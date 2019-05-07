Mekhi Becton, OT - Louisville

Quote: Orlando Brown (Zeus)

@ZEUS__78

He’s the real deal! Movement skills are elite! Top 5 talent

Quote: Daniel Jeremiah

@MoveTheSticks

Some folks are surprised how high I have Becton (OT Louisville). There aren’t many humans out there capable of moving like him at 6’7 370 LBs. As a FR/Soph, he flopped sides throughout games (strong side/weak side). This year he was dominant at LT. Rare dude.

I'm not the first to point this guy out especially on this site as others have noticed him. However, I thought this was nice to see. If he is as good as people say then I'd be thrilled with the pick.We obviously know Daniel Jeremiah loves him but now Orland Brown chimes in.This is the twitter post by Daniel Jeremiah that Brown responded to.I have to start paying more attention to him. Here are some YouTube clips.