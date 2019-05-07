Mel Kipers first Mock Draft has NYG taking

You won't get a blue chip type OT in round two, the top four to five guys will go in the first. Wirfs, Thomas, Willis, Bechton are all going fast because the copy cat NFL knows it needs to stop powerhouse DLs and run the ball like the Titans and 49ers can. I don't think Bechton has the feet to be considered at 4, but if he turns into Erik Williams at RT you'd look back and wish you took him.
Don't know if you say Sy's post yesterday but he feels all the top o-line prospects have "warts" mostly technique wise, and he believes the Giants could find a good tackle or center in round 2.
Yeah, usually in a year that is deep in offensive linemen(Tackles), that is a position that tends to go early and often. I know people automatically assume there will be a good OT in the second round, but if 7 to 10 of them go before our second pick, then what?
that if the Giants are active in free agency this will point in what direction the team goes in the draft? For example, if they only get Conklin would they target Simmons or Okuah?
I still believe that free agency will give us a window into their plans for the draft. Maybe not a slam dunk but will narrow their strategy for who they will target in round one.
right so do you counter that by taking a tackle @4 because you don't think the guy you'll get in R2 has as much upside, but the guy you took @4 has technique issues and takes some plays off?
Would hate to draft a tackle @4 only for him to turn into Erick Flowers II.
The Giants to drop down to #5 for what? So they don't miss out on Simmons? I believe Simmons actually has a low floor.
The Giants should trade down to where they can get the most premium picks. A team like the Jaguars at #9. I would even drop down lower is the compensation was outstanding.
If you can get an extra first and second plus more this year and next, you are now set to really build. Get Epenesa and Wills, perhaps. Then you can go C in the 2nd round AND a big time receiver or LB.
This team needs pieces. They don't necessarily need Simmons although he has a lot of potential.
The best possible scenario for the Giants(I'm going to
leave out the illusion that Chase Young will be around), is if Detroit takes a QB at 3. Then, the teams that want a QB will get jumpy and willing to pull the trigger on who's left between Tua or Herbert.
+1. Yep!
'then they like them enough to trade up to get their guy'
Agreed. Herbert's Senior Bowl week to me significantly increased the odds of us trading down. There are now three legit QB's worthy of a Top 5 slot. Trading down would be my preferred scenario while staying within the Top 10 and take an OT while fortifying our Draft.
I would add I like the Simmons pick if the offers aren't there to move. He's a dynamic athlete and has a multiple skillset that suits today's game to a tee. He'll need a coaching staff capable of thinking outside the box to maximize his elite playmaking abilities.
That's not at all best case. I'm pretty sure teams will be eyeing Tua specifically and will pay a greater premium for him. Herbert is possible, but I don't believe teams will fight over him like they would Tua.
Remember, there's still Eason, Love, Fromm, and Hurts. Teams may not see it worth it to trade up unless they believe they are getting a superstar, and That has that ability. Not so sure about Herbert, so they may want to wait to get a chance to work with any of the other guys.
Agree.
RE: Meh. It's a safe choice for Kiper. No surprise.
that I think would be a waste under the previous couple regimes. But under Judge and the philosophies he's preaching, you'd think he'd fit like a glove.
I'm not making any rash judgements right now, lots to learn about these players in the coming months.
That's the Wild Card. We don't know yet what Judge (or Graham) think of a player like Simmons. He's a tweener that we've seen in the past become a really effective safety or speed LB. We've also seen that type of player quickly flame out due to being a poor scheme fit.
Judge saying he's not going to be tied to a scheme seems promising, but Simmons does have some weaknesses, especially in run support.
happens every year...but you can't do it unless a team is willing to give you a solid deal. Trading down just to trade down is silly. If the deal is a good one I have no issues with it, ask for a 2020 2nd and 2021 1st. If the team wants a QB, they should be willing to offer more.
given all the warts on the OT and the lack of pedigree on the Edge prospects. I'd rather not go WR either, but look at how the talent is stacking up so far ...
