Cuts this offseason

Saquads26 : 1/28/2020 5:35 pm
Just saw this on Twitter and I’d have to agree (probably add Ellison)...

3 players that will 100% be cut this offseason:

1. Alec Ogletree (dead cap $3.5M, $11.5M cap hit if kept...SEE YA)

2. Antoine Bethea (dead cap $125K, $3.75M cap hit if kept...SEE YA)

3. Kareem Martin (dead cap $1.66M, $6M cap hit if kept...SEE YA)

$16M SAVED!

#giantschat

Anyone else?
Ellison too.  
yatqb : 1/28/2020 5:36 pm
.
Can someone easly locate the date we've announced first round of cuts  
FranknWeezer : 1/28/2020 5:37 pm
the past couple of years? Seems like around Feb. 5-7, as I recall. I bet it's in some old threads.

Good Start  
BobsYourUncle : 1/28/2020 5:40 pm
With those 3
Hate to say it, because I liked him a lot when they drafted him...  
Klaatu : 1/28/2020 5:42 pm
And I don't know why the hell he fell out of favor, but I can see them parting ways with Wayne Gallmann.
RE: Hate to say it, because I liked him a lot when they drafted him...  
Milton : 1/28/2020 5:47 pm
In comment 14796647 Klaatu said:
Quote:
And I don't know why the hell he fell out of favor, but I can see them parting ways with Wayne Gallmann.
Gallman saves them no real money. If he gets cut it will be in September when they are reducing roster to 53.
p.s.--On the other hand, cutting Spencer Pulley saves them $2.75 (minus the replacement cost).
RE: RE: Hate to say it, because I liked him a lot when they drafted him...  
Klaatu : 1/28/2020 5:49 pm
In comment 14796651 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14796647 Klaatu said:


Quote:


And I don't know why the hell he fell out of favor, but I can see them parting ways with Wayne Gallmann.

Gallman saves them no real money. If he gets cut it will be in September when they are reducing roster to 53.
p.s.--On the other hand, cutting Spencer Pulley saves them $2.75 (minus the replacement cost).


Forgot about Pulley. Yeah, he should be a goner.

Re: Gallmann, every little bit helps.
RE: Ellison too.  
mfsd : 1/28/2020 5:51 pm
In comment 14796635 yatqb said:
Quote:
.


Yup. According to spotrac, Ellison is $7.1 cap hit/$2.1 dead cap for 2020. He’s history, along with the 3 in the OP

I don’t see any other obvious ones

I know  
XBRONX : 1/28/2020 5:53 pm
he is not getting cut, but Zeitlers salary for how he played last year. Brutal.
And cutting Solder would save them another $6.5M in cap space  
Milton : 1/28/2020 6:00 pm
Cutting Solder, Ogletree, Ellison, Martin, Bethea, and Pulley would save the Giants $30M in cap space (minus replacement costs) which would give the Giants roughly $90M (minus replacement costs) in total cap space going into free agency.

I don't expect them to cut all of them, but they should all be under consideration for being cut. Solder is due $13M in total compensation (between salary, workout bonus, and the roster bonus due March 18th) and I don't see them paying him that kind of money if he isn't playing like a plus player. Cutting him before the roster bonus is due will save $6.5M on this year's cap and $6.5M on next year's cap. The dead money is already spent and should play no role in the decision. Dead money is only a consideration when a team is in cap hell.
Have to see what the new HC thinks about Gallman.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/28/2020 6:03 pm
Plus, y'know, football players have the same troubles at work that anyone else might have — not getting along with co-workers, trouble at home, depression or other psychological issues...

I wouldn't give up on him yet, but I think we've seen a few guys like this come through the Giants, including Paul Perkins. They flash, they look they'll at least be valuable backups, then pfffffffft. We could all name Giants from recent years who seemed to fizzle for no obvious reason and soon were out of the league.
For those that like to play around  
Diver_Down : 1/28/2020 6:06 pm
with the possibilities, Spotrac has a tool where you can manage the roster as an armchair GM.


