Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Strahan on the Giants

Jay in Toronto : 10:30 am
in today's NYT, as part of a much longer interview:

"And how would you fix the Giants?"

"All right, the things I like: Daniel Jones. Excited about Saquon Barkley. If we can get Evan Engram to stay healthy, he is a dynamic tight end. We need some work on the offensive line, and we need a big-play receiver, but offensively I feel good about the team. Defense is where I struggle, because there are times I’m watching, and I’m going, Wow, this is pretty bad. We don’t have a playmaker, per se, on defense, and that’s been a little disheartening. Where’s the guy who inspires everybody to play better? Front-office wise, I don’t know what their plan is. I mean, we got rid of Jackrabbit, traded Snacks,got rid of Odell Beckham Jr. We got rid of a lot of guys who were opinionated, but you’ve got to have a soul to your team. Can’t have a bunch of nice guys and win. It doesn’t work. We need to find some dogs."




Strahan interview - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
What Strahan said there is what some folks here  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:36 am : link
would characterize as what the non-stop "complainers" have been saying for awhile now..
I can hardly believe I read through this entire thread  
BlueLou'sBack : 11:47 am : link
and not a single person mentioned Okudah.

After Young, and maybe even before Young personality wise, he is the biggest dog in the kennel.

The dog with the biggest fight in him, I mean.

And he will drop to us if 2 QBs go among the top 3.
RE: I think Jabrill Peppers has some  
BlueLou'sBack : 11:49 am : link
In comment 14796210 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Remember that last year was his first year with the team and second year in the league...he also was hurt toward the end of the season.

But with good coaching, he could be that playmaker and dog we need on D....at least one of them.

But Stray is right....we need more emotional leaders in the lockerroom like Harry Carson, Antonio Pierce and Antrel Rolle!


Agree about Peppers, he does have dog in him.
I think it’s a false narrative to suggest that DG doesn’t want “dogs”.  
yatqb : 11:55 am : link
You don’t draft Hernandez and Lawrence without recognizing the value of beef and aggression.

This year I bet we’ll land more bulk.
oh, Peppers is a dog all right  
Greg from LI : 11:58 am : link
.
Did anyone see him on Jimmy Falllon last night?  
blueberry : 12:02 pm : link
A couple quick interesting comments
Said Defense was the reason we won Superbowl 42 -his stated opinion

(Of course they later talked about Eli retirement and all good things were said)

Also said 49er line is super fast and quick and that lineman speed is the key to what you need to pressure quarterbacks (IMHO not so much huge run defenders necessarily)
RE: Kenneth Murray  
Klaatu : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 14796240 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Would be a great for the Giants D.

Doesn't get talked about much because he is projected in the mid to late 1st round.

However, for example, a trade down with the Jaguars to 9 and pick up their extra 1st rounder at 20! Then he would be in play.


I don't think Sy'56 said it outright, but I got the impression that Murray would be his highest-graded LB once the pre-draft process was completed.
RE: Did anyone see him on Jimmy Falllon last night?  
Azul Grande : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 14796271 blueberry said:
Quote:
A couple quick interesting comments
Said Defense was the reason we won Superbowl 42 -his stated opinion

(Of course they later talked about Eli retirement and all good things were said)

Also said 49er line is super fast and quick and that lineman speed is the key to what you need to pressure quarterbacks (IMHO not so much huge run defenders necessarily)


Not controversial to say defense won 42 is it? Eli with a legendary 2 minute drill but holding that patriots team to 14 was the bigger accomplishment and the reason we were even in it.
I agree that they desperately  
section125 : 12:16 pm : link
need a bad ass inside linebacker to start banging heads. Strahan is right about needing some dogs on defense. If any of you old timers were at camp when Harry was there, you knew who the Captain was...that is what they need.

Not in the least upset and Snacks, JJ or OBJ going.
RE: seems michael agrees  
Scuzzlebutt : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 14796189 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
with the false cancer narrative.


OK, but who was the leader on our defense that was let go? Snacks didn't want to be a leader and he said as much. Jenkins was here this year and, if he is your leader, you are in trouble. Vernon? JPP? Don't think so.

It's not like the defense just got bad this year.
RE: Linebackers bring the intensity and the thunder  
Klaatu : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 14796192 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
that jack up the whole team.

The only thing our LBs have done for the past decade+ is jack up the opposing offenses.

May disagree, but I always felt that since that last Super Bowl win when the team “got away with” substandard linebackers they felt like they could keep doing it consistently. And clearly they can’t...


