Vacchiano: Jeremiah says Giants should take T Mekhi Becton

sphinx : 2/21/2020 6:19 pm
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks): Giants should take T Mekhi Becton with fourth pick in NFL Draft

6:15pm · 21 Feb 2020


there it goes  
BigBlueCane : 2/21/2020 6:20 pm : link
.
He mocked him to us in his early draft  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 6:22 pm : link
For me it's too soon. He plays out of control and needs a lot of work. Upside is tremendous but he's a little too boom or bust as a prospect for me.
2 months to go  
mavric : 2/21/2020 6:32 pm : link
and every day the Giants will be told by a myriad of pundits and talking heads that they should take one of a half dozen different players or will guess that the Giants will take one of a half dozen players. None of them know what DG and Judge are thinking and anything that slips out will be a smokescreen.

Personally, I like Becton a whole lot. But I think the Giants would be a lot better off to take a defensive stud in the first round and then use the next few picks on the offensive line. There are only 2 or 3 genuine difference-makers on the defensive side in this year's draft and there are at least a dozen quality OT's that are possible future All-Pros in the same draft. This draft is loaded (and I mean loaded) with very talented offensive playmakers from OTs to WRs, yet nearly void of defensive studs. And hopefully, this is the last year in a long time that we will be drafting in the top 10. We should make the most of it!
Im scares me a little  
blueblood : 2/21/2020 6:39 pm : link
concerned about his technique and his size as he ages.
Too risky  
Phil in LA : 2/21/2020 6:41 pm : link
Willis or Wirfs.
I believe Jeremiah  
BigBlueCane : 2/21/2020 6:42 pm : link
was one of the first pundits to peg Jones to the Giants before the combine as well.
'was one of the first pundits to peg Jones to the Giants'  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 6:44 pm : link
He had us on Jones but at pick #17...not #6. Didn't kill us for the pick though. Gave the old 'if you have a conviction on a QB you don't wait' line.
Just trade down  
GiantsFan84 : 2/21/2020 6:45 pm : link
There will a very good player available if they trade down whether that is okudah, Simmons, or one of the OTs

There is no excuse not to trade down this year. None
Well that settles it  
Gman11 : 2/21/2020 6:45 pm : link
Because Jeremiah said so.
'There is no excuse not to trade down this year. None'  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 6:47 pm : link
There could be one. There is no fair offer on the table.
Doesn’t have to be fair  
GiantsFan84 : 2/21/2020 6:48 pm : link
Take the extra draft picks regardless. There will be a very good player at a position of need with a slightly lower pick
RE: 'There is no excuse not to trade down this year. None'  
GFAN52 : 2/21/2020 6:52 pm : link
In comment 14815886 Torrag said:
Quote:
There could be one. There is no fair offer on the table.


It would be a first if DG does it. I think he sticks with old ways and stays put at #4.
'Doesn’t have to be fair'  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 6:53 pm : link
Can't agree there. There will be elite prospects at #4. I'm not taking the 'points value' on the trade chart for a Top 5 QB. You want the slot pony up or go screw.
I'm ok with taking him  
BobsYourUncle : 2/21/2020 6:55 pm : link
when we trade down <5 slots & pick up other "assets". NP here!
definitions of elite  
BigBlueCane : 2/21/2020 7:02 pm : link
vary wildly from draftniks to what the teams actually think as we saw last year.

He can be Erik Williams type  
uconngiant : 2/21/2020 7:24 pm : link
He has great power and his footwork is excellent. He needs pro coaching but can be a left tackle in the league.
You don't take a project at 4.  
MOOPS : 2/21/2020 7:28 pm : link
.
'You don't take a project at 4.'  
Torrag : 2/21/2020 7:31 pm : link
/nod. He's nowhere near a finished product as a player. And he doesn't have 'excellent footwork' in a technical play OT sense. He's just very nimble for a gargantuan person.
DG is not trading down.  
TMS : 2/21/2020 7:38 pm : link
He will go BPA at #4 as he should. You do not trade down with the #4 pick in the draft. Do not think it will be OL either one Flowers every 10 years is enough. We will get a starter as we should. MO.
TMS  
Samiam : 2/21/2020 7:51 pm : link
What if you can trade down with Miami?
RE: Doesn’t have to be fair  
Chris in Philly : 2/21/2020 8:33 pm : link
In comment 14815888 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
Take the extra draft picks regardless. There will be a very good player at a position of need with a slightly lower pick


So you would trade for pennies in the dollar? Gettleman would get destroyed if he did that, and he would deserve it.
I like Becton, but his  
section125 : 2/21/2020 8:44 pm : link
technique is not very good. He would make a tremendous OG right now. But he will get killed at OT.
RE: Just trade down  
81_Great_Dane : 2/21/2020 8:53 pm : link
In comment 14815883 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
There will a very good player available if they trade down whether that is okudah, Simmons, or one of the OTs

There is no excuse not to trade down this year. None
Well, there is the matter of finding a trade partner.
RE: RE: Doesn’t have to be fair  
81_Great_Dane : 2/21/2020 8:55 pm : link
In comment 14815932 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 14815888 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


Take the extra draft picks regardless. There will be a very good player at a position of need with a slightly lower pick



So you would trade for pennies in the dollar? Gettleman would get destroyed if he did that, and he would deserve it.
If someone's coming to the Giants to get #4 and take a QB, that team should overpay, not underpay. There should be a bidding war for the chance to draft a top QB prospect.
we have a coaching staff  
BigBlueCane : 2/21/2020 9:18 pm : link
filled with teachers.


