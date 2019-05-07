Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
anyone else really want Mekhi Becton

CMicks3110 : 1/26/2020 8:18 am
watched tape of him the last few days and my god, the man is an absolute monster. He was throwing Clemson defenders around like rag dolls. Having him leading the way for Barkley could make our offense downright deadly.

If we can trade down 1 spot with the Dolphins, pick up a pick and maybe swap 3rds, that would be my ideal scenario.

I know everyone loves Chase Young, but I might be tempted to take Becton before young if both are there.

I want me some Becton
How many people still think  
LauderdaleMatty : 1/26/2020 9:52 am : link
Zack Martin and Quentin Nelson weren’t worth their spots. This in our way means Becton should be the pick. Can’t use Flowers every time theories a T or G prospect who may be near the Giants slot.

This team has been desperate for OL for OVER a decade. They aren’t winning shit until it’s fixed. I wanted Martin over OBJ. This year we Will hear plenty divergent assessments of who we should pick. I want an All pro at 4. Find one Period. If Becton passes that test after the assessment great. How bad Flowers means nothing
RE: From what I’ve seen, most of these OT prospects have warts  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 9:53 am : link
In comment 14793998 The_Boss said:
Quote:
I’d prefer to not draft a player at any position with warts at #4 overall.

Looking at the player rankings this early in the process from talent evaluators, BPA at 4 looks like it’ll be either Okudah from OSU or Jeudy from ‘Bama.

I’d take the CB.


Ogden and Tyron Smith had 'warts' too. Almost no prospect especially at Lt comes in to the pros without needing some level of refinement. Its the level of refinement needed and figuring out if he has the intangibles to make that improvement to play up to that talent level. In this case the potential or ceiling is so high that if he gets even close to that ceiling his level of play will be pro bowl level.

79  
BigBlueCane : 1/26/2020 9:56 am : link
Endorsement. Satterfield spoke highly of him.

Flowers biggest problem IMO was his attitude. He didn't want to get better.
Well to be fair  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/26/2020 9:59 am : link
People aren't exactly pulling the Flowers comparison out of their ass. I'm not sure how any Giants fan could watch this guy bending and lunging and not be reminded of Flowers.

Given the enormous upside I'd rather take the risk on Becton than Thomas, but I don't want a project at 4.

They'd be smarter to take Okudah.
RE: 79  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/26/2020 10:02 am : link
Quote:


Flowers biggest problem IMO was his attitude. He didn't want to get better.


I'm not really sure how you'd be in a position to know that.
Becton  
Archer : 1/26/2020 10:04 am : link
There are some red flags about Becton’s game
Louisville seems to run to the opposite side of the line
Their most effective running plays are to the right
Becton does not look fast or quick and overruns his gaps

Becton also has difficulty with speed rushers
He does not set his feet all the time and relies on his strength and arm length to compensate

Louisville does play a pro set and I have seen Becton with his hand on the ground
But it is concerning that the majority of his snaps he is in a two point stance
This occurs even when the other linemen are in a three point stance

This suggests that Becton may have difficulty in getting out of a three point stance

Becton has great size and strength and can look dominating at times but it is not consistent
A good game to view is Louisville vs. Notre Dame
RE: Well to be fair  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 10:08 am : link
In comment 14794007 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
People aren't exactly pulling the Flowers comparison out of their ass. I'm not sure how any Giants fan could watch this guy bending and lunging and not be reminded of Flowers.

Given the enormous upside I'd rather take the risk on Becton than Thomas, but I don't want a project at 4.

They'd be smarter to take Okudah.


Love Okudah but our secondary is extremely young . Also free agency is solidly stocked at CB. I see us stabilizing the secondary with a veteran vs. going with another very young player at the position.

Wills might be the most polished OT of them all but he doesn't have nearly the upside that Becton has.
RE: RE: From what I’ve seen, most of these OT prospects have warts  
GFAN52 : 1/26/2020 10:10 am : link
In comment 14794003 Pheonix Orion said:
Quote:
In comment 14793998 The_Boss said:


Quote:


I’d prefer to not draft a player at any position with warts at #4 overall.

Looking at the player rankings this early in the process from talent evaluators, BPA at 4 looks like it’ll be either Okudah from OSU or Jeudy from ‘Bama.

