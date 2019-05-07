Small nugget from Daniel Jeremiah regarding Giants pick at 4

on the most recent Move the Sticks Podcast. Bucky had the Giants taking Wills, but Jeremiah jumped in and said that he talked to people plugged in with the Giants at the Senior Bowl who said "not to sleep on Wirfs", that's a Dave Gettlemen special. Could be true, might not be, but I thought it was interesting.
Let's hope he learned his lesson and at least considers a trade down.
"When I was at the Senior Bowl, I saw Tristan Wirfs and knew that was a professional right tackle. I was in full bloom..."
Or you can float fiction. Continue to do it until the draft. And pass it off as fact all along...
The desire to trade down goes against Gettleman's history. I think that Simmons will be available plus he can be part of the answer to the hole in the middle which so many tight ends have taken advantage of. But Is Simmons good value. The Tackles in free agency are all too old or too pricey imo.
The hole at center is a consideration perhaps @ #36.
So offense or defense?
Larry
Gettleman at the presser after the pick:
Or you can float fiction. Continue to do it until the draft. And pass it off as fact all along...
It's amazing how many people here know more than Gettleman. Mara really missed the boat not asking Eric for the contact info for these guys during that search. Poor John asleep at the wheel again. ;-)
Use big money FA for edge rushers, ILB, FS
- There are 3 jobs on the Oline that are wide open right now - LT, C and RT
- There are 2 jobs on the Oline that are partially open right now - LG and RG
- There is also 1 job for a blocking TE that is wide open
Now with that said, Rome wasn't built in a day but somehow it also actually got built. I am also not advocating we have to cut Solder, Hernandez and Zeitler but the message needs to be loud and clear they don't have starting jobs right now per the coaching staff.
So let it be written...
bw in dc said:
Gettleman at the presser after the pick:
Or you can float fiction. Continue to do it until the draft. And pass it off as fact all along...
It's amazing how many people here know more than Gettleman. Mara really missed the boat not asking Eric for the contact info for these guys during that search. Poor John asleep at the wheel again. ;-)
Hopefully his voice has diminished with Judge in the room and this wont be allowed.
There's no evidence for this at all. Cite your sources.
bw in dc said:
Gettleman at the presser after the pick:
Or you can float fiction. Continue to do it until the draft. And pass it off as fact all along...
It's amazing how many people here know more than Gettleman. Mara really missed the boat not asking Eric for the contact info for these guys during that search. Poor John asleep at the wheel again. ;-)
Well, when you are 9-23 in two seasons as GM, have mocked a reporter asked about analytics, and make cringe-worthy quotes whenever you speak, you generally don't get the benefit of the doubt anymore.
After his selection of Daniel Jones: it is crucial that you see a QB play in actual games. Reporter asks, did you watch Jones play? Answer: No. Only at the Senior Bowl. And after three plays I was in full bloom love with the kid.
We can talk about analytics, etc. If you don't want people talking about the "four software guys" in the Giants' employ, don't speak like that. You sound idiotic. I've listened to GMs from a slew of other teams - even bad teams - give PCs. None of them speak like that. None. The Jets stink, but Joe Douglas sounded incredibly professional during his interview on ESPN Radio. John Lynch was never even in a front office role before GM, but you didn't hear him make comments like that.
FatMan in Charlotte said:
bw in dc said:
Gettleman at the presser after the pick:
Or you can float fiction. Continue to do it until the draft. And pass it off as fact all along...
It's amazing how many people here know more than Gettleman. Mara really missed the boat not asking Eric for the contact info for these guys during that search. Poor John asleep at the wheel again. ;-)
Well, when you are 9-23 in two seasons as GM, have mocked a reporter asked about analytics, and make cringe-worthy quotes whenever you speak, you generally don't get the benefit of the doubt anymore.
After his selection of Daniel Jones: it is crucial that you see a QB play in actual games. Reporter asks, did you watch Jones play? Answer: No. Only at the Senior Bowl. And after three plays I was in full bloom love with the kid.
