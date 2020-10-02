Several interesting thoughts/comments regarding Dave Gettleman, team speed (which, of course, sucks) and the luck-of-the-draw nature of the Draft, especially as it pertains to this year's top OTs.
My own wild guess is that the Giants are gonna surprise a lot of people at #4 and select CeeDee Lamb, WR out of Oklahoma.
And? Does the truth hurt you? That is really how it is. The idea is to minimize the misses (especially on FA). Teams, no matter who, are going to miss on some players.
I disagree. As always in the end, ownership will hold Gettleman responsible for failure or credit him for success.
A WR at 4 would be a throw the remote pick. The problem hasn’t been defenses stacking the box. The problem has been defenses getting pressure rushing 3 or 4 because the OL sucks.
On defense it’s back to the old coverage LB point. That’s not why the defense struggled. They struggled because they couldn’t generate pressure. If you want to nail down the problem coverage area it wouldn’t even be LB, it would be slot corner. No slot corner is worth taking 4 overall.
We may have screwed up in the past, we might continue to screw up in the future, but trust the process anyway, and don't assign blame to anyone.
In comment 14807762 Klaatu said:
Excuses? Pardon me, but I just don't remember when the last time (before 2019) that the Giants drafted 3 potential starters in the 4th and 5th rounds. Ok, when was the last time they drafted 2 potential starters in those rounds? And this was the same year we drafted a very good young qb and a player who will anchor our defensive line for years in the future.
You're damned right the truth hurts, because the truth is that the Giants suck, and the guy responsible for their most recent sucking is still calling the shots, and I'm sick and tired of people making excuses for him.
He's been fine on the draft. He's been below average on FAs. I think the new coaching staff will make a world of difference with the players they have. Have you ever looked at the players other teams are winning with - the no-names along the lines, for example?
Now the Giants ILBs are awful, that is true. The oline under performs without doubt. But how the hell didn't the previous coaching staff use Barkley correctly? If you cannot get that right, how do you expect the mundane players to excel?
I look at the names for GM that were touted by BBI and Dorsey is the 1st that comes to mind...people losing sleep because the Browns jumped on him before the Giants had a chance! How did that work out?
Not saying Gettleman has been great, in fact many of his FAs have been bad. And yes, if he does it again, good night. But let's see what Judge and the coaching staff can do.
In comment 14807762 Klaatu said:
Every year that's the mantra of the "We Need To Trade Down to Get More Picks" posters.
And even though I agree that THIS YEAR the Giants may be in a great position to trade down, I would also be OK with them staying put and taking either Okudah or their top-rated WR, rather than them forcing the pick by taking an OT or ER, just to fill a need.
In comment 14807764 section125 said:
In comment 14807762 Klaatu said:
I respectfully disagree the coaching has been terrible and the Giants have a lot of young talent , a couple of good FA signings and a decent draft with Jones in his second year progressing the arrow is definitely pointing up ...... if they start winning games they’ll gain confidence and they are going to be a tough out this talk that they have no talent and they suck is hogwash ............
Excuses? Pardon me, but I just don't remember when the last time (before 2019) that the Giants drafted 3 potential starters in the 4th and 5th rounds. Ok, when was the last time they drafted 2 potential starters in those rounds? And this was the same year we drafted a very good young qb and a player who will anchor our defensive line for years in the future.
And yet, the offensive line is still a mess, with no starting-caliber OC or RT on the roster, two very average OG's, and an overpaid LT who's arguably the worst in the league.
The pass-rush is virtually non-existent, and much of the fanbase is advocating signing another free agent who may or may not turn out to be Olivier Vernon 2.0
The Williams trade cost us a high 3rd round pick, plus a day three pick next year, and if he's signed, it puts us in a precarious position with Dalvin Tomlinson, who's a free agent next year. Just how much of the cap do you want to tie up in two DT's who offer little as pass-rushers?
As for "potential starters," they get drafted every year, in almost every round. Every player has "potential." Then the bullets start flying and potential runs for cover.
Quote:
Excuses? Pardon me, but I just don't remember when the last time (before 2019) that the Giants drafted 3 potential starters in the 4th and 5th rounds. Ok, when was the last time they drafted 2 potential starters in those rounds? And this was the same year we drafted a very good young qb and a player who will anchor our defensive line for years in the future.
