What's wrong with being aggressive in FA?

The usual answer is -- "You can't build your team through FA."
But if you focus on 4 position players -- and with what DG has done in the draft along with pickups and a few of the older players and a certain expectation for this year's draft-- then how would being aggressive and getting 4 good players in FA be considered "building through FA?"
IMO there has been way too much acceptance of lousy football. How about trying to win football games instead of being okay with a piece-of-crap team?
How would this look? Take up Solder's offer for a pay cut. Cut Ogeltree, Ellison, Martin and Bethea. Maybe Pulley too.
We know DG loves LW - for talking points they sign LW, a premiere pass rushing OLB (better than Golden), Connor McGovern and Littleton.
Come draft - you trade down very little but get the best LT in the draft and move Solder to RT. After that - you can primarily do BPA and the 2nd rd pick should be a starter or for example a good WR that will eventually start next year while being very good this year etc.
***This then becomes a team that should be able to stop the run, rush the passer, and possibly have a chance to run the football while potentially giving Jones more time/ and protection as well.
We got into the situation because we drafted poorly and didn't choose FA's well.
Many posters on here have claimed DG has nailed the draft. ANd secondly he had nothing to work with when he 1st came in. SO now he has drafted two years there is talent -- so this is not anything like Reeese's era when he he did nothing of vale after that FA class. We have supporting players for more than juts 1 year
We have all this good youth supposedly. SO let's stop accepting failure because of what has happened in the past. Too many Giants fans have been comfortable with losing and just waiting and hoping something good might happen.
Without being agressive we are goign to suck again next year. Thsi accpetance has to stop. Get a pass riusher, get an ILB, get a cneter. They better pick up soem good free agents or just suck yet again.
The goal is to build a consistent winner that has a shot at the SB every year. Overpaying in FA is not conducive to long term success. We should spend money in FA, but spend it smart. No more Solders, Betheas, Stewarts, Omamehs, etc. For that matter no more Harrisons or Vernons either. More Goldens...
If you get 4 young free agents -- how is that hurting your long term? Fro example, how is it McGovern and Littleton won't help other than 1 year? ANd even LW -- she is 25/26.
Early indications suggest there will be a few high quality players available in FA. There’s nothing wrong with making moves to acquire these players. It becomes problematic when you blow top dollar on average players because that’s the best available (Vernon, Solder).
The Giants should be aggressive in FA, they just have to focus on the right players. Don’t blow money just because you have it.
The cap situation moving forward looks really good. Not just for 20 but 21 as well. The key will be paying the right guys in FA and good drafting.
+1(0000000000000000000000000000)
They are better off signing guys who are cut. Let Williams walk and golden as well. Hopefully you get 2 third round comps next year. That with whatever you get with trading down this year should be enough to work with.
At some point players drafted need to play well. Baker, carter, hill, Hernandez, love, Ballantine.
McGovern is one of the best OL available and we have sucked at the center position since OHara was here.
It’s time to invest in these 2 players.
I'm not seeing what you're seeing in that guy. I've seen nothing that even gives the slightest hint that Carter has the edge quickness to be an edge rusher at this level.
But getting 4 players doesn't mean you are building your team through Free Agency, does it?
Not if your drafts are good.
Are you saying DG's drafts have been awful? He's had 2 years of drafting and we'll have high picks in 1st 2 rounds this year. SO what you're saying is he sucks and should have been fired and we're going to be loser regardless what we do this year and next?
So you can't rely on any of his draft picks other than 2 or 3 players?
Eric. Read this thread. There are posters on here saying we shouldn't be aggressive. So you agree with me that we should or do you disagree?
Further-- haven't we heard two years ago DG was cash-strapped and couldn't be aggressive in his 1st year? (Which I disagreed with).
Some of the posts - people don't want us to be aggressive. I'm just offering imo they should be. Go after aggressively a pass rusher, an iLB, and a center. OFC I think they will also go after LW. AM I wrong on any of this in your opinion?
Can you cite me some examples in recent years that didn't?
Todd Gurley, Zeke Elliot, David Johnson, and Devonta Freeman are all recent 1st round running backs who were extended with richer contracts after their third year.
Premium top end running backs basically don't play out their rookie contracts. Barkley won't either.
With this strategy the Giants may finally be good heading into the 2025 season. That is if DG has awesome drafts for the next 5 years.
But that also assumes the Giants keep their good drafted players, who will ultimately be overpaid by your standards. If not, they’ll just spin their wheels replacing departed players in the draft and never really building a squad.
