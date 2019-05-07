Breer: Giants moving toward Columbo as OL coach

If it comes off I'm very impressed with the offensive staff Judge has built. The defensive side has more let's call it projection or speculation because the track records aren't as proven although the pedigrees are noteworthy.
He was a solid player but who knows what the hell he is a coach. The Dallas line didn’t exactly play well. Connor Williams stunk up the joint before his season ending injury. He was the only young guy there to work with. Collins, Smith, Martin and Fredrick all vets. I’m not sure what to think about his hire but to be happy is just called blind faith in the new staff.
False, try watching and doing a little homework.
Lmao. Let’s hear you elaborate. So far I heard a retort with zero basis. Must work in your world but not in most.
The #Giants are expected to hire former #Cowboys O-line coach Marc Colombo for the same role on Joe Judge’s staff, source said. His familiarity with OC Jason Garrett helped, as did his work in Dallas last year.
Started in 16 as an assistant line coach. Did he not have vets? He was coaching top end round 1 and 2 talent. I would say his history is far from proven. Just because he was a solid tackle doesn’t make him a good coach.
Dollars to doughnuts - Garrett wanted him.
100% Garrett wanted him but that doesn't mean Judge didn't or bowed to Garret in this case. If you've listened to any Colombo pressers he fits exactly what Judge was looking for.
Started in 16 as an assistant line coach. Did he not have vets? He was coaching top end round 1 and 2 talent. I would say his history is far from proven. Just because he was a solid tackle doesn’t make him a good coach.
Research done.
That isn't research as much as it is just having a negative preconceived opinion on him. I get the skepticism. However there is more to the story than that.
Did you know that Colombo is in a metal band named
Neither one of you has any idea what you are talking about. Unless you have some NFL coaching/scouting backgrounds I am unaware of, you don’t have enough information to do either.
Dallas’ line has a lot of high round draft picks. Ereck Flowers was also a high round draft pick. If someone got him to play at an elite level they would be a miracle worker. You have no idea how much is raw talent and how much is coaching. But I would bet you nobody in the NFL would assert coaching has no impact.
Garrett knows him and wanted him. Judge agreed with the hire. He had a track record of a good performing unit. Nothing really there to criticize this pick.
I’m mocking the poster who told me to do research. His resume is very straight forward. He’s been in Dallas since ‘16 as an assistant then he took over the job. Nobody knows anything about his abilities. The fact that garrett wanted him, as many have mentioned, is the only thing giving me and the rest of the fan base some hope.
RE: Did you know that Colombo is in a metal band named
May I suggest you type in his name at Youtube for starters to listen to him speak and his philosophy.
Next, compare Dallas OL the first half of 2018, when someone else was there, to the 2nd half of the year when he was hired. Then look at 2019.
Then talk to Dallas fans who are reasonably intelligent.
Then google his name to see what other experts say about him.
But, again, you can research. Read up on the improvement that the OL made when he took over. Read up on what his players say about him. Look at the injuries he dealt with and were able to overcome.
As for the other poster, yes, you can research about him. Obviously, we will not know the whole story and the sample size is limited but that doesn't mean we just sit on our ass and not try to find out more about him as this hire is huge to the success of our team. Our OL has been a joke for years. That is a combination of the players and the coaching. When our OL cannot pick up simple stunts all year that is a problem. When our OL cannot execute simple double teams that is a problem. When guys like DD and Baldinger are ripping apart our OL then that falls on coaching more than talent. So, yes, we can read up on Colombo as much as possible.
I personally am glad we got him. But with that said I also understand that there is a wait and see approach as well.
Marc Colombo, a former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman who started 72 of the 76 games he played during his six-year run with the club, settled into the next phase of his NFL career as an assistant coach with the Cowboys in 2015. He was named the club's assistant offensive line coach in 2016.
