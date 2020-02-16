What's wrong with being aggressive in FA? giantstock : 2/16/2020 11:30 am

The usual answer is -- "You can't build your team through FA."



But if you focus on 4 position players -- and with what DG has done in the draft along with pickups and a few of the older players and a certain expectation for this year's draft-- then how would being aggressive and getting 4 good players in FA be considered "building through FA?"



IMO there has been way too much acceptance of lousy football. How about trying to win football games instead of being okay with a piece-of-crap team?



How would this look? Take up Solder's offer for a pay cut. Cut Ogeltree, Ellison, Martin and Bethea. Maybe Pulley too.



We know DG loves LW - for talking points they sign LW, a premiere pass rushing OLB (better than Golden), Connor McGovern and Littleton.



Come draft - you trade down very little but get the best LT in the draft and move Solder to RT. After that - you can primarily do BPA and the 2nd rd pick should be a starter or for example a good WR that will eventually start next year while being very good this year etc.



***This then becomes a team that should be able to stop the run, rush the passer, and possibly have a chance to run the football while potentially giving Jones more time/ and protection as well.