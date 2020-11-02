Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Steeler fan site suggesting a trade for Engram

Poktown Pete : 2/11/2020 9:07 pm
Stillcurtain.com and a guy named Maxwell Chafiian wrote this:

"Now, being that the Giants are not shopping Engram, what would it take to pry him away? While people may be cautious about trading pick 49, it may be worth it in this scenario. Many fans are clamoring for the team to draft a tight end at 49 anyway or sign a new tight end in free agency."

Not sure I'd like to see Engram traded, but I'd think his market value is better than a 49. We spent a 23 on him in '17. Think we'd have to do a good deal better as we have no depth at that position as Ellison is likely gone.
link - ( New Window )
I'm an Engram fan  
robbieballs2003 : 2/11/2020 9:12 pm : link
However, his value is not where we drafted him. He needs to stay on the field and hasn't. I'm not sure if I'd trade him or not but in terms of value that pick from PIT is good value.
Engram for the 49th pick?  
Optimus-NY : 2/11/2020 9:18 pm : link
Shiiiiiiiiiiiiieeet!

Where do I sign up? I'll drive him to the airport.
I'd Jump on this  
BobsYourUncle : 2/11/2020 9:18 pm : link
EE cant stay on the field... I'm all over this if the opportunity ever strikes.
RE: I'm an Engram fan  
Poktown Pete : 2/11/2020 9:22 pm : link
In comment 14809274 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
However, his value is not where we drafted him. He needs to stay on the field and hasn't. I'm not sure if I'd trade him or not but in terms of value that pick from PIT is good value.

Robbie, yeah, Engram causes us a lot of frustration with his missed games.

Maybe a 2nd rounder is the best we could hope for. It's interesting to see he's considered desirable though. That's kind of why I thought we could do a little better. Just wish we had some real depth there to trade from. Think that more than any other reason will force Giants to hold on to him.
Pittsburgh  
AcidTest : 2/11/2020 9:24 pm : link
doesn't have a first round pick. They're not trading #49 for an often injured TE.
I’d do it  
WillVAB : 2/11/2020 9:26 pm : link
Engram is an oft-injured niche player on a team that should be focusing resources towards the OL and front 7 on D. He’s Jordan Reed with less production.

Pick 49 could be a stud Center for the next 10 years. It could be a quality OT or ER that slips. I’d much rather have that than a “matchup nightmare” who can’t block or stay on the field.
.  
Danny Kanell : 2/11/2020 9:33 pm : link
I would do it in a heartbeat.
Doubt it would happen but sign me up .  
WalterSobchak : 2/11/2020 9:34 pm : link
EE has been a huge dissapointment. Ready to move on for any decent compensation we can get for him.
Going to wait and see what  
mattlawson : 2/11/2020 9:35 pm : link
Garrett does with him. Then the trade deadline could be more interesting
Not sure how I’d feel about a trade  
djm : 2/11/2020 9:39 pm : link
A lot would depend on what the giants got back.

Never should have drafted him in the first place that fucking draft lined up just right for the giants. Need and availability met and Reese still had to chase the shiny. Can’t bail on him now for pennies on the dollar. We need this guy to emerge.
I would trade him  
mdthedream : 2/11/2020 9:47 pm : link
and bring another guy in.
After we sign Tom Brady  
The_Boss : 2/11/2020 9:55 pm : link
I’m all for trading Engram and replacing him with Greg Olsen.
I don't think that Pittsburgh will even discuss trading that pick.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/11/2020 9:58 pm : link
They don't have a first or a third. They have two fourths, a sixth and a seventh. I can't see them deciding to skip the first two days of the draft.

That said: A lot of guys underrate Engram; there are a ton of first-round busts, and he's not a bust. At the same time, some guys overrate Engram. As the saying goes, the best ability is availability. He hasn't had that.

I think if you strip all that away, #49 seems about fair value for him. I might make that trade. But I can't imagine Pittsburgh doing that. They'd be more likely to trade a player for picks. No idea who that might be.
I would do that  
montanagiant : 2/11/2020 9:59 pm : link
In a heartbeat
I think that there’s a decent chance that by popular opinion,  
Bill L : 2/11/2020 10:01 pm : link
In a couple of years our offense will be Daniel Jones and 10 offensive linemen.
RE: Pittsburgh  
FStubbs : 2/11/2020 10:01 pm : link
In comment 14809285 AcidTest said:
Quote:
doesn't have a first round pick. They're not trading #49 for an often injured TE.


