Raanan Gives Bold Prediction that Giants Trade Down In Draft

Giants38 : 2/5/2020 3:32 pm
Below is a link to the tweet.
Raanan Tweet - ( New Window )
Nothing  
Giantophile : 2/5/2020 3:33 pm : link
would make me happier. I think there's a good chance it happens. I know DG has never done it but there's a first time for everything and the stars could align this time.

The Lions will dictate a lot of what happens at the top of the draft.
If DG does, I am CERTAIN,  
Big Blue '56 : 2/5/2020 3:35 pm : link
there will be many who will say, “He didn’t get enough.” Is book it, allowed on here anymore? :)
If he does it and recoups that 3 + 5 he gave away for Leonard Williams  
FranknWeezer : 2/5/2020 3:38 pm : link
and not much else, then he's not going to pull the wool over BBI's eyes. We'll be on him like flies on a ribroast. (to quote Cousin Eddie)
let's see what his 4 computer guys have to say  
V.I.G. : 2/5/2020 3:46 pm : link
...  
V.I.G. : 2/5/2020 3:48 pm : link
If a -Never Trade Down- Guy Like Me...  
Jim in Tampa : 2/5/2020 3:49 pm : link
Knows that this is THE year to trade down, I'm pretty sure that DG has figured it out too!
They will explore everything but  
Rjanyg : 2/5/2020 3:51 pm : link
We haven't even had the combine yet or free agency. That first round pick will need to be a starter and hopefully a future pro bowler. The 2nd round pick needs to be a starter for that matter. We will have at least 6 starting positions open between Offense and Defense that we could go in any direction. If you trade back I wouldn't go any lower than Jacksonville with picks 9 and 20 in exchange the 4th.

We could get a pass rusher and an OT or Center with those picks: K'Lavon Chaisson and Josh Jones with 9 and 20 would be good selections and good value.

Chaisson is a stud and will only get better. He will kill the combine.
Here's something I rarely say..  
Torrag : 2/5/2020 4:06 pm : link
I agree with Jordan Ranaan.

There are several key factors that make a trade down more likely than in other years:

1) there are three Top 5 worthy QB's and up to 8 of the top 14 teams in the Draft are in the market to one degree or another. So the demand exceeds the supply. This puts pressure on teams to move up if they need/want one.

2) we aren't in the QB market

3) Joe Judge comes from a franchise philosophy of moving around the board aggressively. He's seen it work and you have to believe he'll bring that influence to our Draft Room.

4) Our roster has more holes than we can fill this offseason. We need more assets and a trade down can supply some of them.
BBI is now in full mock trade down  
ZogZerg : 2/5/2020 4:06 pm : link
Mode!! Can't wait to see all the unrealistic mocks....
It just makes too much sense...  
Dnew15 : 2/5/2020 4:15 pm : link
please don't botch it DG.
I wouldn't call that a bold prediction  
UberAlias : 2/5/2020 4:15 pm : link
It's the obvious direction assuming the QBs.
I'd prefer to wait until we know  
Mr. Bungle : 2/5/2020 4:25 pm : link
who's available when the Giants are on the clock at #4.
Things working for a trade down...  
AdamBrag : 2/5/2020 4:37 pm : link
1) No consensus pick likely available at #4
2) Even if Detroit trades back with Miami, there still might be demand for the #4 pick to get Herbert
3) DG might look really bad if Detroit trades back twice (once to 5 and then trading down again from 5) because it will become obvious what trade package the Giants could have gotten.
RE: I wouldn't call that a bold prediction  
Leg of Theismann : 2/5/2020 4:52 pm : link
In comment 14804214 UberAlias said:
Quote:
It's the obvious direction assuming the QBs.


Bold in the sense that the Giants organization (and Gettleman individually) both have like never done it.

