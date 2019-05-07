Quick update on big picture NYG Draft outlook

Hey guys-
I am knee deep in writing my final reports now / updating stacks. I will be sharing what I can in April. Will try to address a few things I have seen asked/discussed that I haven't had time to get to in addition to some thoughts I have had circulate in relation to NYG as I get the work done.
-I think NYG needs to go defense @4 if they stay put. There are is chance someone makes a move up for a QB but there are countless variables that can make our heads spin there. So I just stick with NYG staying at 4. They need a defensive playmaker or 2 this offseason. I can see them spending big at CB or EDGE...and going with Simmons or Okudah at #4.
-One negative on Simmons - he would have to play a similar role to Peppers. Can you get both those guys on the field without compromising interior run defense or deep coverage? You don't want Peppers playing the CF role - you don't want Simmons playing an ILB role. Also consider Julian Love earned some snaps in my opinion. I you view Simmons as a LB/S hybrid - it may be hard to have Peppers or Love out there - let alone all 3 together.
-The OL can be addressed in round 2. There will be a quality OT or OC there, both spots I think NYG needs to address. Maybe one can be done in FA? Not sure I see the value there though, we will see if anyone gets cut due to money reasons though.
-NYG can consider OT at #4 - but there is a group of 3 or 4 guys that all have warts. I still have 1st round grades on them but in terms of immediate impact and really high ceiling, may be a tough sell to take them that high.
-This WR class is historic. NYG could use another young pass catcher to develop and contribute on a part time basis in 2020, preferably one with size. Because of the supply, they may get a day 2 grade in round 4 or 5 like they did with Slayton. Be patient - someone will be there day 3.
-In terms of looking outside the box - how about looking for one of these TEs? This is a sneaky-solid group that will present value day 2 / early day 3. "NYG has bigger needs" I know - but consider the idea FA can fill some of them AND if NYG truly wants to plan around Barkley without compromising the passing game too much - a 2 TE offense can be a thing here especially if Engram is one of them, a guy that can pass as a WR.
I am around the next 2 hours if any questions want to be asked. I will get to them.
So what about round 2.. who are the second tier edge guys who might get a look..
I idon't have much on the character / maturity / work ethic. Not yet anyway.
His inconsistency is frustrating, for sure.
Andrew Thomas at his best is better than any other OT at their best. At the very least he is a plus run blocker right away.
I know Mekhi Becton is your top rated OT
So what about round 2.. who are the second tier edge guys who might get a look..
Few names:
Chaisson / LSU
Gross Matos / Penn State
Lewis / Alabama
Baun / Wisconsin
Greenard / Florida
EE is not a TE, never mind he cannot stay on the field.
Look at all the TEs in the NFC alone who were drafted 4th, 5th and are stellar.
Kadin is a good start, maybe Conrad for depth, but next to the voids and failures at OL and LBs, TE is vying for 3rd worst position drafting/planning (on both sides of the ball).
And afford the Giants an extra pick or two?
Assuming chase young and corner are too valuable for Washington and Detroit.
Not knowing much about Simmons or Okudah what are your projections on them as pros, what current players are they most similar to in reaching that kind of potential? thanks!
Thanks!
Who should we be watching on the oline during the game?
Thanks.
What OL would you target at top of rd 2?
Id there anyone you might move up for into the 1st?
We could have gotten Simmons at 4 and an OL at 10 and might have been better off. Oh well, hindsight is 20/20.
2 questions, supposed they get a Defesive Player at 4 and a center at 36, would Matthew Peart from UConn be a good option with the comp 3rd or high 4th????
Also, one of my friends is the D Coordinator at Bishop Hendricken HS in RI. He coached KWITY PAYE in HS and has always said he is a great kid. They have a few kid playing D1 and a bunch more in D2 an D3 but Kwitty has always been a favorite of the staff because of the person he is. Any early thoughts on how he is being viewed. I was involved in RI HS football as an assistant for 6 years and I am always pulling for our kids!
Great to see you checking in....Thanks Ed
When you do your evaluations, I am wondering why Chris Orr is getting so little love and whether Quintez Cephus could be good value for us as a WR.
TIA
Interested? Absolutely. 1st round grade and has some of the most dominant tape I have seen from OT in years.