We can talk about analytics, etc. If you don't want people talking about the "four software guys" in the Giants' employ, don't speak like that. You sound idiotic. I've listened to GMs from a slew of other teams - even bad teams - give PCs. None of them speak like that. None. The Jets stink, but Joe Douglas sounded incredibly professional during his interview on ESPN Radio. John Lynch was never even in a front office role before GM, but you didn't hear him make comments like that.
Are you the same guy from the other thread?? :-)
As for analytics, I'll paraphrase Gene Michael: give me all the stats and analytics, but until I see the guy in person I'll reserve judgement.
If someone doesn't offer us a good trade, and the player we would have selected at 7 is available at 4...we are going to take that player. Don't overthink this.
If someone doesn't offer us a good trade, and the player we would have selected at 7 is available at 4...we are going to take that player. Don't overthink this.
Its not about overthinking. That is like telling somebody you're trying too hard.
Seek out good trades by checking your ego at the door. Determine which are the best and follow up. Then determine whether its better to stay pat versus take the bests trades.
We need players folks, and a lot more good ones. This is how you do it...
I don’t claim enough knowledge to know if one of the OTs is or is not worth it, but drafting a guy who doesn’t have left tackle chops and may have to move to guard would be a big whiff. IMHO.
There are no appropriate candidates in FA for LT because of age so that means drafting one. Could the present LT switch to RT, perhaps. It appears to me that there are good players available to play Center in both FA and the Draft. The abundance we have for salaries needs to be watched carefully so that big ticket items like ERA's, a true #1 receiver, hopefully more special teams players and overall depth don't continue to be ignored.
Larry
After his selection of Daniel Jones: it is crucial that you see a QB play in actual games. Reporter asks, did you watch Jones play? Answer: No. Only at the Senior Bowl. And after three plays I was in full bloom love with the kid.
c'mon man you really think after the senior bowl they didn't scout the fuck out of Jones?
down is the easiest thing of all time. Also, saying things like "Wirfs is great, but would rather him at 7 than 4..." ....I mean come on. It's literally a difference of 3 picks.
If someone doesn't offer us a good trade, and the player we would have selected at 7 is available at 4...we are going to take that player. Don't overthink this.
Its not about overthinking. That is like telling somebody you're trying too hard.
Seek out good trades by checking your ego at the door. Determine which are the best and follow up. Then determine whether its better to stay pat versus take the bests trades.
We need players folks, and a lot more good ones. This is how you do it...
How succinct. I did not realize that they needed a lot of good players nor did I realize that you need to look into players vs a trade.
ryanmkeane said:
down is the easiest thing of all time. Also, saying things like "Wirfs is great, but would rather him at 7 than 4..." ....I mean come on. It's literally a difference of 3 picks.
If someone doesn't offer us a good trade, and the player we would have selected at 7 is available at 4...we are going to take that player. Don't overthink this.
Its not about overthinking. That is like telling somebody you're trying too hard.
Seek out good trades by checking your ego at the door. Determine which are the best and follow up. Then determine whether its better to stay pat versus take the bests trades.
We need players folks, and a lot more good ones. This is how you do it...
How succinct. I did not realize that they needed a lot of good players nor did I realize that you need to look into players vs a trade.
I don’t claim enough knowledge to know if one of the OTs is or is not worth it, but drafting a guy who doesn’t have left tackle chops and may have to move to guard would be a big whiff. IMHO.
Agreed. And I don’t want a size/speed freak who does 40 reps (like Flowers) unless he’s already got great technique and/or is a voracious learner. Look at the Pats OL. No Orlando Paces. They just get guys who can grind and play. Their center gets hurt and they immediately have 2 gritty dudes behind him. A long way of saying, please no more projects in the first round!
He first has to have a team make an offer, and then the offer has to be a good one to where it's worth doing.
And doesn’t go full bloom in love with a player without considering a trade down for once in his career.
He first has to have a team make an offer, and then the offer has to be a good one to where it's worth doing.
I hope the Tua and Herbert hype cranks up and gives him some options.