They might be open to it if they've decided they're going all in on what is likely Roethlisberger's last year. Rolling the dice on Engram might turn out better for that one year than a rookie at #49. (After that, of course, it's terrible).
Pffft  
Geomon : 2/11/2020 10:25 pm : link
Done!
Well a guy named  
pjcas18 : 2/11/2020 10:27 pm : link
sully on patspulpit suggested the Patriots should trade their first for Engram.

I think he wins over the Steelers fan fake trade.
No way this should happen without further analysis  
Hot Rod in St Cloud : 2/11/2020 10:36 pm : link
Engram is exactly the type of player who is difficult to cover. We need speed and he has it. Football is a difficult contact sport. Injuries can happen. I don't know how you can know whether the injuries that happen are the fault of the player's physique and training or simply a matter of bad luck.


I would hate to see him go to another team and thrive just because he's not available due to injury. Injuries are not necessarily a fault of the player. And even in the case where there is a weakness that seems to be responsible for the frequency of the player losing time due to injury, it is also the responsibility of the training staff to do what they can to work on that player's alleged weakness.


Is anyone aware of the determination of the causes behind each of Engram's injuries? If there has been such a determination, then what has staff done to address it? I would let our new staff make this decision based on facts rather than the simple fact he has more time than we fans are happy with.
RE: Well a guy named  
Poktown Pete : 2/11/2020 10:57 pm : link
In comment 14809323 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
sully on patspulpit suggested the Patriots should trade their first for Engram.

I think he wins over the Steelers fan fake trade.

Pjacs, seems to be Engram may be coveted then! Again, not pushing for a trade, but really only wondering at what price would most of us say ok? A late first would be great IMO.
Engram's value isn't anywhere near  
You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 2/11/2020 11:01 pm : link
The 49th pick.

You take that in a heartbeat
The Steelers wouldn't be dumb enough  
Mr. Bungle : 2/11/2020 11:19 pm : link
to do that.
If any team in the league were insane enough to  
Dave in Hoboken : 2/12/2020 12:46 am : link
offer the Giants anywhere near the 49th overall pick, you take it and run.
LOL, so much garbage floating around  
ZogZerg : 2/12/2020 6:53 am : link
At least folks could make this somewhat reasonable. But, no.
For Fucks sake.
We won't trade him  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/12/2020 7:15 am : link
Another coaching staff (3rd now) that will be enamored with his speed and potential.. and he'll be hurt again.
Are you freaking kidding me?  
Klaatu : 2/12/2020 7:29 am : link
Quote:
This past season, Engram missed 8 games with a foot injury.

While this may make you wary of acquiring Engram, the injuries were not as crippling as one may think. With the Giants being nowhere close to playoff contention, it did not make sense for the team to rush him back for nothing and risk a more serious injury.


Engram had to have surgery, and was using a walker to get around a few weeks ago. How in hell were the Giants supposed to "rush him back?"
A 2nd! I’d take a 3rd and be ecstatic.  
BillT : 2/12/2020 7:33 am : link
It’s not even the injuries. He’s a tweeter and you are always sacrificing something when he’s on the field. If only someone wanted him.
RE: Well a guy named  
montanagiant : 2/12/2020 7:33 am : link
In comment 14809323 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
sully on patspulpit suggested the Patriots should trade their first for Engram.

I think he wins over the Steelers fan fake trade.

That's insane "Gronk wishing" desire
I'd move him for the 49th pick in a heartbeat.  
Section331 : 2/12/2020 8:08 am : link
He hasn't been what we envisioned when drafted, he's been hurt A LOT, and he will be due big money in a year. A 2nd rounder would be a good get for him, I just don't think PITT would do it.
RE: I think that there’s a decent chance that by popular opinion,  
Mike from Ohio : 2/12/2020 8:20 am : link
In comment 14809306 Bill L said:
Quote:
In a couple of years our offense will be Daniel Jones and 10 offensive linemen.


