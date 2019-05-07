Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Mekhi Becton, OT - Louisville

robbieballs2003 : 1/22/2020 6:53 am
I'm not the first to point this guy out especially on this site as others have noticed him. However, I thought this was nice to see. If he is as good as people say then I'd be thrilled with the pick.

We obviously know Daniel Jeremiah loves him but now Orland Brown chimes in.

Quote:
Orlando Brown (Zeus)
@ZEUS__78
He’s the real deal! Movement skills are elite! Top 5 talent


Link to Twitter Post



This is the twitter post by Daniel Jeremiah that Brown responded to.

Quote:
Daniel Jeremiah
@MoveTheSticks
Some folks are surprised how high I have Becton (OT Louisville). There aren’t many humans out there capable of moving like him at 6’7 370 LBs. As a FR/Soph, he flopped sides throughout games (strong side/weak side). This year he was dominant at LT. Rare dude.


DJ's comp for Becton is Bryant McMcKinnie.



I have to start paying more attention to him. Here are some YouTube clips.

Every Snap vs. Notre Dame

Every Snap vs. Clemson

Every Snap vs. Wake Forrest

Every Snap vs. Alabama (2018)
Couldn’t agree more  
Earl the goat : 1/22/2020 6:57 am : link
I’ve been touting him since November
Please check my Jan 3rd post
RE: Couldn’t agree more  
robbieballs2003 : 1/22/2020 7:00 am : link
In comment 14789118 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
I’ve been touting him since November
Please check my Jan 3rd post


Here you go.
Link - ( New Window )
What little video  
section125 : 1/22/2020 7:01 am : link
I have seen is amazing. He threw around many good players like rag dolls.

Be interesting to see what the experts have to say about him and his feet.
But  
Bill2 : 1/22/2020 7:07 am : link
At that weight will the first injury be very hard and long to come back from?

Remember, 370 inactive pounds can be 400 pounds in 30 days (its a 9% weight gain)

Can he play 65 snaps and 18 games for five years at 370 pounds?

Remember, every play for a lineman is the equivalent of a car crash at 35 mph for us humans.

Be great if the answers are positive but imo, for the talent starved NYG, the floor risk is much more important than the ceiling possibility

imo, not the year for hopes and dreams and could be's. Year to all but assure first year starting NFL players from the first two draft slots and half of the ones 3rd round and below.



RE: But  
x meadowlander : 1/22/2020 7:11 am : link
In comment 14789126 Bill2 said:
Quote:
At that weight will the first injury be very hard and long to come back from?

Remember, 370 inactive pounds can be 400 pounds in 30 days (its a 9% weight gain)

Can he play 65 snaps and 18 games for five years at 370 pounds?

Remember, every play for a lineman is the equivalent of a car crash at 35 mph for us humans.

Be great if the answers are positive but imo, for the talent starved NYG, the floor risk is much more important than the ceiling possibility

imo, not the year for hopes and dreams and could be's. Year to all but assure first year starting NFL players from the first two draft slots and half of the ones 3rd round and below.
EXACTLY. Need players who dominate for 3 games per season like a hole in the head.
Watched the  
section125 : 1/22/2020 7:13 am : link
video from the ND game. Powerful and good quick feet, but loves to shove/throw the defender, loses contact often after initial contact and is almost always off balance afterward - might be a function of his height, but leans forward too much.

The power and quickness are quite evident. Technique is iffy. NFL quality DEs/ERs will defeat him as he plays right now.

I'm not even close to qualified beyond eye test, so flame away if I'm not seeing what I'm seeing.
Yup  
mittenedman : 1/22/2020 7:22 am : link
He's a freak. I see some Tyron Smith in him in the way he moves. But he's 50# bigger.
RE: But  
Mike from Ohio : 1/22/2020 7:34 am : link
In comment 14789126 Bill2 said:
Quote:
At that weight will the first injury be very hard and long to come back from?