In his first season as the assistant offensive line coach, Colombo worked with a unit that forged a path for the offense to finish with the second-ranked rushing attack at 149.8 yards-per-game and the league's rushing leader (Ezekiel Elliott, 1,631 yards). The line saw three players start all 16 games (Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Doug Free), with Tyron Smith, Frederick and Martin all finishing the season as first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. Dallas' offense finished second in time of possession (31:41), first in five-minute drives (35), second in big-play runs (72) and third in scoring efficiency, putting points on the board on 43.9% of possessions. Rookie Dak Prescott had ample time in the pocket to complete 67.8% of his passes (fourth) and throw 23 touchdowns versus four interceptions - the only rookie quarterback in NFL history with an interception percentage (0.9%) of less than one.
As an assistant working mainly with the offensive line in 2015, three linemen earned Pro Bowl nods, with T. Smith (third), Frederick (second) and Martin (second) each earning the honor. The line helped Darren Mc- Fadden rush for his second career 1,000-yard season (1,089) on a career-high 239 carries.
Colombo retired in 2012 as a Cowboy and joined the team during the 2014 season as an assistant in the personnel department. He then joined the coaching
staff in 2015 to help supplement the loss of offensive line/offensive coordinator Bill Callahan, working with one of the most talented front groups in the NFL.
Me: I think his experience working under and watching Bill Callahan is HUGE....so now he can implement these teaching tools.
who was selling vinyl siding or something when Shurmur hired him, how can the Giants do anything but improve should this happen ? All the other available offensive line coaches have also been fired . The position coaches do not lead a glamorous life in the NFL.
I rooted for the Giants selecting Columbo when he was drafted from BC. I would be happy with the selection. The Giants organization needed to younger . Parcells was 42 when he became Giants HC. These antiques needed to go. Next is hapless Mr G. Then we can breathe , again .
The struggles of the line prior to him? Are you guys nuts. Have you not watched Dallas play football? Their line has been a top 5 unit every year since demarco Murray was their back. Holy fuck I get being excited but what you calls research is fluff. He’s a former player who will be spoken about highly. Again, the only plus is that garrett wanted him on his offensive staff. Beyond that to cite his work on the Dallas line is a joke I know it pains people to hear a different take then “this is a great hire”
According to Football Outsiders, the Cowboys offensive line was near the top in nearly all their offensive line metrics:
Second in adjusted line yards
Sixth in running back yards
Second in power rank
First in stuffed rank
First in second level rank
Second in pass protection
Second in sacks allowed
Second in adjusted sack rate
Second overall
Even for you PFF guys, Pro Football Focus graded the Cowboys offensive line fourth overall. The unit received the third best run blocking grade and the fifth best pass blocking grade.
Colombo was a favorite of Parcells in Dallas. Parcells was always tough on Colombo. He essentially rescued Colombo from the scrap heap. BTW, Colombo was the one who came up with the nickname "Barbie Carpenter". Haha Jacobs vs. Colombo - ( New Window )
But the talent level on Dallas's OL is night and day compared to the Giants.
That's what happens when you hit on OL draft picks.
Correct. So let’s see what he can do with this group which has yet to be solidified. Let’s see what he gets out of Hernandez. New scheme new system new coaching staff. This year and going forward is telling of what he can and can’t do. To discuss the Dallas line and his accomplishment is just pointless. Smith top talent. Martin can’t miss prospect. Fredrick can’t miss center prospect. Collins dropped because of off field issues otherwise he was a top tier talent.
In 2018, the Cowboys were 31st in fewest sacks allowed. Houston was the only team that allowed more. In 2019, they were 2nd in fewest with the Rams only allowing fewer. That's 33 fewer sacks in 2019 than 2018!! Colombo took over after 7 games in 2018. He inherited Frederick missing the season and Williams' rookie growing pains. More notably, he had to work around Smith and Martin getting banged up in the second of that season. Alexander coached 6 games in 2018 and the Cowboys game up with 23 sacks during that time (which is all they gave up in 2019, mind you). Colombo coached the remaining 10 games and the Cowboys gave up 33 sacks during that time.
