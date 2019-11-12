Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Ernie Accorsi on Daniel Jones

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/30/2020 2:44 pm
Quote:
“I like all the physical attributes,” Accorsi told The Post. “I loved his poise, I like his arm, love his accuracy, I loved his composure in the pocket, his ability to run, his size, his competitiveness, his toughness — he took some tremendous shots this year.

“There’s nothing I don’t like. And he seems to have — ultimately to be a great one, you have to be a good teammate, and he seems, just watching the games, teammates respond to him.”

...

“Everything I see of Daniel Jones I like,” Accorsi said. “I think they got a quarterback.”

Ernie Accorsi endorses Daniel Jones after delivering Eli Manning to Giants - ( New Window )
Fit him for his jacket  
UberAlias : 1/30/2020 2:48 pm : link
He’s a good teammate.
We need Jones  
cjac : 1/30/2020 2:48 pm : link
to make a big step in year 2

3 areas that need improvement

Ball security
reading defenses
chucking it out of bounds when things breakdown (related to ball security where he's trying to do too much)
didn't Accorsi  
mdc1 : 1/30/2020 2:49 pm : link
participate in the selection?
...  
christian : 1/30/2020 2:53 pm : link
Accorsi doesn't dislike the alarming rate of fumbles? That's a riot.
RE: didn't Accorsi  
Chris in Philly : 1/30/2020 2:54 pm : link
In comment 14798273 mdc1 said:
Quote:
participate in the selection?


What is that supposed to mean?
RE: ...  
cjac : 1/30/2020 2:54 pm : link
In comment 14798279 christian said:
Quote:
Accorsi doesn't dislike the alarming rate of fumbles? That's a riot.


I dont blame him for not saying anything negative, but at the same time, you have to admit Jones' rookie year was way way better than Eli's
Despite the warts  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/30/2020 2:58 pm : link
We hage to remember that Jones was a rookie. He showed some tremendous things for a rookie, often Giants fans fixate on the negatives.
RE: We need Jones  
Giants in 07 : 1/30/2020 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14798272 cjac said:
Quote:
to make a big step in year 2

3 areas that need improvement

Ball security
reading defenses
chucking it out of bounds when things breakdown (related to ball security where he's trying to do too much)


Agree. He needs to take a huge step.

He needs to have 6 games of 4 TD's. Or else he's a bust!
I don't think he needs to make a huge jump year 2  
UConn4523 : 1/30/2020 3:04 pm : link
not regressing, while certainly not his or the teams goal, would actually be fantastic news.
I think people forget how Eli struggled his rookie year  
bigblue5611_2 : 1/30/2020 3:06 pm : link
with a more talented roster around him.

Jones showed more than enough promise his rookie year to be excited about year 2. Does he have a few things to work on? Of course, but one thing that would go a long way to helping cure one of those things would be a line that doesn't constantly let him get blindsided, which caused a good amount of his fumbles.

I love Eli, but I think Jones showed more promise in his first year than Eli did...and this is in no way a knock on Eli whatsoever.
"There's nothing I don't like."  
Mr. Bungle : 1/30/2020 3:09 pm : link
How about the hundred and ninety fumbles?

This is pretty meaningless commentary. It's not like Ernie's going to be critical of the Giants front office in any capacity.
"But most of all  
Mike from Ohio : 1/30/2020 3:09 pm : link
I love the name. Reminds me of another QB named Jones."
it would be a better summary  
hitdog42 : 1/30/2020 3:10 pm : link
if he actually critiqued something.
would feel a bit more real
RE: RE: didn't Accorsi  
Klaatu : 1/30/2020 3:11 pm : link
In comment 14798283 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 14798273 mdc1 said:


Quote:


participate in the selection?



What is that supposed to mean?


Who wants ta know?
"I think they got a quarterback."  
since1925 : 1/30/2020 3:33 pm : link
High praise indeed.
A former alumnae...  
bw in dc : 1/30/2020 3:35 pm : link
of Jints Central, who hired Gettleman, praising Gettleman's pick of Jones.