There are consistency issues and I think they will need to get some 1 on 1 visits with him. He is sloppy - and one red flag is that he got worse as the year went. He opened the year with quality technique but by the end of the year he got really sloppy. Maybe he got too caught up in to his pancake-block highlight reel? That won't work in the NFL
Question is...will he work on technique? And keep working on it. And then keep working on it.
Hopkins is crafty and a sure hands catcher. I think he is a tad small and won't make a big difference in the trenches. Solid player that can be moved around. Smart, plays hard.
There always are nice change of pace, accessory type RBs late. Question is - can they and will they block?
I love McFarland from Maryland but I think he goes a little earlier then where NYG will look RB. Reggie Corbin is interesting to me - a small but sneaky powerful and quick kid with good hands reminds me a bit of Tiki. Also like JJ Taylor from Arizona.
Why not a power back? Give Barkley a rest on short yardage to keep him safer and allow him to be the guy to catch the ball? Similar to how CAR spells McCaffrey.
Bennie LeMay from Charlotte is a nice power guy as is AJ Dillon from BC and Olinolua from TCU (has a drug arrest though).
Not knowing much about Simmons or Okudah what are your projections on them as pros, what current players are they most similar to in reaching that kind of potential? thanks!
Simmons is one of the more unique players I have scouted. I see some Derwin James in him actually, the LAC safety. You have to be really creative with him though because his one red flag is playing through traffic as a traditional LB. He is just another guy in that role.
Okudah - I don't want to get ahead of myself because I still have some work to do there but I see some Patrick Peterson when it comes to versatility and competitiveness. He can be an island guy - something I don't say often.
Would the FO use 1st round pick on CB 2 years in a row? I don't know.
Thanks!
Cover TEs (a major NYG defensive issue for years)
Rush the passer from all angles (don't we miss those days?)
Pursues hard and is always around the ball
Smart and instinctive - reactions are on point
Makes plays
Brown is tied for #3 defensive player in this draft for me
Who should we be watching on the oline during the game?
Thanks.
Jones is a long term upside guy - don't think he is a 2020 guy.
OC Cushenberry is intersting, as are fellow OCs Hennessey and Harris.
OG Jonah Jackson is a versatile interior backup with starter potential down the road.
The D III kid Bartch made me a believer this week. Really solid but not sure he can play OT.
We could have gotten Simmons at 4 and an OL at 10 and might have been better off. Oh well, hindsight is 20/20.
2 questions, supposed they get a Defesive Player at 4 and a center at 36, would Matthew Peart from UConn be a good option with the comp 3rd or high 4th????
Also, one of my friends is the D Coordinator at Bishop Hendricken HS in RI. He coached KWITY PAYE in HS and has always said he is a great kid. They have a few kid playing D1 and a bunch more in D2 an D3 but Kwitty has always been a favorite of the staff because of the person he is. Any early thoughts on how he is being viewed. I was involved in RI HS football as an assistant for 6 years and I am always pulling for our kids!
Great to see you checking in....Thanks Ed
I'm not high on Peart. Too much waist bending - feet aren't there. Having a hard time in Sr Bowl practice.
When you do your evaluations, I am wondering why Chris Orr is getting so little love and whether Quintez Cephus could be good value for us as a WR.
TIA
Orr is a thumper and special teamer. A good one. But the demand for them isn't what is used to be. EVERYONE is looking for LBs that can cover...or at the very least run. Orr is below average in both.
Cephus I still have to do work on.
I prefer him off ball with some 3rd down rushing potential. I don't want him on line every down.
CB Okudah
LB Simmons
DT Brown
Only one problem with this. We don't need "a quality OT or OC" We need two a quality OT and a quality OC. Unless we're signing a bunch of OL in FA this won't do.
Thoughts on their DE Anae and their corner Johnson?
It's not a need, but would be curious to hear your thoughts on Jordan Love, too...
Only one problem with this. We don't need "a quality OT or OC" We need two a quality OT and a quality OC. Unless we're signing a bunch of OL in FA this won't do.
Can't fill 3 holes with one pick
FA needs to address a few of the roster issues.
Thoughts on their DE Anae and their corner Johnson?
It's not a need, but would be curious to hear your thoughts on Jordan Love, too...
Anae is a try-hard guy that lacks top end talent. He can be a solid rotational player but I wouldn't want him as my feature guy.
