Strahan on the Giants

in today's NYT, as part of a much longer interview:
"And how would you fix the Giants?"
"All right, the things I like: Daniel Jones. Excited about Saquon Barkley. If we can get Evan Engram to stay healthy, he is a dynamic tight end. We need some work on the offensive line, and we need a big-play receiver, but offensively I feel good about the team. Defense is where I struggle, because there are times I’m watching, and I’m going, Wow, this is pretty bad. We don’t have a playmaker, per se, on defense, and that’s been a little disheartening. Where’s the guy who inspires everybody to play better? Front-office wise, I don’t know what their plan is. I mean, we got rid of Jackrabbit, traded Snacks,got rid of Odell Beckham Jr. We got rid of a lot of guys who were opinionated, but you’ve got to have a soul to your team. Can’t have a bunch of nice guys and win. It doesn’t work. We need to find some dogs."
Strahan interview
After Young, and maybe even before Young personality wise, he is the biggest dog in the kennel.
The dog with the biggest fight in him, I mean.
And he will drop to us if 2 QBs go among the top 3.
But with good coaching, he could be that playmaker and dog we need on D....at least one of them.
But Stray is right....we need more emotional leaders in the lockerroom like Harry Carson, Antonio Pierce and Antrel Rolle!
Agree about Peppers, he does have dog in him.
This year I bet we’ll land more bulk.
Said Defense was the reason we won Superbowl 42 -his stated opinion
(Of course they later talked about Eli retirement and all good things were said)
Also said 49er line is super fast and quick and that lineman speed is the key to what you need to pressure quarterbacks (IMHO not so much huge run defenders necessarily)
Doesn't get talked about much because he is projected in the mid to late 1st round.
However, for example, a trade down with the Jaguars to 9 and pick up their extra 1st rounder at 20! Then he would be in play.
I don't think Sy'56 said it outright, but I got the impression that Murray would be his highest-graded LB once the pre-draft process was completed.
Not controversial to say defense won 42 is it? Eli with a legendary 2 minute drill but holding that patriots team to 14 was the bigger accomplishment and the reason we were even in it.
Not in the least upset and Snacks, JJ or OBJ going.
OK, but who was the leader on our defense that was let go? Snacks didn't want to be a leader and he said as much. Jenkins was here this year and, if he is your leader, you are in trouble. Vernon? JPP? Don't think so.
It's not like the defense just got bad this year.
The only thing our LBs have done for the past decade+ is jack up the opposing offenses.
May disagree, but I always felt that since that last Super Bowl win when the team “got away with” substandard linebackers they felt like they could keep doing it consistently. And clearly they can’t...
Since the first Super Bowl win of the Eli era, after which Reese joked about no one remembering who played LB, or how they didn't need really good LB's, or some kind of nonsense to that effect.
Once the DL fell off - then the LBs were exposed as well. Today they're worse off than ever, with two good interior linemen (Lawrence and Tomlinson) and not a single edge rusher worth his weight.
Difference here is he was asked about it and give his feedback. If he bitched about it every day i'd start to question his sanity.
And another reason I don't want Simmons.. Great athlete, but I don't see a "dog" in him... Just don't.
Epenesa has it. Motor never stops.
More straight ahead and brute strength than a natural pass rusher who can out-technique our out-athlete a blocker in front of him. Those types are much more neutralized in the pro game.
Once the DL fell off - then the LBs were exposed as well. Today they're worse off than ever, with two good interior linemen (Lawrence and Tomlinson) and not a single edge rusher worth his weight.
Disagree, Markus was worth his weight in Golden.
Sorry couldn't help myself.
Add to him and we may have something.
would characterize as what the non-stop "complainers" have been saying for awhile now..
Difference here is he was asked about it and give his feedback. If he bitched about it every day i'd start to question his sanity.
Well, this is a messageboard where people give their opinions everyday, on a team that has struggled mightily for 7-8 seasons. It makes sense.
There are a ton of holes to fill.
As for what Strahan said, he's pointing out the obvious on most of it. The "don't know what the plan is" is kinda dumb. It was pretty clear why those guys were traded/let go. Sounds like he doesn't agree with it, which is fine, but that's got nothing to do with knowing "the plan".
was on rushing the passer and stopping the run up front. And they managed to do that pretty well throughout the first half of the Eli era.
He's not on the team any more either - he's a FA.
They quite literally don't have a single edge rusher worth a shit. I think that was Strahan's 'I don't know what the plan was' - outside of Golden, they didn't have anyone that they should have expected to be able to rush the passer, and even Golden was a one-year 'try me' because of his injury history.
Clearing out a bunch of guys is one thing - not replacing them is another.
