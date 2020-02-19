how much faith do you have in Gettleman 90.Cal : 2/19/2020 4:20 pm

to rebuild this OL in particular?



After missing on Solder, Omameh, Remmers, Will Hernandez, trading up for DeAndre Baker instead of staying put and taking a Dalton Risner or Elgton Jenkins whom both would have been available at our 2nd round slot... only good OL move he has made is getting Zeitler in the OBJ/OV trade.



Okay, maybe Will Hernandez isnt a bust yet but I think after 2 years he is trending more toward being a bust than he is being a hit.



Do you trust Dave to get this OL right, yes or no?



I am a fan of DG. I like hearing him speak. Actions speak louder though. And I have seen enough to believe he can't fix this OL. 2 years, 2 strikes. This 3rd year should be his final try at fixing the OL IMO. It should be fixed after 3 years, no?