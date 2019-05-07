Mekhi Becton, OT - Louisville

I'm not the first to point this guy out especially on this site as others have noticed him. However, I thought this was nice to see. If he is as good as people say then I'd be thrilled with the pick.
We obviously know Daniel Jeremiah loves him but now Orland Brown chimes in.
Link to Twitter Post
|Orlando Brown (Zeus)
@ZEUS__78
He’s the real deal! Movement skills are elite! Top 5 talent
This is the twitter post by Daniel Jeremiah that Brown responded to.
DJ's comp for Becton is Bryant McMcKinnie.
|Daniel Jeremiah
@MoveTheSticks
Some folks are surprised how high I have Becton (OT Louisville). There aren’t many humans out there capable of moving like him at 6’7 370 LBs. As a FR/Soph, he flopped sides throughout games (strong side/weak side). This year he was dominant at LT. Rare dude.
I have to start paying more attention to him. Here are some YouTube clips.
Every Snap vs. Notre Dame
Every Snap vs. Clemson
Every Snap vs. Wake Forrest
Every Snap vs. Alabama (2018)
Please check my Jan 3rd post
Please check my Jan 3rd post
Here you go.
Link - ( New Window )
Be interesting to see what the experts have to say about him and his feet.
Remember, 370 inactive pounds can be 400 pounds in 30 days (its a 9% weight gain)
Can he play 65 snaps and 18 games for five years at 370 pounds?
Remember, every play for a lineman is the equivalent of a car crash at 35 mph for us humans.
Be great if the answers are positive but imo, for the talent starved NYG, the floor risk is much more important than the ceiling possibility
imo, not the year for hopes and dreams and could be's. Year to all but assure first year starting NFL players from the first two draft slots and half of the ones 3rd round and below.
The power and quickness are quite evident. Technique is iffy. NFL quality DEs/ERs will defeat him as he plays right now.
I'm not even close to qualified beyond eye test, so flame away if I'm not seeing what I'm seeing.
Those are very valid points. But every player, even at the top of the draft, is a bust risk. Simmons, Okudah, Epensea (sp?)...which one of them is guaranteed to not make us regret picking them in the top 5?
I am not a trade down at all costs kind of guy, but I think maximizing the number of picks is the best way to manage floor risk. If they stay at #4, take the guy you have a conviction on and don’t look back.
Ogden and McKinney weren't all too dissimilar. He is supposedly a high character guy who started conditioning his body better going into last year.
I don’t know.....
My first thought is this....we need to get the defensive stud FIRST and then get the tackle in round 2. With Marc Columbo on board, he should be teaching him the proper techniques to make even my father be successful.
I do worry about these HUGE guys and how long they can play.
#1: they seem to be more injury prone just because of the weight. It isnt like he is a DL that can play in a rotation.
#2: He is a young man with high(er) metabolism at this point. Can he manage his weight long term?
Im not against the guy at all.
This year in particular, I am in favor of risk aversion, high floor, first year ready players. Even with a slight trade down we should be able to get that done. At 4 of course we should. If they do their due diligence and think Becton passes not just the upside indicators but the downside ones as well...great.
And a...yeah I know that any draftee is a risk. All players are. Like do you know someone that doesn't?
So given that, why not be conscious of a guy who plays a sport where injuries and dehydration are common?
And plays on a unit where consistently playing as a unit all season every play is a key to stunt recognition and breakdown resolutions?
On a unit whose 4th quarter play wins or loses games?
I don't think an NFL team allows him to stay a 370. At 340/350 he becomes quicker, is able to endure longer, is less top heavy keeping him on balance late in the game and as he tires.
The power and quickness are quite evident. Technique is iffy. NFL quality DEs/ERs will defeat him as he plays right now.
I'm not even close to qualified beyond eye test, so flame away if I'm not seeing what I'm seeing.
That is what I saw. I saw him do things no one else does but saw the guy he blocked make the play many times after initial contact
Zues Brown, Orlando Pace, Erik Williams..
Please check my Jan 3rd post
You were the first to mention him! Because I remember agreeing with you hahaha! I think we can get him after a slight trade down with one of the 3 behind us AND pick up a second rounder... I may start praying for this at bedtime hahaha
I don’t know.....
