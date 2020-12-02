Lombardo - Expect NYG to pursue KC WR Robinson

|
|Quote:
|@MattLombardoNFL: Per #NFL sources, expect the #Giants to pursue #Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson when free agency begins: https://www.nj.com/giants/2020/02/nfl-free-agent-rumors-demarcus-robinson-potential-giants-target-why-chiefs-wr-makes-sense-for-daniel-jones.html
I wouldn't expect this to be anything more than an attempt to drive up the price for other teams (like the Eagles).
This is the time of year when these teams use the media to mess with each other.
Don't get bent out of shape over stuff like this.
Exactly. WR is about our 5th priority behind OL, ILB, OLB and safety. TE might be more important as well.
Too late.
Quote:
Too late.
What was so promising about Corey Coleman? The five receptions he had in eight games in 2018, or tearing his ACL on the first day of camp in 2019?
the problem with the bottom is nobody wants to be there.
Seriously, bunch of little girls around here sometimes.
the problem with the bottom is nobody wants to be there.
The only thing these guys care about is money. The Giants have never had problems getting free agents. Coming off a 3 win season the top LT on the market turned the Patriots down for the Giants. I wouldn't worry too much about the coaching changes or league standing when it comes to free agency.
I think he could be had a moderate price. Incentive laced contract in a situation where he'll get more opportunities and has a potential win-win ... we pay more but he produces more ...
They can out of the Tate contract for nothing after his suspension
Glad to see that a mere report from someone that constantly is incorrect is enough to make the broken records start to sing though about Gettleman. Should make for a really fun and totally not annoying FA period
Quote:
In comment 14809394 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In a year where the draft is stacked from top to bottom with WR's, let's sign a free agent (former 4th round pick) beforehand who did 'meh' in his first three years in the league, and then had an excellent year with the Super Bowl champs. Good allocation of resources.
and yet a third receiver in the vein of Shepard and Tate
Yeah, because guys like that are so hard to find, and, after all, you can't have too many of them.
Great so you're criticizing the Giants because they MIGHT be interested in a young under the radar type of player? This is also from Lombardo who doesn't have a great track record with his Giants predictions.
Yup. I'll criticize any move I think is a bad one, regardless of who reports it, and regardless of whether or not it has even the slightest chance of actually happening. I don't like signing one-year-wonders, especially not when the team has bigger free agent fish to fry, and the draft is so stacked at WR that in all likelihood a similar player can be found on day three...and late day three at that.
He's a young WR who would be brought here to be a #3 for depth and would be cheap.
A one year wonder would seemingly be a player who has a breakout season and gets signed to a rich deal because of it.
They're probably aiming to do both. Leave no stone unturned. Robinson won't cost a lot one imagines.
Plus as noted it's Lombardo...
Your post makes me wonder if , in a deep WR class, the Giants won't double dip like they did with CBs last year.
Well said. If Gettleman can't find a good WR in this draft than it's just reason in the long list to find a better GM.
We need a true #1 guy and not a 3rd or 4th WR. If we get a number 1 it pushes everyone else down a peg and then we will have a #1, Slayton, Shep & Tate as top 4. that would be a nice WR group. But you have to pay big for a #1 guy.
BUT he needs help. You can see it at game-time, defenses press Shep, Tate, Latimer (and everybody else) but they back-off from Slayton because he's the only one they respect.
If there was someone on the other side that would scare them with speed and/or size & strength, that would let Slayton shine.
There are two receivers currently on the roster that could do the job, however both are question marks - Coleman & Engram. Coleman has amazing talent, but has yet to prove it (and now is coming off an ACL). Engram is big, fast and agile (he's coming off a Lisfranc and stuck at TE), with talk of getting traded.
We don't need a pretender to help, we need a difference maker.
That's where he can be used the best, create the bigger mismatches, and utilize his speed. He just needs to stay healthy.
Moving Engram to WR exclusively so he can perform like a #3 or #4 guy makes no sense.
Absolutely right, Engram at TE means that he is often lined up across from a LB or a S where he has the advantage in either speed or size.
Tate they might not want and I kinda doubt that, but at the same time didn't we here during games last year that the wideouts were not getting seperation?
Slayton played well.
With Engram hurt a lot as well we need more strength at WR and TE IMO.
IF they like Robinson he may be a great piece, and even with that said I'd rather look to the draft...
Quote:
I don't understand why anyone would get upset by the Giants essentially replacing the Latimer, Russell, Fowler types with a young WR who may put up much better numbers with extended playing time.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
DG has been awful at free agency and this year will be no different.
Robinson is average and a product of the system. Literally every WR on that team does well. If this team wants a wideout, the thought process should be to trade down in round 1, grab an OT, and take a WR with one of the picks they get back in a WR heavy draft.
But instead they will significantly overpay a mediocre player and we will be talking how we can't wait to get out of the contract in 2 years.
This is DG at his best.
I wish they fired him like most of us wanted them to.
DG has Lombardo both on his speed dial and dart board.
Quote:
I am sure DG called Lombardo and told him who the Giants want to sign.
DG has Lombardo both on his speed dial and dart board.
he has him in the rolodex
Quoting stats is nonsense. Hes super quick and he gets open but he was a 6th option on a team with 5 guys who could be our #1 or #2 option on most teams especially NYG. He often played 20 snaps or less in a game so the overall stats dont explain it all with this guy.
They should pursue this type of player. He’s an upgrade over Tate
& younger.
Id rather have Sammy Watkins who’s only 26 and may be available. Another guy without the stats but he can play.
So you would rather have either Watkins or Robinson instead of Tate. Watkins was considered to be ahead of Robinson on the depth chart, yet he didn't really do much the previous season either. Both players were nonexistent for long stretches. So you are telling me Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman diminish these guys stats that much? I'm not really buying that. I saw Mahomes spreading the ball around a lot. Both Robinson and Watkins are fine for your 3rd receiver, but that's about what they are. Definitely cannot afford to overpay either one. Slayton was a great pick, let's make another one like that.
Watkins could be available. They may ask for a pay cut. He won’t take it.
However, as mentioned in this thread the draft is stacked with WR talent. But we pissed away a 3rd and with so many holes we may not get the WR we need.
I would cut Tate regardless of who is signed. But I’d go with Watkims over Robinson but, of course, the money is a big part of it.
I do like Robinson. Could be a real steal. But Watkins still has #1 WR skills.
I don't care about Tate but I feel that you overvalue both KC WRs. Were the Giants to add one I would hope they prove me wrong. Watkins especially, he's been on three teams now and hasn't really put it together. He's arguably a bust.
After a trade-down. (I really like this kid, Kaden Smith, as a complete tight end).
Slayton is ready to become a star, just needs some legitimate help.
I agree I think we have to look to the draft. I'd even be fine with taking 2 WRs, especially if we do trade down and pick up extra picks (and/or get a 3rd round comp pick). Not saying spend 2 high picks on WRs, rather I'm saying maybe get one somewhere in the first 3-4 rounds, and then take another one in round 6 or 7. All depends on who's available when but I think the value will fit the pick a couple times for us considering how deep this draft is at WR.
I'd really like the Giants to get Denzel Mims from Baylor if he' still there at the end of round 3 or beginning of round 4. That guy is an absolute beast and seems to be semi- flying under the radar.