I agree the talent at WR is staggering. But the comments from Judge and Gettleman...it would just shock me if we did that. Our defense is absolutely terrible. And our OL is average/below average. Our WR position group might be the best on the roster.
and while what you point out could be accurate, you must consider drafting into the draft's inherent strengths. This is how teams acquire talent. One of them this year is WR, not OL or defense at the top.
once they get that right, it will improve. I'd rather not pick anymore Flowers or Pughs.
Point taken. I don't want the Giants to force the pick.
However, I'd rather not pick another OBJ while another Donald or Martin are still available.
As underwhelming as our WR corps is, our offensive line is in even sadder shape, as is our overall defense. The strength of the draft notwithstanding, the game is still won in the trenches, and that's where the Giants are sorely lacking, on both sides of the ball.
You work your arse off to get a team to trade up for a QB, or I'd pick the best OT or WR on my board, all things being equal.
man you are really digging in on the anti Simmons position.
A LB has to be physical, has to play the run with a vengeance and be willing to mix it up in traffic, he's a tone setter! Simmons is none of these when I've watched him play. I think his supporters are overly wow'd by his speed and coverage abilities, which are plus and unusual. But, I want gamechangers and football is a physical game. I don't want run and chase players who project better to S at #4 of the draft. I'd rather run Peppers out there and find a FS of value who can cover.
This +1,000
Going into the draft trying to plug a hole with a guy who is the best available at that position alone is how you get reaches. Agree WR is not a premium need position (although the position needs an upgrade) but don't draft the next Pugh or Flowers just because the OL currently sucks.
Add in the fact that Gettleman has never traded down and the Giants historically haven't either, I would say the chances are very strong they draft with their pick at #4.
the crux of the OL situation is they reached on Flowers, that blown pick killed us. If you get that pick right, it should be "easier" to move through the rest of the OL.
The problem is reinforced because quality OTs worth spending big dollars on aren't reaching UFA. So, now you're overspending for Solder, patching RT with Remmers and praying. This type of solution will more often fail at this level.
You build a strong running and play action game through the OL. The Flowers pick was a fail no doubt, but it can't be ignored in the draft because of it.
I'm saying they need to get their evaluations of OL corrected, and then the OL picks will flow without anymore Flowers-type reaches. If this crop of OL doesn't earn the grade for #4 overall, you pass on them or trade down to where it makes sense.
why are we all of a sudden comparing Jabrill Peppers to Simmons? Completely different athletes, not even in the same category actually. Peppers is barely 6 feet and weighed 212 at the combine, he played close to 200 pounds at Michigan.
Isaiah Simmons is 6'3, 230, and had significantly more production at Clemson.
This whole "hybrid" thing doesn't mean that him and Peppers are the same. Simmons is just as big, if not bigger, than a lot of quality starting linebackers in the NFL. We need to stop this notion that he's a safety.
I'm reading what you're saying. It's all about the evaluation, I get it.
My point is, it seems every year we are too scared away by some "flaw" or some trait in this player that won't make him worth the pick, and then some other team takes him and he becomes a pro bowler.
I get that we have to turn over every stone and do our homework, but there comes a point where it gets to be too much, and we will be waiting for the perfect prospect until Daniel Jones is 30 years old. They don't exist.
Do you feel that way just because he's 230 pounds?
and I get what you're saying but it doesn't happen as often as your post would indicate. It's not about fear of picking an OT, I just don't see one that will be the 4th best player in this draft. Probably not even 10th best, at this point.
The draft is a puzzle with precious few resources provided to you. You need to evaluate, grade, and make wise choices regardless of position. We wasted a top 10 pick on Flowers and another on Apple. NYG has an extremely poor track record on OL in recent history, got to be wise here. Hope they fix it. Apple was a surprise, that regime did well picking DBs but they blew it not doing their due diligence on his ten cent head.
Jesus Christ, no. I played the game of football, I know what a LB should be capable of, as well as a SS and FS. This kid sets off AVOID alarm bells every time I watch him play up front. Further, his physical build is a problem. There are few if any LBs in the NFL with those super skinny legs and slight frame. Everyone keeps pointing to the kid in Buffalo, but he's a totally different type of player and 250 lbs.