My first thought is this....we need to get the defensive stud FIRST and then get the tackle in round 2. With Marc Columbo on board, he should be teaching him the proper techniques to make even my father be successful.
I see people say this all the time. No one can teach talent. You have it or you don't. Coaching can make people better, but it can't take crap and make it gold. People keep touting offensive line coaches whose teams had great offensive lines under their teaching. Well, look at the caliber of player they started with. The Cowboys line isn't great because of Columbo or Callahan, it's great because of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick and La'el Collins (whom we should have drafted in the sixth or seventh round).
I’m curious if he can cut weight. Theres a photo of him from a weigh in from 2017 where he’s listed at 300 lbs so he’s gained 70 lbs since. That’s a little more reassuring that he’s not a natural 400 lb’er - if he comes to the combine under 350 and maybe looks a step quicker I think it would give him a big boost.
Quote:
are there any others that have played at this size?
Zues Brown, Orlando Pace, Erik Williams..
Williams and Pace played at 360? Really?
Maybe 320-330 from my recollection.
Quote:
In comment 14789227 rasbutant said:
Quote:
are there any others that have played at this size?
Zues Brown, Orlando Pace, Erik Williams..
Williams and Pace played at 360? Really?
Maybe 320-330 from my recollection.
Pace probably wasn't that big, definitely not 6'7, but Erik Williams had that heft for sure.
I sort of feel the same way.
The ACC was very ordinary this year. I don’t think the overall talent outside of Clemson is that great. Did Becton line up against Rousseau (freshman btw) when they played Miami? Did he line up against Basham when they played Wake? Those are two decent DEs that I can think of...
Leonard Davis was 350+ (6'6") and while he didn't live up to his 2nd overall hype, he turned in a solid career (3 pro bowls) and missed only 5 games over 10 seasons, including 5 straight seasons without missing a game after turning 28.
McKinnie was 360 (6'8") and had 8 seasons without missing a start (missed 4 starts in 2008).
Leonard Davis was 350+ (6'6") and while he didn't live up to his 2nd overall hype, he turned in a solid career (3 pro bowls) and missed only 5 games over 10 seasons, including 5 straight seasons without missing a game after turning 28.
McKinnie was 360 (6'8") and had 8 seasons without missing a start (missed 4 starts in 2008).
Thanks for adding that. Erik Williams played around 325-330 for Dallas.
Becton is very interesting. But like others above, I do get concerned about that weight.
Sure, every player drafted is a risk. But certain variables make players more risky than others. In this case, I would be reluctant to pull the trigger at #4 with a guy that big. Lower in the draft - yes.
He stepped on a scale and it said, "One at a time."
He went swimming and left a ring around the lake.
There is the really possibility that the 3 rated as sure-fire #1s are better prospects, even if comparably tiny.
Do not pull a Brandon Jacobs here. He was big, He was a solid NFL starting rb. He was far from being a great NFL rb.
bend? that is more a quality for edge/DE no? I don't want him to bend...because waist benders lose leverage and get blown by...he has good stance/knee bend, but stands tall and his punch is so impressive...He is what George Young called..."a dancing elephant" and there are few humans walking around with his overall talent...I will be so pumped if we pick him up...he is going to be a good one
Quote:
And plays on a unit where consistently playing as a unit all season every play is a key to stunt recognition and breakdown resolutions?
On a unit whose 4th quarter play wins or loses games?
I don't think an NFL team allows him to stay a 370. At 340/350 he becomes quicker, is able to endure longer, is less top heavy keeping him on balance late in the game and as he tires.
spot on...NFL S&T coach will have him shed 20 lbs, and turn more of his excess into muscle...he is going to be such a beast at the next level....
Duke Manyweather on Twitter - ( New Window )
Although his Twitter comment from the video above:
"He puts more guys on the ground than anyone I've seen this year. Still a little raw when it comes to footwork, but this kind of country-man-power doesn't come around often"
If he's pretty smart and a hard worker, he'll almost certainly be a really good pro.
Link - ( New Window )
I am intrigued by what I see on video and he is apparently serious about his conditioning(at least until he gets paid a haul). I'm just not sure.
If he's pretty smart and a hard worker, he'll almost certainly be a really good pro.
High character, shows good potential be a hard worker, showed dedication to bring his weight down. He could be one of those rare size/good feet LTs that come around every 5-10 years.
Makes sense.