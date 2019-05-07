My take on the first 4 picks in this year's draft

1) I think there are too many QB needy teams in the first 9 picks -
2) Because of the competition the QBs are not going to drop they are going to rise
3)I believe that the top 3 QBs (Burrow, Herbert & Tua) in this draft are all better than the top QBs in the 2018 draft
I maintain that:
- The Bengals would be crazy to pass on QB with the first pick
- and Detroit must also pick a QB at three and the value is there
So if Washington trades out - it will be to a QB needy team who wants to beat out Detroit - If they don't - and I don't believe they will with a player like Young available, the Giants are n the catbird seat at 4 with
the Dolphins at 5, the Chargers at 6, the Panthers at 7, and the Jaguars at 9 all in need of a QB.
I believe that the Giants Ideal trade partner for the number 4 pick is the Jaguars. The Giants can get an ER in trade, the Jags number 1 and number 3 pick this year and maybe a 2 or 3 and a 4 or 5 pick from next year.
Miami has picks to trade - 2 in the first round so they are possible - but with the possibility of an edge rusher from the Jaguars - and the Jags 9 pick in the right range for the pick values at Oline Beckton or Wils, WR Ceedee Lamb, or CB Okudah - one or more of those 4 will be there as Derek Brown, Chase Young and Simmons and the 3 QBs will be picked before the pick at 9.
Carolina is likely to be aggressive with a new brazen owner and will keep the rest of the potential trade partners with the Giants honest. Miami will also be in a position to compete with 2 number 1s -- which means the Jaguars will have to be aggressive to move up.
The Giants have to get out of the first round with a Defensive Stud - if Young is off the board and they haven't picked a stud ER up in FA (it is likely that they won't) and they trade for one instead - then the pressure is off and any of Beckton, Wils, Lamb or Okudah will help them and will be a value pick in an area of need at 9
Anyway -- that's how I see it going. Have at it
That being said if top3 is QB and Giants pass on young I will scream lol
Definitely can happen - nobody expected Josh Allen at 6 last year.
2. The league's evaluation of Tua.
3. The league's evaluation of Herbert.
The Giants just need one out of the three variables to go their way for them to come away with Okudah (or maybe Simmons). If two out of three go their way, they could be in great position to trade down. If three out three go their way, they could come away with Chase Young (or perhaps just a more ideal trade down scenario that sees them landing Okudah and Simmons along with extra picks).
Agreed.
Yes. Me too.
Lions going QB??? No so sure....but figure trade offers will still be available....but would they by pass C.Young....I doubt that very much.
Giants getting Chase Young is a pipedream....but who knows. I didn't expect J.Allen to drop and he did.
But Young on tape is on a different tier from Allen, and I would bet his combine performance will reflect that too. Opponents didn't game plan vs Allen nearly to the same extent they game planned vs Young IMO.
He's still in his prime and was playing great before he got hurt.
Detroit has real problems - and those problems are deep and wide on defense. They are going Okudah or Brown.
robbie, I'm not saying that's not possible - it certainly is possible - and if it does then the Giants have to pull the trigger on Young at 4 -- the tea leaves and things I'm reading all point to the Bengals and Lions picking a QB. If you think about it - the Lions picking a QB will buy Patricia and company at least a third year at the helm and patience from their owner. They can't afford to go into next season with Stafford - he is a walking time bomb, and a retread is not a real solution for them
+1 ... We still are going to get a good player on either side of the ball.
Yep. Some serious wishful thinking going on here...
My post was about those who are so certain that Washington will not trade out before knowing what an offer would be.
I think that Washington is gonna get their cake, and eat it too. If Detroit is in the market for a QB, they might need to trade up to Washington’s spot to get the guy they want.
Miami doesn't need to trade up because neither Washington nor the Giants are drafting a QB.
Do the math. If you think 3 QBs are top 5 worthy selection an the teams at 2 and 4 aren't drafting a QB, and the team at 3 also unlikely to draft a QB, you wouldn't rush to offer up a ton of picks to move up.
Not until you get a real sense that the guys picking after you want to jump your slot for their fave QB.
Put it this way, if the Giants were sitting at #2, it would be hard to pass up on two 1s, two 2s, and more. Chase is not LT, just say'in. It all depends on Miami's thirst for Tua and Washingtons over-valuation of Young.
