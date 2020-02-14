PFF on the draft

I was listening to Sirius this afternoon
They had two analysts from PFF on
They were talking about various players in the upcoming draft
To paraphrase here are some comments they made
Players to beware of;
Mekhi Becton, huge player who is light on his feet, however, he needs a lot of work. Mekhi was flipped back and forth from right to left side in 2018.
The offense never allowed him to learn one position
In both 2018 - 2019 Becton has only 78 plays where he was blocking in a traditional manner
In these situations he only won 60% of the time which is a red flag
In conclusion he is risky low flor high ceiling Some team will overdraft him based upon his pure athleticism
Lloyd Cushionberry, strong, Smart, and athletic has played a lot of saps
The difficulty with Cushionberry is that he has difficulty in pass blocking
Cushionberry was 2nd in pressures allowed by a center last year
His inability to keep the pocket clean is a red flag
Right now he looks like a third round pick
Cushionberry looked really good at the Senior Bowl but he only had 17 snaps and the competition was not great
QBs Love and Eason are too erratic
Eason was one of the worst QBs when under duress
His offensive line has three pro caliber players on the line so pressure was less prevalent than other QBs but when he was rushed he was ineffective
Love is big play or bad play QB
Love is erratic and not precise with his throws
Passing percentage very low
Some scouts like his athleticism but he has a long way to go
Deandre Smith is very overrated
Does not gain yards after contact
Has awful stats when he does not have a hole
He was aided by a very good offensive line
Two overrated defensive linemen are
Yetur Gross - Matos and K’Lavon Chaisson are both physically superior players
However, their production does not match their ability
Their win rate in rush situations was not what was expected
Chaisson was put into man on man situations where he was asked to make plays and too often he did not
They are both high risk high reward
Players that they touted
There are four players in the draft who have demonstrated exceptional capabilities
Burrow had the best statistical season of any QB rated in the past 5 years
There are no weaknesses in his game and he played his best against the top defenses in college; Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, and Georgia
Cincinnati better draft him
Young has an amazing win rate and is best rated edge in the last five years
Okudah is only behind Ramsey as a college DB in the last 5 years
He has length, speed, hips and it translates to production on the field
Simmons is a physical anomaly
He can and has played multiple positions at a great level
He rated as a top lb, safety, edge, and cornerback
His play is very high at all positions he can cover the slot, te, rbs play the run and rush the passer
The greatest praise they could offer is that there is no nfl player that is a comparison
He is that unique
Other players that received positive reviews included , Thomas, Wirfs, and
Willis. They seem to like Thomas the most but all have their strengths Wirfs may be the best athlete 36” v , great 40 and strength, Jedrik may have the most upside
Grant Delpit had mixed reviews
Delpit has all world ability and made the most impact plays of the players grade however, his misses a lot of tackles
They believe the positives outweighs the occasional missed tackles
There were some others but these are the ones I remembered
I’m no scout and I’m sure I’m way off base here, but I just get the Ereck Flowers vibe from Bekton. Call me shell shocked
yeah I'm sure BBI will totally come to agreement with two PFF guys. Becton is off the board now.
If Okudah is gone, he’s my Plan B.
Right. Not enough context. Chaisson had the major knee last year so he was slow out of the gate this year. But he was tremendous the second half of the year. And really started to peak...
There aren’t too many prospects that entered the pre-draft process with a hotter stock than Jedrick Wills. Playing only right tackle during his career with the Tide, his development went through the roof from his sophomore to junior seasons. That leap is what made evaluators highly intrigued with his skill set. A junkyard dog mentality carries over as both a run blocker and pass protector.
His awareness and savvy flow throughout all types of situations in games, but it’s his mindset that sets him apart from the others in this class. A part of a loaded offensive tackle class, Wills name is right near the top. The jury is still out on whether or not he can transition to left tackle, but at worst, he’s a day one starter that can fulfill the requirements on the right side, but he also brings added nastiness immediately to an entire unit.
Full Write up here - ( New Window )
That was a very good LSU OL this year. Don't forget about Charles and Lewis. Charles is the most underrated LT in the draft and Lewis is an excellent G prospect...
