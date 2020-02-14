Former Giants DE Dave Tollefson 'not a fan' of Jerry Reese,

He didn't hold back I think it's a great read...This I just a little bit of what he said
Speaking of Manning, Tollefson also expressed his displeasure about how the former regime wasted the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s prime years following Super Bowl XLVI. Tollefson feels the roster they surrounded the quarterback with from 2013-2019 was inexcusable and hurt Manning’s legacy.
https://giantswire.usatoday.com/2020/02/14/former-new-york-giants-dave-tollefson-not-fan-jerry-reese-marc-ross/
So I would say Reese made the right call. Linval was his big mistake
He also lost Steve Smith, Cruz Nicks and Wilson to career injuries. Ditto for Snee and Baas
That had a lot more to do with it than not resigning Jacobs, Tuck, Tolly etc
But the real mistake wasFlowers. Jerry might still be here if he had not stubbornly kept flowers at LT
Kind of funny that he's mad at the guy that kept him in the league for 5 of his 6 years. Ten sacks in five years playing alongside the DL guys on those teams isn't much to get excited about. Maybe he thinks Reese should have used the money he got to sign OL depth. :)
Dave was a solid a bench piece and a good dude. He played an important part.
perfectly stated but to further slam the point home There are more than 20 former members of the New York Giants currently playing in the XFL. lol
What an unbelievable waste of time and talent.
+1
I hear Jerry's phone won't stop ringing.
I drank the Kool-Aid for a long time.
Maybe that's why now I have no patience with Gettleman.
Fool me once...
Wrong. That's not what Tollefson said. Not even close.
Posted this numerous times.
Wilson over Corey Glenn or Bobby Wagner. Sintim over Max Unger. The lost is a hell of a lot longer than people realize. Reese sealed his
Fate keeping hiring then keeping Ross.
And just as bad was OBJ over Donald or Martin. He loved playmakers at the risk of all else. His early success and being willing to let the Mara’s meddle constantly didn’t help.
Joseph walking cost them even more than many realize. Had to over pay Snacks and then drafted that stuff from Cuse. The fact that morons here still want to give him so much credit for the early years as a GM amazes
Me. He was a great scout. He was handed the team and destroyed it from within. So yeah. Thanks for your earlier work but if he gets hired again that team deserves to suck for as long as Cleveland
Quote:
Some of us wanted Reese and Ross gone way back in 2012. But he lasted another half-dozen seasons thanks to John Mara.
He got me after that 2007 draft, and the subsequent championship clouded my head for years.
There is so much revisionism when it comes to him.
After he was fired he had the audacity to go on TV and criticize the lack of talent on the team taking absolutely no responsibility for the state of the franchise. This just shows his complete lack of awareness and credibility.
It's no surprise that he hasn't gotten another job in the NFL.
Quote:
ingredient in prolonging that championship run.
Wrong. That's not what Tollefson said. Not even close.
Not even close? Not the only missing ingredient obviously, but...
Apparently giving ole Dave a roster spot wasn't enough, he wanted a respectable offer.
Reese built the teams that won two championships, then for whatever reason, Mark Ross, the game changed and he didn't follow along with it, he couldn't find a coach worth half a shit - he wasn't getting it done anymore. Injuries certainly didn't help, but it was much more than that.
Of course, since Reese has gone, they haven't exactly been tearing it up.
There is so much revisionism when it comes to him.
What's the revisionist history? He was a good young player at the position, was allowed to walk, took a nice contract in Minnesota, and (eventually) played to the level of that contract and got an even bigger extension?
His numbers were good with the Giants and Minnesota rightfully saw even bigger things down the road and Reese didn't.
After he was fired he had the audacity to go on TV and criticize the lack of talent on the team taking absolutely no responsibility for the state of the franchise. This just shows his complete lack of awareness and credibility.
It's no surprise that he hasn't gotten another job in the NFL.
Comparing Marc and Jerry is like which stain in the toilet is worse. As terrible as Marc was, he has at least crawled out of the hole he has been hiding in and has even interview for GM positions. Jerry on the other hand isn't even black enough to get a sham Rooney Rule interview. Neither will ever work in the league again.
There is so much revisionism when it comes to him.
He was a very solid go above average starter. He was given a front loaded reasonable contract that Reese didn’t even try to over come. That he blossomed made it worse. The guarantee on That contract wasn’t much. I’d suggest Wilson over Glenn May be worse due to the horrific OL drafting but Reese and Ross together were about as bad as it gets. And Joseph earned a solid offer and he let him walk for Jay Fucking Bromley to get snaps if I recall now his name.
We will have to agree to disagree but it in a nutshell it shows how Reese’s special talent for letting one earlier mistake create 10 more was his true super power.
Yes!
Quote:
Or even in his first season in Minnesota, when he was considered a bust of a signing by Viking fans. He didn't blossom until his second season in Minnesota.
There is so much revisionism when it comes to him.
He was a very solid go above average starter. He was given a front loaded reasonable contract that Reese didn’t even try to over come. That he blossomed made it worse. The guarantee on That contract wasn’t much. I’d suggest Wilson over Glenn May be worse due to the horrific OL drafting but Reese and Ross together were about as bad as it gets. And Joseph earned a solid offer and he let him walk for Jay Fucking Bromley to get snaps if I recall now his name.
We will have to agree to disagree but it in a nutshell it shows how Reese’s special talent for letting one earlier mistake create 10 more was his true super power.
HAHA!! The super power line had me rolling.
Yes.
Case fucking closed.
It was more than Flowers.. you blow 5 straight drafts, you have to go.. people need to get off Reese's dick... Ross really sank him
Quote:
This is a guy what helped destroy this franchise the day he arrived. The Giants were among the league's worst drafting teams with him as the head of college scouting.
After he was fired he had the audacity to go on TV and criticize the lack of talent on the team taking absolutely no responsibility for the state of the franchise. This just shows his complete lack of awareness and credibility.
It's no surprise that he hasn't gotten another job in the NFL.
Comparing Marc and Jerry is like which stain in the toilet is worse. As terrible as Marc was, he has at least crawled out of the hole he has been hiding in and has even interview for GM positions. Jerry on the other hand isn't even black enough to get a sham Rooney Rule interview. Neither will ever work in the league again.
Didn't Reese turn down an interview request with the Raiders?
I guess maybe better he stays away than what Coughlin did to Jacksonville in his second time around. They couldn't fire him (and only him) fast enough.
Quote:
Dave played one season as a backup for Oakland at age 30 and never played another game
The OBJ pick was not a mistake. If we’d passed on him he would’ve gone to Dallas, and with the roster they’ve had since then, the Cowboys would’ve won a super bowl with OBJ. And even if not, the idea of that much talent and that much asshole playing for that team would’ve been too much to bear..
Quote:
In comment 14811287 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
This is a guy what helped destroy this franchise the day he arrived. The Giants were among the league's worst drafting teams with him as the head of college scouting.
After he was fired he had the audacity to go on TV and criticize the lack of talent on the team taking absolutely no responsibility for the state of the franchise. This just shows his complete lack of awareness and credibility.
It's no surprise that he hasn't gotten another job in the NFL.
Comparing Marc and Jerry is like which stain in the toilet is worse. As terrible as Marc was, he has at least crawled out of the hole he has been hiding in and has even interview for GM positions. Jerry on the other hand isn't even black enough to get a sham Rooney Rule interview. Neither will ever work in the league again.
Didn't Reese turn down an interview request with the Raiders?
I guess maybe better he stays away than what Coughlin did to Jacksonville in his second time around. They couldn't fire him (and only him) fast enough.
To be fair, I had to google the Raiders declined interview. He was fired in Dec 2017 and declined the interview with the Raiders in Dec 2018.
At least Reese got that correct.
Quote:
In comment 14811225 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Dave played one season as a backup for Oakland at age 30 and never played another game
The OBJ pick was not a mistake. If we’d passed on him he would’ve gone to Dallas, and with the roster they’ve had since then, the Cowboys would’ve won a super bowl with OBJ. And even if not, the idea of that much talent and that much asshole playing for that team would’ve been too much to bear..
Beckham in Dallas wouldn't have won them the big game, because they wouldn't have had Martin to solidify their offensive line.
Who could predict spinal stenosis for a 20-year old?
Who could predict spinal stenosis for a 20-year old?
We didn't need Wilson at that time...
Anyone can argue those picks would have been better spent elsewhere than DT if Joseph was re-signed.
Fixed.
He should never have lasted as long as he did.
Quote:
The guy was explosive every time he touched the ball. You don’t find that anywhere.
Who could predict spinal stenosis for a 20-year old?
We didn't need Wilson at that time...
Is that true? I thought everyone had us taking and needing a RB in that draft. Although I think they wanted us to pick up Martin.
He should never have lasted as long as he did.
He and Coughlin should have expired at the same time. And while both of them had their warts, they both contributed heavily to two championships.
It's funny to see some people try to play it off like one of them didn't matter, as if Accorsi had a draft record worth half a shit before Reese was promoted under him, or Coughlin was some unstoppable force in Jacksonville before he came to NY (or after, for that matter).
Not to be a dick, but no one made Tollefson sign 5 one year deals. Im sure if there were better offers he'd have taken them. Tollefson was a really good 4th DE. Good depth on a great line. But that was it.
I do share his dislike of Marc Ross though. He comes across like a prick in damn near every article his name comes up. And his appearances on NFLN dont really help.
