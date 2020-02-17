for display only
RV: A source familiar with NYG thinking says they love Wirfs

Defenderdawg : 2/20/2020 8:40 pm
“In fact, the Giants already "love" Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, according to an NFL source familiar with the Giants thinking, and they have expressed similar interest in Alabama's Jedrick Wills. Both of them are widely considered among the top four offensive line prospects in this year's class, and they will get a good look from the entire league at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next week.”

Although...

“It is far too early to know whether either of them would interest the Giants enough to draft them with the fourth overall pick...”
I would love Wirfs  
Chris684 : 2/20/2020 8:45 pm
He is a stud
Sign me up  
Judgment Day : 2/20/2020 8:53 pm
christian : 2/20/2020 8:56 pm
Wirfs is going to destroy the combine and jump into contention. His strength numbers are uncommon.

There are so few turnkey lineman coming out, it's a good investment to get one. Right tackle is also a huge need. Great need/value intersection.
If they can find a dance partner and trade down  
The_Boss : 2/20/2020 8:56 pm
(Assuming Okudah isn’t available), I would be onboard with either Willis or Wirfs.
Not sure what is the best ranking of the Tackles is yet  
LBH15 : 2/20/2020 9:01 pm
nor the differential between the best versus 10th best, but the Giants damn well better.

Need to come out of this offseason with at least two Offensive Tackles and probably three.

This GM needs a massive kick in the ass rgearding this position.


if we are keeping solder  
Payasdaddy : 2/20/2020 9:03 pm
2 would be a great get. Would love conklin plus another in first two rds.
Or if not that , trade down with SD or Panthers, grab an xtra 3 and 4, and grab Wills or Wirfs in 1st and someone like Prince W high 3
If  
AcidTest : 2/20/2020 9:10 pm
Gettleman has "full bloom love" for a player, then you can forget about any trade down. "Don't get cute."
RE: If  
section125 : 2/20/2020 9:15 pm
In comment 14815199 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Gettleman has "full bloom love" for a player, then you can forget about any trade down. "Don't get cute."


and he shouldn't get cute.
RE: RE: If  
AcidTest : 2/20/2020 9:21 pm
In comment 14815202 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14815199 AcidTest said:


Quote:


Gettleman has "full bloom love" for a player, then you can forget about any trade down. "Don't get cute."



and he shouldn't get cute.


My guess is that he either wouldn't pick up the phone, or would ask for too much. I'm not ready to commit to staying at #4 or trading down. It's too early in the process. But we could be in an ideal situation to do so. Because of the Williams trade, we are again looking at 65 or so picks coming off the board between the top of the second and the bottom of the third rounds.
Three OT's?  
XBRONX : 2/20/2020 9:21 pm
Never happen,too many other needs.
RE: if we are keeping solder  
LBH15 : 2/20/2020 9:22 pm
In comment 14815194 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
2 would be a great get. Would love conklin plus another in first two rds.
Or if not that , trade down with SD or Panthers, grab an xtra 3 and 4, and grab Wills or Wirfs in 1st and someone like Prince W high 3


Well, Solder should be kept but only because his ridiculous contract begets he is worth keeping despite his awful play.

However, and different than these morons thought thru with Flowers, the Giants should presume Solder isn't a de facto starter and bring in enough competition to make him earn it. If he does then so be it, and if he doesn't the the depth is that much better.

'an NFL source familiar with the Giants thinking'  
Torrag : 2/20/2020 10:45 pm
This line in a piece always means the same thing...I made it up.
Good  
Dave in PA : 2/20/2020 10:52 pm
They should
No  
uconngiant : 2/20/2020 11:53 pm
He has short arms, even if he is a powerful player. The 4th pick is way top high and I would rather have Becton or Wills
Let's see who the top 2 tackles are after the combine.  
BlueLou'sBack : 12:55 am
I'm still guessing it's between Thomas and Wills.

Both those guys have excellent footwork to drive into the second level as run blockers, yet still pass protect like junkyard dogs.

