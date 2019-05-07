Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Attitude toward the 4th pick

Rjanyg :
Good morning BBI,

I love reading everyone’s thoughts on what the Giants should with the 4th pick: select an offensive tackle, Linebacker, Wide Receiver, Cornerback or trade back with a QB needy team.

Every team has holes and needs on their roster, even KC and SF. We all know our team needs help in every position group except maybe DT. Ideally, you can fill a couple of needs through free agency so that you can go BPA with the draft.

Drafting and OT with the 4th pick seems to make the most sense. The problem is figuring out who is the best fit and most talented one. Wirfs, Thomas, Wills and Becton have all been mocked to us and I can’t say anyone is better than the other or who my choice would be. I will say I think we would all be good with the selection of an OT because of the extreme need.

BPA might be CB in Jeff Okudah. A great CB is always a good addition to even the best defenses. I personally think a CB at pick 4 would mean we have taken care of OT, ER and LB in free agency.

Isaiah Simmons is another player that is mocked to us. Many have said that they aren’t sure what position he will play so they may not like the pick. I think he would bring much needed talent and athleticism to a LB group that has needed a leader and star since Pierce was here. He can do it all.

Trading back is another option if you can find an attractive trade partner. Trading back means not only is there not a player we love at pick 4 but we think a good player can be available with a trade down while adding more draft capital. A team who wants a QB might give up at least 2 additional picks along with their 1st rounder. Our team is young, our coach is young and this might be a great option since we aren’t close to a championship roster and have many needs. Gettleman may surprise us and make a deal back and still add an OT or Pass rusher.

So what is your attitude toward the 4th pick? Would you feel good knowing we added a possible building block at OT? Add another CB to our young group of DB’s? Draft a freak LB that can play in any defense and would be a 3 down LB. Trade back with the hopes of still finding a building block OT or pass rusher while acquiring more picks?

Trading  
mdthedream :
back a couple spots could get you the same player and extra picks. That is the biggest upside. See if Miami takes a QB and SD trades up with Giants than you still get the same player say SD takes Tua Miami goes with Herbert. All is good and you get a extra 1st rounder.
My attitude  
Lines of Scrimmage :
is to take the best player other than interior on both lines. So WR, Edge, LB, Corner, Safety.

A elite player at any of the helps to offset a potential weakness elsewhere imo. A elite Wr impacts the run game and creates other favorable passing options for Jones as they have to be doubled.

Elite edge helps the secondary. Elite corner helps with less of a pass rush.

etc.
Also another factor is  
mdthedream :
you get that player at a cheaper contract seeing he was drafted later than the 4th pick.
I think you said it best yourself.  
Tim in VA :
If there are 4 offensive linemen of equal value at pick 4, that would equate to a reach. That means some team will likely select the last of the 4 linemen after pick 15. Would you feel good for example knowing the Giants pick 1 at 4 who is no better than a guy selected at say pick 20?

It is for this reason we should NOT reach for an OL at 4. If it's OL, it better be with a trade down.
I don’t care what position they pick  
Mike from Ohio :
I want them to get a guy who is a difference maker. OT is more of a glaring need for this team, but if Okudah is the best player on the board, get him. This assumes no trade down.

The Giants are not going to come out of this draft and free agency period with OT, LB WR and DB all “solved.” There will still be some pieces that are band aids or only marginal improvement. There are too many holes to fix in one offseason. The key is to direct resources to get top players, not plug positional holes.
Tim and Mike with good posts above  
Jimmy Googs :
I am all-in for this feeling like a trade down year.

If cannot pull it off (although I cannot help but feel that is more of a problem with our GM than anything), then simply add the highest valued player you can at a position of need.

We certainly have plenty...
We need a lot of things.  
Section331 :
Yes, OT is a big one, but the best way to fill multiple holes is to get the most premium picks you can. Trade down, amass picks, and pick the best player at one of the need positions.

Maybe the trade down offers aren’t worthwhile, then stay where you are, but at least pick up the phone and listen to offers.
I don’t love anyone at 4  
WillVAB :
Unless something wild happens and Young drops.

The Giants can get the same caliber player at 12 that they can get at 4.

They need to trade down.
If Okudah is sitting there  
DonnieD89 :
at #4, you have to take him, providing there is no "offer you can't refuse" to trade down. A shut down corner is something the Giant have not had. He would likely be the lowest risk pick.
I don't  
charlito :
Have an opinion. I was wrong about Daniel Jones 😞
A team with as many holes as the Giants...  
M.S. :

...we are the New York Swiss Cheeses.

