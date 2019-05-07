My take on the first 4 picks in this year's draft gidiefor : Mod : 1/28/2020 9:38 pm : 1/28/2020 9:38 pm

1) I think there are too many QB needy teams in the first 9 picks -

2) Because of the competition the QBs are not going to drop they are going to rise

3)I believe that the top 3 QBs ( Burrow, Herbert & Tua ) in this draft are all better than the top QBs in the 2018 draft



I maintain that:

- The Bengals would be crazy to pass on QB with the first pick

- and Detroit must also pick a QB at three and the value is there



So if Washington trades out - it will be to a QB needy team who wants to beat out Detroit - If they don't - and I don't believe they will with a player like Young available, the Giants are n the catbird seat at 4 with

the Dolphins at 5, the Chargers at 6, the Panthers at 7, and the Jaguars at 9 all in need of a QB.



I believe that the Giants Ideal trade partner for the number 4 pick is the Jaguars. The Giants can get an ER in trade, the Jags number 1 and number 3 pick this year and maybe a 2 or 3 and a 4 or 5 pick from next year.



Miami has picks to trade - 2 in the first round so they are possible - but with the possibility of an edge rusher from the Jaguars - and the Jags 9 pick in the right range for the pick values at Oline Beckton or Wils , WR Ceedee Lamb , or CB Okudah - one or more of those 4 will be there as Derek Brown, Chase Young and Simmons and the 3 QBs will be picked before the pick at 9.



Carolina is likely to be aggressive with a new brazen owner and will keep the rest of the potential trade partners with the Giants honest. Miami will also be in a position to compete with 2 number 1s -- which means the Jaguars will have to be aggressive to move up.



The Giants have to get out of the first round with a Defensive Stud - if Young is off the board and they haven't picked a stud ER up in FA (it is likely that they won't) and they trade for one instead - then the pressure is off and any of Beckton, Wils, Lamb or Okudah will help them and will be a value pick in an area of need at 9



Anyway -- that's how I see it going. Have at it