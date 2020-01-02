Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Offensive tackles available after the 1st round of the draft

Ira : 2/1/2020 4:49 pm
There are 4 tackles who will probably be drafted in the first round - Thomas, Wills, Wirfs and Becton (in some order). If we go for another position in round one, is there a tackle that you would consider in round 2? I haven't watched much film on any of the later tackles. I know Boylhart is high on Austin Jackson and The Draft Network gives him a mid 2nd round grade. I'm wondering who bbiers like at tackle in the 2nd round.
Prince Winnebago, on name alone.  
Klaatu : 2/1/2020 4:54 pm : link
Jones  
DonnieD89 : 2/1/2020 4:57 pm : link
Could be late first/early second. No?
RE: Prince Winnebago, on name alone.  
djm : 2/1/2020 4:58 pm : link
In comment 14799878 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Sold.
You can't strike gold if you never dig for it.  
Klaatu : 2/1/2020 5:01 pm : link
So I hope Gettleman puts more of an emphasis on drafting decent O-Line prospects in this draft than he has in the previous two.
Another is the RT, Wilson, from GA...may go late 1st.  
yatqb : 2/1/2020 5:03 pm : link
I also like Alaric Jackson in the 3rd.
Luckily for us there are a lot of good OT's available  
Jay on the Island : 2/1/2020 5:10 pm : link
Some that could be on the board in round 2 are Austin Jackson, Josh Jones, Price Tega Wanogho, and Trey Adams. Trey Adams is very talented but has an extensive injury history so I would take the others over him in round 2 but if Adams was still on the board in round 3 then he would be a wise gamble IMO.
RE: You can't strike gold if you never dig for it.  
Jay on the Island : 2/1/2020 5:11 pm : link
In comment 14799883 Klaatu said:
Quote:
So I hope Gettleman puts more of an emphasis on drafting decent O-Line prospects in this draft than he has in the previous two.

I do also. I am hoping for an OT in round 1 or 2 and then a center in the top 4 rounds. I would also like to see Gettleman take a developmental OT like Matt Peart in rounds 4 or 5.
Get an OT in round one  
Red Dog : 2/1/2020 5:12 pm : link
Use the round two pick on a Center, probably a bigger need than OT.
RE: Get an OT in round one  
Klaatu : 2/1/2020 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14799893 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Use the round two pick on a Center, probably a bigger need than OT.


Hey, dude. Remember "The Great Center Search" in (I think) 2009? We bitched through all seven rounds, you and I, lol.
I like the kid out of UCONN  
BobsYourUncle : 2/1/2020 5:21 pm : link
Peart in Mid rounds...
Seems like whenever there are years when good offensive  
barens : 2/1/2020 5:27 pm : link
tackles are available, which isn't often, there ends up being a big run on them. I can see up to 7 of them going in the first round.

I can see Jones, Prince Winnebago, and Jackson all end up going round 1. The right tackle from Georgia, I don't see it with him. Big guy, but he doesn't move like a dancing bear.
RE: Get an OT in round one  
Earl the goat : 2/1/2020 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14799893 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Use the round two pick on a Center, probably a bigger need than OT.


Cesar Ruiz. Michigan
Prince Tega Wanogho  
GFAN52 : 2/1/2020 5:38 pm : link
Was injured during Senior Bowl.
RE: Prince Tega Wanogho  
Klaatu : 2/1/2020 5:45 pm : link
In comment 14799913 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
Was injured during Senior Bowl. Link - ( New Window )


Niang and Trey Adams  
WillVAB : 2/1/2020 5:46 pm : link
Trey Adams  
GoDeep13 : 2/1/2020 5:46 pm : link
Terence Steele
Austin Jackson

are a couple I like
Very good chance  
Manning10 : 2/1/2020 6:17 pm : link
of a run on Tackles in round one. You could get as many as 6 or 7 taken there including top of rd 2 before Giants pick.

This is a great OT draft.  
since1925 : 2/1/2020 6:26 pm : link
Which is why you trade down, get extra picks and still get a very good OT.
RE: This is a great OT draft.  
yatqb : 2/1/2020 6:41 pm : link
In comment 14799940 since1925 said:
Quote:
Which is why you trade down, get extra picks and still get a very good OT.


