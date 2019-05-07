NJ.com article slamming the Giants on analytics

If you want to chalk up some of bad personnel moves to 'analytics' instead of failing at common sense, fine. Even if analytics guided us to some better personnel moves, it wouldn't have fixed the team's main flaw, fundamentals.
It says they trusted their scouting process, which we also don't know to what extent data was or wasn't involved.
Round and round. If they had relied on analytics, they would not have picked Barkley. According to analytics this is a misallocation of resources. So is drafting Dexter Lawrence where they drafted him. But you keep contending that analytics says one thing, the Giants do another, but they're still 'listening to the data.'
You know what it's round and round? Because neither of us know to what extent analytics are involved. But only one of us is willing to admit that.
Well one of us has presented evidence that the Giants are behind (their decision making, in addition to public statements) and one of us hasn't presented any evidence that they're not.
It's bewildering the Giants don't have a CTO or CIO.
Considering the amount of tech needed to run ops data, scouting, health, video, stadium, external media, marketing, finance, IT.
This isn't about Gettleman or Reese. It's about Mara.
That's not true - that's also on Gettleman and Reese. Convincing Mara that the Giants needed to get more technical/analytical should have been part of their job.
I think a lot of the problems the Giants face are in that same category: failing to get Mara to make necessary changes to the operation, in particular ones he doesn't feel comfortable with doing or doesn't want to invest in.
are desperate to get "ANYONE" in the building that knows what the fuck they are doing. Look at the record and the tale of the tape. They are flooding the zone with many experts on the coaching staff that allow them to promote from within and avoid firing coaches again next year if the wheels fall off and it is very much possible with this talent base. The coaching strategy was self serving. Their big mistake was keeping Gettleman and that is what will doom them.
looks to me like some people recognize the value that analytics bring but won't turn to it like its gospel.
That's "anti-analytics"?
Oh, I'd say "I don't know how to use a spreadsheet and I don't care to" is a pretty clear anti-analytics POV.
Hahaha, no it isn't. I know its a convenient argument for you but you are ignoring everything else he said, something pretty typical around here. I can count many times over the course of my existence on BBI and a few right here on this thread where Britt has talked about how analytics are a tool and should be used as a guide (paraphrasing). You did too so why aren't you acknowledging it?
And I'm with Britt. I don't have the data in front of me and it isn't my job to process it, intrepret it, and act upon it. So what the fuck would I actually be talking about?
My company is a tech startup within the construction industry. I work directly with a data scientist who's job is to model data and make recommendations on how to fine tune our product, how and what we should market, and determine what value its bringing to our clients.
The result? Plenty of holes. Our clients use our product differently or misuse it entirely, or find value elsewhere that we aren't factoring in. End of the day its a tool for us to use, not the end all be all.
Ok, we can just fast forward to Britt using Rocky defeating Drago as his POV on the value of analytics.
Britt's view is pretty clear, IMO - he prefers to not get particularly concerned with analytics because it's not part of what he enjoys about football. And he would prefer to think of his team, when they do win, as having done so with the heart of a champion, not necessarily the brains of a genius. At least that's the way I read his takes, anyway. If I misrepresented any of it, I apologize.
Do you disagree with anything else I said in that post? That the analytics portion is simply irrelevant to the way that you enjoy to watch football and more specifically the way that you choose to root for the Giants?
I wasn't saying that part as an insult, by the way, so I hope it wasn't construed that way. Just that it doesn't strike me as something you particularly care about, except for feeling compelled to defend the team even when their record would suggest it might be appropriate to question their decisions and not simply take them all on faith (though you're entitled to do that too, if that's the way you enjoy being a fan).
That said, I'm not quite sure why you'd give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to analytics - both their actions and their words tell you that they're not as committed to the discipline that many other teams are, and by definition, are not anywhere near the bleeding edge.
who isn't going to spend his time watching the Giants thinking to himself "boy I wonder how analytics played a factor in that playcall". That's what I get out of this and that's perfectly fine. What's also fine is if you are someone who thinks that way.
But whichever option you'd associate with, neither would make any difference at all. Neither of you know how in-depth or shallow our analytics department is and how big a factor it is in our decision making process.