We really are in a hope for a quality offer to trade down position
That could change should a player or two rise during the evaluation process, but where we sit today, I just don't see a blue chipper, especially at a position of high value, being available. We can still get a good player at better value in a trade down situation.
Yes, DG has never pulled the trigger on a trade down, but Joe Judge could be a bit of a wild card here --they are all about economical value in New England, and in that sense our situation screams deal down.
and I get what you're saying but it doesn't happen as often as your post would indicate. It's not about fear of picking an OT, I just don't see one that will be the 4th best player in this draft. Probably not even 10th best, at this point.
The draft is a puzzle with precious few resources provided to you. You need to evaluate, grade, and make wise choices regardless of position. We wasted a top 10 pick on Flowers and another on Apple. NYG has an extremely poor track record on OL in recent history, got to be wise here. Hope they fix it. Apple was a surprise, that regime did well picking DBs but they blew it not doing their due diligence on his ten cent head.
Jerry Reese and company were terrible evaluators of OL. I have confidence with Garrett's input in the draft, that will change.
RE: RE: Meh. It's a safe choice for Kiper. No surprise.
A guy who gets paid a lot of money to be totally wrong almost yearly about who drafts who
I give Kiper a ton of credit for essentially creating his own industry. Let's face it, he's doing a job that most of us would kill to do (and as you said, he's getting paid a lot of money to do it). Every draft "guru," "pundit," "prognosticator," whatever, owes a debt of gratitude to Mel Kiper.
However, he's not getting paid to be right - he's getting paid to be interesting. He's getting paid to be provocative as well as informative, and there's no denying that he is both. Unlike, say, Mike Mayock, who made the jump from pundit to GM, his job isn't on the line if he makes the wrong choices, so he's free to screw up as often as he likes, as long as his readers and viewers keep coming back for more.
Lions are in the trade down driver's seat, unfortunately
I've said it before, he reminds me of a flightly faster (but lighter) Leonard Floyd. Same problems playing LB. Too light to set the edge and will get swallowed up if an OL gets his hands on him. Floyd can'd do it at 240, and I don't see how Simmons can do it at 230. Geez even Carter has trouble playing at LB at 250, but same build problems. Light in the pants. You heard the same things about Floyd pre draft. So fast and twitchy for a LB, but he can't do all the things an NFL LBer must do. IMO, you don't pick a Floyd clone at 4.
You got it. I went through a similar debate with posters who loved Floyd, and Floyd's exactly what I thought he'd be in the NFL. No lead in his pants, not a gamechanger, and he's got Mack opposite him! He stands out when he flips his hips and chases down receivers, but where's the impact up front? There is none.
Even if we're multiple on defense, I want different beasts in the front seven, JS doesn't fit mine.
Jerry Reese and company were terrible evaluators of OL. I have confidence with Garrett's input in the draft, that will change.
I just noticed, Garrett was the guy spreading the virus at the airport in 12 Monkies! Wish I noticed it before, could of had more fun with that when he was at Dallas. Dammit.
we can agree to disagree. I think Simmons is a rare talent. Good coaches will be able to put this guy in multiple positions where he can impact the game all over the field. Is that worth the 4th pick? Maybe. Depends on his work ethic and will to be great. If he has that, I think he's worth it.
its a pointless exercise (even compared to mock drafts in general) to mock draft pick trades. But that is the best case scenario for us. When you start weighing the pros and cons of all these prospects you get overwhelmed by the depth of this teams' needs. O Line, Defense Back 7, WR all need serious addressing.
forget there will be players that rise and fall drastically before the draft. Jared Goff many thought was a 3rd rounder and ended up going #1 overall. Geno Smith was a lock top 3 player and slipped to the second round. A lot will happen before the draft and it is starting now at the senior bowl. If Simmons comes in and runs a 4.34 at the combine at 230 lbs you can bet he will be way up there and if he runs a 4.7 he will slip. Nature of the beast.
