Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

PFF on the draft

Archer : 2/14/2020 7:34 pm
I was listening to Sirius this afternoon
They had two analysts from PFF on
They were talking about various players in the upcoming draft
To paraphrase here are some comments they made

Players to beware of;

Mekhi Becton, huge player who is light on his feet, however, he needs a lot of work. Mekhi was flipped back and forth from right to left side in 2018.
The offense never allowed him to learn one position
In both 2018 - 2019 Becton has only 78 plays where he was blocking in a traditional manner
In these situations he only won 60% of the time which is a red flag
In conclusion he is risky low flor high ceiling Some team will overdraft him based upon his pure athleticism

Lloyd Cushionberry, strong, Smart, and athletic has played a lot of saps
The difficulty with Cushionberry is that he has difficulty in pass blocking
Cushionberry was 2nd in pressures allowed by a center last year
His inability to keep the pocket clean is a red flag
Right now he looks like a third round pick
Cushionberry looked really good at the Senior Bowl but he only had 17 snaps and the competition was not great

QBs Love and Eason are too erratic
Eason was one of the worst QBs when under duress
His offensive line has three pro caliber players on the line so pressure was less prevalent than other QBs but when he was rushed he was ineffective

Love is big play or bad play QB
Love is erratic and not precise with his throws
Passing percentage very low
Some scouts like his athleticism but he has a long way to go

Deandre Smith is very overrated
Does not gain yards after contact
Has awful stats when he does not have a hole
He was aided by a very good offensive line

Two overrated defensive linemen are

Yetur Gross - Matos and K’Lavon Chaisson are both physically superior players
However, their production does not match their ability
Their win rate in rush situations was not what was expected
Chaisson was put into man on man situations where he was asked to make plays and too often he did not
They are both high risk high reward

Players that they touted
There are four players in the draft who have demonstrated exceptional capabilities
Burrow had the best statistical season of any QB rated in the past 5 years
There are no weaknesses in his game and he played his best against the top defenses in college; Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, and Georgia
Cincinnati better draft him

Young has an amazing win rate and is best rated edge in the last five years

Okudah is only behind Ramsey as a college DB in the last 5 years
He has length, speed, hips and it translates to production on the field

Simmons is a physical anomaly
He can and has played multiple positions at a great level
He rated as a top lb, safety, edge, and cornerback
His play is very high at all positions he can cover the slot, te, rbs play the run and rush the passer
The greatest praise they could offer is that there is no nfl player that is a comparison
He is that unique

Other players that received positive reviews included , Thomas, Wirfs, and
Willis. They seem to like Thomas the most but all have their strengths Wirfs may be the best athlete 36” v , great 40 and strength, Jedrik may have the most upside

Grant Delpit had mixed reviews
Delpit has all world ability and made the most impact plays of the players grade however, his misses a lot of tackles
They believe the positives outweighs the occasional missed tackles

There were some others but these are the ones I remembered



happy to hear such great reviews on  
DaddyM89 : 2/14/2020 7:37 pm : link
Okudah and Simmons since at least one and possibly both will be on the board when we pick.
Just reinforced my conviction on Okudah  
The_Boss : 2/14/2020 7:44 pm : link
He’s the guy I’m hoping we get at 4.
Hopefully this ends the talk....  
MOOPS : 2/14/2020 7:45 pm : link
of Becton. Don't fall in love with size.
RE: Hopefully this ends the talk....  
Saos1n : 2/14/2020 7:52 pm : link
In comment 14811508 MOOPS said:
Quote:
of Becton. Don't fall in love with size.


I’m no scout and I’m sure I’m way off base here, but I just get the Ereck Flowers vibe from Bekton. Call me shell shocked
RE: Hopefully this ends the talk....  
Giantsfan79 : 2/14/2020 7:53 pm : link
In comment 14811508 MOOPS said:
Quote:
of Becton. Don't fall in love with size.


yeah I'm sure BBI will totally come to agreement with two PFF guys. Becton is off the board now.
Becton will be a Pro Bowler at LT  
Earl the goat : 2/14/2020 7:54 pm : link
For many years
I'm all about Wills  
Joey in VA : 2/14/2020 8:01 pm : link
He has Tyron Smith written all over him. Same size, same power profile, same bit of work needed in pass pro, but a powerful nasty LT.
Good news  
aGiantGuy : 2/14/2020 8:05 pm : link
I’d be super happy if we got Simmons or Okudah, mildly happy if we get Wills or Wirfs
RE: I'm all about Wills  
The_Boss : 2/14/2020 8:22 pm : link
In comment 14811513 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
He has Tyron Smith written all over him. Same size, same power profile, same bit of work needed in pass pro, but a powerful nasty LT.