My stance is pretty simple. I watch the games and try to get some entertainment value from it. I follow the offseason because yearly transactions are fascinating to me. But unless I had access to all of the data that these teams do, discussing analytics is by and large pointless for me.
certainly using measurables are important, but they are only a tool that goes into the equation. analytics cannot measure heart and effort and maturity to be a professional. those are hard to quantify and somewhat of a judgment call. that's why the draft is just as much art as it is science.
That's a totally fair and understandable perspective. For me, I work in the industry and it's of interest to me.
In the same way I don't know every player's assignment on a given play, it's interesting to discuss and think about how plays work.
Honestly, as a fan I don't have access to all the information on any element of the game. If that were a prerequisite to discuss or have an opinion on the team, this would be a lonely website.
Casual debate among fans about the team is fun for me.
Who cares if the Giants use an abacus to make all of their decisions if they're winning. They are 9-23 in DG's tenure. That isn't good any way you slice it and the arrow was pointing down last year with arguably better qb play.
I don't really care about anything else other than the Giants winning. I "follow" analytics and consider it's theories because winning football teams apparently use it as a tool to win. All I care about is the Giants being as good as they can possibly be, and analytics appears to be a blind spot.
Who cares if the Giants use an abacus to make all of their decisions if they're winning. They are 9-23 in DG's tenure. That isn't good any way you slice it and the arrow was pointing down last year with arguably better qb play.
discussion until there is a lot more transparency on what every team is doing. Until then, the discussion is assumptive backed by guesswork. And ironically, a lot of it is based on immediate or present performance rather than what the "engine" is building up for the future.
Thus, because the Giants have had a poor record, took a RB at #2 and their GM has poked fun at analytics, the take is they don't embrace them.
But it really doesn't matter anyway. If we were to find out the Giants have something like the 12th deepest analytic program, it has no value. Not to mention, people wouldn't believe it anyway.
If we were told the Giants had the 32nd rated analytics program, people would believe that.
Without knowing what the rest of the league is doing and what the Giants are building towards, it becomes a discussion that is very un-analytic. It is conjecture.
One example of this is that the Giants Head of Data Analytics, Ty Siam, has had his resume put through the paces here, but there are less than half of the teams in the league that actually call out a Data Analytic person. That doesn't mean those other teams don't have analytics, but while certain posters have declared Siam unfit for his position, they don't compare to the teams that may not have a person at place at all. So when saying the Giants are laggards - is it true?
Britt hit that point above:
and on cue, the response to that point was that "evidence" has been presented showing the Giants are behind. That's not true.
with player assignments you atleast get to see that with your own two eyes. The communication is something we don’t know but we definitely know what did or didn’t happen on a given play. That makes debating what happened reasonable.
Analytics? None of it is tangible as it pertains to the Giants from a fans perspective. We just don’t have a clue what goes into it which is why all the posturing on these threads is something I find to be useless.
It's not just analytics - how many times have we seen
this with the Giants - they squander opportunities to improve in a league where the margin of difference between teams is razor thin.
You name it - cap space - they sign Jonathan Stewart to a contract worth millions when he's obviously forked. "So what, it's just a couple of million'. Waste.
Coaching - Tom Quinn runs STs forever (not anymore, but he's still out there), despite the fact that his units underperform. 'We don't really know what he does' - maybe not, but what does he offer that they can't upgrade?
You could spend quite some time listing these out. It seems the Giants have a problem with change - whether it's resistance to outside influence (Josh Brown), loyalty (the scouting department/Quinn), cost, resistance to disruptive technology (analytics).
Let's hope the coaching staff brings in some new thinking, because the Giants need change.
What is the value of many (not all) Analytics to a competitor in the upper half or quartile of their industry vs the value to a talent starved lower quartile company?
Imo, Judge and staff being very fact accumulation driven before decisions and plans is a big step forward. A fact based organization is a huge step. Tons and tons of analysis in a sport or business with the churn and exogenous variables just wont rise to the level of confidence needed to make decisions on many ( but not all) areas of the game.
Bet a huge chunk of what the Pat's do is data accumulation so some day they have enough relevant norms to push the thinking into new areas. Football is just not a comparator to many other sports or companies.
A better LT impacts us more right now than being first in class at Analytics. Ditto a year of experienced based learning and muscle memory for a second year QB.
