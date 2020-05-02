Raanan Gives Bold Prediction that Giants Trade Down In Draft

We haven't even had the combine yet or free agency. That first round pick will need to be a starter and hopefully a future pro bowler. The 2nd round pick needs to be a starter for that matter. We will have at least 6 starting positions open between Offense and Defense that we could go in any direction. If you trade back I wouldn't go any lower than Jacksonville with picks 9 and 20 in exchange the 4th.
We could get a pass rusher and an OT or Center with those picks: K'Lavon Chaisson and Josh Jones with 9 and 20 would be good selections and good value.
Chaisson is a stud and will only get better. He will kill the combine.
There are several key factors that make a trade down more likely than in other years:
1) there are three Top 5 worthy QB's and up to 8 of the top 14 teams in the Draft are in the market to one degree or another. So the demand exceeds the supply. This puts pressure on teams to move up if they need/want one.
2) we aren't in the QB market
3) Joe Judge comes from a franchise philosophy of moving around the board aggressively. He's seen it work and you have to believe he'll bring that influence to our Draft Room.
4) Our roster has more holes than we can fill this offseason. We need more assets and a trade down can supply some of them.
I don't think #3 figures into their thinking, but #s 1 and 2 are dead-on.
If the hottest commodities in the draft are the three top QBs and Chase Young, and if Chase Young goes #2 overall, then the Giants will be sitting on an asset they don't want to use: The chance to draft one of those top QBs. You don't even need to get a lot of extra assets back to make a trade down 2-4 spots worthwhile. Trade #4 overall for a top-10 pick and an early 3rd-rounder and you're good.
But if you are in love with one of the OTs, it'd better be more like a top-7 pick. There'll almost certainly be a run on tackles.
I think it would be a top 7 pick anyway. But the top 5 prospects would be three QBs, Chase Young, and Okudah. What run on tackles would there be that one would not be available for the Giants?
With that said, do we really think Gettleman (or the Giants as whole for that matter) has shown himself well in finding the right mix of experienced upgrades via Free Agency? This franchise is going to have to pull itself out of this abyss thru predominately the Draft.
And unless you think Lawrence Taylor is sitting there at #4, the way to do it is accumulate more draft picks.
RE: Manny, why would the Dolphins trade up with us?
They know we won't take a QB. So, unless they trade up with one of the first three teams, they might as well stay at #5.
Klaatu, maybe they are afraid we trade with someone else? It would be done to ensure they get the QB they desire...lord knows we’ve seen teams trade up right in front of us to steal our desired player. Haha
Detroit is in the position of power. I think Miami ends up trading 5 and 18 for the Lions pick.
No reason for Detroit to not make that trade (still likely get Okudah/Brown or whoever they are targeting at 5)
Will the market for Herbert be hot enough? Chargers are certainly desperate for a QB, but they may be able to stay at 7 and get him since nobody else in front of them is in the market for a QB. The only other team desperate enough to trade up for Herbert is maybe the Panthers
I agree with you for the most part about the Lions being in the main position of power, but the Giants have some legitimate power of their own. 1) there are THREE legit top 5 picks at the QB position in this draft, not two, AND 2) the Giants are the exact pick right before "quarterback row" -- Miami, SD, Carolina (and the Jags at #9 technically). So the Lions may still get a haul from a team trading up for Tua or Herbert, but that still leaves one more elite QB on the board with the Giants sitting pretty right in front of the QB-needy teams. And if by that point for some reason all the QBs are gone, well that's actually good news because that means Chase Young is a Giant :)
The Lions will dictate a lot of what happens at the top of the draft.
Bold in the sense that the Giants organization (and Gettleman individually) both have like never done it.
(I don't know if the Giants have traded down in the 1st round before but not that I can remember in my lifetime. Unless I'm misremembering.)
One for three --
#4 (1800 pts) for their #18 (their 2nd first round pick - 1410 pts): their 2nd round pick (510 pts) and their rd round pick (240 pts).
We give them 1800 value pts. for 1660 value pts.
They get to pick #4, #5 back-to-back (get their choice of QBs, Tua/Hebert/Eason) and we have a golden opportunity to recover the lost 3rd rounder and keep building the roster
It's the obvious direction assuming the QBs.
Bold in the sense that the Giants organization (and Gettleman individually) both have like never done it.
(I don't know if the Giants have traded down in the 1st round before but not that I can remember in my lifetime. Unless I'm misremembering.)
2006.
You must not watch much NFL or college football.
The top QBs and OTs always rise.
With that said, do we really think Gettleman (or the Giants as whole for that matter) has shown himself well in finding the right mix of experienced upgrades via Free Agency? This franchise is going to have to pull itself out of this abyss thru predominately the Draft.
And unless you think Lawrence Taylor is sitting there at #4, the way to do it is accumulate more draft picks.
If they think the Giants are shopping the pick to other QB needy teams they would make a trade. The Chargers, the Raiders, all of those teams could try to trade ahead of Miami to grab a QB.
They know we won't take a QB. So, unless they trade up with one of the first three teams, they might as well stay at #5.
If they think the Giants are shopping the pick to other QB needy teams they would make a trade. The Chargers, the Raiders, all of those teams could try to trade ahead of Miami to grab a QB.
Ahh, good point. Hadn't thought of that.
Manny...never mind.
Nicely done, my friend lol
Klaatu, maybe they are afraid we trade with someone else? It would be done to ensure they get the QB they desire...lord knows we’ve seen teams trade up right in front of us to steal our desired player. Haha
I'd want us to jump all over Hebert. In Miami, Fitz is a stop-gap, Rosen might be just "fizz".
At #5, they get their pick of WRs - Jeudy, Lamb ....
Not bad.
Better "keep our powder dry".
I agree about the Panthers, I think Cam's a goner, with his foot injury.
I agree with you for the most part about the Lions being in the main position of power, but the Giants have some legitimate power of their own. 1) there are THREE legit top 5 picks at the QB position in this draft, not two, AND 2) the Giants are the exact pick right before "quarterback row" -- Miami, SD, Carolina (and the Jags at #9 technically). So the Lions may still get a haul from a team trading up for Tua or Herbert, but that still leaves one more elite QB on the board with the Giants sitting pretty right in front of the QB-needy teams. And if by that point for some reason all the QBs are gone, well that's actually good news because that means Chase Young is a Giant :)