Hmmmm.
can't think of anything I desire less  
Greg from LI : 1/30/2020 3:36 pm : link
than more blather from Ernie Accorsi.
I love Jones but think this quote is meaningless  
cosmicj : 1/30/2020 3:36 pm : link
What else is Accorsi supposed to say?
Has anyone done a breakdown  
Buzzard64 : 1/30/2020 3:38 pm : link
How many fumbles were ultimately his fault?
How many fumbles were the result of playing QB behind a Sieve of an offensive line?
IMO at the very least 50% of Jones's fumbles were due to getting crushed immediately by a defender due to poor line play.
The fumble issue isn't nearly as bad as it's made out to be.
RE:  
Chip : 1/30/2020 3:43 pm : link
In comment 14798301 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I love the name. Reminds me of another QB named Jones."

If you mean Bert Jones I would agree they are similar. Both could run Daniel little taller. If we got another Bert Jones that would be great but you need to build a better team around our Jones
One point Ernie  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/30/2020 3:47 pm : link
mad regarding the big hits he took is not good long term. I did not like the amount of shots he took. I think part was Shurmur and the type of offense they ran but Jones needs to get better a living for the next play.

One of those big shots is going to knock him out for a game or worse. Look at Luck.


Hope Garrett really addresses this as well as the Giants get the OL and run game right to create more balance run/pass and better 3rd down distance needed for a first.
Tom Brady  
Archer : 1/30/2020 4:09 pm : link
Tom Brady’s second years stats are eerily similar to Daniel Jones rookie season

Brady in 15 games had 2843 yds, 18 tds.,12 int. 63.9%, 86.5 rating , and 3 fumbles.

Jones in 13 games had 3027 yds, 24 tds, 12 int. 61.9%, 87.7 rating, and 6 fumbles.

Brady’s team was 11-4 in his games and he was a pro bowl player
Jone’s Giants were 3-10 in his games and was panned by many experts

Also Jones ran for 272 yards and 2 more tds
the key to happiness in life:  
Greg from LI : 1/30/2020 4:14 pm : link
Find someone who loves you as much as Ernie Accorsi loves the sound of his own voice.
RE: 190 fumbles?  
Manning10 : 1/30/2020 4:48 pm : link
In comment [url=index.php?
mode=2&thread=594501&show_all=1#14798300]14798300[/url] Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
How about the hundred and ninety fumbles?

This is pretty meaningless commentary. It's not like Ernie's going to be critical of the Giants front office in any capacity.


A bit of an exaggeration don't you think Bozo. I am sure you still pissed about passing on Haskins.
Jones only had 6 fumbles last season?  
Jimmy Googs : 1/30/2020 4:50 pm : link
Why does it feel like there is a "1" missing by that digit...
Jones had a promising rookie season.And lets face it,there were people  
Victor in CT : 1/30/2020 5:10 pm : link
looking to run Eli out of town even after SB 42. I had a parent on my son's basbeall team that would routinely bust my balls that David Carr was better than Eli and should start.

Some fumbles were on Jones, some were not. For one, he has to learn that it's not college anymore, and learn to slide feet first, take advantage of that rule. I recall a few plays where he dove head first and fumbled. I also recall alot where he was under severe duress. I think he can work it out.
RE: RE: We need Jones  
Giants38 : 1/30/2020 5:12 pm : link
In comment 14798289 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
In comment 14798272 cjac said:


Quote:


to make a big step in year 2

3 areas that need improvement

Ball security
reading defenses
chucking it out of bounds when things breakdown (related to ball security where he's trying to do too much)



Agree. He needs to take a huge step.

He needs to have 6 games of 4 TD's. Or else he's a bust!


Wait. I just want to clarify something.

Our rookie QB - who started all of 12 games (and none with a full allotment of weapons) - needs to improve in certain areas?

The guy was a rookie. A rookie. As in a rookie. When people on this site have children, do they expect them to emerge from the womb running?

He's a 22 year old kid. Did I like seeing him fumble as much as he did? Of course not. But players learn from year to year. Rookie TEs - even the best of them - do and have struggled their rookie years. WRs too. QB is the hardest position on the field to play. He did it pretty darn well for a guy who lacked a ton of healthy weapons and any semblance of an OL.

If he doesn't move forward next year - or regresses like Mayfield - we have an issue. But the guy's rookie performance was about as good as you can expect.
RE: RE: RE: We need Jones  
Victor in CT : 1/30/2020 5:17 pm : link
In comment 14798486 Giants38 said:
Quote:
In comment 14798289 Giants in 07 said:


Quote:


In comment 14798272 cjac said:


Quote:


to make a big step in year 2

3 areas that need improvement

Ball security
reading defenses
chucking it out of bounds when things breakdown (related to ball security where he's trying to do too much)



Agree. He needs to take a huge step.