Now having more data so there are more challenges to "instinct" when it comes to drafting...that we could use. But that's more data gathered on a timely basis and more guys at the table able to use facts to push back. That's not necessarily analytics?
Now having more data so there are more challenges to "instinct" when it comes to drafting...that we could use. But that's more data gathered on a timely basis and more guys at the table able to use facts to push back. That's not necessarily analytics?
This where the conflation of analytics with and data (and maybe technology) vexes the crows.
It's why a multi-billion dollar organization seems pretty naked without a highly placed CTO. It's why the number of data and tech needs of an organization eclipses a few guys.
It's why in a capped model pumping money into R&D in the areas where you aren't capped makes too much sense.
per FMiC's quesiton/comment about none of us knowing one way or another.
If Jints Central have an upper echelon, state of the art analytics team and approach, the people interpreting the data are incompetent. So that's a problem.
If they don't have a state of the art approach, that's a problem with the people in charge of building a football operation.
Whatever the case, it's pretty clear the people who are running the football operations are not the right football people. Yet, day after day posters come here and devoutly support this regime and ownership. And claim these people they devoutly support are the solution to winning.
These broad brush, presumptive generalizations about the fan base don't cut it and are lazy.
There's a segment that applies to, there's another segment it doesn't.
There are folks on this board who do these types of things professionally (like me) and can make educated, and experienced-based suppositions, that lead to interesting debate.
That "segment" was directed at you and others. You, along with Gatorade, McL and NoGainDayne have made pointed comments about how the Giants are using analytics. Out of that group, there has been declarations of what the Giants analytic footprint is, how competent Siam is, and suppositions that the Giants aren't doing much in the area of analytics. And even in your professional opinions, you guys often don't address how the team stacks up across the league. That was my point about transparency above.
Having dialog around their decision making and making assumptions based on their use of draft position is fair. Once you guys take it a step further, you are no longer doing educated and experienced-based suppositions. Especially when the arguments aren't framed in the context of how the giants are building a program in comparison to their peers.
And let's not act like "lazy" doesn't apply to argumentation here either. I'll give you a personal tie to something that was a source of debate here. Ty Siam's LinkedIn profile was used to ascertain his competence in running an analytics department. If one were to look at my LinkedIn profile, they would be hard pressed to know why I've attended the Combine most years.
I don't even discuss with the board my role in analytics. I take being called a Luddite and laugh at it.
It also doesn't make much point to discuss the depth of how the team uses analytics because until their results improve, the majority of the board, either with "professional experience" or not will likely not accept where they may stack up with the rest of the NFL. Anything above last will be treated as a lie.
You still need to hire great coaches and accumulate talent to win in the NFL. Does having some data help? Sure. At the end of the day, to win a championship you need great coaching, great players, and some luck. Does data help? Sure. Is it the sole reason for winning? No. Sometimes on this site, it feels like it's given that level of importance.
And no matter what you, I, or Dave Gettleman say, the Giants are already using it.
As a profession, I build operating models and plans for pretty complex organizations.
Three biggest components 1) define success 2) be open to getting there if even if doesn't match how thought you would 3) measure yourself against your goals, not your competitors.
When I look at the Giants, I don't care about the Eagles, or anyone else.
I see a team with some pretty suspect personnel (coaching and players) decisions, allocation of resources, in-game decisions, and most importantly, lots of losing.
Right now I am building out an operating plan in an org roughly the same market cap as the Giants. Not a pure tech company, and has to get results "on the ground" in the same way the Giants do on the field. Same suspicion among the industry and leadership on the utility of data.
The data science, engineering, analysis, and analytics team is about 100 people. Feels about right based on competitive organizations.
All of the same variables apply to this business; needs great decision making, needs specialized skilled employees, needs some luck in the market. And augments with a pretty representative data organization to help get any advantage.
Christian I think there's a difference between a football organization or perhaps almost any sports org but particularly FB and any other business whatsoever.
A huge % of the employees on an FB team, including almost all the players, have specialized skills.
And it would seem to me that theoretically that makes a football team different.
In a nutshell - this is indicative of the problem with the discussion of analytics here. If you think a state of the art analytics program would be evident in a W-L record, that's the height of naivete.
NONE of these writers can even begin to tell you what analytics really are and how teams use them.
when theres 4 minutes left in the 3rd and you're at the 50 yard line and its 4th and inches down by 14 and the coach is listening to his "analytics guys" whether to go for it or not, thats nothing but statistics and probabilities. good coaching and play calling can get you that first down. not some risk analysis study.