If Okudah is gone, he’s my Plan B.
Simmons is the guy after Young  
Rjanyg : 2/14/2020 8:35 pm : link
They are wrong about Chaisson. He will be a stud
RE: Simmons is the guy after Young  
bw in dc : 2/14/2020 8:53 pm : link
In comment 14811531 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
They are wrong about Chaisson. He will be a stud


Right. Not enough context. Chaisson had the major knee last year so he was slow out of the gate this year. But he was tremendous the second half of the year. And really started to peak...

Some posters  
XBRONX : 2/14/2020 9:02 pm : link
were pushing Cushionberry. Seems like he was getting pushed more by DT's
Wills  
Stan in LA : 2/14/2020 9:10 pm : link
Quote:
Projection:

There aren’t too many prospects that entered the pre-draft process with a hotter stock than Jedrick Wills. Playing only right tackle during his career with the Tide, his development went through the roof from his sophomore to junior seasons. That leap is what made evaluators highly intrigued with his skill set. A junkyard dog mentality carries over as both a run blocker and pass protector.

His awareness and savvy flow throughout all types of situations in games, but it’s his mindset that sets him apart from the others in this class. A part of a loaded offensive tackle class, Wills name is right near the top. The jury is still out on whether or not he can transition to left tackle, but at worst, he’s a day one starter that can fulfill the requirements on the right side, but he also brings added nastiness immediately to an entire unit.

Full Write up here - ( New Window )
RE: Some posters  
bw in dc : 2/14/2020 9:24 pm : link
In comment 14811548 XBRONX said:
Quote:
were pushing Cushionberry. Seems like he was getting pushed more by DT's


That was a very good LSU OL this year. Don't forget about Charles and Lewis. Charles is the most underrated LT in the draft and Lewis is an excellent G prospect...
RE: Becton will be a Pro Bowler at LT  
section125 : 2/14/2020 10:34 pm : link
In comment 14811511 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
For many years


He has the tendency to lunge at his man and gets severely off balance. He is so powerful that he can dead stop a DE or knock him off path, but he looses balance and cannot recover. In the NFL, that will not work. Those ERs/DEs will just keep coming because Becton will not be able maintain his feet to get back and route the ER passed the QB.

If he improves his technique, you will be correct.
Total opposite of what Brett Kollmann said about Cushionberry  
Rico : 2/14/2020 10:42 pm : link
He credited Cushionberry for Burrow's clean pocket this year. Said nobody could move him and Burrow always had a clean pocket to step into. Projects him in round 2.
RE: Total opposite of what Brett Kollmann said about Cushionberry  
Rjanyg : 2/14/2020 11:05 pm : link
In comment 14811581 Rico said:
Quote:
He credited Cushionberry for Burrow's clean pocket this year. Said nobody could move him and Burrow always had a clean pocket to step into. Projects him in round 2.


Plus Cushenberry was great at the Senior Bowl.
RE: RE: Simmons is the guy after Young  
Rjanyg : 2/14/2020 11:11 pm : link
In comment 14811544 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14811531 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


They are wrong about Chaisson. He will be a stud



Right. Not enough context. Chaisson had the major knee last year so he was slow out of the gate this year. But he was tremendous the second half of the year. And really started to peak...


Yes, late in the year he looked tremendous.

Add to the fact he is looked at as a leader from that LSU defense. He is high character and is relentless. He is the kind of guy I seeing a team like Baltimore taking, he gets better every year and by year 3 is a prowbowler.
More comments  
Archer : 2/14/2020 11:23 pm : link
PFF bases their appraisals on statistics and athletics
However they weight performance much more than athletic potential
They find that performance is a better indicator of future success than athletic prowess alone

They acknowledge that some of the players that they highly graded in past years have not had the anticipated success in the NFL

Quinen Williams was their highest rated interior defensive lineman in the past 5 years and he has not demonstrated corresponding success in the NFL

They offered that rating TE’s is very hard in college
Most college tes are secondary receivers and the college stats don’t apply
Howard was their highest rated TE in the past 5 years
He is not near the player that they anticipated

