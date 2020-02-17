RV: A source familiar with NYG thinking says they love Wirfs

“In fact, the Giants already "love" Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, according to an NFL source familiar with the Giants thinking, and they have expressed similar interest in Alabama's Jedrick Wills. Both of them are widely considered among the top four offensive line prospects in this year's class, and they will get a good look from the entire league at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next week.”
There are so few turnkey lineman coming out, it's a good investment to get one. Right tackle is also a huge need. Great need/value intersection.
Need to come out of this offseason with at least two Offensive Tackles and probably three.
This GM needs a massive kick in the ass rgearding this position.
Or if not that , trade down with SD or Panthers, grab an xtra 3 and 4, and grab Wills or Wirfs in 1st and someone like Prince W high 3
and he shouldn't get cute.
Gettleman has "full bloom love" for a player, then you can forget about any trade down. "Don't get cute."
and he shouldn't get cute.
My guess is that he either wouldn't pick up the phone, or would ask for too much. I'm not ready to commit to staying at #4 or trading down. It's too early in the process. But we could be in an ideal situation to do so. Because of the Williams trade, we are again looking at 65 or so picks coming off the board between the top of the second and the bottom of the third rounds.
Or if not that , trade down with SD or Panthers, grab an xtra 3 and 4, and grab Wills or Wirfs in 1st and someone like Prince W high 3
Well, Solder should be kept but only because his ridiculous contract begets he is worth keeping despite his awful play.
However, and different than these morons thought thru with Flowers, the Giants should presume Solder isn't a de facto starter and bring in enough competition to make him earn it. If he does then so be it, and if he doesn't the the depth is that much better.
Both those guys have excellent footwork to drive into the second level as run blockers, yet still pass protect like junkyard dogs.
I haven't seen enough tape and analysis of Wirfs to know if he is on their level as a legit top 10 OL. Those two clearly are.
Or just another reporter hence means nothing.
This line in a piece always means the same thing...I made it up.
Or just another reporter hence means nothing.
Of course it could mean nothing, especially since we haven't had the combine or any FA signings. I do think it's odd though that many BBIers take the asshat info of other posters at face value, while dismissing info from long-time beat reporters.
Most asshats have one source for info and as has been proven, some just make shit up.
Ralph V has been a NY Giants beat reporter for years. Is it really hard to believe that he would have multiple sources with inside info on which prospects the Giants like?
Certainly, RV could have heard something about interest in Wirfs, but I'm sure they have interest in a number of guys.
One of the reasons we are where we are.
Connecting the dots that the NYG are interested in Offensive Tackles in this draft (or quite frankly almost every position on the team) isn't.
Certainly, RV could have heard something about interest in Wirfs, but I'm sure they have interest in a number of guys.
Ralph provided the names of 2 OTs that the Giants supposedly "love". I don't see where he was claiming that the Giants were ONLY interested in those two propsects in RD 1.
Meanwhile you claimed that when a reporter uses the phrase, "an NFL source familiar with the Giants thinking" that it "ALWAYS means the same thing...I made it up". In other words, when a reporter uses that pharase they are always lying and they never have a source for the info.
That's a pretty big claim and I doubt it's even close to true. RV has been a beat for a long time. He has to have sources at this point, the same as any person who has worked in ANY industry has their sources of info after a number of years.
And I also dissagree that the "beats" don't break any stories.
You used the OBJ trade as your example, so I'll use OBJ's preseason injury against the Browns some years back.
As I recall Raanan broke the story during camp that OBJ would likely miss the opener and perhaps a few more games. BBI then did their usual "attack the messenger" overreaction, while claiming that Raanan knew nothing and just wanted clicks.
Turns out Raanan was right.
I remember everyone saying the same thing about Joe Thomas when he came out.
Maybe they will finally square away what has been their achilles heel all these years on offense. Next year Solder-Hernandez-FA C- Zeitler - Wirfs with a swing tackle of Gates sounds way better than they have put out there in years (both now and for the future).
If Wirfs ends up being the real deal, next year maybe they can dump Solder (6.5 million dead cap hit - save 14 mil against the cap or there abouts IF he continues to sucks) and move him to the left side if he has the goods.
I think I would support this plan of action, especially if they end up loving Thomas-Wirfs-Wills about the same on their draft board - then a trade down would make a lot sense so they can pick up more draft pieces.
I recall reading about Wirfs that some think he’d be a better OG than OT. Much like when Scherff came out. So then the question is are we using #4 on a guy who may project better at Guard?
The Giants beat reporters don't seem to break any news. For example, the Odell trade was the national guys breaking the news.
Certainly, RV could have heard something about interest in Wirfs, but I'm sure they have interest in a number of guys.
Ralph provided the names of 2 OTs that the Giants supposedly "love". I don't see where he was claiming that the Giants were ONLY interested in those two propsects in RD 1.
Meanwhile you claimed that when a reporter uses the phrase, "an NFL source familiar with the Giants thinking" that it "ALWAYS means the same thing...I made it up". In other words, when a reporter uses that pharase they are always lying and they never have a source for the info.
That's a pretty big claim and I doubt it's even close to true. RV has been a beat for a long time. He has to have sources at this point, the same as any person who has worked in ANY industry has their sources of info after a number of years.
And I also dissagree that the "beats" don't break any stories.
You used the OBJ trade as your example, so I'll use OBJ's preseason injury against the Browns some years back.
As I recall Raanan broke the story during camp that OBJ would likely miss the opener and perhaps a few more games. BBI then did their usual "attack the messenger" overreaction, while claiming that Raanan knew nothing and just wanted clicks.
Turns out Raanan was right.
Here’s one article...there are more
Link - ( New Window )
Right tackle with elite body type and freaky testing potential who might fall victim to elevated expectations based upon traits and Iowa pedigree. He has tremendous core strength and moves smoothly, over-sets and isn't the explosive drive-blocker former Iowa star tackle Brandon Scherff was. Wirfs has tools to handle gap-blocking duties while thriving in outside zone. If Wirfs can learn to play inside out and add a more effective jump-set into his repertoire, he could take a big step forward. Consistency of play could take some time, but he has the ability to become a good starter at either right tackle or guard.
With the eighth overall pick, he has the Cardinals selecting Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.
The Cardinals need to protect their investment in Kyler Murray. Some believe Wirfs will stay at tackle in the NFL, but I see him as an All-Pro-caliber guard at the next level.
Wirfs is viewed by many as one of the top two or three tackle prospects in the draft. If he projects as a guard, this perhaps changes things.
If someone shoots up the draft boards it is going to be because of foot quickness (this is not 40 time) and body flexibility.
To be in play at #4, I believe that the Giants must be convinced that the guy is a good, starting LT, even if that is not the plan for first year.
His foot quickness is one of his big upsides. Excited to see his combine numbers. I have a feeling he is going to be a top 5 pick on most boards by draft day.
Link - ( New Window )
I don't think you stay at 4 to pick an OT unless one is significantly better than the others.
Okudah, Simmons, or an outside chance at Chase Young seem to be the guys with value at 4.
I like all the top OT prospects...
but I don't love any of them.
Trade down or take Okudah/Simmons/Brown.
Why are the parallels to Jacobs and McKinnie posed here??
Jacobs was a 4th round pick. And let's not act like he was pedestrian. He had 4 seasons on 9+ TD's, including a 15 TD season in a year he only played 13 games.
McKinney was a 10 year starter, a pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ.
If we draft a OL guy who is a 10 year starter, that's pretty damn good.