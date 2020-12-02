Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Lombardo - Expect NYG to pursue KC WR Robinson

Big Rick in FL : 2/12/2020 6:52 am
Quote:
@MattLombardoNFL: Per #NFL sources, expect the #Giants to pursue #Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson when free agency begins: https://www.nj.com/giants/2020/02/nfl-free-agent-rumors-demarcus-robinson-potential-giants-target-why-chiefs-wr-makes-sense-for-daniel-jones.html
Just because some media guy tweets they're expected to pursue him  
Brown Recluse : 2/12/2020 9:34 am : link
doesn't mean they're actually going to do it.

I wouldn't expect this to be anything more than an attempt to drive up the price for other teams (like the Eagles).

This is the time of year when these teams use the media to mess with each other.

Don't get bent out of shape over stuff like this.
RE: Spend resources elsewhere.  
BillT : 2/12/2020 9:40 am : link
In comment 14809491 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.

Exactly. WR is about our 5th priority behind OL, ILB, OLB and safety. TE might be more important as well.
Resign Coleman He'll be cheap coming off the injury  
TheMick7 : 2/12/2020 9:49 am : link
& was showing promise before it!
RE:  
Klaatu : 2/12/2020 9:49 am : link
In comment 14809500 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:


Don't get bent out of shape over stuff like this.


Too late.

The  
AcidTest : 2/12/2020 9:57 am : link
question is how much we should spend to find out if his production was limited because of all the weapons on KC. I'd be leery of spending too much because he is an unknown in that regard. We also still have Tate, Shepard, and Slayton, the draft is loaded with WRs, and as someone noted, he was suspended four times in college.
I’d rather spend precious FA dollars  
The_Boss : 2/12/2020 10:02 am : link
Along the OL (RT and OC) than for an unknown slot WR. We can get a similar guy on day 3. I’m looking at a bigger outside WR over slot WR’s anyway.
RE: RE:  
Brown Recluse : 2/12/2020 10:03 am : link
In comment 14809514 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14809500 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:




Don't get bent out of shape over stuff like this.



Too late.


RE: Resign Coleman He'll be cheap coming off the injury  
Klaatu : 2/12/2020 10:04 am : link
In comment 14809513 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
& was showing promise before it!


What was so promising about Corey Coleman? The five receptions he had in eight games in 2018, or tearing his ACL on the first day of camp in 2019?
I don't love Robinson, but these are the types pf under the radar  
Eric on Li : 2/12/2020 10:07 am : link
young FA I'd hope they go after. Guys with upside and not a lot of tread on them. Also presumably affordable since they are not yet established. Breshad Perriman broke out at the end of last year and he's another who fits that mold. Corey Coleman fit that mold until he tore his ACL. Latimer too, although obviously he had his chances the past 2 years and just never stepped up.
free agency will be interesting  
mdc1 : 2/12/2020 10:10 am : link
to assess the appeal of NY by players, current league standing, coaching changes, etc...

the problem with the bottom is nobody wants to be there.
in four years  
Giantsfan79 : 2/12/2020 10:15 am : link
he has 75 catches and 8tds. That's his 4 year career total. How much is that worth in Free Agency these days?
Probably should trade the 2nd round pick to the Chiefs  
Default : 2/12/2020 10:37 am : link
for early contract negotiations...
RE: Just because some media guy tweets they're expected to pursue him  
Saquads26 : 2/12/2020 10:37 am : link
In comment 14809500 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
doesn't mean they're actually going to do it.

I wouldn't expect this to be anything more than an attempt to drive up the price for other teams (like the Eagles).

This is the time of year when these teams use the media to mess with each other.

Don't get bent out of shape over stuff like this.


Seriously, bunch of little girls around here sometimes.
RE: free agency will be interesting  
Big Rick in FL : 2/12/2020 10:51 am : link
In comment 14809547 mdc1 said:
Quote:
to assess the appeal of NY by players, current league standing, coaching changes, etc...

the problem with the bottom is nobody wants to be there.