Spotrac Armchair GM - ( New Window )
Possibly Tanney?  
DavidinBMNY : 1/28/2020 6:07 pm
If they sign a vet with experience.
I've had 4 guys slated for cuts since week 12  
Torrag : 1/28/2020 6:07 pm
Ogletree
Martin
Ellison
Bethea

Adios.
Milton  
Klaatu : 1/28/2020 6:07 pm
The Giants don't have a Center or a Right Tackle. Now you want them to cut their Left Tackle, too? A pay cut may be in his future, or a position change, but I doubt he gets cut outright. Also, I can't see the Giants cutting a guy whose son is battling cancer.
Solder  
MotownGIANTS : 1/28/2020 6:14 pm
will stay he is willing to take a paycut ... Not saying that affect FA or the draft
RE: For those that like to play around  
Diver_Down : 1/28/2020 6:15 pm
In comment 14796663 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
with the possibilities, Spotrac has a tool where you can manage the roster as an armchair GM.
Spotrac Armchair GM - ( New Window )


Interesting option to restructure a player where Spotrac assigns the player's value to the new restructured salary. Restructuring Zietler knocks him down to the $8M (approx.) range.

Does anyone remember the specifics with Golden Tate and the consequence of pissing hot and his contract guarantees?
RE: For those that like to play around  
FranknWeezer : 1/28/2020 6:21 pm
In comment 14796663 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
with the possibilities, Spotrac has a tool where you can manage the roster as an armchair GM.
Spotrac Armchair GM - ( New Window )


Thanks for posting that link. But why does it show guys on the roster for whom we are being hit for their salary and they are also counting against us for dead cap money? How can that be?
RE: Milton  
Milton : 1/28/2020 6:25 pm
In comment 14796670 Klaatu said:
Quote:
The Giants don't have a Center or a Right Tackle. Now you want them to cut their Left Tackle, too? A pay cut may be in his future, or a position change, but I doubt he gets cut outright. Also, I can't see the Giants cutting a guy whose son is battling cancer.
If he refuses to accept a significant paycut then he has to go. You can't pay him $13M. He is replaceable for a lot less money. And his son's condition has nothing to do with it. It's a roster of 53+ players and they all have family and personal issues. It's business and they all understand that.
RE: RE: For those that like to play around  
Diver_Down : 1/28/2020 6:29 pm
In comment 14796684 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
In comment 14796663 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


with the possibilities, Spotrac has a tool where you can manage the roster as an armchair GM.
Spotrac Armchair GM - ( New Window )



Thanks for posting that link. But why does it show guys on the roster for whom we are being hit for their salary and they are also counting against us for dead cap money? How can that be?


What specific player are you referring to?
RE: RE: Milton  
Klaatu : 1/28/2020 6:30 pm
In comment 14796687 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14796670 Klaatu said:


Quote:


The Giants don't have a Center or a Right Tackle. Now you want them to cut their Left Tackle, too? A pay cut may be in his future, or a position change, but I doubt he gets cut outright. Also, I can't see the Giants cutting a guy whose son is battling cancer.

If he refuses to accept a significant paycut then he has to go. You can't pay him $13M. He is replaceable for a lot less money. And his son's condition has nothing to do with it. It's a roster of 53+ players and they all have family and personal issues. It's business and they all understand that.


Oh, puh-leeze. It would be a PR nightmare. Sure, players know it's a business, but I'm sure they'd like to think that ownership has their best interests at heart - and that of their families - in certain special circumstances.
RE: RE: RE: Milton  
Milton : 1/28/2020 6:39 pm
In comment 14796694 Klaatu said:
Quote:

Oh, puh-leeze. It would be a PR nightmare.
It would not be a PR nightmare. Not sure why you think it would be.
Quote:
Sure, players know it's a business, but I'm sure they'd like to think that ownership has their best interests at heart - and that of their families - in certain special circumstances.
Having a player's best interest at heart doesn't include paying him 5 or 10 times their actual value. If Solder were to accept a significant pay cut that's another story. But $13M???
RE: RE: RE: For those that like to play around  
FranknWeezer : 1/28/2020 6:39 pm
In comment 14796692 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14796684 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


In comment 14796663 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


with the possibilities, Spotrac has a tool where you can manage the roster as an armchair GM.
Spotrac Armchair GM - ( New Window )



Thanks for posting that link. But why does it show guys on the roster for whom we are being hit for their salary and they are also counting against us for dead cap money? How can that be?



What specific player are you referring to?


