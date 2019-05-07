Eli retirement remark to the fans

Good morning and thanks for coming. This sport has very few real farewells, but as the clock ran down on our win against the Dolphins this season, I ran to my favorite place in the stadium, the tunnel. I waved to our loyal fans and then Abby, my kids, ran out to meet me. That was my farewell and a moment I’ll cherish forever. There won’t be any more tunnel moments for me, and I’ll truly miss them.
Meh. I thought it was funny, too (and well-deserved at that).
I'm glad Eli is going to stay "in the neighborhood," so to speak. I thought it was very telling when Peyton mentioned how this kid from New Orleans was now a full-blown "Northeasterner." There's an old saying that "time heals all wounds," so if there is any bad blood between Eli and the fanbase (and I'm not certain that there is, at least on Eli's part), it won't be too long before it's faded and forgotten.
RE: RE: A lot of fans also defended him tooth and nail
Personally, I don't think he owes anything to the fans because he already delivered the two Lombardi's. However, a little bit more acknowledgement of the shared experience they had and the investment they put into their support of the team (not just monetarily), would've been nice.
Eli Manning has made the most money playing football of any player, ever. The reason for that is because of fan support of the product.
I'm one of those fans and I have no problem with the remark.
I find it amusing that others do.
To be fair I don't have a problem with the remark personally. I can also acknowledge it wasn't the BEST way to say goodbye to the fans who have had so much invested (particularly emotionally) in him as the starting QB for so many years. This was an emotional day for a lot of people who want to celebrate the special memories with him. He could've acknowledged that a little more...again...I don't care. There's a certain insulation that I understand players need to develop from fan reaction in order to not go let things get in your head.
So I can see from Eli's perspective his career and accomplishments was about him and his shared experiences with his teammates, coaches, organization, and family, not really about the fans. That's the normal player perspective, I believe. And it's fine, it really is. Other players, however, have learned that acknowledgement of the fans' commitment to the team and their support of the players can endear them to the fans forever. Michael Strahan definitely did this and we love him for it. Same with Brandon Jacobs and others.
It's Eli's prerogative, his moment in the sun, he's certainly earned the right to go out on his own terms. I thought it was a tad flippant to the fans, however, but I'm not losing sleep.
I was getting a little misty myself. This isn't meant as a knock on him. I'm sure he was emotional, I'm just surprised he was able to keep it together throughout his speech.
That's just who he is. I think what you saw at the end of the Miami game is as much as you'll get from him.
But that's what makes him, him. That's what makes he go out there like a robot after throwing 3 picks and throw the game winner. That's what allows him to take the field down a TD with two minutes to play and be an assassin.
He was pretty emotional in his seat. I noticed the Giants.com video doesn’t show Eli sitting in the audience when John Mara spoke. I watched the espn feed of the presser. They had a split screen of Eli while John was talking. Eli got quite emotional then, but then pulled it together for his speech. And nailed it. Beautiful.
When he was unceremoniously benched and threw a near Revolution that forced organizational in season change.
The fans here by and large were massively behind Eli and stood with him when Tiki called him "comical" and the media said he wasnt elite
The group that is responsible for Eli being do scrutinized was the media, not Giants fans
The fans were the reason he was last to go. Gilbride, Coughlin, Reese all went first
Giants fans were largely with him through thick and thin.
It is not reasonable to expect no criticism from a certain portion of any fan base especially one as large as the Giants. Especially through as much losing as has happened these last few years. This team was barely able to win any home games and he still wasnt really personally booed.
I think Eli has been the most beloved athlete around here outside of Derek Jeter. If you want an example of an athlete who didnt and was unfairly criticized by his own fans, that was Patrick Ewing.
I was flamed in the press conference thread for a similar sentiment, but that is typical BBI knee-jerk tough-guy-ism. Think about it for a little bit, as well as some of the points made here (especially about the fan blowback after the benching), and a little more acknowledgement would have been nice. Even allowing for the Eli haters, there were plenty of Eli boosters in the fanbase as well. (Admittedly, I've careened back and forth between the two camps.) It was an unnecessary sour note and a bit of a passive-aggressive knock on the people who in part paid his salary.
But IMO, Eli never played for the fans, exactly. He played for himself and his teammates. That’s what matters, as fans are up and down, run hot and cold with the outcome. We’re not in the arena.
I always cringe when guys say “we have the best fans.” What does that even mean? This group of thousands/millions is better than that other group? Meh. Some are, some aren’t. Fan bases can get general reps like Philly, but they mostly just reflect the local area.