Yes they are. They could open the QB flood gates with a trade.
Yep. Make one of the guys looking for a QB leap the other one.
That team would probably be Detroit, which makes them the biggest wildcard in the draft, especially given Gettleman’s and the Giants in general history of not trading down in the drafts.
If not, I'd settle for 5, 39 and another late rounder.
How far back in the round are you willing to go? For me it's the Panthers or Chargers pick or stay put and grab someone at 4.
right so do you counter that by taking a tackle @4 because you don't think the guy you'll get in R2 has as much upside, but the guy you took @4 has technique issues and takes some plays off?
Would hate to draft a tackle @4 only for him to turn into Erick Flowers II.
You work your arse off to get a team to trade up for a QB, or I'd pick the best OT or WR on my board, all things being equal.
How far back in the round are you willing to go? For me it's the Panthers or Chargers pick or stay put and grab someone at 4.
In that ballpark, I want an extra #2 or two to move down. With the move down, an OT or WR becomes more palatable.
+1. Yep!
I would add I like the Simmons pick if the offers aren't there to move. He's a dynamic athlete and has a multiple skillset that suits today's game to a tee. He'll need a coaching staff capable of thinking outside the box to maximize his elite playmaking abilities.
If the 2 qbs are on the board they have to trade down. There will be offers. Someone is going to fall in love with Herbert or Tua
That's not at all best case. I'm pretty sure teams will be eyeing Tua specifically and will pay a greater premium for him. Herbert is possible, but I don't believe teams will fight over him like they would Tua.
Remember, there's still Eason, Love, Fromm, and Hurts. Teams may not see it worth it to trade up unless they believe they are getting a superstar, and That has that ability. Not so sure about Herbert, so they may want to wait to get a chance to work with any of the other guys.
I'm not making any rash judgements right now, lots to learn about these players in the coming months.
If not, I'd settle for 5, 39 and another late rounder.
5, 39 and another pick works for me. Fine with flipping 5 if the other QB is still there too. They need to work this draft board. Tons of talent in this draft.
The Giants should trade down to where they can get the most premium picks. A team like the Jaguars at #9. I would even drop down lower is the compensation was outstanding.
If you can get an extra first and second plus more this year and next, you are now set to really build. Get Epenesa and Wills, perhaps. Then you can go C in the 2nd round AND a big time receiver or LB.
This team needs pieces. They don't necessarily need Simmons although he has a lot of potential.
Agree.
That's the Wild Card. We don't know yet what Judge (or Graham) think of a player like Simmons. He's a tweener that we've seen in the past become a really effective safety or speed LB. We've also seen that type of player quickly flame out due to being a poor scheme fit.
Judge saying he's not going to be tied to a scheme seems promising, but Simmons does have some weaknesses, especially in run support.
I agree the talent at WR is staggering. But the comments from Judge and Gettleman...it would just shock me if we did that. Our defense is absolutely terrible. And our OL is average/below average. Our WR position group might be the best on the roster.
How much longer are we willing to wait? Every year we pass up on OL that end up being really good players.
How much longer are we willing to wait? Every year we pass up on OL that end up being really good players.
There are other rounds and there's FA. I'd love a blue chip stud OT but if there's question marks about that, don't take one.
And anyway, "Who the hell is Mel Kiper?"
he's an entertainer. we should be happy that he had a large hand in building the draft entertainment business. without him we wouldn't get so much draft coverage. an analyst? not so much.
Point taken. I don't want the Giants to force the pick.
However, I'd rather not pick another OBJ while another Donald or Martin are still available.
As underwhelming as our WR corps is, our offensive line is in even sadder shape, as is our overall defense. The strength of the draft notwithstanding, the game is still won in the trenches, and that's where the Giants are sorely lacking, on both sides of the ball.
man you are really digging in on the anti Simmons position.
Maybe they can play all three on the field at the same time, but they better sign Williams to keep offensive linemen off Simmons, Love and Peppers in order for this plan to work.
If not, I'd settle for 5, 39 and another late rounder.