I’d take the CB.



Ogden and Tyron Smith had 'warts' too. Almost no prospect especially at Lt comes in to the pros without needing some level of refinement. Its the level of refinement needed and figuring out if he has the intangibles to make that improvement to play up to that talent level. In this case the potential or ceiling is so high that if he gets even close to that ceiling his level of play will be pro bowl level.


The advantage the Giants have is a coaching staff (Garrett and now Colombo) who have worked with great Dallas OL's. I'm confident if they invest high enough picks they will be developed properly.
RE: I wouldn't want him  
Jim in Tampa : 1/26/2020 10:10 am : link
In comment 14793961 Larry from WV said:
Quote:
Without a bigger trade down.

Agree with this. I'd want either a big trade down or a double trade down, first with Miami or SD and then with a team like Jax.

My biggest fear of this draft is that DG will fall in "full bloom love" with an OT and force the pick at 4, when he likely could have had the same player (or another with an equal grade) by trading down.
RE: Becton  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 10:12 am : link
In comment 14794010 Archer said:
Quote:
There are some red flags about Becton’s game
Louisville seems to run to the opposite side of the line
Their most effective running plays are to the right
Becton does not look fast or quick and overruns his gaps

Becton also has difficulty with speed rushers
He does not set his feet all the time and relies on his strength and arm length to compensate

Louisville does play a pro set and I have seen Becton with his hand on the ground
But it is concerning that the majority of his snaps he is in a two point stance
This occurs even when the other linemen are in a three point stance

This suggests that Becton may have difficulty in getting out of a three point stance

Becton has great size and strength and can look dominating at times but it is not consistent
A good game to view is Louisville vs. Notre Dame


2019 tape? Here are a couple analysts who have watched a whole lot more of him than we probably have.

Draft Network - ( New Window )
RE: Joey  
Joey in VA : 1/26/2020 10:12 am : link
In comment 14793997 XBRONX said:
Quote:
Thanks for the post. A question for you. Tell me how two people can watch game cuts ups and come away with different opinions on watching something physical. Someone has good slide and footwork or they dont. Its like two people watching a QB and one says he has a quick release and the other says he doesnt.
I honestly think it's a few things, confirmation bias almost always comes into play. You've heard something or seen something about a player and you turn it on and wow, look at that, just what I heard, or what in the hell is that guy talking about? It's your view of the source first I think that taints your view.

Past that, it's understanding level of competition, seeing enough similar players and watching the whole play in addition to seeing the player's overall success FIRST, then re-watching to see why he's successful. For Daniel Jones for instance, I saw a loopy long ball that lacked zip as did many others but those passes were often on the money so was it lack of arm zip or just good ball placement? In this case it was his overall approach to the long ball which is a lot better than what we thought. The conventional thinking was he won't get away w/ that w/ NFL DBs but he has because it's not arm zip for him, it's his ability to be very accurate.

When it comes to OL play, quick feet or a good slide again is relative. Will that hold up vs. anyone or just who he's playing against? Is he playing up or down to who he's facing? That requires multiple opponents to watch against. For me it's mostly an eyeball test, I've been to NFL camps, I've seen it up close and to me that's the biggest difference, I feel like I know what it looks like more often than not. One of the things that fooled a lot of people, myself included with Flowers was that he had good feet for his size, but if you only watched his feet. If you watched his whole body you'd see some instability and clumsiness but when you're watching his feet you only see that.

Watching plays and games will give you a better overall view of a players performance, then you should focus on individual components of why. Don't turn on a clip and stare at feet, you'll see what you're looking for or not. Watch the entire performance, then go find reasons why. If the reasons are more one on one, you've got something.
RE: RE: From what I’ve seen, most of these OT prospects have warts  
cokeduplt : 1/26/2020 10:28 am : link
In comment 14794003 Pheonix Orion said:
Quote:
In comment 14793998 The_Boss said:


Quote:


I’d prefer to not draft a player at any position with warts at #4 overall.

Looking at the player rankings this early in the process from talent evaluators, BPA at 4 looks like it’ll be either Okudah from OSU or Jeudy from ‘Bama.

I’d take the CB.



