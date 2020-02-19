for display only
NFL to expand playoffs

Jolly Blue Giant : 2/19/2020 6:45 pm
7 teams from each conference....I think its a mistake.

per Shefter....
RE: RE: I actually don’t mind this  
Big Rick in FL : 2/19/2020 7:09 pm : link
In comment 14814471 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14814464 Oscar said:


Quote:


It gives the #1 seed a real edge. Not the worst thing in the world.



Agree. Winning that top seed is going to be an enormous advantage.


As it should be. The 2nd placed team shouldn't get that same advantage IMO. I actually would really like this.
does it even matter if  
Jolly Blue Giant : 2/19/2020 7:09 pm : link
you win your division?
hate a 17 game season  
gtt350 : 2/19/2020 7:12 pm : link
how many more injuries before the playoffs with and additional week. no one can stay motivated for all 17 games.
RE: What makes the NFL superior to  
micky : 2/19/2020 7:15 pm : link
In comment 14814468 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
all the other major sports, in my opinion, is the importance of each regular season game. All this does is devalue the regular season...


This
What's the problem?  
AnnapolisMike : 2/19/2020 7:17 pm : link
The only team it really hurts is the second best team in each conference. And more teams will be in the hunt at the end of the season.

What is really the downside here? Yep...some 8-8 teams will make the playoffs and some 10-6 teams will too.
RE: hate a 17 game season  
bw in dc : 2/19/2020 7:18 pm : link
In comment 14814487 gtt350 said:
Quote:
how many more injuries before the playoffs with and additional week. no one can stay motivated for all 17 games.


Agreed. And 17 games will just be a layover for the owners to get to 18, a cleaner, even number.

The NFLPA continues to be one of the most gullible unions on the planet. And one of the dumbest.
Id go the other direction  
Sneakers O'toole : 2/19/2020 7:19 pm : link
and eliminate the wild card.
RE: hate a 17 game season  
Aaron Thomas : 2/19/2020 7:47 pm : link
For those of us old enough to remember when the schedule went from 14 to 16 games fans were thrilled for the 2 extra games and quality of play did not suffer or injuries increase that much.
Why would an extra game now cause so much negativity?
I know I’m in the minority here  
Danny Kanell : 2/19/2020 7:50 pm : link
But I like both of these, especially the playoff format. I’ve always hated the 2nd bye.
RE: Id go the other direction  
Danny Kanell : 2/19/2020 7:52 pm : link
In comment 14814497 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
and eliminate the wild card.


You would have a lot of meaningless NFL football in December. Sounds like a blast.
RE: RE: hate a 17 game season  
Jolly Blue Giant : 2/19/2020 7:53 pm : link
In comment 14814518 Aaron Thomas said:
Quote:
For those of us old enough to remember when the schedule went from 14 to 16 games fans were thrilled for the 2 extra games and quality of play did not suffer or injuries increase that much.
Why would an extra game now cause so much negativity?

because there are more teams now and the talent is more diluted...
The 2010 Giants  
an_idol_mind : 2/19/2020 8:04 pm : link
love this idea.
RE: RE: RE: hate a 17 game season  
rnargi : 2/19/2020 8:09 pm : link
In comment 14814523 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
In comment 14814518 Aaron Thomas said:


Quote:


For those of us old enough to remember when the schedule went from 14 to 16 games fans were thrilled for the 2 extra games and quality of play did not suffer or injuries increase that much.
Why would an extra game now cause so much negativity?


because there are more teams now and the talent is more diluted...


Also, they got rid of two preseason games. It used to be 6 preseason games and 12 regular.
Love the added team but not 17 games.  
Giantimistic : 2/19/2020 8:13 pm : link
Seems like every year there is a team that should be in the playoffs that misses out and a bad team gets in with a worse record.

Don’t like 17 games but if so I want expanded rosters and more active game day players.
Is damn near half the leauge qualifying for the playoffs a blast?  
Sneakers O'toole : 2/19/2020 8:16 pm : link
Or is it just a diminished, watered down, accomplishment? Id rather see the emphasis shift the importance back to winning the division
A bunch of crap  
jeff57 : 2/19/2020 8:29 pm : link
Diluting the game further all in the name of greed.
ghost718 : 2/19/2020 8:36 pm : link
RE: The 2010 Giants  
Matt in SGS : 2/19/2020 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14814528 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
love this idea.