He'll make a few more guesses, one of them will be right, and some people will think he has special insight.
You can throw that draft chart out the window. If a team wants a player bad enuf they'll do what they need to within reason
OT's in this draft is a crapshoot. You might get a stud, but just as likely to get a Flowers 2.0, or if lucky, get a Robert Gallery who finally becomes useful as a guard after 3 years of failing at tackle.
Judging from this post, you’ve clearly never seen Wirfs play. One of The main things that stood out about him were his feet and how noble he looks. He has the potential to be a very good LT in the future, but is definitely plug and play RT from day 1. Go do your own research instead of regurgitating speculative bs
Do you say "very DG" as a pejorative? As in, it's a bad idea?
Maybe he's just confident the Giants are going OT with the pick, and is now covering the bases by switching horses?
Maybe he was dead right with Becton and the Giants FO got nervous re their intentions being known, and slipped him some misinformation?
I find it peculiar that he changed his opinion from Becton to Wirfs so quickly.
What will his salary slot be btw?
Maybe he's just confident the Giants are going OT with the pick, and is now covering the bases by switching horses?
Maybe he was dead right with Becton and the Giants FO got nervous re their intentions being known, and slipped him some misinformation?
I find it peculiar that he changed his opinion from Becton to Wirfs so quickly.
I don't read this is him changing his opinion of who the Giants should draft. Rather, he's simply sharing reports of who they were interested in at the Senior Bowl.
There's no tension between that and mocking Becton prior to the Senior Bowl.
It would be inconceivable for either Burrow and Young to make it out of the top 3 picks. That means at least one of Tua or Herbert will be available at pick 4.
With so many QB-needy teams including Miami at 5, SD at 6, Carolina at 7 and Jax at 9, it seems very likely that at least one of those teams will want to trade up to #4.
The Giants would likely still be able to get a top OT or another very good player if they did a slight trade down to pick up an extra 2nd RD pick.
Be smart DG and trade down this year.
Link - ( New Window )
some, if not many, say Wirfs will probably have to move to guard in the NFL because he lacks the dancer's feet. Not exactly a ringing endorsement to give me that warm fuzzy feeling. In five different websites, there's five different ratings for the "number 1" OT's on their list. In fact, Thomas gets the most hype and most often listed as "the best of the lot", but is listed as far down as 8th on other sites and is rated anywhere from 1st to 8th - one site doesn't even have him listed for some reason.
OT's in this draft is a crapshoot. You might get a stud, but just as likely to get a Flowers 2.0, or if lucky, get a Robert Gallery who finally becomes useful as a guard after 3 years of failing at tackle.
Judging from this post, you’ve clearly never seen Wirfs play. One of The main things that stood out about him were his feet and how noble he looks. He has the potential to be a very good LT in the future, but is definitely plug and play RT from day 1. Go do your own research instead of regurgitating speculative bs
Well if he looks noble sign me up. So sick of picking ignoble OL prospects.
Solder/Wirfs is very DG and buys him time to find the next LT.
Do you say "very DG" as a pejorative? As in, it's a bad idea?
I think there's enough evidence to demonstrate DG is operating with a significant amount of reaction in his moves. Picking Wirfs at #4, who might be a RT at best, would be another example, imo. Same as signing Solder for $15M per, among plenty of other examples.
For me, I like Wirfs a lot but not at #4.
If someone doesn't offer us a good trade, and the player we would have selected at 7 is available at 4...we are going to take that player. Don't overthink this.
I agree 100%. This "lets trade down to 10" stuff gets old. If Wirfs is the guy you want in the draft, you take him at #4 even if the talking heads say he should go #10. Its 6 spots, who cares, you won't get him in rd 2 anyway. Its better than taking a player you want less at #4, how does that make sense?
You don't know that.
when he could have been had early in Rd 2...
You don't know that.
ok, imv...
Quote:
Quote:
You don't know that.
ok, imv...
It's too late for a qualifier. You've ruined my entire BBI experience.
Yes, but we'll always have Paris, too, so there is that.