Reese used to draft guys with good 3 cone speeds who had long arms(except for Pugh lol). is that analytics? because it kinda sucked.
theres only a few "ah yes, thats a good use of analytics" instances i've seen and its how the pats pick kickers and punters before the 5th round because the probability that they are starters is higher. and even THAT is flawed. it doesn't matter if you pick a guy 1st or 101st, if he sucks he sucks.
i'm not against analytics at all. the more info the merrier. i just hate how people prop up analytics like it's some Magic Bullet or Panacea that's just gonna solve everything.
I feel like anyone that doesn’t shit all over the franchise is lumped into the group you are describing. That’s not the case, far from it in fact.
I follow and root for teams in each sport, I approach them all the same and they each have varying degrees of success and failure. I simply choose to not be highly critical at their every move, to me it isn’t very fun.
That "segment" was directed at you and others. You, along with Gatorade, McL and NoGainDayne have made pointed comments about how the Giants are using analytics. Out of that group, there has been declarations of what the Giants analytic footprint is, how competent Siam is, and suppositions that the Giants aren't doing much in the area of analytics. And even in your professional opinions, you guys often don't address how the team stacks up across the league. That was my point about transparency above.
The laziness is you claiming:
That's a lazy comment. If the Giants showcased a deep and broad analytics program staffed by data science professionals with demonstrable experience, people would believe it.
Observationally and anecdotally, I don't see the evidence the Giants have the technical staffing (forget about just analytics, just pure tech), to compete in a rapidly expanding technical game.
I can't vouch for what others on here think.
I'd also love to know what your professional experience in analytics is? Are you in the data gathering, computational science, predictive sciences? I think you're in Charlotte right? I know a bunch of folks in data tech in the area, maybe we know some of the same folks?
George Young scouting based on specific athletic traits
this may make sense. In the NFL, this isn't uncommon:
You are still looking at an "industry" that in the most forward-thinking organizations, data gathering and analysis is still in its infancy. More that half of the teams who have analytic departments have had them in place for less than a decade. Take the Panthers, for instance. They outsourced any data gathering until 2015. When they established an analytics program, it was very basic.
Even the Patriots who are cutting edge in analytics aren't "showcasing" their capabilities like an organization in another industry might.
Deep and broad analytics programs are a unicorn in the NFL. Teams are getting there. But slowly. The point remains that looking for evidence of robust technical staffing isn't something you'll just not see with the Giants, that exists across the vast majority of the league.
Can anyone, without any perfect evidential matter in front of you,
If you ask around you can figure out which teams are leading the efforts in analytics. The Giants have never been mentioned as one of the top teams from people I know who work in the industry. I think the recent comments from DG/Mara support the theory the Giants are behind, but that could be confirmation bias.
The Giants record should improve at some point. The process on how they improve is important for sustained success, and also whether they go from a 4-12 record to a 12-4 record over time. I think DG has made a lot of sub-optimal decisions. Would more stats nerds and coders have helped? Maybe not, but I do think it would help create a more rigorous decision making process that might avoid some of the misses.
What does statistics or QC say about reaching the fifth and sixth sigma of value on a spectrum vs the average pay vs performance outcome of a large distribution?
Usually so large a difference statistically as to not be a relevant comparator?
What does this have to do with whether the Giants are doing everything they can to win? The question remains whether the Giants are using these new tools the way other, more successful teams are using them. I don't really care about anything else, I want the Giants to make the best decisions possible, across all decisions. And hey, they could be ready for a moon shot. The evidence we have is that the GM derides analytics and the Giants decisions in the draft go against current analytical thinking. I haven't seen any evidence of this kind of thinking the other way on the Giants.
And of course, when I say I "follow" analytics, I am talking about the efficiency based measurements of teams like Football Outsiders or 538 (used to) produce. Included in these stats are general recommendations that the efficiency stats seem to say. And again, it appears obvious that Giants haven't considered even this arbitrage level of thinking yet.
In my industry, half of the companies haven't existed for a decade. There's not a massive barrier of entry to spin up a program to gather data, analyze data, and begin the process of modeling to make predictive decision making.
There are areas where there is plenty of data; resource allocation, resource value, correlation of age/health to productivity.
It's not about the Giants relative to the league, it's about the Giants relative to what it takes to succeed, and what it takes to be at the head of the pack. I assume the goal for one of the marquee franchises in the league.
I want the Giants to be investing deeply in R&D, getting tons of great minds looking at the problems to solve, and getting every competitive advantage they can.
A lot of the stuff the Giants have sucked at can be improved with tools they should have.
I do not give a fuck if they are using analytics or not. Run the team how ever you want, draw shIT up in the dirt, I don't give a fuck. I am holding Giants management and ownership accountable to wins and losses. Win more games. Do fucking that. Use a magic fucking 8 ball I don't care. Just win or GTFO.
RE: This is what happens when your GM has the self awareness
and flinestone tools are one thing, but the we have very serious problems with every point in the org all the way to the owners. This current "RESET" again is another attempt to reboot a failing football organization and analytics is one part of a bigger problem. The only thing they have not changed is the leader and that is why board of directors exist. But we do not have that luxury.
Interesting discussion. I have a bit of a different theory on the whole business. I have wondered for example why NFL coaching staffs routinely put in 12-14 hour days for months on end. football ain't rocket science and at some point one has to wonder if the law of diminishing returns kicks in and one really isn't adding much to the pot with the extra hours. I suspect they do it because they know there are other teams out there doing it and they do not want to be accused of being outworked if they lose.
I have also often wondered why NFL teams put literally thousands of man hours and millions of dollars into scouting for the draft which in the end is not much more than a glorified lottery. I suspect they do it so nobody can say they were outworked or outspent or whatever. (On this topic I have thought that the Giants could have hired Dave Sy and myself to run their drafts at a fraction of what they actually spend over the past few years and in all likelihood we have had better results, not because we are smarter than the Giants org but through sheer blind luck we likely would have hit on a few more picks.)
And I wonder if analytics aren't the new shiny toy on the lot that everybody says you gotta have because everybody else has it!
I really didn't have you in mind. I accept your quasi "ignorance is bliss" approach... ;)
I like studying this team and organization to see what's creating such a poor product. And like to compare and contrast their actions to the actions of other teams who are currently more successful.
If I'm going to invest time to watch and root, I prefer to know as much as I can...
Interesting discussion. I have a bit of a different theory on the whole business. I have wondered for example why NFL coaching staffs routinely put in 12-14 hour days for months on end. football ain't rocket science and at some point one has to wonder if the law of diminishing returns kicks in and one really isn't adding much to the pot with the extra hours. I suspect they do it because they know there are other teams out there doing it and they do not want to be accused of being outworked if they lose.
I have also often wondered why NFL teams put literally thousands of man hours and millions of dollars into scouting for the draft which in the end is not much more than a glorified lottery. I suspect they do it so nobody can say they were outworked or outspent or whatever. (On this topic I have thought that the Giants could have hired Dave Sy and myself to run their drafts at a fraction of what they actually spend over the past few years and in all likelihood we have had better results, not because we are smarter than the Giants org but through sheer blind luck we likely would have hit on a few more picks.)
And I wonder if analytics aren't the new shiny toy on the lot that everybody says you gotta have because everybody else has it!
Ernie Accorsi started as a beat writer, then worked his way into public relations (Pat Hanlon), before becoming a GM.
It's an inexact science. You can't major in General Manager in college.
Dave Gettleman was a Driver's Ed Teacher. Parcells sold insurance.
Wonder how extensive is this newly built department.
Considering the amount of tech needed to run ops data, scouting, health, video, stadium, external media, marketing, finance, IT.
This isn't about Gettleman or Reese. It's about Mara.
That's not true - that's also on Gettleman and Reese. Convincing Mara that the Giants needed to get more technical/analytical should have been part of their job.
I think a lot of the problems the Giants face are in that same category: failing to get Mara to make necessary changes to the operation, in particular ones he doesn't feel comfortable with doing or doesn't want to invest in.
Ok, we can just fast forward to Britt using Rocky defeating Drago as his POV on the value of analytics.
Britt's view is pretty clear, IMO - he prefers to not get particularly concerned with analytics because it's not part of what he enjoys about football. And he would prefer to think of his team, when they do win, as having done so with the heart of a champion, not necessarily the brains of a genius. At least that's the way I read his takes, anyway. If I misrepresented any of it, I apologize.
