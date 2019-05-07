Good morning BBI,
I love reading everyone’s thoughts on what the Giants should with the 4th pick: select an offensive tackle, Linebacker, Wide Receiver, Cornerback or trade back with a QB needy team.
Every team has holes and needs on their roster, even KC and SF. We all know our team needs help in every position group except maybe DT. Ideally, you can fill a couple of needs through free agency so that you can go BPA with the draft.
Drafting and OT with the 4th pick seems to make the most sense. The problem is figuring out who is the best fit and most talented one. Wirfs, Thomas, Wills and Becton have all been mocked to us and I can’t say anyone is better than the other or who my choice would be. I will say I think we would all be good with the selection of an OT because of the extreme need.
BPA might be CB in Jeff Okudah. A great CB is always a good addition to even the best defenses. I personally think a CB at pick 4 would mean we have taken care of OT, ER and LB in free agency.
Isaiah Simmons is another player that is mocked to us. Many have said that they aren’t sure what position he will play so they may not like the pick. I think he would bring much needed talent and athleticism to a LB group that has needed a leader and star since Pierce was here. He can do it all.
Trading back is another option if you can find an attractive trade partner. Trading back means not only is there not a player we love at pick 4 but we think a good player can be available with a trade down while adding more draft capital. A team who wants a QB might give up at least 2 additional picks along with their 1st rounder. Our team is young, our coach is young and this might be a great option since we aren’t close to a championship roster and have many needs. Gettleman may surprise us and make a deal back and still add an OT or Pass rusher.
So what is your attitude toward the 4th pick? Would you feel good knowing we added a possible building block at OT? Add another CB to our young group of DB’s? Draft a freak LB that can play in any defense and would be a 3 down LB. Trade back with the hopes of still finding a building block OT or pass rusher while acquiring more picks?
A elite player at any of the helps to offset a potential weakness elsewhere imo. A elite Wr impacts the run game and creates other favorable passing options for Jones as they have to be doubled.
Elite edge helps the secondary. Elite corner helps with less of a pass rush.
etc.
It is for this reason we should NOT reach for an OL at 4. If it's OL, it better be with a trade down.
The Giants are not going to come out of this draft and free agency period with OT, LB WR and DB all “solved.” There will still be some pieces that are band aids or only marginal improvement. There are too many holes to fix in one offseason. The key is to direct resources to get top players, not plug positional holes.
If cannot pull it off (although I cannot help but feel that is more of a problem with our GM than anything), then simply add the highest valued player you can at a position of need.
We certainly have plenty...
Maybe the trade down offers aren’t worthwhile, then stay where you are, but at least pick up the phone and listen to offers.
The Giants can get the same caliber player at 12 that they can get at 4.
They need to trade down.
...we are the New York Swiss Cheeses.
Trade Down.
Trade Down.
Trade Down.
Oh, and did I mention we need to trade down?
DG being an old school GM seasoned in the Giants drafting ways, makes trading down a remote possibility in my view.
DG being an old school GM seasoned in the Giants drafting ways, makes trading down a remote possibility in my view.
You may be correct but it comes down to having conviction on a player at 4 or feeling a few players you really like can be available with a trade down.
I have players in this draft I would love to see wearing a Giants uniform and they would be players at positions of need. I love Simmons and Chaisson and feel both would be great additions. Both might be had with a small trade down
Similar issue I had with Engram as a TE, a 1st rd TE should also be a good blocker.
If Simmons is on the board, I'm hoping for a trade down.
Fine with Okudah or an OT if they grade him that high.
Whoever that is.
Quote:
"Gettleman may surprise us and make a deal back and still add an OT or Pass rusher."
DG being an old school GM seasoned in the Giants drafting ways, makes trading down a remote possibility in my view.
You may be correct but it comes down to having conviction on a player at 4 or feeling a few players you really like can be available with a trade down.
I have players in this draft I would love to see wearing a Giants uniform and they would be players at positions of need. I love Simmons and Chaisson and feel both would be great additions. Both might be had with a small trade down
That's true about having a conviction on a player, but DG seems to have a risk aversion to possible losing that player should he consider a trade down. He and the Giants drafting history as a whole don't seem to want to take that chance they lose out on a specific player they have targeted. Maybe, and I hope, Judge coming from a NE organization that did trade downs can influence DG, but I wouldn't count on it.
Trade up. Duh.
Similar issue I had with Engram as a TE, a 1st rd TE should also be a good blocker.
If Simmons is on the board, I'm hoping for a trade down.
Fine with Okudah or an OT if they grade him that high.
