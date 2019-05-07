Eli to retire

Eli helped create some great memories with my kids. Not just the Super Bowls, but sharing snacks and cheering for the Giants while drinking beer together (root beer for them) for all the regular season games too.
Equalled in the hearts of true Blue fans, but surely he can never exceeded. Thanks, Eli, for all the great, great years of Giants football we had with you at the helm, and the two Lombardi trophies, too!
I remember posting on BBI during Eli's draft day trade in 2004.
thank u Eli. I routed for a lot of NYG players, but never as hard as I routed for U. And, although u sometimes left me scratching me head, u were always my guy. My God, we'll miss you and never forget u.
That 2007 run seems like so long ago. I was just getting into my professional career, not married, no kids. I had only vague memories of the 90 Super Bowl, so I was glad to enjoy every moment of the 07 Playoffs.
Geez, now I am married, have kids, a house! I just hope that one day my boys get to experience the Giants going on runs like 07 and 11.
Eli will be missed, a true NY Sports icon. Kind of ironic that the day after Jeter gets announced into the MLB HOF, Eli announces his retirement. Those two were always mentioned in the same breath on how they handled the NY market and did everything the right way.
I have thought about this and I think that was the one thing McAdoo did right. Of course Ben is vilified now for that decision, but it made the transition easier to turn to Jones. There was never the "streak" hanging over the franchise and I believe had McAdoo not did what he did, it certainly would have been a bigger story line. Who knows, they might have stayed with Eli longer this year to "preserve" the streak before handing the keys to DJ.
Interesting point. Don't know how Pat S would have proceeded had not Boob M sat Eli.
I can’t think of any professional athlete who accomplished the level of success that you reached and was less appreciated. Yet you stood tall while the critics had their say, and always handled yourself with class.
Top 10 all time in passing yards and touchdowns, two Super Bowl wins, two time Super Bowl MVP.Never missed a game to injury. That’s a career of accomplishment that every franchise in the league would take from their franchise quarterback.
Finally, thank you for giving me two of the three greatest nights in my life as a Giants fan. You will be greatly missed.
Game on the Line give him the ball. Had the best comeback stats -better than all QBs. No one wanted him to have a chance at the end of the game. You played w toughness grace and class throughout even with the many knuckleheads they put around you. No other QB would have put up with what you did the way you did. A true professional. Thank you!
Eli is the rare type of athlete that you won't even look back and say "wow, 2 time champ, great player, etc.." you will just say..."Eli"....he embodied the New York Giants and all the organization stands for. He is to me, without question, the most important athlete of my lifetime in terms of what he gave to me, being a lifelong fan of this team. Not just the moments and the 2 super bowls, but literally every single week, for 16 seasons, there was just talk about Eli and how great he was last week, or how he had a shit game but he was gonna bounce back and come out firing, or how he brought us back in the 4th when we were dead and buried. It was just so god damn entertaining, win or lose. And watching him march out there every single game was just such a ridiculous privilege for all of us that we probably won't ever see again. Never, in 16 years, did he single out a teammate, talk bad about coaches, players, fans, a situation that happened. Nothing. It was all on him. If we lost it was "I gotta play better" if we won, first thing he would do is credit the coaches and players and fans. I've really never seen anything like it.
I think when the benching thing happened with McAdoo, it was a gut punch to all the fans who had lived and died with Eli for 14 years. I thought about that benching for an entire week and it honestly like...effected me. Not to get too crazy or anything but it really did hurt. Wife and I went to his last start against the Dolphins, and we didn't stay until the end because it was damn cold and my buddy wanted to leave. Driving back all I could think about was missing that send off. And watching this press conference Friday is going to be bittersweet in every sense of the word. I'm sure all of us will be holding back tears, watching this guy call it a day.
Thank you Eli for everything you did for us Giants fans - you're a true legend of New York.
I'm glad I'll never have to witness Eli in another uniform. Like many here, he's my favorite Giant of all time. So much class and he came through in the clutch when they counted the most. I'm going to miss the hell out of him.
I've always been a fan of more of the defensive side of the game, growing up with LT and the rest of the crew. But the one offensive player that I was a huge fan of through nearly 40 years of Giants football, is Eli.
To me, he embodies the Giants spirit. Tough, gritty, determined, loyal, team above all else, and a never say die attitude. He's a man of character and has always conducted himself both on and off the field in a way that every Giants fan can be proud of. A true class act and the penultimate Giant. Thank you, Eli, for all you gave to the game, to the Giants, and to the fans. I wish you many years of good health and happiness with your loved ones. Enjoy your retirement. You've earned it!
Retire #10!
Its so true...
My favorite player all time..will miss watching him on Sundays.
Thank you Eli.
Through all the ups and downs, the best I can come up with is simply, Thank You. For everything.
And yet a lot of people do/did. Its infuriating.
Thank you Eli.
Charlie Conerly
Y A Tittle
Phil Simms
Kerry Collins
Jeff Hostetler
Cheers Eli!
Quote:
To hate Eli Manning...'Was like hating cheese and crackers, Golden Retrievers, or Thursdays'
It's absurd on so many levels
@michaelstrahan
8m
Congratulations on an incredible career. Always a great teammate and friend. Enjoy all the praise because you’ve earned it my friend. Now we can Golf! #ThankYouEli
Love the man.
Still have no idea how that Tyree play even happened...
Classiest player ever.
I can't wait to see what he does next. If anything
/Eli Manning and all his Millions.
Cue sunset. Final wave goodbye.
Manning and Collins are the only QB's I can vividly remember.
Thank you for being the champion you are, on and off the field.
You are cherished in my household and you always will be.
Thank you.
Glad to see he's hanging them up - really would rather not find out whether another go at it next year would have worked out any better.
Thanks for being the best role model you could possibly be.
Thanks for being the QB1 that got my then 7yo daughter into the Giants and football in general... A connection between her and I that is precious to me.
Thank you for just being you...
My favorite Giant of all time by a wide margin..
I wish you and your family continued success and health in your retirement.
Gmangill
Thank you sir.
Cento Anni!
Class act. He's the Giants version of Derek Jeter.
for that one game
Good for him; never been hurt and why risk it. Next stop; the Hall.
We're all happy for you pal.
Thank you Eli for the great memories!
Thanks for the amazing memories Eli!
Yeah, time flies. Thanks for the great run, Eli!