Blue Lou - If 4 teams between pick 4 and 9 need a quarterback and are willing to trade to 4 or above and get one -- then Miami at 5 has to trade to beat out the other three
And Detroit couldn't get a pass rush or stop the pass all year. They were 30th is sacks.
I think it's clearing up that they are the firewall for Young. And he doesn't get by Detroit...
None of this matters though if Young is still on the board because the QBs go one, two, three. I just don't see that happening. One of Tua or Herbert will still likely be available at #4.
Simmons is not a safety but a OLB who can move to many different spots. He is perfect for the fast pace offenses the Giants will play the next few years.
If we don't have "OUR GUY" still on the board at #4... Dave worries me in "equity negotiations.." Again, if "OUR GUY" is there... u take him - regardless.
Blue Lou - If 4 teams between pick 4 and 9 need a quarterback and are willing to trade to 4 or above and get one -- then Miami at 5 has to trade to beat out the other three
Jags might be willing to ride out Files/Minshew for a year or more, not dead sure they're in the hunt.
What happens to Jameis Winston? Who is willing to wait for Sunshine and Fields and whomever else I'm forgetting coming out in 2021?
What about Brady?
It's not a sure thing everyone you mentioned is even looking for a QB, let alone to draft one this year. WTF happened to Josh Rosen? Last year Sy, myself, and several others here still thought he could develop into a fine NFL QB....
They identify a guy they want, with some emergency plans, and go get their guy.
I don't know if that thinking is right or wrong, but that's how GM's operate from what I've seen
Good point, but said GMs also typically have a price in mind that they won't exceed just because.
All good fun to see what happens. Nothing will ever top the year that Matt in Syracuse called a couple of the top picks. Too funny.
And that's also exactly WHY a team like Washington won't give away slot 2 where they can in all likelihood draft Young or wy Detroit might already have Okudah penciled in.
No cluster of other guys might be worth giving up the guy you want and know you can get at your slot.
If that's the case,I would see if Miami wants to secure Tua. Maybe ask for a 2,a 3, and the Texans 2021 1st round pick.Don't have to be greedy here.
Eric:
With all due respect, if we had lost that game, and Jones ended the year on a personal 10 game losing streak, do you have any idea what the dialogue would be about Jones at that point. Forget about wanting Young, the entire board would be demanding we take a QB of our own at 2.
I am not sold on Young as a prospect. I think he will be good. I also think we can get someone just as good at 4. And - as Sy pointed out - how often through the years have the guys picked at 4 turned out better than the guys picked at 2? Remember the Robinson/Sammy Watkins draft? Greg Robinson was a massive bust and Watkins really has done little of note when not paired with Mahomes. We got Beckham that year in the teens. Aaron Donald and Zack Martin also went in the teens that year.
A couple years ago, the second pick was Trubisky. The 10th pick (Mahomes) and 12th pick (Watson) turned out much better at the same position.
I've said this before, and I will say it again. So long as Gettleman is open to trading down, we are in prime position picking at #4. With all the QB needy teams picking right behind us, someone will look to move up for Tua or Herbert. It was not too long ago that both those guys were being discussed as potential top overall picks, until flavor of the month Burrow came along. Herbert already tore up the Senior Bowl week, and he is the type of guy that will tear up the Combine. If Tua is healthy, there is no doubt he is going top 5. If somehow those guys go 1-2-3, then we'll get Young anyway. If not, we should definitely trade down and add picks, because that is what we need more than anything.
And if that's the case, it's only because that Young's stock is falling like some are already saying.
You offer entirely contradictory historical facts as having some kind of predictive value on the upcoming draft...
I take it you never competed on a debate team or argued a case in court...
You mention the Trubisky (drafted 2nd overall), Mahomes (10th) and Watson (12th) draft as an example of how sometimes players (specifically QBs) drafted later turned out better than the guy drafted earlier... And then you assert that the Giants should have a great opportunity to trade down with teams looking to move up for a QB!!!!
You point out how several high picks flop, and then claim what the Giants need is MORE PICKS.
What they need is to get their one pick (or more if they do trade down) RIGHT.
That's all that your evidence truly points to.
When the Giants selected OBJ and left Aaron Donald on the board, they FLOPPED. Donald it turned out was the far, far better choice, a truly transformative player. Beckham, although an excellent player, was never transformative and turned into a headache.