Johnson has the size/speed that the NFL loves at the position. Good ball skills - some reading issues and will bail too early. Correctable. Potential 1st round grade that will be there day 2.
Love is the highest upside passer in the class - including Burrow. But there is a lot that will need to happen and progress if he will reach the ceiling.
I like those high effort guys. Has Patriot written all over him.
I really liked Love coming into the year but he really took a step back. I was pumped to see him in the LSU game. And I know USU was outclassed against LSU talent-wise, but Love's play was uninspiring...
Intelligence is trait #1 you want out of OC. But yes I want a guy that can anchor too. I do prefer movement over power though - I am fine with bth Cushenberry and Hennessey. Intrigued by Harris too.
No, I do not see Gettleman going there.
I love Murray. He is my LB1 outside of Simmons. I have a higher grade on him than anyone I have spoken with.
Quote:
Has been brought up a lot here as of late. Where should he be going in the draft? Should the Giants be interested?
Interested? Absolutely. 1st round grade and has some of the most dominant tape I have seen from OT in years.
There are consistency issues and I think they will need to get some 1 on 1 visits with him. He is sloppy - and one red flag is that he got worse as the year went. He opened the year with quality technique but by the end of the year he got really sloppy. Maybe he got too caught up in to his pancake-block highlight reel? That won't work in the NFL
Question is...will he work on technique? And keep working on it. And then keep working on it.
I think him being most dominant OT many including SY have seen in years is a huge compliment . That upside is crazy and I think the character stuff is very good too . I take him over the field and we have a mammoth stud LT to protect DJ (who currently struggles with edge pressure awareness) and to open up holes for Barkley for the next 10 years .
Columbo is here to coach them up now!
As bad as the defense is, we are fooling ourselves if we think it's worse than the impact of a bad OL.
As bad as the defense is, we are fooling ourselves if we think it's worse than the impact of a bad OL.
Gettleman came in and aaid fixing the OL is priority 1. They gonna watch the tape and they gonna say we need an LT (hopefully Mekhi).
Slight tradedown and then an LT? That would be amazing.
As bad as the defense is, we are fooling ourselves if we think it's worse than the impact of a bad OL.
I agree, but you can't force the pick, either. That's how you end up with Flowers and Pugh.
Quote:
Could you see Gettleman taking him at four. That’s one of my biggest fears and has nothing to do with Brown, he’s great. We just have so many needs at other areas.
No, I do not see Gettleman going there.
I might go there if Leonard Williams wasn't in the picture.
As bad as the defense is, we are fooling ourselves if we think it's worse than the impact of a bad OL.
Exactly
Quote:
But, every year that the OL is not fixed is a year that blunts the development of Daniel Jones and negatively impacts the health and performance of Saquan Barkley.
As bad as the defense is, we are fooling ourselves if we think it's worse than the impact of a bad OL.
Exactly
Agree as well. Need to protect Jones and make Barkley's career last.
This team is in DESPERATE need of an influx of premium young talent at the LOS. They're pretty good at DL believe it or not. The LBs need a lot of work of course, but the OL is in desperate need of being replenished talent-wise.
As bad as the defense is, we are fooling ourselves if we think it's worse than the impact of a bad OL.
+1 million. Thank you
Your comment about the historic WR class makes the horrible LW trade sting every more. 3.4 could potentially be a sweet spot for a WR. Shepard is another concussion away from retirement and Tate is old. Wr is a bigger need than most people think IMO
Interesting re: your concern about Simmons’ fit. After reading your post, absent a trade down (which is my desired outcome) I really think Okudah should be the pick. In spite of the investment made last year, CB is thin. Baker is a question mark and only other young guys behind him.
F-ck! We got spoiled with depth last draft
Your comment about the historic WR class makes the horrible LW trade sting every more. 3.4 could potentially be a sweet spot for a WR. Shepard is another concussion away from retirement and Tate is old. Wr is a bigger need than most people think IMO
Interesting re: your concern about Simmons’ fit. After reading your post, absent a trade down (which is my desired outcome) I really think Okudah should be the pick. In spite of the investment made last year, CB is thin. Baker is a question mark and only other young guys behind him.
Free agency is also fairly deep at CB. Secondary is extremely young with JJ gone and Bethea likely next. We just spent 3 picks last year on secondary including a 1st rounder. 3rd rd supplement pick in Beal the year before. Love Okudah but think we go vet here for the other starting CB.