Trade Down.

Trade Down.

Trade Down.

Oh, and did I mention we need to trade down?
Agree, except this..  
GFAN52 :
"Gettleman may surprise us and make a deal back and still add an OT or Pass rusher."

DG being an old school GM seasoned in the Giants drafting ways, makes trading down a remote possibility in my view.
They should probably draft a RB in the top 5  
Default :
to compliment the inefficient top 3 RB currently on the roster.
RE: Agree, except this..  
Rjanyg :
In comment 14799686 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
"Gettleman may surprise us and make a deal back and still add an OT or Pass rusher."

DG being an old school GM seasoned in the Giants drafting ways, makes trading down a remote possibility in my view.


You may be correct but it comes down to having conviction on a player at 4 or feeling a few players you really like can be available with a trade down.

I have players in this draft I would love to see wearing a Giants uniform and they would be players at positions of need. I love Simmons and Chaisson and feel both would be great additions. Both might be had with a small trade down
You would have to sell me hard on Simmons..  
Jim in Forest Hills :
I know he's a great athlete, but I want a LB that can really be physical upfront as well as run like a deer.

Similar issue I had with Engram as a TE, a 1st rd TE should also be a good blocker.

If Simmons is on the board, I'm hoping for a trade down.

Fine with Okudah or an OT if they grade him that high.
BPA  
SFGFNCGiantsFan :
.

Whoever that is.
My attitude? Pray someone wants to trade down. Or Okudah.  
The_Boss :
Looking at multiple player ranking lists, I’m not enamored with who they have around 4. Jeudy, the OT’s, Simmons? No thanks.
RE: RE: Agree, except this..  
GFAN52 :
In comment 14799691 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 14799686 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


"Gettleman may surprise us and make a deal back and still add an OT or Pass rusher."

DG being an old school GM seasoned in the Giants drafting ways, makes trading down a remote possibility in my view.



You may be correct but it comes down to having conviction on a player at 4 or feeling a few players you really like can be available with a trade down.

I have players in this draft I would love to see wearing a Giants uniform and they would be players at positions of need. I love Simmons and Chaisson and feel both would be great additions. Both might be had with a small trade down


That's true about having a conviction on a player, but DG seems to have a risk aversion to possible losing that player should he consider a trade down. He and the Giants drafting history as a whole don't seem to want to take that chance they lose out on a specific player they have targeted. Maybe, and I hope, Judge coming from a NE organization that did trade downs can influence DG, but I wouldn't count on it.
A playmaker at 4  
Rick in Dallas :
Leaning towards either Simmons or Odukah
Meant Okudah  
Rick in Dallas :
Sorry for misspelling
RE: My attitude? Pray someone wants to trade down. Or Okudah.  
The_Boss :
In comment 14799697 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Looking at multiple player ranking lists, I’m not enamored with who they have around 4. Jeudy, the OT’s, Simmons? No thanks.



Trade up. Duh.
RE: You would have to sell me hard on Simmons..  
Giants38 :
In comment 14799692 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I know he's a great athlete, but I want a LB that can really be physical upfront as well as run like a deer.

Similar issue I had with Engram as a TE, a 1st rd TE should also be a good blocker.

If Simmons is on the board, I'm hoping for a trade down.

Fine with Okudah or an OT if they grade him that high.


Simmons should not be the pick. He is likely a LB, and there were some real alarming things I saw against LSU, most notably his inability to run down Joe Burrow. That did not sit well with me.

Okudah will either be there, or Tua will. If Okudah is gone in the top 3, then some team will want to trade up to get Tua at 4. Now, would I drop 10 spots in the draft for only a 3rd? No. But would I drop 2 spots or so for a couple of extra picks? Yes.

People say they want to mimic the Niners' rebuild. Well, aside of the fact that Bosa isn't working through that door, the Niners started their rebuild by moving down from 2 to 3 (with the Bears) for an additional 2nd and 3rd, I believe.
We better hope Tua & Hebert are the goods  
Rudy5757 :
Or there will be no trade down possibility. In my view Hebert is a late 1st early 2nd end pick and Tau is a medical concern. I personally think we are looking at the 2nd tier of players in the draft and that 4-14 will grade out the same/similar. We probably take an OT which is fine. I do not want Simmons, he's all speed and not a big hitter. He always seems to fall short of expectations. Good not great and not what We need.
This seems a no brainer  
UberAlias :
Assuming 2 QBs go before us, Take the 1 st or 2nd best non QB in the draft or trade down if given the opportunity.
RE: Tim and Mike with good posts above  
Simms11 :
In comment 14799673 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
I am all-in for this feeling like a trade down year.