Simmons should not be the pick. He is likely a LB, and there were some real alarming things I saw against LSU, most notably his inability to run down Joe Burrow. That did not sit well with me.
Okudah will either be there, or Tua will. If Okudah is gone in the top 3, then some team will want to trade up to get Tua at 4. Now, would I drop 10 spots in the draft for only a 3rd? No. But would I drop 2 spots or so for a couple of extra picks? Yes.
People say they want to mimic the Niners' rebuild. Well, aside of the fact that Bosa isn't working through that door, the Niners started their rebuild by moving down from 2 to 3 (with the Bears) for an additional 2nd and 3rd, I believe.
If cannot pull it off (although I cannot help but feel that is more of a problem with our GM than anything), then simply add the highest valued player you can at a position of need.
We certainly have plenty...
And so OT may not be the right pick due to value at 4, then the Giants must come away with one at pick #2 then. All the good OTs might be off the board by then, therein lies the dilemma. We need massive improvement on the Oline and must come away with a quality OT that can be a starter day 1 IMO.
Problem is DG has never traded down and so if we remain at 4 and all believe there's no OT worth the pick there, then it's either Okudah or Simmons, the next two best players in the draft. This is the draft to trade down, but you need trade partners?!
Miami has the picks to offer that could change the minds of all those picking before us.
Larry
...we are the New York Swiss Cheeses.
Trade Down.
Trade Down.
Trade Down.
Oh, and did I mention we need to trade down?
Agree. Trade down with jaguars for their 9th and 20th
Jags need a young QB
With the 9th pick take Mekhi Becton. With the 20th pick take Cesar Ruiz
Boom. OLine almost fixed RT Conklin in FA?
Larry
I do really believe we need to focus on defense as a decent to good defense can keep you in games something we have not had in recent years. The CB out of Ohio State IMO if in play would the obvious pick. I also think some of these scenarios where some have us trading down and getting 2 number ones and picking OLs with both picks are crazy. There is value in the 2nd and 3rd rounds where you can pick up a good center. If we don't build the defense we will never get competitive.
12 and 19 opens up several attractive combos for the Giants — possibly two ER’s, ER and LB, or ER and OT.
Quote:
I am all-in for this feeling like a trade down year.
If cannot pull it off (although I cannot help but feel that is more of a problem with our GM than anything), then simply add the highest valued player you can at a position of need.
We certainly have plenty...
And so OT may not be the right pick due to value at 4, then the Giants must come away with one at pick #2 then. All the good OTs might be off the board by then, therein lies the dilemma. We need massive improvement on the Oline and must come away with a quality OT that can be a starter day 1 IMO.
Problem is DG has never traded down and so if we remain at 4 and all believe there's no OT worth the pick there, then it's either Okudah or Simmons, the next two best players in the draft. This is the draft to trade down, but you need trade partners?!
Simms, yes we would need trade partners. But lets not make this sound impossible (not pointing at you but many posters use this as their crutch to dispel the strategy altogether).
We also don't to shoot for the Ultimate Trade-Down Scenario when just a fair one will do fine. Some team is looking to move up to grab a certain guy, whereas the NYG are looking to move down to collect extra picks to fill several spots where the talent is still good and targeted guys can still be had.
As to your other comments...there has to be some measurable risk your willing to take in a trade down to combat "the fear" that we will lose out on a quality OT for example. My point is simply that is a risk we should be willing to take since we need to improve in so many areas (OT, C, LB, Edge and S) that the talent field across so many positions helps mitigate the risk.
And I am a big proponent on really trying to end this O-line problem. And I think it can but But realistically will need 2 free agency periods (2020 and 2021) and this draft to accomplish it.
We really just need a GM who can show himself better in this area once and for all...
Things have to fall just right for a trade down. I hope that occurs, but if we wind up with a star at 4 I won’t bitch about it.
If the opportunity to trade down does come up, either a bit (say the Charges to add their early third) or a lot (say the Colts to get both their 2nd round picks) I think Gettleman will do that, and hope he still gets a quality OL and ER early, and maybe a CB or WR to boot. If they trade considerably down, like to the Colts slot at 13, Gros- Matos might be our first choice...
This team needs an ER badly.
If the opportunity to trade down does come up, either a bit (say the Charges to add their early third) or a lot (say the Colts to get both their 2nd round picks) I think Gettleman will do that, and hope he still gets a quality OL and ER early, and maybe a CB or WR to boot. If they trade considerably down, like to the Colts slot at 13, Gros- Matos might be our first choice...
This team needs an ER badly.
