Offensive tackles available after the 1st round of the draft Ira : 2/1/2020 4:49 pm

There are 4 tackles who will probably be drafted in the first round - Thomas, Wills, Wirfs and Becton (in some order). If we go for another position in round one, is there a tackle that you would consider in round 2? I haven't watched much film on any of the later tackles. I know Boylhart is high on Austin Jackson and The Draft Network gives him a mid 2nd round grade. I'm wondering who bbiers like at tackle in the 2nd round.