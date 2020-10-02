ESPN: Barnwell Predicts Giants give Clowney Record 125M Deal



THE GIANTS MAKE JADEVEON CLOWNEY THE FIRST $25 MILLION-PER-YEAR EDGE RUSHER



With Clowney looking to play for a winner, New York needs to pay over the odds to persuade the 2014 No. 1 overall pick to solve its edge-rushing problem. Clowney gets a five-year, $125 million deal with $75 million guaranteed over the first three years. It's a record annual salary and three-year guarantee among edge defenders.