anyone else really want Mekhi Becton CMicks3110 : 1/26/2020 8:18 am

watched tape of him the last few days and my god, the man is an absolute monster. He was throwing Clemson defenders around like rag dolls. Having him leading the way for Barkley could make our offense downright deadly.



If we can trade down 1 spot with the Dolphins, pick up a pick and maybe swap 3rds, that would be my ideal scenario.



I know everyone loves Chase Young, but I might be tempted to take Becton before young if both are there.



I want me some Becton