So it went from 3.8 sacks per game to 3.3? Should I be impressed with that stat without knowing who they faced and the schemes they saw and how many stunts and blitzes the line was exposed to? Again people are starving for positivity. I don’t dislike the signing. All I am saying is we need to tone down his accomplishments because he hasn’t been asked to mold a line. Now he will be tasked with a tough job. I do like that garrett wanted him. That tells me more than any stat or former player interview can.
It is true, we don’t have a long resume to whip,out, but look at what you do have....a guy who played tackle and was a top draft pick, an all star. So he Personally knows how to succeed and has been coached by men who know how to coach. He remembers such.
He works under some great teachers like Callahan and Houck. He watches them and assists these mentors in the daily practice. He is acquiring more and more skills to,pass on to his students.
He then gets the call mid way through 2018 when these great Cowboys linemen are struggling and the OL coach is fired (Alexander). He inspires this underperforming line to Do better and succeed, and they do much better the second half of the 2018 season under his leadership.
In 2019, the Dallas OL returns to greatness and is highly rated in both pass protection and running the ball. Yes, he has some pretty good high draft choices do work with, but as you saw in early 2018, success is not a given without the proper coaching.
Scott Linehan, the past OC said this about him: I just think he's ready to really take the next step of being one of the great O-line coaches in this league," offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said of Colombo.
He is young (40) and hungry. He knows what it takes and he knows how to teach, exactly what Judge demands. And if Garrett wants him back, that should tell you a lot...Garrett knows his success is mostly determined by this units success.
We don’t have a guarantee obviously but we all should feel very upbeat and hopeful this coach can bring out the best in our Hog Mollies. I think if you want to fret over an assistant who has been hired, check out there secondary coach we hired last night. His resume doesn’t look nearly as appealing and he has all rookies to coach up.,
The names we got to this point were Deguglielmo and Colombo
So it went from 3.8 sacks per game to 3.3? Should I be impressed with that stat without knowing who they faced and the schemes they saw and how many stunts and blitzes the line was exposed to? Again people are starving for positivity. I don’t dislike the signing. All I am saying is we need to tone down his accomplishments because he hasn’t been asked to mold a line. Now he will be tasked with a tough job. I do like that garrett wanted him. That tells me more than any stat or former player interview can.
Selective math?
OK, 3.8 to 3.3, in his 1st 1/2 year.
1.4 in his 1st full season.
on the surface seems like a really solid hire. I will say though, for those that would have been upset with DD, he seems to have a bit more experience and results than Colombo. That isn't to say Colombo can't be a great OL coach...but sometimes the shiny thing isn't always better. He seems to be a great dude but also a person that demands respect and hard work. We will see.
Would it not be a lot easier to just accept that there's really
No way to try to predict the value a position coach is going to add?
Jumping through hoops to attempt to prove coach A is 'good' or 'bad' seems exhausting. Offensive line play is too complicated to try to boil down to number of sacks or any other single stat. There is usually an explanation for such things that have little to do with purely coaching.
Pat Flaherty was a good offensive line coach until he had no players. Then he was bad, and then he was fired.
on the surface seems like a really solid hire. I will say though, for those that would have been upset with DD, he seems to have a bit more experience and results than Colombo. That isn't to say Colombo can't be a great OL coach...but sometimes the shiny thing isn't always better. He seems to be a great dude but also a person that demands respect and hard work. We will see.
Does he seem to be a great dude? The guy who suddenly lost his brother in Indy, who went out of his way to credit everyone else in the organization *but* DD, would beg to differ. His bouncing around would also suggest that maybe he's got a people problem.
bit back when Snee took the job in 2017. He was involved in coaching during training camp.
Snee will evaluate collegiate offensive linemen, travel to visit collegiate prospects across the nation and provide reports to Jaguars Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz. Snee will also assist Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty and Assistant Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano Jr. with the team's offensive line unit at minicamp and training camp practices, and as needed. Snee previously served as a consultant for the Jaguars at the 2017 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
"During my 10 years playing in the NFL, I took a lot of pride in how hard I prepared and the amount of information I was able to obtain through the film I consumed," said Snee. "Watching film and evaluating collegiate linemen are two very different tasks, but I am going to work hard, keep my head down and learn from my peers. Scouting has always been a field that interested me, so I'm excited about the opportunity to join this staff and I'm thrilled about the challenge ahead."