Ogden and Tyron Smith had 'warts' too. Almost no prospect especially at Lt comes in to the pros without needing some level of refinement. Its the level of refinement needed and figuring out if he has the intangibles to make that improvement to play up to that talent level. In this case the potential or ceiling is so high that if he gets even close to that ceiling his level of play will be pro bowl level.


Ogden didn’t really have any warts
Becton vs. Flowers.  
Klaatu : 1/26/2020 10:29 am : link
Not that it means much, but I thought it was interesting that Drew Boylart was very down on Flowers (4th round grade), but very high on Becton (1st round grade). I'm curious to see how Sy'56 grades Becton. As I recall, he was pretty wary of Flowers pre-draft, too.
RE: Becton vs. Flowers.  
Joey in VA : 1/26/2020 10:56 am : link
In comment 14794041 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Not that it means much, but I thought it was interesting that Drew Boylart was very down on Flowers (4th round grade), but very high on Becton (1st round grade). I'm curious to see how Sy'56 grades Becton. As I recall, he was pretty wary of Flowers pre-draft, too.
Flowers was the perfect profile, who upon further inspection, stunko pretty bad. Becton is still intriguing to me, I'll be curious to see his AA performance at the combine, that will go a long way in helping or hurting him.
You know, a lot of people are down on Boylhart, . . . .  
TC : 1/26/2020 10:57 am : link
and I agree that some of his evaluations of prospects have seemed off the wall, but I went back and reread his evaluation of Saquon coming out of school, and it was literally prescient. It's exactly the player we see. Both pluses and minuses.

So I am interested in the opinion he has on Becton. And as part of that, the question isn't only can he be a good OL, probably as an OT, but will he be the type of player the Giants want to use. A lot of posters have rightly admired San Fran's running attack and wanted something similar. But unless I'm mistaken, that running attack is based on OL with superior movement skills getting out and doing a lot of blocking in space on the 2nd level. And at least from what I've seen, that may not be something that Becton will be great at.

RE: RE: Becton vs. Flowers.  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 11:03 am : link
In comment 14794071 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14794041 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Not that it means much, but I thought it was interesting that Drew Boylart was very down on Flowers (4th round grade), but very high on Becton (1st round grade). I'm curious to see how Sy'56 grades Becton. As I recall, he was pretty wary of Flowers pre-draft, too.

Flowers was the perfect profile, who upon further inspection, stunko pretty bad. Becton is still intriguing to me, I'll be curious to see his AA performance at the combine, that will go a long way in helping or hurting him.


If he preps for it ,it will show how serious he is and has the AA to wow if he keeps the weight in the 345-360 range.

He is not going to have Orlando Brown numbers.
RE: You know, a lot of people are down on Boylhart, . . . .  
Giantsfan79 : 1/26/2020 11:03 am : link
In comment 14794073 TC said:
Quote:
and I agree that some of his evaluations of prospects have seemed off the wall, but I went back and reread his evaluation of Saquon coming out of school, and it was literally prescient. It's exactly the player we see. Both pluses and minuses.

So I am interested in the opinion he has on Becton. And as part of that, the question isn't only can he be a good OL, probably as an OT, but will he be the type of player the Giants want to use. A lot of posters have rightly admired San Fran's running attack and wanted something similar. But unless I'm mistaken, that running attack is based on OL with superior movement skills getting out and doing a lot of blocking in space on the 2nd level. And at least from what I've seen, that may not be something that Becton will be great at.


Here's Boylhart on Becton. Since it's posted for free I copied it all here for the sake of discussion.

Quote:

Mekhi Becton OT Louisville
by Drew Boylhart • January 2, 2020

STRENGTHS
Mekhi is a big, powerful, pass blocker with a very quick first step. He is a pure Left Tackle because of his size, long arms and lateral quickness out of his stance. He shows on film the needed athleticism to be a dominating offensive lineman and a franchise Left Tackle. He is an excellent pass blocker with just enough nastiness to be a solid run blocker. When Mekhi is challenged he steps up to that challenge, not allowing his athleticism to overpower his techniques. He is smart and has quick enough feet to get out to the second level and make his blocks sealing the corner on sweeps and screens. Mekhi still has upside to his game and has more untapped potential than he shows at the college level to dominate.

