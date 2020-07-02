Jeff Okudah hasn’t allowed more than 50 yards receiving

The Giants need offensive linemen. They need to draft them early and often, regardless of who they sign in free agency. Last year they traded up to draft DeAndre Baker, passing on Jawaan Taylor. In my opinion that was a mistake. I'd hate to see them repeat that mistake this year, passing on an OT, again, to draft another CB.
I’ve been leaning Okudah for a while, assuming he’s there and DG doesn’t pull off a trade down
I disagree. The Giants have already invested a lot of draft capital in CB's at the expense of the O-Line (with the exception of Hernandez in 2018). And if you buy what this guy is selling, you're more likely to find your perennial pro-bowler in the 1st round at OT, not CB.
I don't see how anyone can look at the makeup of this team and not see how talent-deficient the O-Line is, and that fixing it must be the number one priority this offseason. Daniel Jones was the third-most pressured QB in the league last year. Barkley was hit repeatedly behind the LOS. You're wasting your two most valuable acquisitions by giving them a sub-standard O-Line to work with.
RE: RE: Means nothing. Wasn't the story last year that Baker didn't have a pas
I'm not talking about forcing a pick like Flowers, who should never have gone day one, let alone top ten, or Pugh, who was a 2nd rounder at best. I'm looking at OT's who are legitimate 1st round talents at a position where the need is greatest. I'm looking for the best balance of BPA vs. Need.
The Giants are already down one premium pick thanks to the Williams trade. They need to use the premium picks they have left to bolster the weakest unit on the team. That's the offensive line.
Not to say that the offensive line does not badly need upgrading, but I would posit that linebacker is the weakest unit on the team.
But that's one unit that could benefit greatly with a better scheme and better coaching. The O-Line is an absolute mess, with arguably the worst LT in the league, no real OC, and no RT. No amount of coaching can make up for that. Only a massive infusion of talent can.
All fair points - if they decide one of the tackles has elite potential, no question that’s a good pick.
Guess I’m also just worried about them forcing another Flowers type pick...but I’m not a scout, just spitballing here. Don’t want to see us whiff at #4
RE: RE: The only true shut down corner in the NFL I've ever seen was
If teams feel the same way as most posters on this thread then you leverage that interest and trade down.
The Giants have already invested a ton in the secondary. It’s time to let those guys play.
The focus of the off-season has to be OL/ER/LB.
Agreed. Simple to me. I am hoping first 4 picks are the 3 QBs and Young. (Obviously, someone else moving into the top 3 would be great). Giants either get Young, or more likely, they trade down to a team wanting Herbert. Even if just getting an extra 2, pick best available OL or edge (or Okudah or Simmons) after trade down
not the position. If the OT doesn’t match the value at #4 and there is not great offer in a trade down, you take Okudah. If Okudah is that good, you take him anyway. I disagree of the notion that there was too much of an investment in the secondary last year. Secondary got torched. How can it be justified by not taking the best available player that’s a CB when the CB play was not very good last year? The CB play is unknown right now, and there is no Jackrabbit.
Because, as I wrote about the LB corps, that's a unit that should benefit from a better scheme and better coaching, which is not something you can say about the offensive line.
Also, value is relative to the needs of team where the talent differential isn't very great. That's where the balance between BPA and Need factors in.
I would prefer a trade down, but if the value is not there
Like I said, if he is that good, you take him. If he is as good as Patrick Peterson, you take him. If the OT is on the same tier as Okudah, take the OT. I’m all for building the OLine and pray the value for OT is there at #4, but if the value is not there and you can’t get a trade offer of worth, the pick should not be forced on the position. I just hope FA can make the decisions easier.
Raise your hand if you don't think CB is a need on this team?
I recommend you watch the games ones in a while.. in spite of our bad OL we still were good on offense.. Our Pass defense sucked.. sucked horribly.. and sucked at every level.. it wasn't just coaching.. everyone sucked..
Linked below is a very good column from several years ago regarding Positional Value and the draft.
