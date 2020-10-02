Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
ESPN: Barnwell Predicts Giants give Clowney Record 125M Deal

Giantophile : 2/10/2020 10:55 am
Yikes.

Quote:

THE GIANTS MAKE JADEVEON CLOWNEY THE FIRST $25 MILLION-PER-YEAR EDGE RUSHER

With Clowney looking to play for a winner, New York needs to pay over the odds to persuade the 2014 No. 1 overall pick to solve its edge-rushing problem. Clowney gets a five-year, $125 million deal with $75 million guaranteed over the first three years. It's a record annual salary and three-year guarantee among edge defenders.

Barnwell Offseason Predictions - ( New Window )
I'd consider not wathcing a Giants game  
UConn4523 : 2/10/2020 11:12 am : link
this year if they did this.
Clowney played great a few games I watched  
Payasdaddy : 2/10/2020 11:12 am : link
But not at that price great.
Rather have a guy that gets more sacks
If I had to pay that, pay yannick
Younger, less wear and tear, arrow pointing up
But he isn’t Khalil Mack or 2015 von Miller either
RE: Look up Javon Kearse  
UConn4523 : 2/10/2020 11:13 am : link
In comment 14808009 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
aka "the Freak" and how he did when he went to the Eagles at age 28. He was an ok player (had 7.5 sacks twice) who broke down and got released. Clowney turns 27 this week. I don't see the arrow pointing up on this guy. Not worth the money.


Add in how much better Kearse was to boot. This would be a colossal mistake.
RE: What in the world did I just read?  
UConn4523 : 2/10/2020 11:14 am : link
In comment 14807995 RC in MD said:
Quote:
Brady getting $40 mil/year deals? Bridgewater getting $20 mil+/year?

Trubisky for Rosen straight up?

WTF was that?


I think Brady will command a ton. Its going to be a short deal so there's going to be no long term risk. Bridgewater won't be a bargain either - he played well in NO this year and he can be a plus game manager for someone in need of QB stability.
I can pretty honestly say  
bigbluehoya : 2/10/2020 11:16 am : link
that I'd only be lukewarm on Clowney even if the pricetag was exactly half of that.

I hope someone gives him that deal. And I hope that someone is one of the teams in our division.
I'd sign him.  
90.Cal : 2/10/2020 11:16 am : link
But GOD DAMN hopefully that wont be what it takes.
never thought i'd see the day  
ryanmkeane : 2/10/2020 11:18 am : link
BBI spontaneously combusts into the internet stratosphere but that might do it
uhhhhhhh  
BobsYourUncle : 2/10/2020 11:19 am : link
I would head to Metlife personally and throw a banana cream pie square in DG's face.
Clowney  
BlueManCrew : 2/10/2020 11:25 am : link
Has openly said on multiple occasions that he only wants to play for a super bowl contender. If this is true I can’t see NY being a destination for him anyway.
Fuck quick fix Free Agents  
JoeyBigBlue : 2/10/2020 11:28 am : link
Build through the draft. Hasn’t 2016 taught us anything.
No  
AcidTest : 2/10/2020 11:29 am : link
way. After all his bad FA signings, I doubt Gettleman tries to sign Clowney to a record deal.
RE: Clowney  
Giantophile : 2/10/2020 11:31 am : link
In comment 14808040 BlueManCrew said:
Quote:
Has openly said on multiple occasions that he only wants to play for a super bowl contender. If this is true I can’t see NY being a destination for him anyway.


I hope this is true, save us from ourselves Jadaveon. Although...money talks.
Over/under  
giantsfan227B : 2/10/2020 11:36 am : link
On how many years before he is released from NYG?
No way!  
Elisha10 : 2/10/2020 11:36 am : link
He had 3 sacks last year and never had double digit sacks!
Slow news day...  
EricJ : 2/10/2020 11:38 am : link
so lets create some where there isn't any...
RE: Slow news day...  
AcidTest : 2/10/2020 11:43 am : link
In comment 14808058 EricJ said:
Quote:
so lets create some where there isn't any...