There's a lot of people here who work in data analytics and some that also work in professional sports.
Just because you don't know what the fuck you're talking about doesn't mean you should project your lack of knowledge onto the populace in general.
Jesus.
Do you disagree with anything else I said in that post? That the analytics portion is simply irrelevant to the way that you enjoy to watch football and more specifically the way that you choose to root for the Giants?
I wasn't saying that part as an insult, by the way, so I hope it wasn't construed that way. Just that it doesn't strike me as something you particularly care about, except for feeling compelled to defend the team even when their record would suggest it might be appropriate to question their decisions and not simply take them all on faith (though you're entitled to do that too, if that's the way you enjoy being a fan).
That said, I'm not quite sure why you'd give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to analytics - both their actions and their words tell you that they're not as committed to the discipline that many other teams are, and by definition, are not anywhere near the bleeding edge.
That's a totally fair and understandable perspective. For me, I work in the industry and it's of interest to me.
In the same way I don't know every player's assignment on a given play, it's interesting to discuss and think about how plays work.
Honestly, as a fan I don't have access to all the information on any element of the game. If that were a prerequisite to discuss or have an opinion on the team, this would be a lonely website.
Casual debate among fans about the team is fun for me.
I don't really care about anything else other than the Giants winning. I "follow" analytics and consider it's theories because winning football teams apparently use it as a tool to win. All I care about is the Giants being as good as they can possibly be, and analytics appears to be a blind spot.
Thus, because the Giants have had a poor record, took a RB at #2 and their GM has poked fun at analytics, the take is they don't embrace them.
But it really doesn't matter anyway. If we were to find out the Giants have something like the 12th deepest analytic program, it has no value. Not to mention, people wouldn't believe it anyway.
If we were told the Giants had the 32nd rated analytics program, people would believe that.
Without knowing what the rest of the league is doing and what the Giants are building towards, it becomes a discussion that is very un-analytic. It is conjecture.
One example of this is that the Giants Head of Data Analytics, Ty Siam, has had his resume put through the paces here, but there are less than half of the teams in the league that actually call out a Data Analytic person. That doesn't mean those other teams don't have analytics, but while certain posters have declared Siam unfit for his position, they don't compare to the teams that may not have a person at place at all. So when saying the Giants are laggards - is it true?
Analytics? None of it is tangible as it pertains to the Giants from a fans perspective. We just don’t have a clue what goes into it which is why all the posturing on these threads is something I find to be useless.
You name it - cap space - they sign Jonathan Stewart to a contract worth millions when he's obviously forked. "So what, it's just a couple of million'. Waste.
Coaching - Tom Quinn runs STs forever (not anymore, but he's still out there), despite the fact that his units underperform. 'We don't really know what he does' - maybe not, but what does he offer that they can't upgrade?
You could spend quite some time listing these out. It seems the Giants have a problem with change - whether it's resistance to outside influence (Josh Brown), loyalty (the scouting department/Quinn), cost, resistance to disruptive technology (analytics).
Let's hope the coaching staff brings in some new thinking, because the Giants need change.
Usually so large a difference statistically as to not be a relevant comparator?
If we were told the Giants had the 32nd rated analytics program, people would believe that.
These broad brush, presumptive generalizations about the fan base don't cut it and are lazy.
There's a segment that applies to, there's another segment it doesn't.
There are folks on this board who do these types of things professionally (like me) and can make educated, and experienced-based suppositions, that lead to interesting debate.
Imo, Judge and staff being very fact accumulation driven before decisions and plans is a big step forward. A fact based organization is a huge step. Tons and tons of analysis in a sport or business with the churn and exogenous variables just wont rise to the level of confidence needed to make decisions on many ( but not all) areas of the game.
Bet a huge chunk of what the Pat's do is data accumulation so some day they have enough relevant norms to push the thinking into new areas. Football is just not a comparator to many other sports or companies.
A better LT impacts us more right now than being first in class at Analytics. Ditto a year of experienced based learning and muscle memory for a second year QB.
Now having more data so there are more challenges to "instinct" when it comes to drafting...that we could use. But that's more data gathered on a timely basis and more guys at the table able to use facts to push back. That's not necessarily analytics?
