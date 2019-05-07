Vacchiano: 7 Giants who could become cap casualties

Tate and Ogletree can go after we sign replacements.
With Shepard and Engram's ongoing health issues - and the fact that right now he's a better football player than Shepard - I think you hold the line on Tate for now. Plus the voided guarantees only apply to salaries - we'd still have to take a hit for his bonus which negates most current year savings.
Dumping Ogletree can defray $19M in the cost of his replacement over the first 2 years so I'd expect they might target FA to upgrade here. But with Keuchly retiring the competition likely took a step up.
Hopefully they transition him to RT if they draft the right OT in the draft. Then they dump him next spring and bring in the long term solution at RT. The rest I would dump. Including Tate. Let him go try win somewhere next year. No sense putting up empty numbers on what likely is another bottom 10 team in the league.
Most on that list are really performance-casualties
All of them should be replaced in either free agency or the draft, except for Solder, because cutting him doesn't make financial sense this year. In light of Shepard's concussion issues, you could make a case that it would be wise to keep Tate around for another year, too.
I have to say that you're in a very small group of people who think Ogletree can contribute. Even with his salary and cap hit aside, I don't know how his on-field presence is a positive?
I simply agree with RV’s take on this:
But remember, this is a very young defense about to learn a new scheme. The Giants could use some veteran leadership. Ogletree is only 28, and while his play doesn't justify his $10 million salary, he could be a good bridge until Ryan Connelly, who played well as a rookie before he got hurt last season, is ready to take over. Perhaps a pay cut could be in order here.
Solder is going into year 10 of his career and has been banged up and/or ineffective for 2 full years.
There's a good chance his body is shot. It'd be more of a shock that he rebounded. Most guys actually are on their way out after 9 years of starting. The statistical outliers of Peters and Whitworth have made some fans coo coo.
I'd much rather take the 27M saved over the next 2 years and invest it in a player like Dennis Kelley with far fewer miles on him, who's shown he actually can bounce over to RT.
He's a more realistic option if the Giants want to placehold for a draft pick.
the philosophy of keeping high-priced players to be role models. These are professional athletes and leaders in their own right. The Giants don't have enough talent to afford the luxury of keeping people like Ogletree, on the chance he may be able to influence young players, or shepherd them into the NFL..
We are not strapped for cap, no need to go scorched earth this offseason.
Cutting Pulley gives us some cap toom and no negative impact. A backup center can be found cheaply or, assuming he makes it back Halapio becomes the backup. A starting Center will be had from FA or the draft.
It could be a new paradigm here, so we should find out shortly. Until we do, our takes are kind of premature, no?
My take is guys who struggled with assignments, execution, and/or maturity aren't very valuable as mentors or contributors.
Take a guy like Ogletree -- by many accounts a leader off the field. On the field if he's making mistakes, missing assignments, and contributing to the losses -- I don't see how his leadership resonates with young guys, especially when he's making 10X money.
Now of course I don't know he's making those mistakes. If the new staff feels it was all the fruit of Bettcher's staff, that's another story.
But then he's not just here to mentor, he's here to be a good player. That's what I would prefer.
It could be a new paradigm here, so we should find out shortly. Until we do, our takes are kind of premature, no?
A comparable WR will cost at least as much and you need at least 3 solid WRs nowadays.
Bethea/Pulley might make it to camp at least. You need depth and want to create as much competition as possible and there isn't a ton saved by cutting them, especially when factoring in what their replacements will cost.
It could be a new paradigm here, so we should find out shortly. Until we do, our takes are kind of premature, no?
That’s certainly a fair take
Cut cut cut, lets just cut everyone because we're so mad...
From a fans perspective Ogletree appears to be overvalued because we only see his play, but everything I've read about him being a key motivator with a young defense (Rams) and his ability to read a defense is the intangible quality we dont see/value.
I say let the new coaching staff evaluate, if he's still here I firmly believe it will be because his play is a product of system/young secondary.
If Tate had played all 16 games he was on track for 70+ catches and nearly 1,000 yards. He stays too.
Pulley should stay at least through camp, until the Giants see what they have at C.
Yup.
The big thing with Ogletree is he really isn't a physical player and he has horrible form when tackling. I hear people complain about he prospect of drafting Simmons but the kid is way more physical and can actually tackle.
because we have no backup plan at LT, and I do think he'll rebound after a rough year.
Cut the rest, including Tate.
