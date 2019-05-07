Quick update on big picture NYG Draft outlook Sy'56 : 1/23/2020 6:06 pm

Hey guys-



I am knee deep in writing my final reports now / updating stacks. I will be sharing what I can in April. Will try to address a few things I have seen asked/discussed that I haven't had time to get to in addition to some thoughts I have had circulate in relation to NYG as I get the work done.



-I think NYG needs to go defense @4 if they stay put. There are is chance someone makes a move up for a QB but there are countless variables that can make our heads spin there. So I just stick with NYG staying at 4. They need a defensive playmaker or 2 this offseason. I can see them spending big at CB or EDGE...and going with Simmons or Okudah at #4.



-One negative on Simmons - he would have to play a similar role to Peppers. Can you get both those guys on the field without compromising interior run defense or deep coverage? You don't want Peppers playing the CF role - you don't want Simmons playing an ILB role. Also consider Julian Love earned some snaps in my opinion. I you view Simmons as a LB/S hybrid - it may be hard to have Peppers or Love out there - let alone all 3 together.



-The OL can be addressed in round 2. There will be a quality OT or OC there, both spots I think NYG needs to address. Maybe one can be done in FA? Not sure I see the value there though, we will see if anyone gets cut due to money reasons though.



-NYG can consider OT at #4 - but there is a group of 3 or 4 guys that all have warts. I still have 1st round grades on them but in terms of immediate impact and really high ceiling, may be a tough sell to take them that high.



-This WR class is historic. NYG could use another young pass catcher to develop and contribute on a part time basis in 2020, preferably one with size. Because of the supply, they may get a day 2 grade in round 4 or 5 like they did with Slayton. Be patient - someone will be there day 3.



-In terms of looking outside the box - how about looking for one of these TEs? This is a sneaky-solid group that will present value day 2 / early day 3. "NYG has bigger needs" I know - but consider the idea FA can fill some of them AND if NYG truly wants to plan around Barkley without compromising the passing game too much - a 2 TE offense can be a thing here especially if Engram is one of them, a guy that can pass as a WR.



I am around the next 2 hours if any questions want to be asked. I will get to them.