Quote:
Tier 2 - Offensive Tackles, Pass-Rusher (4-3 DE or 3-4 OLB)
Although some quarterbacks are proficient scramblers and can make offensive lines better with quick and confident decisions, every team should make protecting its quarterback a top priority.
Pressure can come from any defensive line position, but the most devastating sack specialists are edge-rushers, and that's who offensive tackles are tasked to stop.
Offensive tackles have tremendous positional value in the draft due to the direct impact they often have on the quarterback position.
Quote:
Tier 4 - Cornerback, Safety, Tight End, Center
Although a cornerback's job is to slow down receivers—and more receivers are being put on the field than ever— its positional value isn't as high as it once was.
Simply put, due to innovative spread sets, receivers are going to get open. Yes, having a Darrelle Revis or Richard Sherman exponentially helps a defense, but with motions, trip formations and rub routes, a fine cornerback can be relatively negated throughout the course of a game.
A cornerback is at the mercy of the wide receiver he's covering, someone who's dependent on the signal-caller throwing the football. Therefore, a cornerback—over the long haul—doesn't have as much impact on a game as positions like quarterback, wide receiver or pass-rusher.
Also, today's rules make it so difficult for a cornerback to make plays on a receiver or the ball.
Yes, finding a good one is a luxury, but the positional value isn't there at the top of a draft.
well said. this aligns with my thinking as well - along with being open to trade down offers.
RE: Raise your hand if you don't think CB is a need on this team?
I recommend you watch the games ones in a while.. in spite of our bad OL we still were good on offense.. Our Pass defense sucked.. sucked horribly.. and sucked at every level.. it wasn't just coaching.. everyone sucked..
No we weren't good on offense. Our offense moved pretty well when the game was over. In addition the Giants played an easy schedule.
And you also have to ensure that our franchise QB is protected well enough.
You literally can't have too many of these guys. It enables you to do so much offensively and defensively. Okudah is the second best player in the draft by a significant margin in my opinion. If we don't trade down he should be the guy. He's instantly our best corner. I know this won't be a popular opinion beers because our oline is in tatters, but bad teams reach for imperfect prospects at the top of the draft. As long as his mental shit checks out and he gives you the requisite combine numbers he should be the pick the way it is looking.
I recommend you watch the games ones in a while.. in spite of our bad OL we still were good on offense.. Our Pass defense sucked.. sucked horribly.. and sucked at every level.. it wasn't just coaching.. everyone sucked..
Agree man, people who think Baker is a #1 CB are in for surprises.
Those are two hall of famers, and even if you put that aside....he’s not as much a playmaker on the ball as those two..3 ints in 3 years, compared to 8 for Revis in 3 and 14 for Sanders in 4. He is going to test very well, he’s a great athlete and is a fantastic cover corner though.
Breaking Down NFL Draft Positional Value into Tiers - ( New Window )
Cute link.
The shitbrained GM of this team took a tier 5 position at #2.
Nothing it out of bounds for this team.
Or something like that. That hasn't really translated so far.
I'm giving Baker a pass for 2019 for two reasons:
1) He was a rookie.
2) Bettcher had him playing zone all year, when his specialty in college was man coverage.
It made very little sense to trade two picks to move up 7 spots to draft a man-cover corner... and then give him to a DC who played him in zone all year. Especially considering there was plenty of other CB talent on the board of similar value as Baker that the Giants could have gotten at pick #38, and they probably would have been better fit in Bettcher's defense.
ALL THAT SAID-- Now that Bettcher is gone, I'm happy that we have Baker. His ceiling was clear in college: he can absolutely be a shutdown corner in a system that plays to his strengths. I'm very encouraged by what Judge has said about adapting the system to the strengths of his players, focusing on what they CAN do, not what they can't. DC Graham seems to have a similarly adaptive style and philosophy. So in general I'm optimistic about Baker in 2020 and beyond.
From watching him in college, I say just man him up on the offense's best WR and let him sink or swim, I think we'd be better off doing that than trying to make him do things he's not good at or very comfortable with.