You dig up Trubisky from 4 years ago but ignore last year's #2 pick, Joey Bosa, who just happens to have played the same position at the same school Chase Young played at.
Bosa was a big part of SF's transformation from scraping bottom to playing in the SB, and most folks think Young is just as good if not better than Bosa.
So why are you digging among the scrap heaps of NFL drafts to bolster yourself?
Because you don't want to believe Eric is right? The Giants really fucked themselves by beating the Redskins, IMO. And Young is in all likelihood becoming a Redskin.
I don't have enough room on this board to sit here and post reason after reason. I am, in fact, an attorney and a litigator at that. It is your choice whether to think I am a good one or not, but I'm not going to debate that with you on this stage.
The biggest reason for SF's turnaround from this year to last is not Bosa - though he helped tremendously - but it is getting Jimmy G. back from a torn ACL. SF also acquired Dee Ford in the offseason, and the metrics with him on the field versus him off of it are alarming. That team last year also lost a slew of close games, and this year that turned around, somewhat simply due to the law of averages.
Personally, I don't care what people tell me about Young vs. Bosa. It's not that I don't think Young is a very good player or has the chance to be one in the NFL. I am simply saying that right now all he does is run around the edge, and that is something he will have to improve upon greatly. I believe Okudah is actually the best defensive player in the draft, but I do agree with other posters that we badly need EDGE rushers and have spent several premium picks on DBs in the last two drafts.
I'm really not sure what else to say. At pick #4, teams are going to be looking to move up to get a QB. I'd be shocked if DG is not offered a haul for the pick. Really. I think Detroit will receive big offers for the 3 pick as well. Due to the buzz on Young - perception is reality - I do not see them moving off of that spot for him. I think Rivera took the job, in part, because he expects to get him there. Burrow is going first, obviously. I also believe Snyder will not let them dump Haskins after one year, anyway. That was his pick last year, and he will not let them move on now.
At this point, all I can do is go to the archives to show that the Giants should be offered multiple premium picks to move down. In 2018, the Jets gave up three second round picks to move up from 6 to 3. The Bills gave up, I believe, two second round picks to move up to get Allen. The Cards gave up at least a third, if not more, to move up from 15 to 10 to get Rosen.
With the Dolphins, Chargers, Panthers (sitting at picks 5-7) - and quite possibly Jax, TB, and others - looking for a QB, the Giants will have ample opportunity to move down in this draft. No, I don't know if Gettleman will tell us he was offered hot coffee and donuts for the pick and then select at #4 no matter what.
I hope that addresses the perceived "holes" in my statement above.
One more thing. At least when the Giants selected OBJ, they picked a transformative player. And we have no idea right now whether they screwed themselves by winning that game. If that game is a springboard for Jones becoming a franchise guy - Eli refers to the Dallas win at the end of his rookie year as a springboard to his success - then it was worth it. We also have to wait and see who the selections are. Right now, they are all prospects, and none of us have any idea how these guys will turn out.
Is it possible Young becomes a HOFer and screws us for 15 years? Sure. But what happens if we, for example, move from 4 to 6, pick up an extra couple premium picks in the process, and then get a guy like Jerry Jeudy or a premium OT at that spot? Then what? Wouldn't you view that as a success?
We're simply not going to know for years whether the Giants' win screwed them. What I do know is if Jones had finished the year 2-10 (and on a 10 game losing streak), that we would have thread after thread on whether he is a winner, does he suck, etc. It was important for him to win that game against Washington, even if it did screw us out of the second pick.
The pressure to acquire a QB will be high and ig Cinn. takes one right away...it will add more.
Both Ohio St defenders are special enough to not take a trade down offer....but as we all know, there will be more then 2 great players in this draft.
(blue, who seems to want debate everyone, I never said Allen is in same league as Young....just that I didn't expect to slide and yes....I negotiate multi million dollars deals and won several debate awards when younger...with that....)
I too suspect much banter about the early picks.....and it will be interesting to see how the pressure for a QB and desire for the chosen blue chipper.....plays out.
I predict....if Redskins and Detroit stay put and draft the Ohio St players.....the Giants should be getting ridiculous offers to move just a few a spots.
So 2 QBs and Young are gone when Giants are up.
