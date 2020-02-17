What must the Giants do to have an effective defense?

I think we all would agree better coaching and players knowing their assignments is fundamental and will be a big start in the right direction. What must the team do to improve in pass rushing and overall linebacker play, while still trying to address significant needs on the offensive side of the ball?
1. Add I viable pass rusher. We need a legit number guy off the edge. Free agency is where this player should come from
2. Add a top LB. Simmons seems like a modern LB that can do it all. His speed is outstanding
Every moves this team makes should be about team speed.
Ok, who would add if you could? Draft pick or free agent, that you feel can bring that intensity to our defense.
2) A top mlb to pair with Connelly - Littleton or Simmons would be great.
3) Improve the pass rush - Sign Golden and add another pass rusher in the draft.
4) Sign or replace Williams.
If I can really stretch it (I know, this is supposed to be a thread about defense), they draft Biadasz in the second round, then sign Jack Conklin. I mean, what better way to improve your defense than by keeping them off the field because you can suddenly run block and eat up lots of clock, right?
Did you mean 2and for Baun?
Put the players in position to succeed, not to fail. It seem obvious to me Baker plays best as a press corner....playing him 10 yards and zone....was a mistake, as he wasn't ready.
Beat you man, instill ones will on your opponent....
Out prepared
You do know that free agency is basically over before draft weekend.
You donâ€™t get to look at your hand before you have to play your card.
Sometimes you just need some dogs on defense..
It's interesting but I'm always thinking why not build the dline like what they had when they beat the Patriots?? Aside of fixing the Oline, really focus on making the Dline scary again?! Forget the secondary, when you have a dline like the Giants did when they won both Super Bowls, that helps every other position on defense..
Watched an Inside the Film Room on Carter - his technique is not always as bad as some suggest it is. In fact, at times it has been very good. X-Man got better as year progressed - expect more of the same. Connelly looked promising in his brief showing. Still it would be great if they could get a diffence maker like Young.
Secondary - need a long term fix at FS but I think the confusion gets cut down with new coaching. It wouldn't brak my heart if Young was gone and they grabbed Okudah.
DL most talented part of team - if coached properly could develop into one of league's best.
After that, players need to be used to their strengths. Baker is a prime example. Was touted as very good press corner coming out of college, but was rarely used that way once in the NFL.
Recently I've been watching some games from 1986 and 1990. Clearly, Bill Belichick had that ability. There were games where the D was relatively ineffective in the 1st half, but played lights-out in the 2nd. (As an aside, does anyone else still get nervous watching old games, even though you know what the final score will be?)
Anyway, I'm going to add adaptability from my DC to everything that was said about the players.
Probably this: Love Jones
Baun I think is gonna surprise folks at the combine with his athleticism.
But if you do not have skilled players that can rush the passer or have to manufacture pressure too often, then throw out what you may have accomplished on 1st/2nd. Because passing offenses are far too dynamic for even solid Secondaries to keep up, especially with the way the game is officiated today.
Fantastic idea, seriously! Maybe strap our LB core to chairs and prop their eyes open.
what a video. Speed quickness and determination. But what really typifies his attitude to me is the block he threw on the Perry Williams INT return. THAT was LT. Fully engaged on every play looking to destroy somebody.
DL is shaping up but not a finished product.
LB unit is pathetic, and this is where they're furthest away from where they need to be.
All in all, I'd say the defense is halfway.
I think we need to bring in that type of guy in FA. Maybe at LB or FS get a guy that will demand better on the field.
Also, the very promising DL of two years ago didn't show up as promising this past season. Was it sophomore slump(s) or did the NFL figure them out already.
The offense has many questions of its own, namely the OL and getting another weapon at WR. But, the defense is really where the scope of a full rebuild is laid bare.
Jon, any chance Simmons could be a King Kong sized Earl Thomas or Ronnie Lott?
You gotta pressure the QB. No two ways about it.
need more than one guy, this is a team. It is the whole system. Our system looks like a company run by a private family, not making prudent decisions around the concept of "winning". More abdication of "control" is necessary but not family. The latest scheme are an assortment of coaches of coaches to figure out what is wrong. we are in bad shape. Hopefully Jones and Saquon are reading this. Look out. flip a coin. the owners just betted on hiring guys from an ESPN series.