And yet, the offensive line is still a mess, with no starting-caliber OC or RT on the roster, two very average OG's, and an overpaid LT who's arguably the worst in the league.
The pass-rush is virtually non-existent, and much of the fanbase is advocating signing another free agent who may or may not turn out to be Olivier Vernon 2.0
The Williams trade cost us a high 3rd round pick, plus a day three pick next year, and if he's signed, it puts us in a precarious position with Dalvin Tomlinson, who's a free agent next year. Just how much of the cap do you want to tie up in two DT's who offer little as pass-rushers?
I still believe Williams is not here just for his pass rush but as a run stopper also and I don’t think the Giants will get any player of his caliber in the third round oh wait they have such a good history with 3rd round picks
Here's a hint - the same guys scouting players for Reese are still working for the team. If the results haven't improved, maybe you should consider starting there.
Perhaps in other rounds or in a trade down, but I don't think that there's a OL/LB/S worthy of the 4th overall pick. You don't force a pick that high because of need.
...WR is NOT one of them, at least not compared with OT, C, EDGE, ILB, S.
But IMO, I believe CeeDee Lamb is the very best non-QB player on the Board at #4 assuming Chase Young and Jeff Okudah are gone before our pick.
Hernandez and Carter were okay as rookies, but both regressed in their second years. We'll see if that was a product of bad coaching, or if they're just not that good.
B.J. Hill was okay as a rookie, but regressed heavily in his second year, so much so that I think his regression was the impetus for Gettleman to trade for Williams.
Kyle Lauletta is an Eagle now, and R.J. McIntosh has been a non-factor.
I don't have a problem with Jones. If you believe the guy is a franchise QB, you draft him when you can, and you don't wait until maybe you can draft him later.
No problem with Lawrence, either, however I probably would have drafted Andre Dillard there. Trading up for Baker and passing on Jawaan Taylor was a mistake, in my opinion (especially after passing on Dillard), because, again, positional value was ignored. Funny how Seattle drafted an OT at #37 with one of the picks they got from us.
Ximines, Love, Connelly, Slayton, and Ballantine were all good value picks when they were chosen. No problems there. However, waiting until the 7th round to address OT, when you knew Solder had underperformed the year before and you were also counting on a guy coming off back surgery to man the right side of your O-Line was unforgivable, as was not even looking at Centers until the UDFA signings began.
So, yes, his drafting has been better than his free agent signings, but his bar is so low with regard to free agency (and I'd argue his trades, too), that if would be pretty hard to do worse.
So true. Now we have a “it takes a village approach” at Jints Central and we’re the only team in the league where the GM is merely a passenger in the player acquisition process...unbelievable.
That article was the height of silliness...
Or do the good teams just have a better FO and have accountability for mistakes and fix them.
Or do the good teams just have a better FO and have accountability for mistakes and fix them.
I'd lay good money that both Pitt and Balt have invested far more draft picks in OL and front 7 D players over the last 15 years, especially higher draft picks.
I did this analysis a decade ago and it's just beginning to change under DG.
On defense you have to add at least a safety, multiple linebackers and a veteran corner to work with the youngens.
This would allow them to focus on either BPA at the top of the round and fill holes with the rest.
So because they were bad enough drafting in the 3rd round that the previous GM got fired, they should just give those picks away now even though the new GM appears to be a much better evaluator in the draft than in FA?
I guess this is one path toward being able to continue blaming Reese for Gettleman's mediocrity: give DG a pass on trading away picks that Reese might have blown. Just because our previous GM had grown increasingly ineffective with the draft doesn't mean those picks are worthless on their own. If you don't have a GM who you trust to make solid selections at the top of the 3rd round, get a new GM, don't get rid of the picks themselves.
I think the "village" conclusion has some merit. Bettcher and Shurmer must have had some influence on FA signings, given the plethora of players (Cardinals) with whom Bettcher had familiarity.
I think it's strange that the Giants haven't traded down in any round since 2006, but was fine with them staying at #2 and taking Barkley. I didn't see any point to them trading down last year because they had 12 picks.
I'd be stunned if they took a WR at #4.