Some of you display the same "BPA Uber Alles" attitude towards the 1st Round, without regard for positional value, that led to giving short shrift to the O-Line in the 2011 and 2012 drafts, which led to actually forcing an O-Line pick in 2013. This was repeated in 2014 (although not as egregiously), but again it led to forcing an O-Line pick in 2015.
2016, and once again the O-Line was ignored in favor of a CB, and in 2017 it was for a TE. In 2018, it was for an RB, with the excuse, I suppose that we'd already made Nate Solder the highest-paid OT in the league. In 2019, after securing a QB, it was for a DT and another CB (which we traded up to get).
All the while we watched as our O-Line went from being one of the best in the league to one of the worst. The Giants wasted the last half of Eli Manning's career by failing to properly address the most obvious of their problems.
And now some of you want to pick up for Daniel Jones where we left off with Eli in the name of BPA, as well as "We can always draft O-Linemen later on." I just don't get that.
In my view, nothing is more important than rebuilding our O-Line, and every premium resource we have should be used to do that. Not even improving our woeful pass-rush is as important, and certainly not an upgrade to our under-performing secondary, or drafting another skill player.
but I can see grabbing Okudah at 4 still (particularly if Love is looked at as our next FS) at waiting until the top.of the second to grab an OT. Particularly if they think the "second tier" of OTs (Austin Jackson, etc) have about the same upside in year two that the top guys have. Because they're likely not dumping Solder yet, and two of the top 4 OTs (Will's and Wirfs) are actually right side OTs, and moving them to the left side I imagine carries some additional risk.
Plus maybe just maybe a stud OT like Conklin gets signed by DG as an FA?
Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't complain in the least if DG drafts an OT in 1 and an OC in 2, and signs an FA like Ngakoue for pass rushing.
There is more than one way to skin a cat. But your point that OL was put on the back burner far too long is well made IMO, and I have bitched about it for years.
Marty, that's precisely the type of thinking that led us...
of Justin Pugh at 19 (out of desperation to some extent) in 2013 the Giants under Jerry Reese drafted only ONE OL in the first three rounds (or with a top 100 pick), Will Beatty at 60 at the bottom of the second round.
That's eight strait years, 25 top 100 draft selections, with only ONE OL selected among premium (top 100) picks. And ZERO OL selected among 13 top 50 picks the Giants made over 8 years. Yet 5 of a team's 24 "starters" (counting 3 WR and 5 DBs as starters) are OL.
That's way there was no pipeline of OL as O'Hara, Snee and crew deteriorated. It was a clear mis-allocation of draft resources.
It doesn't need to be strengthened. It's strong enough as it is.
Quote:
If the D is not addressed at its weakest point - the secondary - then it really doesn't matter what is done on the O
I'd argue that the weakest aspect of the defense is the pass-rush. As for the secondary, along with the linebackers, it's one unit that should benefit the most from a new scheme and better coaching. You can't say the same with the offensive line, where we don't even have a Center or a Right Tackle, and our Left Tackle is arguably the worst in the league..
Quote:
Management has plenty of FA $ to spend this year
They do. And I've argued that they should try and sign an ILB like Nick Kwiatkosi and a FS like Anthony Harris to strengthen our defense (assuming that Ogletree and Bethea are cut). Others have argued for an Edge Rusher like Ngakoue. Some have even argued for a CB (there are plenty to choose from)
Quote:
There are plenty of quality OL in this coming draft
There are, but there are no guarantees that we'll get any of our top choices except with the #4 pick, and thanks to the Williams trade, we're already short one premium pick.
Quote:
I could see management procuring either an OT or a C in FA and then spend a second-round choice on whatever OL they did not procure in FA
Such an approach frees up management to obtain maximum flexibility with their first-rounder
That's assuming they're able to sign a free agent they covet. They weren't able to in 2013, which led to them reaching for Pugh. I've argued that they should try and sign C/OG Ted Karras from New England. Other's have pushed for OT Jack Conklin. But you can't guarantee that the Giants will be able to sign any free agent O-linemean of note. We're not the only team with a lot of cap space.