Hopefully other teams will want the 3rd QB and trade up with the Giants. But we'll have to see have free agency plays out.
That is a distinct possibility. The Lions could also take Tue for themselves. The draft will truly start with them at 3 since Burrows and Young seem set to go 1st and 2nd overall to the Bungles and Foreskins respectively. The Giants will very likely get "sloppy seconds" with regard to QB trade offers in such a scenario, but that still should be plenty good. Chargers will make a good partner in that case.
So 2 QBs and Young are gone when Giants are up.
Hopefully other teams will want the 3rd QB and trade up with the Giants. But we'll have to see have free agency plays out.
Agree 100% with this. Hopefully Tua’s health checks out, and Herbert continues to impress. Not getting my hopes up that Young will drop, but hoping the Giants can trade down and pick up an asset or two of Young is gone. Worst case scenario, they get Okudah, a projected shutdown corner. That’s not a bad position to be in
Rob, I agree with you. I think it makes too much sense for Detroit to take a QB. We bitched endlessly about Eli's $5M roster bonuses due the last few year's of his contract. Well, Stafford will have $10M roster bonuses next year and on. He isn't getting younger (or healthier) and they likely aren't going to be in position without giving up future draft capital to select a QB. They are stuck with him for this coming season, but they can release/trade him before the roster bonus is due for a $13M dead cap hit. Knowing they have his successor in the fold, they can recoup a 3rd rounder or more by trading him for the same cap hit. That leads to the determination of Miami in getting their guy. They aren't going to sit back and settle for QB3. Ross isn't getting any younger and he will determined to get his guy. Knowing that he has to get to #2 at least, I think he tries and blows away Cincy for the #1 pick. What another 1st rounder when you are already packaging all 3? Ross will offer his 2 additional 1st rounders and then some to swap picks with Washington to get his guy.
Good point, but said GMs also typically have a price in mind that they won't exceed just because.
But it isn't just a GM where the buck stops. Ross is determined to get his guy. A billionaire who is staring at his mortality and realizing they haven't been relevant at QB since Marino. He will get his guy.
And then we have Teppers who is one of the wealthiest NFL owners making it rain on a rookie HC and facilities. He doesn't want a cross-dressing china doll to represent his franchise going forward. I think he will put the pressure on the QB draft dynamic.
Spend FA money on front 7 and draft heavy OL with more front 7 sprinkled in and a receiver. Deep draft for OL and WR.
The math makes sense if no trade ups occur. If you are Miami, and someone like the Chargers or Jags are talking to the Giants and Lions, wouldn't you want to get involved in that conversation? Miami can certainly trade up to secure the QB thay prefer.
I feel like I am the only one on this board that isn't drooling over Young...
If anyone is wondering when it is too early to start drinking, muhajir set the under at 7:34 AM.
We're simply not going to know for years whether the Giants' win screwed them. What I do know is if Jones had finished the year 2-10 (and on a 10 game losing streak), that we would have thread after thread on whether he is a winner, does he suck, etc. It was important for him to win that game against Washington, even if it did screw us out of the second pick.
That is an interesting take that you really think Jones needed to win that Washington game.
If Jones’s stat line was still the same, except one less TD because the Skins would have theoretically won the game in overtime instead, that would have set in motion more “replace Jones” type threads...? Hmmm.
I think most reasonable posters know the Giants had/have gaping holes on both sides of the ball and would understand there is only so much Jones can do in a game to cover those holes. So I don’t think beating the Skins meant anything for Jones. But it was definitely detrimental in our ability to have more options in this draft...
You might want to stop using "Josh Allen dropping" last year as a comp as to how Chase Young could drop to 4 this year.
Just Google "top 50 or top 100 players in the NFL draft" for this year and you'll find that almost all the talent evaluators have Chase Young rated as the best player in the draft.
Now do the same Google search for last year (pre-draft) to see if you can find even one draft guy who rated Josh Allen as the best player in the draft.
It's highly unlikely that the 'Skins would pass on Young and if they ever did, Detroit would do a mad dash to turn in their card with Young's name on it.
It would take two teams being incredibly stupid for Young to drop to 4...and thinking that even one team will pass on Young is a big stretch.
The Allen and Young situations are totally different. Apples and oranges.