The only thing these guys care about is money. The Giants have never had problems getting free agents. Coming off a 3 win season the top LT on the market turned the Patriots down for the Giants. I wouldn't worry too much about the coaching changes or league standing when it comes to free agency.
He replaces an aging Tate  
MotownGIANTS : 2/12/2020 10:51 am : link
who will be that much slower and getting even less separation .....

I think he could be had a moderate price. Incentive laced contract in a situation where he'll get more opportunities and has a potential win-win ... we pay more but he produces more ...
What if their plan is to release Tate  
Giants in 07 : 2/12/2020 11:07 am : link
and then sign Robinson and draft a mid round WR

They can out of the Tate contract for nothing after his suspension

Glad to see that a mere report from someone that constantly is incorrect is enough to make the broken records start to sing though about Gettleman. Should make for a really fun and totally not annoying FA period
I think people often mistake Robinson  
Leg of Theismann : 2/12/2020 11:31 am : link
for being being an ultra-fast WR because he was in the Chiefs' offense. In fact, even if you remember when they did "Legion of Zoom" feature to start off SB 54, it was Hill, Watkins, and Hardman (no Robinson). I know that's not like a truly credible source, I'm just saying I don't think Robinson was often thought of as having the same next-level speed that those 3 dudes have. Doesn't mean he doesn't have adequate speed and wouldn't be a valuable threat for us, although I would be hesitant to take any guy from an Reid/Mahomes offense considering those guys both are known for making the players around them look better than they actually are.
RE: RE: RE: Great.  
Jay on the Island : 2/12/2020 11:42 am : link
In comment 14809400 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14809398 gidiefor said:


Quote:


In comment 14809394 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In a year where the draft is stacked from top to bottom with WR's, let's sign a free agent (former 4th round pick) beforehand who did 'meh' in his first three years in the league, and then had an excellent year with the Super Bowl champs. Good allocation of resources.



and yet a third receiver in the vein of Shepard and Tate



Yeah, because guys like that are so hard to find, and, after all, you can't have too many of them.

Great so you're criticizing the Giants because they MIGHT be interested in a young under the radar type of player? This is also from Lombardo who doesn't have a great track record with his Giants predictions.
I would prefer to see the Giants address the WR position in the draft  
Jay on the Island : 2/12/2020 11:45 am : link
but I won't complain if they sign Robinson to a cheap deal. His numbers aren't anything special but he's still young and we have to take into account he wasn't a starter due to all the talent ahead of him. Most of the balls went to Hill, Watkins, Kelce, and Hardman.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Great.  
Klaatu : 2/12/2020 12:06 pm : link
In comment 14809668 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:


Great so you're criticizing the Giants because they MIGHT be interested in a young under the radar type of player? This is also from Lombardo who doesn't have a great track record with his Giants predictions.


Yup. I'll criticize any move I think is a bad one, regardless of who reports it, and regardless of whether or not it has even the slightest chance of actually happening. I don't like signing one-year-wonders, especially not when the team has bigger free agent fish to fry, and the draft is so stacked at WR that in all likelihood a similar player can be found on day three...and late day three at that.
How..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/12/2020 12:24 pm : link
does Robinson even fall into a "one year wonder" category??

He's a young WR who would be brought here to be a #3 for depth and would be cheap.

A one year wonder would seemingly be a player who has a breakout season and gets signed to a rich deal because of it.
RE: I would prefer to see the Giants address the WR position in the draft  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/12/2020 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14809678 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but I won't complain if they sign Robinson to a cheap deal. His numbers aren't anything special but he's still young and we have to take into account he wasn't a starter due to all the talent ahead of him. Most of the balls went to Hill, Watkins, Kelce, and Hardman.


They're probably aiming to do both. Leave no stone unturned. Robinson won't cost a lot one imagines.