I’d prefer to go OT back to back in Rds. 1 and 2 if the right guys are there. Time to fix the line for the next 5+ years.
RE: RE: This is a great OT draft.  
Ira : 2/1/2020 6:52 pm : link
In comment 14799950 yatqb said:
Quote:
In comment 14799940 since1925 said:


Quote:


Which is why you trade down, get extra picks and still get a very good OT.



I’d prefer to go OT back to back in Rds. 1 and 2 if the right guys are there. Time to fix the line for the next 5+ years.


I like that idea, too - especially if we go defense in free agency.
It would be nice if you  
Bill in UT : 2/1/2020 6:53 pm : link
posted this as a question rather than a statement. I thought you had some information, but you don't
Great  
PaulN : 2/1/2020 6:59 pm : link
Idea, then we can lose games 38-31 instead of 38-24, fabulous.
RE: Great  
Klaatu : 2/1/2020 7:04 pm : link
In comment 14799959 PaulN said:
Quote:
Idea, then we can lose games 38-31 instead of 38-24, fabulous.


Progress!
It's a good question  
Tim in VA : 2/1/2020 7:06 pm : link
Tackle at 4 is out of the question IMO. Total reach. With a trade down it's more likely. But to me at 4 we need to go BPA, preferably defense.

Therefore I'm prepared for the Gmen to do just that, making our round 2 pick almost assured to be an OT.
Alaric Jackson will be staying at Iowa.  
No Where Man : 2/1/2020 7:33 pm : link
RE: RE: Get an OT in round one  
AcidTest : 2/1/2020 7:41 pm : link
In comment 14799912 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
In comment 14799893 Red Dog said:


Quote:


Use the round two pick on a Center, probably a bigger need than OT.



Cesar Ruiz. Michigan


Like Ruiz a lot.
I believe the best LT...  
bw in dc : 2/1/2020 7:47 pm : link
in this draft is Saahdiq Charles. And he actually may be available in round two.

Good lateral movement, good hands, athletic, stood out against good competition (quietly) and continues to be under the radar...
RE: RE: You can't strike gold if you never dig for it.  
uconngiant : 2/1/2020 7:55 pm : link
In comment 14799891 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14799883 Klaatu said:


Quote:


So I hope Gettleman puts more of an emphasis on drafting decent O-Line prospects in this draft than he has in the previous two.


I do also. I am hoping for an OT in round 1 or 2 and then a center in the top 4 rounds. I would also like to see Gettleman take a developmental OT like Matt Peart in rounds 4 or 5.

Peart will go in Round 2 at the latest. He had the highest grade in the Senior Bowl out of all the offensive lineman and had a very good week.
Plenty of solid OTs after the first 4 are gone  
mavric : 2/1/2020 8:08 pm : link
Josh Jones, Prince Wanogho, Lucas Naing, Trey Adams, Calvin Throckmorton, Ben Bartch (small school sleeper) and my favorite OT: Charlie Heck (North Carolina) who looked like a man among boys in the Senior Bowl throwing edge rushers around like rags. He needs some refinement before starting in the NFL, but all of the OTs will need refinement.

Charlie Heck - 6-8 /315, son of Andy Heck (12 yr NFL career as an OT) and brother of Jon Heck, also an OT and now runs the strength program for the Tarheels
BBI  
BigBlueCane : 2/1/2020 8:28 pm : link
and the greybeards keep looking for the classic OT and those are rare in CFB nowadays. Doing so means they pass by on perfectly good OT's that can and will play in this league.
Definitely Austin Jackson for me  
Torrag : 2/1/2020 9:41 pm : link
Has a world of athletic ability and upside. Technique is ok but where he really needs to improve is core strength and stamina. Has legit quality LT feet but he's going to need a redshirt year to handle prepare for explosive opponents he'll be facing in the NFL.
RE: Alaric Jackson will be staying at Iowa.  
yatqb : 2/1/2020 10:39 pm : link
In comment 14799971 No Where Man said:
Quote:
.