What screws us is only 2 QBs are hot, and they, and Young, go ahead of us. We're still in good shape, but not premium good shape, assuming the top tier only has 4 players on it.
Don't be so sure Young is the big hope against hope. Plenty of us are stroking our good luck charms daily, praying a good trade down falls into our laps.
maybe I'm crazy but if given the choice of facing Okudah 2x /yr or Young - I'd prefer to take my chances with young.
Such is life. The players weren't going to stop playing and the coaches weren't going to stop coaching (I know you aren't insinuating this).
The only shot we have at Young is if QB's are taken 1-3 which I really don't see happening. Either that or a trade up which I pray we wouldn't do.
Whats wrong with that idea?
Yannicks a free agent so its basically a sign and trade for the Jags (im not sure of the cap implications for the trading team) and Josh Allen was taken 7th overall and looks like a great player so far. Both for 4th overall.
Jags get their franchise QB at 4 and keep their 1st. Giants
get two young great bookend pass rushers with 1 pick.
A lot of dreaming though
What's done is done. It is time to move on to the reality that is having the 4th pick.
Some of you think that signing an Edge rusher is gonna be impossible this March.
I'll throw this scenario out there:
Suppose the Giants are able to sign a young 25 year old ER who is entering his prime to a 6 year deal and draft one of Okudah, Simmons or trade back and pick up K'Lavon Chaisson. and get an extra pick.
How would our defense look then?
Chase Young is a great player but holy shit between FA and the draft there are other edge rushers available and we will probably be over $80 Million in cap space. It is ok to spend money on an edge rusher because of the value of the position.
Gettlemen said at one of his press conferences that we NEED to add a pass rusher. Expect an investment in the position.
A lot of dreaming though
The Giants traded back with Pittsburgh in 2006 and the Giants drafted Kiwanuka so it does happen.
There is always a lot of speculation about trades, but this year the teams near the top seem to have more options.
Some of you think that signing an Edge rusher is gonna be impossible this March.
I'll throw this scenario out there:
Suppose the Giants are able to sign a young 25 year old ER who is entering his prime to a 6 year deal and draft one of Okudah, Simmons or trade back and pick up K'Lavon Chaisson. and get an extra pick.
How would our defense look then?
Chase Young is a great player but holy shit between FA and the draft there are other edge rushers available and we will probably be over $80 Million in cap space. It is ok to spend money on an edge rusher because of the value of the position.
Gettlemen said at one of his press conferences that we NEED to add a pass rusher. Expect an investment in the position.
I'm not complaining rather pointing out the reality in light of the OP.
UFA likely means spending stupid money on a player that is yet to produce ten sacks, color me unimpressed. I'm ok with Okudah as the consolation prize. But, bot not seeing UFA making up for the miss on Young. Zero interest in Simmons.
What's done is done. It is time to move on to the reality that is having the 4th pick.
Some of you think that signing an Edge rusher is gonna be impossible this March.
I'll throw this scenario out there:
Suppose the Giants are able to sign a young 25 year old ER who is entering his prime to a 6 year deal and draft one of Okudah, Simmons or trade back and pick up K'Lavon Chaisson. and get an extra pick.
How would our defense look then?
Chase Young is a great player but holy shit between FA and the draft there are other edge rushers available and we will probably be over $80 Million in cap space. It is ok to spend money on an edge rusher because of the value of the position.
Gettlemen said at one of his press conferences that we NEED to add a pass rusher. Expect an investment in the position.
I'm not complaining rather pointing out the reality in light of the OP.
UFA likely means spending stupid money on a player that is yet to produce ten sacks, color me unimpressed. I'm ok with Okudah as the consolation prize. But, bot not seeing UFA making up for the miss on Young. Zero interest in Simmons.
I respect your opinions very much Jon, always have.
2 things: Yannick Ngakoue is only 25 and entering his prime. We all love sack numbers but I look at the consistent production over the last 4 years. The guy has a nasty get off and will bring legitimate speed and pressure to our defense.
Isaiah Simmons is a physical freak. The guy was timed at 4.31 in the 40 yard dash as a freshmen. He is very instinctual and versatile. The NFL off ball LB position has changed and he can do it all. Is he a thumper? No. He is an excellent blitzer, can cover TE, RB and WR. He can play in any scheme and on all downs. People have to stop saying that Peppers and Simmons play the same position because they don't. I remember when the Giants had Phillips, Rolle and Grant on the field at the same time and it was pretty successful. Simmons is not limited by our imagination. The kid is unique. Doesn't make him valueless.