CONCERNS
Mekhi shows some frustration during the game when he is up against some adversity. As the game goes on, and the losing sets in, Makhi will start pushing players in frustration and not staying with his blocks. Makhi has to learn to stay with his blocks, control his frustrations and learn to turn the page if he gets beat and not to get beat on the next play.

BOTTOM LINE 1.56
Mekhi could easily move up to be the first offensive lineman taken in the draft if as I suspect, his workouts are as good as I think they will be. His lack of patience on the field might be an issue that is attached to the run blocking scheme they use at Louisville and not to anything that is happening on the field. I think Mekhi might be frustrated when run blocking because he would like to just maul the crap out of the man in front of him instead of having to be in sync with his offensive lineman. There is no doubt in my mind that Makhi has not been challenged enough at the college level and will flourish with better coaching and challenges at the next level. But there is some doubt, as to how he will react to the need for him to be consistent in his play on the field and become more of a leader that his teammates can depend on when adversity hits during a game. Makhi could be as good as Redskins Trent Williams or…he could be as inconsistent as Bengals Cordy Glenn. Remember I do all of these profiles from film and film only and I’m convinced that in spite of my concerns of his play on the field that if I was to interview him that this concern would be brushed aside quickly. I think this kid will be more like Trent Williams and not like Cordy Glenn.

Link - ( New Window )
I just think there are a lot of factors  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 11:11 am : link
That all seem to point strongly to LT if one makes the grade....

1. Heavy investment in the backfield last 2 years (Saquon at 2 and DJ at 6) and both were greatly impacted by poor OL play.

2. Garrett had a superior OL in Dallas and they invested 3 first round picks on OL his first four years as HC

3. Related to #2, Garrett's pass game and preference seems to favor a strong run game and a little more vertical passing game both of those aspects are greatly helped by stronger OL play especially at LT.

4. One of Gettleman's first and greatest proclamations upon becoming GM was the OL needs to be fixed. We are entering year 3 and while he has found 2 potential solutions at OG (Zietler/Hernendez) huge holes remain at OT where both Solder and Remmers have clearly lost a step (and at OC). He undoubtedly will want to be strong in addressing this but there is no FA LT out there that will likely be available for NYG.

5. DG seems to love the big powerful OL and Mekhi fits that profile to a T

6. LT is arguably the most important position on the OL and Jones has seemed to struggle a bit with awareness of peripheral pressure (Edge rush)

7. Quality LTs go very quickly in round 1. The percentages go down greatly to find a high level prospect in round 2 or below.
'anyone else really want Mekhi Becton'  
Torrag : 1/26/2020 11:12 am : link
Not at #4. In fact I don't want any OT at #4. Their body of work and 'floors' as prospects don't warrant it.

The guy I would take if forced to it is Wills. I think he's going to be a good OT at minimum although I'm not certain he would thrive at LT.
RE: RE: Becton vs. Flowers.  
Klaatu : 1/26/2020 11:16 am : link
In comment 14794071 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14794041 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Not that it means much, but I thought it was interesting that Drew Boylart was very down on Flowers (4th round grade), but very high on Becton (1st round grade). I'm curious to see how Sy'56 grades Becton. As I recall, he was pretty wary of Flowers pre-draft, too.

Flowers was the perfect profile, who upon further inspection, stunko pretty bad. Becton is still intriguing to me, I'll be curious to see his AA performance at the combine, that will go a long way in helping or hurting him.


No doubt.

For the record, I don't trust Boylhart any more or less than most other pundits, but I thought the difference in his reviews of Flowers and Becton was worth noting. Pretty big variance in his assessments.
RE: RE: RE: Becton vs. Flowers.  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 11:19 am : link
In comment 14794097 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14794071 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14794041 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Not that it means much, but I thought it was interesting that Drew Boylart was very down on Flowers (4th round grade), but very high on Becton (1st round grade). I'm curious to see how Sy'56 grades Becton. As I recall, he was pretty wary of Flowers pre-draft, too.

Flowers was the perfect profile, who upon further inspection, stunko pretty bad. Becton is still intriguing to me, I'll be curious to see his AA performance at the combine, that will go a long way in helping or hurting him.



No doubt.