And the 1988 Giants. And 1994. And 2012.
Schefter...  
Saquads26 : 2/19/2020 8:52 pm : link
“ ‪More on the transformational CBA proposal now on the table, per sources: As part of the new deal, players go from 47% share under current deal to 48% share at 16 games, and then to 48.5% share if they go to 17 games, shifting $5 billion of revenue to players’ side.‬”
I like it!!  
Tark10 : 2/19/2020 8:52 pm : link
I would rather see them add two playoff teams then expand the regular season. Let the 7th seeds in each conference play each other. This may encourage these teams to spend money closer to the cap. Just my opinion..
the 17th game will mean an international game  
CGiants07 : 2/19/2020 9:02 pm : link
for everybody every year
Still gotta  
crick n NC : 2/19/2020 9:26 pm : link
Win in the playoffs though
this sucks who wants to watch another playoff game.  
larryflower37 : 2/19/2020 9:49 pm : link
NBA and NHl are over 50% of the teams make the playoffs.
14 of 32 feels right in the NFL.
Hopefully eventually it'll get to 16 teams from each  
micky : 2/19/2020 9:50 pm : link
conference make the playoffs.
17th game means not only an INT game for everyone, but likely  
Mike in Prescott : 2/19/2020 9:58 pm : link
a second by, I would presume. If they wrap the international game around a bye for each team it might be almost workable. If I were the players, I would bite on the 17 in exchange for losing 1 or two preseason games.
RE: 17th game means not only an INT game for everyone, but likely  
Mike in Prescott : 2/19/2020 10:00 pm : link
In comment 14814564 Mike in Prescott said:
Quote:
a second by, I would presume. If they wrap the international game around a bye for each team it might be almost workable. If I were the players, I would bite on the 17 in exchange for losing 1 or two preseason games.

*bye
I don't see much wrong with this.  
robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2020 10:08 pm : link
If there is a 17th game and an additional bye then that should put the SB right before President's day so most of us get that Monday off. That sounds great to me.

As far as 7 playoff teams goes, I get the argument for diluting. I will say this. It could have the opposite effect too. You may see less teams resting players at the end of the regular season. There may be more to be playing for at the end of the regular season.
I am fine with  
TommyWiseau : 2/19/2020 10:44 pm : link
14 teams making the playoffs but only would be fine with a 17 game season IF there is a second bye week AND increase to roster size (both active game day roster and overall roster).
RE: Well  
Paulie Walnuts : 2/19/2020 11:18 pm : link
In comment 14814463 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
If they keep adding teams, eventually the Giants may actually play a somewhat meaningful game after Halloween
THIS
RE: RE: I actually don’t mind this  
Leg of Theismann : 12:41 am : link
In comment 14814471 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14814464 Oscar said:


Quote:


It gives the #1 seed a real edge. Not the worst thing in the world.



Agree. Winning that top seed is going to be an enormous advantage.


It already is.

Literally nothing is changing for the #1 seed from an "advantage" perspective. The only thing changing is the #2 seed having LESS of an advantage.
Under this format I am pretty sure we would have made the playoffs in  
Blue Dream : 2:11 am : link
1994, 2010, and 2012, Possibly 98 as well I know we didn't miss by much, and would have still been alive and not laid down like dogs in the last week of '09. Am I missing any?
RE: RE: RE: I actually don’t mind this  
robbieballs2003 : 6:00 am : link
In comment 14814615 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 14814471 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 14814464 Oscar said:


Quote:


It gives the #1 seed a real edge. Not the worst thing in the world.



Agree. Winning that top seed is going to be an enormous advantage.



It already is.

Literally nothing is changing for the #1 seed from an "advantage" perspective. The only thing changing is the #2 seed having LESS of an advantage.


There was nothing wrong with his post. Winning that top seed is an enormous advantage. That is the only seed that'll automatically get to the second round of the playoffs. Who cares if the top seed doesn't change from the old to new format? The point is that in the old format the number 2 team also got a bye so there wasn't that much of an advantage compared to the second seed. Now the difference between the two is greater.
I hate both of these moves  
ZogZerg : 6:45 am : link
But, an extra week of FF is good.
hmmm  
giantfan2000 : 6:50 am : link
not crazy about the new format
but love 17 games and 3 pre season games
it will make pre season so much better
there will no longer be a game where the entire team sits after the first quarter .. matter of fact i could see the 3rd game in this scenario being on where many first string players play the entire game
The pro 17 crowd...  
bw in dc : 7:51 am : link
You do realize that 17 games is temporary, right? And the goal is an even 18.

Which means the owners lose ALL credibility on safety and re-reveal themselves as ONLY concerned about increased revenue and margins.

You get that, right?

And for the players, they re-establish themselves as the reliable sucker at the poker table.
I think they're on to something with  
Chris684 : 8:02 am : link
taking from preseason and adding to regular season while keeping the same 20 total game structure.

