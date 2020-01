Strahan on the Giants

in today's NYT, as part of a much longer interview:"And how would you fix the Giants?""All right, the things I like: Daniel Jones. Excited about Saquon Barkley. If we can get Evan Engram to stay healthy, he is a dynamic tight end. We need some work on the offensive line, and we need a big-play receiver, but offensively I feel good about the team. Defense is where I struggle, because there are times Iím watching, and Iím going, Wow, this is pretty bad. We donít have a playmaker, per se, on defense, and thatís been a little disheartening. Whereís the guy who inspires everybody to play better? Front-office wise, I donít know what their plan is. I mean, we got rid of Jackrabbit, traded Snacks,got rid of Odell Beckham Jr. We got rid of a lot of guys who were opinionated, but youíve got to have a soul to your team. Canít have a bunch of nice guys and win. It doesnít work. We need to find some dogs." Strahan interview - ( New Window