For the record, I don't trust Boylhart any more or less than most other pundits, but I thought the difference in his reviews of Flowers and Becton was worth noting. Pretty big variance in his assessments.


Boylehart has some misses but he really nails some too.

Jeremiah is one of the best and he ranks Becton as his OL 1. Draftnetwork is effusive in their praise. Will be interesting to see what Brandt says.
I don't know if I go Becton at 4?  
edavisiii : 1/26/2020 11:27 am : link
We are early in the process and a lot could happen. 1st and foremost, Solder might do better with a NE guy who is familiar with what worked at his last job. 2nd, Nate is a lot like Columbo as far as build goes and he might be able to improve his technique leading to better play. I think they go defense in the 1st and look at OL at 36. Somebody will fall to 36 that we did not think would be there and it will help. The other factor is we need a center. Halapio may be healed by camp but he will be behind.
Can’t pretend  
ryanmkeane : 1/26/2020 11:27 am : link
like I’ve watched this dude much, but the overall size just scares me a bit. If they think it’s a non issue that’s fine, but I’m in the camp where I’d rather go the safe route with Wills/Thomas/Wirfs
RE: I don't know if I go Becton at 4?  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 11:38 am : link
In comment 14794110 edavisiii said:
Quote:
We are early in the process and a lot could happen. 1st and foremost, Solder might do better with a NE guy who is familiar with what worked at his last job. 2nd, Nate is a lot like Columbo as far as build goes and he might be able to improve his technique leading to better play. I think they go defense in the 1st and look at OL at 36. Somebody will fall to 36 that we did not think would be there and it will help. The other factor is we need a center. Halapio may be healed by camp but he will be behind.


Halapio healthy or not was terrible last year. Would rather see a vet in there like Thuney or McGovern . Would even prefer to try Gates there (who got reps last year at OC in practice) than Pio.
Becton  
WillVAB : 1/26/2020 12:28 pm : link
If he’s the target the Giants need to trade down with Oakland.

I like Becton, but he’s probably going to need some time to develop and I don’t think he’s worth a top 5 pick.
'Would rather see a vet in there like Thuney or McGovern'  
Torrag : 1/26/2020 12:28 pm : link
Connor McGovern? Isn't he signed and the primary interior backup OL for Dallas?

Thuney played alright but isn't much of a run blocker. Pats couldn't establish an inside running game to save their ass last year. Throw in a position switch and I'm not sold. Draft Ruiz in the second round and spend the free agent dollars on better players than him.
RE: 'Would rather see a vet in there like Thuney or McGovern'  
Klaatu : 1/26/2020 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14794200 Torrag said:
Quote:
Connor McGovern? Isn't he signed and the primary interior backup OL for Dallas?

Thuney played alright but isn't much of a run blocker. Pats couldn't establish an inside running game to save their ass last year. Throw in a position switch and I'm not sold. Draft Ruiz in the second round and spend the free agent dollars on better players than him.


He's talking about the Broncos' Connor McGovern, who's also a Center.
RE: Becton  
Bruner4329 : 1/26/2020 12:38 pm : link
In comment 14794198 WillVAB said:
Quote:
If he’s the target the Giants need to trade down with Oakland.

I like Becton, but he’s probably going to need some time to develop and I don’t think he’s worth a top 5 pick.


Exactly. He is not worthy of the number 4 pick. Giants would be ridiculed picking him here when more than likely there are players available with higher value. He has upside but but needs development.
Joe Judge  
PaulN : 1/26/2020 12:42 pm : link
Is a good talent evaluator, plus we have Garrett and Grahm here also, Colombo also, the Giants are not going to fuck this up, plus Gettleman is a good talent evaluator, these guys are going to work together to get this right. In my opinion the Giants could take a vet corner, but when they pick if Young is gone and there is no tradeback and Okuda is there, I guarentee he is the pick, in fact if this ends up our pick, jump for joy because he is a good one. Way better then any tackle in this draft, and I like Becton.
'He's talking about the Broncos' Connor McGovern'  
Torrag : 1/26/2020 12:43 pm : link
Klatuu dallas signed him away from Denver before 2019 to a four year deal. That's why I'm asking who he's talking about.
RE: 'Would rather see a vet in there like Thuney or McGovern'  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14794200 Torrag said:
Quote:
Connor McGovern? Isn't he signed and the primary interior backup OL for Dallas?