He needs to have 6 games of 4 TD's. Or else he's a bust!



Wait. I just want to clarify something.

Our rookie QB - who started all of 12 games (and none with a full allotment of weapons) - needs to improve in certain areas?

The guy was a rookie. A rookie. As in a rookie. When people on this site have children, do they expect them to emerge from the womb running?

He's a 22 year old kid. Did I like seeing him fumble as much as he did? Of course not. But players learn from year to year. Rookie TEs - even the best of them - do and have struggled their rookie years. WRs too. QB is the hardest position on the field to play. He did it pretty darn well for a guy who lacked a ton of healthy weapons and any semblance of an OL.

If he doesn't move forward next year - or regresses like Mayfield - we have an issue. But the guy's rookie performance was about as good as you can expect.


You're too rational for this site.
While I'm glad Ernie weighed in on the positive side...  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/30/2020 5:21 pm : link
...I'm reserving judgment until we hear from Jerry Reese. ;o)
RE: Has anyone done a breakdown  
Jim in Tampa : 1/30/2020 5:24 pm : link
In comment 14798361 Buzzard64 said:
Quote:
How many fumbles were ultimately his fault?
How many fumbles were the result of playing QB behind a Sieve of an offensive line?
IMO at the very least 50% of Jones's fumbles were due to getting crushed immediately by a defender due to poor line play.
The fumble issue isn't nearly as bad as it's made out to be.

Stop with the excuses and just admit that Jones had a fumbling problem as a rookie.

There were a lot of positives in his game last year and everyone is hopeful that Jones will get better at holding on to the ball. But Jones fumbled far too much as a rookie and he's got to improve.
RE: RE: Has anyone done a breakdown  
Jimmy Googs : 1/30/2020 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14798500 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:


There were a lot of positives in his game last year and everyone is hopeful that Jones will get better at holding on to the ball. But Jones fumbled far too much as a rookie and he's got to improve.


they call this "it in a nutshell"...
Jones  
Archer : 1/30/2020 5:45 pm : link
Jones had 11 lost fumbles


The attached link is to a very exhaustive evaluation of all of Daniel Jones fumbles

Hopefully this is the type of evaluation that some of you were looking for

Link - ( New Window )
RE: Tom Brady  
chuckydee9 : 1/30/2020 5:48 pm : link
In comment 14798395 Archer said:
Quote:
Tom Brady’s second years stats are eerily similar to Daniel Jones rookie season

Brady in 15 games had 2843 yds, 18 tds.,12 int. 63.9%, 86.5 rating , and 3 fumbles.

Jones in 13 games had 3027 yds, 24 tds, 12 int. 61.9%, 87.7 rating, and 6 fumbles.

Brady’s team was 11-4 in his games and he was a pro bowl player
Jone’s Giants were 3-10 in his games and was panned by many experts

Also Jones ran for 272 yards and 2 more tds


Let's just use fake numbers.. why only list 6 fumbles? He had 18 fumbles.. 11 lost..
RE: RE: 190 fumbles?  
Mr. Bungle : 1/30/2020 5:54 pm : link
In comment 14798448 Manning10 said:
Quote:
In comment [url=index.php?
mode=2&thread=594501&show_all=1#14798300]14798300[/url] Mr. Bungle said:


Quote:


How about the hundred and ninety fumbles?

This is pretty meaningless commentary. It's not like Ernie's going to be critical of the Giants front office in any capacity.



A bit of an exaggeration don't you think Bozo. I am sure you still pissed about passing on Haskins.

You managed to botch a Corner Forum reply. And I'm the "Bozo"?

And I never liked Haskins. Who are you confusing me with? I have no idea who you are. I don't remember a single thing you've ever posted.
Jones  
Archer : 1/30/2020 5:59 pm : link
When watching Jones fumbles it is apparent that many were not his fault

The OL contributed to many to count by missing blocks, the backs created two fumbles lost by fumbling the exchange or Barkley not fighting for a backward throw,, exchange from the center generated two fumbles, two of Jones fumbles were at the end of games when the game was already decided, and at least 3 fumbles occurred when Jones was extending running plays
RE: the key to happiness in life:  
Joey in VA : 1/30/2020 6:00 pm : link
In comment 14798406 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Find someone who loves you as much as Ernie Accorsi loves the sound of his own voice.
You're about as qualified to opine on happiness as Accorsi is discussing great haircuts.
Jones  
Archer : 1/30/2020 6:03 pm : link
I already acknowledged that it was 11 lost.