Remember, 370 inactive pounds can be 400 pounds in 30 days (its a 9% weight gain)

Can he play 65 snaps and 18 games for five years at 370 pounds?

Remember, every play for a lineman is the equivalent of a car crash at 35 mph for us humans.

Be great if the answers are positive but imo, for the talent starved NYG, the floor risk is much more important than the ceiling possibility

imo, not the year for hopes and dreams and could be's. Year to all but assure first year starting NFL players from the first two draft slots and half of the ones 3rd round and below.


Those are very valid points. But every player, even at the top of the draft, is a bust risk. Simmons, Okudah, Epensea (sp?)...which one of them is guaranteed to not make us regret picking them in the top 5?

I am not a trade down at all costs kind of guy, but I think maximizing the number of picks is the best way to manage floor risk. If they stay at #4, take the guy you have a conviction on and don’t look back.
I think the thing with these massive  
Andy in Boston : 1/22/2020 7:38 am : link
Atthletic tackles is , can they “ bend”. Can he ?
RE: But  
Pheonix Orion : 1/22/2020 7:43 am : link
In comment 14789126 Bill2 said:
Quote:
At that weight will the first injury be very hard and long to come back from?

Remember, 370 inactive pounds can be 400 pounds in 30 days (its a 9% weight gain)

Can he play 65 snaps and 18 games for five years at 370 pounds?

Remember, every play for a lineman is the equivalent of a car crash at 35 mph for us humans.

Be great if the answers are positive but imo, for the talent starved NYG, the floor risk is much more important than the ceiling possibility

imo, not the year for hopes and dreams and could be's. Year to all but assure first year starting NFL players from the first two draft slots and half of the ones 3rd round and below.


Ogden and McKinney weren't all too dissimilar. He is supposedly a high character guy who started conditioning his body better going into last year.
But, but....  
5BowlsSoon : 1/22/2020 7:48 am : link
370 scares me.....those legs and ankles weren’t made to bear that kind of weight.

I don’t know.....

My first thought is this....we need to get the defensive stud FIRST and then get the tackle in round 2. With Marc Columbo on board, he should be teaching him the proper techniques to make even my father be successful.
His upside  
ryanmkeane : 1/22/2020 7:53 am : link
seems amazing, but I'm in the Thomas-Wills-Jackson camp.
Never seen him play  
Capt. Don : 1/22/2020 7:57 am : link
and even if I did, I am not really qualified to give a real evaluation of his play.

I do worry about these HUGE guys and how long they can play.

#1: they seem to be more injury prone just because of the weight. It isnt like he is a DL that can play in a rotation.

#2: He is a young man with high(er) metabolism at this point. Can he manage his weight long term?
..  
ryanmkeane : 1/22/2020 7:57 am : link
I think Wills is the best pass protector in the draft, and ultimately has the best combination of talent/technique of all of these guys. Would be happy with him at #4
All good  
Bill2 : 1/22/2020 8:09 am : link
Im all in favor of a good pick or a trade down

Im not against the guy at all.

This year in particular, I am in favor of risk aversion, high floor, first year ready players. Even with a slight trade down we should be able to get that done. At 4 of course we should. If they do their due diligence and think Becton passes not just the upside indicators but the downside ones as well...great.

And a...yeah I know that any draftee is a risk. All players are. Like do you know someone that doesn't?

So given that, why not be conscious of a guy who plays a sport where injuries and dehydration are common?

And plays on a unit where consistently playing as a unit all season every play is a key to stunt recognition and breakdown resolutions?

On a unit whose 4th quarter play wins or loses games?

RE: All good  
section125 : 1/22/2020 8:13 am : link
In comment 14789175 Bill2 said:
Quote:

And plays on a unit where consistently playing as a unit all season every play is a key to stunt recognition and breakdown resolutions?

On a unit whose 4th quarter play wins or loses games?


