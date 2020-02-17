for display only
GBN's 2020 Mock Draft, Round 1 (Feb 20th)

M.S. : 2/21/2020 7:10 am
By Pigskin Paul Guillemette who notes:

"My Mock is based primarily on how I have prospects ranked, and what I think teams should be looking for to bolster their roster talent."

Interesting choice for the Giants at #4. A really good player, but I doubt more than 5% of BBIers would make this choice right now!


Pick 4 GIANTS JERRY JEUDY WR Alabama  
ZogZerg : 2/21/2020 7:14 am : link
No Thanks!
Seems like  
JerryNicklebag : 2/21/2020 7:15 am : link
This mock is completely out of touch with reality
They have been pushing WR for awhile  
George from PA : 2/21/2020 7:17 am : link
Makes little sense....as he is not even consider a big target reciever....which has been their implied primary interest.

Chase, Okudah and do a couple of swaps with Dolphins and Chargers, if possible....and pick up Simmons or the OTs.....
Well, it wouldn't be my choice, but I'd wait until I could see him in  
Ira : 2/21/2020 7:20 am : link
the nfl before I condemned that pick. The guy can cut on a dime.
Could possibly be the  
section125 : 2/21/2020 7:25 am : link
single stupidest thing Gettleman would ever do. I do not see Judge going along with it.
Just dumb...  
nzyme : 2/21/2020 7:29 am : link
Every single draft pundit out there is stating this is the best and deepest WR class in recent memory.
No  
jeff57 : 2/21/2020 8:03 am : link
They're not taking Jeudy at 4.
Pick honestly wouldn’t surprise me at all  
eric2425ny : 2/21/2020 8:06 am : link
Not who I necessarily want them to take, but at this point we have a promising WR in Slayton, Shepard who the jury is still out on in terms of the concussions, and Tate who is likely here one more season. Adding a top tier receiver to pair with Slayton for the long term might make some sense. Just playing devils advocate. If Shepard stays healthy he would be able to slide into a full time slot WR role with Jeudy and Slayton on the outside.
So  
mdthedream : 2/21/2020 8:12 am : link
the Dolphins and Chargers don't need a QB? Mock Draft is not very good.
Why would we  
mdthedream : 2/21/2020 8:16 am : link
take a WR at 4 when we can take a OT that has a lot of value. The cost to get one is 15m per year. WR we can get in free agency much cheaper.
RE: Why would we  
eric2425ny : 2/21/2020 8:19 am : link
In comment 14815310 mdthedream said:
Quote:
take a WR at 4 when we can take a OT that has a lot of value. The cost to get one is 15m per year. WR we can get in free agency much cheaper.


I would also like to see them take an OT or a defensive playmaker, but if they view Jeudy as being a dominant WR1 they could pull the trigger. Don’t see that happening though.
The Giants have two things they need more than anything else  
blueblood : 2/21/2020 8:22 am : link
A top quality OT who can hopefully can more to LT in a year. And Defensive Playmaker or Edge Rusher..period...

Now Free agency can change what they draft.. but those are the thing that I see they need more than anything.. The WR position is very deep. They can get one later in the draft..
I would love it, but free agency  
barens : 2/21/2020 8:29 am : link
Would have to go a certain way for that to happen.
We need to fix  
mdthedream : 2/21/2020 8:36 am : link
the O-Line and Defensive front 7.
RE: I would love it, but free agency  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/21/2020 8:41 am : link
In comment 14815322 barens said:
Quote:
Would have to go a certain way for that to happen.


This.

Hard to do mock drafts without knowing who we get in FA.

Example: what if DG goes nuts and signs 3 OL FAs? are we drafting an OL @4? Prob not... etc.
I think I like Lamb better  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2020 8:42 am : link
but we can find a WR elsewhere in the draft or FA.
our defense last year was awful  
markky : 2/21/2020 8:48 am : link
no way we're winning any games if we can't stop teams on 3rd down.

defense defense defense
Why would we take a WR at #4  
Pete from Woodstock : 2/21/2020 8:52 am : link
in one of the deepest WR drafts in history?? We can grab a really good tall WR in the 4th and this is what the Giants really need. Guys like Pittman, Claypool and C. Johnson can all be had in later rounds and give us that goal line WR threat we lack....
I don't like these write ups much  
UConn4523 : 2/21/2020 8:56 am : link
so Tua is too big of a risk at 3 or 5 (I actually agree) but not at 7? Odd.
Agree with the majority here that this year there's more  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/21/2020 9:26 am : link
than decent odds of landing a Slayton level (or better) WR in round 4 or even 5 again. I'm talking about Bryan Edwards, Quinten Cephous, Van Jefferson or some other Senior bowl standout.

There's a half dozen or more of them that won't go in rounds 1-3.

Look at the drop off in OT quality after the first 3-4 guys are gone.

Drafting WRs and TEs in rounds 1-3 repeatedly and OL in rounds 4 and later, until the Giants' pipeline of OL talent was bereft, was Reese's largest mistake. James Brewer, Mitch Petrus, Brandon Mosely... Those mid-late round OL never turned into even a dung pile of talent.

Gotta address that when the talent is there and our draft slot is high.
And with that pick.....  
Reb8thVA : 2/21/2020 9:58 am : link
Gettleman signs his pink slip!
Putting his antics aside....  
Reb8thVA : 2/21/2020 10:00 am : link
we had OBJ here and it didn't make a difference because we couldn't protect the QB and couldn't run the ball.

Why would drafting Jeudy be any different without fixing the line?
Yep. Because they don't "shop hungry"  
David B. : 2/21/2020 10:01 am : link
and they don't draft for need. Yes. This COULD happen. Hopefully not.

Need comes into play when two player have roughly equal value, need factors in. So hopefully our sakes, they have one of the OTs or Defensive players rated similarly to Jeudy.
With all the OL talent and Simmons (who I don’t want) available  
The_Boss : 2/21/2020 10:04 am : link
Dave isn’t going to take a WR. He’s not that dumb. Now if Jerry was still here, I could see this actually happening.
You Use the Draft to Extract Value  
Giants38 : 2/21/2020 10:09 am : link
This focus on positional need is foolish. You don't select an OL or DL because you need to fix the lines. You pick one if the they represent BPA. While WRs are deep in this year's draft, you are not going to find one like Jeudy later. The guy is special in everything he does. I've never seen someone compare more favorably to an NFL player than he does ODB, without the drama. And I said that long before this description came out about him on GBN. I'm telling you, if you slapped an ODB jersey on Jeudy, you wouldn't be able to tell the difference.

Jeudy is 6'1" 192. ODB is 6'0" 193. Their stats are virtually identical. And before people attribute Jeudy's success to Tua, consider these facts: 1) Tua's QBR was literally halved without Jeudy on the field; and 2) after Tua went down, Jeudy didn't miss a beat. Jeudy was the player that made that offense go, not Tua.

Sure, if you can get a guy like Tyron Smith at 4 (or ODB), you go for the OT. But reaching for a position gets you a guy like Cedric Jones or Erik Flowers. Yes, Eli needed a better OL in his prime years, but how much better was Eli when ODB was on the field? Does the team get better by reaching for a mediocre OT or picking an absolute stud WR? Our pass catchers got literally the least separation of any team in the league. Jeudy will solve that problem immediately.
If Gettleman  
RetroJint : 2/21/2020 10:10 am : link
took Barkley at 2 , why do you think he wouldn’t take Jeudy at 4 ? Because he’s now properly guided by his “computer people?” I think he will go with one of the offensive tackles . He knows this could be his last draft . He is aware that the defensive fronts in the division are too much for what he has now . Especially the Eagles . They beat the Giants all the time because their two lines Bogart the Giants . Constantly . But ...

.  
Bill2 : 2/21/2020 10:24 am : link
Could happen if they get two good FA for the OL.

Its not so stupid an idea if they can first pull off good additions to the OL.

Among other roster construction benefits, more dynamic passing threats would create opportunity for a good power back instead of overspending on Barkley.

Or,

Since OBJ level talent was most often double teamed, the idea of taking a defenses Safety and a CB away might be pretty valuable if a smart coach and an accurate passer can combine with a mismatch pass catching RB

Its not the worst idea ever floated
Isn't WR like the deepest position in the draft?  
Rjanyg : 2/21/2020 10:25 am : link
Is Juedy that good that we would pass up elite defensive talent and good OT talent to select him? Can't we get a viable complimentary WR in rounds 2-4?

This first round seems off in general.
I mentioned the possibility of WR being BPA at #4 a couple weeks ago  
JonC : 2/21/2020 10:26 am : link
and that the OTs could slip given the consensus so far is there's no blue chip in there for NYG to make the decision an easy one.

That said, I think WR at #4 is a small percentage play.
The problem is  
JonC : 2/21/2020 10:28 am : link
there's two elite defenders in this draft, the OSU pair, and no elite OT. Whole lotta red chips, so drafting the best OT available out of need could be a bad roll of the dice.

Like I said awhile back, not a great draft to pick #4 given our current roster construction.
imo  
Bill2 : 2/21/2020 10:29 am : link
a 4 slot should create asymmetric differences for 5 years, not just fill out the many necessary positions with average NFL players.

This is why I hope they go several 2nd tier FA instead of 1-2 splash FA
or  
Bill2 : 2/21/2020 10:30 am : link
what Jon said
Pigskin Paul is Marc Ross? Who knew?  
Klaatu : 2/21/2020 10:31 am : link
I wonder if Paul reads the rest of GBN, because Jeudy isn't even their highest-graded WR - CeeDee Lamb is. Overall, Jeudy's ranked #12 on their Big Board, behind three OT's and three defenders (and Lamb). So, yeah, BPA-Uber-Alles cats, what's up with that?
RE: You Use the Draft to Extract Value  
Reb8thVA : 2/21/2020 10:32 am : link
In comment 14815396 Giants38 said:
Quote:
This focus on positional need is foolish. You don't select an OL or DL because you need to fix the lines. You pick one if the they represent BPA. While WRs are deep in this year's draft, you are not going to find one like Jeudy later. The guy is special in everything he does. I've never seen someone compare more favorably to an NFL player than he does ODB, without the drama. And I said that long before this description came out about him on GBN. I'm telling you, if you slapped an ODB jersey on Jeudy, you wouldn't be able to tell the difference.

Jeudy is 6'1" 192. ODB is 6'0" 193. Their stats are virtually identical. And before people attribute Jeudy's success to Tua, consider these facts: 1) Tua's QBR was literally halved without Jeudy on the field; and 2) after Tua went down, Jeudy didn't miss a beat. Jeudy was the player that made that offense go, not Tua.

Sure, if you can get a guy like Tyron Smith at 4 (or ODB), you go for the OT. But reaching for a position gets you a guy like Cedric Jones or Erik Flowers. Yes, Eli needed a better OL in his prime years, but how much better was Eli when ODB was on the field? Does the team get better by reaching for a mediocre OT or picking an absolute stud WR? Our pass catchers got literally the least separation of any team in the league. Jeudy will solve that problem immediately.


I'm sorry but I respectfully disagree. This is the type of thinking that has predominated for the last 7 years and the results have been progressively worse. I believe you have to do more systems analysis not just an isolated player X brings these talents which are in need. I think you have to ask do we have the necessary foundations in place that would allow us to utilize those talents to the fullest.

Its like doing military analysis. Pakistan acquires modern T-90 tanks from Russia. On paper, that should lead to an exponential increase in Pakistan's military capabilities vis-a-vis India. However, you have to ask other important questions to assess their real impact. Do they have the training to utilize this new technology? Do they have the resources and maintenance capabilities to sustain them? How do they fit into Pakistani military doctrine?, What capabilities does India have to counter these advantages?

Football is no different. I think Retrogiant is right. I think the pick will probably end up being an OT. Probably either Wirfs or Wills. Wirfs because of the Iowa pedigree and his flexibility or Wills because of the Saban connection.
RE: The problem is  
M.S. : 2/21/2020 10:33 am : link
In comment 14815412 JonC said:
Quote:
there's two elite defenders in this draft, the OSU pair, and no elite OT. Whole lotta red chips, so drafting the best OT available out of need could be a bad roll of the dice.

Like I said awhile back, not a great draft to pick #4 given our current roster construction.

Yep. That's why we all had the sorta sinking feeling winning a couple of meaningless games toward end of season. Not good.
There's a WHOLE LOT of good WR's in this draft!  
TC : 2/21/2020 10:46 am : link
Should be a half dozen, or so, could go in the 1st round. And while most drafts have 2 or 3 who are really talented, in this draft there's likely to be RD 2 or later WR's who in other drafts might have gone in the 1st.

Slayton was a 5th round WR. Not say that Slayton is Jeudy, but he's an example of not having to spend a 1st for a productive WR, particularly in this draft.
I like the WR  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2/21/2020 10:56 am : link
and the Giants right now have a older Tate and Sheppard who may be another concussion away from retirement. Slayton showed a lot of potential......

No doubt the biggest factor that has crippled the Giants for what has seemed like forever is the terrible OL. The mistake was made holding on to that 2004-12 crew far too long and they all seemed to break down at around the same time. This is has been the biggest factor in not being competitive for so many years now imo.

We have Solder (33), Zeitler (30 next year), Hernandez and ?'s at C and RT.

When I look at this I hope they draft OL, OL and OL.

Looking at the landscape of the draft today and the changes/evolution of the game there are many more WR's that will continue to enter the draft of quality. Used to be in the 80's teams would reach for that rare speed guy. They are being developed starting at a much earlier age and many more are playing the position at all levels. Interestingly, this has made it harder to find quality OL.

Normally I am a BPA but for the Giants I would sacrifice a little for the OL otherwise the non-competitive football continues. Eagles, Redskins and the Cowboys are all going to have strong fronts.



RE: imo  
Zeke's Alibi : 2/21/2020 10:58 am : link
In comment 14815413 Bill2 said:
Quote:
a 4 slot should create asymmetric differences for 5 years, not just fill out the many necessary positions with average NFL players.

This is why I hope they go several 2nd tier FA instead of 1-2 splash FA


With the way that the Draft is after FA begins, this is the absolutely best way to go about things. Fill out your roster as much as possible so you don't pigeon hole yourself come draft time.
Only if..............FA shores up other holes  
edavisiii : 2/21/2020 10:59 am : link
If Juedy is head and heals above everyone else available on the Giants Board this is the move. and Only If the Giants can shore up some holes in FA. This time of the year cracks me up. Everyone is a "draft expert!" The 3 QBs could throw a wrench in all the predictions if someone sees Justin Herbert, Oregon, Jordan Love, Utah State or Jacob Eason, Washington in the same light as we saw Daniel Jones last year. But, this is going to be one interesting draft season. Remember QBs tend to shoot up the boards the last week!
This is exactly why the Giants  
Dnew15 : 2/21/2020 11:00 am : link
should trade down. The fact that this draft is light on blue chip players isn't necessarily a bad thing. As a matter of fact, having more red chip players is exactly what this team needs - they need lots of quality (not exceptional) players to fill all the holes they have on this roster.
Agree with dnew completely  
LBH15 : 2/21/2020 11:04 am : link
As a mock draft the listing is fine but the author says it himself that he is not going to project trades/movement among the teams which there will be plenty.

WR at #4 would be fine if NYG project Jeudy to be the next coming of Larry Fitzgerald. Otherwise a team with plenty of needs like the Giants should draft with available supply in mind and this draft has plenty of talent at WR that you can get later.
RE: .  
Klaatu : 2/21/2020 11:08 am : link
In comment 14815405 Bill2 said:
Quote:
Could happen if they get two good FA for the OL.

Its not so stupid an idea if they can first pull off good additions to the OL.

Among other roster construction benefits, more dynamic passing threats would create opportunity for a good power back instead of overspending on Barkley.

Or,

Since OBJ level talent was most often double teamed, the idea of taking a defenses Safety and a CB away might be pretty valuable if a smart coach and an accurate passer can combine with a mismatch pass catching RB

Its not the worst idea ever floated


The Giants aren't going to get two starting-caliber OT's in free agency. If they're lucky, they might be able to sign one, say, Conklin to play RT. They're still going to have to draft at least one - a good one - to eventually replace Solder (assuming he sticks around for another year).

They might be able to sign a free agent Center capable of starting, a step up from Pio and Pulley, but if it's an older vet on a deal similar to Pulley's, then I hope they look to draft a decent C/OG prospect, too.

What they should do in free agency is look to shore up some holes on defense. Cut Ogletree and Bethea - sign a ILB and FS to replace them. I might consider signing a UFA CB, but only after the Williams situation was settled. Signed, tagged, whatever. May miss out on the top-tier UFA CB's, but that's the breaks. So, maybe you take a flier on a kid like Artie Burns.
The Draft will be effected by our free agent acquisitions...  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 11:18 am : link
That said given our O-line and Defensive woes I don't see us adequately addressing enough of those issues to allow us the luxury of taking a WR #4 overall.
Klaatu  
Bill2 : 2/21/2020 12:25 pm : link
Think we are in violent agreement

A WR who is a true difference- ONLY if they get a center and RT in FA.

(Id add a blitz or rush capable LB and a vet DB as well)

Then they have to fill out the OL development pipeline in the mid or late draft

If all that falls into place then a great WR or a great CB may make sense

I don't think they will do this nor am I advocating it. Im just saying if they do the rest of the job via FA second tier (and maybe Conklin) its not the worlds stupidest idea.

We shall see
No farging way.  
Red Dog : 2/21/2020 12:31 pm : link
That is exactly the kind of pick that put the GIANTS into the predicament they are in now.

Fix the OL, or at least get an all-Pro defender at a position other than DT. NOTHING ELSE MAKES ANY SENSE.
I like this pick a(Jeudy) t #4 over-all, or ....  
Manny in CA : 2/21/2020 12:54 pm : link

Trade down and get down and pick up a hard-nosed possession receiver like Laviska Shenault. Where this draft is draft is deepest is in offensive linemen - Wiils, Thomas, Wirfs, Becton, Wilson, Biadasz, Cushenberry, Niang, Ruiz, Runyan ....

This draft is QB hungry with the Dolphins, Chargers, Panthers ready to do business for "the right guy".
'this draft is draft is deepest is in offensive linemen'  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 1:01 pm : link
Sorry while this years OL class is quite good the WR depth may be historic. You could be looking at starter quality in Round 5.
RE: The problem is  
Giants38 : 2/21/2020 2:10 pm : link
In comment 14815412 JonC said:
Quote:
there's two elite defenders in this draft, the OSU pair, and no elite OT. Whole lotta red chips, so drafting the best OT available out of need could be a bad roll of the dice.

Like I said awhile back, not a great draft to pick #4 given our current roster construction.


If Burrow and the two OSU Defenders go in the top 3, Tua is sitting there at #4, and teams will be flailing over each other to move up ahead of the Dolphins to get him (unless the medicals come back poorly). It is actually the perfect spot for us, particularly if you are looking to move down.

The thinking of we NEED to draft this position at #4 is precisely what ruins teams. If the OT and WR are equally rated, you go with the OT. But if you rate Jeudy a 95 and the best OT an 80, you don't reach for the 80 because you need a tackle. That is not roster construction that will get this team better, and it's how you end up with guys like Erik Flowers.
'The problem is there's two elite defenders in this draft'  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 2:29 pm : link
That's an inaccurate portrayal of the defensive prospect pool. There are arguably four elite defenders in this class and just about everyone expects them off the board by pick #7 at the latest.

They are Young/Okudah/Simmons/Brown.
Torrag  
JonC : 2/21/2020 2:51 pm : link
agree to disagree.
'agree to disagree.'  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 2:55 pm : link
No problemo Jon so long as you acknowledge you're in a stark minority within the draftnik community.
I am  
JonC : 2/21/2020 2:56 pm : link
and I don't expect the Giants to draft Brown or Simmons.
Simmons prospect rankings from the top established draft sites  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 3:03 pm : link
THR- #4
Jeremiah- #4
Colin GBN- #5 overall
PFF- #4


I think he goes  
JonC : 2/21/2020 3:05 pm : link
8-10 range.
I don't expect the Giants to draft Brown or Simmons.  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 3:07 pm : link
That's fair but to say 'there are only two elite defensive prospects' is going to deservedly get some pushback.

I'm in the minority in thinking if we don't retain LW or sign another DL on the market that Brown could and should be in play at #4. The unit of Dex/Tomlinson(contract year)/Hill isn't good enough.
Under Parcells the Giants won in 1986 with  
Reese's Pieces : 2/21/2020 3:10 pm : link
Bobby Johnson, Stacy Robinson

In 1990 Steven Baker and Mark Ingram

and of course Dave "look at that little Meggett go."
Torrag  
JonC : 2/21/2020 3:13 pm : link
No problem, Simmons and Brown aren't elite prospects, imo.
CBS Sports ....  
Manny in CA : 2/21/2020 3:21 pm : link

Fairly representative, ranks the top twenty ...

WRs - Lamb #8, Jeudy #11, Ruggs #17

OL - Wills #9, Thomas #10, Wirfs #13, Becton #16

At the top of the board you must get a game-breaker, else you better parlay that value into two or three solid players.

To win is this league  
Carl in CT : 2/21/2020 3:30 pm : link
You need playmakers. We don’t have enough on either side of the ball. All I ask at #4 is you get one. If you can’t move back and try to get one with two picks.
RE: You Use the Draft to Extract Value  
BlueLou'sBack : 2/21/2020 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14815396 Giants38 said:
Quote:
This focus on positional need is foolish. You don't select an OL or DL because you need to fix the lines. You pick one if the they represent BPA. While WRs are deep in this year's draft, you are not going to find one like Jeudy later. The guy is special in everything he does. I've never seen someone compare more favorably to an NFL player than he does ODB, without the drama. And I said that long before this description came out about him on GBN. I'm telling you, if you slapped an ODB jersey on Jeudy, you wouldn't be able to tell the difference.

Jeudy is 6'1" 192. ODB is 6'0" 193. Their stats are virtually identical. And before people attribute Jeudy's success to Tua, consider these facts: 1) Tua's QBR was literally halved without Jeudy on the field; and 2) after Tua went down, Jeudy didn't miss a beat. Jeudy was the player that made that offense go, not Tua.

Sure, if you can get a guy like Tyron Smith at 4 (or ODB), you go for the OT. But reaching for a position gets you a guy like Cedric Jones or Erik Flowers. Yes, Eli needed a better OL in his prime years, but how much better was Eli when ODB was on the field? Does the team get better by reaching for a mediocre OT or picking an absolute stud WR? Our pass catchers got literally the least separation of any team in the league. Jeudy will solve that problem immediately.


You make a huge unforced error comparing the OTs available at 4 on a part with Eric Flowers.

Nobody who has examined their tape makes that comparison, and I mean nobody.

So essentially you are making shit up out of your ass to pretend to have "facts" that justify your position.

3 OTS in this draft will go in the top 10-15 picks, maybe 4. Flowers was not graded by most as a first round pick, at all.

Everyone is giving Thomas, Wirfs and Wills top 15 grades at least. It's not a huge stretch to take one of them at 4...
does anyone remember last year  
BigBlueCane : 2/21/2020 4:48 pm : link
when all the draftniks and the people that the scouts were leaking info to, swore up and down it was Haskins?

Good times.

RE: Torrag  
The_Boss : 2/21/2020 4:58 pm : link
In comment 14815710 JonC said:
Quote:
No problem, Simmons and Brown aren't elite prospects, imo.


In my opinion, Brown is the 3rd best player in this draft behind the Ohio State kids. And, I think he’d be the most talented player along our DL if we were to draft him. But therein lies the issue. Our DL is too crowded and he’d be redundant. For me, it’s Okudah, Willis, or pray somebody wants to come up for a QB.
RE: 'The problem is there's two elite defenders in this draft'  
bw in dc : 2/21/2020 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14815647 Torrag said:
Quote:
That's an inaccurate portrayal of the defensive prospect pool. There are arguably four elite defenders in this class and just about everyone expects them off the board by pick #7 at the latest.

They are Young/Okudah/Simmons/Brown.


There are at least four. Brown is in the discussion for sure. We don't need him, but you can't watch an Auburn game this year and not be blown away by the guy. And Kinlaw is getting a lot of traction post Senior Bowl.

Simmons is such a polarizing prospect that I can live with keeping him out of the "elite' pool...

But the bottom line is there are more than the two from OSU.

RE: RE: Torrag  
LBH15 : 2/21/2020 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14815805 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14815710 JonC said:


Quote:


No problem, Simmons and Brown aren't elite prospects, imo.



In my opinion, Brown is the 3rd best player in this draft behind the Ohio State kids. And, I think he’d be the most talented player along our DL if we were to draft him. But therein lies the issue. Our DL is too crowded and he’d be redundant. For me, it’s Okudah, Willis, or pray somebody wants to come up for a QB.


Derrick Brown is an excellent player. He's strong as hell, has a non-stop motor and consistently plays on the other side of LOS.

If he's not an elite prospect at DT then tell me who the hell is?
Although I agree with above thought that Giants don't need  
LBH15 : 2/21/2020 5:39 pm : link
to keep investing at the DT position versus Edge and LB.
Bottom line ...  
Manny in CA : 2/21/2020 5:54 pm : link

Young coach, young team, that needs a lot help. The draft is rich in good players in positions of need; OL, WRs, defense ...

IMO, there's only two legit 1A types- Burrow & Young, several 1B (top 10) and a cornucopia of 2nd tier, even into the second round (which is unusual)

If we can get one mid 1st round, and two top 50s, that's a big win.

RE: The problem is  
Milton : 2/21/2020 6:12 pm : link
In comment 14815412 JonC said:
Quote:
there's two elite defenders in this draft, the OSU pair, and no elite OT. Whole lotta red chips, so drafting the best OT available out of need could be a bad roll of the dice.

Like I said awhile back, not a great draft to pick #4 given our current roster construction.
Normally I would agree with this take and curse Big Blue's bad luck, but Tua and all the QB needy teams drafting behind us pushes the 4th pick into the mix. Either a trade with Washington or Detroit drops one of the elite defenders to the Giants or the Giants wind up with at least Miami and San Diego on the phone offering above retail prices in return.
Milton  
JonC : 2/21/2020 6:48 pm : link
I do hope so.
yep the trade down scenario is ideal this year Milton...  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 6:56 pm : link
but I'm not moving down for the trade chart 'points value'. You want a Top 4 QB you have to sweeten the pot or take a hike. I'll draft my top defensive player and on to Round 2.
RE: I don't expect the Giants to draft Brown or Simmons.  
Rjanyg : 2/21/2020 10:55 pm : link
In comment 14815703 Torrag said:
Quote:
That's fair but to say 'there are only two elite defensive prospects' is going to deservedly get some pushback.

I'm in the minority in thinking if we don't retain LW or sign another DL on the market that Brown could and should be in play at #4. The unit of Dex/Tomlinson(contract year)/Hill isn't good enough.


Brown seems like a Gettleman pick. He is a beast.

Oh the fallout on BBI that we gave up 2 picks to rent Leo Williams and then draft a DT with the 4th pick.
I have a lot of respect for Colin .....  
short lease : 12:31 am : link

who has been around here for a Looong time and who has occasionally contributed pieces for the site. But, I cannot see that happening ..
De-fense! De-fense!  
VinegarPeppers : 9:50 am : link
Defense Defense defense defense defense defense defense defense!

Linebacker, defensive end, edge rusher. Any one is fine with me.
Keeping an open mind  
Colin@gbn : 10:02 am : link
Short et al: appreciate the vote of respect, but this particular mock was done by my associate Pigskin Paul Guillemette who does think a little off the reservation on these things at times, although I have argued on suggested on several occasions here that I would not be totally shocked if the Giants at least look hard at the Jeudy or Lamb if they were to think offense with the #4 pick.

Indeed, I wrote on an earlier thread that nothing drives me battier than when I hear from people saying that the Giants can’t afford to do this or that in the draft ‘because we have too many holes to fill!” As if the Chiefs are Super Bowl champs because they have the fewest roster weak spots of any team in the league. In fact, the best teams in the league are by and large the teams with the most dynamic playmakers that make the most dynamic plays. I can understand why fans in particular get so focused on fixing holes. They are desperate for the team to get better and what sounds like the quickest way to get better: plug the biggest leak. And certainly teams will follow that path at times. However, the bigger questions teams ask themselves especially when it comes to early draft picks are things such as which player makes us harder team to play against; which player is going to keep opposing coaches up at night.

And viewed in that context, I could see where if the Giants were to think offense with their first round pick this coming April, that they end up be looking at the WRs rather than the OTs. Last year, for example, the Giants had no one who scared opposing defenses deep so the other guys were consistently bringing 9-10 guys into the box fixing to stop #26 and just daring the Giants to beat them over the top. Slayton did come on late, but add another legit big-play threat and you would start to force opponents to play their safeties much deeper, which in turn would open up the underneath zones for guys like Shepard, Tate and Engram, not to mention almost by definition give Saquon some space as opponents just aren't going to be able to bring so many guys to the LOS. And if they do, hammer them over the top. This is not advocating that the Giants go the WR route – and this year’s draft features a very deep WR class so there will be other options at the position - but I suspect it is something they’ll give a whole lot more thought to than your average fan in the street.
agree Colin  
Bill2 : 11:08 am : link
When any business or organization has a lot of weak spots in a largely 50% competitive landscape, the fastest way up to the next level is to build on the strongest assets or units and or create an aspect of your organization that is a nightmare to compete against.

Of all of the chances to be competitively superior, the 4th pick of the draft is it.

A depth seeking second tier multiple player FA and using the other 9 picks plus UFDA for depth when combined with a real tilt the field in some aspect difference maker at the 4th pick is the right balance to move forward.

imo
Colin - thanks for input and with all do respect  
LBH15 : 11:17 am : link
the NYG have been down the road already with the strategy of drafting receiving targets that stretch the field deep (OBJ, Engram). Not that it isn't a credible strategy but the only thing it did was show off how bad our Tackles were when they didn't hold up and ultimately made Eli lose his nerve in the pocket and it failed.

Until this team gets the Oline in better shape, particularly at Tackle, defenses will not worry that much about the long ball. Adding another WR is important but in now way more critical than getting the line fixed.