Quote:
Such an open and flexible approach to the draft would likely maximize our return in lieu of just blindly raging that we need to invest our highest draft choices on OL
I'm not "blindly raging." I'm pointing out how the mistakes of the past should not be repeated, with nine years of history to back me up. I'm also pointing out the importance of factoring in positional value along with BPA when it comes to draft picks, particularly 1st round draft picks.
Finally, I don't want to find the Giants in the same boat next year, hoping to maybe, possibly, solve their O-Line problems in free agency and the draft, after another season of watching Daniel Jones under constant duress, and watching Saquon Barkley repeatedly stuffed behind the line of scrimmage.
So shall we make a list of biggest needs and draft by position down the list?
It's not about the biggest need. That's the part you're not getting here. That line of thinking got us Flowers.
There may very well be more top OT talent than CB in the first round, but at 4 Okudah may very well be the bpa.
I would disagree with your diminished opinion regarding corner but that is me
Corner is critical imo with the way the game is played now.
60% or more of all non punting offensive plays are pass plays
With the increase in play action, mis direction and run pass options it is really difficult to mount a consistent pass rush particularly against mobile qb's.
That means the back seven needs to cover.
Jints pass defense was ranked #28
Their best corner Jackrabbit is no longer on the team.
I would spend FA $ on the best corner available Byron Jones. Barring that I would certainly give Okudah a long look in the draft.
I still think a balanced approach to spending wisely in FA to fill holes and then drafting for speed and athleticism is the way to go.
Now some may say that approach has not worked for the Jints.
I would say that approach has worked extremely well for the successful teams.
The difference is how wisely you pick your players in both FA and the draft.
It is my belief that the influx of wisemen from around the league to fill our coaching staff will have a positive impact on DG
This philosophy doesn’t work. The model for this would be the 19 Pats and smashmouth football booted them from the playoffs. The niners and Chiefs weren’t littered w studs in their secondary. They do however play well in the trenches and rush the passer.
You’ve been pushing this model for years and it just doesn’t work.
The deficiencies along the OL and lack of a viable pass rush are the root cause of the problems with this team. Fix that and the team will win.
So shall we make a list of biggest needs and draft by position down the list?
It's not about the biggest need. That's the part you're not getting here. That line of thinking got us Flowers.
No, it was the four previous years where the O-Line was given short shrift in the draft that got us Flowers, that prompted JR to reach for a day three talent on day one, and in the top ten no less. It's following your line of thinking from 2011 to 2014 that caused that mistake, not mine.
Quote:
There may very well be more top OT talent than CB in the first round, but at 4 Okudah may very well be the bpa.
And if you draft solely on BPA, without regard for positional value, you end up exactly where we are today, still struggling to fix an offensive line that's been horrific for almost ten years, because we've also followed your line of thinking in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
won their last SB because their secondary shut down the opposing passing offense
There is your model
Your obsessive opposition is duly noted just not well articulated
Bit keep trying
I like your posts much better when you are constructive and not negative
I’m not being negative. I just don’t see how you can stay on brand given the current state of the roster.
Plugging holes along the OL and ER in FA would be nice but realistically probably won’t happen. There won’t be many attractive FA’s at need spots. Maybe they get an ER or OT, maybe they get lucky and get both. It’s slim pickings from the anticipated pool of players and that may dwindle before FA even starts. Then there’s no guarantee the available guys will sign here even if the money is right.
The Giants could find themselves going into the draft needing a RT, C, and successor at LT. They could need two ERs.
CB has no place in the conversation this year, especially after everything they’ve invested in the secondary the last two years. If they’re deficient going into 20 so be it. If Okudah is the bpa then hopefully there’s a GM out there who shares your philosophy and will give up a bunch to select him.
IS it possible that positional value a few years ago and current 2020 positional values (anticipating the game playing shifts we are seeing) are different?
I don't think so, Bill. If we've seen any shift at all at the top of the draft, it's an elevation of OG's.
Passers, pass-protectors, and pass-rushers are still at a premium. I'd argue that WR's might be overvalued as a 1st round group, because "pass-catchers" can include TE's and RB's, too, but that's a separate issue.
