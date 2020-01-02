Offensive tackles available after the 1st round of the draft

There are 4 tackles who will probably be drafted in the first round - Thomas, Wills, Wirfs and Becton (in some order). If we go for another position in round one, is there a tackle that you would consider in round 2? I haven't watched much film on any of the later tackles. I know Boylhart is high on Austin Jackson and The Draft Network gives him a mid 2nd round grade. I'm wondering who bbiers like at tackle in the 2nd round.
I do also. I am hoping for an OT in round 1 or 2 and then a center in the top 4 rounds. I would also like to see Gettleman take a developmental OT like Matt Peart in rounds 4 or 5.
Hey, dude. Remember "The Great Center Search" in (I think) 2009? We bitched through all seven rounds, you and I, lol.
I can see Jones, Prince Winnebago, and Jackson all end up going round 1. The right tackle from Georgia, I don't see it with him. Big guy, but he doesn't move like a dancing bear.
Cesar Ruiz. Michigan
Austin Jackson
I’d prefer to go OT back to back in Rds. 1 and 2 if the right guys are there. Time to fix the line for the next 5+ years.
Which is why you trade down, get extra picks and still get a very good OT.
I like that idea, too - especially if we go defense in free agency.
Therefore I'm prepared for the Gmen to do just that, making our round 2 pick almost assured to be an OT.
Use the round two pick on a Center, probably a bigger need than OT.
Like Ruiz a lot.
Good lateral movement, good hands, athletic, stood out against good competition (quietly) and continues to be under the radar...
So I hope Gettleman puts more of an emphasis on drafting decent O-Line prospects in this draft than he has in the previous two.
I do also. I am hoping for an OT in round 1 or 2 and then a center in the top 4 rounds. I would also like to see Gettleman take a developmental OT like Matt Peart in rounds 4 or 5.
Peart will go in Round 2 at the latest. He had the highest grade in the Senior Bowl out of all the offensive lineman and had a very good week.
Charlie Heck - 6-8 /315, son of Andy Heck (12 yr NFL career as an OT) and brother of Jon Heck, also an OT and now runs the strength program for the Tarheels
Thanks, NWM. Didn’t realize that.
And Paul, the FA Edge Is a strong position in FA, as is ILB. I’m hoping we land one of each and can draft to the strength of this draft, which is OT and WR.
Isaiah Wilson Video Highlights - ( New Window )
Or we can win 38-31 keeping the opposing offense off the field.
He appeared to hold up during drills in Senior Bowl practices.
Austin Jackson is a good pick in round 2 if available.
Tend to agree.
The BBI premises over the years regarding offensive lineman during the draft never fail to amuse me...
"You can't pick a Guard that high (Martin)"
"None of these OTs are elite (This year)"
"Need a playmaker in Rd 1 (Every year)"
"Not a good draft at all for a O-lineman (Apple's Year)"
"We can get a good Center in Rd 4 (Every Year)"
Arguably the position that has caused this franchise the most grief over the past decade and BBI is lost in space...
Its great to have a QB with mobility and a big arm but he still needs protecting and to have a running game to be successful. Just my .02
It's the Giants being lost in space over the importance of an OL that has been, and possibly remains, the problem.
I don't give a flying fuck at a rolling donut about "what BBI thinks" about OL prospects in the draft.
And as for the Giants' FO, they have had some bad luck re OL they liked getting taken off the board just before they picked. There were problems with previous regimes, prior to DG, about the Giants' draft evaluations leaking.
At least Gettleman seems to have plugged the leaks.
A lot of what BBI thinks is what they "poorly learned" watching the Giants over the years. They were all spoiled seeing SuperBowl teams with guys like Diehl at Tackle and Booth at Guard and suggested that kind of luck could continue. And then when it didn't and they didn't scout their Oline picks very wellit became a disaster.
And the bad luck comment is a silly excuse.