What must the Giants do to have an effective defense?

idinkido : 2/17/2020 7:53 pm
I think we all would agree better coaching and players knowing their assignments is fundamental and will be a big start in the right direction. What must the team do to improve in pass rushing and overall linebacker play, while still trying to address significant needs on the offensive side of the ball?
The_Boss : 2/17/2020 7:57 pm : link
robbieballs2003 : 2/17/2020 7:58 pm : link
Defense is an attitude. Yes, players are crucial but a coach that can install a relentless attitude is a must. There are some basic things that alm defenses need and to me that is an attitude, playing fast, 11 guys to the ball, and know their assignments. None of that takes talent. Talent is a requirement, obviously. What I am saying is that you don't need talent to do basic shit and we've been missing the basic shit lately.
idinkido : 2/17/2020 8:14 pm : link
Teams have taken advantage of the Giants defense for the last several years and I agree that our attitude has been a big part of it. Before this approaching season, players either did not buy into doing their roles or simply, not knowing what they were suppose to do. Opposing Offensives had confidence playing against us especially in the second half and latter part of games. It is a lot easier on the O when facing little or no pressure from the Defense.
It comes down to accountability.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/17/2020 8:18 pm : link
Who are the leaders in the D that won't accept failure? That is what I mean about attitude. The ability to be great but not accepting failure. That is kind of what Gettleman was getting at when he got hired saying he wants guys that hate to lose.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/17/2020 8:21 pm : link
replicate this guy, but you need to bring the same "dog" to the defense...
Defense with an attitude... - ( New Window )
The Giant defense is still under construction  
Rjanyg : 2/17/2020 8:24 pm : link
I feel like we have very solid pieces on the interior of the D Line and a very young and exciting D Backfield. No unit seems complete yet and I think a few things need to happen personnel wise this offseason.

1. Add I viable pass rusher. We need a legit number guy off the edge. Free agency is where this player should come from
2. Add a top LB. Simmons seems like a modern LB that can do it all. His speed is outstanding

Every moves this team makes should be about team speed.
RE: You can't  
Rjanyg : 2/17/2020 8:27 pm : link
Great video Eric!

Ok, who would add if you could? Draft pick or free agent, that you feel can bring that intensity to our defense.
Draft Simmons and hope we have the right DC and his  
TMS : 2/17/2020 8:39 pm : link
assistants.
Cover someone...anyone  
aka dbrny : 2/17/2020 8:45 pm : link
In terms of personnel, whether from free agency or the draft, I'd like  
Ira : 2/17/2020 8:47 pm : link
1) A top cover corner - Jones or Okudah would be nice.
2) A top mlb to pair with Connelly - Littleton or Simmons would be great.
3) Improve the pass rush - Sign Golden and add another pass rusher in the draft.
4) Sign or replace Williams.
Scott in Seattle : 2/17/2020 8:49 pm : link
By miracle, Chase Young drops to 4. In the 3rd round they somehow get Baun from Wisconsin. They then go and sign Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. And if Young doesn't drop, they trade down a spot or two and still get Simmons.

If I can really stretch it (I know, this is supposed to be a thread about defense), they draft Biadasz in the second round, then sign Jack Conklin. I mean, what better way to improve your defense than by keeping them off the field because you can suddenly run block and eat up lots of clock, right?
RE: Can I Dream Here?  
robbieballs2003 : 2/17/2020 8:50 pm : link
Did you mean 2and for Baun?
XBRONX : 2/17/2020 9:08 pm : link
great pass rusher. A top ILB and three shutdown players in the back seven. Not asking for too much.
Easier said then done, but  
George from PA : 2/17/2020 9:42 pm : link
Make sure the team has no major hole....I felt last year, we played 10 vs 11 as Bethea was done. It was malpractice, not to have Jones replace him earlier....as Jones/Peppers actually could be viewed as NFL caliber, waiting until Peppers went down.....was simply malpractice.

Put the players in position to succeed, not to fail. It seem obvious to me Baker plays best as a press corner....playing him 10 yards and zone....was a mistake, as he wasn't ready.

Beat you man, instill ones will on your opponent....

Out prepared
pretty sure i was told it was "stop the run"  
MM_in_NYC : 2/17/2020 9:57 pm : link
are we actively doubting that now? :)
RE: Can I Dream Here?  
Ivan15 : 2/17/2020 10:18 pm : link
You do know that free agency is basically over before draft weekend.
You donâ€™t get to look at your hand before you have to play your card.
George, you mean Julian Love not Jones  
idinkido : 2/17/2020 11:30 pm : link
I like Love and hope he can do the job as a free safety or slot CB. I like Ballantine's speed and tackling ability. He had a lot to overcome last season and is somewhat raw, but has potential.
Get better players and better coaches, coaches who can take advantage  
Jack Stroud : 12:27 am : link
of a players skill set and not try to force them to do thigs they can not!
Jack: The key is to get instinctive players.  
idinkido : 12:38 am : link
Players who react quickly, who are in the right spot at the right time.
RE: You can't  
prdave73 : 12:52 am : link
Sometimes you just need some dogs on defense..

It's interesting but I'm always thinking why not build the dline like what they had when they beat the Patriots?? Aside of fixing the Oline, really focus on making the Dline scary again?! Forget the secondary, when you have a dline like the Giants did when they won both Super Bowls, that helps every other position on defense..
Play the video Eric shared  
Rolyrock : 1:16 am : link
Before every game.
add some talent at LB  
bc4life : 4:07 am : link
and hopefully coaching helps Carter, Connelly, and XMan step up a notch or two.

Watched an Inside the Film Room on Carter - his technique is not always as bad as some suggest it is. In fact, at times it has been very good. X-Man got better as year progressed - expect more of the same. Connelly looked promising in his brief showing. Still it would be great if they could get a diffence maker like Young.