Thuney played alright but isn't much of a run blocker. Pats couldn't establish an inside running game to save their ass last year. Throw in a position switch and I'm not sold. Draft Ruiz in the second round and spend the free agent dollars on better players than him.


Too much youth on the OL if we add 2 rookies. And there is no vet LT that we can likely land without a surprise trade.

Like the OC crop in the draft but I'd prefer to go the vet route there. McGovern, Thuney, or even Gates there all offer more experience than a first year guy.

RE: Joe Judge  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 12:59 pm : link
In comment 14794222 PaulN said:
Quote:
Is a good talent evaluator, plus we have Garrett and Grahm here also, Colombo also, the Giants are not going to fuck this up, plus Gettleman is a good talent evaluator, these guys are going to work together to get this right. In my opinion the Giants could take a vet corner, but when they pick if Young is gone and there is no tradeback and Okuda is there, I guarentee he is the pick, in fact if this ends up our pick, jump for joy because he is a good one. Way better then any tackle in this draft, and I like Becton.


Look I really like Okudah. But an elite LT carries the same if not more value depending on system.

What we may want to run with Garrett /Jones/Barkley will need an even better OL potentially.

Secondly our secondary is very, very young already and we just spent a 1st rounder on a CB. I see the vet FA route for the other starting CB.
draft network  
Stan in LA : 1/26/2020 1:07 pm : link
Quote:
Red Flags - None

Summary - Mekhi Becton projects as a starting left tackle at the NFL level — and a damn good one. Becton has all the length and functional power in the world, pairing it with a rare blend of flexibility and size. Becton is a brawler in the run game and his pure size overwhelms many pass rushers off the edge. There are still some technique consistencies to still be ironed out but generally speaking the ceiling here is sky high and there's a foundation that should allow early production at LT.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: draft network  
GFAN52 : 1/26/2020 1:11 pm : link
In comment 14794249 Stan in LA said:
Quote:


Quote:


Red Flags - None

Summary - Mekhi Becton projects as a starting left tackle at the NFL level — and a damn good one. Becton has all the length and functional power in the world, pairing it with a rare blend of flexibility and size. Becton is a brawler in the run game and his pure size overwhelms many pass rushers off the edge. There are still some technique consistencies to still be ironed out but generally speaking the ceiling here is sky high and there's a foundation that should allow early production at LT.

Link - ( New Window )


So they rate him as the 4th best. Becton needs to show at the Combine and team workouts they he can control his weight, meaning he better show up in top shape.
'There are still some technique consistencies to still be ironed out'  
Torrag : 1/26/2020 1:16 pm : link
There are actually a lot of them including footwork. Doesn't address that he has not just technique consistency issues but performance ones as well. His tape is sloppy. He's all over the place. Also doesn't consider long term durability at his size.

Bechton is far from a slam dunk. He's not a blue chip prospect for a reason.
RE: RE: draft network  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14794256 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 14794249 Stan in LA said:


Quote:




Quote:


Red Flags - None

Summary - Mekhi Becton projects as a starting left tackle at the NFL level — and a damn good one. Becton has all the length and functional power in the world, pairing it with a rare blend of flexibility and size. Becton is a brawler in the run game and his pure size overwhelms many pass rushers off the edge. There are still some technique consistencies to still be ironed out but generally speaking the ceiling here is sky high and there's a foundation that should allow early production at LT.

Link - ( New Window )



So they rate him as the 4th best. Becton needs to show at the Combine and team workouts they he can control his weight, meaning he better show up in top shape.


They rate him better than that and there are 3 main analysts that combine their takes at that site. They just recently updated their reports from prior to this years big improvement on tape.

'Too much youth on the OL if we add 2 rookies.'  
Torrag : 1/26/2020 1:21 pm : link
Better to have youth than spend on average talent that doesn't fit the role you're considering them for.

McGovern isn't available, I addressed Thuney as a mediocre run blocker and not an OC and what has Gates done to warrant getting the inside track as starting OC?