Selective math?
OK, 3.8 to 3.3, in his 1st 1/2 year.
1.4 in his 1st full season.
Right?
Selective injury reporting. I recall one main starter missing all of last year. Hmmmm who could that be?
Does he seem to be a great dude? The guy who suddenly lost his brother in Indy, who went out of his way to credit everyone else in the organization *but* DD, would beg to differ. His bouncing around would also suggest that maybe he's got a people problem.
jcn, i was referring to Colombo as seeming like a great dude, not DD
Fix the gaping hole at center, and all of a sudden you have a potentially decent line, with good coaching. The real key here is recognizing that they need to cut Halapio, and making center a FA/Draft priority.
If Columbo can convince Judge of that, he's already 50% of the way there.
I'd love it if we hired Snee and Pierce as Asst. position coaches
Fix the gaping hole at center, and all of a sudden you have a potentially decent line, with good coaching. The real key here is recognizing that they need to cut Halapio, and making center a FA/Draft priority.
If Columbo can convince Judge of that, he's already 50% of the way there.
Solder may have been the worst left tackle in the NFL last year. Center is a mess. I'm not even sure they bring the RT back.
It is, maybe worse. Solder has been flat out bad and he knows it. I feel for him and his sons terrible illness so I'm not going to bash the guy. If my son had brain cancer I'd have one focus and one focus only...him and my family.
We had the worst starting OC situation in the NFL...bar none.
Hernandez regressed playing between two bad linemates. Now the FO and coaching staff have to get him some help on the field and get his development back on track.
Remmers is a JAG. He played to his salary which was the limiting factor based on our cap situation.
We need to significantly upgrade at least two starting positions going into next season.
Another good option. Richie was a very smart player and carries that Giants championship pedigree. I have no idea if he has an interest in coaching though.
I dont think people realize how being an NFL coach works. A lot of former player shave no interest in being a coach working 16-18 hours a day.. sleeping in the office.. going on the road half the time, being away from their families.. and in many cases for LESS money than when they were players..
Just like it takes a special kind of person to be an pro player.. It takes a special kind of person to WANT to be a coach
Fix the gaping hole at center, and all of a sudden you have a potentially decent line, with good coaching. The real key here is recognizing that they need to cut Halapio, and making center a FA/Draft priority.
If Columbo can convince Judge of that, he's already 50% of the way there.
Solder may have been the worst left tackle in the NFL last year. Center is a mess. I'm not even sure they bring the RT back.
Need to come out of this draft with 2 OT’s and a C.
I’d amend that to “this offseason”,whether through the draft or
It's a crap crop of OC in FA this year. Someone recently proposed moving Thuney of the Pats from OG to OC but that's a tougher assignment than you'd think. OC is by far the most complex position to master on the OL. I watched all I could find on Thuney and I mean he was good but far from 'dominant'. The Pats certainly couldn't establish any kind of running attack this season and it was part of their undoing.
It's a crap crop of OC in FA this year. Someone recently proposed moving Thuney of the Pats from OG to OC but that's a tougher assignment than you'd think. OC is by far the most complex position to master on the OL. I watched all I could find on Thuney and I mean he was good but far from 'dominant'. The Pats certainly couldn't establish any kind of running attack this season and it was part of their undoing.
I would try like hell to pry Ted Karras away from New England. He's not great, but he's light-years better than Halapio or Pulley or any "conversion project." Then I would look for a good OC prospect who might slip to the end of the 3rd round or into the 4th (losing that high 3rd round pick still bugs me). Not a kid who could start right away, but someone who we could develop behind Karras.
https://www.nj.com/giants/2020/01/giants-hire-ex-dallas-cowboys-offensive-line-coach-marc-colombo-can-he-rebuild-line-in-front-of-daniel-jones.html - ( New Window )
Ain't that the truth