“Overpaying” for high quality players in FA isn’t a bad thing. It can quickly turn a weakness into a strength. The issue is paying top dollar for under performers. It’s management’s job to make sure they’re targeting the right players to pay.
Dumpster diving in FA can be just as problematic as a top dollar deal to a big name FA who doesn’t work out. The bargain bin route can lead to 5 or 6 overpaid guys (at lower cap figures) that can be hard to cut until a few years into the deal.
Quote:
we got into the situation we are in right now.
IF you don't think that our overspending in FA has put us into this hole we are currently in, this must have been you the past few years:
Seriously, look at the Solder contract, we made him the highest paid Left Tackle in the league and he is absolutely brutal.
You can still get talent in FA, but most teams should only go after the big Free Agents when they are a piece away, not filling one hole and creating others at the same time.
We do not need to get back into a cap mess by over paying for a handful of top FA. We need to get mid tier pieces that play above their pay grade, which is easier said then done.
Quote:
The guys that people want are going to be severely overpaid. Conklin is going to get way more than he’s worth.
Actually the goal is to draft good players (foreign concept for the giants) and then resign them before they hit free agency to get a bit of a discount when you sign them
And if you look at the good teams that’s how they do it
Quote:
Also signing guys who are cut is not always dumpster diving.
You can overvalue a player, and it could turn out he either doesn’t reach the performance you expect. That happens, that’s general management. But a player should slot into a value. If you’re going to make the guy the highest paid at a position, you’ve got to have good reason to believe he will be really good.
There’s a spectrum of compensation. There aren’t just the highest paid, then bottom basement. Getting sucked into the fallacy there isn’t is asinine.
I think signing a few B and C level free agents is a good way to go, however, we need to get a top end young pass rusher like Ngakoue or maybe Judon. I wanted ZDarius Smith last year and he proved to be a great signing for Green Bay. I think Ngakoue can have a great effect on our entire defense. He is very young and very productive and is entering his prime. These are the kind of players you invest big money in.
McGovern is another young guy who has proven he can play at a high level and is just entering his prime. The center position is pivotal to overall line success. We have had line issues for way too long.
I believe while we will be looking for affordable players during free agency, I really believe Gettleman and Co. Will be looking for quality guys along both lines and will be willing to sign guys at the top of the market.
Our front office etc needsnto do a better job of selecting budding talent with a good price tag vs painting us into another corner shortly thereafter.
Yea, there’s signings like Dwayne Harris, Ellison, Omameh, and Kareem Martin where the end result is arguably worse than one higher dollar signing that doesn’t work out or meet “value.”
Getting value in FA is more a function of luck than skill. Every team is looking for that cheap FA that’s super productive in season. This usually requires rolling the dice on a guy coming off an injury or an older player. Neither is attractive as an overall strategy of attack for FA this year.
The Giants will have close to 90 mil to spend in FA this year. Only spending if the player is pure value may give the bean counters a hard on, but it won’t get the Giants any closer to being a good team.
Captures the core point.
Quote:
A GM should never make a mistake of overpaying. You should never walk away saying “I overpaid, but I had to.”
You're conflating value with cheap. A great player can be valued at a very high, or record rate.
Value doesn't mean cheap at all. It means you have a system that rates the relative worth of players and only pay them at that worth.
Nate Solder isn't a better player because he's extremely expensive. Sterling Shepard isn't a bad player because he's paid fairly.
If there is a really good player available in UFA the Giants should pay him a lot of money. And then there is a spectrum of compensation from minimum salaries on up.
The 2017 Giants were top loaded with a handful of big contracts, how did that work out?
Quote:
In comment 14812285 christian said:
Quote:
The 17 Giants were top loaded because they had endured nearly 10 years of shitty drafts. Value hunting in FA wouldn’t have made the team any better.
The draft is more important than anything else. I don’t believe anyone is arguing against that point, or at least shouldn’t be. That’s the opportunity to get value.
Not really following your FA points. If the 10th best RT in the league gets paid anything higher than 10th best salary, that’s bad value in the most literal sense. But everyone knows that’s not how it works in FA. The 10th best RT may end up being the richest RT. The 15th best QB will end up being paid top 5 or better. That’s just the nature of FA.
My point is that the Giants should be focusing on acquiring talented players at core positions even if the cost is high. They have the money to do so. The cap looks even better in 21. If they make Conklin the highest paid RT, so be it. His age and talent justify the cost. Similar logic applies to a few of the ER who may hit the market.