Seriously! Some on this site would not have you draft anyone who plays another position until the OL has five all-pros on it.

OL is absolutely a priority, but some on here confuse that with obsession.
RE: RE: I think that there’s a decent chance that by popular opinion,  
Klaatu : 2/12/2020 8:31 am : link
In comment 14809438 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14809306 Bill L said:


Quote:


In a couple of years our offense will be Daniel Jones and 10 offensive linemen.



Seriously! Some on this site would not have you draft anyone who plays another position until the OL has five all-pros on it.

OL is absolutely a priority, but some on here confuse that with obsession.


Yeah...we're "obsessed" with it because our O-Line has sucked for the past nine years, thanks to a lack of foresight on the part of the previous regime, and a repetition of their mistakes by the current regime.
Klaatu  
Mike from Ohio : 2/12/2020 8:42 am : link
Our oline sucks? I hadn't noticed. Are you sure? Thanks for the update. Maybe I should go back and look at the games a little closer because I thought they were doing a bang-up job!

RE: Klaatu  
Klaatu : 2/12/2020 9:14 am : link
In comment 14809456 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Our oline sucks? I hadn't noticed. Are you sure? Thanks for the update. Maybe I should go back and look at the games a little closer because I thought they were doing a bang-up job!


No problem. I'm always here if you need me. Just dial 1-800-4KLAATU.
I'd like to see Engram in the Garrett offense  
Rudy5757 : 2/12/2020 10:07 am : link
before we make any decisions. We can't keep replacing the same parts every few years, we need our 1st rounders to stay with the team so we dont have to keep redrafting. Engram could be a really dynamic player if used correctly, I think Garrett can do just that. I would wait to see what happens at the trade deadline before any trade or decision.
they just  
Nick in LA : 2/12/2020 10:11 am : link
need to move Engram to WR already. He definitely has the athleticism and the skill set to be a good outside option. Then he doesnt have to worry about blocking monsters half the day.
I don't know, those 2 games a season where he actually contributes  
PatersonPlank : 2/12/2020 10:14 am : link
are pure magic
RE: I think that there’s a decent chance that by popular opinion,  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/12/2020 6:22 pm : link
In comment 14809306 Bill L said:
Quote:
In a couple of years our offense will be Daniel Jones and 10 offensive linemen.


Ha! And if we trade Barkley, we can get 12 draft picks and build both sides of the line and 5 years from now, people will bitch that we have to pay them!!
RE: RE: I think that there’s a decent chance that by popular opinion,  
LBH15 : 2/12/2020 6:31 pm : link
In comment 14809965 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14809306 Bill L said:


Quote:


In a couple of years our offense will be Daniel Jones and 10 offensive linemen.



Ha! And if we trade Barkley, we can get 12 draft picks and build both sides of the line and 5 years from now, people will bitch that we have to pay them!!


Well, that would actually be a strategy worth pursuing versus what has been going on here lately. Don't you think?
Sure..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/12/2020 6:33 pm : link
and really fucking realistic too.

Let me guess - we don't have a plan, right?

But trading for 12 linemen sounds like a reasonable one?

2/20 strikes again.....
It was your post, not mine.  
LBH15 : 2/12/2020 6:37 pm : link
But maybe we can some good value for Barkley before he asks for his payday next year this time.

1 OL and maybe 1 LB?
You'd take..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/12/2020 6:40 pm : link
1 OL and 1 LB for Barkley??

People really believe RB's are just interchangable.
As long as they were impactful starters at those positions  
LBH15 : 2/12/2020 6:44 pm : link
and weren't on the wrong side of 30 years old.

Yeah. You wouldn't?
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/12/2020 6:53 pm : link
people are talking about Hershel walker or Ricky Williams hauls and you want to get a couple decent players in return??

And sadly, the way people view the value around here, they'll be happy to let a back go in his prime for that. I'm hoping the football people aren't as stupid.
RE: LOL..  
LBH15 : 2/12/2020 6:56 pm : link
In comment 14809977 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
people are talking about Hershel walker or Ricky Williams hauls and you want to get a couple decent players in return??

And sadly, the way people view the value around here, they'll be happy to let a back go in his prime for that. I'm hoping the football people aren't as stupid.


What do you think we could reasonably get?