What your position seems to boil down to is that Young is overrated and more or less a one trick pony with outside speed and bend as a pass rusher.
At this point the entire draft community - for what they are worth - most scouts who've spoken up, and it seems the majority of BBI opinion does not agree with you, but surely time will tell.
If I ruffled your feathers forgive me, you've been more than courteous with clear level headed responses.
We can agree to disagree about Young's value.
The Kiwi trade was already referenced, but outside of that one downward, the Giants have made several draft day trades since 2004. Heck, they made a trade last season to move up for Baker.
Looking back, there have been fewer seasons not executing a trade than seasons where they traded.
I'm going to avoid Simmons talk, I have no interest in him especially at #4.
Lord knows, they come close...
I'm going to avoid Simmons talk, I have no interest in him especially at #4.
Yes, financial is always an issue. Pass rushers are a premium and get paid. Nobody wants a bad contract but we have space and need.
Do you have a preference of a pass rusher in the draft or FA not named Chase Young? I haven't heard your plan on fixing this issue.
DG has a history of never trading down...but this year it makes too much sense not to, especially with so many needs around the NFL at the QB position.
How about this scenario - I think this is actually the prime year to trade down, not once, but twice!
There's a lot of really good QB prospects this year that aren't named Herbert, Tua, and Burrow.
Teams are going to target Fromm, Hurts, Eason and Love. Those are 4 guys that are going to be in demand once the big dogs go and may have to make a move to jump some teams in the middle/end of the 1st round and at the beginning of the second to get them.
A team like Chicago (who has 2 2nd picks) and the Raiders (who have 2 1st rd picks and 3 3rd picks) come to mind as teams that probably aren't thrilled with the QB they got maybe looking to make a move and have the draft capital to do it.
Talk about finally completely revamping the entire roster and creating competition at every position.
It seems to me that beyond Young and maybe Okudah and Simmons there really aren't any red chip guys - but there's a lot of blue chippers. Let's start collecting NFL talent again.
That's a sad commentary on the state of the team, and an even sadder commentary on a GM who made it clear that rushing the passer was one of his top priorities.
As I said, one of Tua or Herbet is likely to be available at #4. The value of trading down and getting extra picks is almost certainly greater than anyone we could take at #4 in that situation. And if the QBs go one, two, three, then just take Young.
DG has a history of never trading down...but this year it makes too much sense not to, especially with so many needs around the NFL at the QB position.
How about this scenario - I think this is actually the prime year to trade down, not once, but twice!
There's a lot of really good QB prospects this year that aren't named Herbert, Tua, and Burrow.
Teams are going to target Fromm, Hurts, Eason and Love. Those are 4 guys that are going to be in demand once the big dogs go and may have to make a move to jump some teams in the middle/end of the 1st round and at the beginning of the second to get them.
A team like Chicago (who has 2 2nd picks) and the Raiders (who have 2 1st rd picks and 3 3rd picks) come to mind as teams that probably aren't thrilled with the QB they got maybe looking to make a move and have the draft capital to do it.
Talk about finally completely revamping the entire roster and creating competition at every position.
It seems to me that beyond Young and maybe Okudah and Simmons there really aren't any red chip guys - but there's a lot of blue chippers. Let's start collecting NFL talent again.
I like where your head is at... would love to trade down. This team needs such a quantity of players it screams trade down.
But
This isn't directed at you, but just in general
What gives any of us the hope that DG has the foresight or skill to pull off a successful trade down? Not bashing him but from the last few years, he's a "lock into 1 guy and pick him no matter what when our spot comes up" kind of draft strategist.
No team builds exclusively through the draft anymore, and the Giants are no exception. They just need to be smart about it...at least smarter than they've been for the past couple of years.
I'm fine signing FA's, but not those that will be extremely expensive. There will be a bidding war for those players. I'd rather spend that money to resign our own players, and sign less expensive FA's from other teams.
One more thing. At least when the Giants selected OBJ, they picked a transformative player. And we have no idea right now whether they screwed themselves by winning that game. If that game is a springboard for Jones becoming a franchise guy - Eli refers to the Dallas win at the end of his rookie year as a springboard to his success - then it was worth it. We also have to wait and see who the selections are. Right now, they are all prospects, and none of us have any idea how these guys will turn out.
