Is this offseason Gettleman make or break as GM? superspynyg : 8:02 am

We have great cap space. We Already have a qb and we have a good draft pick in a draft that other teams may want to trade Up giving us more picks ( like the Colts two years ago)



Now I k ow we dont want to repeat the 2016 miztKe if blowing it on several high price FAs.



But if after this season if we don’t show significant improvement is DG gone?