Since the first Super Bowl win of the Eli era, after which Reese joked about no one remembering who played LB, or how they didn't need really good LB's, or some kind of nonsense to that effect.
RE: oh, Peppers is a dog all right  
Klaatu : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 14796267 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


They got away with mediocre linebackers because the emphasis  
jcn56 : 12:25 pm : link
was on rushing the passer and stopping the run up front. And they managed to do that pretty well throughout the first half of the Eli era.

Once the DL fell off - then the LBs were exposed as well. Today they're worse off than ever, with two good interior linemen (Lawrence and Tomlinson) and not a single edge rusher worth his weight.
and they had the dominant DL  
JonC : 12:27 pm : link
to pull it off.
RE: What Strahan said there is what some folks here  
UConn4523 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14796241 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
would characterize as what the non-stop "complainers" have been saying for awhile now..


Difference here is he was asked about it and give his feedback. If he bitched about it every day i'd start to question his sanity.
DLaw might develop into that. Or maybe that's who we get with the  
Ira : 12:31 pm : link
4th pick.
RE: RE: Agreed with Stray  
Pheonix Orion : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 14796185 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14796159 BobsYourUncle said:


Quote:


And another reason I don't want Simmons.. Great athlete, but I don't see a "dog" in him... Just don't.



Epenesa has it. Motor never stops.


More straight ahead and brute strength than a natural pass rusher who can out-technique our out-athlete a blocker in front of him. Those types are much more neutralized in the pro game.
Agree 1000%  
prdave73 : 12:33 pm : link
Love me some Strahan.. Speaks the truth. Needs some dogs and need them quickly! This team lacks that bad..
RE: They got away with mediocre linebackers because the emphasis  
Pheonix Orion : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 14796294 jcn56 said:
Quote:
was on rushing the passer and stopping the run up front. And they managed to do that pretty well throughout the first half of the Eli era.

Once the DL fell off - then the LBs were exposed as well. Today they're worse off than ever, with two good interior linemen (Lawrence and Tomlinson) and not a single edge rusher worth his weight.


Disagree, Markus was worth his weight in Golden.

Sorry couldn't help myself.

Add to him and we may have something.
RE: RE: What Strahan said there is what some folks here  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 14796299 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14796241 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


would characterize as what the non-stop "complainers" have been saying for awhile now..



Difference here is he was asked about it and give his feedback. If he bitched about it every day i'd start to question his sanity.


Well, this is a messageboard where people give their opinions everyday, on a team that has struggled mightily for 7-8 seasons. It makes sense.
Here’s the plan, Mike  
The_Boss : 12:37 pm : link
Get as many good players over the next 2 offseasons (making this a true 4 year rebuild) and look to compete in 2022.

There are a ton of holes to fill.
Land Ngakoue and Cory Littleton in free agency....  
Emlen'sGremlins : 12:41 pm : link
….draft Okudah at #4 and we could have an overnight defensive resurgence.
Dave, I don't think it does  
UConn4523 : 12:46 pm : link
but that's a moot point, no reason to argue over it.

As for what Strahan said, he's pointing out the obvious on most of it. The "don't know what the plan is" is kinda dumb. It was pretty clear why those guys were traded/let go. Sounds like he doesn't agree with it, which is fine, but that's got nothing to do with knowing "the plan".
We loaded up the secondary with young talent last year  
eric2425ny : 12:48 pm : link
Outside of Free Safety. Now it’s time to get some pass rushers on this team through the draft and FA.
RE: RE: They got away with mediocre linebackers because the emphasis  
jcn56 : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14796306 Pheonix Orion said:
Quote:
In comment 14796294 jcn56 said:


Quote:


was on rushing the passer and stopping the run up front. And they managed to do that pretty well throughout the first half of the Eli era.

Once the DL fell off - then the LBs were exposed as well. Today they're worse off than ever, with two good interior linemen (Lawrence and Tomlinson) and not a single edge rusher worth his weight.



Disagree, Markus was worth his weight in Golden.

Sorry couldn't help myself.

Add to him and we may have something.


He's not on the team any more either - he's a FA.

They quite literally don't have a single edge rusher worth a shit. I think that was Strahan's 'I don't know what the plan was' - outside of Golden, they didn't have anyone that they should have expected to be able to rush the passer, and even Golden was a one-year 'try me' because of his injury history.

Clearing out a bunch of guys is one thing - not replacing them is another.

The secondary isn't much better - it consists of unproven 'hopefully' guys who if they don't pan out basically means there's another position that doesn't have a player worth a shit on the roster.
i'd be a little concerned if Strahan  
UConn4523 : 12:57 pm : link
knew our plans to fill the Edge position. Seems like everything from the assistant coaching search on down is going to be pretty tight lipped.