The Giants aren’t going to attract any talent by simply offering FMV. They’re going to have to overpay to some degree to sign the guys they want to sign.
I'm saying the Giants shouldn't spend over a reasonable value assigned to the position and the player.
A really good player at a high importantance position will be expensive, and the Giants should sign as many of those players as they can afford. If a guy is in the top tier at his position, pay him a lot. Pay him the most if that's what it takes.
What they shouldn't do is exceed the value of a player in their estimate. That's how you end up with Vernon, Jenkins, Solder etc.
Pass rusher, corner, and left tackle are probably 3 of the 4 most important positions on the field. Each of those guys were the best available player at that position at the time, unfortunately they just weren't actually tops at the position overall.
And that's how you get an average player on a huge contract.
Quote:
In comment 14812141 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
we got into the situation we are in right now.
If you think a lot of this about Nate Solder then I'm sure you are aware when posters such as yourself remain blind to the fact that there are good FA's out there than can be had. Solder has gotten you sacred of your own shadow and you want to blame our sucking on him alone? Huh????!!!!!! Instead I liken you my friend to the germans that surrounded Bastogne and gave General McAuliffe a surrender ultimatum. And ofc you know what he said, right? He said "NUTS."
Your using the stupidity of signing an old LT as some reason why we suck now is just NUTS. You've accepted losing and scared to move an inch in fear of making another mistake. That's NUTS.
What got the GMEN in the shitter was mostly poor drafting and lately incompetence from our current GM along with lousy coaching. Solder was a stupid move- I said it right from the start. It lacked common sense. But getting a high quality young center and a young pass rusher for example does not lack common sense.
People can't have it both ways here- saying DG has been doing okay then claim we shouldn't pick up 4 players because we're not good enough or because it's too risky. Instead of sitting on one's ass - good teams have a smart GM wiht smart talent evaluators that should be able to find good players that are needed for this team.
If they can't handle it-- they don't belong in their current position.
Are you trying to say this team can't be at least"okay" if they found in FA a good young center, a good young edge rusher and a good inside linebacker along with signing LW and doing well in the draft with at least the 1st two picks?
What you're saying is: DG IS INCAPABLE OF FINDING 4 GOOD FOOTBALL PLAYERS AT LT, DLINE, ILB AND CENTER.
What is ridiculous is paying guys top end salaries because; he's stabilizing, there was no alternative, he's meant a lot to the franchise, or the GM felt cornered by the owner.
If asked why did you sign player X to a top end salary, the general manager better be able to say he's one of the very best at his position and we expect him to be that as a Giant.
I'm saying the Giants shouldn't spend over a reasonable value assigned to the position and the player.
A really good player at a high importantance position will be expensive, and the Giants should sign as many of those players as they can afford. If a guy is in the top tier at his position, pay him a lot. Pay him the most if that's what it takes.
You seem to keep preaching "value" as if you know -- what's the top value for these guys in your opinion?
Clowney
Chris Jones
Ngakoue
Fowler
Dupree
Juodon
Lwilliams
Littleton
McGovern
I can answer this in a more honest way -- if I'm a GM and am contemplating paying a player a top 5 guaranteed payout at a position my criteria would be:
- Has he finished 5 or fewer years
- Is he free of a major structural injury
- Can he disrupt a game plan on his own
- Would the general consensus among other GMs likely be he's a top 10 player at the position
- Can my staff articulate what they can do different with him that they can't with the alternative
Quote:
I'm not sure what you base this on in today's game. Almost all 1st round draft picks rookies play out their deal at least until the fifth year option is invoked.
Can you cite me some examples in recent years that didn't?
...except David Johnson was a 3rd rounder and Devonta Freeman was a 4th rounder.
Aggression alone won't win the day without a good plan in place, as well as the requisite contingencies. To continue your Bastogne metaphor, giantstock, it wasn't only McAuliffe's stubborn refusal to surrender that led to the eventual victory at Bastogne. It was Patton's foresight in predicting that the Germans would, against all odds, mount a winter offensive, his having a plan in place to counter it before he was even asked what could be done, and trusting that his troops would be able to execute the plan. In all likelihood, without Patton's forethought, the Germans would have taken Bastogne, because the "battered bastards" holding the line there were at the end of their collective ropes by the time his forces arrived. Foresight and planning won the battle, as well as aggression. Well, that and the weather clearing.