I haven't seen enough tape and analysis of Wirfs to know if he is on their level as a legit top 10 OL. Those two clearly are.
If you are interested to see how it is possible the Giants could fall  
FranknWeezer : 1:32 am
in love with a player before or at the combine, take a look at some of the insider Giants.com videos from the 2019 combine where Gettleman was positively erect while he was watching Daniel Jones in Mobile. Just gushing over the guy.
RE: 'an NFL source familiar with the Giants thinking'  
robbieballs2003 : 5:31 am
In comment 14815229 Torrag said:
Quote:
This line in a piece always means the same thing...I made it up.


Or just another reporter hence means nothing.
RE: RE: 'an NFL source familiar with the Giants thinking'  
Jim in Tampa : 6:15 am
In comment 14815261 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14815229 Torrag said:


Quote:


This line in a piece always means the same thing...I made it up.



Or just another reporter hence means nothing.

Of course it could mean nothing, especially since we haven't had the combine or any FA signings. I do think it's odd though that many BBIers take the asshat info of other posters at face value, while dismissing info from long-time beat reporters.

Most asshats have one source for info and as has been proven, some just make shit up.

Ralph V has been a NY Giants beat reporter for years. Is it really hard to believe that he would have multiple sources with inside info on which prospects the Giants like?
Jim  
ZogZerg : 7:12 am
The Giants beat reporters don't seem to break any news. For example, the Odell trade was the national guys breaking the news.

Certainly, RV could have heard something about interest in Wirfs, but I'm sure they have interest in a number of guys.
RE: If  
jeff57 : 8:06 am
In comment 14815199 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Gettleman has "full bloom love" for a player, then you can forget about any trade down. "Don't get cute."

One of the reasons we are where we are.
Loving one or two of the available Tackles  
LBH15 : 8:10 am
is the news.

Connecting the dots that the NYG are interested in Offensive Tackles in this draft (or quite frankly almost every position on the team) isn't.
RE: Jim  
Jim in Tampa : 8:30 am
In comment 14815279 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
The Giants beat reporters don't seem to break any news. For example, the Odell trade was the national guys breaking the news.

Certainly, RV could have heard something about interest in Wirfs, but I'm sure they have interest in a number of guys.

Ralph provided the names of 2 OTs that the Giants supposedly "love". I don't see where he was claiming that the Giants were ONLY interested in those two propsects in RD 1.

Meanwhile you claimed that when a reporter uses the phrase, "an NFL source familiar with the Giants thinking" that it "ALWAYS means the same thing...I made it up". In other words, when a reporter uses that pharase they are always lying and they never have a source for the info.

That's a pretty big claim and I doubt it's even close to true. RV has been a beat for a long time. He has to have sources at this point, the same as any person who has worked in ANY industry has their sources of info after a number of years.

And I also dissagree that the "beats" don't break any stories.

You used the OBJ trade as your example, so I'll use OBJ's preseason injury against the Browns some years back.

As I recall Raanan broke the story during camp that OBJ would likely miss the opener and perhaps a few more games. BBI then did their usual "attack the messenger" overreaction, while claiming that Raanan knew nothing and just wanted clicks.

Turns out Raanan was right.
RE: No  
GuzzaBlue : 8:37 am
In comment 14815243 uconngiant said:
Quote:
He has short arms, even if he is a powerful player. The 4th pick is way top high and I would rather have Becton or Wills


I remember everyone saying the same thing about Joe Thomas when he came out.
At 4 you either go Becton  
Prude : 9:37 am
Or take the top defensive player imo. Becton has all-pro upside and he is focusing on technique during the offseason. With his size and athleticism I am swinging for the fences.
Wills or Wirfs make sense  
Joey in VA : 9:42 am
Both are similar in size and how they play, they are both nasty players who play with a lot of attitude, something sorely lacking on our OL. Hernandez was a bull dog as a rookie, but I think the Hal Hunter-Pat Shurmur curse calmed him down. Hopefully Colombo re-ignites that.
I think that drafting an  
Dnew15 : 9:50 am
OT in rd one is a good move.

Maybe they will finally square away what has been their achilles heel all these years on offense. Next year Solder-Hernandez-FA C- Zeitler - Wirfs with a swing tackle of Gates sounds way better than they have put out there in years (both now and for the future).

