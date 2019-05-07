'Is this offseason Gettleman make or break as GM?'  

We have great cap space. We Already have a qb and we have a good draft pick in a draft that other teams may want to trade Up giving us more picks ( like the Colts two years ago)
Now I k ow we dont want to repeat the 2016 miztKe if blowing it on several high price FAs.
But if after this season if we don’t show significant improvement is DG gone?
Interestingly enough, that wasn't the take while he was in Carolina.
It was that he inherited good players, so his record was a product of that.
Consistency only exists in one's grumpiness....
Considering the fact that his defenders love to tout Carolina's Super Bowl appearance as some kind of affirmation of his incredible football acumen, I don't see why reminding people that the real talent on that team was almost entirely accumulated prior to his hiring is frowned upon.
By now he's made a lot of changes to put his stamp on the Giants' roster and, guess what, they still suck. With each passing year, blaming Jerry Reese for Gettleman's incompetence gets more and more laughable.
It's the inconsistency of his record being what it is here, but not in Carolina.
You think he walked into a situation here that was good and fucked it up? You make it sound like Reese is in Young's shadow decades ago. It's been two seasons!
I thought Gettleman should have gone along with Shurmur; I would have either retained PS and given the two together another year, or moved both out and brought in a coach/GM in tandem with a sync'd timeline.
That said - I don't think there's anything that costs Gettleman his job this year. With Judge in his first year, I don't think they monkey with anything unless DG steps down and Abrams takes his place. I would put the chances on Mara bringing in a new GM from outside the organization at less than 0.1%.
Just would be nice to have the consistency of having his record be what it is - instead of excusing when he had a good record, but just shitting all over him when he has a bad one.
It isn't fucking rocket science.
Of all the BBI spins, this is the worst and least defensible. Just look at his actual transactions. His net adds vs subtractions, and this argument doesn't hold water.
On the personnel side he has to put his money where his mouth is regarding the “hog mollies.” He’s paid a lot of lip service to the trenches but hasn’t rebuilt the OL or improved the pass rush. This needs to be the priority in FA and the draft.
If he blows money/picks on more corners, WRs, etc he’s going to lose me. He knows what the roster needs. Everyone here knows what the roster needs. So make the necessary moves to make it happen.
And if you can't produce a winning season after 4 years, you should lose your job.
+1 - and now he had admitted it with Joe and Evan that he fukd up the roster read when he took over.
Just would be nice to have the consistency of having his record be what it is - instead of excusing when he had a good record, but just shitting all over him when he has a bad one.
It isn't fucking rocket science.
These guys are cherry pickers. They use whatever suits their argument and conveniently ignore that which does not.
2) Will it be enough for Mara to recognize that it should break DG
For me:
1) was answered a long time ago
2) Who knows what Mara is thinking
My guess is DG continues his C- work. DG won't crush the offseason nor will he outright fail. So Mara will not have enough to act and we get his C- for '21 as well.
Because Gettleman created it? Yeah, ok.
Why don't you take a look at where their cap situation would be had Gettleman not taken on massive dead money, handed out restructures to cover his own bad signings, and burned space that could have been carried over as additional cap room for 2020?
I'm not suggesting that they have their cap room for this season completely in spite of DG, but I'm not sure anyone should be awarding him bonus points for the cap situation. For one thing, it's not especially outstanding anyway, and for another, DG arrived at his cap situation for this year as a result of how he wanted to manage the roster, not vice versa.
I think the jobs are a bit different. CAR had a core in place - a bit like when Reese first became GM. The Giants needed their core gutted and rebuilt.
assessed it incorrectly. Made numerous mistakes to that end that put the restructuring of this team further behind and continues to make mistakes that affect its future...
+1 - and now he had admitted it with Joe and Evan that he fukd up the roster read when he took over.
Remarkable how many on here grade DG to date.
Recall countless threads on here arguing with Defenders this very topic as to the mistakes he was making WHILE he was making them because he misread the state of the team.