> Simply not a fan of your 'plan' for the O-line. Reeks of disaster.
RE: 'There are still some technique consistencies to still be ironed out'  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 1:22 pm : link
In comment 14794262 Torrag said:
Quote:
There are actually a lot of them including footwork. Doesn't address that he has not just technique consistency issues but performance ones as well. His tape is sloppy. He's all over the place. Also doesn't consider long term durability at his size.

Bechton is far from a slam dunk. He's not a blue chip prospect for a reason.


New coaching this year and he's improved every year. You want a guy who you think WILL improve with continued coaching. Early indications are he isn't a Flowers who wasnt correctable or isn't likely to improve. That's the exciting part of this kid height,weight, arm length combination combined with fluidity of footwork at that size are off the charts. He also shows real intangible potential for continued improvement like Tyron Smith did (who was even more a project development wise than Becton).
'You want a guy who you think WILL improve with continued coaching'  
Torrag : 1/26/2020 1:26 pm : link
At #4 I want a blue chip established prospect. Not a project which is what Becton is. I grant he's an extremely high ceiling project but his floor is also low. At #4 I'm not drafting guys for their 'potential'.
RE: 'Too much youth on the OL if we add 2 rookies.'  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 1:31 pm : link
In comment 14794270 Torrag said:
Quote:
Better to have youth than spend on average talent that doesn't fit the role you're considering them for.

McGovern isn't available, I addressed Thuney as a mediocre run blocker and not an OC and what has Gates done to warrant getting the inside track as starting OC?

> Simply not a fan of your 'plan' for the O-line. Reeks of disaster.


Both Gates and Thuney have had pro reps and conditioning. Both have also taken reps at the OC position at the pro level. Both are likely light years better than Pio and won't have as many growing pains and inconsistency like a rookie signal caller would. Not saying this is the ideal but likely better than either Pio or a rookie.

Also no idea where you are getting your McGovern info from but he is most definitely heading toward FA and not a lock to resign in Denver.

McGovern - ( New Window )
I hate your plan if it involves Thuney or Gates at OC  
Torrag : 1/26/2020 1:39 pm : link
Replacing bums with JAGS isn't cutting it.

What IS interesting is that there are TWO Conor McGoverns in the NFL and they both play interior OL. Ones a FA from Denver the other is signed on the Cowboys. Go figure.

I have to do some homework on the Denver version. I'll get back to you.
RE: I hate your plan if it involves Thuney or Gates at OC  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14794294 Torrag said:
Quote:
Replacing bums with JAGS isn't cutting it.

What IS interesting is that there are TWO Conor McGoverns in the NFL and they both play interior OL. Ones a FA from Denver the other is signed on the Cowboys. Go figure.

I have to do some homework on the Denver version. I'll get back to you.


The OL doesn't have to be pro bowlers at every position but you can't have turnstiles or sieves at any position either. Last year 3 guys bordered on the turnstile or marshmellow it being Solder Remmers and Pio.

Thuney is better than you give him credit for IMO and Gates looks that way too. O' Hara was not a mauler by any stretch but a heady, smart center who knew his assignments. Thuney and Gates are really smart lineman who seem to 'get it' and could quite likely flourish at the OC spot.

Either would likely be a sizeable upgrade to Pio.

Do your homework on McGovern and get back to me. He isn't a pro bowler but he is an average to solid center who gets the job done more often than not. Don't think he has quite the upside of either Thuney or Gates at that position but he is more a proven quantity.

I would take ANY of these options over Pio again or Pulley and yes over a rookie especially if we add a rookie LT to the line.
RE: How many people still think ...  
ColHowPepper : 1/26/2020 2:14 pm : link
Quote:
Zack Martin and Quentin Nelson weren’t worth their spots? This in our way means Becton should be the pick. Can’t use Flowers every time theories a T or G prospect who may be near the Giants slot.
To my eyes their floor was much higher than Becton's. Martin and Nelson were/are powerful, compact, agile, moved well and fast on traps and to second level. They had 'can't miss' written all over them. From little I've seen of Becton, he might have more upside but his floor could be a lot lower.
RE: RE: How many people still think ...  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 2:24 pm : link
In comment 14794324 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:


Quote:


Zack Martin and Quentin Nelson weren’t worth their spots? This in our way means Becton should be the pick. Can’t use Flowers every time theories a T or G prospect who may be near the Giants slot.