Plus as noted it's Lombardo...
Tate's a hot dog  
aimrocky : 2/12/2020 12:47 pm : link
I'm ready to move on from him. I'm OK signing a mid level vet as a safety net to Slayton regressing, and drafting 1-2 WR's from this deep pool.
RE: Tate's a hot dog  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/12/2020 1:26 pm : link
In comment 14809748 aimrocky said:
Quote:
I'm ready to move on from him. I'm OK signing a mid level vet as a safety net to Slayton regressing, and drafting 1-2 WR's from this deep pool.


Your post makes me wonder if , in a deep WR class, the Giants won't double dip like they did with CBs last year.
RE: Great.  
bw in dc : 2/12/2020 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14809394 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In a year where the draft is stacked from top to bottom with WR's, let's sign a free agent (former 4th round pick) beforehand who did 'meh' in his first three years in the league, and then had an excellent year with the Super Bowl champs. Good allocation of resources.


Well said. If Gettleman can't find a good WR in this draft than it's just reason in the long list to find a better GM.
I guess it depends on how much they spend on him  
Rudy5757 : 2/12/2020 2:22 pm : link
He would be a 3rd or 4th option right now on the team. I am a little worried about Sheps health, so maybe insurance for him or if they part ways with Tate. Is Slayton good enough to be a #1? My hesitation with him is that he didn't attack the ball enough. I think he still needs another year of learning. the talent is there.

We need a true #1 guy and not a 3rd or 4th WR. If we get a number 1 it pushes everyone else down a peg and then we will have a #1, Slayton, Shep & Tate as top 4. that would be a nice WR group. But you have to pay big for a #1 guy.
I think Slayton can be a #1 ...  
Manny in CA : 2/12/2020 3:10 pm : link

BUT he needs help. You can see it at game-time, defenses press Shep, Tate, Latimer (and everybody else) but they back-off from Slayton because he's the only one they respect.

If there was someone on the other side that would scare them with speed and/or size & strength, that would let Slayton shine.

There are two receivers currently on the roster that could do the job, however both are question marks - Coleman & Engram. Coleman has amazing talent, but has yet to prove it (and now is coming off an ACL). Engram is big, fast and agile (he's coming off a Lisfranc and stuck at TE), with talk of getting traded.

We don't need a pretender to help, we need a difference maker.



Jesus..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/12/2020 4:10 pm : link
for the umpteenth time, Engram isn't "stuck" at TE.

That's where he can be used the best, create the bigger mismatches, and utilize his speed. He just needs to stay healthy.

Moving Engram to WR exclusively so he can perform like a #3 or #4 guy makes no sense.
RE: Jesus..  
Jay on the Island : 2/12/2020 4:25 pm : link
In comment 14809904 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
for the umpteenth time, Engram isn't "stuck" at TE.

That's where he can be used the best, create the bigger mismatches, and utilize his speed. He just needs to stay healthy.

Moving Engram to WR exclusively so he can perform like a #3 or #4 guy makes no sense.

Absolutely right, Engram at TE means that he is often lined up across from a LB or a S where he has the advantage in either speed or size.
Depth ..if he's great maybe he starts down the line??  
mpinmaine : 2/12/2020 4:30 pm : link
Shep has had concussions as you know..

Tate they might not want and I kinda doubt that, but at the same time didn't we here during games last year that the wideouts were not getting seperation?

Slayton played well.
With Engram hurt a lot as well we need more strength at WR and TE IMO.

IF they like Robinson he may be a great piece, and even with that said I'd rather look to the draft...

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Great.  
Jay on the Island : 2/12/2020 4:38 pm : link
In comment 14809705 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14809668 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:




Great so you're criticizing the Giants because they MIGHT be interested in a young under the radar type of player? This is also from Lombardo who doesn't have a great track record with his Giants predictions.



