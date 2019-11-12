Ernie Accorsi on Daniel Jones

|
|“I like all the physical attributes,” Accorsi told The Post. “I loved his poise, I like his arm, love his accuracy, I loved his composure in the pocket, his ability to run, his size, his competitiveness, his toughness — he took some tremendous shots this year.
“There’s nothing I don’t like. And he seems to have — ultimately to be a great one, you have to be a good teammate, and he seems, just watching the games, teammates respond to him.”
“Everything I see of Daniel Jones I like,” Accorsi said. “I think they got a quarterback.”
3 areas that need improvement
Ball security
reading defenses
chucking it out of bounds when things breakdown (related to ball security where he's trying to do too much)
I dont blame him for not saying anything negative, but at the same time, you have to admit Jones' rookie year was way way better than Eli's
Agree. He needs to take a huge step.
He needs to have 6 games of 4 TD's. Or else he's a bust!
Jones showed more than enough promise his rookie year to be excited about year 2. Does he have a few things to work on? Of course, but one thing that would go a long way to helping cure one of those things would be a line that doesn't constantly let him get blindsided, which caused a good amount of his fumbles.
I love Eli, but I think Jones showed more promise in his first year than Eli did...and this is in no way a knock on Eli whatsoever.
This is pretty meaningless commentary. It's not like Ernie's going to be critical of the Giants front office in any capacity.
How many fumbles were the result of playing QB behind a Sieve of an offensive line?
IMO at the very least 50% of Jones's fumbles were due to getting crushed immediately by a defender due to poor line play.
The fumble issue isn't nearly as bad as it's made out to be.
If you mean Bert Jones I would agree they are similar. Both could run Daniel little taller. If we got another Bert Jones that would be great but you need to build a better team around our Jones
One of those big shots is going to knock him out for a game or worse. Look at Luck.
Hope Garrett really addresses this as well as the Giants get the OL and run game right to create more balance run/pass and better 3rd down distance needed for a first.
Brady in 15 games had 2843 yds, 18 tds.,12 int. 63.9%, 86.5 rating , and 3 fumbles.
Jones in 13 games had 3027 yds, 24 tds, 12 int. 61.9%, 87.7 rating, and 6 fumbles.
Brady’s team was 11-4 in his games and he was a pro bowl player
Jone’s Giants were 3-10 in his games and was panned by many experts
Also Jones ran for 272 yards and 2 more tds
This is pretty meaningless commentary. It's not like Ernie's going to be critical of the Giants front office in any capacity.
A bit of an exaggeration don't you think Bozo. I am sure you still pissed about passing on Haskins.
Some fumbles were on Jones, some were not. For one, he has to learn that it's not college anymore, and learn to slide feet first, take advantage of that rule. I recall a few plays where he dove head first and fumbled. I also recall alot where he was under severe duress. I think he can work it out.
Agree. He needs to take a huge step.
He needs to have 6 games of 4 TD's. Or else he's a bust!
Wait. I just want to clarify something.
Our rookie QB - who started all of 12 games (and none with a full allotment of weapons) - needs to improve in certain areas?
The guy was a rookie. A rookie. As in a rookie. When people on this site have children, do they expect them to emerge from the womb running?
He's a 22 year old kid. Did I like seeing him fumble as much as he did? Of course not. But players learn from year to year. Rookie TEs - even the best of them - do and have struggled their rookie years. WRs too. QB is the hardest position on the field to play. He did it pretty darn well for a guy who lacked a ton of healthy weapons and any semblance of an OL.
If he doesn't move forward next year - or regresses like Mayfield - we have an issue. But the guy's rookie performance was about as good as you can expect.
You're too rational for this site.
Stop with the excuses and just admit that Jones had a fumbling problem as a rookie.
There were a lot of positives in his game last year and everyone is hopeful that Jones will get better at holding on to the ball. But Jones fumbled far too much as a rookie and he's got to improve.
There were a lot of positives in his game last year and everyone is hopeful that Jones will get better at holding on to the ball. But Jones fumbled far too much as a rookie and he's got to improve.
they call this "it in a nutshell"...
The attached link is to a very exhaustive evaluation of all of Daniel Jones fumbles
Hopefully this is the type of evaluation that some of you were looking for
Link - ( New Window )
Let's just use fake numbers.. why only list 6 fumbles? He had 18 fumbles.. 11 lost..
A bit of an exaggeration don't you think Bozo. I am sure you still pissed about passing on Haskins.
You managed to botch a Corner Forum reply. And I'm the "Bozo"?
And I never liked Haskins. Who are you confusing me with? I have no idea who you are. I don't remember a single thing you've ever posted.
The OL contributed to many to count by missing blocks, the backs created two fumbles lost by fumbling the exchange or Barkley not fighting for a backward throw,, exchange from the center generated two fumbles, two of Jones fumbles were at the end of games when the game was already decided, and at least 3 fumbles occurred when Jones was extending running plays
NFL stats separate fumbles lost in the backfield vs. a fumble in a running play.
Any other errors that you think that I created?
For someone who is "not looking for excuses" you sure seem to be basing your entire premise (that it's not as bad as it seems) on excuses.
What rookie doesn't (have fumbles) is an excuse. Inept offensive line causing QB fumbles is an excuse.
Jones is not the only one who has ever played QB, nor is he the only QB who has ever played behind a poor OL.
Jones was however a player who fumbled at a near record-setting rate.
Jones fumbled 18 times in 13 games. That's an average of 1.38 fumbles per game.
If you throw out the first game versus Dallas in which he did not start yet still fumbled... that's 17 fumbles in 12 starts for an average of 1.42 fumbles per game.
That's the second highest fumbles per game average of any player in NFL history. (The only player that I found with a higher avg. was Culpepper...1.45 in 2001.)
Again, we all hope Jones gets better at holding on to the ball. But after reading countless posts by some BBIers who made every excuse they could think of for Eli's poor play his last three years as a starter... it would be nice if we looked at our new QB objectively.
Last year Jones had a fumbling problem. There's no need to sugarcoat it or pretend that it's not an issue.
And for those who want to stress that Jones only LOST 11 fumbles...Yes that's true. But what happens to the ball after a player fumbles is about luck and the skill of the recovering players. The important stat is the total number of fumbles, not fumbles lost.
jones fumbled 18 times in just 12 games. no player has fumbled that many times in a season in the last decade +.
in 2018 derek carr lead the league in fumbles, with 12, over a full 16 game season.
the fumbling is every bit as bad as it's made out to be.