What if the Current Oline just needed better Coaching? gidiefor : Mod : 1/26/2020 4:22 pm : 1/26/2020 4:22 pm



So I'm throwing this out there, because we are getting a plethora of threads on drafting Oline in the first and second round this year:



Our current Oline that started last season,ie.: Solder (LT) Hernandez (LG), Halapio (c), Zeitler (RG), Remmers (RT); started out strong last season and then progressively got worse as the season unfolded.



What if the problem was just crappy coaching, and not crappy talent. What if Gates is a sufficient replacement for Remmers, or you can even resign Remmers with Gates as a back up and all they need is a better coaching staff;



What if Judge is putting together a better coaching staff and the Oline bounces back with the existing personnel?



Is this possible? How do you view the coming draft if this is possible.



Isn't it possible that instead of jettisoning staff and taking cap hits, giving up on Hernandez who was showing great promise in his rookie year, giving up on Solder who has had good games out there, Giving up on Zeitler who has a history of performing well, giving up on Halapio who has also had good games out there; that the oline staff is really already currently in place and that you really don't need to spend another premium pick on the oline in a year when all the upper prospects have warts.



The mere fact that a majority of you can make up your minds on an oline prospect to draft at 4 ought to worry some of you in the first place. Reaching for a pick is not a good draft strategy.



Also our FO staffs with this philosophy: use FA to bolster/fill in the staff so that at draft time you you can take BPA.



Isn't it possible that what has been taking place is that the Giants don't wish to throw the baby out with the bath water, that they believe in the majority of the current player personnel; that the bulk of the Shurmur coaching staff took the brunt for the bad performance of the team because they didn't select the best coaching staff?



We've been hearing things like the FO didn't think highly of this one, that one and the other one - it's all been coaches in this category, not players.



Doesn't it follow that if you are going BPA in the draft - you stay away from suspect Oline draftees in round 1; that maybe you take a flyer on talent on day two or even day three prospects if they fit your profile and are a good value?