Williams, Cleveland Plain Dealer on Isaiah Simmons



“Isaiah Simmons, 6-4, 230 pounds, Clemson, junior



When discussing Clemson’s do-it-all defender, it is important to first understand how he was deployed by the Tigers this season.



Check these numbers out:



* Of his 822 snaps this season, Simmons lined up in the box as a traditional linebacker 299 times (36 percent), according to Pro Football Focus.



* He served as Clemson’s deep free safety 132 times (16 percent), and as a defensive end or edge rusher on 116 snaps (14 percent).



* Most impressively, Simmons lined up in the slot as a souped-up nickel corner 262 times (32 percent), proving more than capable of defending the nation’s best tight ends and slot receivers in space.



As the numbers show, Simmons can play anywhere. Which is why defining him as a linebacker or safety is pointless.



Pro Football Focus gave Simmons a 92 coverage grade this season, meaning he locked up the nation’s best tight ends and slot receivers. He scored 85 overall or higher in pass rushing, run defense and tackling. Simply, he doesn’t have a weakness.



There isn’t much to dislike. As a safety, he is the best in his class. The same can be said as a linebacker. At his size, he projects as an every-down player who can do it all.



Usually, Simmons spent his Saturday afternoons overpowering blockers and proving too fast and too big for ball carriers to juke him. Simmons is as much a “can’t miss” prospect as there is in this class.”