I'm usually 100pct with you on your posts , but I'm with Sy here in terms of keeping him. Specifically for me, until there's a known quantity who DJ can rely on running the right route, catching it when it's in the area and is consistent with body language and all that 'on the same page with the QB' detail, I'm currently very hesitant to enter 2020 assuming he can be replaced before the 53 is final.
I agree, with Shepard’s concussion issues last year I feel like they need to keep Tate around one more year.
Also fine with hanging on to solder and Ellison.
The signing of Nate Solder is the gift that keeps on giving. 2020 economics on that deal makes that decision pretty easy...he stays another year.
And yet another year where this team has no other options whatsoever at Tackle, not even a questionable one. Recall this is how Solder got on the team in the first place.
I have to say that you're in a very small group of people who think Ogletree can contribute. Even with his salary and cap hit aside, I don't know how his on-field presence is a positive?
As for everyone else, I'm ok with getting rid of them. Solder and Tate won't be cut, but if they were I wouldn't shed a tear.
I have to say that you're in a very small group of people who think Ogletree can contribute. Even with his salary and cap hit aside, I don't know how his on-field presence is a positive?
There's a good chance his body is shot. It'd be more of a shock that he rebounded. Most guys actually are on their way out after 9 years of starting. The statistical outliers of Peters and Whitworth have made some fans coo coo.
I'd much rather take the 27M saved over the next 2 years and invest it in a player like Dennis Kelley with far fewer miles on him, who's shown he actually can bounce over to RT.
He's a more realistic option if the Giants want to placehold for a draft pick.
No replacement for Solder, so he stays.
No replacement for Solder, so he stays.
I think Ogletree may be overly criticized but the new coaching staff needs to evaluate.
I still like Ellison but he is easily replaced. I am not sure about Pulley but who else do you have? Temporarily, at least, he is the starter.
It could be a new paradigm here, so we should find out shortly. Until we do, our takes are kind of premature, no?
Also fine with hanging on to solder and Ellison.
Both Solder and Tate are worth riding out one more year. Move on next year when the Giants will need the money to lock in homegrown talent.
Saves us a ton of dead space
That’s certainly a fair take
Bethea/Pulley might make it to camp at least. You need depth and want to create as much competition as possible and there isn't a ton saved by cutting them, especially when factoring in what their replacements will cost.
Ogletree, Martin and Ellison should be cut ASAP.
That’s certainly a fair take
Cut cut cut, lets just cut everyone because we're so mad...
No one is remotely saying cut anyone out of anger.
It's simple, if he's a good player, and this staff believes so, he'll be kept and presumably play better. That would be awesome.
If he's not a good player and his value is simply mentorship, paying him the 5th highest cap hit in the league at his position in 2020 isn't wise.
I think the most likely scenario is restructuring his contract and freeing up $3-4 million in cap space instead of freeing up $8 million in cap space.
Yup.
The big thing with Ogletree is he really isn't a physical player and he has horrible form when tackling. I hear people complain about he prospect of drafting Simmons but the kid is way more physical and can actually tackle.
But isn't it TWO rough years? I mean...he's been a huge dissapointment.
And I was all for signing him - and keeping him for the reason you state.
But he's been awful for 2 years.
I think the most likely scenario is restructuring his contract and freeing up $3-4 million in cap space instead of freeing up $8 million in cap space.
I fully get Reese/Coughlin/McAdoo put together quite a collection of bozos who needed to be removed. I'm glad they are all gone.
Fast-forward to now -- why can't the Giants have mentors and good guy vets at or near the vet minimum?
Not being a bozo should be a prerequisite to being on the team, and with that given contracts should be reflective of the projected ability to contribute on the field.
If the player's primary contribution is mentorship on and off the field stuff, minimum money is the right price.
Will, I'm not a Tate fan, too much mercurial and it's all about me from him.
I believe he will be even more out out of it, waiting for test results, etc.
Disclaimer: I sympathise, but this discussion is from management perspective, and their is no provision foe familial health issues.
Open market Solder isn't getting 19.5 over 2 years. The Giants have to get that figured way down for him to stay.
Cut the rest, including Tate.
I'm usually 100pct with you on your posts , but I'm with Sy here in terms of keeping him. Specifically for me, until there's a known quantity who DJ can rely on running the right route, catching it when it's in the area and is consistent with body language and all that 'on the same page with the QB' detail, I'm currently very hesitant to enter 2020 assuming he can be replaced before the 53 is final.