They are either going to draft Edge high or sign a FA - they aren't going to do nothing. We will just have to wait and see.
we need pass rushers  
bc4life : 1:33 pm : link
and to shore up O-Line most of all.

and better coaching
Peppers did come to mind,  
Jay in Toronto : 1:36 pm : link
but wondered why Stray doesn't mention him in this context?
All of this ^  
arniefez : 1:36 pm : link
Improve the OL and Pass Rush and everything else will get a lot better.
Snacks was 30+ with cranky knees and a big contract  
bc4life : 1:38 pm : link
Has what he done for Detroit been worth the money he would have gotten here?

Beckham - issue with him may have been following the rules everyone else had to follow. If stars get to break the rules - the rules mean less.

Jackrabbit - would have liked to see him stick around with another coaching staff, but his price tag may have been cost prohibitive.

Golden is a good player - but he a hustle sacker, not really dynamic. Connelly will be back
I'm glad Strahan feels good about the offense. I don't.  
Klaatu : 1:44 pm : link
"Some work" on the offensive line? Yeah...like a Center and two Tackles. No biggie. Engram staying healthy? He misses more games every year. A big play receiver? Yup, should be able to score one of those in the draft. Whoop De Doo.

As for the defense, I see a lot of floundering. I see two years worth of moves being made that are questionable at best, and indefensible at worst. For me, the icing on the cake was the ridiculous trade for Leonard Williams.

I hope that our new coaching staff will have a positive influence on our GM, because unless they do, I figure all we'll get is more floundering.
My favorite statement from Strahan in the interview.  
Blue21 : 1:48 pm : link
When he was talking about Brady during the Super Bowl after the continual sacks. "I think we realized we had him when he started screaming at his guys". Love it.
RE: Dave, I don't think it does  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 14796318 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but that's a moot point, no reason to argue over it.

As for what Strahan said, he's pointing out the obvious on most of it. The "don't know what the plan is" is kinda dumb. It was pretty clear why those guys were traded/let go. Sounds like he doesn't agree with it, which is fine, but that's got nothing to do with knowing "the plan".


I think the don't know what the plan is referring to the past few years of DG saying this team can win now and making moves to win now, only for them to fail, and then draft Eli's replacement and now pivot to the future. Which is something that many here pointed numerous times that it's incredible that the Giants couldn't see when it was clear as day.

And I will never get how it doesn't make sense when a team has sucked for almost an entire decade, that you're mostly going to get gloomy posts on here. The team has been a disaster for along time. It's a fact.
RE: seems michael agrees  
EricJ : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 14796189 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
with the false cancer narrative.


Ask Cleveland what they think about false cancer
But culture and hog mollies  
Default : 2:01 pm : link
?
RE: RE: seems michael agrees  
BlueVinnie : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 14796286 Scuzzlebutt said:
Quote:
In comment 14796189 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


with the false cancer narrative.



OK, but who was the leader on our defense that was let go? Snacks didn't want to be a leader and he said as much. Jenkins was here this year and, if he is your leader, you are in trouble. Vernon? JPP? Don't think so.

It's not like the defense just got bad this year.


Landon Collins.
RE: Best part..  
Matt M. : 3:27 pm : link
In comment 14796156 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
is him still saying "We".
He made a lot of good points, but that is also what stood to me.
RE: Here’s the plan, Mike  
BlueVinnie : 3:32 pm : link
In comment 14796311 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Get as many good players over the next 2 offseasons (making this a true 4 year rebuild) and look to compete in 2022.

There are a ton of holes to fill.

2022!?
The league is structured for parity. It shouldn't take 5 years to be competitive. They need to be at or near .500 this year and compete in 2021. Failing either, there MUST be a front office change. This shit about improvements behind the scenes and how quickly the puppies develop isn't gonna cut it anymore.
Michael was never a coaches best friend.  
RDJR : 3:47 pm : link
All great players have some sort of edge to them. They aren't necessarily coach killers because capable coaches learn how to deal with them. Joe Judge said so in his presser. Coaches need to adjust to the personalities and abilities of their players.
RE: Michael was never a coaches best friend.  
Jay in Toronto : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14796497 RDJR said:
Quote:
All great players have some sort of edge to them. They aren't necessarily coach killers because capable coaches learn how to deal with them. Joe Judge said so in his presser. Coaches need to adjust to the personalities and abilities of their players.


That is what Parcells was good at. Also knowing what buttons to push.
RE: Michael was never a coaches best friend.  
Jay in Toronto : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 14796497 RDJR said:
Quote:
All great players have some sort of edge to them. They aren't necessarily coach killers because capable coaches learn how to deal with them. Joe Judge said so in his presser. Coaches need to adjust to the personalities and abilities of their players.


