Small nugget from Daniel Jeremiah regarding Giants pick at 4 bigblue12 : 1/30/2020 1:57 pm

on the most recent Move the Sticks Podcast. Bucky had the Giants taking Wills, but Jeremiah jumped in and said that he talked to people plugged in with the Giants at the Senior Bowl who said "not to sleep on Wirfs", that's a Dave Gettlemen special. Could be true, might not be, but I thought it was interesting.