Gross-Matos is a possibility in that scenario especially since we just hired PSU’s DL coach for our DL coach. I personally love K’Lavon Chaisson from LSU. He is my favorite player in the draft. A trade to pick 9 with Jacksonville he might be there. Select Austin Jackson OT from USC with pick 20.
I see LA Chargers moving up to either pick 3 or pick 4 to get a QB. I would take their early 3rd and a 5th for them to move up 2 spots or maybe just their 2nd.
In my view, the premise of this thread — "The Giants should target a position at #4 overall, but which one?" — is fundamentally wrong. In the first round, especially at the top of the first, you target greatness, not a position. You want a guy you believe can be a future hall-of-famer, or at least a perennial Pro Bowler. That's who the Giants should target. If that's Okudah, you take him in a second even though you cluster-drafted DBs last year.
Need becomes more of a factor later in the draft, when the prospects are more closely bunched.
If you HAVE to have a first-round OT, and the OTs don't have top grades on them, then you trade down. It does seem to be getting harder to find good linemen, so you may have to draft them earlier than we're used to, but at #4 overall you take a difference maker at any position over a good player at a position of need.
If you pass on greatness for need you will end up with a perennially mediocre team.
If you pass on greatness for need you will end up with a perennially mediocre team.
Fair, but don't bet on going from bad to great with one draft.
We need more "good" players all around far more than we need one great player on one unit at this stage of restructuring this team. We also need the guy making the decisions to realize he still has a lot of digging out to do even though he has been here for 2 years now...
The strategy that 'makes the most sense' is trading down within the Top 10. It nets us extra premium draft capital while still affording us the opportunity to acquire a very good OT prospect. It's not a given we could find a trade partner but exploring that option before all others is the smart play.
Quote:
If you pass on greatness for need you will end up with a perennially mediocre team.
Fair, but don't bet on going from bad to great with one draft.
We need more "good" players all around far more than we need one great player on one unit at this stage of restructuring this team. We also need the guy making the decisions to realize he still has a lot of digging out to do even though he has been here for 2 years now...
In this case you take the best LT on the board because LT is a major need. You need to protect your franchise QB and you need to provide holes for your Gold Jacket RB
Quote:
I want them to get a guy who is a difference maker.
This.
In my view, the premise of this thread — "The Giants should target a position at #4 overall, but which one?" — is fundamentally wrong. In the first round, especially at the top of the first, you target greatness, not a position. You want a guy you believe can be a future hall-of-famer, or at least a perennial Pro Bowler. That's who the Giants should target. If that's Okudah, you take him in a second even though you cluster-drafted DBs last year.
Need becomes more of a factor later in the draft, when the prospects are more closely bunched.
If you HAVE to have a first-round OT, and the OTs don't have top grades on them, then you trade down. It does seem to be getting harder to find good linemen, so you may have to draft them earlier than we're used to, but at #4 overall you take a difference maker at any position over a good player at a position of need.
If you pass on greatness for need you will end up with a perennially mediocre team.
So a difference maker is who? Okudah? Fine. Jeudy? Sure. Simmons. Yes.
My premise on the thread to ask everyone’s attitude toward the pick? Not selecting a position. The reality is that we all kind of gravitate toward a player we like or see as a Giant type player. In 1996 I was hoping for Simeon Rice. He went to Arizona 2 picks before and George Young reached for Cedric Jones. Brutal. I wanted Ray Lewis if Rice was gone.
As for the draft: I was never a fan at all of the Barkley pick. But once it happened - I want to see a follow--through. I want him to have an offensive line to see what he can do. I think he can be super great,
So - assuming GMEN get at least two defenders and maybe a 3rd in a linebacker in FA- I want them to address the OLINE. Need at least two guys. And if you are going after a TAckle, imo it's bets to get a 1st rounder. The hell with "individual value." I want a good player. If the OT is good it makes Barkley and Jones much, much,much better. A good but not great Tackle can make both Jones and Barkley great. If Barkley and Jones are great then it means the Giants are a good football team.
So I lean towards
1-- Please give Barkley a chance.
2-- Please don't let Jones get destroyed.
I think this trumps BPA. Trade down if you are that much into BPA. Target an OT in rd 1 unless it is addressed in FA.
Similar issue I had with Engram as a TE, a 1st rd TE should also be a good blocker.
If Simmons is on the board, I'm hoping for a trade down.
Fine with Okudah or an OT if they grade him that high.
I think I don't mind if Simmons' strength is speed as opposed to power. We have a very good run stopping line but seriously lack in coverage of the middle of the field. I think Simmons could help alot there and with Connely next to him still be in good shape at the point of attack.
try and get some picks next year too! but multiple early trade downs could net us enough good picks in the meat of the draft(2nd/3rd/4th)