Good pass-defenders are a fine thing to have. No one is suggesting that the CB position should be ignored or relegated solely to day three picks or UDFA's, least of all me. But I look at a pick like Okudah at #4 as a homeowner replacing all of his windows while the foundation of his house is crumbling beneath him.
Feel same, pure blue chippers for sure
Yes Baker hadn’t allowed a TD I don’t believe and it wasn’t like he was playing weak receivers at Georgia. But it takes some CB’s time to develop
Quote:
Completed against him, or something to that effect? Doesn't mean he's not a talent, nor does it mean he'll be a great pro necessarily.
Yes Baker hadn’t allowed a TD I don’t believe and it wasn’t like he was playing weak receivers at Georgia. But it takes some CB’s time to develop
Exactly
Good news for the Giants.
You can't force a second tier OL above first tier value (player or multiple picks via trade). The prob
Regis was an animal and played in a far more pass happy league than Deion did. Not saying his better or worse, but Revis had a dominant stretch in the NFL.
Quote:
LB is a mess too but second on priority list.
Quote:
All fair points - if they decide one of the tackles has elite potential, no question that’s a good pick.
Guess I’m also just worried about them forcing another Flowers type pick...but I’m not a scout, just spitballing here. Don’t want to see us whiff at #4
Quote:
Deion. Okudah's easily the best corner in this draft, but he doesn't shut down top college receivers.
Regis was an animal and played in a far more pass happy league than Deion did. Not saying his better or worse, but Revis had a dominant stretch in the NFL.
Peterson was the only true shut down corner in recent years. He looks to be on the decline after last year.
Agreed. Simple to me. I am hoping first 4 picks are the 3 QBs and Young. (Obviously, someone else moving into the top 3 would be great). Giants either get Young, or more likely, they trade down to a team wanting Herbert. Even if just getting an extra 2, pick best available OL or edge (or Okudah or Simmons) after trade down
Because, as I wrote about the LB corps, that's a unit that should benefit from a better scheme and better coaching, which is not something you can say about the offensive line.
Also, value is relative to the needs of team where the talent differential isn't very great. That's where the balance between BPA and Need factors in.
Like I said, if he is that good, you take him. If he is as good as Patrick Peterson, you take him. If the OT is on the same tier as Okudah, take the OT. I’m all for building the OLine and pray the value for OT is there at #4, but if the value is not there and you can’t get a trade offer of worth, the pick should not be forced on the position. I just hope FA can make the decisions easier.
Breaking Down NFL Draft Positional Value into Tiers - ( New Window )
well said. this aligns with my thinking as well - along with being open to trade down offers.
No we weren't good on offense. Our offense moved pretty well when the game was over. In addition the Giants played an easy schedule.
And you also have to ensure that our franchise QB is protected well enough.
But we also have a huge concern at CB.
Of course, we'll never know.
Anyone have a pro comp? Sorry, I didn’t read all the prior posts before posting.
Agree man, people who think Baker is a #1 CB are in for surprises.
Cute link.
The shitbrained GM of this team took a tier 5 position at #2.
Nothing it out of bounds for this team.
I'm giving Baker a pass for 2019 for two reasons:
1) He was a rookie.
2) Bettcher had him playing zone all year, when his specialty in college was man coverage.
It made very little sense to trade two picks to move up 7 spots to draft a man-cover corner... and then give him to a DC who played him in zone all year. Especially considering there was plenty of other CB talent on the board of similar value as Baker that the Giants could have gotten at pick #38, and they probably would have been better fit in Bettcher's defense.
ALL THAT SAID-- Now that Bettcher is gone, I'm happy that we have Baker. His ceiling was clear in college: he can absolutely be a shutdown corner in a system that plays to his strengths. I'm very encouraged by what Judge has said about adapting the system to the strengths of his players, focusing on what they CAN do, not what they can't. DC Graham seems to have a similarly adaptive style and philosophy. So in general I'm optimistic about Baker in 2020 and beyond.
From watching him in college, I say just man him up on the offense's best WR and let him sink or swim, I think we'd be better off doing that than trying to make him do things he's not good at or very comfortable with.