^This. These people have nothing to do until the combine. Remember the guy from CBS who did his 2019 redraft and had us taking Minshew at #6?
I doubt..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/10/2020 11:44 am : link
there is even any smoke here. Judge seems like a guy that would not back this type of move, and I can't see Gettleman going after a under-performer who has had notable work ethic issues.
So,  
Gman11 : 2/10/2020 11:49 am : link
they're going to sign Clowney to mega bucks for his paltry sack totals and let Golden and his 10.5 sacks go. Yeah, this makes sense...
I see no way this happens  
ShockNRoll : 2/10/2020 12:00 pm : link
I don't think the Giants are going to throw this kind of money at a player whose effort and health have always been in question, and as earlier posters have mentioned, has never hit double digits in sacks. Yes, I believe he is an impact player, but I would not sign him. I'm hoping Ngakoue shakes loose from Jacksonville, though it seems like they'll tag him.
Its a Catch 22  
WideRight : 2/10/2020 12:18 pm : link
You suck and have a history of sucking, overpaying guys like Nate Solder to suck.

So you have to pay a big premium to get anyone with talent and other options to chose to sign with you.

Which means the cap resources are poorly allocated, so you still suck, and have to overpay all over again.

Barnwell  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/10/2020 12:40 pm : link
has often written good articles. Nice one seems like a guess.

Mara has given every indication that they are not spending big. I really think he wants to focus on the draft as a priority and wants no more quick fixes.

Draft well, develop players, better coaching and light on FA is the way they want to go long term.
From what’s been said, the Giants want to emulate the Patriot’s way ..  
Spider56 : 2/10/2020 12:47 pm : link
This would definitely not be the way to do it.
Clowney wrecked the Eagles in the playoffs.....  
GiantBlue : 2/10/2020 12:51 pm : link
We need Eagle wreckers as part of our team.

That is a very high cost....but a better deal and I would be doing cartwheels getting Clowney.
Not really a prediction when  
BH28 : 2/10/2020 12:55 pm : link
he also 'predicts' the raiders or ravens signing him for those costs.

The whole premise of this article is to show 'what if' Player X signs here and the effect it has on other players and teams around the league.

It's not like this article is based on any actual rumors, so everyone can stop freaking out about the cost. It's just a guy looking at free agents and trying to see where the fits are so he can write this article.
RE: So,  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/10/2020 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14808066 Gman11 said:
Quote:
they're going to sign Clowney to mega bucks for his paltry sack totals and let Golden and his 10.5 sacks go. Yeah, this makes sense...


This and I predicted the Leonard Floyd trade Barnwell proposes some weeks ago. A low draft pick swap for Floyd makes sense for both the Bears and Giants, if Graham can use him situationally. It's more logical than drafting Simmons 4th overall.
Ummm, this wasn’t a prediction  
sb from NYT Forum : 2/10/2020 1:22 pm : link
Read the title. It just explores the domino effect of various scenarios where key FAs change teams. One of which is the Giants signing Clowney.

I mean, he has scenarios that have Cam Newton going to the Chargers in one scenario and the Patriots in another. Still another scenario where Bridgewater goes to the Chargers. Kind of obvious he’s not predicting all those things happen.
If Dave is desperate this is something I can see happening.  
The_Boss : 2/10/2020 1:24 pm : link
And, I do think Dave is desperate.
Giants don't need him  
micky : 2/10/2020 1:38 pm : link
They are set on DL
RE: If Dave is desperate this is something I can see happening.  
lax counsel : 2/10/2020 1:38 pm : link
In comment 14808163 The_Boss said:
Quote:
And, I do think Dave is desperate.


Agreed, this type of deal has desperate GM written all over it. Shades of 2016, we shall see.
Hahaha this isn't happening  
Torrag : 2/10/2020 1:41 pm : link
He's never had a double digit sack total in his career. Injury has significantly cut short three of his six seasons. He isn't a 'bust' but he's definitely underperformed his Draft position and the hyped expectations he had coming in.
RE: the Giants had better really check Clowney's medicals  
V.I.G. : 2/10/2020 1:45 pm : link
In comment 14807996 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
because he's no slam dunk to be healthy enough to play week in to week out which you've pretty much got to demand to justify that kind of payout.

that is such a stale point - he missed a lot of games early in his career. last few he has been much more durable.
PFR - ( New Window )
RE: Clowney played great a few games I watched  
V.I.G. : 2/10/2020 1:46 pm : link
In comment 14808017 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
But not at that price great.
Rather have a guy that gets more sacks
If I had to pay that, pay yannick
Younger, less wear and tear, arrow pointing up
But he isn’t Khalil Mack or 2015 von Miller either

yannick is one of the worst run defenders and has a reputation of taking a lot of plays off
BBI will shit sideways  
djm : 2/10/2020 1:52 pm : link
..