“You are the greatest fanbase in all of football”, over and over numerous times. Today, in a more intimate fashion, he said were “unique”, which we are and “I love you”. It’s extraordinary that he’s getting criticized and being called passive aggressive when he was making an affectionate joke.
RE: RE: I Was Surprised Eli Didn't Show More Emotion
Interesting. Thanks BBelle.
Hopefully next year the club will hand out oranges to us at half-time
Interesting. Thanks BBelle.
No problem :) The espn feed was better because of it. The images of Eli listening to John Mara had me tearing up quite a bit. He was really struggling to hold it together.
I wasn't quite sure what he was suggesting. Being from Louisiana, and then playing at Old Miss, I'm quite certain the fan bases are considerably different than the northeast flavor. So maybe that was in the back of his mind.
The more noteworthy part to me was not mentioning McAdoo, Shurmur and even Gettleman. Players will usually avoid naming players because "there are too many", but the head coaches almost always get singled out.
I wasn't quite sure what he was suggesting. Being from Louisiana, and then playing at Old Miss, I'm quite certain the fan bases are considerably different than the northeast flavor. So maybe that was in the back of his mind.
The more noteworthy part to me was not mentioning McAdoo, Shurmur and even Gettleman. Players will usually avoid naming players because "there are too many", but the head coaches almost always get singled out.
The biggest omission (and I don't think it was by mistake) was zero mention of Reese. Mara didn't even give recognition to him but rather credited Ernie with building the Championship teams. Reese was to blame for the malfeasance of roster construction that has led to the recent stain of losing of the Giants.
I think he does appreciate the fan base for what it is—a mishmash of homers who shamed the Giants with billboards on Rt 80 after his benching all the way to the assholes who booed him off the field all the time and everyone in between. New Yorkers are an in-your-face, unsatisfied bunch of people. He seems good with that.
The biggest omission (and I don't think it was by mistake) was zero mention of Reese. Mara didn't even give recognition to him but rather credited Ernie with building the Championship teams. Reese was to blame for the malfeasance of roster construction that has led to the recent stain of losing of the Giants.
Good point. My irritation with DG has created a blind spot with Reese... ;)
I wasn't quite sure what he was suggesting. Being from Louisiana, and then playing at Old Miss, I'm quite certain the fan bases are considerably different than the northeast flavor. So maybe that was in the back of his mind.
The more noteworthy part to me was not mentioning McAdoo, Shurmur and even Gettleman. Players will usually avoid naming players because "there are too many", but the head coaches almost always get singled out.
The biggest omission (and I don't think it was by mistake) was zero mention of Reese. Mara didn't even give recognition to him but rather credited Ernie with building the Championship teams. Reese was to blame for the malfeasance of roster construction that has led to the recent stain of losing of the Giants.
Broken record alert...chris Mara was by his side for the entire downfall.
[[ Note: I didn't have time to read this thread yet. I had these thoughts while watching the press conference and the comments at the top of the thread let me know this is a decent place to drop this. I guess when I talk about "organization" here, I am tossing some fans under that bus, too. So it goes. ]]
I think it might actually be tougher - as a player - to walk away while on top -- say after winning or even getting close to a Super Bowl. Harder to let it go when it's that good. (Let's see what Brady and Brees eventually do.)
Yes, okay, the game changed around Eli during his career - and devalued some of his fundamental skills. But the lack of team success over the last half of his career absolutely should not be placed entirely, or I'd even say substantially, on him considering the level of talent the organization surrounded him with in those years.
This organization gets a bit of a break when Eli leaves the spotlight -- because of all the interesting changes happening between now and September and into the season. If they weren't in the middle of executing this level of change, that spotlight would be shining pretty harshly on what remains until something more positive than mere possibility shows up.
Have been just as embarrassing as the team over the past several seasons. These players aren’t robots... His comment was more than fair considering the reaction sent his way during this run of poor play.
I wasn't quite sure what he was suggesting. Being from Louisiana, and then playing at Old Miss, I'm quite certain the fan bases are considerably different than the northeast flavor. So maybe that was in the back of his mind.
The more noteworthy part to me was not mentioning McAdoo, Shurmur and even Gettleman. Players will usually avoid naming players because "there are too many", but the head coaches almost always get singled out.
The biggest omission (and I don't think it was by mistake) was zero mention of Reese. Mara didn't even give recognition to him but rather credited Ernie with building the Championship teams. Reese was to blame for the malfeasance of roster construction that has led to the recent stain of losing of the Giants.