If Wirfs ends up being the real deal, next year maybe they can dump Solder (6.5 million dead cap hit - save 14 mil against the cap or there abouts IF he continues to sucks) and move him to the left side if he has the goods.

I think I would support this plan of action, especially if they end up loving Thomas-Wirfs-Wills about the same on their draft board - then a trade down would make a lot sense so they can pick up more draft pieces.
RE: Wills or Wirfs make sense  
The_Boss : 9:59 am
In comment 14815370 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Both are similar in size and how they play, they are both nasty players who play with a lot of attitude, something sorely lacking on our OL. Hernandez was a bull dog as a rookie, but I think the Hal Hunter-Pat Shurmur curse calmed him down. Hopefully Colombo re-ignites that.


I recall reading about Wirfs that some think he’d be a better OG than OT. Much like when Scherff came out. So then the question is are we using #4 on a guy who may project better at Guard?
RE: RE: Jim  
ZogZerg : 10:02 am
In comment 14815323 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 14815279 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


The Giants beat reporters don't seem to break any news. For example, the Odell trade was the national guys breaking the news.

Certainly, RV could have heard something about interest in Wirfs, but I'm sure they have interest in a number of guys.


Ralph provided the names of 2 OTs that the Giants supposedly "love". I don't see where he was claiming that the Giants were ONLY interested in those two propsects in RD 1.

Meanwhile you claimed that when a reporter uses the phrase, "an NFL source familiar with the Giants thinking" that it "ALWAYS means the same thing...I made it up". In other words, when a reporter uses that pharase they are always lying and they never have a source for the info.

That's a pretty big claim and I doubt it's even close to true. RV has been a beat for a long time. He has to have sources at this point, the same as any person who has worked in ANY industry has their sources of info after a number of years.

And I also dissagree that the "beats" don't break any stories.

You used the OBJ trade as your example, so I'll use OBJ's preseason injury against the Browns some years back.

As I recall Raanan broke the story during camp that OBJ would likely miss the opener and perhaps a few more games. BBI then did their usual "attack the messenger" overreaction, while claiming that Raanan knew nothing and just wanted clicks.

Turns out Raanan was right.



Jim, I think you are confused. I never made any such claim. Not sure what you are talking about here.
Raanan sucks. A blind squirrel...
Wirfs at OG doesn't add up  
JonC : 10:19 am
based on what I've seen and all the talk about how freak athletic he is.
RE: Wirfs at OG doesn't add up  
The_Boss : 10:25 am
In comment 14815403 JonC said:
Quote:
based on what I've seen and all the talk about how freak athletic he is.


Here’s one article...there are more
This from his nfl.com (Zerlein) overview  
The_Boss : 10:27 am
Overview
Right tackle with elite body type and freaky testing potential who might fall victim to elevated expectations based upon traits and Iowa pedigree. He has tremendous core strength and moves smoothly, over-sets and isn't the explosive drive-blocker former Iowa star tackle Brandon Scherff was. Wirfs has tools to handle gap-blocking duties while thriving in outside zone. If Wirfs can learn to play inside out and add a more effective jump-set into his repertoire, he could take a big step forward. Consistency of play could take some time, but he has the ability to become a good starter at either right tackle or guard.
Dan Jeremiah:  
The_Boss : 10:30 am
However, in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock draft of the year, the Cardinals select a player he doesn’t even see as a tackle in the NFL.

With the eighth overall pick, he has the Cardinals selecting Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

The Cardinals need to protect their investment in Kyler Murray. Some believe Wirfs will stay at tackle in the NFL, but I see him as an All-Pro-caliber guard at the next level.

Wirfs is viewed by many as one of the top two or three tackle prospects in the draft. If he projects as a guard, this perhaps changes things.
I figured as much  
tyrik13 : 10:30 am
I’d been on the Wirfs train for a min, I’d rather Simmons at 4 but I’d be good with Wirfs. He has huge LT potential and is a stout RT with great power and very good footwork
I've seen the opinion a few times  
JonC : 10:33 am
but I don't agree with it. Scherff lacked the AA to move laterally and handle any speed off the edge, he had to kick inside. The AA questions were always there with him, but not with Wirfs. I think Wirfs can play OT in the NFL, but not so sure about LT, which could impact his draft value.
So, the Giants love Wirfs, but have similar feelings towards Wills.  
Klaatu : 10:37 am
Well, that certainly simplifies things.
For those falling in love with Becton  
Bob in Newburgh : 10:46 am
Remember that Jacobs was never close to being a "great" RB and Bryant Mckinnie was never really close to the greatest LT playing, even in his own time.