This team is in DESPERATE need of an influx of premium young talent at the LOS. They're pretty good at DL believe it or not. The LBs need a lot of work of course, but the OL is in desperate need of being replenished talent-wise.
That would be pretty ridiculous. Then plug Gates in at Center (or at least try him there). He actually got snaps at 3rd string as a rookie and apparently showed promise there.
When Cush is ready he takes over. Gates can be the ultimate swing guy who plays anywhere (like a Diehl or Seubert )
Becton/Solder-Hernendez-Gates/Cush- Zietler- Conklin/Gates
League is going to love him. I have a 2/3 round garden him - but I think in the crowded WR class someone can get a value on him. Physical guy with plus routes and ball skills
Quote:
Sy a big thank you as this is my favorite time of year on BBI, and your contributions on the draft are such a boost to the content of these threads.
Not knowing much about Simmons or Okudah what are your projections on them as pros, what current players are they most similar to in reaching that kind of potential? thanks!
Simmons is one of the more unique players I have scouted. I see some Derwin James in him actually, the LAC safety. You have to be really creative with him though because his one red flag is playing through traffic as a traditional LB. He is just another guy in that role.
Okudah - I don't want to get ahead of myself because I still have some work to do there but I see some Patrick Peterson when it comes to versatility and competitiveness. He can be an island guy - something I don't say often.
Would the FO use 1st round pick on CB 2 years in a row? I don't know.
If Okudah can handle #1 WR's as a rookie than drafting him #4 may make the most sense. I have no problem with back-to-back 1st round CB's in this passing league.
FWIW, I can see where Peppers and Simmons are suited for the same position. However Peppers is 5'11 215 lbs(maybe) and Simmons is 6'4 235 lbs(but a slender build). I see Simmons as a play maker, and his coverage against TEs may be better than Peppers. Is there any chance that Simmons could gain strength to play ILB? He does get washed out inside on runs and that is the only reason he would have a hard time playing ILB. Of course gaining strength(and weight) would likely cause a drop in his speed.
Or conversely, could he drop weight and play as a true FS? There is so much play maker in him it is hard to pass up, but where does he fit for 3 downs?
Lewis's was able to make plays because the Ravens had a STOUT defensive line that ate up blockers.
Guys like Kelly Gregg, Sam Adams, Anthony Weaver, Halotia Ngata and Tony Siragusa literally swallowed offensive lineman.
They kept Lewis clean and let Lewis use his speed and instincts (he was only 235 lbs) to find the ball carrier.
Imagine Simmons with Lawrence, Williams, and Tomlinson in front of him.
Here's hoping an OT or WR makes the grade if one of the OSU blue chips isn't there for us.
Here's hoping an OT or WR makes the grade if one of the OSU blue chips isn't there for us.
I think that if the Giants can sign one of the better FS's in free agency - J. Simmons, Harris, Clinton-Dix - they'll be less inclined to look favorably on I. Simmons.
Barring a trade down, my hope is that they'll opt for an OT at #4 (assuming that one or more will be worth it after the pre-draft process is completed), or that they'll "go big" on defense with someone like Derrick Brown or A.J. Epenesa (again, after the pre-draft process runs its course).
I'd rather not see them draft a WR until either side of the trenches has been addressed.
He is only 21 years old and his body will certainly fill out.
This I agree with. Once he gets close to the line, he is mundane at this point. Too slight of a build. I have to say he was bigger than I had thought when he was playing vs LSU. But still thin. His coverage is phenomenal.
Also, please no WR at #4 - they need line help badly.
Quote:
he's a S in the NFL, not a LB of any impact. Just say no.
Here's hoping an OT or WR makes the grade if one of the OSU blue chips isn't there for us.
I think that if the Giants can sign one of the better FS's in free agency - J. Simmons, Harris, Clinton-Dix - they'll be less inclined to look favorably on I. Simmons.
Barring a trade down, my hope is that they'll opt for an OT at #4 (assuming that one or more will be worth it after the pre-draft process is completed), or that they'll "go big" on defense with someone like Derrick Brown or A.J. Epenesa (again, after the pre-draft process runs its course).
I'd rather not see them draft a WR until either side of the trenches has been addressed.
