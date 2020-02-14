PFF on the draft Archer : 2/14/2020 7:34 pm

I was listening to Sirius this afternoon

They had two analysts from PFF on

They were talking about various players in the upcoming draft

To paraphrase here are some comments they made



Players to beware of;



Mekhi Becton, huge player who is light on his feet, however, he needs a lot of work. Mekhi was flipped back and forth from right to left side in 2018.

The offense never allowed him to learn one position

In both 2018 - 2019 Becton has only 78 plays where he was blocking in a traditional manner

In these situations he only won 60% of the time which is a red flag

In conclusion he is risky low flor high ceiling Some team will overdraft him based upon his pure athleticism



Lloyd Cushionberry, strong, Smart, and athletic has played a lot of saps

The difficulty with Cushionberry is that he has difficulty in pass blocking

Cushionberry was 2nd in pressures allowed by a center last year

His inability to keep the pocket clean is a red flag

Right now he looks like a third round pick

Cushionberry looked really good at the Senior Bowl but he only had 17 snaps and the competition was not great



QBs Love and Eason are too erratic

Eason was one of the worst QBs when under duress

His offensive line has three pro caliber players on the line so pressure was less prevalent than other QBs but when he was rushed he was ineffective



Love is big play or bad play QB

Love is erratic and not precise with his throws

Passing percentage very low

Some scouts like his athleticism but he has a long way to go



Deandre Smith is very overrated

Does not gain yards after contact

Has awful stats when he does not have a hole

He was aided by a very good offensive line



Two overrated defensive linemen are



Yetur Gross - Matos and K’Lavon Chaisson are both physically superior players

However, their production does not match their ability

Their win rate in rush situations was not what was expected

Chaisson was put into man on man situations where he was asked to make plays and too often he did not

They are both high risk high reward



Players that they touted

There are four players in the draft who have demonstrated exceptional capabilities

Burrow had the best statistical season of any QB rated in the past 5 years

There are no weaknesses in his game and he played his best against the top defenses in college; Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, and Georgia

Cincinnati better draft him



Young has an amazing win rate and is best rated edge in the last five years



Okudah is only behind Ramsey as a college DB in the last 5 years

He has length, speed, hips and it translates to production on the field



Simmons is a physical anomaly

He can and has played multiple positions at a great level

He rated as a top lb, safety, edge, and cornerback

His play is very high at all positions he can cover the slot, te, rbs play the run and rush the passer

The greatest praise they could offer is that there is no nfl player that is a comparison

He is that unique



Other players that received positive reviews included , Thomas, Wirfs, and

Willis. They seem to like Thomas the most but all have their strengths Wirfs may be the best athlete 36” v , great 40 and strength, Jedrik may have the most upside



Grant Delpit had mixed reviews

Delpit has all world ability and made the most impact plays of the players grade however, his misses a lot of tackles

They believe the positives outweighs the occasional missed tackles



There were some others but these are the ones I remembered