If cannot pull it off (although I cannot help but feel that is more of a problem with our GM than anything), then simply add the highest valued player you can at a position of need.

We certainly have plenty...


And so OT may not be the right pick due to value at 4, then the Giants must come away with one at pick #2 then. All the good OTs might be off the board by then, therein lies the dilemma. We need massive improvement on the Oline and must come away with a quality OT that can be a starter day 1 IMO.

Problem is DG has never traded down and so if we remain at 4 and all believe there's no OT worth the pick there, then it's either Okudah or Simmons, the next two best players in the draft. This is the draft to trade down, but you need trade partners?!
They should probably draft a RB in the top 5  
lcrim :
Is this sarcasm or straight stupidity?

Miami has the picks to offer that could change the minds of all those picking before us.

Larry
RE: A team with as many holes as the Giants...  
Earl the goat :
In comment 14799685 M.S. said:
Quote:

...we are the New York Swiss Cheeses.

Trade Down.

Trade Down.

Trade Down.

Oh, and did I mention we need to trade down?



Agree. Trade down with jaguars for their 9th and 20th
Jags need a young QB

With the 9th pick take Mekhi Becton. With the 20th pick take Cesar Ruiz

Boom. OLine almost fixed RT Conklin in FA?
Agree. Trade down with jaguars for their 9th and 20th Jags need a youn  
lcrim :
Don't agree Take Conklin (RT) in FA That is just squandering funds. There are better cheaper alternatives.

Larry
Too soon to figure out  
Bruner4329 :
I keep saying it over and over. Draft strategy including who we target and potentially trading down will depend on what we can do in FA. If they end up targeting an OL in the draft then trading down a few slots is the play because none of the OLs are worthy of the 4 pick.

I do really believe we need to focus on defense as a decent to good defense can keep you in games something we have not had in recent years. The CB out of Ohio State IMO if in play would the obvious pick. I also think some of these scenarios where some have us trading down and getting 2 number ones and picking OLs with both picks are crazy. There is value in the 2nd and 3rd rounds where you can pick up a good center. If we don't build the defense we will never get competitive.
I like the Raiders 12 and 19 picks  
WillVAB :
The trade market has been QB centric but if the Okudah hype is real, a team may want to move up for him. The Raiders need a quality corner and I don’t see any lasting to 12 or 19.

12 and 19 opens up several attractive combos for the Giants — possibly two ER’s, ER and LB, or ER and OT.
RE: RE: Tim and Mike with good posts above  
Jimmy Googs :
In comment 14799711 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14799673 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


I am all-in for this feeling like a trade down year.

If cannot pull it off (although I cannot help but feel that is more of a problem with our GM than anything), then simply add the highest valued player you can at a position of need.

We certainly have plenty...



And so OT may not be the right pick due to value at 4, then the Giants must come away with one at pick #2 then. All the good OTs might be off the board by then, therein lies the dilemma. We need massive improvement on the Oline and must come away with a quality OT that can be a starter day 1 IMO.

Problem is DG has never traded down and so if we remain at 4 and all believe there's no OT worth the pick there, then it's either Okudah or Simmons, the next two best players in the draft. This is the draft to trade down, but you need trade partners?!


Simms, yes we would need trade partners. But lets not make this sound impossible (not pointing at you but many posters use this as their crutch to dispel the strategy altogether).

We also don't to shoot for the Ultimate Trade-Down Scenario when just a fair one will do fine. Some team is looking to move up to grab a certain guy, whereas the NYG are looking to move down to collect extra picks to fill several spots where the talent is still good and targeted guys can still be had.

As to your other comments...there has to be some measurable risk your willing to take in a trade down to combat "the fear" that we will lose out on a quality OT for example. My point is simply that is a risk we should be willing to take since we need to improve in so many areas (OT, C, LB, Edge and S) that the talent field across so many positions helps mitigate the risk.

And I am a big proponent on really trying to end this O-line problem. And I think it can but But realistically will need 2 free agency periods (2020 and 2021) and this draft to accomplish it.

