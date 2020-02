RV: A source familiar with NYG thinking says they love Wirfs

“In fact, the Giants already "love" Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, according to an NFL source familiar with the Giants thinking, and they have expressed similar interest in Alabama's Jedrick Wills. Both of them are widely considered among the top four offensive line prospects in this year's class, and they will get a good look from the entire league at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next week.”Although...“It is far too early to know whether either of them would interest the Giants enough to draft them with the fourth overall pick...” Link - ( New Window