Now its the backtracking excuse of nobody's perfect...
In comment 14801507 FatMan in Charlotte said:
I don't know why it has to be inconsistent.
When DG inherits a good team in a stable environment, he's capable of adding to it and making that roster stronger. When DG inherits a bad team with upheaval all over the organization, his mistakes are much more frequent and on display.
Both of those can be true and for different reasons. We don't know if DG would have poured gasoline on a dumpster fire in Carolina if he had more autonomy (and we do know that he lacked full autonomy because that's why he left the Panthers in the first place), and we don't know if DG would have done much better here with a stronger foundation in place.
It's no different than the business world, IMO - some people are cut out for success in a start-up environment, with the ability to build things from scratch and think outside the box. And there are others who will fail without the framework of strong institutional knowledge and infrastructure in place, but do exceedingly well in leveling up an established enterprise.
Isn't it possible that someone can be a good GM in a certain situation, even if you acknowledge that part of what makes them a good GM is that they inherited a strong foundation, and that same person can do a poor job when they have more freedom (or perhaps direction) to tear down a roster and rebuild it from scratch?
Does the mere acknowledgment of the roster DG inherited at each place make it inconsistent? If anything, I think it's completely consistent: as in, Gettleman should be happy he inherited as much talent from Hurney as he did, because when he takes over a team in shambles, he's a fucking flailing disaster of a GM.
There doesn't have to be War and Peace written to acknowledge that if Gettleman is "what his record is", that poster should minimize that when he was in Carolina, but highlight it over and over again while he's here.
Going through gymnastics to minimize Gettleman's success in Carolina is a very odd.
Like it does with many many great coaches ( BB is the leading example)
imo, in baseball a good GM is primary and a manager/coaches help and execute and lead on daily media relations.
In football, a good coaching staff is primary and the Fo helps and executes
imo. I suspect from the post season humbled media exposure that DG may be headed that way
I was hammering this point home when we were doing the coaching search. Head coaching hires are always important but this one essentially so. I thought one of the selling points of the Giants gig is that you have a GM that is probably out the door in the next few years regardless, giving a coach that succeeds here major FO clout as DG starts to step into the background. I think we made the right decision by getting someone that thinks about the big picture, instead of another hot name coordinator. In this instance I believe in the legal system (judge for those of you slow on the uptake.)
He inherited a team with a foundation in place in Carolina, and many of the players who took that team to the SB were not his acquisitions. That team, only partially credited to DG, went 15-1.
Here, he has turned over the entire roster now, including getting rid of the only talented players that were even on the roster. This team is 4-12.
Seems pretty consistent to me. Give DG a good roster and he looks like a good GM. Give him a bad roster, and he looks like a bad GM.
Maybe he's outcome neutral?
If there aren't significant strides this year - the Giants will suck for really long time b/c they will have to tear it down again.
If things don't get better next year and the Giants fire DG and hire a new GM then I will start to believe all the Giants are the new Browns BS people have been throwing out there.
Tell us where it's better.
Don't just declare that they're talented because they're young. Do your own assignment: where are they better and at what cost?
vocation?
If you are unable to recognize a huge improvement in this roster from two years ago, you should probably find a different vocation to waste your time with.
You mean DG was able to use his numerous first round draft picks? That's quite an accomplishment...
for Gettleman by the same folks in here is getting old. There is a team link above. Go in it and check out the team depth chart Eric has assembled for your viewing pleasure. If you are unable to recognize a huge improvement in this roster from two years ago, you should probably find a different vocation to waste your time with.
Tell us where it's better.
Don't just declare that they're talented because they're young. Do your own assignment: where are they better and at what cost?
The Giants are better now than when DG took over in main areas:
1.) he got rid of seemingly good players that were are main part of the core of a losing roster. Parting ways with guys like: Apple/Flowers/OBJ/Vernon/Snacks/Collins were all hard decisions, but in the end - the right decisions to make
2.) transitioning out of the Eli era. Moving on from a HOF QB that is the face of the franchise is very difficult to do. MacAdoo and Reece showed how badly a team can F that up.