I'd rather not a WR as well, but one could be the best value at #4. I highly doubt we go DT and Epenesa is productive but looks more like a 3-4 DE. We should be able to do better in terms of positional value.
But I do think that Judge, Garrett and Graham will look at the players we have in a different light. There are likely players who were mis-used/mis-taught on the team. Plus, I think Garrett may be a big help with player evals. It really comes down to the player evals the new staff puts together.
This is still at least a two year build. No way to correct and fill all these holes at once. OL/ILB/ER are massive repairs they need to make.
I'd be happy with Okudah at 4, but if he's gone and it's red chip city, TRADE DOWN. You would have to really sell me hard that SImmons would have a bigger impact than someone like Murray from the Sooners.
-OT at #4 - but there is a group of 3 or 4 guys that all have warts. I still have 1st round grades on them but in terms of immediate impact and really high ceiling, may be a tough sell to take them that high.
-This WR class is historic. NYG could use another young pass catcher to develop and contribute on a part time basis in 2020, preferably one with size. Because of the supply, they may get a day 2 grade in round 4 or 5 like they did with Slayton. Be patient - someone will be there day 3.
These thoughts mirror my own thinking and posts over the last several weeks. You don't address the trade down potential and how Herbert's stellar Senior Bowl week has increased the odds we can make a move. That would be the ideal situation to maximize the value of taking an OT which is clearly the #1 need on this roster. Combined with say signing Edge Judon and CB Roby.
Draft would look something like this:
OT Wills #6- soundest OT in this class
OC Ruiz #36- one of my favorite players in this class
ILB Murray #38- Deion Jones clone
S Fuller #100
CB Samuels #14
DE Coe #132
WR T Jackson #164
And afford the Giants an extra pick or two?
Assuming chase young and corner are too valuable for Washington and Detroit.
Why would Miami (#5) swap picks with the Giants (#4) to move up 1 spot in order to assure themselves of a QB? The Giants aren't taking a QB in the 1st round, so what's the point? Am I missing something...?
Quote:
With Miami @5, and plenty of picks...seems like a no brainer....to swap picks....to assure Miami their QB
And afford the Giants an extra pick or two?
Assuming chase young and corner are too valuable for Washington and Detroit.
Why would Miami (#5) swap picks with the Giants (#4) to move up 1 spot in order to assure themselves of a QB? The Giants aren't taking a QB in the 1st round, so what's the point? Am I missing something...?
You aren't missing anything, they would deal with Detroit most likely if they wanted to trade up for a QB.
Quote:
With Miami @5, and plenty of picks...seems like a no brainer....to swap picks....to assure Miami their QB
And afford the Giants an extra pick or two?
Assuming chase young and corner are too valuable for Washington and Detroit.
Why would Miami (#5) swap picks with the Giants (#4) to move up 1 spot in order to assure themselves of a QB? The Giants aren't taking a QB in the 1st round, so what's the point? Am I missing something...?
It's a possibility that Miami does a swap pick trade with us to prevent anyone else from doing a trade with us. That's how those kinds of trades happen. Probably won't happen until Draft Day as the draft commences and if they can't do a deal with Detroit or even Washington. I'm sure Miami is already exploring the possibility to trading up or even staying pat. It will ultimately come down to how much QB fervor is generated leading up to the draft. It could get real interesting real fast after the Senior Bowl, Scouting Combine, and Player Pro Days.
Quote:
In comment 14791362 George from PA said:
Quote:
With Miami @5, and plenty of picks...seems like a no brainer....to swap picks....to assure Miami their QB
And afford the Giants an extra pick or two?
Assuming chase young and corner are too valuable for Washington and Detroit.
Why would Miami (#5) swap picks with the Giants (#4) to move up 1 spot in order to assure themselves of a QB? The Giants aren't taking a QB in the 1st round, so what's the point? Am I missing something...?
You aren't missing anything, they would deal with Detroit most likely if they wanted to trade up for a QB.
Yes you are ... a little. They would try to deal with Lions but if that does not happen they might deal with the Giants if they wanted to prevent someone from jumping in front of them. A lot can happen and teams may want to trade up for a non-QB at 4 if there are two QBs picked in the top 3.
It seems the talk is the #4 pick isn't an off the charts type of guy.......maybe I'm wrong.
Hence my trade down scenario.