He has the tendency to lunge at his man and gets severely off balance. He is so powerful that he can dead stop a DE or knock him off path, but he looses balance and cannot recover. In the NFL, that will not work. Those ERs/DEs will just keep coming because Becton will not be able maintain his feet to get back and route the ER passed the QB.
If he improves his technique, you will be correct.
Plus Cushenberry was great at the Senior Bowl.
They are wrong about Chaisson. He will be a stud
Right. Not enough context. Chaisson had the major knee last year so he was slow out of the gate this year. But he was tremendous the second half of the year. And really started to peak...
Yes, late in the year he looked tremendous.
Add to the fact he is looked at as a leader from that LSU defense. He is high character and is relentless. He is the kind of guy I seeing a team like Baltimore taking, he gets better every year and by year 3 is a prowbowler.
However they weight performance much more than athletic potential
They find that performance is a better indicator of future success than athletic prowess alone
They acknowledge that some of the players that they highly graded in past years have not had the anticipated success in the NFL
Quinen Williams was their highest rated interior defensive lineman in the past 5 years and he has not demonstrated corresponding success in the NFL
They offered that rating TE’s is very hard in college
Most college tes are secondary receivers and the college stats don’t apply
Howard was their highest rated TE in the past 5 years
He is not near the player that they anticipated
Yet players Kittle was not used as a receiver in college yet he is such a great TE
They offered that this years TEs are not very good
Wr are also hard to evaluate and CeeDee Lamb and Jeudy are the best receivers in s very deep position
Obviously there will be more to it than that and their evaluations + personalities may put some of these guys on different tiers, but ultimately as a fan they check a lot of boxes and certainly fill premium needs on this team. Shutdown corner, playmaking linebacker, edge rusher, and offensive tackle are all blue chip needs at this moment.
I think Brown has All Pro potential. The problem is we have 4 interior DL and that is without the possibility of RE-signing Williams. We need Edge and LB and speed. Brown would be a good addition to any team, we just have a log jam at the position.
Maybe we could trade BJ Hill and draft Brown. If you look for Gold Jacket players, he has the skills.
I agree. Add to that the Alabama connection on the Giants now in NYG's new RB coach, and I think he's the player the Giants pick---trade down or no trade down. I'd love to trade down to 6 and pick Wills to play OLT while picking up an extra pick.
of Becton. Don't fall in love with size.
I’m no scout and I’m sure I’m way off base here, but I just get the Ereck Flowers vibe from Bekton. Call me shell shocked
I see it more with Andrew Thomas. Wirfs and Wills, as of now, are the 2 OT’s I like most, but I am not sure if either scream “Top Ten” to me and might be more of Top 15-20 when all is said and done. That being said, there is still plenty of time to go before the Draft.
We are in a great position at 4 to draft a stud... If we stay at 4, I think we will go Okudah or Simmons and I am on board with either one.
Dream is to drop to 5 or 6 and still get one or the other. If we drop to 7 or 9 we will more than likely grab one of Wills, Thomas or Wirfs. I can't wait for the draft.
If you leave Okudah on the board to take a player like Thomas or Wirfs it feels an awful lot like reaching for position.
The Giants invested a lot of picks into CB, there is some talent there but also a lot of questions.
Okudah is an instant starter.
I generally believe in going for best player available. But if you have several stars who are nearly equal on your board, you have to go for the one at a position of need. And with. $60 m available to spend on free agency, we just don't know what that will be come April.
Projection:
The Draft Network that you quote and link above looks to be not much more than a clutch of computer nerd frat boys with internet skills who decided to jump in to draft "analysis" to take advantage of FF and the general betting fandom craze.
I wouldn't trust their "analysis" for shit. Look up "the Draft Network Daniel Jones" for an example of how little they know. I don't think anyone with even a link to professional scouting works for them.
Haha Daniel Jones is wildly inaccurate downfield - ( New Window )
Worthless, worthless draft guide site.
Link - ( New Window )
Here's some analysis on Jones from someone with a link to professional scouting:
No need to Flowers/Pugh the 1st pick, should be able to get Simmons, Okudah or Young.
Okudah and Simmons since at least one and possibly both will be on the board when we pick.