Slayton, Tanney, Taufea, Conrad, White Jr. etc. appear on both lists.
Saquads  
gidiefor : Mod : 1/28/2020 6:48 pm
if you are going to post the thoughts of others you should give them a credit and link the source
FranknWeezer -  
Diver_Down : 1/28/2020 6:54 pm
Good question. I didn't look at each player that you listed, but I selected Tanney as a specific example. The best of my knowledge, he is still under contract. But when you look at his specific contract page, it says there is a current contract and a dead contract. We damn sure didn't sign him twice. So I'm thinking it is a "hiccup" in their system.
Tanney - Twice as Nice? - ( New Window )
Those 4 vet cuts will help pay for Leonard Williams  
Rjanyg : 1/28/2020 6:57 pm
And then some.

The focus of the free agency period needs to be on bringing in pass rusher and OL help.

We lost out on Chase Young. The idea should be to go into the draft and select BPA.

I think DG goes after a young ER and gets it done. The Center position and OT positions are the next target. One will get fixed quickly IMO.

I don’t think there will be any screwing around in 2020.
Someone needs to tell  
MtDizzle : 1/28/2020 7:00 pm
Ogletree he likes social media posts about the giants like he’s part of the future. No Alec you’re part of the problem.
Some of these guys you are trashing and want to cut are going to make  
Ivan15 : 1/28/2020 7:09 pm
It to the final 53.

Do you realize that cutting someone who may be underperforming his contract but has no significant effect on the cap has to be replaced by another JAG with a comparable salary - or higher salary?
Solder has a history with Judge  
Bill in UT : 1/28/2020 7:11 pm
That will play into things, one way or the other
RE: And cutting Solder would save them another $6.5M in cap space  
WillVAB : 1/28/2020 7:16 pm : link
WillVAB : 1/28/2020 7:16 pm
Quote:
Cutting Solder, Ogletree, Ellison, Martin, Bethea, and Pulley would save the Giants $30M in cap space (minus replacement costs) which would give the Giants roughly $90M (minus replacement costs) in total cap space going into free agency.

I don't expect them to cut all of them, but they should all be under consideration for being cut. Solder is due $13M in total compensation (between salary, workout bonus, and the roster bonus due March 18th) and I don't see them paying him that kind of money if he isn't playing like a plus player. Cutting him before the roster bonus is due will save $6.5M on this year's cap and $6.5M on next year's cap. The dead money is already spent and should play no role in the decision. Dead money is only a consideration when a team is in cap hell.


Zero chance Solder is getting cut. The Giants aren’t going to create more dead cap pain after last year and create another hole on the OL. They don’t need his money.

2021 is a different story. His replacement could be on the roster at that point. His dead cap would be much more palatable. They may need his money for extensions or signings.
RE: RE: And cutting Solder would save them another $6.5M in cap space  
Milton : 1/28/2020 7:37 pm
In comment 14796726 WillVAB said:
Quote:

Zero chance Solder is getting cut. The Giants aren’t going to create more dead cap pain after last year and create another hole on the OL. They don’t need his money.
Cutting him doesn't create more dead cap money. That money is already spent and will count against the cap regardless of Solder's status with the team. Cutting him will create $6.5M more in cap space this year and an additional $6.5M in cap space in 2021.

So the question is: Is Solder worth $13M in 2020? If he was a free agent, would you pay him $13M to join the team? It's gonna be a new system anyway, so familiarity isn't the bonus it would normally be.
RE: RE: And cutting Solder would save them another $6.5M in cap space  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/28/2020 7:40 pm
In comment 14796726 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14796661 Milton said:


Quote:


Cutting Solder, Ogletree, Ellison, Martin, Bethea, and Pulley would save the Giants $30M in cap space (minus replacement costs) which would give the Giants roughly $90M (minus replacement costs) in total cap space going into free agency.

I don't expect them to cut all of them, but they should all be under consideration for being cut. Solder is due $13M in total compensation (between salary, workout bonus, and the roster bonus due March 18th) and I don't see them paying him that kind of money if he isn't playing like a plus player. Cutting him before the roster bonus is due will save $6.5M on this year's cap and $6.5M on next year's cap. The dead money is already spent and should play no role in the decision. Dead money is only a consideration when a team is in cap hell.



Zero chance Solder is getting cut. The Giants aren’t going to create more dead cap pain after last year and create another hole on the OL. They don’t need his money.

2021 is a different story. His replacement could be on the roster at that point. His dead cap would be much more palatable. They may need his money for extensions or signings.


Think you are right about him not getting cut. Would love to see someone drafted to play right tackle with upside to move to left in a year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Milton  
Klaatu : 1/28/2020 7:44 pm
In comment 14796700 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14796694 Klaatu said:


Quote:



Oh, puh-leeze. It would be a PR nightmare.