And again what the draftniks term project versus what the league does, varies wildly.
Wills  
BleedBlue : 2/21/2020 9:54 pm : link
he is a guy that is intriguing. I thinkl he can play both OT spots. his footwork is AWESOME. incredibly quick lateral movement. solid bend. he is a guy who i think will have a good combine and rise up the board some
Personally,  
Spike13 : 2/21/2020 11:17 pm : link
I can’t wait for “Sy,” to clear the turbidity from these waters. Having never been a fan of “College Hoops,” Sy’s breakdown of the draft, is the closest thing I get to a “bracket.” Thanks Sy, for all of the hard work you’ve given us, and all the joy you’ve bestowed upon me.
As an aside, thank you as well Eric, and all the fine posters on this incredible board. As a long time lurker (“Pete’s Corner,” 96 (?)), IMHO, the posters here, arre the most astute fans I’ve ever garnered information from
big weakness...  
nzyme : 2/22/2020 8:46 am : link
Did you guys catch the last Locked On Giants podcast? The scout on the podcast he has a glaring weakness when stunts are run at him and he has to switch off defenders because of his size.

HUGE issue if you ask me. I would go with one of the other guys.
Trade Back  
PaulN : 2/22/2020 8:55 am : link
Unless a star defensive stud is there, and one should be there. But that is the big decision. Even if Brown is the stud, take him. We did it with Carl Banks, we had great backup linebackers in Headon and Hunt, this defensive line could become this teams monster with big, quick and tough players, they are all young.
RE: DG is not trading down.  
Simms11 : 2/22/2020 9:06 am : link
In comment 14815913 TMS said:
Quote:
He will go BPA at #4 as he should. You do not trade down with the #4 pick in the draft. Do not think it will be OL either one Flowers every 10 years is enough. We will get a starter as we should. MO.


If DG were to ever trade down, this would be the year, especially if they’re looking at Olinemen. There’s 4 guys that are projected fairly close, in Wills, Wirfs, Thomas and Becton. If the Giants trade down a spot or two, they will still get a quality lineman AND get another high pick, perhaps another 2 to get a defensive playmaker. This is almost a no-brainer, if there is a trade partner willing.
do this not depend  
mdc1 : 2/22/2020 10:56 am : link
on Dave Gettleman ? Will he sign an free agent or try to draft and develop again. My view, he is looking to keep his job and needs wins....our scouting blows..
again  
BigBlueCane : 2/22/2020 11:36 am : link
see the media's perception of players vs how the people in the league actually view players.

Bobby Petrino is not a good person but I don't think he's inclined to throw hyperbole around carelessly.
there are so many good players this year  
GiantsFan84 : 2/22/2020 1:12 pm : link
3 QBs
Young
Okudah
Brown
Simmons
3-5 OTs who all seems to be similarly graded
Jeudy / Lamb (the Giants shouldn't pick them but other teams may want them)

Point being, they can trade back from 4 to another team in the top 10 that wants a QB and still get one of these guys plus extra picks. even if the value isn't perfect, you're still coming away with a potential stud at a position of need
I have never heard Jeremiah  
DonnieD89 : 2/22/2020 1:36 pm : link
display such a conviction for Becton going to the Giants over the past 3 drafts. I do trust his scouting. He is very convincing. if he is convincing with his argument that Becton is so huge that he can be allowed to make a mistake and recover his block. Lance Zierlein has Wills, his #1 OT just slightly ahead of Becton. Dan Shonka has the opinion that Wirfs is the #1, OT due to his athleticism and is not a huge fan of Wills, as he state that Alabama OLinemen tent to struggle more in the NFL. There is some love, but not as much from these 3 scouts when it comes to Thomas. I do feel that if you are going to pick an OT in NFL prospect, you need to project them out, like any position. I guess it’s a matter of how big of a risk Becton would be. Is he a player that can be taught better technique? If the Giants staff feel that he is teachable, then I am on board.
This mock is just about BEST case scenario  
MeadowlandsMike : 2/22/2020 3:34 pm : link
Trade down , get picks and get the top OT in the draft.
Mekhi Becton at #6 - ( New Window )
My preference is trade back  
Matt M. : 2/22/2020 3:44 pm : link
If not, I'd prefer Wills, but wouldn't be upset with Becton.
Becton carries a greater degree of risk than the others imo  
Torrag : 2/22/2020 3:54 pm : link
I'm not comfortable with that. I'd draft the other three OT's before I'd take that on. Both in technique work needed and worries about his weight/size durability long term. He's a bit more project than the other options at the position.
RE: This mock is just about BEST case scenario  
BobsYourUncle : 2/22/2020 4:00 pm : link
In comment 14816282 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
Trade down , get picks and get the top OT in the draft. Mekhi Becton at #6 - ( New Window )


Good scenario... Shytty picks other than Becton! Wtf?
RE: This mock is just about BEST case scenario  
81_Great_Dane : 2/22/2020 4:30 pm : link
In comment 14816282 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
Trade down , get picks and get the top OT in the draft. Mekhi Becton at #6 - ( New Window )
The trades he puts in at the top of the draft make a ton of sense -- so they probably won't happen.
RE: Doesn’t have to be fair  
LauderdaleMatty : 7:59 am : link
In comment 14815888 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
Take the extra draft picks regardless. There will be a very good player at a position of need with a slightly lower pick


Define slightly lower? 8th 12th? Too easy to just say trade down