Yet players Kittle was not used as a receiver in college yet he is such a great TE

They offered that this years TEs are not very good

Wr are also hard to evaluate and CeeDee Lamb and Jeudy are the best receivers in s very deep position



I don't know what they think of Simmons  
NYFootballGiants : 2/14/2020 11:28 pm : link
. He's a great athlete and has the tools to help in a lot of areas. He's very lanky, but has the frame to grow. Okudah is a great CB and can be a perennial pro-bowler. I think it's between those two, or whichever tackle we like best, which is hard to tell because none of them have set themselves apart. The outlier (barring a take-down of course) is Derrick Brown. He's unlike anyone we have and, though we have several good players on the D-Line, he could actually be GREAT. This will be about as exciting a draft as we've seen in recent years, including last year when we had multiple first round picks.
I'd be happy with any of Young, Okudah, Simmons, Wills, Thomas  
Eric on Li : 2/14/2020 11:52 pm : link
and if they can trade down and pick up an extra pick or two, and still get 1 of those guys because a team at 5-6-7 wants to come up for a QB, even better.

Obviously there will be more to it than that and their evaluations + personalities may put some of these guys on different tiers, but ultimately as a fan they check a lot of boxes and certainly fill premium needs on this team. Shutdown corner, playmaking linebacker, edge rusher, and offensive tackle are all blue chip needs at this moment.
RE: I don't know what they think of Simmons  
Rjanyg : 2/14/2020 11:57 pm : link
In comment 14811589 NYFootballGiants said:
Quote:
. He's a great athlete and has the tools to help in a lot of areas. He's very lanky, but has the frame to grow. Okudah is a great CB and can be a perennial pro-bowler. I think it's between those two, or whichever tackle we like best, which is hard to tell because none of them have set themselves apart. The outlier (barring a take-down of course) is Derrick Brown. He's unlike anyone we have and, though we have several good players on the D-Line, he could actually be GREAT. This will be about as exciting a draft as we've seen in recent years, including last year when we had multiple first round picks.


I think Brown has All Pro potential. The problem is we have 4 interior DL and that is without the possibility of RE-signing Williams. We need Edge and LB and speed. Brown would be a good addition to any team, we just have a log jam at the position.

Maybe we could trade BJ Hill and draft Brown. If you look for Gold Jacket players, he has the skills.
RE: I'm all about Wills  
Optimus-NY : 2/15/2020 12:58 am : link
In comment 14811513 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
He has Tyron Smith written all over him. Same size, same power profile, same bit of work needed in pass pro, but a powerful nasty LT.


I agree. Add to that the Alabama connection on the Giants now in NYG's new RB coach, and I think he's the player the Giants pick---trade down or no trade down. I'd love to trade down to 6 and pick Wills to play OLT while picking up an extra pick.
Apply George Young's Planet Theory to NYG's first pick and it'll work.  
Optimus-NY : 2/15/2020 1:43 am : link
If Gettleman is serious about winning the LOS, then he has to go OT in at least one of FA or the draft this off-season, preferably both; however, Center is a must to be resolved this off-season since the The Giants don't have a quality starting caliber player at the pivot.
RE: RE: Hopefully this ends the talk....  
Mike in NY : 2/15/2020 5:56 am : link
In comment 14811509 Saos1n said:
Quote:
In comment 14811508 MOOPS said:


Quote:


of Becton. Don't fall in love with size.



I’m no scout and I’m sure I’m way off base here, but I just get the Ereck Flowers vibe from Bekton. Call me shell shocked


I see it more with Andrew Thomas. Wirfs and Wills, as of now, are the 2 OT’s I like most, but I am not sure if either scream “Top Ten” to me and might be more of Top 15-20 when all is said and done. That being said, there is still plenty of time to go before the Draft.
Thanks, Archer.  
KingBlue : 2/15/2020 7:25 am : link
That was an interesting read and a great recap.

We are in a great position at 4 to draft a stud... If we stay at 4, I think we will go Okudah or Simmons and I am on board with either one.

Dream is to drop to 5 or 6 and still get one or the other. If we drop to 7 or 9 we will more than likely grab one of Wills, Thomas or Wirfs. I can't wait for the draft.
My untrained eye  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/15/2020 7:34 am : link
doesn't see an OT worth #4.