That is what Parcells was good at. Also knowing what buttons to push.
Klaatu  
bc4life : 4:40 pm : link
Hoping sopmeone on roster can step up and fill one of tackle spots. One good tackle is hard to find, finding two is a heavy lift. But, I'm thinking (hoping) different staff can address Solder's shortcomings
Giants need playmaker on D  
DonQuixote : 4:46 pm : link
...news at 11...
RE: Klaatu  
Klaatu : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 14796578 bc4life said:
Quote:
Hoping sopmeone on roster can step up and fill one of tackle spots. One good tackle is hard to find, finding two is a heavy lift. But, I'm thinking (hoping) different staff can address Solder's shortcomings


It's a lot easier to find them if you don't completely ignore the position in your first draft as GM, then wait until the 7th round to draft one in your second. It's a lot easier to find them if you're not depending on reclamation projects and cast-offs to fill the positions.

With regard to Solder, at this point in his career, he is what he is, which is not some rookie who needs to be "coached up." I hope he's healthy (and stays that way). I hope his son stays healthy, too. I can't imagine what he and his family are going through, and no doubt that had some effect on his performance. But he's here, and the odds are that he's going to start at one of our OT spots on opening day. Will he accept a pay cut? Will he move to RT? I don't know, but I still figure he'll be in the starting lineup.

Center is a mess. I hope the Giants can draft a good prospect in addition to finding a veteran C/OG in free agency. Connor McGovern is on everyone's wish list, but it's going to take some doing to pry him away from Denver. He's said he wants to stay there, and I think it's more than "free agent speak." He's had high praise for his head coach and his position coach, and also his young QB. If I'm Denver, I'm making every effort to re-sign him before he hits the open market.

My fallback UFA vet would be Ted Karras from New England. He'll be 27 in March and has played C and RG, and he's been very durable, appearing in almost every game for the Patriots, but with only a handful of starts until this year, when he started 15 games.
Easy does it Klaatu  
Jimmy Googs : 5:15 pm : link
Strahan said we only need "some work" on the Oline...
RE: Easy does it Klaatu  
Klaatu : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 14796619 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Strahan said we only need "some work" on the Oline...


Yeah, well...what does he know?
RE: RE: Here’s the plan, Mike  
The_Boss : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 14796489 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 14796311 The_Boss said:


Quote:


Get as many good players over the next 2 offseasons (making this a true 4 year rebuild) and look to compete in 2022.

There are a ton of holes to fill.


2022!?
The league is structured for parity. It shouldn't take 5 years to be competitive. They need to be at or near .500 this year and compete in 2021. Failing either, there MUST be a front office change. This shit about improvements behind the scenes and how quickly the puppies develop isn't gonna cut it anymore.


Look I’m no fan of Gettleman, but this coaching change bought him another 2 years, in my opinion. If they’re not in the playoffs in 2022, he should be run out of town. This will be his 3rd offseason. If they’re not around .500 this year (7-8 wins), I’m going to be very concerned and frankly, so should every fan here. Based on our scheduled opponents for 2020, it’s going to be quite an accomplishment to get to 7-9.
RE: RE: RE: seems michael agrees  
Scuzzlebutt : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 14796476 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 14796286 Scuzzlebutt said:


Quote:


In comment 14796189 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


with the false cancer narrative.



OK, but who was the leader on our defense that was let go? Snacks didn't want to be a leader and he said as much. Jenkins was here this year and, if he is your leader, you are in trouble. Vernon? JPP? Don't think so.

It's not like the defense just got bad this year.



Landon Collins.


I will grant you that Collins was a vocal leader. It is debatable if he was a good leader or just loud.

What is not debatable in my view is that he is not worth anything near what he is being paid. He is essentially a non-factor on the Skins D.
I love Strahan  
Ned In Atlanta : 8:55 pm : link
and agree with most of what he said. But how anyone is still choosing to die on the OBJ was a bad trade hill is absolutely beyond me. The list is long, but his embarrassing performance but totally on brand performance at the national championship game is just another feather in Gettleman's cap. A first, third and a player plus the salary relief to offload this clown is an absolute heist. At this point, the only thing the OBJ stans have to cling on is that he waited too long to trade him and that they shouldn't have signed him in the first place. The dead money is gone. I'm still on the fence about Gettleman but anyone still critical of him trading OBJ at this point is not thinking rationally
I want golden to be the 3rd best passrusher here  
djm : 9:22 pm : link
Or at least 2b.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions