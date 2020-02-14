Former Giants DE Dave Tollefson 'not a fan' of Jerry Reese, DRich1980 : 2/14/2020 1:01 pm

He didn't hold back I think it's a great read...This I just a little bit of what he said



Speaking of Manning, Tollefson also expressed his displeasure about how the former regime wasted the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s prime years following Super Bowl XLVI. Tollefson feels the roster they surrounded the quarterback with from 2013-2019 was inexcusable and hurt Manning’s legacy.

https://giantswire.usatoday.com/2020/02/14/former-new-york-giants-dave-tollefson-not-fan-jerry-reese-marc-ross/