If someone shoots up the draft boards it is going to be because of foot quickness (this is not 40 time) and body flexibility.

To be in play at #4, I believe that the Giants must be convinced that the guy is a good, starting LT, even if that is not the plan for first year.
I think Becton's weight  
JonC : 10:49 am
is going to show up as a negative at the Combines, and how he's projected to the NFL. Not seen a ton of him and wondering if he could drop some lbs, get down to Ogden size, or if he's got the AA to play LT in the NFL.
This time of year  
GeoMan999 : 10:50 am
These reports are meaningless.
And not to be cute with the #4 pick, if NYG deem  
LBH15 : 10:50 am
that all of these top OTs are good but far from great, they should do everything they can to move down a bit and pick them where their value is more aligned in the first round or early second.
RE: For those falling in love with Becton  
Prude : 11:04 am
In comment 14815433 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
Remember that Jacobs was never close to being a "great" RB and Bryant Mckinnie was never really close to the greatest LT playing, even in his own time.

If someone shoots up the draft boards it is going to be because of foot quickness (this is not 40 time) and body flexibility.

To be in play at #4, I believe that the Giants must be convinced that the guy is a good, starting LT, even if that is not the plan for first year.


His foot quickness is one of his big upsides. Excited to see his combine numbers. I have a feeling he is going to be a top 5 pick on most boards by draft day.
The best scenario for the Giants if they go OT  
Reale01 : 11:11 am
The best scenario would be that they like two or even three of the OTs about the same. I think this would trigger a trade down and we still get our guy.

I don't think you stay at 4 to pick an OT unless one is significantly better than the others.

Okudah, Simmons, or an outside chance at Chase Young seem to be the guys with value at 4.
Becton  
Joey in VA : 11:14 am
Is the one guy I'd do a lot more work on. At his size and strength he has the chance to be an actual weapon at OT, but his tendency to lung and overreach really gives me Flowers like nightmares. Wills right now is the guy I really want, he's the cleanest of the OL rated that high from my eyes and he has the nasty in him. Becton does as well, he's a punishing blocker but he plays out of control at times, that worries me.
I like all the top OT prospects  
Torrag : 11:15 am
They each have their strengths and weaknesses. Some are more pro ready than others. Some have elite upside. Wills is the most consistent of the four. Three can probably play LT in the NFL. One could be an elite OG.

I like all the top OT prospects...

but I don't love any of them.

Trade down or take Okudah/Simmons/Brown.
I'm always on board with top ranked Iowa OL players  
PatersonPlank : 11:44 am
Rarely do they bust
Becton  
BigBlueCane : 4:50 pm
was better coached and more motivated than Flowers was, in college.
RE: For those falling in love with Becton  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5:00 pm
In comment 14815433 Bob in Newburgh said:
Quote:
Remember that Jacobs was never close to being a "great" RB and Bryant Mckinnie was never really close to the greatest LT playing, even in his own time.

If someone shoots up the draft boards it is going to be because of foot quickness (this is not 40 time) and body flexibility.

To be in play at #4, I believe that the Giants must be convinced that the guy is a good, starting LT, even if that is not the plan for first year.


Why are the parallels to Jacobs and McKinnie posed here??

Jacobs was a 4th round pick. And let's not act like he was pedestrian. He had 4 seasons on 9+ TD's, including a 15 TD season in a year he only played 13 games.

McKinney was a 10 year starter, a pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ.

If we draft a OL guy who is a 10 year starter, that's pretty damn good.
I think given Gettleman’s track record with the Giants’  
DonnieD89 : 6:32 pm
first pick the past two seasons, you would have feel good and confident about the choice in selecting an OT, if it happens. It just tells me that he and the staff are really convinced that the OT is going to be a really good ballplayer. I don’t think Gettleman is going to force the pick. He is their guy.