To my eyes their floor was much higher than Becton's. Martin and Nelson were/are powerful, compact, agile, moved well and fast on traps and to second level. They had 'can't miss' written all over them. From little I've seen of Becton, he might have more upside but his floor could be a lot lower.


Apparently Jeremiah and others don't agree . I wouldn't call him can't miss but based on what we know I think he is less project and risk coming in than Tyron Smith who went 9 to the Cowboys. Combine and interviews should cement this.
'I think he is less project and risk coming in than Tyron Smith'  
Torrag : 1/26/2020 2:40 pm : link
Tyron Smith had much more consistent footwork and technique than Becton has. I don't know how you can even debate it. Becton has a lot to work on in his game. The technique in his pass sets and hand play are raw. Now he's a mountain of a man and country strong with the wingspan of an albatross and he can move. Those are his strengths and they are undeniable. When it comes to the nuts and bolts of playing the position you are way overselling his current skill level to try and make your argument imo.
Not at all  
armstead98 : 1/26/2020 3:03 pm : link
I don't see it. He's always bending at the waist and he doesn't move that well. I think he'll get torched in the NFL.
RE: 'I think he is less project and risk coming in than Tyron Smith'  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 3:09 pm : link
In comment 14794349 Torrag said:
Quote:
Tyron Smith had much more consistent footwork and technique than Becton has. I don't know how you can even debate it. Becton has a lot to work on in his game. The technique in his pass sets and hand play are raw. Now he's a mountain of a man and country strong with the wingspan of an albatross and he can move. Those are his strengths and they are undeniable. When it comes to the nuts and bolts of playing the position you are way overselling his current skill level to try and make your argument imo.


Tyron Smith needed a year at RT before he transitioned and if you read the multiple write ups back then many said he was a bit raw but with tremendous upside.

I never said Becton is a finished product either. I even think Wills is more polished (just much lower ceiling). But I do not feel Becton is unpolished nor a long term project. The tools are so elite and He is just so powerful and smooth that he can still function at a decent or better level very early on. Jeremiah said as much in his report. He isn't a 2 -3 year project by any means .
RE: Not at all  
Pheonix Orion : 1/26/2020 3:12 pm : link
In comment 14794413 armstead98 said:
Quote:
I don't see it. He's always bending at the waist and he doesn't move that well. I think he'll get torched in the NFL.


He's bending at the waist because the rushers are trying like heck to avoid his reach entirely. Rushers don't try to attack him like they do 'normal' lineman. They are scared as heck of trying to bull rush or spin off him.

That can easily get cleaned up at the pro level where he'll get coached up to guard/manage his area better and let them come to him more often before mauling them.
RE: RE: 'Too much youth on the OL if we add 2 rookies.'  
Rjanyg : 1/26/2020 3:42 pm : link
In comment 14794283 Pheonix Orion said:
Quote:
In comment 14794270 Torrag said:


Quote:


Better to have youth than spend on average talent that doesn't fit the role you're considering them for.

McGovern isn't available, I addressed Thuney as a mediocre run blocker and not an OC and what has Gates done to warrant getting the inside track as starting OC?

> Simply not a fan of your 'plan' for the O-line. Reeks of disaster.



Both Gates and Thuney have had pro reps and conditioning. Both have also taken reps at the OC position at the pro level. Both are likely light years better than Pio and won't have as many growing pains and inconsistency like a rookie signal caller would. Not saying this is the ideal but likely better than either Pio or a rookie.

Also no idea where you are getting your McGovern info from but he is most definitely heading toward FA and not a lock to resign in Denver. McGovern - ( New Window )


Yes please to McGovern. We need a real center.
'But I do not feel Becton is unpolished'  
Torrag : 1/26/2020 4:08 pm : link
Jeremiah ranked him 10th and straight out points out his strengths and weaknesses. Again I'm not bashing him but he's not a blue chip prospect and we'd be better served trading down if that's feasible. Of course people are high on his upside it's through the roof. We'll be seeing the clips where he throws a guy 10 yards and falls on top of him until the Draft arrives. The NFL isn't the ACC. That doesn't tell the whole story. That said I'll obviously keep tabs on him and his workouts and see how things unfold. I doubt I'll change my mind about using the #4 pick on him.