Is it possible Young becomes a HOFer and screws us for 15 years? Sure. But what happens if we, for example, move from 4 to 6, pick up an extra couple premium picks in the process, and then get a guy like Jerry Jeudy or a premium OT at that spot? Then what? Wouldn't you view that as a success?
We're simply not going to know for years whether the Giants' win screwed them. What I do know is if Jones had finished the year 2-10 (and on a 10 game losing streak), that we would have thread after thread on whether he is a winner, does he suck, etc. It was important for him to win that game against Washington, even if it did screw us out of the second pick.
I know we can agree that picking two is better than picking at 4. That said, there are many cases where teams with lower picks end up with better players. For instance, in the case of the Giants, possibly if we pick 2 we pick Young and don't even listen to offers (See Barkley). Picking at 4 we decide to consider offers and trade down and acquire a bunch of picks that prove to be the core of a future Superbowl team.
None of us know what will happen.
That is an interesting take that you really think Jones needed to win that Washington game.
If Jones’s stat line was still the same, except one less TD because the Skins would have theoretically won the game in overtime instead, that would have set in motion more “replace Jones” type threads...? Hmmm.
I think most reasonable posters know the Giants had/have gaping holes on both sides of the ball and would understand there is only so much Jones can do in a game to cover those holes. So I don’t think beating the Skins meant anything for Jones. But it was definitely detrimental in our ability to have more options in this draft...
It's not about stat lines, per se. I think he just needed a win, something to change the narrative a bit. That's all. In that respect, it was important for him to get a victory.
Look, if Chase Young ends up being a superstar, and we missed out on him because of one such win, then yes, it was likely not worth it. But what happens if we grab Okudah with the 4 pick, and he ends up in the Richard Sherman/Darrell Revis category while Chase Young - selected at 2 - ends up an average pass rusher?
And I think that was Sy's point, too. We don't know what these guys will be yet, and anything at this point is simply a projection.
This is why we need to reconsider keeping Golden. We may be able to get him for $13M/yr for 2/3 years. Or maybe a Robert Quinn for a 2 yr deal, who quietly had a very nice bounce back year in Dallas...
Trade down with chargers, get an xtra #2
Draft defense at #6. Okudah or Simmons
OT and C with two high 2’s
If no high impact f/a. Sign some solid 2nd tier guys. At ILb and dB, maybe a tight end too
Trade Engram for a high #3
Nab a wr in rd 3, should be some talent there
Rest of draft More defense all around.
No team builds exclusively through the draft anymore, and the Giants are no exception. They just need to be smart about it...at least smarter than they've been for the past couple of years.
I'm fine signing FA's, but not those that will be extremely expensive. There will be a bidding war for those players. I'd rather spend that money to resign our own players, and sign less expensive FA's from other teams.
When we signed Kareem McKenzie in 2005 and Antrell Rolle in 2010 we made them the highest-paid players in the league at their positions (in fact, we made Rolle the highest-paid Safety in league history). So, "extremely expensive" is a relative term, and not always a negative (as it looks like with Solder). Sometimes an extremely expensive player is worth it...worth a championship or two. But you have to be judicious about it. You don't want to spend A+ money on B+ players (which I fear Gettleman will do with Leonard Williams). Anyway...
We have holes that need to be filled, and if we can fill a few of them before the draft and not have to reach to fill those that aren't, so much the better for us. If I can give Gettleman credit for one thing, it's for putting us in a financial position to be major players in free agency. Unfortunately, that's only one half of the equation. Just because we have money to spend doesn't mean we'll spend it wisely. We'll see.
Burrow - Bengals
Young - Redskins
I do not believe that Detroit is in the QB market so I think they either trade or take Okudah. i would lean towards Okudah here since the coach is a NE guy, they love a Top shutdown CB in their D.
If Det trades to Miami I think every else will stand pat and wait because they know the Giants are not taking a QB. Everyone always seems to know what the Giants are doing anyway.
A lot depends on how Tua and Hebert are looked at. At this point dont see them as cant miss so I highly doubt we get an offer we cant refuse.