Broken record alert...chris Mara was by his side for the entire downfall.
You know who else was by his side (at least during the destruction of the roster)? Ross. At least Ross has gotten interviews since even if it was to only satisfy the Rooney Rule. Reese isn't even qualified or considered for a sham Rooney Rule interview. The guy won't work in the NFL again.
He did not use cliches or speak in platitudes. I believed he stated things as to reveal his true feelings and thoughts.
I ve no doubt Eli was tuned in to the often times unfair amount of blame that seemed to fall upon him as quarterback. He gets it, but he wasn’t just going to ignore his feelings on that topic in his retirement comments.
Act brutally towards the players. I think it's ridiculous that fans feel they are actually owed something from any player. Fans typically treat players as objects to be treated as they wish. Brutal human behavior of which I have participated in regrettably before.
When he clearly was not playing well.
Hardly a problem. I'd still marry the man.
The only GM he thanked by name was Ernie Accorsi.
He didn't thank any teammates by name.
Being disappointed in his not gushing about Giants fans is really off the mark.
That's just who he is.
Largely, Giants fans are trash.
Largely, New York sports fans are trash.
Eli gave us two of the most memorable runs in franchise and sports history. What did the fans do for him? Boo him at home? Call for him to be replaced from his first snap to his last?
He doesn't owe us anything. We owe him.
and it's not but he made over 250 million dollars paid for by SEASON TICKET HOLDER/FANS
a simple "thanks" would have been nice. Just sayin.
and it's not but he made over 250 million dollars paid for by SEASON TICKET HOLDER/FANS
a simple "thanks" would have been nice. Just sayin.
IMO "I love you" >>> "Thanks"
Generalizations on a fan base are largely unfair ...but I gotta ask, if Giant fans are trash, what do you call the Jests fans ?
He doesn't owe us anything. We owe him.
Interesting. Thanks BBelle.
In comment 14792664 BlueVinnie said:
Interesting. Thanks BBelle.
No problem :) The espn feed was better because of it. The images of Eli listening to John Mara had me tearing up quite a bit. He was really struggling to hold it together.
Some aren't coming across as too bright on BBI,
I would guess from the commentary.
maybe he would've preferred all-out fundamentalist SEC-style worship, but I'm glad he figured us out.
In comment 14792672 Les in TO said:
Lol Les you're exhibit 1A...
maybe he would've preferred all-out fundamentalist SEC-style worship, but I'm glad he figured us out.
Exactly what I thought...
The biggest omission (and I don't think it was by mistake) was zero mention of Reese. Mara didn't even give recognition to him but rather credited Ernie with building the Championship teams. Reese was to blame for the malfeasance of roster construction that has led to the recent stain of losing of the Giants.
Good point. My irritation with DG has created a blind spot with Reese... ;)
[[ Note: I didn't have time to read this thread yet. I had these thoughts while watching the press conference and the comments at the top of the thread let me know this is a decent place to drop this. I guess when I talk about "organization" here, I am tossing some fans under that bus, too. So it goes. ]]
I think it might actually be tougher - as a player - to walk away while on top -- say after winning or even getting close to a Super Bowl. Harder to let it go when it's that good. (Let's see what Brady and Brees eventually do.)
Yes, okay, the game changed around Eli during his career - and devalued some of his fundamental skills. But the lack of team success over the last half of his career absolutely should not be placed entirely, or I'd even say substantially, on him considering the level of talent the organization surrounded him with in those years.
This organization gets a bit of a break when Eli leaves the spotlight -- because of all the interesting changes happening between now and September and into the season. If they weren't in the middle of executing this level of change, that spotlight would be shining pretty harshly on what remains until something more positive than mere possibility shows up.
Hmm, there’s a thread with fans sharing their Eli stories that pretty much makes this sound ridiculous
In comment 14792776 bw in dc said:
You know who else was by his side (at least during the destruction of the roster)? Ross. At least Ross has gotten interviews since even if it was to only satisfy the Rooney Rule. Reese isn't even qualified or considered for a sham Rooney Rule interview. The guy won't work in the NFL again.
What is love? Baby don't hurt me.
I ve no doubt Eli was tuned in to the often times unfair amount of blame that seemed to fall upon him as quarterback. He gets it, but he wasn’t just going to ignore his feelings on that topic in his retirement comments.
Eli was just being Eli, true to who he is.
It's actually kind of funny. Eli gets the last laugh.