Quote:
And after all the gnashing of teeth, pants wetting, and shingles sprung, Jerry Reese Ernie Accorsi delivered two Super Bowl rings as the GM.
Fixed.
Horseshit
True.
Also true: after the second he promptly drove the franchise into the ground to such an extent that it makes the Hindenburg look like a fender bender.
Quote:
And after all the gnashing of teeth, pants wetting, and shingles sprung, Jerry Reese Ernie Accorsi delivered two Super Bowl rings as the GM.
Fixed.
Lol, soon those foggy memories will just be Eli Manning throwing to himself and the rug sitting next to Jim Burt in the stands.
The arrow is not pointing up with this franchise with the front office in place
And letting Black Unicorn go for pretty cheap,probably similar reasoning.
The good with the bad is he didn't latch onto old players like Rolle and Tuck.
And Beason wtf?!?
Mara was firmly still a believer in his GM after years of terrible decisions and a depleted roster.
Listed here many times, prove he (JR)is one of the lowest scoring draft gms In the history of the modern nfl. I believe he was heavily involved in the TC Mess and in creating a culture of arrogance and failure. Mara let it happen. If Mara had a boss, a board of directors - he’d be long gone ,too! It is a very very dark 7 years of NYG history.
You missed the two championships during his tenure I'm guessing?
You must be about 19 years old - which would explain how you could possibly think that Accorsi built those two teams.
Otherwise, John Markham says hello.
Quote:
In comment 14811517 christian said:
Quote:
And after all the gnashing of teeth, pants wetting, and shingles sprung, Jerry Reese Ernie Accorsi delivered two Super Bowl rings as the GM.
Fixed.
Lol, soon those foggy memories will just be Eli Manning throwing to himself and the rug sitting next to Jim Burt in the stands.
Foggy memories? Certainly you or any other BBI'er can remember back a month ago when Mara put the debate to rest by giving credit for the 2 SBs to Ernie. He made the declaration in his opening remarks at Eli Manning's retirement ceremony.
Quote:
He inherited the core of both of those championship teams and failed miserably when tasked with rebuilding that core.
You must be about 19 years old - which would explain how you could possibly think that Accorsi built those two teams.
Otherwise, John Markham says hello.
You must be his wife if you think Reese built those teams.
Lolol. A John Mara declaration? Nothing, and I mean n.o.t.h.i.ng. is more of an authority on assessing and building a modern winner than a John Mara declaration. Almost got me there.
Foggy memories? Certainly you or any other BBI'er can remember back a month ago when Mara put the debate to rest by giving credit for the 2 SBs to Ernie. He made the declaration in his opening remarks at Eli Manning's retirement ceremony.
So if we're using Mara as an indicator - what do you make of the fact that he fired Coughlin before Reese?
As for WillVAB, I'm pretty sure that even Reese's wife knows more about football and the Giants than he does. Accorsi's drafts were miserable before he promoted Reese. I'm sure the venerable Derek Brown would agree.
Quote:
Foggy memories? Certainly you or any other BBI'er can remember back a month ago when Mara put the debate to rest by giving credit for the 2 SBs to Ernie. He made the declaration in his opening remarks at Eli Manning's retirement ceremony.
So if we're using Mara as an indicator - what do you make of the fact that he fired Coughlin before Reese?
As for WillVAB, I'm pretty sure that even Reese's wife knows more about football and the Giants than he does. Accorsi's drafts were miserable before he promoted Reese. I'm sure the venerable Derek Brown would agree.
And Reese’s drafts were miserable when he was GM.
When Reese took over the entire OL, DL, and QB were already set. Reese added some nice ancillary pieces early on. When the core he inherited got old he was completely lost on how to rebuild it.
Reese had 1 decent draft in 10 years. It’s comical anyone would defend him at this point.
Quote:
In comment 14811523 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14811517 christian said:
Quote:
And after all the gnashing of teeth, pants wetting, and shingles sprung, Jerry Reese Ernie Accorsi delivered two Super Bowl rings as the GM.
Fixed.
Lol, soon those foggy memories will just be Eli Manning throwing to himself and the rug sitting next to Jim Burt in the stands.
Foggy memories? Certainly you or any other BBI'er can remember back a month ago when Mara put the debate to rest by giving credit for the 2 SBs to Ernie. He made the declaration in his opening remarks at Eli Manning's retirement ceremony.
What about Jerry?
What about Jerry?
What about him? He wasn't the guy who made the trade to acquire Eli, so you were expecting him to be mentioned?
Let alone that he probably wasn't too welcome at Eli's farewell tour, being the only one in the organization with the stones to admit that Eli had lost it several years earlier.
Uncle Dave went in blindly assuming Reese was wrong and set the whole effort back even further.