Anyway, I hope the Giants have a good plan drawn up for free agency when it begins next month. I hope they've identified where the holes are on the team, and where free agency gives them the best shot at filling those holes prior to the draft. They're not the only team that's going to have money to spend, so if they've identified two or three (or four) trouble spots, I hope they act quickly, but also judiciously.
I've already mentioned a number of players whom I think the Giants should attempt to sign, as well as some I think they should steer clear of, in numerous posts, so I'm not going to rehash that. Everyone has their favorites, and no one really knows who the Giants covet, although there's been a ton of speculation.
Honestly, I don't have much faith in Dave Gettleman. I think his track record so far has been pretty poor with regard to free agency. Now, I hope that Joe Judge (and his staff) can have a positive influence on Gettleman. That they can do for him what Patton did for Eisenhower, Bradley, Montgomery, and the rest of the Allied General Staff who were caught flat-footed in the winter of '44.
But that remains to be seen.
Quote:
I'm not sure what you base this on in today's game. Almost all 1st round draft picks rookies play out their deal at least until the fifth year option is invoked.
Can you cite me some examples in recent years that didn't?
David Johnson was a 3rd round pick. Freeman was a 4th round pick.
Quote:
the Giants have been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency for almost a decade now.
Eric. Read this thread. There are posters on here saying we shouldn't be aggressive. So you agree with me that we should or do you disagree?
Further-- haven't we heard two years ago DG was cash-strapped and couldn't be aggressive in his 1st year? (Which I disagreed with).
Some of the posts - people don't want us to be aggressive. I'm just offering imo they should be. Go after aggressively a pass rusher, an iLB, and a center. OFC I think they will also go after LW. AM I wrong on any of this in your opinion?
"Aggressive" like Nate Solder "aggressive"? Or Damon Harrison, Olivier Vernon, etc.?
I'm more interested in making good decisions.
But history has pretty much shown that you build teams through the draft rather than free agency.
Correct, my mistake.
Premium running backs despite round drafted have been extended after their third year.
Successfully building through the draft should not preclude successfully augmenting with free agency if, as you said, you make good decisions (and I'll assume you meant good decisions re both).
For a team like the Giants that needs starters at a number of key positions, as well as players to develop along with better quality depth across the board, free agency provides an opportunity to put a couple of starters in place prior to the draft, reducing the chances of "shopping hungry" (hat tip, JonC) during the draft.
Using Center as an example, the Giants need one...badly. But there's no guarantee that they'll be able to draft a prospect capable of starting right away. So, while I do hope they can draft a kid worth developing, I'd also like to see them sign one in free agency, even if he's just a "placeholder" for a year or two.
Personally, I'd rather not see them try and sign someone like Connor McGovern (whom I don't see leaving Denver no matter what he's offered, for a variety of reasons). I'd rather see them sign Ted Karras, who can play C and RG, and who filled in admirably as a starter for New England, and could most likely be had for a two-year deal that won't break the bank. He's not Alex Mack, but he's a big step up from Halapio and Pulley, and he could secure the position while we develop our own homegrown talent.
Quote:
In comment 14812243 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Giants have been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency for almost a decade now.
Eric. Read this thread. There are posters on here saying we shouldn't be aggressive. So you agree with me that we should or do you disagree?
Further-- haven't we heard two years ago DG was cash-strapped and couldn't be aggressive in his 1st year? (Which I disagreed with).
Some of the posts - people don't want us to be aggressive. I'm just offering imo they should be. Go after aggressively a pass rusher, an iLB, and a center. OFC I think they will also go after LW. AM I wrong on any of this in your opinion?
Eric, yes build through the draft. Supplement through free agency.
Free agency has tiers and some teams will be aggressive and set the market. The market is set by supply and demand. There are many free agent Edge players and few good OT. The draft is the opposite. So, since we missed out on Chase Young by beating the Redskins, conventional wisdom would say to go buy a really good pass rusher and draft an OT with our first round pick.
I think we all can argue about value until the cows come home. Get value in the draft. Get value with free agent signings. Supply and demand sets the price. The question is what players best fit the Giants systems and culture and are we willing to pay and or draft that player with conviction.
Yannick Ngakoue will be the prize of FA ER. Conklin seems to be the best OT. Connor McGovern the best Center. Nobody will argue that they couldn’t help our team. What it will cost will always be the issue.
in nfl fa unrestrained aggression is seeking to get the best of the players that happens to be available in that period and paying them the most, usually comparable to the top players in their positions.
targeted aggression is based on analyzing the players available and ruthlessly separating the player from the particular fa class and weighing his value in the context of the entire league - and then attacking those and only those players that come out on the positive end of that equation.
we need targeted aggression, not unrestrained aggression.