I still believe Williams is not here just for his pass rush but as a run stopper also and I don’t think the Giants will get any player of his caliber in the third round oh wait they have such a good history with 3rd round picks
So, by your logic the Giants should always trade away their 3rd round picks because they haven't hit on any in a long time? Maybe they should try and trade Carter, Hill, and Ximines, too? Why wait to see if they develop?
You know, they have hit on 4th round picks before, so maybe they should just swap threes for fours every year?
As for Williams, "a player of his caliber" might be worth a 3rd round pick. Adding a 4th or 5th would be gilding the lily. Overpaying for him would be ridiculous. He's Chris Canty with two good eyes, but we only paid Canty, we didn't sacrifice any picks to get him.
Quote:
By NFL.com's player grades, the Giants would NEVER have taken Jones with his 6.3 grade at 6 overall last year, so there's that.
They wanted a QB. This year they may want an OT or ER, and "fall in love" with one of them, if they haven't already.
That philosophy is exactly why the team is in the position it is in today.
That's exactly who he and Reese would take. DG has a different view. My guess is edge rusher or OT if we don't trade down. I can't imagine that the Giants will Jeudy as the fourth best player.
Willie you forget the marginal.players the Giants trotted out to play DB in 2007. The starting FS was James Butler, Aaron Ross a just OK rookie played CB, RW McQuarters who stunk got plenty of playing time too as injuries decimated the "starters" like Sam Madison, who was also well past his peak days.
Pass rush made that secondary...
Love could've got burn then, pretty easily.
Made other thoughtful points about what the posters around us default to in their thinking
Thanks MS
Here's a hint - the same guys scouting players for Reese are still working for the team. If the results haven't improved, maybe you should consider starting there.
At least we got computer guys working on things. Needle is pointing up!
Second, echoing WillVAB, picking many "skill" position players and DTs at the top of the draft (and I'm not just talking about Round One here) most of the time is EXACTLY what got the GIANTS into the awful personnel shape that the team is in today. They ignored the OL until it collapsed. They ignored the LBs until that unit collapsed. They have to draft better talent at these positions or this team will continue to battle it out with Washington for the cellar in the NFL LEast division.
So I will also consider a WR pick before day three a remote throw despite the obvious need for help there. But until the OL is really, finally fixed, it doesn't matter because Jones can't get any star WR the ball if he is lying on his back. And if they can't fix the Defense, he won't have a lot of chances to do it either.
My observation was that draft resources were thrown at the OL in the 2013-2017 time frame but the selections were not good ones (Beatty/ Pugh/Richburg/Flowers)
That said, I am hopeful this new CS can make up for some of our deficiencies.
I am tired of it.
I cannot understand how anyone defends it.
Draft Mini mouse if you want.
Win or GTFO!
Or do the good teams just have a better FO and have accountability for mistakes and fix them.
According to many around here, DG has nailed the draft the last two years. So I guess we should assume the sh-t show is coming to an end... ;)
Second, echoing WillVAB, picking many "skill" position players and DTs at the top of the draft (and I'm not just talking about Round One here) most of the time is EXACTLY what got the GIANTS into the awful personnel shape that the team is in today. They ignored the OL until it collapsed. They ignored the LBs until that unit collapsed. They have to draft better talent at these positions or this team will continue to battle it out with Washington for the cellar in the NFL LEast division.
So I will also consider a WR pick before day three a remote throw despite the obvious need for help there. But until the OL is really, finally fixed, it doesn't matter because Jones can't get any star WR the ball if he is lying on his back. And if they can't fix the Defense, he won't have a lot of chances to do it either.
Great minds think a like!
Well done Colin.
I particularly liked his appraisal of the current Giants team speed which is not good
This needs to be improved and hopefully it will
I think you’re stretching things just a bit. Giants have gone through more coaches and front office people than any other team going. DG has been here for TWO seasons. Not ten. Not even 3. Nearly everyone without an axe to grind acknowledges his last 2 drafts have been Ok at the very least.
You’re acting like DG is the direct reason why the giants have not only sucked the last 2 years but 10. Never mind all the other issues last year, including the in over his head former HC and the rookie qb playing all season long.
I think you’re stretching things just a bit.
Yeah. You would.