The secondary isn't much better - it consists of unproven 'hopefully' guys who if they don't pan out basically means there's another position that doesn't have a player worth a shit on the roster.
They are either going to draft Edge high or sign a FA - they aren't going to do nothing. We will just have to wait and see.
and better coaching
Beckham - issue with him may have been following the rules everyone else had to follow. If stars get to break the rules - the rules mean less.
Jackrabbit - would have liked to see him stick around with another coaching staff, but his price tag may have been cost prohibitive.
Golden is a good player - but he a hustle sacker, not really dynamic. Connelly will be back
As for the defense, I see a lot of floundering. I see two years worth of moves being made that are questionable at best, and indefensible at worst. For me, the icing on the cake was the ridiculous trade for Leonard Williams.
I hope that our new coaching staff will have a positive influence on our GM, because unless they do, I figure all we'll get is more floundering.
As for what Strahan said, he's pointing out the obvious on most of it. The "don't know what the plan is" is kinda dumb. It was pretty clear why those guys were traded/let go. Sounds like he doesn't agree with it, which is fine, but that's got nothing to do with knowing "the plan".
I think the don't know what the plan is referring to the past few years of DG saying this team can win now and making moves to win now, only for them to fail, and then draft Eli's replacement and now pivot to the future. Which is something that many here pointed numerous times that it's incredible that the Giants couldn't see when it was clear as day.
And I will never get how it doesn't make sense when a team has sucked for almost an entire decade, that you're mostly going to get gloomy posts on here. The team has been a disaster for along time. It's a fact.
Ask Cleveland what they think about false cancer
with the false cancer narrative.
OK, but who was the leader on our defense that was let go? Snacks didn't want to be a leader and he said as much. Jenkins was here this year and, if he is your leader, you are in trouble. Vernon? JPP? Don't think so.
It's not like the defense just got bad this year.
Landon Collins.
There are a ton of holes to fill.
2022!?
The league is structured for parity. It shouldn't take 5 years to be competitive. They need to be at or near .500 this year and compete in 2021. Failing either, there MUST be a front office change. This shit about improvements behind the scenes and how quickly the puppies develop isn't gonna cut it anymore.
That is what Parcells was good at. Also knowing what buttons to push.
That is what Parcells was good at. Also knowing what buttons to push.
It's a lot easier to find them if you don't completely ignore the position in your first draft as GM, then wait until the 7th round to draft one in your second. It's a lot easier to find them if you're not depending on reclamation projects and cast-offs to fill the positions.
With regard to Solder, at this point in his career, he is what he is, which is not some rookie who needs to be "coached up." I hope he's healthy (and stays that way). I hope his son stays healthy, too. I can't imagine what he and his family are going through, and no doubt that had some effect on his performance. But he's here, and the odds are that he's going to start at one of our OT spots on opening day. Will he accept a pay cut? Will he move to RT? I don't know, but I still figure he'll be in the starting lineup.
Center is a mess. I hope the Giants can draft a good prospect in addition to finding a veteran C/OG in free agency. Connor McGovern is on everyone's wish list, but it's going to take some doing to pry him away from Denver. He's said he wants to stay there, and I think it's more than "free agent speak." He's had high praise for his head coach and his position coach, and also his young QB. If I'm Denver, I'm making every effort to re-sign him before he hits the open market.
My fallback UFA vet would be Ted Karras from New England. He'll be 27 in March and has played C and RG, and he's been very durable, appearing in almost every game for the Patriots, but with only a handful of starts until this year, when he started 15 games.
Yeah, well...what does he know?
Get as many good players over the next 2 offseasons (making this a true 4 year rebuild) and look to compete in 2022.
There are a ton of holes to fill.
2022!?
The league is structured for parity. It shouldn't take 5 years to be competitive. They need to be at or near .500 this year and compete in 2021. Failing either, there MUST be a front office change. This shit about improvements behind the scenes and how quickly the puppies develop isn't gonna cut it anymore.
Look I’m no fan of Gettleman, but this coaching change bought him another 2 years, in my opinion. If they’re not in the playoffs in 2022, he should be run out of town. This will be his 3rd offseason. If they’re not around .500 this year (7-8 wins), I’m going to be very concerned and frankly, so should every fan here. Based on our scheduled opponents for 2020, it’s going to be quite an accomplishment to get to 7-9.
with the false cancer narrative.
OK, but who was the leader on our defense that was let go? Snacks didn't want to be a leader and he said as much. Jenkins was here this year and, if he is your leader, you are in trouble. Vernon? JPP? Don't think so.
It's not like the defense just got bad this year.
Landon Collins.
I will grant you that Collins was a vocal leader. It is debatable if he was a good leader or just loud.
What is not debatable in my view is that he is not worth anything near what he is being paid. He is essentially a non-factor on the Skins D.