With Lawrence Williams I think the Giants can play it casual with him. He is a good player but not a top player. I would let him hit FA and see what the market is for him out there and the value he is to the Giants. We might be able to get him cheaper that what we would have offered. I dont see teams rolling out the brinks truck for him. If you lose him its not that big of a loss since we have so many DT/DEs on the roster and really need more edge guys. I would say he is going to get around $12M a year. I thought more earlier but I think $12M is the number.
I would go aggressive at the Edge rushers. There doesnt seem to be one for the value at 4 and we need at least one going into the draft. I dont want Golden back as a starter. he is a pass rush specialist and is not a complete player. He would have the same production in a rotation. I also think Carter can be a similar player. I would overpay for Yannik Ngouke. He is still young and we can afford him now. i would leave the other side for Carter, Ximenez and draft picks or 2nd tier FAs, maybe like what we did with Golden.
I would target FA OT DJ Humphries at OT. He is young at 26 and is a good pass protector. Needs work on run blocking but I would rather have him than Conklin who is better at run blocking than pass blocking and will cost a lit more. I think you can get Humphries at a good price for OT and lock him down. That would give us flexibility in the draft.
The way you win a Super Bowl is by making sure the other poor dumb bastard overpays for his.
It's 'Larry,' to his friends.
But I really can't bust Rudy's chops too much over this. I once wrote 'Josh Hartnett' instead of 'Josh Barnett' when reviewing a UFC PPV on another site. It took me a while to live that down.
We might be keeping tabs on the Defensive End from Limestone College:
LAWRENCE WILLIAMS:
2018: Made a pair of starts during junior season … played in seven games overall … registered 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four hurries … tallied three tackles at Gardner-Webb (9/1) … posted five tackles, including four solo tackles, and a tackle for loss at No. 13 West Georgia (9/8) … finished with six tackles, two hurries, and a tackle for loss at Tusculum (9/14) … chipped in five tackles and a quarterback hurry against No. 23 West Alabama (9/22) … matched a season-high with six tackles against Newberry (10/20) … recorded three solo tackles and a tackle for loss at Catawba (10/27).
its going to cost you a boatload to resign any good picks you did make after 4-5 years. (As an aside note, I'd also disagree with the notion that you have to spend big in free agency because you don't draft well. Draft well and you are going to have to spend just as much to keep your draft picks. You spend in free agency 'cause you can!)
The draft is still critical (otherwise I'd be out of business) but not so much to build your team, but rather to get your key impact, core players. I am not a big fan of looking at just one team in one year, but the Chiefs were hardly built through the draft. They have only 2 draftees on a second contract) and only 5-6 starters on offense (and 2 of 5 on the OL) were drafted and just 3-4 of their 15-16 main rotational players on defense came in the draft. But the guys they did draft - Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Chris Jones and Fisher their LT - are for the most part their key players. Looked at another way they pretty much drafted their speed passing game and have kind of filled in the blanks the best they could everywhere else.
You have to draft well to have a good roster. The teams with any sort of sustained success are the teams that were able to string together a few exceptional drafts. As the draft classes decline the teams decline.
I agree with this approach wholeheartedly. I have said so in the past, fewer FA but with front loaded contracts...
Quote:
In comment 14812243 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Giants have been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency for almost a decade now.
Eric. Read this thread. There are posters on here saying we shouldn't be aggressive. So you agree with me that we should or do you disagree?
Further-- haven't we heard two years ago DG was cash-strapped and couldn't be aggressive in his 1st year? (Which I disagreed with).
Some of the posts - people don't want us to be aggressive. I'm just offering imo they should be. Go after aggressively a pass rusher, an iLB, and a center. OFC I think they will also go after LW. AM I wrong on any of this in your opinion?
Yes but DG has done a pretty good job drafting, hasn't he? There is a god chance we found our QB. SO DG has drafted two years in lwo rounds and this year will be a 3rd of drafting in prime spots. With all the GMEn have drafted and all the young players, how is that getting juts 4 YOUNG Free Agents should be categorized as "building through Free Agency?"
With year #3 in prime draft position for the Giants-- much of the team has already been built through the draft. Guys like Solder and Tate were Free Agents but ARE NOT part of the long-term rebuild.
It's time to utilize our game-breaking RB. It;s time to put some faith in Jones by getting him some studs in his early contract years and keep him from not living on his back.