The Giants have a very good QB because Gettleman saw it while the rest of the NFL did not.
Gettleman let OBJ go while the rest of the NFL thought that the Giants got ripped off
He hasn't been perfect but on the whole, he has done a pretty good job.
I don't agree with any of that - DG should have been fired before Shurmur - but that's the script...
Now with a rookie coach, overhauled staff, new players on the way, etc, this will be a honeymoon year for the entire organization. It's pretty easy to predict. That's how Jints Central is going to play it...
Response to 1.) - parting with those players may have been the right decisions but you still have to find the right replacements otherwise its moot.
Response to 2.) - You really want to praise DG in how he replaced Eli? By having him be the starting QB in both 2018 and 2019?
Wins and losses is all I care about. he Giants were in 4-12 last year. They were absolutely awful to watch. A shitty product. I blame the people in charge. So should you.
If we don't see drastic improvement DG needs to go. My bar is 8 games. If doesn't put together a line for SB to be successful he has to go. No excuses.
Gettleman has done reasonably well in the draft. He correctly drafted Barkley and Jones, and found Connelly and Slayton in the fifth round. Lawrence and Love also looked good last year, and I am encouraged by Ximines. But his FA signings have been poor, and he himself admitted that he thought he would be fired.
I dont see that happening. I think we are on the path to success. This offseason is critical in a lot of ways because we cant keep replacing the leaders every 2 years. Bad teams stay bad because they have no long term plan. Coaches want to have their players in place. We did this with Shurmur and turned the whole roster. judge will turn a lot of the roster again. it has to stop with judge or we will never be successful.
I don't agree with any of that - DG should have been fired before Shurmur - but that's the script...
Now with a rookie coach, overhauled staff, new players on the way, etc, this will be a honeymoon year for the entire organization. It's pretty easy to predict. That's how Jints Central is going to play it...
Sadly I see this the same way. They’ll go 5-11 (the schedule is difficult) and chalk it up to “first year new system, etc”..meanwhile Barkley is a year closer to his big payday with another 1000-1500 yards of tread in a lost year.
2021 is the year I’m looking at and I’ve said it plenty already. If you can’t get this thing turned around after 4 years, get the fuck out.
The Giants have great cap space because Gettleman created it.
The Giants have a very good QB because Gettleman saw it while the rest of the NFL did not.
Gettleman let OBJ go while the rest of the NFL thought that the Giants got ripped off
He hasn't been perfect but on the whole, he has done a pretty good job.
Gettleman squandered cap space, by signing OBJ only to end up trading him shortly thereafter and signing bad players (Solder, trading for Ogletree, Stewart, Omameh, etc.).
That he has cap space now is largely due to the fact that he initiated a gut rebuild that rid the team of everyone that cost money (except the guys he saddled them with) and Eli retired.
They've been 9-23 the last two seasons. If they don't break 5 wins again, then you don't need to fire him to be the Browns or the Jets, you're already there (and worse, unfortunately).
I don't see how DG can be blamed for the record the first season, he hadn't had a chance to do anything yet. Also Solder at the time was a good get, we had to do something.
I think he has done what he needed so far, cleaned house and brought in young talent. Now its time to start seeing the fruits of the rebuild. I say he has 2 seasons to win the division (or close), if not bye.
The Giants have great cap space because Gettleman created it.
This is a bunch of bullshit.
Was Gettleman responsible for Eli’s contract? Snacks? Vernon? JPP? Jenkins? Ellison?
Gettleman had some bad signings, but you’re spinning it like the Giants have cap space because he’s undoing his own fuckups.
This team was a dumpster fire up against the cap the day he took over.
So you can't answer your own question, got it.
The 11/19 class is legendary.
In comment 14801411 JohnB said:
The Giants have great cap space because Gettleman created it.
