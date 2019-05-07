Cuts this offseason Saquads26 : 1/28/2020 5:35 pm

Just saw this on Twitter and I’d have to agree (probably add Ellison)...



3 players that will 100% be cut this offseason:



1. Alec Ogletree (dead cap $3.5M, $11.5M cap hit if kept...SEE YA)



2. Antoine Bethea (dead cap $125K, $3.75M cap hit if kept...SEE YA)



3. Kareem Martin (dead cap $1.66M, $6M cap hit if kept...SEE YA)



$16M SAVED!



#giantschat



Anyone else?