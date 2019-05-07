Attitude toward the 4th pick Rjanyg : 10:36 am

Good morning BBI,



I love reading everyone’s thoughts on what the Giants should with the 4th pick: select an offensive tackle, Linebacker, Wide Receiver, Cornerback or trade back with a QB needy team.



Every team has holes and needs on their roster, even KC and SF. We all know our team needs help in every position group except maybe DT. Ideally, you can fill a couple of needs through free agency so that you can go BPA with the draft.



Drafting and OT with the 4th pick seems to make the most sense. The problem is figuring out who is the best fit and most talented one. Wirfs, Thomas, Wills and Becton have all been mocked to us and I can’t say anyone is better than the other or who my choice would be. I will say I think we would all be good with the selection of an OT because of the extreme need.



BPA might be CB in Jeff Okudah. A great CB is always a good addition to even the best defenses. I personally think a CB at pick 4 would mean we have taken care of OT, ER and LB in free agency.



Isaiah Simmons is another player that is mocked to us. Many have said that they aren’t sure what position he will play so they may not like the pick. I think he would bring much needed talent and athleticism to a LB group that has needed a leader and star since Pierce was here. He can do it all.



Trading back is another option if you can find an attractive trade partner. Trading back means not only is there not a player we love at pick 4 but we think a good player can be available with a trade down while adding more draft capital. A team who wants a QB might give up at least 2 additional picks along with their 1st rounder. Our team is young, our coach is young and this might be a great option since we aren’t close to a championship roster and have many needs. Gettleman may surprise us and make a deal back and still add an OT or Pass rusher.



So what is your attitude toward the 4th pick? Would you feel good knowing we added a possible building block at OT? Add another CB to our young group of DB’s? Draft a freak LB that can play in any defense and would be a 3 down LB. Trade back with the hopes of still finding a building block OT or pass rusher while acquiring more picks?