I don't think an NFL team allows him to stay a 370. At 340/350 he becomes quicker, is able to endure longer, is less top heavy keeping him on balance late in the game and as he tires.
Gotta admit, I do have visions  
barens : 1/22/2020 8:17 am : link
of Becton creating gaping holes for Barkley to run through. And maybe giving Jones a few more seconds to his blindside wouldn't hurt either.
RE: Watched the  
Mattman : 1/22/2020 8:43 am : link
In comment 14789129 section125 said:
Quote:
video from the ND game. Powerful and good quick feet, but loves to shove/throw the defender, loses contact often after initial contact and is almost always off balance afterward - might be a function of his height, but leans forward too much.

The power and quickness are quite evident. Technique is iffy. NFL quality DEs/ERs will defeat him as he plays right now.

I'm not even close to qualified beyond eye test, so flame away if I'm not seeing what I'm seeing.


That is what I saw. I saw him do things no one else does but saw the guy he blocked make the play many times after initial contact
He mentions Bryant Mckinnie as comp  
rasbutant : 1/22/2020 8:46 am : link
are there any others that have played at this size?
RE: He mentions Bryant Mckinnie as comp  
barens : 1/22/2020 8:59 am : link
In comment 14789227 rasbutant said:
Quote:
are there any others that have played at this size?


Zues Brown, Orlando Pace, Erik Williams..
RE: Couldn’t agree more  
shocktheworld : 1/22/2020 9:01 am : link
In comment 14789118 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
I’ve been touting him since November
Please check my Jan 3rd post


You were the first to mention him! Because I remember agreeing with you hahaha! I think we can get him after a slight trade down with one of the 3 behind us AND pick up a second rounder... I may start praying for this at bedtime hahaha
RE: But, but....  
k2tampa : 1/22/2020 9:15 am : link
In comment 14789149 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
370 scares me.....those legs and ankles weren’t made to bear that kind of weight.

I don’t know.....

My first thought is this....we need to get the defensive stud FIRST and then get the tackle in round 2. With Marc Columbo on board, he should be teaching him the proper techniques to make even my father be successful.


I see people say this all the time. No one can teach talent. You have it or you don't. Coaching can make people better, but it can't take crap and make it gold. People keep touting offensive line coaches whose teams had great offensive lines under their teaching. Well, look at the caliber of player they started with. The Cowboys line isn't great because of Columbo or Callahan, it's great because of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick and La'el Collins (whom we should have drafted in the sixth or seventh round).
Trent Brown...  
Ryan : 1/22/2020 9:19 am : link
Orlando Brown and McKinnie (who I didn’t realize was a similar size)...are probably the only successful comps. Probably none of them worth the #4 overall. Ogden was a little taller and different build - he was just a massive snare that you couldn’t get around.

I’m curious if he can cut weight. Theres a photo of him from a weigh in from 2017 where he’s listed at 300 lbs so he’s gained 70 lbs since. That’s a little more reassuring that he’s not a natural 400 lb’er - if he comes to the combine under 350 and maybe looks a step quicker I think it would give him a big boost.
Amazed when I  
giant power : 1/22/2020 9:21 am : link
see a player like this touted being taken with the 4th over all pick in the draft, yet people consider a player like Isaiah Simmons a huge risk at that very same spot.
From what I’ve seen and  
NikkiMac : 1/22/2020 9:24 am : link
I have been watching the OL guys video Becton just seems to give the guy one big throw to knock the defender off and then he doesn’t seem to have the feet whereas Andrew Thomas once he’s locked on his guy he’s Orlando Pace that guy ain’t getting to the QB imo
RE: RE: He mentions Bryant Mckinnie as comp  
bw in dc : 1/22/2020 9:28 am : link
In comment 14789254 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 14789227 rasbutant said:


Quote:


are there any others that have played at this size?



Zues Brown, Orlando Pace, Erik Williams..