It would not be a PR nightmare. Not sure why you think it would be.

Quote:


Sure, players know it's a business, but I'm sure they'd like to think that ownership has their best interests at heart - and that of their families - in certain special circumstances.

Having a player's best interest at heart doesn't include paying him 5 or 10 times their actual value. If Solder were to accept a significant pay cut that's another story. But $13M???


Okay, Mr. Potter.
Cutting Solder  
kdog77 : 1/28/2020 8:03 pm
His pro-rated signing bonus for 2020 and 2021 is $13M and he also has earns roster bonuses of $3M in 2020 and $4M in 2021 (Mid-March). The "savings" realized from cutting Solder in 2020 would likely be negated by the dead cap money against 2020 cap number. More likely the Giants will try to restructure with another extension or let him go in 2021.
RE: Cutting Solder  
Milton : 1/28/2020 8:08 pm
In comment 14796753 kdog77 said:
Quote:
The "savings" realized from cutting Solder in 2020 would likely be negated by the dead cap money against 2020 cap number.
It's not negated. The Giants save $6.5M against this year's cap and another $6.5M against next year's cap.

There is only question: is Solder worth $13M in 2020. The rest is just accounting. Money already spent is money already spent and nothing is going to recreate that money.
Very confusing  
Optimus-NY : 1/28/2020 8:25 pm
Look at the information below to help from OverTheCap.com. Cap Savings are always the key. The rest is mass confusion. See below.


Cap savings for:
Ogletree - $8.25M
Ellison - $5M
Kareem Martin - $4.8M
Bethea - $2.75M
**Total cap savings if these 4 are cut = $20.8M. Team cap space goes up from approx. $61.9M to $82.7M.

Noteable others:
Zeitler - $7.5M
Solder - $6.5M

**Zeitler stays another year since they don't have anyone to replace him, but Solder could go if the Giants sign another OT in FA and draft one high in the draft. Watch for a Zeitler cut or restructure in the next year or two though. Solder is on the same boat, but it could come this off-season, especially after the draft.


New York Giants Cap Savings via OverThe Cap.com - As of January 28, 2020 - ( New Window )
Sidenote  
Optimus-NY : 1/28/2020 8:35 pm
Keep in mind that the CBA expires after 2020; as a result, teams will factor this into any transactions that they make this off-season.
Carryover money will factor into the equation as well  
Optimus-NY : 1/28/2020 8:48 pm
At the end of the season, the Giants has about $5.7M remaining in cap space. That will get carried over once the new league year begins in March. Giants should be sitting pretty at the start of FA in about a month and a half on March 18th at 4 pm ET.


2019-20 Important NFL Dates - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: And cutting Solder would save them another $6.5M in cap space  
WillVAB : 1/28/2020 9:04 pm
In comment 14796739 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14796726 WillVAB said:


Quote:



Zero chance Solder is getting cut. The Giants aren’t going to create more dead cap pain after last year and create another hole on the OL. They don’t need his money.

Cutting him doesn't create more dead cap money. That money is already spent and will count against the cap regardless of Solder's status with the team. Cutting him will create $6.5M more in cap space this year and an additional $6.5M in cap space in 2021.

So the question is: Is Solder worth $13M in 2020? If he was a free agent, would you pay him $13M to join the team? It's gonna be a new system anyway, so familiarity isn't the bonus it would normally be.


6.5 million in cap space isn’t jack shit when you have literally nothing behind him at LT.

RE: RE: RE: RE: And cutting Solder would save them another $6.5M in cap space  
Milton : 1/28/2020 9:40 pm
In comment 14796784 WillVAB said:
Quote:
6.5 million in cap space isn’t jack shit when you have literally nothing behind him at LT.
Not sure you're point. The Giants save $6.5M in 2020 cap space (and another $6.5M in 2021) by cutting him. So if we agree that it "isn't jack shit" then why are you so willing to forego that cap space for a player who most consider to be subpar. Ultimately it comes down to the coaching staff's evaluation of Solder's potential in 2020. Maybe he was playing hurt last year and is expected to be healthier this year. Maybe he wasn't as bad as the fans and media have portrayed him to be. I'm not a scout so my opinion of him doesn't mean much. But if the coaching staff does their due diligence and determines that he is average or less than average, it would be foolish to pay him $13M in 2020. His production can be replaced for a lot less money. $13M is what you pay plus players, it's not what you pay a guy who you have to scheme around in order to keep your QB upright. Is Solder that much better than Nick Gates? The Patriots paid Marshall Newhouse the league minimum and I'm guessing he was no worse for them than Solder was for the Giants. And Newhouse is a free agent.