Of course, we'll never know.
Exactly Jay. If they are going to go #4 for an OT, it’s because he is that good. I do not want any OT pick forces at #4.
O-Line, early and often.
We lost Jackrabbit and he needs to be replaced.
Okudah could be a starting corner for the next 8-10 years
You just cannot have too many quality corners
Free agency and the second round will bring OL
Plus maybe just maybe a stud OT like Conklin gets signed by DG as an FA?
Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't complain in the least if DG drafts an OT in 1 and an OC in 2, and signs an FA like Ngakoue for pass rushing.
There is more than one way to skin a cat. But your point that OL was put on the back burner far too long is well made IMO, and I have bitched about it for years.
If the D is not addressed at its weakest point - the secondary - then it really doesn't matter what is done on the O
Management has plenty of FA $ to spend this year
There are plenty of quality OL in this coming draft
I could see management procuring either an OT or a C in FA and then spend a second-round choice on whatever OL they did not procure in FA
Such an approach frees up management to obtain maximum flexibility with their first-rounder
Such an open and flexible approach to the draft would likely maximize our return in lieu of just blindly raging that we need to invest our highest draft choices on OL
That's eight strait years, 25 top 100 draft selections, with only ONE OL selected among premium (top 100) picks. And ZERO OL selected among 13 top 50 picks the Giants made over 8 years. Yet 5 of a team's 24 "starters" (counting 3 WR and 5 DBs as starters) are OL.
That's way there was no pipeline of OL as O'Hara, Snee and crew deteriorated. It was a clear mis-allocation of draft resources.
It doesn't need to be strengthened. It's strong enough as it is.
I'd argue that the weakest aspect of the defense is the pass-rush. As for the secondary, along with the linebackers, it's one unit that should benefit the most from a new scheme and better coaching. You can't say the same with the offensive line, where we don't even have a Center or a Right Tackle, and our Left Tackle is arguably the worst in the league..
They do. And I've argued that they should try and sign an ILB like Nick Kwiatkosi and a FS like Anthony Harris to strengthen our defense (assuming that Ogletree and Bethea are cut). Others have argued for an Edge Rusher like Ngakoue. Some have even argued for a CB (there are plenty to choose from)
There are, but there are no guarantees that we'll get any of our top choices except with the #4 pick, and thanks to the Williams trade, we're already short one premium pick.
Such an approach frees up management to obtain maximum flexibility with their first-rounder
That's assuming they're able to sign a free agent they covet. They weren't able to in 2013, which led to them reaching for Pugh. I've argued that they should try and sign C/OG Ted Karras from New England. Other's have pushed for OT Jack Conklin. But you can't guarantee that the Giants will be able to sign any free agent O-linemean of note. We're not the only team with a lot of cap space.
I'm not "blindly raging." I'm pointing out how the mistakes of the past should not be repeated, with nine years of history to back me up. I'm also pointing out the importance of factoring in positional value along with BPA when it comes to draft picks, particularly 1st round draft picks.
Finally, I don't want to find the Giants in the same boat next year, hoping to maybe, possibly, solve their O-Line problems in free agency and the draft, after another season of watching Daniel Jones under constant duress, and watching Saquon Barkley repeatedly stuffed behind the line of scrimmage.
JInts have a whole new coaching staff to influence DG with regard to how holes in our team needs to be addressed.
Lets see who they come up with in FA and then start arguing about the draft
Should the Jints get so lucky as to procure Byron Jones cb from the Cows perhaps via Jason Garrett's influence then I won't be pushing for Okudah in the draft
Should they capture the Jag ER then the pass rush won't be such a dire need
Jints could also get lucky in obtaining some quality OL in FA. I prefer to take an optimistic view here. I prefer to remember gets like Kareem McKenzie, Bart Oates, O'Hara et al
A major factor here is we just don't know how the new coaching staff sizes up someone like Gates. Do they seem him as a potential starter and if so, at which position?
