ESPN: Barnwell Predicts Giants give Clowney Record 125M Deal

THE GIANTS MAKE JADEVEON CLOWNEY THE FIRST $25 MILLION-PER-YEAR EDGE RUSHER
With Clowney looking to play for a winner, New York needs to pay over the odds to persuade the 2014 No. 1 overall pick to solve its edge-rushing problem. Clowney gets a five-year, $125 million deal with $75 million guaranteed over the first three years. It's a record annual salary and three-year guarantee among edge defenders.
Rather have a guy that gets more sacks
If I had to pay that, pay yannick
Younger, less wear and tear, arrow pointing up
But he isn’t Khalil Mack or 2015 von Miller either
Add in how much better Kearse was to boot. This would be a colossal mistake.
I think Brady will command a ton. Its going to be a short deal so there's going to be no long term risk. Bridgewater won't be a bargain either - he played well in NO this year and he can be a plus game manager for someone in need of QB stability.
I hope someone gives him that deal. And I hope that someone is one of the teams in our division.
I hope this is true, save us from ourselves Jadaveon. Although...money talks.
^This. These people have nothing to do until the combine. Remember the guy from CBS who did his 2019 redraft and had us taking Minshew at #6?
So you have to pay a big premium to get anyone with talent and other options to chose to sign with you.
Which means the cap resources are poorly allocated, so you still suck, and have to overpay all over again.
Mara has given every indication that they are not spending big. I really think he wants to focus on the draft as a priority and wants no more quick fixes.
Draft well, develop players, better coaching and light on FA is the way they want to go long term.
That is a very high cost....but a better deal and I would be doing cartwheels getting Clowney.
The whole premise of this article is to show 'what if' Player X signs here and the effect it has on other players and teams around the league.
It's not like this article is based on any actual rumors, so everyone can stop freaking out about the cost. It's just a guy looking at free agents and trying to see where the fits are so he can write this article.
This and I predicted the Leonard Floyd trade Barnwell proposes some weeks ago. A low draft pick swap for Floyd makes sense for both the Bears and Giants, if Graham can use him situationally. It's more logical than drafting Simmons 4th overall.
I mean, he has scenarios that have Cam Newton going to the Chargers in one scenario and the Patriots in another. Still another scenario where Bridgewater goes to the Chargers. Kind of obvious he’s not predicting all those things happen.
Agreed, this type of deal has desperate GM written all over it. Shades of 2016, we shall see.
that is such a stale point - he missed a lot of games early in his career. last few he has been much more durable.
PFR - ( New Window )
yannick is one of the worst run defenders and has a reputation of taking a lot of plays off
Clowney is a JPP clone in my opinion. Not a bad thing. His sack totals aren't great but his overall play is very very good.
BBI loved to rag on JPP while he was here. Now he's missed.
I wouldn't do it, but I can think of worse ways to spend the money. I still think the bigger need is the LB position but man, that DL, assuming Clowney played along the DL, that's a front 3 that would tough to deal with.
To free up cap room, the Bears need to move on from their former first-round pick, who has $13.2 million in unguaranteed salary left on the final year of his rookie deal. A Giants team desperate for pass-rushing help sends a late-round pick to the Bears for Floyd, whose sack total has dropped each season since a seven-sack campaign in 2016.
Floyd reminds me a little bit of Kiwi. We could use some of that.
yea, we went 1-15 because we had a bunch of good players on defense. It taught me that bad coaches can win games but eventually, the chicken comes home to roost.
I wouldn't pay clown all that loot but he's a better player than popular belief around here.
2) While he may not be a 15 sacks guy, he is the most complete re:run/rush/coverage
3) he would be the best all around end we've had since strahan
4) he was among the most double teamed edge rushers last year
Double team rate (x) by pass rush win rate as an edge rusher (y). (as an aside, look at the lack of respect for golden or carter)
5) with dexter, dalvin, and leonard, someone is getting home often if they double clowney.
6) folks need to recalibrate pay scales. the cap is $200mm - it was 120mm in 2011. generally means players should be up 80% from those years. So that would have been 12mm per then, which is not crazy. I think folks haven't recalibrated non QB pay scales to the current times...
7) if you tell me he will cost $10mm more than Golden (who I liked) and we will also get a compensatory for golden, I DO THAT ALL DAY LONG
The best value on that chart is Robert Quinn. A guy I have been plugging for a few weeks now. Get him on a two year deal coming off, quietly, a very productive year in Dallas. He's closing in on 30 so he's not going to get a huge, long term deal in the market...
BTW, I agree Clowney is a stud. But he just doesn't show it enough. So I don't think the reward is worth the risk...
FYI the increase from 120M to 200M is a 67% increase, not 80%. But who's counting...
I don’t particularly wont clowney unless he’s cheap which he won’t be. That being said this the worst take of the this whole thread.
FYI the increase from 120M to 200M is a 67% increase, not 80%. But who's counting...
don't let your facts interfere with my opinions!
Did he run out of picks?
Big pass..
Nothing like self preservation if true.
I could see them spending big money on Ngakoue (sp?) though and he would be worth it IMO.
7) if you tell me he will cost $10mm more than Golden (who I liked) and we will also get a compensatory for golden, I DO THAT ALL DAY LONG
When you give out a $25m contract and let go of a $10m dollar player you are a big loser in the compensatory pick formula.
Fair enough. Youâ€™re right - though I still think heâ€™s worth that premium to golden.