We really just need a GM who can show himself better in this area once and for all...
No need pick at 4  
Jay in Toronto :
If they have a sound conviction that one of the OTs is a pro-bowler ok. Otherwise trade back (and if it is in the top half good chance a good OL will be available + other pick(s) or a BPA they have a strong conviction on.
Tee Higgins  
uncledave :
Has really caught my eye
No matter what DG does he’ll get crap for it as I see it.  
yatqb :
Using OT as an example, let’s say that he feels that one OT is a future star and the other top ones are hit or miss, any trade down risks losing that player unless it’s a one slot move and you are sure that Miami is going QB. Trading to the middle of the round means you aren’t getting your guy, but getting what you view as two lesser players. Might be worth it, but if you wind up with Flowers rather than Nelson it won’t be. But fans will be thrilled that he traded down and furious if he doesn’t.

Things have to fall just right for a trade down. I hope that occurs, but if we wind up with a star at 4 I won’t bitch about it.
I made a thread about my prediction  
BlueLou'sBack :
for this draft about a week ago, and I'm sticking to it. I think Detroit will trade down getting a haul from whichever team wants the #2 ranked QB in the draft (for all we know that team prefers that QB over Burrow) and Gettleman and co. grab Okudah, one of only 2 true blue Chip players (not QB) in this draft.

If the opportunity to trade down does come up, either a bit (say the Charges to add their early third) or a lot (say the Colts to get both their 2nd round picks) I think Gettleman will do that, and hope he still gets a quality OL and ER early, and maybe a CB or WR to boot. If they trade considerably down, like to the Colts slot at 13, Gros- Matos might be our first choice...

This team needs an ER badly.
RE: I made a thread about my prediction  
Rjanyg :
In comment 14799746 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
for this draft about a week ago, and I'm sticking to it. I think Detroit will trade down getting a haul from whichever team wants the #2 ranked QB in the draft (for all we know that team prefers that QB over Burrow) and Gettleman and co. grab Okudah, one of only 2 true blue Chip players (not QB) in this draft.

If the opportunity to trade down does come up, either a bit (say the Charges to add their early third) or a lot (say the Colts to get both their 2nd round picks) I think Gettleman will do that, and hope he still gets a quality OL and ER early, and maybe a CB or WR to boot. If they trade considerably down, like to the Colts slot at 13, Gros- Matos might be our first choice...

This team needs an ER badly.


Gross-Matos is a possibility in that scenario especially since we just hired PSU’s DL coach for our DL coach. I personally love K’Lavon Chaisson from LSU. He is my favorite player in the draft. A trade to pick 9 with Jacksonville he might be there. Select Austin Jackson OT from USC with pick 20.

I see LA Chargers moving up to either pick 3 or pick 4 to get a QB. I would take their early 3rd and a 5th for them to move up 2 spots or maybe just their 2nd.
RE: I don’t care what position they pick  
81_Great_Dane :
In comment 14799671 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
I want them to get a guy who is a difference maker.
This.

In my view, the premise of this thread — "The Giants should target a position at #4 overall, but which one?" — is fundamentally wrong. In the first round, especially at the top of the first, you target greatness, not a position. You want a guy you believe can be a future hall-of-famer, or at least a perennial Pro Bowler. That's who the Giants should target. If that's Okudah, you take him in a second even though you cluster-drafted DBs last year.

Need becomes more of a factor later in the draft, when the prospects are more closely bunched.

If you HAVE to have a first-round OT, and the OTs don't have top grades on them, then you trade down. It does seem to be getting harder to find good linemen, so you may have to draft them earlier than we're used to, but at #4 overall you take a difference maker at any position over a good player at a position of need.

If you pass on greatness for need you will end up with a perennially mediocre team.
Free Agency  
Maijay :
will help me solidify my attitude. If a glaring need like an ER, OT or both are picked up then a trade down is less attractive. At 4 BPA is a good option. If a QB needy team makes an offer at 4 that blows the Giants away then do the trade down.
RE: RE: I don’t care what position they pick  
Jimmy Googs :
In comment 14799756 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:


If you pass on greatness for need you will end up with a perennially mediocre team.


Fair, but don't bet on going from bad to great with one draft.

We need more "good" players all around far more than we need one great player on one unit at this stage of restructuring this team. We also need the guy making the decisions to realize he still has a lot of digging out to do even though he has been here for 2 years now...
'OT with the 4th pick seems to make the most sense'  
Torrag :
Only from a filling the greatest need point of view. From a talent value ratio assessment it makes no sense. We would have to leave better prospects on the board to take an OT #4 overall. That's never a good idea.