NFL stats separate fumbles lost in the backfield vs. a fumble in a running play.

Any other errors that you think that I created?

Come on  
David B. : 1/30/2020 6:30 pm : link
Jones' rookie year showed more promise than Eli's did. Or rather, Jones seemed further along as a rookie than Eli did. AND there's Jones' ability to run, extend plays, etc.
Jim in Tampa  
Buzzard64 : 1/30/2020 6:52 pm : link
I'm not looking for excuses. Yes, he did have fumbles, what rookie doesn't? IMO the numbers are inflated due to the reasons I stated. Would we all rather he didn't have any fumbles? Sure. But to disregard the ineptness of the Offensive Line and just lay them all at the feet of DJ is crazy.
RE: Jim in Tampa  
Jim in Tampa : 1/30/2020 7:48 pm : link
In comment 14798566 Buzzard64 said:
Quote:
I'm not looking for excuses. Yes, he did have fumbles, what rookie doesn't? IMO the numbers are inflated due to the reasons I stated. Would we all rather he didn't have any fumbles? Sure. But to disregard the ineptness of the Offensive Line and just lay them all at the feet of DJ is crazy.

For someone who is "not looking for excuses" you sure seem to be basing your entire premise (that it's not as bad as it seems) on excuses.

What rookie doesn't (have fumbles) is an excuse. Inept offensive line causing QB fumbles is an excuse.

Jones is not the only one who has ever played QB, nor is he the only QB who has ever played behind a poor OL.

Jones was however a player who fumbled at a near record-setting rate.

Jones fumbled 18 times in 13 games. That's an average of 1.38 fumbles per game.

If you throw out the first game versus Dallas in which he did not start yet still fumbled... that's 17 fumbles in 12 starts for an average of 1.42 fumbles per game.

That's the second highest fumbles per game average of any player in NFL history. (The only player that I found with a higher avg. was Culpepper...1.45 in 2001.)

Again, we all hope Jones gets better at holding on to the ball. But after reading countless posts by some BBIers who made every excuse they could think of for Eli's poor play his last three years as a starter... it would be nice if we looked at our new QB objectively.

Last year Jones had a fumbling problem. There's no need to sugarcoat it or pretend that it's not an issue.

And for those who want to stress that Jones only LOST 11 fumbles...Yes that's true. But what happens to the ball after a player fumbles is about luck and the skill of the recovering players. The important stat is the total number of fumbles, not fumbles lost.
Well he better get off him  
micky : 1/30/2020 8:03 pm : link
Before he crushes him!!
Fumbles were an issue  
darren in pdx : 1/30/2020 8:27 pm : link
that everyone is very aware of. Easiest comparison to make is Lamar Jackson, who in 8 starts in 2018 had 15 fumbles and 5 lost (including one post-season game). How Jones does in that facet next season and how the team improves in o-line play remains to be seen. You can point it out all day, but it is no indicator that it will continue at the same rate until it actually does. Rookie QBs tend to turn the ball over a lot. Jones displayed enough positives to be excited for his future while also hoping that turnovers are not a chronic issue moving forward.
I’m excited  
greek13 : 1/30/2020 9:12 pm : link
To see him develop. He had a strong rookie year - the three areas listed above are where improvement will lead to wins - he has the courage and the skills - hope we use his skill set better this coming year
RE: Has anyone done a breakdown  
japanhead : 1/30/2020 9:34 pm : link
In comment 14798361 Buzzard64 said:
Quote:
How many fumbles were ultimately his fault?
How many fumbles were the result of playing QB behind a Sieve of an offensive line?
IMO at the very least 50% of Jones's fumbles were due to getting crushed immediately by a defender due to poor line play.
The fumble issue isn't nearly as bad as it's made out to be.


jones fumbled 18 times in just 12 games. no player has fumbled that many times in a season in the last decade +.

in 2018 derek carr lead the league in fumbles, with 12, over a full 16 game season.

the fumbling is every bit as bad as it's made out to be.
And nobody gives the guy credit  
NikkiMac : 10:40 am : link
For playing under immense pressure of having to dethrone a Giants Legend that in itself is tough to do and a shabby OL I’d say he’s Danny cool 😎