(I don't know if the Giants have traded down in the 1st round before but not that I can remember in my lifetime. Unless I'm misremembering.)
RE: Things working for a trade down...  
81_Great_Dane : 2/5/2020 4:56 pm : link
In comment 14804233 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
1) No consensus pick likely available at #4
2) Even if Detroit trades back with Miami, there still might be demand for the #4 pick to get Herbert
3) DG might look really bad if Detroit trades back twice (once to 5 and then trading down again from 5) because it will become obvious what trade package the Giants could have gotten.
I don't think #3 figures into their thinking, but #s 1 and 2 are dead-on.

If the hottest commodities in the draft are the three top QBs and Chase Young, and if Chase Young goes #2 overall, then the Giants will be sitting on an asset they don't want to use: The chance to draft one of those top QBs. You don't even need to get a lot of extra assets back to make a trade down 2-4 spots worthwhile. Trade #4 overall for a top-10 pick and an early 3rd-rounder and you're good.

But if you are in love with one of the OTs, it'd better be more like a top-7 pick. There'll almost certainly be a run on tackles.
RE: RE: Things working for a trade down...  
Giants38 : 2/5/2020 5:01 pm : link
In comment 14804251 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 14804233 AdamBrag said:


Quote:


1) No consensus pick likely available at #4
2) Even if Detroit trades back with Miami, there still might be demand for the #4 pick to get Herbert
3) DG might look really bad if Detroit trades back twice (once to 5 and then trading down again from 5) because it will become obvious what trade package the Giants could have gotten.

I don't think #3 figures into their thinking, but #s 1 and 2 are dead-on.

If the hottest commodities in the draft are the three top QBs and Chase Young, and if Chase Young goes #2 overall, then the Giants will be sitting on an asset they don't want to use: The chance to draft one of those top QBs. You don't even need to get a lot of extra assets back to make a trade down 2-4 spots worthwhile. Trade #4 overall for a top-10 pick and an early 3rd-rounder and you're good.

But if you are in love with one of the OTs, it'd better be more like a top-7 pick. There'll almost certainly be a run on tackles.


I think it would be a top 7 pick anyway. But the top 5 prospects would be three QBs, Chase Young, and Okudah. What run on tackles would there be that one would not be available for the Giants?
The QBs are not good  
Prude : 2/5/2020 5:24 pm : link
These teams aren't going to be fighting over them like everyone thinks
Giants - Dolphins ....  
Manny in CA : 2/5/2020 7:17 pm : link

Might work :

One for three --

#4 (1800 pts) for their #18 (their 2nd first round pick - 1410 pts): their 2nd round pick (510 pts) and their rd round pick (240 pts).

We give them 1800 value pts. for 1660 value pts.

They get to pick #4, #5 back-to-back (get their choice of QBs, Tua/Hebert/Eason) and we have a golden opportunity to recover the lost 3rd rounder and keep building the roster


RE: RE: I wouldn't call that a bold prediction  
Klaatu : 2/5/2020 7:30 pm : link
In comment 14804246 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 14804214 UberAlias said:


Quote:


It's the obvious direction assuming the QBs.



Bold in the sense that the Giants organization (and Gettleman individually) both have like never done it.

(I don't know if the Giants have traded down in the 1st round before but not that I can remember in my lifetime. Unless I'm misremembering.)


2006.
wow another reporter  
mdc1 : 2/5/2020 7:36 pm : link
scraping our board for article ideas...
RE: The QBs are not good  
mdc1 : 2/5/2020 7:36 pm : link
In comment 14804290 Prude said:
Quote:
These teams aren't going to be fighting over them like everyone thinks


You must not watch much NFL or college football.
Manny, why would the Dolphins trade up with us?  
Klaatu : 2/5/2020 7:37 pm : link
They know we won't take a QB. So, unless they trade up with one of the first three teams, they might as well stay at #5.
RE: The QBs are not good  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/5/2020 7:38 pm : link
In comment 14804290 Prude said:
Quote:
These teams aren't going to be fighting over them like everyone thinks


The top QBs and OTs always rise.
So many starting positions that need to be filled in 2020  
LBH15 : 2/5/2020 7:46 pm : link
with better or developing players.