One thing we can agree on is our mutual respect for Nick Kwiatowski as a potential ILB get. Combine him with a healthy Connelly and our middle zones won't seem so porous
Take care of a couple of holes in FA and it completely changes the draft perspective. We have the money to do so and I am confident that will happen.
I would like to see the draft focus on speed and athleticism and smarts that overall can be putty for our coaching staff to mold long term.
That can only happen if management takes a smart approach to FA. I like that our coaching staff has some real NFL experience to bring a variety of perspectives to FA. It gives me real confidence.
Once a productive FA harvest is processed I think the draft approach will be clear.
No need to push for a particular draft approach now.
This philosophy is why the Giants OL has sucked for 10 years.
Instead of spewing negativity why don't you offer up your own plan?
Good link.
Tier 5 - RBs, Gs, and DTs.
And so what do we do the last two years? Draft a RB in the first round, followed by a DT in the first round, and then we traded two draft picks for another DT...
Can you please send this link to Mara, Gettleman, Abrams, etc? ; )
Quote:
So shall we make a list of biggest needs and draft by position down the list?
It's not about the biggest need. That's the part you're not getting here. That line of thinking got us Flowers.
There may very well be more top OT talent than CB in the first round, but at 4 Okudah may very well be the bpa.
Instead of spewing negativity why don't you offer up your own plan?
I have on other threads. The Giants shouldn’t touch CB until 6/7 round or after the draft, if at all.
Conklin and one of Dupree/Yannick/Judon in FA. I like the Chicago LB as well.
Draft trade out of 4 and target ER LT and C. There’s plenty of ER options in round 1 as well as LT options. I’d go after Biadasz at Center.
Later in the draft I’d look for value at LB, TE, and WR. S would make sense late as well.
The Giants need to manipulate this off-season to fix the OL and pass rush. That’s the problem with the team. Not slot corners or LBs in coverage or other random ancillary pieces.
This philosophy doesn’t work. The model for this would be the 19 Pats and smashmouth football booted them from the playoffs. The niners and Chiefs weren’t littered w studs in their secondary. They do however play well in the trenches and rush the passer.
You’ve been pushing this model for years and it just doesn’t work.
The deficiencies along the OL and lack of a viable pass rush are the root cause of the problems with this team. Fix that and the team will win.
Is it also possible that the overall "position" value for CB's is different for say slot corners and or island corners?
Taking away one X receiver with one island defender is kind of a more important key than "average"
I ask because so often "average" hides the importance of understanding it could be average composed of pygmies and Elephants
Lastly, "average" positional value is almost 45% different from a value from the top end of any spectrum as to also ofte " mask" useful insight
Stuff to consider?
There is your model
Your obsessive opposition is duly noted just not well articulated
Bit keep trying
I like your posts much better when you are constructive and not negative
What has that gotten us?
I’m not being negative. I just don’t see how you can stay on brand given the current state of the roster.
Plugging holes along the OL and ER in FA would be nice but realistically probably won’t happen. There won’t be many attractive FA’s at need spots. Maybe they get an ER or OT, maybe they get lucky and get both. It’s slim pickings from the anticipated pool of players and that may dwindle before FA even starts. Then there’s no guarantee the available guys will sign here even if the money is right.
The Giants could find themselves going into the draft needing a RT, C, and successor at LT. They could need two ERs.
CB has no place in the conversation this year, especially after everything they’ve invested in the secondary the last two years. If they’re deficient going into 20 so be it. If Okudah is the bpa then hopefully there’s a GM out there who shares your philosophy and will give up a bunch to select him.
I don't think so, Bill. If we've seen any shift at all at the top of the draft, it's an elevation of OG's.
Passers, pass-protectors, and pass-rushers are still at a premium. I'd argue that WR's might be overvalued as a 1st round group, because "pass-catchers" can include TE's and RB's, too, but that's a separate issue.
Good pass-defenders are a fine thing to have. No one is suggesting that the CB position should be ignored or relegated solely to day three picks or UDFA's, least of all me. But I look at a pick like Okudah at #4 as a homeowner replacing all of his windows while the foundation of his house is crumbling beneath him.