My main point is that given the Giants cap situation, the dead money is a non-issue. It's already spent money. It only matters if you're tight against the cap and you need to kick the can down the road because it's cheaper (cap-wise) to keep a player than it is to cut him in that particular year. But the Giants have enough cap room this year and next year that there is no need to kick the can down the road. And it reduces his 2020 cap hit from $19.5M to $13M, so the team is still saving $6.5M in cap space (along with $13M in real money and $6.5M in 2021 cap space).

So given that the dead cap money is a non-issue, the only real question is whether or not it is smart to pay him $13M in 2020. Btw, he is due $14M in 2021. So really, why not move on now instead of waiting until next year?

I would suggest cutting his 2020 compensation in half. Give him the $3M roster bonus due on March 18th but cut his salary from $10M to $3.5M. If he says no, then cut him. It's not like he's going to get a better deal from another team in free agency.
Milton  
WillVAB : 1/28/2020 10:02 pm
For as bad as Solder looked last year it can get worse. If there’s any chance he can be a solid LT this year you keep him. The Giants need to be building the OL not creating more holes.

The Giants are paying Solder 13 mil whether they keep him or cut him. Rolling the dice at LT just for 6.5 mil in space with a 2nd year QB is just dumb. There’s no one out there to replace him with unless the plan is to go all-in on LT at 4.

Even if the Giants did go all-in on a LT in the draft we’re still most likely looking at shitty OL play in 20 again. Dillard with Philly looked better than any of these guys coming out and he needed the year to develop.

Solder has been pretty bad but he at least represents a bridge to the future. If the Giants go LT in the draft at some point there won’t be pressure for him to play immediately. Hell with improved talent along the OL and better coaching he may actually be solid.

The plan should be to find someone to eventually push him off the roster in 21. That’s the most sensible approach from every angle.
RE: Milton  
Milton : 1/28/2020 10:05 pm
In comment 14796832 WillVAB said:
Quote:
The Giants are paying Solder 13 mil whether they keep him or cut him.
The Giants are not paying him $13M whether they keep him or cut him. They are only paying him $13M if they keep him. There is no guaranteed money left on his deal.
RE: Saquads  
Saquads26 : 1/28/2020 11:14 pm
In comment 14796705 gidiefor said:
Quote:
if you are going to post the thoughts of others you should give them a credit and link the source


My bad, he’s not verified and it’s just numbers that are public so I didn’t think it mattered. His name is Alex Wilson and he’s a good follow regardless!
https://twitter.com/alexwilsonesm/status/1222285034259931143?s=21 - ( New Window )
A starting caliber OT  
Rudy5757 : 1/28/2020 11:14 pm
Costs a lot of money. Cutting a guy when we have no replacements makes no sense. Judge is going to evaluate all the players to see if they fill a role and also figure out the replacement cost. In Solders case the replacement cost will be way higher than the cost to keep him provided Judge deems him worthy.

For some reason I think Ogletree will have a role on the team. Probably have to accept a pay cut but he is the type of player that NE has done well getting the talent out.



Gallman is still cheap and will at least make it to camp.

Ellison at that salary will either take a pay cut or be gone.
Seems like  
Bradshaw's Decal : 1:47 am
Everytime we cut a offensive lineman and say it couldn't get worse... It does!
RE: RE: Milton  
WillVAB : 7:13 am
In comment 14796836 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14796832 WillVAB said:


Quote:


The Giants are paying Solder 13 mil whether they keep him or cut him.

The Giants are not paying him $13M whether they keep him or cut him. They are only paying him $13M if they keep him. There is no guaranteed money left on his deal.


Solder has a 13 mil dead cap hit if they cut him. Whether they’re paying him the money or not, the Giants overall cap figure is reduced by at least 13 mil whether he’s on the team or not.
RE: A starting caliber OT  
Milton : 7:18 am
In comment 14796901 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
In Solders case the replacement cost will be way higher than the cost to keep him provided Judge deems him worthy.
The cost to keep him is $13M so I'm not sure how the cost to replace him can be "way higher" than that.
How do we cut Solder without another solution at LT?  
Jimmy Googs : 7:58 am
As I recall he was the only option available on the earth two years ago.