If you leave Okudah on the board to take a player like Thomas or Wirfs it feels an awful lot like reaching for position.

The Giants invested a lot of picks into CB, there is some talent there but also a lot of questions.

Okudah is an instant starter.
I hate to play Captain Obvious, but free agency will be a huge factor  
Ira : 2/15/2020 8:11 am : link
on where we go in the draft. If we sign Overton, do we also draft Simmons. Should we draft Wills if we sign Conklin? What if we sign Jones - will we go for Okudah.

I generally believe in going for best player available. But if you have several stars who are nearly equal on your board, you have to go for the one at a position of need. And with. $60 m available to spend on free agency, we just don't know what that will be come April.
RE: Wills  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/15/2020 8:55 am : link
In comment 14811550 Stan in LA said:
Quote:


Quote:


Projection:

There aren’t too many prospects that entered the pre-draft process with a hotter stock than Jedrick Wills. Playing only right tackle during his career with the Tide, his development went through the roof from his sophomore to junior seasons. That leap is what made evaluators highly intrigued with his skill set. A junkyard dog mentality carries over as both a run blocker and pass protector.

His awareness and savvy flow throughout all types of situations in games, but it’s his mindset that sets him apart from the others in this class. A part of a loaded offensive tackle class, Wills name is right near the top. The jury is still out on whether or not he can transition to left tackle, but at worst, he’s a day one starter that can fulfill the requirements on the right side, but he also brings added nastiness immediately to an entire unit.

Full Write up here - ( New Window )


The Draft Network that you quote and link above looks to be not much more than a clutch of computer nerd frat boys with internet skills who decided to jump in to draft "analysis" to take advantage of FF and the general betting fandom craze.

I wouldn't trust their "analysis" for shit. Look up "the Draft Network Daniel Jones" for an example of how little they know. I don't think anyone with even a link to professional scouting works for them.
Haha Daniel Jones is wildly inaccurate downfield - ( New Window )
One piece of data in the draft puzzle  
ZogZerg : 2/15/2020 9:08 am : link
Nothing to make decisions on.
The Draft Network further cites Jones as having  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/15/2020 9:13 am : link
zero composure in the pocket. It's like they couldn't be MORE WRONG in their analysis of Jones if they tried.

Worthless, worthless draft guide site.
RE: Hopefully this ends the talk....  
Klaatu : 2/15/2020 11:31 am : link
In comment 14811508 MOOPS said:
Quote:
of Becton. Don't fall in love with size.


At least one draft profile nailed the Jones pick  
Daniel in Kentucky : 2/15/2020 11:43 am : link
“For the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones looks like a consensus first-round pick from speaking with team sources. He could become a franchise quarterback and be a good pro starter. Three general managers told me they thought that Jones would rise in the leadup to the draft and be the first quarterback taken. Regardless of if he is the initial signal-caller to go off the board, Jones should be a top-20 pick.”

Link - ( New Window )
RE:  
Klaatu : 2/15/2020 12:02 pm : link
In comment 14811639 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:

The Draft Network that you quote and link above looks to be not much more than a clutch of computer nerd frat boys with internet skills who decided to jump in to draft "analysis" to take advantage of FF and the general betting fandom craze.

I wouldn't trust their "analysis" for shit. Look up "the Draft Network Daniel Jones" for an example of how little they know. I don't think anyone with even a link to professional scouting works for them. Haha Daniel Jones is wildly inaccurate downfield - ( New Window )


Here's some analysis on Jones from someone with a link to professional scouting:

Quote:
I wanted to like Jones more than this, I really did. I have a thing for tough quarterbacks and I do think he brought his teammates to another level. That’s a trend that can really make a kid break out in the NFL. While I do have a 1st round grade on him and I do think he can be in play at 17 because of the position he plays, I think NYG may need to steer clear here. Jones has enough arm strength, touch, and athletic ability. But there isn’t a quick mind here, he doesn’t see everything a top tier QB does whether it is coverage or pass rush based. After a long time scouting him, he is a pass for me.
RE: happy to hear such great reviews on  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 2/15/2020 1:17 pm : link
In comment 14811504 DaddyM89 said:
Quote:
Okudah and Simmons since at least one and possibly both will be on the board when we pick.

No need to Flowers/Pugh the 1st pick, should be able to get Simmons, Okudah or Young.