I'm doubtful at the utility of Analytics from industry to industry. Based on what I have seen in person
This where the conflation of analytics with and data (and maybe technology) vexes the crows.
It's why a multi-billion dollar organization seems pretty naked without a highly placed CTO. It's why the number of data and tech needs of an organization eclipses a few guys.
It's why in a capped model pumping money into R&D in the areas where you aren't capped makes too much sense.
I think many would say that is not true.
There are plenty of Division 1 schools that are ahead in this part of the game too...
There's a segment that applies to, there's another segment it doesn't.
There are folks on this board who do these types of things professionally (like me) and can make educated, and experienced-based suppositions, that lead to interesting debate.
That "segment" was directed at you and others. You, along with Gatorade, McL and NoGainDayne have made pointed comments about how the Giants are using analytics. Out of that group, there has been declarations of what the Giants analytic footprint is, how competent Siam is, and suppositions that the Giants aren't doing much in the area of analytics. And even in your professional opinions, you guys often don't address how the team stacks up across the league. That was my point about transparency above.
Having dialog around their decision making and making assumptions based on their use of draft position is fair. Once you guys take it a step further, you are no longer doing educated and experienced-based suppositions. Especially when the arguments aren't framed in the context of how the giants are building a program in comparison to their peers.
And let's not act like "lazy" doesn't apply to argumentation here either. I'll give you a personal tie to something that was a source of debate here. Ty Siam's LinkedIn profile was used to ascertain his competence in running an analytics department. If one were to look at my LinkedIn profile, they would be hard pressed to know why I've attended the Combine most years.
I don't even discuss with the board my role in analytics. I take being called a Luddite and laugh at it.
It also doesn't make much point to discuss the depth of how the team uses analytics because until their results improve, the majority of the board, either with "professional experience" or not will likely not accept where they may stack up with the rest of the NFL. Anything above last will be treated as a lie.
As a profession, I build operating models and plans for pretty complex organizations.
Three biggest components 1) define success 2) be open to getting there if even if doesn't match how thought you would 3) measure yourself against your goals, not your competitors.
When I look at the Giants, I don't care about the Eagles, or anyone else.
I see a team with some pretty suspect personnel (coaching and players) decisions, allocation of resources, in-game decisions, and most importantly, lots of losing.
Right now I am building out an operating plan in an org roughly the same market cap as the Giants. Not a pure tech company, and has to get results "on the ground" in the same way the Giants do on the field. Same suspicion among the industry and leadership on the utility of data.
The data science, engineering, analysis, and analytics team is about 100 people. Feels about right based on competitive organizations.
All of the same variables apply to this business; needs great decision making, needs specialized skilled employees, needs some luck in the market. And augments with a pretty representative data organization to help get any advantage.
Christian I think there's a difference between a football organization or perhaps almost any sports org but particularly FB and any other business whatsoever.
A huge % of the employees on an FB team, including almost all the players, have specialized skills.
And it would seem to me that theoretically that makes a football team different.
In a nutshell - this is indicative of the problem with the discussion of analytics here. If you think a state of the art analytics program would be evident in a W-L record, that's the height of naivete.
when theres 4 minutes left in the 3rd and you're at the 50 yard line and its 4th and inches down by 14 and the coach is listening to his "analytics guys" whether to go for it or not, thats nothing but statistics and probabilities. good coaching and play calling can get you that first down. not some risk analysis study.
Reese used to draft guys with good 3 cone speeds who had long arms(except for Pugh lol). is that analytics? because it kinda sucked.
theres only a few "ah yes, thats a good use of analytics" instances i've seen and its how the pats pick kickers and punters before the 5th round because the probability that they are starters is higher. and even THAT is flawed. it doesn't matter if you pick a guy 1st or 101st, if he sucks he sucks.
i'm not against analytics at all. the more info the merrier. i just hate how people prop up analytics like it's some Magic Bullet or Panacea that's just gonna solve everything.
I follow and root for teams in each sport, I approach them all the same and they each have varying degrees of success and failure. I simply choose to not be highly critical at their every move, to me it isn’t very fun.
+1.
Observationally and anecdotally, I don't see the evidence the Giants have the technical staffing (forget about just analytics, just pure tech), to compete in a rapidly expanding technical game.
I can't vouch for what others on here think.
I'd also love to know what your professional experience in analytics is? Are you in the data gathering, computational science, predictive sciences? I think you're in Charlotte right? I know a bunch of folks in data tech in the area, maybe we know some of the same folks?
In 2020, that gets lost in a breathless haste to declare analytics are nonsense and we should instead return to the old school days of building the trenches with big guys.
Oh the irony.
Observationally and anecdotally, I don't see the evidence the Giants have the technical staffing (forget about just analytics, just pure tech), to compete in a rapidly expanding technical game.
You are still looking at an "industry" that in the most forward-thinking organizations, data gathering and analysis is still in its infancy. More that half of the teams who have analytic departments have had them in place for less than a decade. Take the Panthers, for instance. They outsourced any data gathering until 2015. When they established an analytics program, it was very basic.
Even the Patriots who are cutting edge in analytics aren't "showcasing" their capabilities like an organization in another industry might.
Deep and broad analytics programs are a unicorn in the NFL. Teams are getting there. But slowly. The point remains that looking for evidence of robust technical staffing isn't something you'll just not see with the Giants, that exists across the vast majority of the league.
The Giants record should improve at some point. The process on how they improve is important for sustained success, and also whether they go from a 4-12 record to a 12-4 record over time. I think DG has made a lot of sub-optimal decisions. Would more stats nerds and coders have helped? Maybe not, but I do think it would help create a more rigorous decision making process that might avoid some of the misses.
Usually so large a difference statistically as to not be a relevant comparator?
What does this have to do with whether the Giants are doing everything they can to win? The question remains whether the Giants are using these new tools the way other, more successful teams are using them. I don't really care about anything else, I want the Giants to make the best decisions possible, across all decisions. And hey, they could be ready for a moon shot. The evidence we have is that the GM derides analytics and the Giants decisions in the draft go against current analytical thinking. I haven't seen any evidence of this kind of thinking the other way on the Giants.
And of course, when I say I "follow" analytics, I am talking about the efficiency based measurements of teams like Football Outsiders or 538 (used to) produce. Included in these stats are general recommendations that the efficiency stats seem to say. And again, it appears obvious that Giants haven't considered even this arbitrage level of thinking yet.
In my industry, half of the companies haven't existed for a decade. There's not a massive barrier of entry to spin up a program to gather data, analyze data, and begin the process of modeling to make predictive decision making.
There are areas where there is plenty of data; resource allocation, resource value, correlation of age/health to productivity.
It's not about the Giants relative to the league, it's about the Giants relative to what it takes to succeed, and what it takes to be at the head of the pack. I assume the goal for one of the marquee franchises in the league.
I want the Giants to be investing deeply in R&D, getting tons of great minds looking at the problems to solve, and getting every competitive advantage they can.
A lot of the stuff the Giants have sucked at can be improved with tools they should have.
This guy is like Old Yeller chained to the sweetgum tree, foaming and snarling everytime Gettleman strolls by. Pretty fucking sad.
Right or wrong, it grows tiresome. He bores me.
They need to adjust their structure a bit and need some good fortune, but it’s overly dramatic to state that they are the thing standing in the way of the Giants being good again.
I have also often wondered why NFL teams put literally thousands of man hours and millions of dollars into scouting for the draft which in the end is not much more than a glorified lottery. I suspect they do it so nobody can say they were outworked or outspent or whatever. (On this topic I have thought that the Giants could have hired Dave Sy and myself to run their drafts at a fraction of what they actually spend over the past few years and in all likelihood we have had better results, not because we are smarter than the Giants org but through sheer blind luck we likely would have hit on a few more picks.)
And I wonder if analytics aren't the new shiny toy on the lot that everybody says you gotta have because everybody else has it!
I really didn't have you in mind. I accept your quasi "ignorance is bliss" approach... ;)
I like studying this team and organization to see what's creating such a poor product. And like to compare and contrast their actions to the actions of other teams who are currently more successful.
If I'm going to invest time to watch and root, I prefer to know as much as I can...
Ernie Accorsi started as a beat writer, then worked his way into public relations (Pat Hanlon), before becoming a GM.
It's an inexact science. You can't major in General Manager in college.
Dave Gettleman was a Driver's Ed Teacher. Parcells sold insurance.
How'd they do all that without the data?