I have long been a proponent of going 2 pre and 18 regular IF the league is willing to add an extra BYE expand rosters and/or dress all 53 on Sundays.

I would start a week later to add a week of training camp to make up for the 2 lost scrimmages. I would also do away with all Thursday game except Thanksgiving day but I know that will never happen.

All of the above would bring the Super Bowl to President's Day weekend.
The players  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 8:58 am : link
are well compensated.

It's hilarious how resistant to change people are.
so with 17 games...  
BillKo : 9:08 am : link
..where is that odd game being played?

I think last time we said an alternate site?

IMO, more games is bad for the players.

They should really cut back the preseason to three games, allow a bit more practice time, and stick to 16 games.

This is the best thing to happen to the Giants  
WalterSobchak : 9:22 am : link
playoff chances in a long time . I kid I kid.
But the more I think about it the more ok with it I am. Not wild about 14 teams making it , but I do like 17 games . Mostly because they can just make the extra game a nuetral site international game and stop screwing teams with home games in London like they currenlt are. More fair to the fan base this way , 8 home 8 road , 1 nuetral in another country to grow the game. Gonna be pretty nice if we ever score that #1 seed.
The 17th game is interesting  
Chris684 : 9:28 am : link
I would like to see each team play a division opponent 3x.

I would reward the division winner (and penalize the loser) by having 1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3. Higher seed get the home game.

You could do a neutral site for some geographic rivals for the extra g  
bLiTz 2k : 9:30 am : link
For instance Giants Jets could do a game every year at MetLife and neither team would be "home".
Had a tough enough time watching the Superbowl  
ghost718 : 10:10 am : link
Now the NFL wants to give me more,well,I appreciate the concern,but I'll pass.
RE: Had a tough enough time watching the Superbowl  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:13 am : link
In comment 14814721 ghost718 said:
Quote:
Now the NFL wants to give me more,well,I appreciate the concern,but I'll pass.


If you had a tough time watching the Super Bowl, your issues are probably deeper than the quantity of games.
I wouldn't call it a deeper issue  
ghost718 : 10:20 am : link
it's quality of play.Something people have discussed on here many times.
I like part of it  
Manning10 : 3:04 pm : link
3 preseason games. 17 game season( this was inevitable )

Do not like expanding the playoffs, I smell a lot of crappy games coming on wildcard weekends.

And I will not like having to buy Apple TV or YouTube TV if they get awarded game packages!

This has nothing to do with the fans, most Owners have huge debt to pay for the new stadiums they have built.
How will the TV coverage of the playoffs work under the new format?  
NBGblue : 3:24 pm : link
There's 3 wildcards per conference, and only one bye per conference, so presumably the six remaining division champs will host the six WC's on "wild card weekend" (i.e., 1 o'clock games, 4 o'clock games and 8 o'clock games on both Sat and Sunday)

And then the next weekend the 2 one-seeds will play the lowest seed in their confernece, and the other two game winners will play each other (i.e., 1 o'clock and 4 o'clock games Sat and Sunday); and

Then the winners of the one-seed game and the winners of the other game will play each other in the Conf Championship game.

Is that it?
RE: How will the TV coverage of the playoffs work under the new format?  
CGiants07 : 7:26 pm : link
In comment 14815007 NBGblue said:
Quote:
There's 3 wildcards per conference, and only one bye per conference, so presumably the six remaining division champs will host the six WC's on "wild card weekend" (i.e., 1 o'clock games, 4 o'clock games and 8 o'clock games on both Sat and Sunday)

And then the next weekend the 2 one-seeds will play the lowest seed in their confernece, and the other two game winners will play each other (i.e., 1 o'clock and 4 o'clock games Sat and Sunday); and

Then the winners of the one-seed game and the winners of the other game will play each other in the Conf Championship game.

Is that it?


divisional weekend will be 430 and 815 saturday 3 and 630 on sunday
roster size increase also in the deal  
CGiants07 : 7:40 pm : link
main roster goes to 55 and practice squad to 12 per team
forgot link  
CGiants07 : 7:41 pm : link
...
Link - ( New Window )
Will the 17th game be a dealbreaker for players?  
Steve in ATL : 7:49 pm : link
Quote:
if the players agree to 17 games without getting lifetime healthcare, at least 50% share, increase paragraph 5, 2 bye weeks, and expanded roster and game day roster, it’s a bad deal.

they’ll continue to get crumbs while owners stack and stack until it’s 20 games and no preseason

— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth)

https://theathletic.com/1623242/2020/02/20/jones-will-the-17th-game-be-a-dealbreaker-for-players/ - ( New Window )