I see the Giants reaching for an OT at 4. Fills a need I believe Thomas will be the pick unless Okudah is still there then Okudak will be the pick.
I'm fine signing FA's, but not those that will be extremely expensive. There will be a bidding war for those players. I'd rather spend that money to resign our own players, and sign less expensive FA's from other teams.
When we signed Kareem McKenzie in 2005 and Antrell Rolle in 2010 we made them the highest-paid players in the league at their positions (in fact, we made Rolle the highest-paid Safety in league history). So, "extremely expensive" is a relative term, and not always a negative (as it looks like with Solder). Sometimes an extremely expensive player is worth it...worth a championship or two. But you have to be judicious about it. You don't want to spend A+ money on B+ players (which I fear Gettleman will do with Leonard Williams). Anyway...
We have holes that need to be filled, and if we can fill a few of them before the draft and not have to reach to fill those that aren't, so much the better for us. If I can give Gettleman credit for one thing, it's for putting us in a financial position to be major players in free agency. Unfortunately, that's only one half of the equation. Just because we have money to spend doesn't mean we'll spend it wisely. We'll see.
You touched on the other half of the problem, namely trusting that DG will spend our FA money wisely. His FA signings have been very poor. My guess is that he overpays for Williams to justify the draft capital he spent to get him.
The huge FA signings for Harrison, Vernon, and Jenkins also didn't produce much. Except in rare cases, I still think it's a mistake to try and sign expensive FA's. Maybe if we were "one player away" from competing for a Super Bowl.
We are at number 4. So, what can we do with it?
Trade down with chargers, get an xtra #2
Draft defense at #6. Okudah or Simmons
OT and C with two high 2’s
If no high impact f/a. Sign some solid 2nd tier guys. At ILb and dB, maybe a tight end too
Trade Engram for a high #3
Nab a wr in rd 3, should be some talent there
Rest of draft More defense all around.
WE.
NEED.
A.
PASS.
RUSHER.
Burrow - Bengals
Young - Redskins
I do not believe that Detroit is in the QB market so I think they either trade or take Okudah. i would lean towards Okudah here since the coach is a NE guy, they love a Top shutdown CB in their D.
If Det trades to Miami I think every else will stand pat and wait because they know the Giants are not taking a QB. Everyone always seems to know what the Giants are doing anyway.
I see it similarly. I still wouldn't rule out Cincinnati taking Young, but those odds seem lower and lower.
So Burrow seems slated for the #1 slot, whether it's Cincy taking him or Miami trading up for him and coughing up the #5 pick.
After that, I see Washington and Detroit going defense. I can see Washington taking either Young or Okudah (their corners are below average). And then Detroit taking whomever Washington doesn't take.
The only wild card in this is Derrick Brown. A strong case can be made he's one of the elite defenders available in this draft. Actually, one of the elite players in the draft. So it wouldn't be inconceivable for a Detroit to prefer him as a solution...if they think he be a real force in the pass rushing game.
Surely you can't be serious.
And yes, I did call you Shirley.
Burrow - Bengals
Young - Redskins
I do not believe that Detroit is in the QB market so I think they either trade or take Okudah. i would lean towards Okudah here since the coach is a NE guy, they love a Top shutdown CB in their D.
If Det trades to Miami I think every else will stand pat and wait because they know the Giants are not taking a QB. Everyone always seems to know what the Giants are doing anyway.
A lot depends on how Tua and Hebert are looked at. At this point dont see them as cant miss so I highly doubt we get an offer we cant refuse.
I see the Giants reaching for an OT at 4. Fills a need I believe Thomas will be the pick unless Okudah is still there then Okudak will be the pick.
Agree with your first two picks, Detroit is the wild card.
The defense needs pass rushers. Right now we have Carter and Ximines, both whom I like. They are good players but scare nobody. I agree that Young would have been a great addition but as you and many have pointed out, he most likely won't be there at pick 4.
Gettlemen said we need a pass rusher at one of his recent press conferences. I don't disagree or not believe this statement. Marcus Golden was pretty good last year and I was excited he was signed. I there a player who is a free agent that you would prefer? Matthew Judon? Donte Fowler? Jedeveon CLowney? Bud Dupree? Shaq Barrett? Re-sign Golden?
You must have a thought in regards to this issue or are we gonna go with Carter, X-Man and a mid round draft pick?