The strategy that 'makes the most sense' is trading down within the Top 10. It nets us extra premium draft capital while still affording us the opportunity to acquire a very good OT prospect. It's not a given we could find a trade partner but exploring that option before all others is the smart play.
RE: RE: RE: I don’t care what position they pick  
Earl the goat :
In comment 14799778 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 14799756 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:




If you pass on greatness for need you will end up with a perennially mediocre team.



Fair, but don't bet on going from bad to great with one draft.

We need more "good" players all around far more than we need one great player on one unit at this stage of restructuring this team. We also need the guy making the decisions to realize he still has a lot of digging out to do even though he has been here for 2 years now...


In this case you take the best LT on the board because LT is a major need. You need to protect your franchise QB and you need to provide holes for your Gold Jacket RB
you take the best LT on the board because LT is a major need  
Torrag :
You draft the best prospect because that's how you increase your roster talent. Drafting 'need' is the path to mediocrity.
RE: RE: I don’t care what position they pick  
Rjanyg :
In comment 14799756 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 14799671 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


I want them to get a guy who is a difference maker.

This.

In my view, the premise of this thread — "The Giants should target a position at #4 overall, but which one?" — is fundamentally wrong. In the first round, especially at the top of the first, you target greatness, not a position. You want a guy you believe can be a future hall-of-famer, or at least a perennial Pro Bowler. That's who the Giants should target. If that's Okudah, you take him in a second even though you cluster-drafted DBs last year.

Need becomes more of a factor later in the draft, when the prospects are more closely bunched.

If you HAVE to have a first-round OT, and the OTs don't have top grades on them, then you trade down. It does seem to be getting harder to find good linemen, so you may have to draft them earlier than we're used to, but at #4 overall you take a difference maker at any position over a good player at a position of need.

If you pass on greatness for need you will end up with a perennially mediocre team.


So a difference maker is who? Okudah? Fine. Jeudy? Sure. Simmons. Yes.

My premise on the thread to ask everyone’s attitude toward the pick? Not selecting a position. The reality is that we all kind of gravitate toward a player we like or see as a Giant type player. In 1996 I was hoping for Simeon Rice. He went to Arizona 2 picks before and George Young reached for Cedric Jones. Brutal. I wanted Ray Lewis if Rice was gone.
It depends on Free Agency  
giantstock :
I have to assume they will have priorities of a pass rusher and LWilliams.

As for the draft: I was never a fan at all of the Barkley pick. But once it happened - I want to see a follow--through. I want him to have an offensive line to see what he can do. I think he can be super great,

So - assuming GMEN get at least two defenders and maybe a 3rd in a linebacker in FA- I want them to address the OLINE. Need at least two guys. And if you are going after a TAckle, imo it's bets to get a 1st rounder. The hell with "individual value." I want a good player. If the OT is good it makes Barkley and Jones much, much,much better. A good but not great Tackle can make both Jones and Barkley great. If Barkley and Jones are great then it means the Giants are a good football team.

So I lean towards
1-- Please give Barkley a chance.
2-- Please don't let Jones get destroyed.
I think this trumps BPA. Trade down if you are that much into BPA. Target an OT in rd 1 unless it is addressed in FA.
RE: You would have to sell me hard on Simmons..  
JFIB :
In comment 14799692 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I know he's a great athlete, but I want a LB that can really be physical upfront as well as run like a deer.

Similar issue I had with Engram as a TE, a 1st rd TE should also be a good blocker.

If Simmons is on the board, I'm hoping for a trade down.

Fine with Okudah or an OT if they grade him that high.


I think I don't mind if Simmons' strength is speed as opposed to power. We have a very good run stopping line but seriously lack in coverage of the middle of the field. I think Simmons could help alot there and with Connely next to him still be in good shape at the point of attack.
i would trade down a ton this year.  
Platos :
i feel once the combine comes we'll see all the workout warriors push the real football players down in the draft.

try and get some picks next year too! but multiple early trade downs could net us enough good picks in the meat of the draft(2nd/3rd/4th)
Attitude toward the 4th pick? That's easy. Hostility.  
Klaatu :
You stupid #4 pick! Why, oh why did we have to beat the Redskins? Now we're stuck with you! Die, 4th pick! Die!