Thanks, NWM. Didn’t realize that.

And Paul, the FA Edge Is a strong position in FA, as is ILB. I’m hoping we land one of each and can draft to the strength of this draft, which is OT and WR.
I'm interested in Isaiah Wilson out of Georgia.  
TC : 12:02 am : link
Problem is he is slotted to go early 3rd, and the Giants don't have their 3rd round pick, and will have to wait until the end of the round for a comp pick. I think the 2nd round may be too high to take him. Of course, if the Giants can get more picks . . . .
Isaiah Wilson Video Highlights - ( New Window )
RE: Great  
giantstock : 1:18 am : link
In comment 14799959 PaulN said:
Quote:
Idea, then we can lose games 38-31 instead of 38-24, fabulous.


Or we can win 38-31 keeping the opposing offense off the field.
Can hear the commentators  
Jay in Toronto : 4:43 am : link
"Charlie Heck what a tackle"

He may have the that as his back-of-Jersey name.

Pun intended.
Ben Bartch  
Rick in Dallas : 6:06 am : link
Maybe a possibility in round 3 after selecting a center in round 2.
He appeared to hold up during drills in Senior Bowl practices.
Austin Jackson is a good pick in round 2 if available.
Lucas Niang from TCU, has a nice combination of power and quick  
Ira : 6:15 am : link
feet. He also seems to do well in making adjustments when the defense isn't as expected.
Ben Bartch, St. John's OT, made himself some money  
BlueLou'sBack : 7:47 am : link
during the SR Bowl practices.
RE: BBI  
Jimmy Googs : 7:51 am : link
In comment 14799994 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
and the greybeards keep looking for the classic OT and those are rare in CFB nowadays. Doing so means they pass by on perfectly good OT's that can and will play in this league.


Tend to agree.

The BBI premises over the years regarding offensive lineman during the draft never fail to amuse me...

"You can't pick a Guard that high (Martin)"
"None of these OTs are elite (This year)"
"Need a playmaker in Rd 1 (Every year)"
"Not a good draft at all for a O-lineman (Apple's Year)"
"We can get a good Center in Rd 4 (Every Year)"

Arguably the position that has caused this franchise the most grief over the past decade and BBI is lost in space...


Greybeards LOL  
Manning10 : 8:41 am : link
I get Offensive tackle is not sexy enough for the young Fantasy Football nerds, but Football 101 is that the engine that drives the offense is the O-Line.
Its great to have a QB with mobility and a big arm but he still needs protecting and to have a running game to be successful. Just my .02
BBI being lost in space over the issue of drafting  
BlueLou'sBack : 8:49 am : link
OL prospects doesn't matter for shit.


It's the Giants being lost in space over the importance of an OL that has been, and possibly remains, the problem.

I don't give a flying fuck at a rolling donut about "what BBI thinks" about OL prospects in the draft.

And as for the Giants' FO, they have had some bad luck re OL they liked getting taken off the board just before they picked. There were problems with previous regimes, prior to DG, about the Giants' draft evaluations leaking.

At least Gettleman seems to have plugged the leaks.
RE: BBI being lost in space over the issue of drafting  
Jimmy Googs : 8:58 am : link
In comment 14800163 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
OL prospects doesn't matter for shit.


It's the Giants being lost in space over the importance of an OL that has been, and possibly remains, the problem.

I don't give a flying fuck at a rolling donut about "what BBI thinks" about OL prospects in the draft.

And as for the Giants' FO, they have had some bad luck re OL they liked getting taken off the board just before they picked. There were problems with previous regimes, prior to DG, about the Giants' draft evaluations leaking.

At least Gettleman seems to have plugged the leaks.


A lot of what BBI thinks is what they "poorly learned" watching the Giants over the years. They were all spoiled seeing SuperBowl teams with guys like Diehl at Tackle and Booth at Guard and suggested that kind of luck could continue. And then when it didn't and they didn't scout their Oline picks very wellit became a disaster.

And the bad luck comment is a silly excuse.
