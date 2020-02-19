NFL to expand playoffs

For those of us old enough to remember when the schedule went from 14 to 16 games fans were thrilled for the 2 extra games and quality of play did not suffer or injuries increase that much.
Why would an extra game now cause so much negativity?
because there are more teams now and the talent is more diluted...
Also, they got rid of two preseason games. It used to be 6 preseason games and 12 regular.
“ More on the transformational CBA proposal now on the table, per sources: As part of the new deal, players go from 47% share under current deal to 48% share at 16 games, and then to 48.5% share if they go to 17 games, shifting $5 billion of revenue to players’ side.”
I would rather see them add two playoff teams then expand the regular season. Let the 7th seeds in each conference play each other. This may encourage these teams to spend money closer to the cap. Just my opinion..
a second by, I would presume. If they wrap the international game around a bye for each team it might be almost workable. If I were the players, I would bite on the 17 in exchange for losing 1 or two preseason games.
If there is a 17th game and an additional bye then that should put the SB right before President's day so most of us get that Monday off. That sounds great to me.
As far as 7 playoff teams goes, I get the argument for diluting. I will say this. It could have the opposite effect too. You may see less teams resting players at the end of the regular season. There may be more to be playing for at the end of the regular season.
It gives the #1 seed a real edge. Not the worst thing in the world.
Agree. Winning that top seed is going to be an enormous advantage.
It already is.
Literally nothing is changing for the #1 seed from an "advantage" perspective. The only thing changing is the #2 seed having LESS of an advantage.
There was nothing wrong with his post. Winning that top seed is an enormous advantage. That is the only seed that'll automatically get to the second round of the playoffs. Who cares if the top seed doesn't change from the old to new format? The point is that in the old format the number 2 team also got a bye so there wasn't that much of an advantage compared to the second seed. Now the difference between the two is greater.
not crazy about the new format
but love 17 games and 3 pre season games
it will make pre season so much better
there will no longer be a game where the entire team sits after the first quarter .. matter of fact i could see the 3rd game in this scenario being on where many first string players play the entire game
playoff chances in a long time . I kid I kid.
But the more I think about it the more ok with it I am. Not wild about 14 teams making it , but I do like 17 games . Mostly because they can just make the extra game a nuetral site international game and stop screwing teams with home games in London like they currenlt are. More fair to the fan base this way , 8 home 8 road , 1 nuetral in another country to grow the game. Gonna be pretty nice if we ever score that #1 seed.
There's 3 wildcards per conference, and only one bye per conference, so presumably the six remaining division champs will host the six WC's on "wild card weekend" (i.e., 1 o'clock games, 4 o'clock games and 8 o'clock games on both Sat and Sunday)
And then the next weekend the 2 one-seeds will play the lowest seed in their confernece, and the other two game winners will play each other (i.e., 1 o'clock and 4 o'clock games Sat and Sunday); and
Then the winners of the one-seed game and the winners of the other game will play each other in the Conf Championship game.
Is that it?
divisional weekend will be 430 and 815 saturday 3 and 630 on sunday
What is really the downside here? Yep...some 8-8 teams will make the playoffs and some 10-6 teams will too.
Agreed. And 17 games will just be a layover for the owners to get to 18, a cleaner, even number.
The NFLPA continues to be one of the most gullible unions on the planet. And one of the dumbest.
You would have a lot of meaningless NFL football in December. Sounds like a blast.
Don’t like 17 games but if so I want expanded rosters and more active game day players.
And the 1988 Giants. And 1994. And 2012.
14 of 32 feels right in the NFL.
As far as 7 playoff teams goes, I get the argument for diluting. I will say this. It could have the opposite effect too. You may see less teams resting players at the end of the regular season. There may be more to be playing for at the end of the regular season.
Which means the owners lose ALL credibility on safety and re-reveal themselves as ONLY concerned about increased revenue and margins.
You get that, right?
And for the players, they re-establish themselves as the reliable sucker at the poker table.
I have long been a proponent of going 2 pre and 18 regular IF the league is willing to add an extra BYE expand rosters and/or dress all 53 on Sundays.
I would start a week later to add a week of training camp to make up for the 2 lost scrimmages. I would also do away with all Thursday game except Thanksgiving day but I know that will never happen.
All of the above would bring the Super Bowl to President's Day weekend.
It's hilarious how resistant to change people are.
I think last time we said an alternate site?
IMO, more games is bad for the players.
They should really cut back the preseason to three games, allow a bit more practice time, and stick to 16 games.
But the more I think about it the more ok with it I am. Not wild about 14 teams making it , but I do like 17 games . Mostly because they can just make the extra game a nuetral site international game and stop screwing teams with home games in London like they currenlt are. More fair to the fan base this way , 8 home 8 road , 1 nuetral in another country to grow the game. Gonna be pretty nice if we ever score that #1 seed.
I would reward the division winner (and penalize the loser) by having 1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3. Higher seed get the home game.
If you had a tough time watching the Super Bowl, your issues are probably deeper than the quantity of games.
Do not like expanding the playoffs, I smell a lot of crappy games coming on wildcard weekends.
And I will not like having to buy Apple TV or YouTube TV if they get awarded game packages!
This has nothing to do with the fans, most Owners have huge debt to pay for the new stadiums they have built.
divisional weekend will be 430 and 815 saturday 3 and 630 on sunday
they’ll continue to get crumbs while owners stack and stack until it’s 20 games and no preseason
https://theathletic.com/1623242/2020/02/20/jones-will-the-17th-game-be-a-dealbreaker-for-players/ - ( New Window )