Secondary - need a long term fix at FS but I think the confusion gets cut down with new coaching. It wouldn't brak my heart if Young was gone and they grabbed Okudah.

DL most talented part of team - if coached properly could develop into one of league's best.
IMO  
OBJRoyal : 5:36 am : link
In order to get the defense to play better, the Giants need to add more speed to the defense. Game speed on defense needs to be addressed.

After that, players need to be used to their strengths. Baker is a prime example. Was touted as very good press corner coming out of college, but was rarely used that way once in the NFL.
Yes, Love....not Jones  
George from PA : 7:10 am : link
Not sure what I was thinking
The most successful Generals...  
Klaatu : 7:20 am : link
Are those that can adapt quickly to changing conditions on the battlefield. I want that same ability in my DC.

Recently I've been watching some games from 1986 and 1990. Clearly, Bill Belichick had that ability. There were games where the D was relatively ineffective in the 1st half, but played lights-out in the 2nd. (As an aside, does anyone else still get nervous watching old games, even though you know what the final score will be?)

Anyway, I'm going to add adaptability from my DC to everything that was said about the players.
RE: You can't  
MotownGIANTS : 7:40 am : link
This!
RE: Yes, Love....not Jones  
Klaatu : 7:54 am : link
Probably this: Love Jones
I'm sorry to play Debbie Downer here,  
BlueLou'sBack : 8:00 am : link
but the odds of the Giants landing BOTH Chase Young and Zac Baun (at the back end of the 3rd round no less?) are lower than me hitting the Lotto today, and I don't even plan to buy a ticket.

Baun I think is gonna surprise folks at the combine with his athleticism.
Effective defenses get off the field on 3rd down  
LBH15 : 8:02 am : link
Obviously playing more stout on first and second down improves a Defense's chances to win on 3rd down.

But if you do not have skilled players that can rush the passer or have to manufacture pressure too often, then throw out what you may have accomplished on 1st/2nd. Because passing offenses are far too dynamic for even solid Secondaries to keep up, especially with the way the game is officiated today.
We need better coaching  
UberAlias : 8:27 am : link
But in mentioning pass rush and LBs specifically, we are highly lacking in talent in those areas too.
RE: Play the video Eric shared  
Poktown Pete : 8:29 am : link
Fantastic idea, seriously! Maybe strap our LB core to chairs and prop their eyes open.
RE: You can't  
Victor in CT : 8:50 am : link
what a video. Speed quickness and determination. But what really typifies his attitude to me is the block he threw on the Perry Williams INT return. THAT was LT. Fully engaged on every play looking to destroy somebody.
Get better players  
JonC : 8:53 am : link
They're doing fine in the secondary but need a FS.

DL is shaping up but not a finished product.

LB unit is pathetic, and this is where they're furthest away from where they need to be.

All in all, I'd say the defense is halfway.
SPEED  
arniefez : 8:59 am : link
the Giants have been such a slow team on defense for so long. I think the want to level will be much improved with the new coaching staff. But speed can't be coached. It needs to be drafted.
To Erics point with the LT video  
Rudy5757 : 9:27 am : link
Obviously we dont have anyone close to that talent but we can still have an Antonio Pierce type who sets the tone. AP was a good player but a great leader. We dont have a leader right now. No one on the field seems to hold people accountable. We always had those guys when we won. It can't all come from the coaches.

I think we need to bring in that type of guy in FA. Maybe at LB or FS get a guy that will demand better on the field.
The Giants need much more speed on defense  
blueblood : 9:28 am : link
they need to tackle.. and they need to STOP giving up third and longs..
better players?  
I Love Clams Casino : 10:05 am : link
just a hunch
The other thing here is  
JonC : 10:19 am : link
now with Judge and a new way of doing things arrived, how many of their current personnel will fit? Saying you want to be multiple is one thing, but how many will prove usable on the football field.

Also, the very promising DL of two years ago didn't show up as promising this past season. Was it sophomore slump(s) or did the NFL figure them out already.

The offense has many questions of its own, namely the OL and getting another weapon at WR. But, the defense is really where the scope of a full rebuild is laid bare.
RE: Get better players  
BlueLou'sBack : 10:23 am : link
Jon, any chance Simmons could be a King Kong sized Earl Thomas or Ronnie Lott?
I think he's got a better shot at playing Safety roles  
JonC : 10:25 am : link
but those damned skinny ass legs are going to be targets.
Zero interest in Simmons at #4  
JonC : 10:26 am : link
Need an impact defensive player  
ghost718 : 10:32 am : link
Best place to get them is at the top of the draft,because they hardly ever hit free agency.
Pressure  
Gruber : 11:14 am : link
It's hard to assess the quality of a secondary when the opposition's passer has all day to pass because there no pressure on him.
You gotta pressure the QB. No two ways about it.
There have been plenty of players  
Gman11 : 11:45 am : link
with attitude, drive and desire (high motor), but if they don't have talent they're still not very good.
pretty simple  
mdc1 : 12:46 pm : link
tell the f'ing owners to stay out of football decisions and hire a competent GM. Sorry to jump threads here, don't want to waste a bunch of time reading through the lame stuff going on for large portions of a century, beyond 3 coaches. How long have the Giants been in operation?
RE: You can't  
mdc1 : 12:53 pm : link
need more than one guy, this is a team. It is the whole system. Our system looks like a company run by a private family, not making prudent decisions around the concept of "winning". More abdication of "control" is necessary but not family. The latest scheme are an assortment of coaches of coaches to figure out what is wrong. we are in bad shape. Hopefully Jones and Saquon are reading this. Look out. flip a coin. the owners just betted on hiring guys from an ESPN series.