Should he get credit for Eli's contract coming off the books? It's not like he did anything to accelerate the process - had he cut Eli when he drafted Jones, he'd have saved money on last year's cap, precluded himself from restructuring Solder and Ellison (moves he made because he decided to collect all of his dead money into one year, which alone wasn't a bad strategy, but the majority of that dead money was due to HIS signings, not Reese's), and carried cap room forward instead of borrowing cap space from the future. Those decisions can all be traced back to carrying Eli's contract in full for 2019.
I don't see how anyone can laud DG for amassing cap space when his own moves have resulted in less cap space this offseason than we would have had otherwise when you factor in DG's poor free agent signings (and trades followed by restructures, such as Ogletree) to go along with dead money and grossly misevaluating the roster in the 2017-18 offseason.
Simply being better than Reese isn't a measure of success.
Judge screams "I'm the BOSS & LEADER" and I think Garrett will be a good OC & he knows the NFC EAST.
Gettleman seems to have had a strong draft last year so how much these young guys "improve" from year 1 to 2 will speak volumes as will his draft this year. If DG is smart he will listen to trade offers should a team want a QB and desire to move up. He can't just "take his guy" at #4 without drawing some ire.
I would NOT be shocked if we took CB Okudah at #4 though. He is NFL ready and has probowl ability. He starts day 1 along with the rest of the youth. If we trade down and get a WR so be it.
We need to hit with starters with our first 2 rounds and the rest of the guys had better contribute on a new, emerging team.
Finally, regardless of the coaching changes, this team needs to win this year. No excuses. A competitive 8-8 would be "ok" but 9-7 and a shot at the playoffs is even better. We have talent but need to plug some holes via UFA (OT, OC, ER, LB)...or early in draft.
That being said, when the Giants stuck with DG this offseason, they are giving him at least another couple of seasons.
and given the known relationship with DG, I suspect his future will largely be tied to Judge. Mara isn't looking to fire DG, he's going to focus on the positives at this point. I think DG's got 2-3 more years here unless they continue to flounder, and they should improve. It's difficult to lose as much and as long and NYG has during this stretch.
Except they have gotten really exceptional at losing. 12-36 is pathetic. It is my hope this is a make or break year. Arrow needs to be definitively pointing up. 5-11 but if not for those injuries...no, just no. No more excuses, win or GTFO.
Do you see them ousting DG after they just 1) heavily involved him in the coaching search and 2) picked a young no-name guy who figures to not challenge the structure, meaning DG still has oversight.
I don't, not after next season. This is precisely why I disliked the Shurmur hire, we're right back where we were two years ago and it wasn't hard to predict.
Here's hoping DG regains his brain and uses UFA wisely.
But if he continues to sh#t the bed the way he has with free agency i.e. getting nothing for Collins and Jack Rabbit.giving a cooked Stewart 3 mill for nothing. Making Soldier the highest paid tackle in the lg, biding against himself for Golden Tate and paying him way more than needed . 8 mil per for an aging slot receiver then it shows me he doesn’t have a firm grasp of how to maneuver in today’s NFL and I can’t see us continuing to keep him in that case.
So he gets fired with 7 wins? - Mara won't do that.
Even at 6, I'm not sure Mara pulls that trigger.
I see no lack of confidence or willingness to dig in an prove his points of view
In fact the opposite. Where not going to see it as fans, but I see a guy who could be a very tough in fighter with a crew that is anything but roll over and be milquetoast.
Mara wanted different and he got different. Good, bad and indifferent.
They get wins and its a whole different ballgame. Even Mara knows you ride a young winner in this game. And they got lucky so far, the franchise name isn't mud. Decades of good will for them in many parts of the league. Lose this set of coaches and its back to ground zero.
imo, its Judges team as long as he doesn't murmur. And I doubt that staff murmurs the season away.
I obviously have no data for that speculation. Just a sense of how things often roll in these situations