #3 now based on fumbles/total turnovers, plus preference for dink-and-dunk short passes. Likely to improve, but as Jim Fassel said, "There's no natural progression in the NFL." Missed 2 games out of the last 14. I think that given his style of play, we're going to have to get used to a QB missing due to injury. Eli spoiled us.
Haskins #4 just because he saw relatively little action in 2019, but he made huge strides in a short time.
It's a funny time in the division. None of the QBs are old vets now. Very fluid situation.
I agree but don’t tell that to Philly fans. Even the ones that can chew gum without choking to death think wentz is trash. Not pretty good, not average, actual trash. I think he’s very good. The injuries suck and I’m concerned (hopeful) that those injuries sort of slow him down or sap his game.
If the giants could trade all their cap space and draft picks for a max contract Pat mahomes, added a few FAs this offseason, they’d likely be a playoff contender in 2020.
Forget situations. Who’s the best qb in this division? The answer is wentz.
When he actually makes it to the field but the problem is his ability doesn't mean much if he doesn't have the availability.
That's his biggest knock and it really can't be understated. If you can't count on him to be there or are wondering what play he's going to get hurt, that's not something I can easily dismiss.
The guy has been hurt practically every year going back to his HS days and I'd need to see him make it through a couple of full seasons before I'd think his injury problems are behind him and not something that's inevitable.
I'd have to put Dak ahead of him for now necause he shows up every week.
Wentz is elite when healthy.
If Jones stops fumbling, and I believe he'll learn, he moves up. The kid is smart and accurate with the ball.
There's always been consensus among fans that a QB should be truly judged by how he performs in the postseason - Wentz hasn't even made it through a playoff game yet in his career. At least with Dak you can say he's won a game in the postseason.
Too early to judge Jones and Haskins - we'll know more after next season.
Jones
Haskins
Jones and Haskins have already both gotten hurt.
Wentz is better than Dak when healthy but he had a down year.
I agree with you about Tua and injuries but I think he's definitely better than Haskins. I'm not saying Washington should draft him but I would rather have him no question.
Jones
wentz- self reported his own concussion in the playoffs. Anyone believe Eli wasn't concussed in San Francisco circa 2011? Any one believe he would have turned himself in and left the field?
haskins
I dont think Eli was concussed in that game
It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.
Wentz has the edge and it isn't slight. He also can't stay healthy though.
I think in 3 years if this question is asked, Jones will be #1.