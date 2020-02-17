If Burrow, Young, Okudah go 1,2,3, do you take Brown at 4?

Derrick Brown is currently the 2nd highest rated prospect on nfl.com's draft tracker at 7.16 behind only Young. This does offer some flexibility as you could now let Williams walk and use that money elsewhere OR resign Williams and have a 49ers like potential dominant DL.
Assuming he is the last blue chip, do you double down there? Or do you look to a Simmons (red chip over blue?).
Let's say DG cannot find a trade partner, do you go Brown and not look back? NFL.com writeup
We can not under any circumstance draft another non edge rushing defensive lineman. The game is about speed more than ever. More importantly with Lawrence , Tomlinson , hill , Leonard Williams. We have 0 need for another devensive lineman. We would be in a great position to trade down at that point. With someone probably badly wanting tua or herbert.
This. ESpecially since Williams will probably be re-signed. God thst was tucking stupid trade. I assume without Eli DG was t as worried about cap space but I honestly think for about half to 2/3s Tomlinson is a better value
Shades of letting LinJo go and then having to over pay Snacks. We don’t need 12 defensive tackles
I hope we can trade down and get a couple of 1st's. Quit a few Tackles out there and we can get one of those and another position of need.
In the last few years we used a 2nd rounder on Tomlinson, a third on Hill, a first on Lawrence (which was the blue chip piece of the OBJ trade), and a third (plus a fourth or fifth next year) on Leonard Williams. The amount of draft capital we have used on a position that isn't a premier position in our defensive front plus it being one of the only positions we have depth at would make a Brown pick a very bad one.
If Tua is on the board at 4, someone will trade up. If not, take Simmons or an OT.
If Brown is warren sapp and you pass on him you’re a fool. The DL is solid right now but we don’t know how the giants view thomlinson long term here and he’s not exactly a house hold name to begin with. He’s a solid player close to UFA. He’s not a game changer.
I do think it is highly possible that there are more trades coming this offseason. Thomlinson was not a DG pick. Neither was shepard or engram. We have an entirely new staff here now. Anything is possible.
Gettleman needs to be prepared for this scenario though and have a damn good idea what he can get from a trade-down strategy and who he would target in that later spot versus just staying and going BPA. Hopefully one of the teams that becomes a bit desperate for a QB takes him off the hook by providing him a deal he can't refuse.
In any event, it would be typical NYG fortune to have to bypass a potentially great DT like Derrick Brown because of the manner this roster has been recently constructed.
This idea we already have 'too much' invested in the DL is ridiculous. We currently have a mid-round 1st(Dex), a 2nd in his walk year(Dalvin) and a 3rd who played poorly last season(Hill). The rest of the DL roster are JAGS.
In comparison the 49ers have how many premium round picks invested in the unit? 4 1sts and a 3rd including the #2 overall Bosa. They run a four man front vs our 3 but the difference in assets allocated to the front is stark.
So stop with the we've spent too much Draft capital on the unit to justify adding another. It isn't remotely true.
If he is "Warren Sapp" - you take him and run. I'm big on taking the OT whether it be 4th or trade down. BUTTTTTTTT Sapp is an all-time great. C'mon. You go to a 4-3 defense and you'd have a pass rush and are able to stop the run because at least you are going to get an OLB in FA. I'd like to think he'd be a very good one with the available cap space.
Though extremely extremely extremely extremely doubtful he is "Warren Sapp."
It’s not that they have too much in the DL. Too much in DTs. I’d be all for a Bosa or a Chase Young
However if Brown, Tua and Herbert are all on the board at #4 I expect there would be a trade partner among the next five picks: Miami, Las Vegas, Carolina, Arizona (for Brown) and Jacksonville. Miami might stand pat and figure their guy will fall to them. But the Raiders and Panthers might be tempted to move up.
I think the Giants should be in position to get an overpay for the chance to draft a top QB prospect, but honestly if the Chargers offered #6 and their third to move, I'd probably take that offer. Chances are Miami and LAC aren't going to take guys the Giants want anyway.
This is why nothing will happen until draft day, unless the Bengals trade down.
In that scenario a trade down would be a legit value option, someone would move up for QB and pay to get their choice.
There is no guarantee that Williams (assuming we sign him) will be a plus player, or that Tomlinson will be resigned, or that Lawrence will build upon a promising rookie year.
Hes not JJ Watt, Suh, Sapp or Darnold. More or less would be redundant to what we already have.
Much better ways to go at 4 or even 6 or 7.
Plus that doesn’t consider Tomlinson.
Sounds like a lot until you consider ... how much did Dallas invest in their revered OL? And the Niners in their DL? It takes a lot of resources ....
That would be a 3rd and 5th in 2018, a 1st in 2019, and a 1st and a 3rd (LW trade) in 2020 all on DT.
Sounds like a lot until you consider ... how much did Dallas invest in their revered OL? And the Niners in their DL? It takes a lot of resources ....
True, but I'm just talking about DT, not DL as a whole.