Yup. I'll criticize any move I think is a bad one, regardless of who reports it, and regardless of whether or not it has even the slightest chance of actually happening. I don't like signing one-year-wonders, especially not when the team has bigger free agent fish to fry, and the draft is so stacked at WR that in all likelihood a similar player can be found on day three...and late day three at that.

I don't understand why anyone would get upset by the Giants essentially replacing the Latimer, Russell, Fowler types with a young WR who may put up much better numbers with extended playing time.
RE: RE: Great.  
UberAlias : 2/12/2020 5:08 pm : link
In comment 14809398 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 14809394 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In a year where the draft is stacked from top to bottom with WR's, let's sign a free agent (former 4th round pick) beforehand who did 'meh' in his first three years in the league, and then had an excellent year with the Super Bowl champs. Good allocation of resources.



and yet a third receiver in the vein of Shepard and Tate
The Patriots love those guys.
Why?  
BigBluesman : 2/12/2020 5:19 pm : link
He's a SB winner but this past season doesn't even qualify as a breakout season. Mahomes spreads the ball around a lot and he still didn't do that much. Hopefully they bid the Eagles up on him, otherwise its a poor allocation of resources if it takes any amount of $$$ to sign him. I would rather have a rookie WR from any of the first five rounds than Robinson.
Yes  
XBRONX : 2/12/2020 5:27 pm : link
I am sure DG called Lombardo and told him who the Giants want to sign.
This is exactly what I expect to happen  
GiantsFan84 : 2/12/2020 5:46 pm : link
The Giants will target guys who are below average to slightly above average and pay them wayyyyy too much money. It's a DG special.

DG has been awful at free agency and this year will be no different.

Robinson is average and a product of the system. Literally every WR on that team does well. If this team wants a wideout, the thought process should be to trade down in round 1, grab an OT, and take a WR with one of the picks they get back in a WR heavy draft.

But instead they will significantly overpay a mediocre player and we will be talking how we can't wait to get out of the contract in 2 years.

This is DG at his best.

I wish they fired him like most of us wanted them to.
The height..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/12/2020 5:56 pm : link
of stupidity is being told a hypothetical or a rumor and running with it as if fact, getting all pissed off in the process as if the player isn't just signed, but that he's overpaid and sucks.

RE: Yes  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/12/2020 6:03 pm : link
In comment 14809945 XBRONX said:
Quote:
I am sure DG called Lombardo and told him who the Giants want to sign.


DG has Lombardo both on his speed dial and dart board.
RE: RE: Yes  
GiantsFan84 : 2/12/2020 6:51 pm : link
In comment 14809960 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14809945 XBRONX said:


Quote:


I am sure DG called Lombardo and told him who the Giants want to sign.



DG has Lombardo both on his speed dial and dart board.


he has him in the rolodex
He’s a good player  
KWALL2 : 2/12/2020 9:38 pm : link
Could be a steal too. He would make a lot more sense then keeping a guy like Tate around.

Quoting stats is nonsense. Hes super quick and he gets open but he was a 6th option on a team with 5 guys who could be our #1 or #2 option on most teams especially NYG. He often played 20 snaps or less in a game so the overall stats dont explain it all with this guy.

They should pursue this type of player. He’s an upgrade over Tate
& younger.

Id rather have Sammy Watkins who’s only 26 and may be available. Another guy without the stats but he can play.
be in dc  
Bradshaw's Decal : 2/12/2020 9:53 pm : link
Correct me if I'm wrong but didn't DG find Slayton... Your hate for DG is blurring your objectivity... Tap the brakes every now and then.
RE: He’s a good player  
BigBluesman : 2/12/2020 11:05 pm : link
In comment 14810060 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Could be a steal too. He would make a lot more sense then keeping a guy like Tate around.

Quoting stats is nonsense. Hes super quick and he gets open but he was a 6th option on a team with 5 guys who could be our #1 or #2 option on most teams especially NYG. He often played 20 snaps or less in a game so the overall stats dont explain it all with this guy.