If they were willing to give that up, then the trade for them is with the Lions at #3 and not us at #4.
man you are really digging in on the anti Simmons position.
A LB has to be physical, has to play the run with a vengeance and be willing to mix it up in traffic, he's a tone setter! Simmons is none of these when I've watched him play. I think his supporters are overly wow'd by his speed and coverage abilities, which are plus and unusual. But, I want gamechangers and football is a physical game. I don't want run and chase players who project better to S at #4 of the draft. I'd rather run Peppers out there and find a FS of value who can cover.
This +1,000
Going into the draft trying to plug a hole with a guy who is the best available at that position alone is how you get reaches. Agree WR is not a premium need position (although the position needs an upgrade) but don't draft the next Pugh or Flowers just because the OL currently sucks.
K'Lavon Chaisson is a guy I see flying up draft boards and he will get major love once the Combine happens.
He is a leader, has excellent football IQ and is a freak athlete. He has recently been mocked to the NY Jets with pick 11 by Daniel Jeramiah and I think that is a possibility.
He is the kind of player the Ravens select then he turns into an all pro.
Add in the fact that Gettleman has never traded down and the Giants historically haven't either, I would say the chances are very strong they draft with their pick at #4.
You build a strong running and play action game through the OL. The Flowers pick was a fail no doubt, but it can't be ignored in the draft because of it.
Isaiah Simmons is 6'3, 230, and had significantly more production at Clemson.
This whole "hybrid" thing doesn't mean that him and Peppers are the same. Simmons is just as big, if not bigger, than a lot of quality starting linebackers in the NFL. We need to stop this notion that he's a safety.
My point is, it seems every year we are too scared away by some "flaw" or some trait in this player that won't make him worth the pick, and then some other team takes him and he becomes a pro bowler.
I get that we have to turn over every stone and do our homework, but there comes a point where it gets to be too much, and we will be waiting for the perfect prospect until Daniel Jones is 30 years old. They don't exist.
But dont forget that Miami, LAC, Ariz Cleveland and the Jets have clear needs at Tackle.
I don't love Burrows. Checks off all the boxes, but seems to be a glorified Haskins.
Yes, DG has never pulled the trigger on a trade down, but Joe Judge could be a bit of a wild card here --they are all about economical value in New England, and in that sense our situation screams deal down.
Jerry Reese and company were terrible evaluators of OL. I have confidence with Garrett's input in the draft, that will change.
I give Kiper a ton of credit for essentially creating his own industry. Let's face it, he's doing a job that most of us would kill to do (and as you said, he's getting paid a lot of money to do it). Every draft "guru," "pundit," "prognosticator," whatever, owes a debt of gratitude to Mel Kiper.
However, he's not getting paid to be right - he's getting paid to be interesting. He's getting paid to be provocative as well as informative, and there's no denying that he is both. Unlike, say, Mike Mayock, who made the jump from pundit to GM, his job isn't on the line if he makes the wrong choices, so he's free to screw up as often as he likes, as long as his readers and viewers keep coming back for more.
I've said it before, he reminds me of a flightly faster (but lighter) Leonard Floyd. Same problems playing LB. Too light to set the edge and will get swallowed up if an OL gets his hands on him. Floyd can'd do it at 240, and I don't see how Simmons can do it at 230. Geez even Carter has trouble playing at LB at 250, but same build problems. Light in the pants. You heard the same things about Floyd pre draft. So fast and twitchy for a LB, but he can't do all the things an NFL LBer must do. IMO, you don't pick a Floyd clone at 4.
Even if we're multiple on defense, I want different beasts in the front seven, JS doesn't fit mine.
I just noticed, Garrett was the guy spreading the virus at the airport in 12 Monkies! Wish I noticed it before, could of had more fun with that when he was at Dallas. Dammit.
haha. ok, deal!
Totaly different builds. Same weight but simmons is 4 inches taller
Totaly different builds. Same weight but simmons is 4 inches taller
Still can see Simmons in a similar role, others take on the blocks and leave Simmons to fly all over the field making clean tackles. And a big + in coverage to boot.