With that said, do we really think Gettleman (or the Giants as whole for that matter) has shown himself well in finding the right mix of experienced upgrades via Free Agency? This franchise is going to have to pull itself out of this abyss thru predominately the Draft.

And unless you think Lawrence Taylor is sitting there at #4, the way to do it is accumulate more draft picks.
RE: Manny, why would the Dolphins trade up with us?  
eric2425ny : 2/5/2020 8:00 pm : link
In comment 14804408 Klaatu said:
Quote:
They know we won't take a QB. So, unless they trade up with one of the first three teams, they might as well stay at #5.


If they think the Giants are shopping the pick to other QB needy teams they would make a trade. The Chargers, the Raiders, all of those teams could try to trade ahead of Miami to grab a QB.
RE: RE: Manny, why would the Dolphins trade up with us?  
Klaatu : 2/5/2020 8:17 pm : link
In comment 14804435 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14804408 Klaatu said:


Quote:


They know we won't take a QB. So, unless they trade up with one of the first three teams, they might as well stay at #5.



If they think the Giants are shopping the pick to other QB needy teams they would make a trade. The Chargers, the Raiders, all of those teams could try to trade ahead of Miami to grab a QB.


Ahh, good point. Hadn't thought of that.

Manny...never mind.
The  
AcidTest : 2/5/2020 9:08 pm : link
Sun might explode as well, but I'm not going to wait for it to happen.
raiders  
MM_in_NYC : 2/5/2020 9:13 pm : link
please
RE: ...  
shocktheworld : 2/5/2020 9:52 pm : link
In comment 14804156 V.I.G. said:
Quote:





Nicely done, my friend lol
RE: Manny, why would the Dolphins trade up with us?  
shocktheworld : 2/5/2020 9:58 pm : link
In comment 14804408 Klaatu said:
Quote:
They know we won't take a QB. So, unless they trade up with one of the first three teams, they might as well stay at #5.



Klaatu, maybe they are afraid we trade with someone else? It would be done to ensure they get the QB they desire...lord knows we’ve seen teams trade up right in front of us to steal our desired player. Haha
If we were QB needy ...  
Manny in CA : 2/5/2020 10:29 pm : link

I'd want us to jump all over Hebert. In Miami, Fitz is a stop-gap, Rosen might be just "fizz".

At #5, they get their pick of WRs - Jeudy, Lamb ....

Not bad.
Unfortunately  
Breeze_94 : 2/5/2020 11:26 pm : link
Detroit is in the position of power. I think Miami ends up trading 5 and 18 for the Lions pick.

No reason for Detroit to not make that trade (still likely get Okudah/Brown or whoever they are targeting at 5)

Will the market for Herbert be hot enough? Chargers are certainly desperate for a QB, but they may be able to stay at 7 and get him since nobody else in front of them is in the market for a QB. The only other team desperate enough to trade up for Herbert is maybe the Panthers

If the Lions don't trade down ...  
Manny in CA : 12:29 am : link

Better "keep our powder dry".

I agree about the Panthers, I think Cam's a goner, with his foot injury.
RE: Unfortunately  
Leg of Theismann : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 14804538 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Detroit is in the position of power. I think Miami ends up trading 5 and 18 for the Lions pick.

No reason for Detroit to not make that trade (still likely get Okudah/Brown or whoever they are targeting at 5)

Will the market for Herbert be hot enough? Chargers are certainly desperate for a QB, but they may be able to stay at 7 and get him since nobody else in front of them is in the market for a QB. The only other team desperate enough to trade up for Herbert is maybe the Panthers


I agree with you for the most part about the Lions being in the main position of power, but the Giants have some legitimate power of their own. 1) there are THREE legit top 5 picks at the QB position in this draft, not two, AND 2) the Giants are the exact pick right before "quarterback row" -- Miami, SD, Carolina (and the Jags at #9 technically). So the Lions may still get a haul from a team trading up for Tua or Herbert, but that still leaves one more elite QB on the board with the Giants sitting pretty right in front of the QB-needy teams. And if by that point for some reason all the QBs are gone, well that's actually good news because that means Chase Young is a Giant :)