They should pursue this type of player. He’s an upgrade over Tate
& younger.

Id rather have Sammy Watkins who’s only 26 and may be available. Another guy without the stats but he can play.

So you would rather have either Watkins or Robinson instead of Tate. Watkins was considered to be ahead of Robinson on the depth chart, yet he didn't really do much the previous season either. Both players were nonexistent for long stretches. So you are telling me Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman diminish these guys stats that much? I'm not really buying that. I saw Mahomes spreading the ball around a lot. Both Robinson and Watkins are fine for your 3rd receiver, but that's about what they are. Definitely cannot afford to overpay either one. Slayton was a great pick, let's make another one like that.
I’ll take Watkins  
KWALL2 : 2/12/2020 11:50 pm : link
And I think he can be a #1 for us. He’s still young and the guy was always super explosive. He hasn’t lost that at all.

Watkins could be available. They may ask for a pay cut. He won’t take it.

However, as mentioned in this thread the draft is stacked with WR talent. But we pissed away a 3rd and with so many holes we may not get the WR we need.

I would cut Tate regardless of who is signed. But I’d go with Watkims over Robinson but, of course, the money is a big part of it.

I do like Robinson. Could be a real steal. But Watkins still has #1 WR skills.

RE: I’ll take Watkins  
BigBluesman : 2/12/2020 11:54 pm : link
In comment 14810113 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
And I think he can be a #1 for us. He’s still young and the guy was always super explosive. He hasn’t lost that at all.

Watkins could be available. They may ask for a pay cut. He won’t take it.

However, as mentioned in this thread the draft is stacked with WR talent. But we pissed away a 3rd and with so many holes we may not get the WR we need.

I would cut Tate regardless of who is signed. But I’d go with Watkims over Robinson but, of course, the money is a big part of it.

I do like Robinson. Could be a real steal. But Watkins still has #1 WR skills.

I don't care about Tate but I feel that you overvalue both KC WRs. Were the Giants to add one I would hope they prove me wrong. Watkins especially, he's been on three teams now and hasn't really put it together. He's arguably a bust.
I've been advocating WR Laviska Shenault, via draft ...  
Manny in CA : 2/12/2020 11:59 pm : link

After a trade-down. (I really like this kid, Kaden Smith, as a complete tight end).

Slayton is ready to become a star, just needs some legitimate help.
Colts pissed me off when they re-signed zach pascal  
Torrag : 1:33 am : link
He was my sleeper free agent WR target. Young, athletic with production and some upside. Robinson was next on my list but his hands bother me a bit. He drops too many balls on limited targets.
RE: I would prefer to see the Giants address the WR position in the draft  
Leg of Theismann : 2:15 am : link
In comment 14809678 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but I won't complain if they sign Robinson to a cheap deal. His numbers aren't anything special but he's still young and we have to take into account he wasn't a starter due to all the talent ahead of him. Most of the balls went to Hill, Watkins, Kelce, and Hardman.


I agree I think we have to look to the draft. I'd even be fine with taking 2 WRs, especially if we do trade down and pick up extra picks (and/or get a 3rd round comp pick). Not saying spend 2 high picks on WRs, rather I'm saying maybe get one somewhere in the first 3-4 rounds, and then take another one in round 6 or 7. All depends on who's available when but I think the value will fit the pick a couple times for us considering how deep this draft is at WR.

I'd really like the Giants to get Denzel Mims from Baylor if he' still there at the end of round 3 or beginning of round 4. That guy is an absolute beast and seems to be semi- flying under the radar.
have to wonder why something...  
MM_in_NYC : 7:51 am : link
like this leaks.

i would rather spend  
Gordo : 8:24 am : link
the money on Harris from Minny.. hes a Ballhawk FS and would go well with Peppers.. had 7 picks last year? sign me up!