RE: RE: happy to hear such great reviews on  
Klaatu : 2/15/2020 1:39 pm : link
In comment 14811758 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14811504 DaddyM89 said:


Quote:


Okudah and Simmons since at least one and possibly both will be on the board when we pick.


No need to Flowers/Pugh the 1st pick, should be able to get Simmons, Okudah or Young.


Absolutely, because all of the OT's who should be available at #4 are exactly like Flowers and Pugh. Carbon copies, in fact. Besides, we can always find OT's later on, as we've done in the past with players like James Butler, Brandon Mosley, Matt McCants, Bobby Hart, Adam Bisnowaty and most recently with George A-A.
Kaatu- that was Sy's write up  
Dave on the UWS : 2/15/2020 1:44 pm : link
from his pre draft QB analysis. What he focused on as a positive, Jone's toughness, was his greatest strength last year.
More weirdness from the Draft guru's this year  
ghost718 : 2/15/2020 1:46 pm : link
Giants get the 4th pick,and they put an Ohio St corner(who is now Patrick Peterson),and a paper thin Linebacker as the best players available.

Where are Andrew Thomas,Grant Delpit, and Epenesa. Not anywhere in the top 10,that's for sure.
RE: RE: RE: happy to hear such great reviews on  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/15/2020 2:45 pm : link
In comment 14811769 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14811758 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


In comment 14811504 DaddyM89 said:


Quote:


Okudah and Simmons since at least one and possibly both will be on the board when we pick.


No need to Flowers/Pugh the 1st pick, should be able to get Simmons, Okudah or Young.





Absolutely, because all of the OT's who should be available at #4 are exactly like Flowers and Pugh. Carbon copies, in fact. Besides, we can always find OT's later on, as we've done in the past with players like James Butler, Brandon Mosley, Matt McCants, Bobby Hart, Adam Bisnowaty and most recently with George A-A.



You're being willfully dense. Obviously what people would like to avoid is reaching.

If there isnt a top 5 value OT available in the draft you cant pull one out of your ass. That's what people cant seem to wrap their heads around. HE. ISN'T. THERE.

Picking a guy at 4 doesnt in itself make him a plus OT.
Ont thing is clear from the following blurb on Simmons....  
Torrag : 2/15/2020 3:11 pm : link
Simmons is a physical anomaly
He can and has played multiple positions at a great level
He rated as a top lb, safety, edge, and cornerback
His play is very high at all positions he can cover the slot, te, rbs play the run and rush the passer
The greatest praise they could offer is that there is no nfl player that is a comparison
He is that unique.

The PFF guys read my posts and they are smarter than i used to believe. At least in this one case.
RE:  
Klaatu : 2/15/2020 7:40 pm : link
In comment 14811792 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:

You're being willfully dense. Obviously what people would like to avoid is reaching.

If there isnt a top 5 value OT available in the draft you cant pull one out of your ass. That's what people cant seem to wrap their heads around. HE. ISN'T. THERE.

Picking a guy at 4 doesnt in itself make him a plus OT.


YOU. DON'T. KNOW. THAT.

ONE. JUST. MIGHT. BE.

And anyone equating obvious reaches in 2013 and 2015 to the talent available in 2020 is really being dense. Does anyone seriously consider not drafting Okudah because Apple didn't work out? Of course not. And yet here we go again with the Flowers and Pugh refrain.

And, yes, anyone who suggests passing on an OT at #4 - the only chance we have to get the highest-rated one on our board - always follows up by proclaiming that good OT's can always be found later on.

When are we going to stop dicking around and finally fix our offensive line? If not now, when?
'the only chance we have to get the highest-rated one on our board'  
Torrag : 2/15/2020 8:32 pm : link
That's not true at all. If we trade down within the top 7, which is more likely than not if we make the move, there is a strong chance all the OT's would still be available.

Examples:

2QB scenario:
Burrow/Young/Okudah/Tua/Simmons/Brown....OT

3QB scenario:
Burrow/Young/Tua/Herbert/Okudah/Simmons.....OT
All this stuff about no OT being a top 5 pick...  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/16/2020 2:12 am : link
But Simmons is a "one of a kind" multi faceted LB/safety/slot corner...

I've seen more than one pundit's mock showing Thomas, Wills and Wirfs all going in the top 10.

If a team badly needs an OT, or better yet 2 OTs, how out of whack is it to try to nail down who is the best of the 3 top 10 OTs to select him at 4?

