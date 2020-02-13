How Lorenzo Carter Has Been Misused in the Giants Defense

|
|One of the many mysteries of the 2019 season was why, despite all kinds of promise and enthusiasm, second-year outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter failed to take the step forward many people thought he was capable of making.
To recap, Carter, out of the University of Georgia, saw a bump in defensive snaps, from 442 as a rookie to 723 in his second season. Despite that increase, he only finished with two more tackles, a half more sacks, and six more total pressures.
Before we go and dust off the “bust” label, it’s essential to review how he was used in now-former defensive coordinator James Bettcher’s defense, and then spin ahead to how new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham might take better advantage of Carter’s skill set.
I recall this being a criticism from some during the later years of the Coughlin regime...drafting guys and forcing them into roles they weren’t best suited for. Clint Sintim being an example
Being “multiple” all sounds good in theory, of course. Now let’s see if the Giants can deliver improvement on the field
Barkley, Baker, Engram, etc.
Why stop there? Daniel Jones ran less than Eli and when I mean ran less I mean designed bootlegs and plays like that.
Guy was a a disaster and the opposite of what he was billed as
Actually that popular expression should read "...still come around", and the whole world adds the hope of "again".
Two - it doesn't address how his deployment changed in year 2. He got a lot more snaps - was he permanently moved out of position for Golden? How often did he line up inside vs out?
He has now played two years on defense with a lot of bad players who seemingly were not well coached either. I think the expectations have been a bit too high.
Lets see how Year 3 goes for him.
If I remember correctly his production wasn't all that great in college either.
Blaming the coaching staff is nonsense.
I agree with Robbie. The highlights I saw at UGA had him playing inside and he did well. Never understood why they tried to make him an edge rusher.
1 forced fumble
6 tackles for loss
13 QB hits
19 QB hurries
ask the same question about a bunch of players being misused:
Barkley, Baker, Engram, etc.
THIS !!!! boggled my mind all year.. the guy who CAN run.. we dont run.. the gut who is a lampost we rolling him out.. WTH Shurmur??
did you see how jones took hits? he was getting crunched repeatedly. he has not figured out how to protect himself or the ball yet. i'm ok with him not getting killed until he shows he can handle nfl hits better.
Baffling. Is there a formation or play that completely counters a rollout?
That’s Antrel Rolle
Not sure I understand this. Where did most of his hits occur? Oh, that's right, in the pocket holding the ball too long so maybe we should never run any drop back passes then. I'm not suggesting he take off running and take hits that way. I'm suggest moving the pocket around for multiple reasons such as giving him the option to throw the ball away or buy time for receivers to get open or making quick easy reads to get the ball out of his hands quickly. He also has the ability to run out of bounds as well.
Blaming the coaching staff is nonsense.
Jesse Armstead flashed early and just need to bide his time. You could see his talent. Not sure I have seen anything from Carter to make me believe he will ever blossom.
When one second-year player fails to improve on a good rookie season, that's probably on him. When three second-year players fail to improve on good rookie seasons, you could make a case that scheme and coaching had something to do with it.
The ultimate success of the defense is completely predicated on the ceiling of those strengths.
There's no guarantee mixing the ingredients in a different way will produce a better outcome.