Williams and Pace played at 360? Really?

Maybe 320-330 from my recollection.

RE: RE: RE: He mentions Bryant Mckinnie as comp  
barens : 1/22/2020 9:35 am : link
In comment 14789294 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14789254 barens said:


Quote:


In comment 14789227 rasbutant said:


Quote:


are there any others that have played at this size?



Zues Brown, Orlando Pace, Erik Williams..



Williams and Pace played at 360? Really?

Maybe 320-330 from my recollection.


Pace probably wasn't that big, definitely not 6'7, but Erik Williams had that heft for sure.
RE: From what I’ve seen and  
bw in dc : 1/22/2020 9:35 am : link
In comment 14789287 NikkiMac said:
Quote:
I have been watching the OL guys video Becton just seems to give the guy one big throw to knock the defender off and then he doesn’t seem to have the feet whereas Andrew Thomas once he’s locked on his guy he’s Orlando Pace that guy ain’t getting to the QB imo


I sort of feel the same way.

The ACC was very ordinary this year. I don’t think the overall talent outside of Clemson is that great. Did Becton line up against Rousseau (freshman btw) when they played Miami? Did he line up against Basham when they played Wake? Those are two decent DEs that I can think of...
ProFootballReference  
giants#1 : 1/22/2020 9:40 am : link
says 345 for Ogden (at 6'9") and 325 for Pace (6'7").


Leonard Davis was 350+ (6'6") and while he didn't live up to his 2nd overall hype, he turned in a solid career (3 pro bowls) and missed only 5 games over 10 seasons, including 5 straight seasons without missing a game after turning 28.

McKinnie was 360 (6'8") and had 8 seasons without missing a start (missed 4 starts in 2008).
RE: ProFootballReference  
bw in dc : 1/22/2020 10:04 am : link
In comment 14789310 giants#1 said:
Quote:
says 345 for Ogden (at 6'9") and 325 for Pace (6'7").


Leonard Davis was 350+ (6'6") and while he didn't live up to his 2nd overall hype, he turned in a solid career (3 pro bowls) and missed only 5 games over 10 seasons, including 5 straight seasons without missing a game after turning 28.

McKinnie was 360 (6'8") and had 8 seasons without missing a start (missed 4 starts in 2008).


Thanks for adding that. Erik Williams played around 325-330 for Dallas.

Becton is very interesting. But like others above, I do get concerned about that weight.

Sure, every player drafted is a risk. But certain variables make players more risky than others. In this case, I would be reluctant to pull the trigger at #4 with a guy that big. Lower in the draft - yes.
I mean cmon  
Giantology : 1/22/2020 10:06 am : link
We're called the New York GIANTS. It is meant to be.
Something to think about  
Prude : 1/22/2020 10:09 am : link
Becton is only 20 years old. He turns 21 in april. He hasn't even gotten his man-strength yet and there is plenty of time to coach him up.
He has his own gravitational field.  
Klaatu : 1/22/2020 10:13 am : link
His yearbook picture was an aerial photo.
He stepped on a scale and it said, "One at a time."
He went swimming and left a ring around the lake.

Draft ranking will be very fluid until he is worked out pre-draft  
Bob in Newburgh : 1/22/2020 10:35 am : link
Foot quickness and body flexibility will be critical - 40 time only important if it indicates a total lack of conditioning.

There is the really possibility that the 3 rated as sure-fire #1s are better prospects, even if comparably tiny.

Do not pull a Brandon Jacobs here. He was big, He was a solid NFL starting rb. He was far from being a great NFL rb.
RE: I think the thing with these massive  
shocktheworld : 1/22/2020 10:51 am : link
In comment 14789144 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
Atthletic tackles is , can they “ bend”. Can he ?


bend? that is more a quality for edge/DE no? I don't want him to bend...because waist benders lose leverage and get blown by...he has good stance/knee bend, but stands tall and his punch is so impressive...He is what George Young called..."a dancing elephant" and there are few humans walking around with his overall talent...I will be so pumped if we pick him up...he is going to be a good one
RE: RE: All good  
shocktheworld : 1/22/2020 10:52 am : link
In comment 14789181 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14789175 Bill2 said:


Quote:



And plays on a unit where consistently playing as a unit all season every play is a key to stunt recognition and breakdown resolutions?