Did the earth re-populate its supply already?
OL  
GiantsRage2007 : 9:16 am
I suspect the new OL Coach will have a big say in cutting Solder or not.

I would think he stays, even if we draft a LT, to play RT or as depth.

I suspect, from my own eyes, that an upgrade at C would help Solder quite a bit.

He does get beat cleanly way too often, I agree, but may times he is pushing the edge rusher deep into the backfield, which in theory should be out of the play if the qb had a pocket to step up into. Our interior protection seems to get pushed back resulting in Solder pushing the edge rusher right into the retreating qb.

The OL has been a shit-show for years. Let's hope some combination of current players and new ones can get it done.


RE: RE: RE: Milton  
Milton : 9:48 am
In comment 14796937 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Solder has a 13 mil dead cap hit if they cut him. Whether they’re paying him the money or not, the Giants overall cap figure is reduced by at least 13 mil whether he’s on the team or not.
If they keep him he has a $19.5M cap hit this year and they will have a $6.5M dead cap hit when they cut him next year (or pay him $14M and have a $20.5M cap hit).

Forget about the dead cap hit. It's a non-issue. It's money already spent and the only question is whether it is all accounted for this year or whether it is divided between this year and next year. All that really matters is the $13M he is due this year. Is he or is he not worth it to the team? Can they replace his production for less than that? Can they improve on his production for the equivalent cost?
RE: Ellison too.  
djstat : 9:55 am
In comment 14796635 yatqb said:
Quote:
.
Ellison is not a guaranteed cut the way most of you think.
I think the most likely scenario is SOlder staying at a reduced salary  
Rjanyg : 10:11 am
We need to have a couple of OT's on the roster guys.

Right now we have Solder, Gates and Big George.
RE: RE: Ellison too.  
bronxct1 : 10:39 am
In comment 14797085 djstat said:
Quote:
In comment 14796635 yatqb said:


Quote:


.

Ellison is not a guaranteed cut the way most of you think.


They can't keep him on the roster at his current cost. Cutting him saves 5 million on the cap. I could see them cutting him and re-signing him at a lower deal but there's no chance he's worth the 7.1 million dollar cap hit. Cut him and roll with Engram, Smith and Simonson or a cheaper FA.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Milton  
WillVAB : 11:44 am
In comment 14797080 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14796937 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Solder has a 13 mil dead cap hit if they cut him. Whether they’re paying him the money or not, the Giants overall cap figure is reduced by at least 13 mil whether he’s on the team or not.

If they keep him he has a $19.5M cap hit this year and they will have a $6.5M dead cap hit when they cut him next year (or pay him $14M and have a $20.5M cap hit).

Forget about the dead cap hit. It's a non-issue. It's money already spent and the only question is whether it is all accounted for this year or whether it is divided between this year and next year. All that really matters is the $13M he is due this year. Is he or is he not worth it to the team? Can they replace his production for less than that? Can they improve on his production for the equivalent cost?


You can’t just say “forget the dead cap hit.” That’s precisely the point.

Because of the potential dead cap hit, it makes more sense to ride it out this year instead of dumping him for some dumpster dive FA signing or throwing a draft pick into the fire.

His potential value to the team relative to the dead cap hit is why he has to stick another year. 21 is different as the dead cap is substantially less.
...  
christian : 12:45 pm
Cutting Solder now frees up 27M dollars in cap space earmarked to position over the next 2 years.

The problem is Solder is abysmal, old, and expensive. Assuming a 32-year-old in year 10 of his NFL career is going to markedly improve is the same magical optimism that gets the Giants into these messes.

27M is a substantial contribution to make to the overall cost of upgrading the positioning.

For context, Solder cost the Giants 10M against the cap in his first year.

If the Giants invest in a comparably expensive player, it is quite possible the overall cap hit to markedly upgrade the position would be less than 4M more cap dollars in 2020.
Ogletree?  
5BowlsSoon : 1:57 pm
I know I’m probably the only one here saying this, but I would like to hear what our new coaches feel about Ogletree first before we let him go. He once was pretty decent, so I would like to have hope in believing he can be redeemed. Of course if our new defensive coaches don’t feel he can be, then yes, let him go. It’s just that we really have no one worth while behind him, do we?

I do agree with the other three...Bethea, Martin, and Ellison.

And we really can’t dump Solder yet....hopefully he too can turn his game around somewhere on the line with better coaching and perhaps him taking a pay cut.