Clowney is a JPP clone in my opinion. Not a bad thing. His sack totals aren't great but his overall play is very very good.

BBI loved to rag on JPP while he was here. Now he's missed.

I wouldn't do it, but I can think of worse ways to spend the money. I still think the bigger need is the LB position but man, that DL, assuming Clowney played along the DL, that's a front 3 that would tough to deal with.
this move i'd like  
djm : 2/10/2020 1:55 pm : link
Quote:


To free up cap room, the Bears need to move on from their former first-round pick, who has $13.2 million in unguaranteed salary left on the final year of his rookie deal. A Giants team desperate for pass-rushing help sends a late-round pick to the Bears for Floyd, whose sack total has dropped each season since a seven-sack campaign in 2016.


Floyd reminds me a little bit of Kiwi. We could use some of that.
RE: Fuck quick fix Free Agents  
djm : 2/10/2020 2:04 pm : link
In comment 14808042 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Build through the draft. Hasn’t 2016 taught us anything.


yea, we went 1-15 because we had a bunch of good players on defense. It taught me that bad coaches can win games but eventually, the chicken comes home to roost.

I wouldn't pay clown all that loot but he's a better player than popular belief around here.
Fine, i'll take the other side  
V.I.G. : 2/10/2020 2:08 pm : link
1) I don't think it will be 25/per but gtee$ will be there 6/120 (50gtee)
2) While he may not be a 15 sacks guy, he is the most complete re:run/rush/coverage
3) he would be the best all around end we've had since strahan
4) he was among the most double teamed edge rushers last year

Double team rate (x) by pass rush win rate as an edge rusher (y). (as an aside, look at the lack of respect for golden or carter)

5) with dexter, dalvin, and leonard, someone is getting home often if they double clowney.
6) folks need to recalibrate pay scales. the cap is $200mm - it was 120mm in 2011. generally means players should be up 80% from those years. So that would have been 12mm per then, which is not crazy. I think folks haven't recalibrated non QB pay scales to the current times...
7) if you tell me he will cost $10mm more than Golden (who I liked) and we will also get a compensatory for golden, I DO THAT ALL DAY LONG
RE: uhhhhhhh  
OC2.0 : 2/10/2020 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14808034 BobsYourUncle said:
Quote:
I would head to Metlife personally and throw a banana cream pie square in DG's face.

Lol, after a knuckle sandwich

RE: uhhhhhhh  
OC2.0 : 2/10/2020 2:15 pm : link
In comment 14808034 BobsYourUncle said:
Quote:
I would head to Metlife personally and throw a banana cream pie square in DG's face.

Lol, after a knuckle sandwich

RE: Fine, i'll take the other side  
bw in dc : 2/10/2020 2:22 pm : link
In comment 14808218 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
1) I don't think it will be 25/per but gtee$ will be there 6/120 (50gtee)
2) While he may not be a 15 sacks guy, he is the most complete re:run/rush/coverage
3) he would be the best all around end we've had since strahan
4) he was among the most double teamed edge rushers last year

Double team rate (x) by pass rush win rate as an edge rusher (y). (as an aside, look at the lack of respect for golden or carter)

5) with dexter, dalvin, and leonard, someone is getting home often if they double clowney.
6) folks need to recalibrate pay scales. the cap is $200mm - it was 120mm in 2011. generally means players should be up 80% from those years. So that would have been 12mm per then, which is not crazy. I think folks haven't recalibrated non QB pay scales to the current times...
7) if you tell me he will cost $10mm more than Golden (who I liked) and we will also get a compensatory for golden, I DO THAT ALL DAY LONG


The best value on that chart is Robert Quinn. A guy I have been plugging for a few weeks now. Get him on a two year deal coming off, quietly, a very productive year in Dallas. He's closing in on 30 so he's not going to get a huge, long term deal in the market...