I doubt it's such a stretch as many here are posturing.
I think the real debate here is whether it’s better to take Okudah  
cosmicj : 2/16/2020 8:25 am : link
Or Simmons at 4 or trade down a bit and draft the OT they like best. OT plus an extra pick v Okudah. Which do you like better? It’s a tough call.

(And don’t say you can’t always trade down. You can always do it if you drop your price enough.)
Cosmic  
LBH15 : 2/16/2020 8:43 am : link
In comment 14811988 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Or Simmons at 4 or trade down a bit and draft the OT they like best. OT plus an extra pick v Okudah. Which do you like better? It’s a tough call.

(And don’t say you can’t always trade down. You can always do it if you drop your price enough.)


If DG doesn't add a Tackle during Free Agency, the draft unfortunately becomes a "have to" at this position.

The smart play would to absolutely add two tackles between free agency and/or draft. One that could play immediately on the right side and then displace Solder on the left after next season.

Okudah would be a nice get, but how long is this nonsense going to go on with the O-line? Just seems this is the right year to trade back and go multiple with O-line picks.

RE: I think the real debate here is whether it’s better to take Okudah  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/16/2020 10:46 am : link
In comment 14811988 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Or Simmons at 4 or trade down a bit and draft the OT they like best. OT plus an extra pick v Okudah. Which do you like better? It’s a tough call.

(And don’t say you can’t always trade down. You can always do it if you drop your price enough.)

The choice you propose is based on several assumptions we don't have knowledge of: that Simmons is higher on the Giants' board than ANY OT, and also that more than one OT has almost identical grades on the Giants' board.

To date, we have zero idea of either of these points. Unless Jeremiah's surprising mock of Becton to the Giants at 4 is based on some insider tip.
it doesn't put any of the Becton talk to rest  
BigBlueCane : 2/16/2020 10:57 am : link
b/c He still fits what the Giants are looking for. He's the most coachable and has the highest ceiling available and this coaching staff not only is filled with Teachers, they also saw him up close and personal.

Willis is closer to being tapped out, just like most Bama players.
RE: All this stuff about no OT being a top 5 pick...  
MM_in_NYC : 2/16/2020 11:08 am : link
In comment 14811968 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
But Simmons is a "one of a kind" multi faceted LB/safety/slot corner...

I've seen more than one pundit's mock showing Thomas, Wills and Wirfs all going in the top 10.

If a team badly needs an OT, or better yet 2 OTs, how out of whack is it to try to nail down who is the best of the 3 top 10 OTs to select him at 4?

I doubt it's such a stretch as many here are posturing.


i don't know how out of whack it is, but my goal with picks and things just of value in general is to maximize their value.

settling on a position of need a reaching doesn't seem to be maximizing value.

which of course isn't to say that if a tackle is truly one of our top 4 or 5 rated players then we shouldn't take him, because of course we should -
'how out of whack is it'  
Torrag : 2/16/2020 11:09 am : link
You'll be leaving better talent on the board if you take an OT #4. Yes, even if it only means taking one at #5, #7 or #9. There are always very few players in a Draft that 'could be' special. Simmons and Okudah are among them. None of the OT's are. So IF we stay at #4 we should take the more talenetd player. The odds are good we'll still be drafting the first OT off the board at #7 anyway.
We dont  
XBRONX : 2/16/2020 11:11 am : link
need someone who needs to be coached up at 4.
RE: We dont  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/16/2020 11:50 am : link
In comment 14812050 XBRONX said:
Quote:
need someone who needs to be coached up at 4.


Huh?

We lost the chance to draft the only player in this draft who "doesn't need to be coached up" when we beat the Radskins in Washington.

That's a really foolish comment. Eli needed coaching up. Saquon needed (still needs re his pass pro) coaching up. Who the fuck DOESN'T NEED coaching up? Only 1 guy in my memory ever: LT.
Not foolish  
XBRONX : 2/16/2020 11:53 am : link
at all, Simmons starts day one. No way Becton does.
Becton's former coach  
BigBlueCane : 2/16/2020 2:20 pm : link
Bobby Petrino compared him to Ogden. So I'm not entirely sure I'd say that none of the OT's have the potential to be special.

I do know that the Giants have avoided drafting Buckeyes since Eli Apple. Maybe there's a reason.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions