Vacchiano: Jeremiah says Giants should take T Mekhi Becton

and every day the Giants will be told by a myriad of pundits and talking heads that they should take one of a half dozen different players or will guess that the Giants will take one of a half dozen players. None of them know what DG and Judge are thinking and anything that slips out will be a smokescreen.
Personally, I like Becton a whole lot. But I think the Giants would be a lot better off to take a defensive stud in the first round and then use the next few picks on the offensive line. There are only 2 or 3 genuine difference-makers on the defensive side in this year's draft and there are at least a dozen quality OT's that are possible future All-Pros in the same draft. This draft is loaded (and I mean loaded) with very talented offensive playmakers from OTs to WRs, yet nearly void of defensive studs. And hopefully, this is the last year in a long time that we will be drafting in the top 10. We should make the most of it!
he is a guy that is intriguing. I thinkl he can play both OT spots. his footwork is AWESOME. incredibly quick lateral movement. solid bend. he is a guy who i think will have a good combine and rise up the board some
I can’t wait for “Sy,” to clear the turbidity from these waters. Having never been a fan of “College Hoops,” Sy’s breakdown of the draft, is the closest thing I get to a “bracket.” Thanks Sy, for all of the hard work you’ve given us, and all the joy you’ve bestowed upon me.
As an aside, thank you as well Eric, and all the fine posters on this incredible board. As a long time lurker (“Pete’s Corner,” 96 (?)), IMHO, the posters here, arre the most astute fans I’ve ever garnered information from
Unless a star defensive stud is there, and one should be there. But that is the big decision. Even if Brown is the stud, take him. We did it with Carl Banks, we had great backup linebackers in Headon and Hunt, this defensive line could become this teams monster with big, quick and tough players, they are all young.
He will go BPA at #4 as he should. You do not trade down with the #4 pick in the draft. Do not think it will be OL either one Flowers every 10 years is enough. We will get a starter as we should. MO.
If DG were to ever trade down, this would be the year, especially if they’re looking at Olinemen. There’s 4 guys that are projected fairly close, in Wills, Wirfs, Thomas and Becton. If the Giants trade down a spot or two, they will still get a quality lineman AND get another high pick, perhaps another 2 to get a defensive playmaker. This is almost a no-brainer, if there is a trade partner willing.
3 QBs
Young
Okudah
Brown
Simmons
3-5 OTs who all seems to be similarly graded
Jeudy / Lamb (the Giants shouldn't pick them but other teams may want them)
Point being, they can trade back from 4 to another team in the top 10 that wants a QB and still get one of these guys plus extra picks. even if the value isn't perfect, you're still coming away with a potential stud at a position of need
display such a conviction for Becton going to the Giants over the past 3 drafts. I do trust his scouting. He is very convincing. if he is convincing with his argument that Becton is so huge that he can be allowed to make a mistake and recover his block. Lance Zierlein has Wills, his #1 OT just slightly ahead of Becton. Dan Shonka has the opinion that Wirfs is the #1, OT due to his athleticism and is not a huge fan of Wills, as he state that Alabama OLinemen tent to struggle more in the NFL. There is some love, but not as much from these 3 scouts when it comes to Thomas. I do feel that if you are going to pick an OT in NFL prospect, you need to project them out, like any position. I guess it’s a matter of how big of a risk Becton would be. Is he a player that can be taught better technique? If the Giants staff feel that he is teachable, then I am on board.
I'm not comfortable with that. I'd draft the other three OT's before I'd take that on. Both in technique work needed and worries about his weight/size durability long term. He's a bit more project than the other options at the position.
Take the extra draft picks regardless. There will be a very good player at a position of need with a slightly lower pick
Define slightly lower? 8th 12th? Too easy to just say trade down
There is no excuse not to trade down this year. None
It would be a first if DG does it. I think he sticks with old ways and stays put at #4.
So you would trade for pennies in the dollar? Gettleman would get destroyed if he did that, and he would deserve it.
And again what the draftniks term project versus what the league does, varies wildly.
HUGE issue if you ask me. I would go with one of the other guys.
Bobby Petrino is not a good person but I don't think he's inclined to throw hyperbole around carelessly.
Good scenario... Shytty picks other than Becton! Wtf?
Define slightly lower? 8th 12th? Too easy to just say trade down