BTW, I agree Clowney is a stud. But he just doesn't show it enough. So I don't think the reward is worth the risk...
RE: Fine, i'll take the other side  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/10/2020 2:25 pm : link
In comment 14808218 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
1) I don't think it will be 25/per but gtee$ will be there 6/120 (50gtee)
2) While he may not be a 15 sacks guy, he is the most complete re:run/rush/coverage
3) he would be the best all around end we've had since strahan
4) he was among the most double teamed edge rushers last year

Double team rate (x) by pass rush win rate as an edge rusher (y). (as an aside, look at the lack of respect for golden or carter)

5) with dexter, dalvin, and leonard, someone is getting home often if they double clowney.
6) folks need to recalibrate pay scales. the cap is $200mm - it was 120mm in 2011. generally means players should be up 80% from those years. So that would have been 12mm per then, which is not crazy. I think folks haven't recalibrated non QB pay scales to the current times...
7) if you tell me he will cost $10mm more than Golden (who I liked) and we will also get a compensatory for golden, I DO THAT ALL DAY LONG


FYI the increase from 120M to 200M is a 67% increase, not 80%. But who's counting...
RE: Giants don't need him  
cokeduplt : 2/10/2020 3:04 pm : link
In comment 14808175 micky said:
Quote:
They are set on DL


I don’t particularly wont clowney unless he’s cheap which he won’t be. That being said this the worst take of the this whole thread.
RE: RE: Fine, i'll take the other side  
V.I.G. : 2/10/2020 3:10 pm : link
In comment 14808239 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
6) folks need to recalibrate pay scales. the cap is $200mm - it was 120mm in 2011. generally means players should be up 80% from those years. So that would have been 12mm per then, which is not crazy. I think folks haven't recalibrated non QB pay scales to the current times...
Quote:

FYI the increase from 120M to 200M is a 67% increase, not 80%. But who's counting...

don't let your facts interfere with my opinions!
.  
ghost718 : 2/10/2020 3:16 pm : link
Kind of surprised DG didn’t already trade for him  
LBH15 : 2/10/2020 3:45 pm : link
mid season last year. That we could take a look at him first hand with our defense.

Did he run out of picks?
I have never liked  
section125 : 2/10/2020 3:53 pm : link
Clowney and feel he is overrated. He can be very disruptive but rarely does he do it...

Big pass..
I could see our GM do that  
mdc1 : 2/10/2020 6:02 pm : link
overpay for a pass rusher that gets hurt often, since we have done that before and he is worried about his job.

Nothing like self preservation if true.
Barnwell Predicts...........  
johnboyw : 2/10/2020 8:15 pm : link
It’s no accident his name is Clown-ey. He’s a head case. DG would never give him a deal like that. Be the worst deal he ever made and probably end his own career.

I could see them spending big money on Ngakoue (sp?) though and he would be worth it IMO.
RE: Fine, i'll take the other side  
Prude : 2/10/2020 9:07 pm : link
In comment 14808218 V.I.G. said:
Quote:

7) if you tell me he will cost $10mm more than Golden (who I liked) and we will also get a compensatory for golden, I DO THAT ALL DAY LONG


When you give out a $25m contract and let go of a $10m dollar player you are a big loser in the compensatory pick formula.
RE: RE: Fine, i'll take the other side  
V.I.G. : 2/10/2020 10:20 pm : link
In comment 14808532 Prude said:
Quote:
In comment 14808218 V.I.G. said:


Quote:



7) if you tell me he will cost $10mm more than Golden (who I liked) and we will also get a compensatory for golden, I DO THAT ALL DAY LONG



When you give out a $25m contract and let go of a $10m dollar player you are a big loser in the compensatory pick formula.

Fair enough. Youâ€™re right - though I still think heâ€™s worth that premium to golden.
Let's go!  
adamg : 2/10/2020 11:01 pm : link
Clowney in big blue baby!