No need to Flowers/Pugh the 1st pick, should be able to get Simmons, Okudah or Young.
Absolutely, because all of the OT's who should be available at #4 are exactly like Flowers and Pugh. Carbon copies, in fact. Besides, we can always find OT's later on, as we've done in the past with players like James Butler, Brandon Mosley, Matt McCants, Bobby Hart, Adam Bisnowaty and most recently with George A-A.
Where are Andrew Thomas,Grant Delpit, and Epenesa. Not anywhere in the top 10,that's for sure.
Absolutely, because all of the OT's who should be available at #4 are exactly like Flowers and Pugh. Carbon copies, in fact. Besides, we can always find OT's later on, as we've done in the past with players like James Butler, Brandon Mosley, Matt McCants, Bobby Hart, Adam Bisnowaty and most recently with George A-A.
You're being willfully dense. Obviously what people would like to avoid is reaching.
If there isnt a top 5 value OT available in the draft you cant pull one out of your ass. That's what people cant seem to wrap their heads around. HE. ISN'T. THERE.
Picking a guy at 4 doesnt in itself make him a plus OT.
The PFF guys read my posts and they are smarter than i used to believe. At least in this one case.
YOU. DON'T. KNOW. THAT.
ONE. JUST. MIGHT. BE.
And anyone equating obvious reaches in 2013 and 2015 to the talent available in 2020 is really being dense. Does anyone seriously consider not drafting Okudah because Apple didn't work out? Of course not. And yet here we go again with the Flowers and Pugh refrain.
And, yes, anyone who suggests passing on an OT at #4 - the only chance we have to get the highest-rated one on our board - always follows up by proclaiming that good OT's can always be found later on.
When are we going to stop dicking around and finally fix our offensive line? If not now, when?
Examples:
2QB scenario:
Burrow/Young/Okudah/Tua/Simmons/Brown....OT
3QB scenario:
Burrow/Young/Tua/Herbert/Okudah/Simmons.....OT
I've seen more than one pundit's mock showing Thomas, Wills and Wirfs all going in the top 10.
If a team badly needs an OT, or better yet 2 OTs, how out of whack is it to try to nail down who is the best of the 3 top 10 OTs to select him at 4?
I doubt it's such a stretch as many here are posturing.
(And don’t say you can’t always trade down. You can always do it if you drop your price enough.)
If DG doesn't add a Tackle during Free Agency, the draft unfortunately becomes a "have to" at this position.
The smart play would to absolutely add two tackles between free agency and/or draft. One that could play immediately on the right side and then displace Solder on the left after next season.
Okudah would be a nice get, but how long is this nonsense going to go on with the O-line? Just seems this is the right year to trade back and go multiple with O-line picks.
(And don’t say you can’t always trade down. You can always do it if you drop your price enough.)
The choice you propose is based on several assumptions we don't have knowledge of: that Simmons is higher on the Giants' board than ANY OT, and also that more than one OT has almost identical grades on the Giants' board.
To date, we have zero idea of either of these points. Unless Jeremiah's surprising mock of Becton to the Giants at 4 is based on some insider tip.
Willis is closer to being tapped out, just like most Bama players.
I've seen more than one pundit's mock showing Thomas, Wills and Wirfs all going in the top 10.
If a team badly needs an OT, or better yet 2 OTs, how out of whack is it to try to nail down who is the best of the 3 top 10 OTs to select him at 4?
I doubt it's such a stretch as many here are posturing.
i don't know how out of whack it is, but my goal with picks and things just of value in general is to maximize their value.
settling on a position of need a reaching doesn't seem to be maximizing value.
which of course isn't to say that if a tackle is truly one of our top 4 or 5 rated players then we shouldn't take him, because of course we should -
Huh?
We lost the chance to draft the only player in this draft who "doesn't need to be coached up" when we beat the Radskins in Washington.
That's a really foolish comment. Eli needed coaching up. Saquon needed (still needs re his pass pro) coaching up. Who the fuck DOESN'T NEED coaching up? Only 1 guy in my memory ever: LT.
I do know that the Giants have avoided drafting Buckeyes since Eli Apple. Maybe there's a reason.