On a unit whose 4th quarter play wins or loses games?




I don't think an NFL team allows him to stay a 370. At 340/350 he becomes quicker, is able to endure longer, is less top heavy keeping him on balance late in the game and as he tires.


spot on...NFL S&T coach will have him shed 20 lbs, and turn more of his excess into muscle...he is going to be such a beast at the next level....
Bend is crucial to an OT  
JonC : 1/22/2020 11:22 am : link
they need to have knee bend, and not waist bend.
Not sure if this clip was posted  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/22/2020 1:42 pm : link
But ... damn...


Duke Manyweather on Twitter - ( New Window )
The Giants still have Roman Oben  
Matt in SGS : 1/22/2020 1:53 pm : link
in the family/on the payroll in their game coverage. I wouldn't at all be shocked if Gettleman and the scouts pull him aside to get his thoughts on Becton as he's stayed close with the Louisville program.


I'll be interested in Sy's final take  
widmerseyebrow : 1/22/2020 1:57 pm : link
He doesn't seem to think he's in the top tier with Thomas, Wirfs, or Willis.
RE: I'll be interested in Sy's final take  
widmerseyebrow : 1/22/2020 1:59 pm : link
In comment 14789667 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
He doesn't seem to think he's in the top tier with Thomas, Wirfs, or Willis.


Although his Twitter comment from the video above:

"He puts more guys on the ground than anyone I've seen this year. Still a little raw when it comes to footwork, but this kind of country-man-power doesn't come around often"
Like: Huge, Incredibly Strong, athletic, mean  
Heisenberg : 1/22/2020 2:38 pm : link
But him to be better than Flowers he will also need to be a real worker who will continually try to get better at the game. I can't get a feel for that in anything I've seen or read. I'm sure the Giants would be digging in on him.

If he's pretty smart and a hard worker, he'll almost certainly be a really good pro.
Good interview he with Becton  
Prude : 1/22/2020 2:56 pm : link
Seems like he has a good attitude, wants to keep working harder and getting better.
Link - ( New Window )
This was Scott Satterfield's first year  
BigBlueCane : 1/22/2020 3:38 pm : link
as UL's new head coach with a completely new offense, please keep that in mind when evaluating Becton.
Very few players at his size have been durable over the long haul  
Torrag : 1/22/2020 3:55 pm : link
There is inherent risk there. The stress on the joints is tremendous. Think about the questions surrounding Zion in the NBA while adding 100 pounds and football contact. Color me worried.

I am intrigued by what I see on video and he is apparently serious about his conditioning(at least until he gets paid a haul). I'm just not sure.
RE: Like: Huge, Incredibly Strong, athletic, mean  
Pheonix Orion : 1/22/2020 7:48 pm : link
In comment 14789698 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
But him to be better than Flowers he will also need to be a real worker who will continually try to get better at the game. I can't get a feel for that in anything I've seen or read. I'm sure the Giants would be digging in on him.

If he's pretty smart and a hard worker, he'll almost certainly be a really good pro.


High character, shows good potential be a hard worker, showed dedication to bring his weight down. He could be one of those rare size/good feet LTs that come around every 5-10 years.
RE: The Giants still have Roman Oben  
Optimus-NY : 1/22/2020 8:00 pm : link
In comment 14789662 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
in the family/on the payroll in their game coverage. I wouldn't at all be shocked if Gettleman and the scouts pull him aside to get his thoughts on Becton as he's stayed close with the Louisville program.



Makes sense.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions