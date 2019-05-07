Small nugget from Daniel Jeremiah regarding Giants pick at 4

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
bigblue12 : 1/30/2020 1:57 pm
on the most recent Move the Sticks Podcast. Bucky had the Giants taking Wills, but Jeremiah jumped in and said that he talked to people plugged in with the Giants at the Senior Bowl who said "not to sleep on Wirfs", that's a Dave Gettlemen special. Could be true, might not be, but I thought it was interesting.
If one  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/30/2020 3:35 pm : link
of the 3 QBs is on the board at 4 trading down could be an option. Picking up one of the OTs and getting an extra pick would be nice.
It's fair to suggest that there may not be a trading partner  
jcn56 : 1/30/2020 3:37 pm : link
but at the same time Gettleman deserves the shit he's getting after his schtick the last time someone supposedly offered him a bag of pretzels and a hot dog to trade down.

Let's hope he learned his lesson and at least considers a trade down.
One reason I am happy about the Garrett and Colombo signings.  
robbieballs2003 : 1/30/2020 3:44 pm : link
I'm sure they'll have input.
You can write the script...  
bw in dc : 1/30/2020 3:46 pm : link
Gettleman at the presser after the pick:

"When I was at the Senior Bowl, I saw Tristan Wirfs and knew that was a professional right tackle. I was in full bloom..."
RE: If he wants Wills or Wirfs he should trade down.  
BobsYourUncle : 1/30/2020 3:48 pm : link
+1
if the Coaching staff  
BigBlueCane : 1/30/2020 4:14 pm : link
most of whom were college coaches this time last year, are on board with Wirfs then I don't see any problem with this pick.
Or you can float fiction. Continue to do it until the draft. And pass it off as fact all along...
Need a tackle not a guard  
lcrim : 1/30/2020 4:53 pm : link
The need on O-line is for a tackle specifically a left tackle not at guard where we are better fortified.
The desire to trade down goes against Gettleman's history. I think that Simmons will be available plus he can be part of the answer to the hole in the middle which so many tight ends have taken advantage of. But Is Simmons good value. The Tackles in free agency are all too old or too pricey imo.
The hole at center is a consideration perhaps @ #36.
So offense or defense?
Larry
It's amazing how many people here know more than Gettleman. Mara really missed the boat not asking Eric for the contact info for these guys during that search. Poor John asleep at the wheel again. ;-)
Conklin not worth it  
Reale01 : 1/30/2020 5:03 pm : link
He will break the bank. Giants should be in position to draft two of the top 6 OTs particularly if they trade down a little. Get a Center in FA - Less expensive and the veteran presence can help hold things together.

Use big money FA for edge rushers, ILB, FS
Judge and his new coaching staff should be reviewing the Oline film  
Jimmy Googs : 1/30/2020 5:05 pm : link
and when they finish the conversation with DG should be about informing him that:

- There are 3 jobs on the Oline that are wide open right now - LT, C and RT
- There are 2 jobs on the Oline that are partially open right now - LG and RG
- There is also 1 job for a blocking TE that is wide open

Now with that said, Rome wasn't built in a day but somehow it also actually got built. I am also not advocating we have to cut Solder, Hernandez and Zeitler but the message needs to be loud and clear they don't have starting jobs right now per the coaching staff.

So let it be written...
agreed...
There's no evidence for this at all. Cite your sources.
Well, when you are 9-23 in two seasons as GM, have mocked a reporter asked about analytics, and make cringe-worthy quotes whenever you speak, you generally don't get the benefit of the doubt anymore.

After his selection of Daniel Jones: it is crucial that you see a QB play in actual games. Reporter asks, did you watch Jones play? Answer: No. Only at the Senior Bowl. And after three plays I was in full bloom love with the kid.

We can talk about analytics, etc. If you don't want people talking about the "four software guys" in the Giants' employ, don't speak like that. You sound idiotic. I've listened to GMs from a slew of other teams - even bad teams - give PCs. None of them speak like that. None. The Jets stink, but Joe Douglas sounded incredibly professional during his interview on ESPN Radio. John Lynch was never even in a front office role before GM, but you didn't hear him make comments like that.
Are you the same guy from the other thread?? :-)

As for analytics, I'll paraphrase Gene Michael: give me all the stats and analytics, but until I see the guy in person I'll reserve judgement.
Everyone thinks that trading  
ryanmkeane : 1/30/2020 5:35 pm : link
down is the easiest thing of all time. Also, saying things like "Wirfs is great, but would rather him at 7 than 4..." ....I mean come on. It's literally a difference of 3 picks.

If someone doesn't offer us a good trade, and the player we would have selected at 7 is available at 4...we are going to take that player. Don't overthink this.
Thank you.
Its not about overthinking. That is like telling somebody you're trying too hard.

Seek out good trades by checking your ego at the door. Determine which are the best and follow up. Then determine whether its better to stay pat versus take the bests trades.

We need players folks, and a lot more good ones. This is how you do it...
In addition to tackles, the Giants are in desperate need  
mfsd : 1/30/2020 5:51 pm : link
of an elite playmaker on defense. I’m no scout, but IMO we can’t waste picking at 4 for a “solid starter” guy, if one of the elite defensive talents (Okudah?) is available.

I don’t claim enough knowledge to know if one of the OTs is or is not worth it, but drafting a guy who doesn’t have left tackle chops and may have to move to guard would be a big whiff. IMHO.

Gettleman falls in love w/ Wirfs  
lcrim : 1/30/2020 5:55 pm : link
O-line continues to be an issue. Demonstrably our GM has failed to fix it in two drafts. Other voices about this matter are what this site provides. I am pretty sure that replacing all the members of the line would be wrong from a fiscal standpoint at least.
There are no appropriate candidates in FA for LT because of age so that means drafting one. Could the present LT switch to RT, perhaps. It appears to me that there are good players available to play Center in both FA and the Draft. The abundance we have for salaries needs to be watched carefully so that big ticket items like ERA's, a true #1 receiver, hopefully more special teams players and overall depth don't continue to be ignored.
Larry
c'mon man you really think after the senior bowl they didn't scout the fuck out of Jones?
How succinct. I did not realize that they needed a lot of good players nor did I realize that you need to look into players vs a trade.
Haven't thought much about draft picks beyond Simmons...  
Pete in CO : 1/30/2020 6:33 pm : link
...but if we went OL, I think Wirfs could be pretty interesting. I also wonder if Scherff would be interested in the NYG if he could play beside a fellow Hawkeye?? Anyone think that's a possibility, or doesn't matter?
Keep up...
RE: In addition to tackles, the Giants are in desperate need  
Jim from Katonah : 1/30/2020 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14798523 mfsd said:
Quote:
of an elite playmaker on defense. I’m no scout, but IMO we can’t waste picking at 4 for a “solid starter” guy, if one of the elite defensive talents (Okudah?) is available.

I don’t claim enough knowledge to know if one of the OTs is or is not worth it, but drafting a guy who doesn’t have left tackle chops and may have to move to guard would be a big whiff. IMHO.


Agreed. And I don’t want a size/speed freak who does 40 reps (like Flowers) unless he’s already got great technique and/or is a voracious learner. Look at the Pats OL. No Orlando Paces. They just get guys who can grind and play. Their center gets hurt and they immediately have 2 gritty dudes behind him. A long way of saying, please no more projects in the first round!
Haha.  
Mr. Bungle : 1/30/2020 8:28 pm : link
It's not even February, and Jeremiah is already on his second guess for the Giants pick.

He'll make a few more guesses, one of them will be right, and some people will think he has special insight.
^This.
You can throw that draft chart out the window. If a team wants a player bad enuf they'll do what they need to within reason
Judging from this post, you’ve clearly never seen Wirfs play. One of The main things that stood out about him were his feet and how noble he looks. He has the potential to be a very good LT in the future, but is definitely plug and play RT from day 1. Go do your own research instead of regurgitating speculative bs
Do you say "very DG" as a pejorative? As in, it's a bad idea?
Need reach at 4  
Jay in Toronto : 4:52 am : link
Is not the way to build a team.

What will his salary slot be btw?
I'm Not Typically a Trade Down Guy  
Jim in Tampa : 6:20 am : link
But if there were ever a year to trade down...this is the year.

It would be inconceivable for either Burrow and Young to make it out of the top 3 picks. That means at least one of Tua or Herbert will be available at pick 4.

With so many QB-needy teams including Miami at 5, SD at 6, Carolina at 7 and Jax at 9, it seems very likely that at least one of those teams will want to trade up to #4.

The Giants would likely still be able to get a top OT or another very good player if they did a slight trade down to pick up an extra 2nd RD pick.

Be smart DG and trade down this year.
Jeremiah has Wirfs the 3rd rated tackle in his top 50 draft prospects  
GFAN52 : 6:56 am : link
ranked at #13 behind Wills at #11 and Becton at #10 FWIW. His write up projects him as an All-Pro guard.
Link - ( New Window )
If you ask me they’re is no way  
NikkiMac : 10:30 am : link
The Giants pass up Defensive talent at #4 I don’t care if the guy’s value is not there until pick #8 depicting a reach so what go ahead reach ...... Giants should take the best defensive player who can work in they’re system ..... The Patriot way will become the Giants way !!!
However  
NikkiMac : 10:32 am : link
A trade down would be great
Barring a trade down...  
Klaatu : 10:37 am : link
My preference is for an impact defender at #4. I've wanted that done for the past two drafts. However, if we can shore up the defense in free agency, I wouldn't be opposed to the Giants drafting an OT there, even if it is a bit of a reach. And before I hear about Flowers and Pugh, I'm not talking about taking a guy with a 2nd or 3rd or 4th round grade there, but a legitimate 1st round talent, albeit not top 5. I could live with that.
Except that is how you wind up with a guy like Evan Engram at #23  
Jimmy Googs : 10:49 am : link
when he could have been had early in Rd 2...
Apologies  
Jimmy Googs : 11:28 am : link
I’ll try and make it up to you otherwise we’ll always have that between us...
Lack of consensus may mean  
Jay in Toronto : 11:31 am : link
a run on OTs. Will be interesting to see how high it will start.
